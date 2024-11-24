Too Many Notes 11/23/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
ED NOTE
National / International
Idaho
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 11/22/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Drips & Drops 💦
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America👎
While all may seem quiet on the Western front (barring the start of WWIII), we must not stop working for liberty and justice. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
How the U.S. and NATO provoked Russia into going to war with Ukraine — Jeff Sachs explains (11/22/24, video 04:20)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
🙏 Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! 🙏
Lincoln and Thanksgiving: The Origin of an American Holiday. By Melanie Kirkpatrick (11/15/18, video 05:21 includes transcript)
MAGA Takes over the NFL (11/17/24)
Musk says: GROK will read and summarize Congress’s omnibus bills! We couldn’t be happier about this. (Idaho’s own Heather Scott is already starting to do this for her state.)
When You Lose it, There is Nothing Left. By Switter’s World (11/18/24)
God Bless America (11/18/24, video 01:25 sec)
Bunny Teaches Kitten to Stand on Hind Legs So sweet! (11/17/24, video 27 sec)
Rescue Elephants: Supporting Ethical Travel in Thailand. Khun Lek gives abused, injured, and overworked elephants a chance at happiness. By Kevin Revolinski (updated 11/13/24)
🏛️🥔 2nd Amendment
Did a Prop 1 Volunteer Get Shot While Gathering Signatures? By Greg Pruett – Idaho Dispatch (11/19/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Nowhere To Hyde — Setting Idaho's Education Priorities. By Bryan Hyde (11/21/24, video 12:44 includes transcript)
How Idaho Can Be at the Forefront of an Educational Renaissance. By Samuel T. Lair (11/19/24)
Risch, Owens Lead Letter Demanding Mountain West Conference Protect Women’s Sports. By Idaho Senator James Risch (press release, 11/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
TRUMP: Tracking Trump Cabinet Appointments (Epoch Times)
🥔 Idaho Attorney General - Labrador Letter - Idaho Voters Are Not for Sale. By Raúl Labrador (11/22/24)
US House Leadership: Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced the Republican Conference of the House of Representatives leadership election results for the 119th Congress (posted 11/17/24)
Op-Ed: Democracy Needs Election Standards. By Brent Regan in Idaho Dispatch (11/14/24)
🥔 You Asked and We Created The Idaho Bench Project. By Nichols for Idaho, Tammy Nichols (11/21/24)
🥔 Idaho election officials select 8 counties to audit election results. By CLARK CORBIN (11/18/24)
🥔 Resolution: A Resolution to Further Secure Idaho Elections (11/14/24). By Jackie Davidson, Ada County PC 1614.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🥔Voters Sent a Message to Politicians This November, But the Cronies Missed the Memo. By Niklas Kleinworth (11/20/24)
🥔Risch Bill to Delay Lava Ridge Passes Energy Committee with Bipartisan Support. Risch bills to enhance cyber security, repair water infrastructure, and enhance aquifer recharge also advance (11/19/24, updated 11/22/24)
DOGE
Fiscal Fridays: How Idaho Could Benefit From Its Own DOGE. By Niklas Kleinworth (11/22/24, video 5:41 includes transcript)
Musk and Ramaswamy Lay Out DOGE Vision WSJ Op-Ed + DOGEcast Series. Here are five key takeaways from Musk and Ramaswamy's plans for the Department of Government Efficiency. By Breck Dumas (11/20/24)
Milton Friedman's Posthumous Recommendations for Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) (11/19/24)
DOGE Is Coming...Our database is at the ready with 10 BILLION lines of public spending. By OpenTheBooks (11/16/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION: No welfare for illegals. Period. 🤬. Idaho Freedom Foundation Petition (11/19/24)
Tom Homan, Trump’s Border Czar, will Prioritize Locating 300,000 Unaccounted-For Children. ‘We already found some in forced labor, some of them are in for sex trafficking, some of them are with pedophiles.’
Attorney General Ken Paxton and Other State AGs Demand Formal End To Baseless Prosecutions Targeting President Trump By New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, and DOJ’s Jack Smith (11/14/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
FLCCC Launches Vaccine Injury Survey (VITAE). Injured by a COVID-19 shot? Complete FLCCC's Vaccination Injury Treatment and Access to Essential care survey (VITAE). By FLCCC Alliance (11/22/24)
ICAN Supports Lawsuits Against Healthcare Providers Who Give Newborns a Hep B Vaccine Without Parental Consent (11/21/24)
Bird Flu and how they’ll try to scare you… What you need to know + polio too! Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (11/21/24)
🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION: Health Freedom! Please support RFK Jr’s Nomination for HHS Secretary (posted 11/22/24)
🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION: Sign Stand for Health Freedom’s Petition Supporting RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (posted 11/20/24)
The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide. By Jeffrey A Tucker (11/07/24)
New Data Exposes the Corruption Behind the COVID Response. It's time for COVID accountability so this can never happen again. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/12/24)
MEDICAL FREEDOM! Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s petitions for voters, elected officials & candidates, and physicians & scientists (posted 11/17/24)
NO COMMUNITY WATER FLUORIDATION OR TOPICAL FLUORIDE PRODUCT APPLICATION IN IDAHO PUBLIC HEALTH CLINICS (updated 11/17/24; includes a handy oral care guide)
Vax Facts: Resources for Deciding & Just A Mom's Perspective (11/16/24, video 41:56 includes transcript)
PEDIATRICIAN ALERT: Did you know that your child’s pediatrician can make a million bucks a year by administering “vaccines” to kids? (posted 11/18/24)
PHARMA ADs — HERE, THERE & EVERYWHERE (posted 11/17/24)
Pediatric Perspectives (Children’s Health Defense): RSV and Vaccine Hesitancy. Host Dr. Paul Thomas, MD; guests Larry Palevsky and David Wayne, RN (11/09/24, video 36:07 includes transcript)
The HPV Vaccine Tragedy Was A Test Run For COVID-19. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/22/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
The COVID-19 Jab Cat is Out of the Cancer Bag. Scientist Kevin McKernan has found the smoking gun and the genetic footprint of COVID shots in tumors (posted 11/20/24)
Lies & Truth Bombs with Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (posted 11/18/24)
Over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism.
Recently, [I] Steve Kirsch received a treasure trove of documents from a source inside the CDC showing they've known for over 20 years that Wakefield was right: vaccines cause autism. By Steve Kirsch — cross-posted by A Midwestern Doctor (11/17/24)
Dr. William Makis: Lancet, The Most CENSORED Journal on EARTH Publishes Sudden Death Paper (11/17/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (11/17/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
Financial Rebellion — Control Grid 101 - See It to Avoid It! (11/07/24, video 01:01:43 includes transcript). Hosts Polly Tommy, Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Twila Brase, RN, PHN
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
RFK Jr. Podcast: Small Farms Healthy Food with Joel Salatin Farmer (11/16/24, podcast 51 min)
🥔 Idaho Republican Party Welcomes New Executive Director Ryan Thompson. By Press Release (11/19/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 11/16/24)
