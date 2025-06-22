Disclaimer

🆕🥸NEW READERS -- CLICK HERE

🤓 Read our Notes

🔎 Search our Substack

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

Source for some images: Robert W Malone MD, MS

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Source for some images: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Public Lands 🆕

🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it (posted 06/18/25)

Surveillance

🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire, Wildfire, Riots, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Legislature: The Cost of a Veto. Senate Bill 1314 would have allowed the State Treasurer to invest up to 7.5% of Idaho’s idle money in gold and silver. By Brian Almon (06/16/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

News from The Defender

Most Read News of the Week (06/15/25). Topics include: CNN vaccine claims criticized | Merck’s RSV vaccine approved | New CDC vaccine committee members | Meningococcal vaccine for infants | CDC vaccine advisers replaced | Lab-grown salmon approved | Risky autism drug prescriptions | West Virginia vaccine exemptions | Teen suicide risk from exemptions | Glyphosate linked to cancer

COVID-19 - A Military Operation, Not a Public Health Operation

Covid is a Military Operation that Never Stopped + Discussing the Covid Dossier in detail with Cornelia Mrose and Debbie Lerman. Presentations and Interviews (posted 06/20/25)

HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Health Agencies

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 428: FIRED UP (06/12/25, video 01:59:39). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq, Jefferey Jaxen, Lisa Kennedy

HIGHWIRE SUMMARY

The Highwire celebrates a major overhaul of U.S. public health policy, focusing on RFK Jr.'s retirement of the entire 17-member CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The White House’s AI partnership with Palantir raises surveillance concerns. Warnings of potential new coronaviruses.

Legal expert Aaron Siri analyzes the ACIP shakeup’s implications.

Del Bigtree and FOX News host Kennedy discuss health freedom, protests, and media censorship.

Key Topics and Details

ACIP Overhaul: RFK Jr. retires all 17 ACIP members, a historic reset in vaccine policy. New members include Dr. Robert Malone and other previously sidelined voices. May be a pivotal moment for U.S. public health. [ED NOTE: Time will tell. New ACIP’s first meeting is 06/25/25. See related CALL TO ACTION at tinyurl.com/ye2y4bvc, scroll down for link]

White House AI Partnership: Collaboration with Palantir, a military-linked data firm. Raises concerns about surveillance and government control. Part of a broader AI integration into governance.

Coronavirus Warnings: New headlines highlight coronaviruses “poised” for human spillover. Suggests ongoing public health threats.

Legal and Cultural Insights: ICAN’s Aaron Siri provides legal analysis of ACIP changes. Discusses broader cultural shift toward health freedom.

Media and Protests Discussion: FOX News host Kennedy joins Del Bigtree to discuss Nationwide protests. Health freedom movement. Media censorship. RFK Jr.’s health policy reshaping.

Ivermectin in Idaho

S1211 gets curiouser and curiouser. Recent law leads to ‘delicate’ navigation of ivermectin sales. One north Idaho pharmacy is selling the drug over-the-counter without a prescription and even compounds it in-house; others are more hesitant as they wait for state and federal guidance. By Laura Guido (06/17/25): Article

S1211 gets curiouser and curiouser. Recent law leads to ‘delicate’ navigation of ivermectin sales. One north Idaho pharmacy is selling the drug over-the-counter without a prescription and even compounds it in-house; others are more hesitant as they wait for state and federal guidance. By Laura Guido (06/17/25): Article | Substack Note | State of Idaho Division Of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) Board of Pharmacy Guidance Letter

Physicians for Informed Consent

Red Light Therapy — Independent Medical Alliance

The Science Behind Red Light Therapy. Independent Medical Alliance Weekly Webinars. Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. Brooke Miller (06/12/24, article + video 01:11:03)

The Science Behind Red Light Therapy. Independent Medical Alliance Weekly Webinars. Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. Brooke Miller (06/12/24, article + video 01:11:03)

Transgender Surgeries

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter: Victory in Fight Against Child Gender Transition Procedures (06/20/25)

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Pediatric Perspectives: Focusing on Chronic Disease. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Liz Mumper, MD (06/14/25, video 56:56 includes transcript)

How Much Damage Has Mass Vaccination Done to Society? The data that shows the less appreciated and forgotten consequences of vaccination. By A Midwestern Doctor

How Much Damage Has Mass Vaccination Done to Society? The data that shows the less appreciated and forgotten consequences of vaccination. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/15/25)

Pediatric Perspectives: Risking Everything. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD 💀 “You are more likely to die from the vaccine than you are from the disease for which there is a vaccine. And this is true for every single vaccine on the childhood schedule.” — Dr. Paul Thomas. (~20:27 timestamp) 🤑 “I don't think mandates are going anywhere. I don't care what politicians we have helping us out, because if mandates were to stop and the word were to really get out and parents en masse and adults and teenagers stopped taking vaccines, these companies would crash.” — Dr. Suzanne Humphries (~21:04 timestamp)

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Endless Wars. We haven't had a real war since 1942. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (06/18/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News