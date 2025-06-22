Too Many Notes 06/21/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 We THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication. If you appreciate our work, please give it a LIKE.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source for some images: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Sunday Strip: Happy XY Day! Terror Alert! Space bears invade our moon base. (06/15/25)
Friday Funnies: Over-Whelming. Time compression (06/13/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Interview with Hetero Awesome Founder Mark Fitzpatrick. Event in Boise, June 20 and 21, Cecil Andrus Park. By Rachel Hazelip (06/19/25, video 23:13 includes transcript)
Feel Good Story: ‘The heartbeat of the deal’: How a small-town rodeo star found his way to Oregon State’s football roster. By Ryan Clarke (06/06/25)
Source for some images: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Sunday Strip: Happy XY Day! Terror Alert! Space bears invade our moon base. (06/15/25)
Friday Funnies: Over-Whelming. Time compression (06/13/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
💉🗣️SEND YOUR COMMENTS: June 25, 2025 ACIP Meeting — Comments Due 06/20/25. Speak Up! (posted 06/16/25)
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Public Lands 🆕
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it (posted 06/18/25)
Surveillance
🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides 🆕
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun (06/18/25)
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt 🆕
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter: Victory in Fight Against Child Gender Transition Procedures (06/20/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Riots, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
The Cost of Restoring Order in Los Angeles. Pandemic lockdowns, retirements partly to blame for billion-dollar overtime costs. By OpenTheBooks (06/17/25)
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it (posted 06/18/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)
Idaho Legislature: The Cost of a Veto. Senate Bill 1314 would have allowed the State Treasurer to invest up to 7.5% of Idaho’s idle money in gold and silver. By Brian Almon (06/16/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Idaho Legislature: The Cost of a Veto. Senate Bill 1314 would have allowed the State Treasurer to invest up to 7.5% of Idaho’s idle money in gold and silver. By Brian Almon (06/16/25)
Idaho Legislature: "Why keep Brian Lenney in office?" Glad you asked. Bookmark this one. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (06/19/25)
Alan Dershowitz on Unrest in LA, Trump-Harvard Clash, and New Book ‘The Preventive State’. American Thought Leaders. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Alan Dershowitz (06/15/25, podcast, video 01:09:13)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: SIGN PETITION ASKING TO Repeal the PREP Act
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
ICYMI: Grace Schara wrongful death trial. Read Trial Updates from New American: Schara v. Ascension Health
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
News from The Defender
Most Read News of the Week (06/15/25). Topics include: CNN vaccine claims criticized | Merck’s RSV vaccine approved | New CDC vaccine committee members | Meningococcal vaccine for infants | CDC vaccine advisers replaced | Lab-grown salmon approved | Risky autism drug prescriptions | West Virginia vaccine exemptions | Teen suicide risk from exemptions | Glyphosate linked to cancer
COVID-19 - A Military Operation, Not a Public Health Operation
Covid is a Military Operation that Never Stopped + Discussing the Covid Dossier in detail with Cornelia Mrose and Debbie Lerman. Presentations and Interviews (posted 06/20/25)
HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Health Agencies
FDA Halts New Clinical Trials That Export Americans’ Cells to Foreign Labs in Hostile Countries for Genetic Engineering. Press Release (06/18/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 428: FIRED UP (06/12/25, video 01:59:39). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq, Jefferey Jaxen, Lisa Kennedy
HIGHWIRE SUMMARY
The Highwire celebrates a major overhaul of U.S. public health policy, focusing on RFK Jr.'s retirement of the entire 17-member CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
The White House’s AI partnership with Palantir raises surveillance concerns. Warnings of potential new coronaviruses.
Legal expert Aaron Siri analyzes the ACIP shakeup’s implications.
Del Bigtree and FOX News host Kennedy discuss health freedom, protests, and media censorship.
Key Topics and Details
ACIP Overhaul: RFK Jr. retires all 17 ACIP members, a historic reset in vaccine policy. New members include Dr. Robert Malone and other previously sidelined voices. May be a pivotal moment for U.S. public health. [ED NOTE: Time will tell. New ACIP’s first meeting is 06/25/25. See related CALL TO ACTION at tinyurl.com/ye2y4bvc, scroll down for link]
White House AI Partnership: Collaboration with Palantir, a military-linked data firm. Raises concerns about surveillance and government control. Part of a broader AI integration into governance.
Coronavirus Warnings: New headlines highlight coronaviruses “poised” for human spillover. Suggests ongoing public health threats.
Legal and Cultural Insights: ICAN’s Aaron Siri provides legal analysis of ACIP changes. Discusses broader cultural shift toward health freedom.
Media and Protests Discussion: FOX News host Kennedy joins Del Bigtree to discuss Nationwide protests. Health freedom movement. Media censorship. RFK Jr.’s health policy reshaping.
Ivermectin in Idaho
S1211 gets curiouser and curiouser. Recent law leads to ‘delicate’ navigation of ivermectin sales. One north Idaho pharmacy is selling the drug over-the-counter without a prescription and even compounds it in-house; others are more hesitant as they wait for state and federal guidance. By Laura Guido (06/17/25): Article | Substack Note | State of Idaho Division Of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) Board of Pharmacy Guidance Letter
Physicians for Informed Consent
Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): Delivering Data on Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Supporting Voluntary Vaccination (posted 06/21/25)
Red Light Therapy — Independent Medical Alliance
The Science Behind Red Light Therapy. Independent Medical Alliance Weekly Webinars. Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. Brooke Miller (06/12/24, article + video 01:11:03)
Transgender Surgeries
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter: Victory in Fight Against Child Gender Transition Procedures (06/20/25)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share (updated often)
Four Vaccine Movies to Share with Medical Professionals, Family & Friends: Vaxxed, Vaxxed II, Vaxxed III, Follow the Silenced (posted 06/02/25)
Pediatric Perspectives: Focusing on Chronic Disease. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Liz Mumper, MD (06/14/25, video 56:56 includes transcript)
How Much Damage Has Mass Vaccination Done to Society? The data that shows the less appreciated and forgotten consequences of vaccination. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/15/25)
Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People. The data speaks for itself—and the 3 to 4 month spike is impossible to ignore. By The Vigilant Fox (06/17/25)
ICAN’s Warnings of Serious Safety Concerns with Pediatric RSV Vaccines Go Unheeded (06/17/25)
💀 “You are more likely to die from the vaccine than you are from the disease for which there is a vaccine. And this is true for every single vaccine on the childhood schedule.” — Dr. Paul Thomas. (~20:27 timestamp)
🤑 “I don't think mandates are going anywhere. I don't care what politicians we have helping us out, because if mandates were to stop and the word were to really get out and parents en masse and adults and teenagers stopped taking vaccines, these companies would crash.” — Dr. Suzanne Humphries (~21:04 timestamp)
Pediatric Perspectives: Risking Everything. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (06/07/23, video 48:07 includes transcript).
End the EUA. By Clayton J. Baker, MD for Brownstone Institute (06/09/25)
💉🗣️ June 25, 2025 ACIP Meeting — Comments Due 06/20/25. Speak Up! (posted 06/16/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Endless Wars. We haven't had a real war since 1942. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (06/18/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: 🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER - We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering (posted 06/08/25) 🆕
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun (06/18/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Pride in America Series. The Pride in America series, which began in 2023, celebrates patriots who stood up for this country in the face of adversity
Grover Cleveland profile by Alli Megal (06/17/25) profiles a split two-term president who was a true conservative. 🆕
Pat Buchanan by Fred Birnbaum (06/18/25) profiles a post-WWII journalist who was an intellectual antecedent and mentor to Donald Trump. 🆕
Henry Clay by Samuel T. Lair (06/20/25) profiles “The Great Compromiser” once described as the “beau ideal of a statesman.”
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (06/14/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.