Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

Source of some images:

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Sunday Strip: Run Zebra Run and more riot stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/08/25)

Happy National Corn Day from Rico the porcupine!! 🌽Too cute for words. 59 seconds of grins from a sharp little critter. Turn on the sound to get 3D munch.

One of our favorite pieces of choral music is the Faure Requiem, performed beautifully here by VOCES8 (video 35:04). This performance is especially poignant. It was filmed at Cadogan Hall, London in 2021 during the height of the “pandemic.” The YouTube page includes time stamps for each section as well as Latin and English translation text.

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Surveillance

🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Ammon Bundy Family

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Election Integrity Remains in Jeopardy! Spotlight on California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota

Environment — Snake River Dams & Pesticides

Biden Administration Did Idaho No Dam Good. Idaho Snake River Dam Destruction Halted by Trump Administration. Risch Applauds Reversal of Flawed Biden-era Anti-Dam Agreement.

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

Grok ai doesn't like when government spends our money on activities that are not the proper role of government. Neither do we the people!

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Read about America's Disastrous Health Care Deficit. The Compounding Costs of Misguided Medical Care. By A Midwestern Doctor

Illegal Immigration

Nowhere to Hyde. Idaho Illegal Immigration Bills that Could Have Been. By Bryan Hyde (06/10/25, video 12:19, includes transcript). Illegal immigration and the ensuing chaos it has caused are on many people’s minds. Bryan Hyde takes a closer look at four bills addressing illegal immigration that the Idaho legislature either watered down or refused to vote on.

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Idaho Legislature: Dark Money, Double Standards, and the Hypocrisy in Idaho Politics. Everyone Hates Dark Money—Until It’s Their PAC. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/08/25)

Nowhere to Hyde. Idaho Illegal Immigration Bills that Could Have Been. By Bryan Hyde (06/10/25, video 12:19, includes transcript). Illegal immigration and the ensuing chaos it has caused are on many people’s minds. Bryan Hyde takes a closer look at four bills addressing illegal immigration that the Idaho legislature either watered down or refused to vote on.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Hospitals

Hospital Hostage Help. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Laura Bartlett (05/30/25, video 36:41 includes transcript)

News from The Defender

Most Read News of the Week (06/08/25). Topics include: PA Parents Charged for SIDS Deaths | Vaccines and SIDS Connection | MAHA Report Critique (Wireless Radiation) | CDC “Vaccines for Pregnant Women” Adviser Resigns | Texas Snack Food Labels — 'Not Fit for Human Consumption' | CHD Paper on Vaccine Safety Exposes Failure of FDA, CDC to Monitor and Report COVID Vaccine Safety Signals | New York's Attack on Medical Exemptions Gives School Officials Power to Override Doctors on Vaccines | FDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work | Ozempic Users May Face Shorter Lifespan Due to Loss of Muscle, Bone Mass | The Defender Is Hiring!

COVID Countermeasures + More on Joe Rogan

Texas Dr. Mary Talley Bowden hits the Bigtime on Joe Rogan, discussing COVID shot injuries, hospital murders, and more. Joe Rogan Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Shares Chilling COVID Story. By Vigilant Fox (06/22/

CPT Medical Billing Code Monopoly

IMA Calls for Senate Investigation of American Medical Association’s ‘CPT Code’ Monopoly. The AMA pockets hundreds of millions from CPT code royalties, adopted by HHS as the U.S. healthcare standard for billing, reporting, and administration. It’s essentially an AMA tax on US healthcare. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/12/25)

Healthcare Deficit

America's Disastrous Health Care Deficit. The Compounding Costs of Misguided Medical Care. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/05/25)

Heart Issues / Myocarditis

American Thought Leaders — The Rise in Cardiovascular Conditions, Myocarditis in Children. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Kirk Milhoan (06/10/25, 46 min)

HHS, NIH, RFK Jr., Jay Bhattacharya

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 427: THE AGENDA EXPOSED | Watch | Substack Note

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 427: THE AGENDA EXPOSED (06/05/25, video 01:32:34). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Mark Sharman

HIGHWIRE SUMMARY

Del Bigtree and Jeffrey Jaxen discuss several critical issues: over half of UK NHS workers refusing the flu shot; FDA’s controversial approval of Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine; UK’s digital ID rollout; suppression of the COVID lab-leak debate in peer-reviewed journals.

Also, Del Bigtree talks with producer Mark Sharman about The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future, a film exposing global efforts to control food, energy, and money. This was not a cheery segment.

Key Topics and Details

NHS Staff Reject Flu Shot

Over 50% of UK NHS workers are refusing the flu vaccine.

FDA’s Moderna Vaccine Approval

FDA approved Moderna’s new lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Approval process criticized as “approve now, study later.”

Concerns raised about safety and efficacy.

UK Digital ID Rollout

UK’s digital ID system set to begin this summer.

Concerns about governance and potential as a “digital trap.”

UK police seek more funds to expand facial recognition use.

Suppression of COVID Lab-Leak Debate

Peer-reviewed journals accused of censoring COVID lab-leak hypothesis.

Scientific community criticized for silencing dissenting voices.

The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future

Film by Mark Sharman discussed with Del Bigtree.

Exposes global push to centralize control over: Food Energy Money

Linked to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Additional Notes

Episode includes Jefferey Jaxen’s report on health and policy issues.

References to other topics: rising heart attacks, strokes in younger people, and bird flu vaccine development.

Medical Board Censorship

Medical licensing boards worldwide are intimidating physicians of conscience. America Out Loud. Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Physician and psychiatrist Dr. Emanual Garcia (05/30/25, article + podcast 58 min)

Pain Treatment without Surgery (hint: DMSO) — A Midwestern Doctor

What They Don’t Tell Us About Treating Pain. Exposing the pain industry and the forgotten treatments for pain. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/11/25)

Stand for Health Freedom — WHO Treaty + Education Handouts + Pesticides

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) - Click to Visit

Salt

The Truth About Salt. What they don't tell us about salt and how to select the healthiest options. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/08/25)

Transitioning / Transgender

The Medical Case Against Transitioning Minors. Can minors truly consent to irreversible medical interventions? A growing number of doctors are raising serious medical, ethical, and human rights objections. Independent Medical Alliance. Moderator: Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kimberly Milhoan, Dr. Katherine Welch (06/07/25, article + video 01:13:04)

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Pride in America Series. The Pride in America series, which began in 2023, celebrates patriots who stood up for this country in the face of adversity (posted 06/14/25)

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (06/07/25)

Insurrection & Riots