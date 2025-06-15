Too Many Notes 06/14/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.

Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images:
Sunday Strip: Run Zebra Run and more riot stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/08/25)
Friday Funnies: Celebrity Boxing: Presidential style. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/13/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Source for some images: Sunday Strip: Run Zebra Run and more riot stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/08/25)
Happy National Corn Day from Rico the porcupine!! 🌽Too cute for words. 59 seconds of grins from a sharp little critter. Turn on the sound to get 3D munch.
One of our favorite pieces of choral music is the Faure Requiem, performed beautifully here by VOCES8 (video 35:04). This performance is especially poignant. It was filmed at Cadogan Hall, London in 2021 during the height of the “pandemic.” The YouTube page includes time stamps for each section as well as Latin and English translation text.
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Surveillance
🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides 🆕
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt 🆕
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Ammon Bundy Family
Baby Cyrus Case Update: This Would’ve Started a War 100 Years Ago… (06/14/25, video 14:16, includes transcript)
Idaho / Utah Legal Case — Bundy Family Update: Hayden Bundy Bank Account Frozen (and now UNFrozen!) by Utah Bank and St. Luke’s Lawyer (posted 06/10/25, updated 06/11/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter: Keeping Idaho Families Informed About Online Safety (06/06/25)
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter: Strengthening Our Fight Against Child Exploitation in North Idaho. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (06/13/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Environment — Snake River Dams & Pesticides
Biden Administration Did Idaho No Dam Good. Idaho Snake River Dam Destruction Halted by Trump Administration. Risch Applauds Reversal of Flawed Biden-era Anti-Dam Agreement. By Press Release (06/12/25)
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides (06/12/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)
America's Disastrous Health Care Deficit. The Compounding Costs of Misguided Medical Care. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/05/25)
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Why Idahoans Are Paying More for Their Power Bills. How out-of-state energy mandates and corporate projects are driving up Idaho’s power costs. By Sen. Christy Zito and Rep. David Leavitt (06/12/25)
"Property Taxes are the Worst" — But Bonds and Levies are Fine? By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (06/09/25, updated with Nowhere to Hyde video on 06/13/25)
Illegal Immigration
Nowhere to Hyde. Idaho Illegal Immigration Bills that Could Have Been. By Bryan Hyde (06/10/25, video 12:19, includes transcript). Illegal immigration and the ensuing chaos it has caused are on many people’s minds. Bryan Hyde takes a closer look at four bills addressing illegal immigration that the Idaho legislature either watered down or refused to vote on.
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Idaho Legislature: Dark Money, Double Standards, and the Hypocrisy in Idaho Politics. Everyone Hates Dark Money—Until It’s Their PAC. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/08/25)
Nowhere to Hyde. Idaho Illegal Immigration Bills that Could Have Been. By Bryan Hyde (06/10/25, video 12:19, includes transcript). Illegal immigration and the ensuing chaos it has caused are on many people’s minds. Bryan Hyde takes a closer look at four bills addressing illegal immigration that the Idaho legislature either watered down or refused to vote on.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: SIGN PETITION ASKING TO Repeal the PREP Act
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
ICYMI: Grace Schara wrongful death trial. Read Trial Updates from New American: Schara v. Ascension Health
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Hospitals
Hospital Hostage Help. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Laura Bartlett (05/30/25, video 36:41 includes transcript)
News from The Defender
Most Read News of the Week (06/08/25). Topics include: PA Parents Charged for SIDS Deaths | Vaccines and SIDS Connection | MAHA Report Critique (Wireless Radiation) | CDC “Vaccines for Pregnant Women” Adviser Resigns | Texas Snack Food Labels — 'Not Fit for Human Consumption' | CHD Paper on Vaccine Safety Exposes Failure of FDA, CDC to Monitor and Report COVID Vaccine Safety Signals | New York's Attack on Medical Exemptions Gives School Officials Power to Override Doctors on Vaccines | FDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work | Ozempic Users May Face Shorter Lifespan Due to Loss of Muscle, Bone Mass | The Defender Is Hiring!
COVID Countermeasures + More on Joe Rogan
Texas Dr. Mary Talley Bowden hits the Bigtime on Joe Rogan, discussing COVID shot injuries, hospital murders, and more. Joe Rogan Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Shares Chilling COVID Story. By Vigilant Fox (06/22/
CPT Medical Billing Code Monopoly
IMA Calls for Senate Investigation of American Medical Association’s ‘CPT Code’ Monopoly. The AMA pockets hundreds of millions from CPT code royalties, adopted by HHS as the U.S. healthcare standard for billing, reporting, and administration. It’s essentially an AMA tax on US healthcare. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/12/25)
Healthcare Deficit
America's Disastrous Health Care Deficit. The Compounding Costs of Misguided Medical Care. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/05/25)
Heart Issues / Myocarditis
American Thought Leaders — The Rise in Cardiovascular Conditions, Myocarditis in Children. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Kirk Milhoan (06/10/25, 46 min)
HHS, NIH, RFK Jr., Jay Bhattacharya
🔥Big Changes at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Fires all 17 Previous Members and Announces Eight New ACIP Members (06/11/25)
The Media Beast Targets the Reform. Mainstream media's amplification campaign. Guest Post by Jeffrey A. Tucker; Post hosted by: Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/10/25)
RFK Jr. in the NEWS — GOOD News (posted 06/09/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 427: THE AGENDA EXPOSED (06/05/25, video 01:32:34). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Mark Sharman
HIGHWIRE SUMMARY
Del Bigtree and Jeffrey Jaxen discuss several critical issues: over half of UK NHS workers refusing the flu shot; FDA’s controversial approval of Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine; UK’s digital ID rollout; suppression of the COVID lab-leak debate in peer-reviewed journals.
Also, Del Bigtree talks with producer Mark Sharman about The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future, a film exposing global efforts to control food, energy, and money. This was not a cheery segment.
Key Topics and Details
NHS Staff Reject Flu Shot
Over 50% of UK NHS workers are refusing the flu vaccine.
FDA’s Moderna Vaccine Approval
FDA approved Moderna’s new lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Approval process criticized as “approve now, study later.”
Concerns raised about safety and efficacy.
UK Digital ID Rollout
UK’s digital ID system set to begin this summer.
Concerns about governance and potential as a “digital trap.”
UK police seek more funds to expand facial recognition use.
Suppression of COVID Lab-Leak Debate
Peer-reviewed journals accused of censoring COVID lab-leak hypothesis.
Scientific community criticized for silencing dissenting voices.
The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future
Film by Mark Sharman discussed with Del Bigtree.
Exposes global push to centralize control over:
Food
Energy
Money
Linked to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Additional Notes
Episode includes Jefferey Jaxen’s report on health and policy issues.
References to other topics: rising heart attacks, strokes in younger people, and bird flu vaccine development.
Medical Board Censorship
Medical licensing boards worldwide are intimidating physicians of conscience. America Out Loud. Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Physician and psychiatrist Dr. Emanual Garcia (05/30/25, article + podcast 58 min)
Pain Treatment without Surgery (hint: DMSO) — A Midwestern Doctor
What They Don’t Tell Us About Treating Pain. Exposing the pain industry and the forgotten treatments for pain. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/11/25)
Stand for Health Freedom — WHO Treaty + Education Handouts + Pesticides
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides (06/12/25)
Stand for Health Freedom: Newsletter: Covid shots, WHO treaty and Summer Education handouts (published 05/29/25)
Salt
The Truth About Salt. What they don't tell us about salt and how to select the healthiest options. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/08/25)
Transitioning / Transgender
The Medical Case Against Transitioning Minors. Can minors truly consent to irreversible medical interventions? A growing number of doctors are raising serious medical, ethical, and human rights objections. Independent Medical Alliance. Moderator: Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kimberly Milhoan, Dr. Katherine Welch (06/07/25, article + video 01:13:04)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
ICYMI: Four Vaccine Movies to Share with Medical Professionals, Family & Friends: Vaxxed, Vaxxed II, Vaxxed III, Follow the Silenced (posted 06/02/25)
Vaccine Safety: Will there ever be a safe vaccine? By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (06/13/25, transcript + video 14:47)
Heart Issues / Myocarditis: American Thought Leaders — The Rise in Cardiovascular Conditions, Myocarditis in Children. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Kirk Milhoan (06/10/25, 46 min)
Johns Hopkins Independent? ICAN Investigates Johns Hopkins “Independent” Institute of Vaccine Safety (IVS). Is IVS truly independent? Maybe not! (06/06/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: 🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
CHEMTRAILS: Do Governments Spray Chemicals For Weather Modification? By David Sorensen (posted 06/08/25)
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering (posted 06/08/25) 🆕
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Pride in America Series. The Pride in America series, which began in 2023, celebrates patriots who stood up for this country in the face of adversity (posted 06/14/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (06/07/25)
Insurrection & Riots
Follow the Money! California Pumped Tens of Millions into Immigration NGOs that Fight Deportation, Track ICE and more… By OpenTheBooks (06/11/25)
Classrooms, Chaos, and the Communist Playbook. From Russia to Cuba to Idaho: When Youth Are Weaponized. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/11/25)
Exploring why America is under attack today. America Out Loud. Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Steve Miller, Los Angeles filmmaker and journalist (06/13/25, article + podcast 58:00)
Nationwide “No Kings” Protest Includes 12 Idaho Locations in Anti-Trump Demonstration – Idaho Dispatch (06/10/25)
