Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Surveillance

🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now

Weather, Power, Agriculture

🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? 🆕

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Culture Shift: Boise Pride Event Cancelled Due to Low Attendance. By Anthony Scott (05/31/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Image Source: Grok | Election Integrity Remains in Jeopardy! Spotlight on California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota

Election Integrity Remains in Jeopardy! Spotlight on California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota (posted 06/05/25)

Idaho Elections: Op-Ed: Election Integrity. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair (06/06/25)

Events

Idaho Freedom Caucus Town Hall on Zoom. Thursday, June 12, 2025, 7-8pm MST/ 6-7pm PST. Subscribe or send email to sign up.

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

Image Credit: Grok ai. Grok ai doesn’t like when government spends our money on activities that are not the proper role of government. Neither do we the people!

🔥Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)

Illegal Immigration

State of Idaho to assist ICE in transporting dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho. By Governor Brad Little Press Release (06/05/25)

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Idaho Legislature: Scorecards are Tools, Not Threats. Scorecards Empower Citizens, Not Politicians. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/05/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

Benzodiazepines

What They Don’t Tell You About Anxiety and The Dangers of Benzodiazepines. The forgotten treatments for anxiety and the immense dangers of inappropriately prescribed benzodiazepines. By A Midwestern Doctor (02/02/25)

Cancer

Independent Medical Alliance

Cancer Care: Research and Insights from the Frontline. Cancer diagnoses continue to rise. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James discuss cancer diagnoses, recurrence, and the research to help explain the trend. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/31/25, article + webinar 01:08:27; includes downloadable webinar slides)

Cancer Stem Cells: The Root Cause of Relapse. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik joined chd.tv host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the cancer care puzzle. By Independent Medical Alliance (03/04/25, article + video 01:21:30)

A Midwestern Doctor

Cardiac/Heart Issues

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Pediatric Perspectives: Children Can Be Healthy: What To Know. (03/22/25, video 53:58, includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander, MD “Dr. Neu”

Children's Health Defense: Foster Care Failures (03/12/25, video 28:57, includes transcript). Did you know? The foster care system is not all hearts and flowers. Learn how foster kids and their caretakers can be stripped of their health rights and overmedicated by the pharmaceutical industry in appalling ways. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guests Sarah Sullivan and Mandy Blume

Financial Rebellion: A Doctor's Journey Of Truth (03/06/25, video 01:21:21 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Dr. Charles Hoffe, MD

Most Read News of the Week (06/01/25). Topics include: Vaccines - New Recommendations; Vaccines - Likely Killed Payette, Idaho Twins; Vaccines - MAHA Report Too Limited? Vaccines - Biden Targeted Critics; Vaccines - COVID-19 Recommendations Changed; Vaccines - Bird Flu Contracts Cancelled; Talc - Food & Drug Ban; Organic Agriculture Under Fire; 5G Wireless Dangers; Autism Documentary - Simpsonwood

DMSO, Chlorine Dioxide & Oxidative Therapies

The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine Dioxide. The persecutions of chlorine dioxide practitioners are simply a continuation of what befell pioneers of similar oxidative therapies. One difference: the earliest pioneers were assassinated. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (03/08/25)

Like Penicillin, ‘Miraculous’ DMSO Could Change the Lives of Afflicted Millions. The FDA long ago buried dimethyl sulfoxide, but a crusading physician and the medical freedom movement may resurrect it for stroke, paralysis, chronic pain, and more. By Mary Beth Pfeiffer (02/13/25)

Eye Health

Health for the Zombie Apocalypse — Dr. Robert Yoho

345. YOHO'S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC. Your source for practical information and fashionable accessories to survive the zombie war. All of it has been tested personally by the good doctor. By Robert Yoho, MD (02/08/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 426: PESTICIDES, PILLS, AND POLITICS (05/29/25, video 02:04:01). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Zen Honeycutt, Adam Urato, M.D.

HIGHWIRE SUMMARY

Zen Honeycutt addresses the pesticide crisis and the MAHA movement’s action plans. Jefferey Jaxen covers the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, the exploitation of autistic children in healthcare, and updates on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. Dr. Adam Urato highlights alarming findings on SSRI antidepressants, focusing on their impact on fetal brain development during pregnancy.

Pesticide Crisis and MAHA Movement Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America founder, discusses rising pesticide concerns and how the MAHA movement plans to combat pesticide use in America. Fourth of July parades anyone?

MAHA Commission and Health Policy Jefferey Jaxen reviews the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, including upcoming policy changes to safeguard American health.

Exploitation of Autistic Children The medical community’s mistreatment of autistic children and systemic issues within healthcare practices.

WHO Pandemic Treaty Update Jaxen provides updates on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and implications for global health policy.

SSRI Antidepressants and Fetal Health Dr. Adam Urato shares new findings on SSRI medication risks. Prenatal exposure may harm fetal brain development. Public is unaware of significant impacts of antidepressants during pregnancy.



Hospital Wrongful Death Jury Trial — Grace Schara Death

Independent Health Alliance

Independent Medical Association 2025 Conference: State of the Freedom Movement. Part of a lecture series from the IMA Redefining Health Conference, held April 4-6, 2025 in Atlanta, GA. (video 1:07:33, includes speaker bios, lecture slides, and transcript in ZIP format)

IMA Newsletter: Resource Rich: HHR June 1, 2025. IMA launches the 'Smart Moms Ask' Resource Center, and Dr. Paul Marik updates 'Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer.' By Independent Medical Alliance (06/02/25)

Ivermectin in Idaho

mRNA Technology — STOP

Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)

Pharma Ads

Ask Your Doctor if Pharmaceutical Advertising Is Right for You. Jenna McCarthy: It's time to (re)ban direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising in the U.S. Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (03/28/25)

Sleep

The FDA's War Against Sleep. Exploring the Critical Importance of Sleep and the Treatments for Insomnia. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/22/24)

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Four Vaccine Movies to Share with Medical Professionals, Family & Friends: Vaxxed, Vaxxed II, Vaxxed III, Follow the Silenced

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

