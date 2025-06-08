Too Many Notes 06/07/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 We THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication.
______________________________________________________________________
🔥QUICK POLL…
We need your feedback!
🔄 Do you SHARE ‘Too Many Notes’ or our individual Substack Notes?
IF YES: ❤️ Please LIKE this post.
IF NO: 🗣️ Please COMMENT — let us know what we can do better.
______________________________________________________________________
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images:
Sunday Strip: Icing on the Cake. Bernie-bro style. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/01/25)
Friday Funnies: Leaving Las Vegas. DISRUPTING AT WARP SPEED! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/30/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Oregon track star Brooklyn Anderson somersaults over the finish line after falling during a track and field championship (06/03/25, video 25 sec)
The 6 Types of Dogs (Yes, This is All of Them). By Matt Mitchell (video 04:15)
The Elephant in the Room, er Convenience Store (06/02/25, CNN Video 55 sec).
Source of some images:
Sunday Strip: Icing on the Cake. Bernie-bro style. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/01/25)
Friday Funnies: Leaving Las Vegas. DISRUPTING AT WARP SPEED! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/30/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Surveillance
🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
Weather, Power, Agriculture
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? 🆕
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Culture Shift: Boise Pride Event Cancelled Due to Low Attendance. By Anthony Scott (05/31/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Election Integrity Remains in Jeopardy! Spotlight on California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota (posted 06/05/25)
Idaho Elections: Op-Ed: Election Integrity. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair (06/06/25)
Events
Idaho Freedom Caucus Town Hall on Zoom. Thursday, June 12, 2025, 7-8pm MST/ 6-7pm PST. Subscribe or send email to sign up.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
🔥Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)
Illegal Immigration
State of Idaho to assist ICE in transporting dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho. By Governor Brad Little Press Release (06/05/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Idaho Legislature: Scorecards are Tools, Not Threats. Scorecards Empower Citizens, Not Politicians. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/05/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Benzodiazepines
What They Don’t Tell You About Anxiety and The Dangers of Benzodiazepines. The forgotten treatments for anxiety and the immense dangers of inappropriately prescribed benzodiazepines. By A Midwestern Doctor (02/02/25)
Cancer
Independent Medical Alliance
Cancer Care: Research and Insights from the Frontline. Cancer diagnoses continue to rise. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James discuss cancer diagnoses, recurrence, and the research to help explain the trend. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/31/25, article + webinar 01:08:27; includes downloadable webinar slides)
Cancer Stem Cells: The Root Cause of Relapse. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik joined chd.tv host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the cancer care puzzle. By Independent Medical Alliance (03/04/25, article + video 01:21:30)
A Midwestern Doctor
Skin Cancer and the Sun — Dermatology's Disastrous War Against The Sun. The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/31/25)
Part 1: Hundreds of Studies Show DMSO Transforms The Treatment of Cancer. A remarkable cancer treatment has been hiding in plain sight for decades. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/15/25)
Part 2: The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight. How DMSO turns a common dye (D-Hematoxylin) into a highly potent cancer treatment that's harmless to normal tissue. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/12/25)
Cardiac/Heart Issues
McCullough Report: Government cover-up of COVID19 vaccine myocarditis cost American lives. Ron Johnson Senate hearings highlight reel podcast. (06/02/25, article + podcast 57 min)
The multifunction cardiogram is a revolutionary tool in cardiac care. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Nurse practitioner and wellness advocate Carl Lambert (06/03/25, article + podcast 58 min)
Suggestions for the FAA... to keep flying safe. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (03/11/25, video 04:31, includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Pediatric Perspectives: Children Can Be Healthy: What To Know. (03/22/25, video 53:58, includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander, MD “Dr. Neu”
Children's Health Defense: Foster Care Failures (03/12/25, video 28:57, includes transcript). Did you know? The foster care system is not all hearts and flowers. Learn how foster kids and their caretakers can be stripped of their health rights and overmedicated by the pharmaceutical industry in appalling ways. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guests Sarah Sullivan and Mandy Blume
Financial Rebellion: A Doctor's Journey Of Truth (03/06/25, video 01:21:21 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Dr. Charles Hoffe, MD
Most Read News of the Week (06/01/25). Topics include: Vaccines - New Recommendations; Vaccines - Likely Killed Payette, Idaho Twins; Vaccines - MAHA Report Too Limited? Vaccines - Biden Targeted Critics; Vaccines - COVID-19 Recommendations Changed; Vaccines - Bird Flu Contracts Cancelled; Talc - Food & Drug Ban; Organic Agriculture Under Fire; 5G Wireless Dangers; Autism Documentary - Simpsonwood
DMSO, Chlorine Dioxide & Oxidative Therapies
The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine Dioxide. The persecutions of chlorine dioxide practitioners are simply a continuation of what befell pioneers of similar oxidative therapies. One difference: the earliest pioneers were assassinated. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (03/08/25)
Like Penicillin, ‘Miraculous’ DMSO Could Change the Lives of Afflicted Millions. The FDA long ago buried dimethyl sulfoxide, but a crusading physician and the medical freedom movement may resurrect it for stroke, paralysis, chronic pain, and more. By Mary Beth Pfeiffer (02/13/25)
Eye Health
Vision for Life. By Meir Schneider PhD – Unbekoming Book Summary. By Unbekoming (06/10/24)
Health for the Zombie Apocalypse — Dr. Robert Yoho
345. YOHO'S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC. Your source for practical information and fashionable accessories to survive the zombie war. All of it has been tested personally by the good doctor. By Robert Yoho, MD (02/08/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 426: PESTICIDES, PILLS, AND POLITICS (05/29/25, video 02:04:01). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Zen Honeycutt, Adam Urato, M.D.
HIGHWIRE SUMMARY
Zen Honeycutt addresses the pesticide crisis and the MAHA movement’s action plans. Jefferey Jaxen covers the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, the exploitation of autistic children in healthcare, and updates on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. Dr. Adam Urato highlights alarming findings on SSRI antidepressants, focusing on their impact on fetal brain development during pregnancy.
Pesticide Crisis and MAHA Movement
Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America founder, discusses rising pesticide concerns and how the MAHA movement plans to combat pesticide use in America. Fourth of July parades anyone?
MAHA Commission and Health Policy
Jefferey Jaxen reviews the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, including upcoming policy changes to safeguard American health.
Exploitation of Autistic Children
The medical community’s mistreatment of autistic children and systemic issues within healthcare practices.
WHO Pandemic Treaty Update
Jaxen provides updates on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and implications for global health policy.
SSRI Antidepressants and Fetal Health
Dr. Adam Urato shares new findings on SSRI medication risks.
Prenatal exposure may harm fetal brain development.
Public is unaware of significant impacts of antidepressants during pregnancy.
Hospital Wrongful Death Jury Trial — Grace Schara Death
The Tragic Loss of Grace Schara. A Fight for Justice and Accountability. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (06/06/25)
Please listen to the live stream of Grace Schara wrongful death trial. By Sasha Latypova (06/03/25, updated 06/05/25)
Independent Health Alliance
Independent Medical Association 2025 Conference: State of the Freedom Movement. Part of a lecture series from the IMA Redefining Health Conference, held April 4-6, 2025 in Atlanta, GA. (video 1:07:33, includes speaker bios, lecture slides, and transcript in ZIP format)
IMA Newsletter: Resource Rich: HHR June 1, 2025. IMA launches the 'Smart Moms Ask' Resource Center, and Dr. Paul Marik updates 'Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer.' By Independent Medical Alliance (06/02/25)
Ivermectin in Idaho
ICYMI: 🔥💊Ivermectin Update — Why aren’t Idaho Pharmacies Selling Ivermectin Over the Counter? (posted 05/27/25) | See follow-up letter to legislators on our Resources page
mRNA Technology — STOP
Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
Pharma Ads
Ask Your Doctor if Pharmaceutical Advertising Is Right for You. Jenna McCarthy: It's time to (re)ban direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising in the U.S. Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (03/28/25)
Sleep
The FDA's War Against Sleep. Exploring the Critical Importance of Sleep and the Treatments for Insomnia. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/22/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
ICYMI: “Follow the Silenced Documentary” — Watch FREE on Demand and Share (video 01:43:27)
Four Vaccine Movies to Share with Medical Professionals, Family & Friends: Vaxxed, Vaxxed II, Vaxxed III, Follow the Silenced (posted 06/02/25)
Dr. Peter Breggin, MD and Ginger Breggin Speak Out: RFK Jr., mRNA Shots, Methylene Blue, Psychoactive Drugs, and More (posted 06/07/25)
“Saline Placebo is Not the Fix” — Brianne Dressen (posted 06/06/25)
Laura Demaray and Dr Ryan Cole MD. Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International. Hosts: Charles Kovess (“Australasia’s Passion Provacateur”) and Dr. Stephen Frost (Medical doctor/diagnostic radiologist/whistleblower). Guests: Laura Demaray, RN and Ryan Cole, MD (05/18/25, video 02:57:08)
What Is Informed Consent? By Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute (06/04/25, may require subscription)
Dr Sherri Tenpenny Gives A Vaccine Lesson To Senators – “Do Your Homework”. Guest article by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (06/04/25)
McCullough Report: Government cover-up of COVID19 vaccine myocarditis cost American lives. Ron Johnson Senate hearings highlight reel podcast. (06/02/25, article + podcast 57 min)
#MAHA-FDA has approved Moderna's self-amplifying mRNA shot for covid. New mRNA and saRNA vaccines are getting funded by HHS and BARDA despite cancellations of some contracts. By Sasha Latypova (06/02/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Financial Rebellion: A Doctor's Journey Of Truth (03/06/25, video 01:21:21 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Dr. Charles Hoffe, MD
Sasha Latypova Interview with Liz Gunn and Jim Ferguson for Freedom Train International. By Sasha Latypova (05/31/25, video 57:52)
Reform in Government Is the World’s Biggest Challenge. By Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute (06/04/25, may require subscription)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: 🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
Reform in Government Is the World’s Biggest Challenge. By Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute (06/04/25, may require subscription)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (05/31/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.