Too Many Notes 05/10/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Friday Funnies: Time Out. Fight Club-Aliens versus Predators! (05/02/25)
Sunday Strip: The Thought Police. And A.I. is only going to get weirder. (05/04/25)
The American media is bought and paid for by Big Pharma. RFK Jr. Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud—This Is Why They’re Coming After Him. By The Vigilant Fox 🦊(04/29/25, video 00:57)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To. By The White House (continuously updated). “Promises Made, Promises Kept” scrolling video that started streaming on May 2, 2025. Set to Elon Musk’s favorite elevator music. Watch Trump’s Autopen at work.
Day Brightener — Colorful Birds Form Teams and Play Ball (05/03/25, video 00:53)
Action Items & Information
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
ICYMI: I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now (posted 05/07/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Darkest of the Dark. Evil Cults Target Children & More (posted 05/08/25, updated 05/09/25). Articles and podcasts about what’s happening with child brainwashing, trafficking, torture, gender transformation, education during COVID, and more.
Summaries from these articles, videos, and podcasts plus some tips for parents:
☕️ THE DESTROYER ☙ Wednesday, May 7, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 Trump’s DOJ hunts digital cults while the media naps; occult terror cells target kids online; we don’t need better politics—we need firepower to fight literal evil. A C&C special edition. By Jeff Childers (05/07/25)
Surviving CIA/MKUltra and overcoming pure evil: The story of Dr. Juliette Engel. Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (04/25/25, article and podcast 58 min)
How Therapists Are Failing Our Children: Pamela Garfield-Jaeger. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (04/22/25, podcast/video 52:30)
How America Betrayed Its Children During the Pandemic: David Zweig. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (04/24/25, podcast/video 58:11)
The Mental Health Industry Is Incentivized to Keep Patients Medicated: Cooper Davis. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (01/28/25, podcast/video 50:54)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Idaho GOP Scorecard. The Idaho GOP Scorecard (new in 2025) features bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (posted 05/09/25)
🔥 May 20th, 2025 Election Information (05/08/25, Substack Note)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
2025 Fire Season Already Above 10 Year Average For Both Acres And Starts. Region 1 showing signs of a historic year, The Sawlog Fire may be an indicator. By The Hotshot Wake Up (05/04/25)
Idaho OPINION: Public Lands… Stick to the Devil You Know. By Patrick Payne (05/03/25)
Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott (posted 05/07/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Idaho Legislature: The Chairman’s Drawer. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (posted 05/10/25)
Idaho Legislature: Freedom to Grow. Helping Industries Thrive — and Knowing When to Let Go. By Idaho Rep. David J Leavitt (LD-25) (05/09/25)
No Due Process on Social Media. A note from the Gang of 8 – Don’t let social media tell you what to think. By Senator Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (05/08/25)
Idaho Flag Makes More Waves: Appeal to Heaven Flag Personally Removed by Boise Mayor, Tossed Aside. By Greg Pruett (04/20/25, updated 04/22/25, 04/23/25, 04/24/25, 04/27/25, 05/09/25)
What’s Good for Micron. Taxpayer subsidies! By Brian Almon (05/05/25)
When Government Becomes the Boss? When government becomes the boss, liberty becomes negotiable. By Idaho State Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/06/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) analyzes and rates hundreds of bills each legislative session on a wide variety of topics (typically rating more than half the bills printed during each session). IFF rates more bills than any other organization we know of. The ratings provide insights to Freedom ♦ Spending ♦ Education in the Idaho legislature, with the goal of making state legislation transparent and readily accessible.
Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
ICYMI: Childrens Health Defense | The Unseen Severe Autism (05/01/25, video 12:52 includes transcript, with a 05/04/25 update about chelation therapy that worked for severely autistic boy)
Measles
Pediatric Perspectives: Breaking Down Measles Misinformation (05/03/25, video 48:58 includes transcript)
News
The American media is bought and paid for by Big Pharma. RFK Jr. Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud—This Is Why They’re Coming After Him. By The Vigilant Fox 🦊(04/29/25, video 00:57)
Most Read News of the Week (05/04/25). Topics include: Vaccines — Placebo Controlled Trials; Vaccines — Medicaid Forced Vaccination Lawsuit; Cell Phone Radiation Blood Clumping; Vaccines — COVID Booster Approvals; Puberty Blocking Drug Dangers; Cell Phone Radiation & Cancer; NIAID Fauci Replacement Concerns; Chemicals & Disease; Autism is Genetic Myth; Senior Reporter Job Opening
Cholesterol & Statins
The Cholesterol Con: How Statins Became a Billion-Dollar Threat to Human Health. The dark truth about the world's most prescribed drug. Guest post by Sayer Ji (04/29/25)
Fauci & Gain of Function
NIH Infectious Disease Researcher Calls for End of Dangerous Virus Studies. "I admired Fauci in his earlier career because I thought he was a strong leader with a vision for global research. But I can’t say that anymore." (05/04/25)
Fluoride in Water
Fluoride Toolkit Launched. Forty-eight states in the U.S. still fluoridate public water (exceptions are Utah and Florida). Fluoridating public water is mass medication without consent. Everyone should have the right to clean, unmedicated water. By Stand for Health Freedom (05/07/25)
Highwire
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 422: MAKING A KILLING (05/01/25, video 01:30:26). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Angelina Ireland
Placebo Controlled Trials: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calls for rigorous placebo-controlled trials before licensing new vaccines. This is a huge turnaround given that no currently CDC-recommended childhood vaccines was licensed based on long-term, placebo-controlled studies.
Jaxen Report: Davos elite and World Economic Forum (WEF) seem to be unravelling, with public pushback against aggressive net-zero policies fueled by climate change narrative. FDA pushing back on approving new COVID shots, citing a lack of solid scientific evidence.
Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Law: Angelina Ireland discusses Canada’s alarming expansion of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) law, which has veered into troubling and deeply unethical territory beyond its original intent. Death on demand for elderly, homeless, poor, children is now a reality. Will Canada’s law and ethics devolve into mandated MAID?
The Real Peter Marks Exposed (preview plus links): Press Conference: ICAN RELEASES ‘SECRET RECORDINGS: THE REAL PETER MARKS’ TIMELINE. With Del Bigtree (ICAN), Brianne Dressen (REACT19), and attorney Aaron Siri, Esq and The Real Peter Marks Timeline. Plus, we offer you a lying Peter Marks commercial: Why should I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine now? – Just a Minute! with Dr. Peter Marks
Independent Medical Alliance — Recent News
Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
Informed Choice Washington (ICWA)
Chelation Therapy for Autism. More than twenty years ago, Scott Shoemaker's son Joshua was diagnosed with autism. He tried chelation therapy on his son to detox heavy metals such as aluminum and mercury, with rapid results and complete recovery (posted 05/04/25)
Informed Choice Washington — ICWA Weekly News 4-30-25. New Tennessee Law Raises Hope for Washington’s SB 5781; SnoCo Firefighters Appeal Case after refusing COVID-19 Shots; COVID-19 Deaths Following COVID-19 shots; Fluoride waste in WA. By Gerald Braude and Informed Choice Washington (04/30/25)
Ivermectin
Here's A Thought... We May Be Finally Winning the War on Ivermectin. From Nobel Prize-winner to 'horse paste' and back again: the tale of a miracle drug that could (and does!). By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (05/06/25)
A Midwestern Doctor (AMD)
Antidepressants, Osteoporosis
What We Aren't Told About Osteoporosis. How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health (05/04/25)
The Hidden Dangers of Antidepressants and Why They're So Hard To Stop Taking. Unveiling the Depression Industry (02/09/25)
🤰👶Pregnancy, Mothers & Babies
🤰👶Pregnancy, Mothers & Babies. Quick summaries for mothers (and fathers) to be (posted 05/06/25). Articles by A Midwestern Doctor and a video from CHDTV. Topics include:
Prenatal: The Hidden Dangers of Prenatal Ultrasounds. What they don't tell you about having a healthy baby.
Delivery: What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections. Exploring the short and long term consequences of a frequently unnecessary procedure.
Feeding: Why Is What We Feed Infants So Unhealthy? The Hidden Dangers of Infant Formula and The Incredible Benefits of Natural Milk.
All of the Above: Cord Clamping, Mothers to Be, and Hospital Bullying.
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
🔥🛑💉 BREAKING NEWS: Central District Health (CDH) Board voted to PERMANENTLY table the vote to defund and stop promoting COVID-19 mRNA Shots. This means, the COVID-19 gene therapy shots will continue to be offered by CDH. However, a concerning violation of parliamentary voting procedures may have occurred (05/09/25, updated 05/1025) | Our Full Article: tinyurl.com/2utrd6de
Adverse Cardiovascular Events Data Following mRNA Shots. A summary of data. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (04/20/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Uncovering Chemtrails: Geoengineering, Weather Control, and Government Secrecy, featuring Peter Kirby. Nicole Shanahan Back to the People Podcast (03/26/25, podcast/video 01:43:00)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To. By The White House (continuously updated). “Promises Made, Promises Kept” scrolling video that started streaming on May 2, 2025. Set to Elon Musk’s favorite elevator music. Watch Trump’s Autopen at work.
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (05/03/25)
