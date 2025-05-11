Disclaimer

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Darkest of the Dark. Evil Cults Target Children & More (posted 05/08/25, updated 05/09/25). Articles and podcasts about what’s happening with child brainwashing, trafficking, torture, gender transformation, education during COVID, and more.

Summaries from these articles, videos, and podcasts plus some tips for parents:

☕️ THE DESTROYER ☙ Wednesday, May 7, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 Trump’s DOJ hunts digital cults while the media naps; occult terror cells target kids online; we don’t need better politics—we need firepower to fight literal evil. A C&C special edition. By Jeff Childers (05/07/25)

Surviving CIA/MKUltra and overcoming pure evil: The story of Dr. Juliette Engel. Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (04/25/25, article and podcast 58 min)

How Therapists Are Failing Our Children: Pamela Garfield-Jaeger. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (04/22/25, podcast/video 52:30)

How America Betrayed Its Children During the Pandemic: David Zweig. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (04/24/25, podcast/video 58:11)

The Mental Health Industry Is Incentivized to Keep Patients Medicated: Cooper Davis. Host: Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders (01/28/25, podcast/video 50:54)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Idaho GOP Scorecard. The Idaho GOP Scorecard (new in 2025) features bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (posted 05/09/25)

🔥 May 20th, 2025 Election Information (05/08/25, Substack Note)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

When Government Becomes the Boss? When government becomes the boss, liberty becomes negotiable. By Idaho State Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/06/25)

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

ICYMI: Childrens Health Defense | The Unseen Severe Autism (05/01/25, video 12:52 includes transcript, with a 05/04/25 update about chelation therapy that worked for severely autistic boy)

Measles

Pediatric Perspectives: Breaking Down Measles Misinformation (05/03/25, video 48:58 includes transcript)

News

The American media is bought and paid for by Big Pharma. RFK Jr. Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud—This Is Why They’re Coming After Him. By The Vigilant Fox 🦊(04/29/25, video 00:57)

Most Read News of the Week (05/04/25). Topics include: Vaccines — Placebo Controlled Trials; Vaccines — Medicaid Forced Vaccination Lawsuit; Cell Phone Radiation Blood Clumping; Vaccines — COVID Booster Approvals; Puberty Blocking Drug Dangers; Cell Phone Radiation & Cancer; NIAID Fauci Replacement Concerns; Chemicals & Disease; Autism is Genetic Myth; Senior Reporter Job Opening

Cholesterol & Statins

The Cholesterol Con: How Statins Became a Billion-Dollar Threat to Human Health. The dark truth about the world's most prescribed drug. Guest post by Sayer Ji (04/29/25)

Fauci & Gain of Function

NIH Infectious Disease Researcher Calls for End of Dangerous Virus Studies. "I admired Fauci in his earlier career because I thought he was a strong leader with a vision for global research. But I can’t say that anymore." (05/04/25)

Fluoride in Water

Fluoride Toolkit Launched. Forty-eight states in the U.S. still fluoridate public water (exceptions are Utah and Florida). Fluoridating public water is mass medication without consent. Everyone should have the right to clean, unmedicated water. By Stand for Health Freedom (05/07/25)

Highwire

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 422: MAKING A KILLING (05/01/25, video 01:30:26). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Angelina Ireland

Placebo Controlled Trials: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calls for rigorous placebo-controlled trials before licensing new vaccines. This is a huge turnaround given that no currently CDC-recommended childhood vaccines was licensed based on long-term, placebo-controlled studies.

Jaxen Report: Davos elite and World Economic Forum (WEF) seem to be unravelling, with public pushback against aggressive net-zero policies fueled by climate change narrative. FDA pushing back on approving new COVID shots, citing a lack of solid scientific evidence.

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Law: Angelina Ireland discusses Canada’s alarming expansion of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) law, which has veered into troubling and deeply unethical territory beyond its original intent. Death on demand for elderly, homeless, poor, children is now a reality. Will Canada’s law and ethics devolve into mandated MAID?

The Real Peter Marks Exposed (preview plus links): Press Conference: ICAN RELEASES ‘SECRET RECORDINGS: THE REAL PETER MARKS’ TIMELINE. With Del Bigtree (ICAN), Brianne Dressen (REACT19), and attorney Aaron Siri, Esq and The Real Peter Marks Timeline. Plus, we offer you a lying Peter Marks commercial: Why should I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine now? – Just a Minute! with Dr. Peter Marks

Independent Medical Alliance — Recent News

Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)

Informed Choice Washington (ICWA)

Chelation Therapy for Autism. More than twenty years ago, Scott Shoemaker's son Joshua was diagnosed with autism. He tried chelation therapy on his son to detox heavy metals such as aluminum and mercury, with rapid results and complete recovery (posted 05/04/25)

Informed Choice Washington — ICWA Weekly News 4-30-25. New Tennessee Law Raises Hope for Washington’s SB 5781; SnoCo Firefighters Appeal Case after refusing COVID-19 Shots; COVID-19 Deaths Following COVID-19 shots; Fluoride waste in WA. By Gerald Braude and Informed Choice Washington (04/30/25)

Ivermectin

Here's A Thought... We May Be Finally Winning the War on Ivermectin. From Nobel Prize-winner to 'horse paste' and back again: the tale of a miracle drug that could (and does!). By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (05/06/25)

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD)

Antidepressants, Osteoporosis

🤰👶 Pregnancy, Mothers & Babies

Quick summaries for mothers (and fathers) to be

🤰👶Pregnancy, Mothers & Babies. Quick summaries for mothers (and fathers) to be (posted 05/06/25). Articles by A Midwestern Doctor and a video from CHDTV. Topics include:

Prenatal: The Hidden Dangers of Prenatal Ultrasounds. What they don't tell you about having a healthy baby.

Delivery: What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections. Exploring the short and long term consequences of a frequently unnecessary procedure.

Feeding: Why Is What We Feed Infants So Unhealthy? The Hidden Dangers of Infant Formula and The Incredible Benefits of Natural Milk.

All of the Above: Cord Clamping, Mothers to Be, and Hospital Bullying.

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex. ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives. ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25

Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)

Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Uncovering Chemtrails: Geoengineering, Weather Control, and Government Secrecy, featuring Peter Kirby. Nicole Shanahan Back to the People Podcast (03/26/25, podcast/video 01:43:00)

