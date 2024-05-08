Solar farms and Acheta Powder brought to you by Dr. Robert Malone's Sunday Strip: Where the Wild Things are Just watch out for the crickets...Watch out for Acheta powder and bioengineered anything.

SOURCE: Sunday Strip: Where the Wild Things are. Just watch out for the crickets... Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS.

😎 Stories At a Glance

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

Establishment ‘RINOs’ Are Smearing True Idaho Conservatives

Gordon’s American Patriot Gems (May 2024)

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Voting Guide

Campaign Finance "Paid for" Disclosure. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate.

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

Scott Herndon: Welcome to the Knife Fight

Glenneda Zuiderveld: Lies vs. Truth

Jacyn Gallagher Lies vs Truth from Senator Glenneda - mailers Voting as a conservative is not the easy way!



Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index

Digital Download Available!

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth

The Five Most Ridiculous Ways Idaho Spent in 2024

Nowhere to Hyde

Idaho Freedom Caucus

See articles by IFC members Sen. Scott Herndon, Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, and Rep. Jacyn Gallagher

Brian Almon

Alex Adams Takes Over at IDHW

Candidate Interviews: House Districts 6, 9, & 25

Idaho GOP

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

How Important is your County Sheriff?

AND MAGAZINE: Faust Knew The Price Of A Deal With The Devil – The Democrats Are Finding Out

How Western Europe is Copying Communist China’s Policies: MEP Cristian Terhes

DR. ROBERT MALONE, MD, MS Fascism, Globalism, and the “Medical-Industrial Complex” Time to End the Proposed WHO Treaty Now… and if you want to cuddle a cow, please do so

Title IX Rule Change on Gender Triggers Lawsuits From 15 States (including Idaho)

2A Rights: How Congress Used the Commerce Clause to Turn Americans Into Felons

FINANCIAL REBELLION: Take Action for Financial Freedom

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Idaho Election Integrity Issues

RFK Jr. Takes on Trump and Biden Over Four ‘Existential’ Issues

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

SAM FADDIS: Two articles on Tuberculosis - Epicenter Of The Border Crisis

The Great Replacement Theory Is Now Reality - from CPAC Hungary

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Systematic Review Reveals Many COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Experienced New-Onset Psychosis

FALLOUT: The Modified mRNA Cancer Link Explained

The Highwire: Episode 370 License to Live

DR KEVIN STILLWAGON Mask madness. ...lest we forget A new paradigm for communicable disease

THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT: ‘Unyielding’ story of exposing military anthrax vaccine debacle (and its eerie similarities to the COVID shot debacle)

4️⃣ Other Health News

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK Mary + Polly discuss news of the week Pediatric Perspectives: Planning for Childbirth with Drs. Paul Thomas and Christiane Northrup



5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

» Establishment ‘RINOs’ Are Smearing True Idaho Conservatives. By DANIEL BOBINSKI (05/06/24): Read | Voting Guide

Bobinski writes "Idaho’s primary elections are approaching (May 21), and battles for Republican offices have genuinely heated up in the state. Many lies are being floated these days by establishment Republicans, and it’s only proper to set the record straight."

He discusses:

How establishment Republicans including “Gem State Conservatives,” “Take Back Idaho,” Tom Luna, Butch Otter, Jim Jones, are trying to replace conservative PCs with left-leaning “R”epublicans.

"Progressive" ideas these establishment "Rs" have brought to Idaho including Common Core and the attempt to unseat conservatives such as Dorothy Moon and the Precinct Committeemen (PCs) who elected her party chair.

The in-progress "Gem State Heist," which — like the "Rocky Mountain Heist" that took over Colorado — is attempting to convert Idaho from red to blue by lying about conservatives.

Lobbyists are running for the vital PC positions. This does not bode well for Idaho’s future.

Do not be fooled by any of this! Check out our Idaho Voting Guide to help you find the best conservatives for each elected office. Then VOTE on May 21.

» Gordon’s American Patriot Gems (May 2024): May: When 5th Generation Warriors Partner with America’s Deep State Globalists, Part I. Read

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

» WARNING: Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Details

» WARNING: PACs are sprouting like mushrooms to support or oppose candidates, and they are using deceptive names | Details

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

» Scott Herndon, Senate District 1: Welcome to the Knife Fight (05/03/24): Read

Topics include:

Anti-Herndon postcard supporting Liberal Jim (Herndon's opponent) and funded by Idaho Legacy Action Fund and others on the far left.

The Democrats are attempting to hijack the Republican primary election with their chosen liberal (Jim Woodward).

Seeking volunteers to help with yard signs, phone calls, and other campaign efforts. Donations appreciated.

Herndon’s conservative record vs. his opponent’s not-at-all-conservative record.

Positive bills that Herndon helped pass.

Local Democrat front groups including Idaho Moms PAC and North Idaho Voter Services (see our Voting Guide for others).

Bonner County Official Endorsements (also in Voting Guide).

This is a fight against the Left and is the most expensive campaign in the state (recently featured at Idaho Ed News).

DO NOT fall for lies. VOTE on May 21 to support Herndon and freedom.

See also: Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators, KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch | Related: Election Integrity Issues

» Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, District 9: Lies vs. Truth. Be Careful You’re Not Deceived (05/05/24): Read | More about Misleading Mailers | How to Follow the Money | How Did They Vote

SOURCE: Lies vs. Truth by Glenneda Zuiderveld (05/05/24): CLICK here to Read

Sen. Zuiderveld illustrates the lies you will read in mailers and ads like those above. She carefully refutes each lie, including:

She does not support veterans.

She does not support police.

She is against agriculture.

She is not worried about our borders.

All of the above false accusations came from the well-funded Idaho Liberty PAC, which traces its roots straight to the Governor’s office. And all were because she refused to expand wasteful budgets or bad bills that did NOT benefit the above; instead, they expanded the overreach of government bureaucracies or (in the case of the border resolution) were weak and missed the point.

See also Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators, KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch | Related: Election Integrity Issues

» Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, District 9

The establishment and IACI endorsed candidates are working overtime to get rid of Conservative Legislators that really want to keep Idaho out from underneath the Federal Government’s thumb. We need to be free from the chains that bind us to Federal control. ~Rep. Jacyn Gallagher

Lies vs Truth from Senator Glenneda - mailers (05/05/24). Rep. Gallagher highlights the false mailers being directed toward her and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld. Don’t fall for the lies: Read See also Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators , KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch | Related: Election Integrity Issues

Voting as a conservative is not the easy way! (05/05/24). Rep. Gallagher disputes the lies directed against her votes on expansive spending bills (note, she voted YES on the maintenance budgets, but NO on expanded budgets). Read

She explained her votes on the following bills: S1372 - Department of Agriculture (An Enhancement bill) S1411 - Department of Water Resources (An Enhancement bill) S1373 - Soil and Water Conservation Commission (An Enhancement bill) S1402 - Division of Veterans Services (An Enhancement bill) S1150 (2023) - Division of Veterans Services (Federal Strings Attached bill) S1435 - Idaho State Police (An Enhancement bill) H222 (2023) - University of Idaho supplemental budget request H0592 - Depredation H0468 - Rangeland improvement act



IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

» The Five Most Ridiculous Ways Idaho Spent in 2024 (05/03/24). Kleinworth focuses on five ridiculous bills that didn’t get much attention but which wasted money and greatly exceeded the proper role of government in Idaho (video 6 min, transcript and source links included): Watch

NOWHERE TO HYDE

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge! Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBERS

» See articles by IFC members Sen. Scott Herndon, Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, and Rep. Jacyn Gallagher in COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES.

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

» Alex Adams Takes Over at IDHW (05/07/24). The troubled Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has a new director, Alex Adams. Adams, has a doctorate in Pharmacy, served as director and then VP of pharmacy programs at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (a public policy advocacy organization for US pharmacies), and became executive director of the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy in 2015. He has a reputation for good financial management and red tape cutting. Will he be a good choice to head the massive IDHW bureaucracy? Read

» Candidate Interviews: House Districts 6A, 9A, & 25B: Read (click bold links below to watch interviews; click non-bold links to view composite rankings for incumbents)

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Some Good News! Regency-Era Fashion-Obsessed Teen Has Sewed 300 Dresses From Reused Material—and They’re Incredible (05/06/24): Read

SOURCE: The Epoch Times - Regency-Era Fashion-Obsessed Teen Has Sewed 300 Dresses From Reused Material—and They’re Incredible. CLICK to Read.

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

» How Important is your County Sheriff? By Bob 'Nugie' Neugebauer (05/05/24). Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL County Sheriff! The County Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in America. He or she protects the people as a peacekeeper and guardian of liberty. The County Sheriff’s duty is to stop criminal and out-of-control government from killing, abusing, violating, robbing, and destroying its own people. Ask every County Sheriff and candidate one key question: “Will you stand against tyranny?” Read

» AND MAGAZINE: Faust Knew The Price Of A Deal With The Devil – The Democrats Are Finding Out. By Sam Faddis (05/07/24): Read

Faddis discusses the increasingly violent pro-Hamas, anti-Israel “mostly peaceful protests” around the country. The Democrats made deals with radical forces during the runup to the 2020 election to have mobs burning our cities and destroying our neighborhoods because it allowed them to portray Donald Trump and the MAGA movement as causing this anger. All to elect Joe Biden. Now, it’s happening again.

But it turns out that the radical leftists’ goals weren’t to elect Biden, but to destroy the United States of America and create a new revolutionary state.

Related: ‘It’s Complicated’: How the Campus Protests Could Impact the 2024 Election. Some want President Biden to take a harder line to quell the protests, while others are urging him to defend students’ freedom to protest against Israel: Read

» American Thought Leaders: How Western Europe is Copying Communist China’s Policies: MEP Cristian Terhes (05/02/24). Listen | Watch (40 min, transcript included) | Related: Take Action Against Globalism and WHO

SOURCE: American Thought Leaders: How Western Europe is Copying Communist China’s Policies. CLICK to Watch.

Cristian Terhes is a Romanian-Greek Catholic priest and a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), representing Romania as a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group. Having grown up under communism, he became vigilant against creeping totalitarianism that is spreading throughout the world, especially in the COVID Era.

Under global totalitarianism (such as that imposed by WHO and many centralized national governments), unaccountable, unelected officials and faceless bureaucrats will decide on behalf of your state and all of its people. MEP Terhes warms about the consolidation of power in international bodies like the European Union and the World Health Organization. He states: “We are witnessing the ‘Chinafication’ of Europe. And I gave the example of the digital COVID certificate, but it did not stop there!”

Terhes and host Jan Jekielek discuss the cultural and political transformation of Europe since the start of the COVID pandemic, from radical gender policy to the erosion of national constitutions. Of course, all this is happening in America too. And if the WHO Pandemic treaty and International Health Amendments are passed, the world will be locked into tyranny.

DR. ROBERT MALONE, MD, MS

» Fascism, Globalism, and the “Medical-Industrial Complex.” (05/04/24) Fight for life, freedom, and sovereignty. An important and not-lengthy article addressing 1) Medical Industrial Complex; 2) Censorship, propaganda, and psychological warfare technology; 3) Globalization versus nationalism, and a battle worth fighting: Read

» Time to End the Proposed WHO Treaty Now… and if you want to cuddle a cow, please do so (05/04/24): Read | WHO Action Items

STOP THE WHO!

Topics (Malone provides several links to contact representatives and ask them to STOP THE WHO):

Sample Phone or Email Script for SENATE (Customize as desired)

Please hear and pass S444, companion to HR1425 titled: “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act”. This bill would establish that any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) shall be deemed to be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Senate. Please do not let the US become a satellite of the WHO, WHA, WEF, or the UN! We must retain our sovereignty and distance ourselves from the WHO, whose disastrous policies have led to more suffering, disease, poverty, and loss of human rights than any other organization in the world.

Sample Phone or Email Script for HOUSE (Customize as desired)

Please hear and pass HR1425 titled: “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act”. This bill would establish that any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) shall be deemed to be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Senate. Please do not let the US become a satellite of the WHO, WHA, WEF, or the UN! We must retain our sovereignty and distance ourselves from the WHO, whose disastrous policies have led to more suffering, disease, poverty, and loss of human rights than any other organization in the world.

» Title IX Rule Change on Gender Triggers Lawsuits From 15 States (including Idaho). At least 15 states have sued the Biden administration for changes to the 1972 civil rights law meant to protect females from discrimination. The law takes effect August 1. By Darlene McCormick Sanchez (05/04/24): Read

Changing “sex” to “gender identity” in Title IX will give males identifying as female the right to use female restrooms, locker rooms, and join female-only organizations. Additionally “harassment” can include the use of biologically accurate pronouns. Schools and colleges that fail to comply with Title IX stand to lose federal dollars.

» 2A Rights: How Congress Used the Commerce Clause to Turn Americans Into Felons (05/03/24). By Charity Joy: Read

SOURCE: How Congress Used the Commerce Clause to Turn Americans Into Felons. A satirical look at how the ATF classifies pistols and rifles for regulation under the NFA and GCA . CLICK to Read.

Side effects of the 1934 National Firearms Act (NFA) and 1968 Gun Control Act, which used the Interstate Commerce Clause in the US Constitution (ARTICLE I Section 8: Powers of Congress) to infringe on 2nd amendment rights. The author writes: “For the past 90 years, Congress has willfully ignored the 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution and given federal agents authority to target and abuse citizens. The United States Supreme Court has failed to correct the usurpation of the people’s rights by the Legislative and Executive branches.” Then she explains using several case studies, including the tragedy at Ruby Ridge.

» FINANCIAL REBELLION: Take Action for Financial Freedom (05/02/24) with Catherine Austin-Fitts and Carolyn Betts (video 1 hr): Watch

This is an important introduction to CBDC and the digital gulag we are being forced into. Each credit card swipe and online transaction is tracked and logged. While this massive data surveillance may seem ‘convenient’ and ‘necessary’ it comes with a great threat of privacy breaches including cyberattacks or when a person or business questions the mainstream narrative. Using clear examples, excellent videos, and practical solutions, the hosts show ways you and your legislators can fight back against financial tyranny. Solutions: 44:50 timestamp.

Solutions include:

Resources:

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

» Idaho Election Integrity Issues

Watch for Wolves in Sheep's Clothing!

Idaho is under attack by groups who want to flip the state from red to blue. For example, groups form a Political Action Committee (PAC) to support or smear candidates. Not all can be trusted to disclose their backers or indicate who is paying for a particular message. You must be vigilant!

Watch out for proper campaign finance “Paid for” disclosures and beware of PACs (Political Action Committees) that spring up suddenly, like mushrooms after a storm: Read

» American Thought Leaders: RFK Jr. Takes on Trump and Biden Over Four ‘Existential’ Issues (48 min podcast | video, includes transcript): Listen | Watch

Host Jan Jekielek gets independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s take on the biggest challenges facing America. They discuss the polls, the DNC attempt to keep him off the ballot, and the rise in chronic diseases among young Americans, big tech manipulation, the Israel-Gaza war, and the threat of communist China. RFK Jr. also explains why neither Biden nor Trump is the right man for the job and how people are afraid to vote for RFK Jr. for fear of enabling either Trump or Biden to take the White House again. If you haven’t made up your mind yet — or even if you have — the interview is worth your time.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

» Wildfire - Tuberculosis Detected Nationwide (05/05/24). By Sam Faddis. Expands upon the San Diego story about TB in city shelters and mass releases of potentially infected people onto the streets, reported just below: Read | Watch 6-minute video about Tuberculosis: Causes, Symptoms, Spread, Treatment and vaccine

Faddis explains that individuals infected with tuberculosis often do not show symptoms immediately, so likely more people are carrying TB from city shelters than so far determined. We don’t know where those people are now because they’ve been bused, flown, and otherwise transported throughout the US. However, outbreaks have been detected in Las Vegas, Alaska, and Chicago so far. Tuberculosis is already spreading like wildfire through the population while the current administration pretends problem does not exist

» Tuberculosis In San Diego - Epicenter Of The Border Crisis (05/04/24). By Sam Faddis. Illegal immigrants are pouring into San Diego from countries where tuberculosis (TB) is endemic, and then being let out on the streets to either stay in San Diego or disperse to other states throughout the country. TB is highly contagious, already has broken out in San Diego shelters, and can have a long period of few symptoms (or symptoms that resemble other respiratory illnesses). Left untreated, TB can kill 50% of its victims: Read | Watch 3-minute video about TB

» The Great Replacement Theory Is Now Reality (05/03/24). By Charity Joy. Presents an important address given by Eva Vlaardingerbroek on April 27, at the 2024 CPAC Hungary convention. Includes 13 minute video and transcript of the speech. Read | Watch

The author warns: As you read the address given by Eva Vlaardingerbroek, ask yourself if her analysis of what is taking place across Europe has the ring of truth or is it just a conspiracy theory. Replace “totalitarians in Brussels” with “politicians in Washington DC” and remember that Biden has proudly welcomed roughly 10 million illegal foreign nationals into the United States in only three years. Joy explains the impact of mass migration — Americans fleeing blue states and unchecked immigrants from the Southern Border — on Idaho’s housing, food, education, and healthcare, or the rise in violent crime that inevitability accompanies mass migration.

Vlaardingerbroek outlines the stark reality of life in Europe now that unlimited immigration has replaced Europe’s traditional religion, family values, and culture with totalitarianism, violence, outnumbered native populations, and more. Europeans are fighting back, but is it too little to late for Europe? And what about America?

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» Systematic Review Reveals Many COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Experienced New-Onset Psychosis. Only half of the patients analyzed in the review fully recovered, with the remaining half suffering from ‘residual symptoms.’ By Naveen Athrappully (05/04/24). It’s the gift that just keeps on giving: Read

» FALLOUT: The Modified mRNA Cancer Link Explained with Dr. Robert Malone and Jan Jekielek (05/03/24). A bit of in-the-weeds science mixed with much layperson-level information. Doctors are seeing a rise in “turbo cancers,” which are aggressive cancers among younger populations or groups of people that do not normally get certain kinds of cancers. The hosts discuss a new paper about pseudouridine in the mRNA genetic shots that sheds some light on this rise. The hosts explore What is pseudouridine? Why was it included in the COVID-19 genetic shots? How might it be contributing to turbo cancers? Also, some new research into long COVID that disputes the public health establishment messaging over the past several years (video 51 min 21 sec). Watch

» THE HIGHWIRE INSIDER’S REPORT: EPISODE 370: LICENSE TO LIVE (05/02/24). Includes show note highlights and links (video 1 hr 44 min 30 sec): Read: Watch

German Member of the European Parliament, Christine Anderson , faced direct censorship when her microphone was abruptly disconnected during a live parliamentary session while addressing concerns about COVID vaccine injuries. She shares her vital message for Europe on The Highwire.

Jefferey Jaxen: America's recent bird flu outbreak affecting both birds and cows, unraveling the virus origins. Elon Musk resists Australia's eSafety Commissioner regarding global content takedown orders. Can one country censor the entire world? And another ‘climate scare’ propagated by legacy media.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny , long persecuted by The State Medical Board of Ohio and others who oppose the medical freedom movement, shared GREAT NEWS. The medical board — faced with her ongoing resistance and growing public opposition to COVID countermeasures — had her previously revoked medical license REINSTATED!

ICAN Legal Match Campaign extended.

DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON

» Mask madness...lest we forget (05/06/24). Watch the 30 minute discussion with television producer Jacquie Jordan and military dentist Dr. Phillip Buckler about the oppression of masking, especially with respect to the airline industry. Reminder: If people still believe a mask or a shot called a “vaccine” will protect them, we could find ourselves living under mask and vax tyranny again: Read / Watch | US Freedom Flyers

» A new paradigm for communicable disease...embrace the dance (05/07/24). Some people do not believe “viruses” exist (see 30 minute video here). But what does exist are long continuous strands of genetic material that don’t match the human genome. These genetic strands can come from nature or from laboratories and this foreign genetic material can be found in and on human tissues. Their lengths are verifiable by electrophoresis and their sequences are verifiable and repeatable by the reliable and widely respected Sanger method. These strands are found in people who are symptomatic, have no symptoms, and never get symptoms. Dr. Stillwagon offers an excellent, 4 min 22 sec video explaining the above and also why these strands might exist and even be helpful: Read / Watch

THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT

» ‘Unyielding’ story of exposing military anthrax vaccine debacle — and its eerie similarities to the COVID shot debacle (05/06/24): Yes, folks, the COVID countermeasures have been done before — with anthrax shots for the military! The biggest difference is that the anthrax vax was mandated on the military; the COVID shot mandated on the entire world (podcast 59 min): Listen

Don’t miss this riveting interview with “full bird” Air Force Colonel Thomas Rempfer who has been calling out military and government leaders who forced a bad anthrax vaccine on our soldiers for more than 20 years. He has been fighting for corrected discharges for soldiers who rightfully declined anthrax vaccination and is working to help today’s soldiers who declined COVID shots. His book “Unyielding” tells the full story, but it’s eerily similar to what happened with COVID shots, both for military and civilians — lather, rinse, repeat. Dr. McCullough kindly listed the key points of the interview, summarized below:

No military member has ever become sick with anthrax as an act of biowarfare. Anthrax, a bacterial infection, has always been easily treated with antibiotics (amoxicillin, doxycycline, ciprofloxacin). The Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed (AVA) has a long history: 1970s: Recommended for some textile mill workers, veterinarians, laboratory scientists, and others with occupational risk of anthrax exposure. 1990s: Department of Defense (DoD), worried about biological weapons being used on troops, began vaccinating U.S. military personnel. Some troops received anthrax vaccine in the 1991 Gulf War, and a large program to anthrax vax all service members began in 1998. 2001: Limited vaccine supply and significant resistance by the troops delayed federal approval for the release of newly manufactured vaccine lots and slowed plans to vaccinate all military personnel. (Despite being unapproved and illegal to use, the vax was deployed.) Autumn 2002: Anthrax spores were deliberately released in bioterrorist incidents. Letters containing anthrax spores were mailed to several news media offices and to Senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy, killing five and infecting 17. The letters were traced to a Fort Dietrich scientist who wanted to protect his vaccine program (the scientist later committed suicide). Following the anthrax letters, the vaccine was offered as part of the treatment for as many as 10,000 of the exposed civilians. Gulf War Illness (GWI), an ill-defined set of chronic symptoms, afflicted between 175,000 – 210,000 of the 700,000 U.S. troops deployed during the Gulf Wars. The likely cause: the anthrax vax. Today’s troops now receive the (probably safer but still unnecessary) Emergent BioSolutions BioThrax 3 injection primary series. The mandated COVID shots have a similar history for the military: illness, death, and ruined careers for those who refused COVID injections. With mandates lifted and known to be wrong, troops now must go through an onerous, case-by-case process to get their records corrected. Col. Remfer is trying to help them.

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

FLCCC ALLIANCE

CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE

» MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (05/05/24). Article includes links to each headline listed below: Read

Former ‘Pussycat Doll’ Still Recovering From COVID Vaccine Injury

States Move to Oppose WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty,’ Assert States’ Rights (mentions Idaho, but Idaho’s legislation stalled in Committee)

Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a Nonprofit With Ties to Wuhan Lab Should Face Criminal Investigation

New Study Links Pfizer RSV Vaccine for Pregnant Women to Preterm Births

LAWSUIT: School That Forced Student With Asthma to Wear Mask Must Prove Its Case in Court

LAWSUIT: Texas Fires Back at Pfizer, Asks Court to Reject Drug Giant’s Bid to Dismiss ‘Deceptive Marketing’ Lawsuit

LAWSUIT: Gardasil Vaccine Caused Cancer That Killed 22-Year-Old

USDA Approves Plan to Genetically Modify Soybeans to Produce ‘Plant-Grown’ Pig Protein

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Still Pushing COVID Shots for Pregnant Women — Could Millions in Government Funding Explain Why?

Dr. Pierre Kory: To Expose the Truth, ‘You’ve Got to Navigate Through the Censors’

» This Week with Mary + Polly: CHD: Mary + Polly: Texas & Florida Fight Back Against Pfizer & WEF (05/05/24): Watch (video 1 hr 22 min, but second part is Pediatric Perspectives).

Polly Tommey and attorney Mary Holland discuss top stories, including: Contagious brain disorders; Deceptive COVID shot marketing; More nonsense” from the FDA; Incentivized killing in hospitals; Disastrous HIV immunizations; Equity through vaccine patches; and Florida’s ban on lab-grown meat. Don’t miss the touching interview with vaccine injured Jessica Sutta, former member of Pussycat Dolls at the 35:30 timestamp.

Resources:

» Pediatric Perspectives: Planning for Childbirth with Drs. Paul Thomas and Christiane Northrup: In a surprising interview that has general appeal, the doctors discuss some of the lies that the medical industry wants us to believe about childbirth. Mainstream media, doctors and public health officials are motivated by a fear-based, commercialization of medicine. Dr. Northrup dispels that fear while discussing all things labor and delivery — and the COVID lies: Watch (video 28 min 12 sec)

Resources

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).