1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

DOUG TRAUBEL (Ada County Sheriff Candidate)

⩥ Two short videos with Doug Traubel, on X.

Traubel interviewed Klickitat County, WA, Sheriff Bob Songer at the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) event in Las Vegas, Nevada (04/17/24). They discussed the importance of assembling a posse in your county, ways to use that posse, and the power of the county sheriff (video 12 min 38 sec): Watch

Traubel’s beautiful invocation at the CSPOA event (04/17/24). Campaign website http://dougforsheriff.com (video 2 min 22 sec): Watch

⩥ Op-Ed: By What Authority is The Sheriff the (CLEO) Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County? Part 2 of 3 (04/17/24). The Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement officer in the country, granting unique and heavy responsibility because sheriffs serve “We the People,” with constitutional authority. Do not miss Part 2 of this excellent three-part series about the US and Idaho constitutional duties and responsibilities of sheriffs, and why the sheriff’s oath and integrity are essential to performing their law enforcement duties for “We the People.”: Part2 | Part1 | More Info

[ED NOTE: Please vote for Doug Traubel in the May 21 primaries (if on your ballot) and the Nov 5 general. Doug Traubel’s integrity — personally known by this author — is impeccable. He is experienced, smart, fair, kind, gracious, tough and a Constitutional Sheriff through and through.]

CHRISTY ZITO (District 8 Senate Candidate)

Christy Zito. CLICK to Read Article.

⩥ A Republic or A Direct Democracy. "What we have given you, Madam, is a republic if you can keep it.” By ZITO FOR IDAHO (04/22/24): Read | Related Ranked Choice Voting & Jungle Primaries | Voting Guide Idaho Senate

Zito points out that our government was founded as a republic with checks and balances, not a direct democracy with majority rule. She clearly explains the differences between these two types of government, outlining our path from a republican government toward a direct democracy (aka "mob rule"). She explains that Idaho is likely to fall to direct democracy as has Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and California.

The ballot initiative is a key path to the demise of a republic. She cites examples of Medicaid expansion, a program that made big promises for cost savings and now has ballooned to unsustainability. Perhaps the worst of the worst is the upcoming ballot initiative to implement Ranked (Rigged) Choice Voting and Jungle Primaries in Idaho, which will mean the end to our red state.

Finally, Christy reiterates her strong pro-life and pro-second amendment stances.

[ED NOTE: We urge you to support Christy in her bid to unseat her incumbent opponent in Senate District 8.]

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

⩥ IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

Attacks on Conservatives Likely To Intensify

Attacks on conservatives are likely to intensify as the May 21 primary nears. Here is a summary of some past and current attacks. Bottom line: Be vigilant. Look behind the headlines. Look at the source of information and mailers. Check our Voting Guide to see if you can figure out their true intentions:

Current Efforts

⩥ Idaho Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Identify Trusted Sources of Information Ahead of Elections: “In Idaho, mailers, websites, and other materials that look similar in name or appearance to official government sources, but are actually sponsored by private causes and organizations, are already circulating as we head into the May 21st Idaho Primary Election. This has caused concern and confusion among some voters.” This article explains how to identify trusted sources: Read

⩥ Misleading Election Mailers: When you receive a flyer or mailer (or see or hear something on social media, TV, radio, etc.), find out who paid for the piece. Was it the candidate? Was it a special interest group (or PAC) acting to promote or oppose the candidate for their own reasons? (Fun Fact: PACs are not subject to the same campaign finance laws that candidates are.) Are claims backed by facts? These things matter. Be careful before making decisions based on possibly misleading information. Check our voting guide for more tips.

A tale of two mailers — a quick analysis (NOTE: We added the yellow arrows and removed address labels on the images below):

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: paid for a third party, no contact information, and claims of “proven” but no source.

Christy Zito: paid for by Christy Zito, contact info plus invitation to contact, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Check out our Voting Guide for ratings and other information about Christy Zito vs. Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy vs. Rob Beiswenger.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Claims of “proven” but no source.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Paid for a third party, no contact information.

Christy Zito: Contact invitation, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Christy Zito: Paid for by Christy Zito, contact info provided.

⩥ Joan Hurlock, Candidate for Precinct Committeeman, Discovers Signs Vandalized. By MVLA (04/13/24): Read

Past Efforts

⩥ The Battle for the Soul of Idaho. Stand with the Idaho Freedom Caucus to fight against dirty, underhanded campaign tactics. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (12/1/23). Previously reported in our 12/05/23 Substack. The Idaho Freedom Caucus, true champions of liberty and conservatism, is under attack from establishment RINOs. The Idaho Liberty PAC and Idaho Victory Fund are targeting Idaho Freedom Caucus members. The Idaho Liberty PAC’s calculated assault and web of money and influence are threatening our core principles. Read article for more facts: Read

⩥ Is Idaho’s Republican Governor Funding Attack Ads on Republican Idaho Senators? (11/24/23). In-depth analysis. In October 2023, a group called the Idaho Liberty Political Action Committee (PAC) spent nearly $50,000 on literature and staff targeting conservative Republican Idaho Senators Tammy Nichols, Chris Trakel, and Brian Lenney, all from Canyon County. This PAC shares roots with Brad Little supporters: Read

FISCAL FRIDAYS

⩥ DEI Lives-on in Idaho Higher Ed. (04/26/24) (video 5 min 50 sec) Idaho taxpayers have been funding the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Marxist cultural movement in Idaho’s colleges and universities for a while now. The legislature has made little progress toward curbing it. While conservatives proposed several ways to curb DEI expansion in 2024, these efforts were killed or drawered — including a ban on spending public funds on DEI and to fire DEI bureaucrats as well as a line item reduction to DEI spending. This short video explains how we got here, and how we must defend Idaho from a Marxist takeover: Watch

[ED NOTE: We need a law to outlaw the drawer. For example, many good health freedom bills (few of which would have cost taxpayers money) were drawered by Committee chairs who didn’t want those bills to see the light of day. No one person in the legislature should have the power to kill bills — even bad ones — without at least having the committee hear them however briefly and getting the discussion on the record.]

NOWHERE TO HYDE

⩥ Breaking Distractions (04/24/24). Trust issues with our legacy (and social) media are well-founded. Consider their coverage from COVID, to hate crimes hoaxes, to attempts to sway the primary elections. The media is not an ally, but careful research and analysis can save the day (video 16 min 11 sec). Transcript included: Watch | More tips for breaking through the distractions

IDAHO (IDFC) & ARIZONA (AZFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBERS

⩥ IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS: How the Modern West is Being Won. A Wild West Showdown in Idaho State Politics (04/22/24). A good old cowboy story video (4 min) about how the Idaho Freedom Caucus is cutting spending: Read

⩥ ARIZONA FREEDOM CAUCUS (AZFC): Members targeted by corrupt Democrat law fare (04/26/24) By Andy Roth. AZFC Chairman Sen. Jake Hoffman and AZFC member Anthony Kern have been indicted by Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes for presenting themselves as alternate electors while the results of the 2020 election were being challenged in court. How you can help. Read

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

⩥ Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

⩥ SATURDAY ROUNDUP: 4/27/24. Catching up on the week's news (04/28/24). Topics include: Progress on interviews for primary races, interviews for House 1B, mission creep, Gem County Sheriff race and Gov. Little’s son, candidate interview process, and various content and videos with political philosopher Curtis Yarvin, Jeremy Carl, and Adam Johnson. Plus, whatever happened to Red Lobster restaurant? Read

⩥ Candidate Interviews: House 1B. Chuck Lowman and Cornel Rasor (04/25/24): Read / Listen (interview videos 40-45 minutes each).

⩥ Sign Wars. It's getting contentious out there (04/24/24): Read

Gem County Sheriff candidate Ronnie Knittel is challenging incumbent Sheriff Donnie Wunder in the primary race. Knittel had placed a sign on a vacant lot in Emmett only to find that his and another county candidate’s sign had been taken down. A note was attached to the downed sign indicating that the property owner had not given him permission to place it there. Brian dug into the facts to learn:

Knittel had received mixed messages from management at D.L. Evans Bank, owner of the vacant lot. He later received confirmation that D.L. Evans Bank had given exclusive permission to other candidates, so removing the sign appears to be legal.

David Little, son of Gov. Brad Little and manager of the family livestock business, had taken the signs down.

Brian interviewed David Little, who is precinct committeeman in District 14 (Brian is secretary for District 14). Brian learned that David Little had been given permission to remove the signs.

Brian had additional concerns about sign takedowns, but you’ll want to read the (not lengthy) article for details.

⩥ Mission Creep and Sacred Cows. Can we hold our friends and opponents to the same standard? (04/22/24): Read

This articles focuses on mission creep at the World Vision charity. Almon worked for the World Vision IT department from 2015-2018. World Vision’s founding mission was to minister to the needs of children in Korea and to share the Gospel of Christ. Today, the organization is massive, with more than $3 billion dollars in revenue and partnerships with the US government, the European Union, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and more. Brian left his employer after noticing mission creep such as support for same sex relationships, racial justice based on false pretenses, and climate change. He cites other examples from churches, sports, schools, Idaho Chooses Life, and more.

[ED NOTE: We've seen the same problems in organizations we supported in the past such as National Geographic, Smithsonian, World Wildlife Fund, and Heifer International.]

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

⩥ Integrity in Affiliation Explained. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (04/25/24). Moon explains the true meaning of the Idaho GOP “Integrity in Affiliation” statement and why the party asks primary candidates to submit this form and clarify any differences they may have with the Republican Party Platform: Read | Affiliation Form | Idaho Republican Party Platform | 2024 Integrity in Affiliation statements with exceptions noted

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

⩥ Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

⩥ Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

“I’m very pleased with the arguments made today in defense of Idaho’s law,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Idaho’s Defense of Life Act is perfectly consistent with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which provides explicit protections for ‘unborn children’ in four separate places. But the Biden Administration is trying to use one life-affirming law to invalidate another. The administration’s radical interpretation of federal law is nothing more than a reckless disregard for Idaho’s right to protect life. We are asking the Supreme Court to end the administration’s unlawful overreach and to respect the people of Idaho’s decision to safeguard the lives of women and their unborn children.” ~ Idaho AG Labrador

Press Release: Attorney General Labrador Delivers Remarks After Oral Arguments at SCOTUS (04/28/24): Read

Op-Ed in The Hill: Idahoans have chosen to protect life. Biden is trying to stop us (04/25/24). The Justice Department sued Idaho, claiming that a federal law — the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) — supersedes our own law and even forces emergency room doctors to perform abortions. Labrador explains the case now in front of the US Supreme Court to defend Idaho’s Defense of Life Act, passed in 2020, and why EMTALA does not apply: Read

⩥ U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

⩥ U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

⩥ HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

⩥ World Happiness Rankings. U.S. Dropped to #23. World Happiness Report focuses on the happiness of people at different stages of life.: Overall Summary | Full Report

⩥ Mike Rowe Contrasts Today’s Liberal College Campuses with Trade Schools. By Margaret Flavin (04/23/24): Read

According to Mike Rowe and his MikeRoweWorks.org website, America has become disconnected from the most fundamental elements of civilization—food, energy, education, and the very nature of work itself. Many parents and high-school educators now believe that the best path for most is an expensive, four-year degree, glorifying “corner office jobs” while belittling the jobs that helped build the corner office.

Community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs are labeled as “alternative” and “vocational consolation prizes” for those who cannot handle a four-year degree. High schools nationwide are removing vocational arts in favor of college prep courses. The results include a widening skills gap, massive student loan debt, and less happiness in life (see above article).

Elite and not-so-elite college now focus on activist woke agendas instead of a robust education meant to create productive members of society. They simply close down, send students home, or go into remote learning mode instead of expelling violent protestors from campus and arresting those who break the law.

The article includes a recent post on X from Mike Rowe contrasting trade schools with violence-racked colleges where mobs are attacking Jewish students and violently protesting — with little understanding of the issues — against Israel and America.

Rowe explains how students can apply for mikeroweWORKS work ethic scholarships noting that the vocational careers cannot be taught, or performed, remotely.

⩥ RFK Jr Podcast: Bill Gates, China and USDA vs. Black Farmers (04/24/24). Black farmer John Boyd and RFK Jr. discuss Bill Gates, China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and systemic farming injustices ranging from government discrimination to corporate capture. The result? Farmers — especially black farmers — are losing their land to big entities at an alarming rate, putting the American food supply at great risk (podcast 33 min): Listen

⩥ Planes Almost Collide at 2 Major Airports as Boeing Probe Advances Some aviation experts argue the FAA’s focus on ‘diversity’ instead of ’merit' in hiring pilots and controllers is leading to serious safety concerns. By Jacob Burg (04/26/24): In-depth article discusses airline “mishaps,” pilot and traffic controller “retirements,” and ongoing concerns for the flying public. Recommended reading if you’re planning airline travel anytime soon: Read

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

⩥ AND MAGAZINE (SAM FADDIS)

Are The Chinese Moving Special Operations Teams Onto Our Soil In Preparation For An Assault? We Don't Know And We Aren't Trying To Find Out. (04/25/24). An in-depth look at the massive intrusion into the San Diego / Tijuana region by Chinese military aged males, the lack of any vetting by the current administration, and the potentially dire risks of our doing nothing about it: Read

Are The Chinese Preparing To Start A War? - Yes They Call It "Volt Typhoon" (04/24/24). China’s Communist Party (CCP) is waging unrestricted warfare against the US and Chinese military aged males have poured across the US Southern border. According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chinese hackers are developing the ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure waiting for just the right moment to deal a devastating blow to our electrical grid, water, and communications systems. The result would be chaos and destruction to the American people: Read

⩥ CHARLIE KIRK Speaker Mike Johnson defended shredding the 4th Amendment and passing FISA warrantless surveillance after a top-secret briefing with the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI and DOJ (04/22/24) From the Tweet “Well, Rep Thomas Massie was in the same SCIF as Speaker Johnson, and he's fed up with the lying. Massie says there was NOT ONE EXAMPLE spying on Americans without a warrant was able to prevent terrorism. It's all a scam. Shame on Republicans who fall for it.” We also learn how Mike Johnson has become the House CO-Speaker with Democrat Hakim Jeffries (video 10 min): Watch

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

⩥ Election Integrity Briefs

Political Operative Arrested Over Mail-In Ballot Fraud Scheme | Facts Matter (4/22/24): Watch (video 11 min)

Supreme Court Denies Bid to Expand No-Excuse Mail-In Ballots in Texas. The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the appeal means that the Texas law stays in place, delivering a win to election integrity advocates (4/22/2024): Read

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Suc­cess­ful­ly Defends Texas Elec­tion Integri­ty Law. SCOTUS declined to hear a case to overturn Texas’s age-based restrictions on mail-in voting, ending a years-long challenge. Remaining in place is Texas law requiring in-person ballots unless voters meet certain exceptions such as being 65 years of age or older, disabled, out of the county during the elections, about to give birth, or confined in jail. Read

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

⩥ These States Are Making It Illegal for Illegal Immigrants to Enter. Thousands of miles from the border, red states are taking matters into their own hands as the border crisis persists. By Darlene McCormick Sanchez (04/26/24). Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Oklahoma are taking border security matters into their own hands, proposing or passing legislation targeting illegal immigration. Where’s Idaho? Read

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

🗣️ In March 2020, the UK Government conducted a consultation exercise on whether people over a certain age or with certain disabilities should have “do not resuscitate” orders, known as DNRs, imposed upon them. A document summarising the proposals was circulated to doctors and hospitals; it was mistakenly treated as formal policy by a number of care homes and GPs up and down the country, who enacted it. At the same time, multiple hospitals introduced a policy that they would not admit patients with DNRs, because they thought that they would be overwhelmed. The result was that people died who did not need to die while nurses performed TikTok dances…



One does not need any science training at all to be horrified by officials deliberately hiding key data in this scandal, which is exactly what is going on.

~ Andrew Bridgen, UK MP

⩥ UK MP Andrew Bridgen Brings Down the House. Unfortunately he spoke to a nearly empty house. Bridgen brilliantly discussed the UK’s (and the world’s) COVID-19 pandemic response, trends in excess deaths, and the need for prompt investigation into COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Includes transcript (video 22 min): Watch

⩥ ICAN: Concerning Reports of Shingles After COVID-19 Vaccination Found in V-Safe Free-Text Entries (04/25/24). Shingles outbreaks have been lined to mRNA vaccines in various studies and in the V-Safe free-text entries. The shots may cause a temporary inability to suppress a latent zoster viral infection, allowing for its reactivation: Read

🗣️ …it is likely that many of the deaths that occur as a result of these shots, it's the result of the mRNA platform itself. That anything you load it on to that platform would produce many of these pathologies, because the platform itself is deeply flawed... ~ Brett Weinstein

⩥ Brett Weinstein brilliantly explains the toxicity of the mRNA platform (04/18/24). Includes transcript (video 4 min 17 sec): Watch

⩥ A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR

The Vast Pharmaceutical Conspiracy to Silence Online Dissent. Millions of dollars were spent to weaponize the public against all of us (04/26/24): Read Key points: Social media, government, and medical boards have conducted a coordinated campaign to attack and defame anyone who has spoken out against the COVID-19 response. Much of the attack was orchestrated by “non-profit” The Public Good Project (PGP). Directly linked to the pharmaceutical industry, PGP used industry funding received to defend industry interests. Vaccine safety advocates infiltrated the group coordinating these campaigns. They discovered that public figures and Twitter-platform “troll” doctors were working to stop anyone from “promoting misinformation” (which later turned out to be true). Some influencers advancing PGP’s message through “Shots Heard” and “Team Halo” organizations faked their own credentials. The public may be starting to see through what they did [ED NOTE: But many remain in the dark due to continuing willful blindness, suppression, censorship, and threats. Related article, next.]



⩥ PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA

The Overton Window Is Opening Ever More Widely. Dr. Kory and investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer have published five Op-Eds in mainstream, industry, and left of center publications. Slowly, the public's appetite for objective, independent analysis of vaccine harm is increasing. The article summarizes each of the op-eds and how they’re slowly moving the Overton window toward truth (04/25/24): Read

⩥ Malaysian Doctor Expresses Deep Regret for Vaccination Stance, Offers Profuse Apology for Past Advice During COVID-19 Pandemic. By Jim Hᴏft (04/19/24). Dr. Syafiq Nordin, a well-known Malaysian medical practitioner with a significant following on social media, has issued a profound apology for his past endorsements of the Pfizer vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. [ED NOTE: This is a rare — but much needed — medical profession confession!]: Read

⩥ “Writ of Mandamus” Lawsuit Seeks to ‘Ban the Jab’ in Florida. Declares Injections Biological and Technological Weapons (04/22/24). Guest post by Dr. Joseph Sansone: Read

⩥ COVID-19 Vaccine Emails: Here’s What the CDC Hid Behind Redactions (Public health agency rolled back some redactions after Epoch Times appeal.) By Zachary Stieber (04/22/24). The Epoch Times obtained more than 1,400 pages of emails from the CDC concerning its Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) project, which analyzes post-vaccination problems reported by health care providers. The tranche included numerous redactions that Epoch Times had to appeal (in typical fashion, CDC finally had to admit the redactions were not valid — but Epoch Times had to jump through many hoops just to remove some of them). Read

The CDC hid a number of severe adverse events after (often mandated) COVID-19 shots including:

Chest pain and leg twitching

Children diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease and “MIS-C,” or multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Coxsackievirus infection

Heart inflammation

Advice that people with previous adverse reactions get more doses

Intense malaise

Lack of testing for subclinical myocarditis

⩥ SASHA LATYPOVA: Is mRNA a Vaccine or Gene Therapy? Why Does Dr. Drew Still Vaccinate Elderly Patients? Ask Dr. Drew — w/ Tom Renz & Ex-Pharma Executive Sasha Latypova (04/25/24).

Excellent three-way discussion reveals much and moves Dr. Drew’s needle closer to the truth about the mRNA gene therapy shots and perhaps other “vaccines” as well (video 1 hr 35 min): Watch

IDAHO Connection: At timestamp 50 min, Sasha discusses Idaho AG Raúl Labrador’s response when she and a team met with the Idaho AG. She stated that Mr. Labrador agreed with the information the team presented but said the "Federal Courts are too corrupt to prosecute anyone criminally" for the COVID-19 gene jabs. At timestamp 1:11:56, deeply studied, passionate Attorney Tom Renz said he would help any state AG pro bono. Contact: https://tomrenz.com/contact/

⩥ CLOTS! American Thought Leaders: Former Air Force Engineer on a Mission to Investigate Rise in Unusual Blood Clotting: Thomas Haviland (04/20/24).

Jan Jekielek interviews Thomas Haviland, a retired Air Force engineer and data analyst. He was fired as a military contractor for refusing to take the Biden-mandated COVID-19 genetic shot and calling out the military in a widely disseminated “SHAME ON YOU” email. He then learned that embalmers and funeral homes were finding large, abnormal blood clots. The FDA and CDC weren’t investigating, so he and his assistant Laura Kasner sent out two worldwide surveys of hundreds of embalmers. The results were stunning (podcast | video with transcript 38 min 17 sec): Listen | Watch

Key Points:

First survey: 179 responses with 119 embalmers (nearly 66%) seeing strange white fibrous clots in up to an average of 30 - 50 percent of their corpses.

Second survey: 269 responses with 197 (73%) seeing the clots in 2023 in about 20 percent of corpses (down from 30% last year). Possible reason for reduction: Further away from people taking their last Covid-19 shots, assuming they are the cause.

Of more than 1700 embalmers and 50 funeral associations surveyed, most were reluctant to respond despite several follow-up reminders and assurance of privacy. So Haviland and Kasner could not obtain as much data as they wanted, but the signals are strong.

Why the reluctance to take the survey? Embalmers will respond only if they feel they have approval from their funeral director bosses or their state funeral director associations. Most U.S. state funeral director associations did not forward the email to funeral directors or their active embalmers, so many did not even know about the survey. Funeral director association presidents are funeral directors themselves and may have mandated their funeral home employees and embalmers to take the Covid-19 shot — worried about a lawsuit. Approximately 80% of Americans took at least the first two jabs so funeral director association presidents and funeral directors may not want to know the answers.

Other issues being investigated: Micro-clotting (often called “coffee ground” slots) Sharp increases (~25%) in infant deaths, but more cremations and “hospital disposals” of infant corpses making less ability for embalmers to see problems. Are COVID-19 shots causing these white fibrous clots and excessive micro-clotting as well as myocarditis, nerve damage, miscarriages, and turbo cancers? Investigations are ongoing by many researchers.

Big pharma is launching more mRNA-based shot using lipid nanoparticle technology as the delivery system for RSV, shingles, and flu shot. Moderna has 40 more in the pipeline that could be injected (or shed) to billions of people around the planet.

After receiving no response from the FDA and the CDC, Haviland believes those agencies are captured. They should be investigating: Is this is a COVID problem? Is this a COVID vaccine problem? Both? Neither?

We should stop injections immediately, until Big Pharma can prove safety.

FLCCC

CLOTS! "Deadly Quiet" Amid a Rise in Excess Deaths. With excess deaths on the rise, filmmaker Justin Smith asks why the silence is deafening in “Deadly Quiet.” This short film features embalmer John O’Looney discussing the fibrous clots embalmers are finding in an alarming number of dead people, including young people. These fibrous clots were infinitesimal occurrences prior to the COVID-19 shots (video 14 min 40 seconds): Watch

CLOTS! Webinar: Why Are Embalmers Finding Unusual Blood Clots? (04/25/24) Embalmers are Finding Unusual Blood Clots? What explains the long, fibrous, rubbery, white colored blood clots embalmers have seen in recent years? Guest host Dr. Ryan Cole, Major Thomas Haviland (see also interview above), Ret. USAF, and embalmer Richard Hirschman discuss the weird new clots not seen before 2021. Includes show notes and links (video 1 hr 14 min): Watch

Webinar: Can COVID-19 Cause Cognitive Impairment? (04/18/24) with Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Suzanne Gazda. Spike protein from COVID-19 and COVID-19 injections may be responsible for the rapid increase in neurological issues including brain fog, fatigue, and motor skill degeneration. Neurologist Dr. Suzanne Gazda explores the link between COVID spike protein and cognitive decline and shares strategies for brain health, including treatment and lifestyle interventions to protect and improve cognitive function. Show notes include links to brain health information (video 1 hr 18 min): Watch

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

⩥ MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: Dermatology's Disastrous War Against The Sun. The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight (04/21/24): Read

This is an important article for everyone who has skin in the game. Topics include:

Public is told to avoid the sun to avoid skin cancers, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States.

Relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, but most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight.

Sunlight may be the most important nutrient for the human body. Avoiding sun doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases cancer risk.

The dermatology profession (with help from a top PR firm) rebranded themselves as skin cancer fighters, allowing them to become one of the highest paying medical specialties.

Despite billions of dollars spent fighting skin cancer each year, no substantial change has occurred in skin cancer deaths.

Dangers of the conventional skin cancer treatments, including expensive MOH’s surgery.

Most effective ways to treat and prevent skin cancer.

How to have a healthy and nourishing relationship with the sun.

⩥ ☠️ Suicidal Society. By MATTIAS DESMET (04/25/24). As totalitarianism marches on, suicide is increasingly being encouraged and normalized for “inconvenient” or “expensive” people — old, sick, mentally ill or depressed — around the world. For example, an article in a Dutch mainstream newspaper recently explained in a technical and deliberate way that the ‘mysteriously persisting excess death’ saves the state hundreds of millions of costs of taking care for old people. Citing Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Desmet asks and explains: How did we get here? Read

⩥ JOSEPH MERCOLA: WHO Cancer Agency Predicts 77% Rise in Cancers by 2050 (04/17/24). The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates more than 35 million new cancer cases in 2050, a 77% increase the estimated 20 million cancer cases in 2022. WHO blamed the rising cancer rates on an aging population, along with tobacco, alcohol, obesity and exposure to air pollution. But WHO ignored rapid-growing “turbo cancers” in people who have received one or more COVID-19 shots. Many of these cancers are showing up in young people under age 30, with no family history of cancer. The article discusses post-jab treatment protocols from FLCCC, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Peter McCullough, and World Council for Health. Additionally, FLCCC has a series on Cancer Care with Repurposed Drugs: Read | PDF

⩥ SASHA LATYPOVA: Genetic Veterinary Vaccines. Updated full report with downloadable USDA listing of veterinary vaccines for paid subscribers (04/22/24). Sasha researches deeply and is very knowledgeable. Anyone who farms or has a pet should read this post. BOTTOM LINE: Do not use genetic vaccines in your animals — not only for their health but also for your own. Read

⩥ EPOCH TV: Under the Skin | Documentary (9/23/22). This excellent documentary addresses both human (HPV) and veterinary vaccines, and is well worth watching (video 1 hr 35 min). The vaccines discussed here were not genetic; they had a different problem — mostly with high-dose aluminum adjuvants. NOTE: All vaccines can create problems that are worse than the diseases they are trying to prevent. None have been tested against true saline placebos (they’ve only been tested against other vaccines or adjuvants which have their own toxicities): Watch | Related: Turtles All the Way Down and other books, videos, Substacks, and articles found in Covid Essential Links

⩥ TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE: More evidence 1918 pandemic deaths were likely more "iatrogenic" than "influenza" (04/18/24). Strong evidence that the 1918 “flu” deaths were caused by medical interventions such as aspirin overdoses, not a deadly virus: Read

⩥ DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Vaccination of Poultry for Bird Flu has Backfired (04/22/24). A must-listen for poultry farmers and others. The fear porn around bird flu is heating up, and government authorities are again trying to implement draconian measures such as vaccines to fight a disease that is best handled by quarantining the sick, using good hygiene, and allowing natural infection and recovery. Bird flu may be the “Dreaded Disease X” that the media, WHO, and government is splashing across your mind.

But, as with COVID, common sense is not the approach being taken by authorities. For example, mass vaccines (avian and human) during a disease outbreak provably create worse disease and do not prevent transmission.

Be aware and wary of the mainstream messaging. Dr. McCullough offers some practical tips for staying healthy (podcast 58 min): Listen

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

⩥ Tracking Cows, Eating Insects & ChatGPT Vaccine Advice (04/21/24). Includes show notes and links: Read

CDC COVID shot propaganda campaign.

Gaslighting of rising cancer and mortality rates.

Sudden death after COVID vaccination.

Fetal loss related to neonatal immunizations.

Seeking transparency in congressional hearings.

Royalties, EUA, regulatory agencies and liability.

Fighting ‘vaccine hesitancy’ with generative AI.

Digitized surveillance of the beef supply and its impact on farmers.

International monkeypox fear-mongering.

Who the media blames for viral outbreaks.

Integrating insects into the public diet.

“Orwellian” facial recognition surveillance technology.

⩥ Bird Flu Madness & RSV Vaccine Trial on 2 Year Olds (04/14/24) (video 59 min)

Could the "quintessential fear-mongering" around bird flu could usher another round of mask and vaccine mandates and misuse of authority by global health organizations. Also covered are vaccines in pregnancy, the free speech “horror show,” Big Pharma propaganda, measles tracking and more. "Playing God in the UK" documentary. Pediatric Perspectives (27:34 timestamp, but see below). Includes show notes and links. Watch

⩥ Pediatric Perspectives with Dr. Paul Thomas

Questions To Ask Your Doctor (04/21/24). This episode uses role playing to examine questions parents entering a pediatrician’s office wish they had asked regarding Tylenol, antibiotics, childhood immunization and other common medical exposures. How to practice patient advocacy and how to ask important questions when speaking with pediatric (or even adult) healthcare professionals (video 35 min 34 sec): Watch

🔥We Get Paid To Vaccinate Your Children (04/16/24). Parents and Guardians— do not miss this! Pediatricians have a basic monetary incentive to vaccinate their patients, and they could lose their jobs if they don’t. Dr. Paul Thomas provides important insights on corruption in medicine, pandemic protocols, vaccine science, sudden deaths, natural immunity and more. Show notes include links to source material (video 26 min): Watch

How To Have a Healthy Child (04/14/24) (video 31 min 30 sec). With 1 in 36 kids diagnosed with autism — according to 2023 CDC data — trustworthy, well-informed pediatricians are essential. As rates of neurological disorders continue to rise, physicians are encountering novel, unexpected health conditions and need to be educated and up-to-date on therapies. With guest Dr. Liz Mumper. Watch

⩥ MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (04/21/24). Article includes links to each headline listed below: Read

‘​​A Dangerous Vaccine for a Nothing Disease’: U.S. Stockpiling Bird Flu Vaccines

FCC Knew Phones Exceeded Radiation Limits, Hid Info From Public and Courts

Maker of POM Juice Is Second-largest Sprayer of Weedkiller Linked to Parkinson’s

Kids, Vaccines and Autism: Will a New Legal Strategy End the Decades-long Battle for Truth and Justice?

FDA Finds mRNA COVID Vaccines May Cause Seizures in Toddlers

CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Case Alleging FDA Misused Emergency Power to Authorize COVID Shots for Children

Children’s Health Is in Sharp Decline. Where’s the Investigation?

‘I Knew They Were Killing People’: Whistleblower Says COVID Hospital Protocols Led to Patient Deaths

Did the WHO Water Down Its ‘Pandemic Treaty’? Not Really

How What You Eat May Change Your Unborn Children’s Genes — and Affect Their Health

5️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).