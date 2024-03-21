SOURCE: The Epoch Times. The truck known as Forged by Fire, called "America's Truck" by some. (Courtesy of Forged By Fire )

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🗣️ MAKES IT ALL WORTHWHILE…

The info provided by Big E in his Substack is invaluable. I just wish that all conservatives in all states had access to a comparable resource to refer to and guide them. I think the results would be phenomenal. We in Idaho are blessed to have access to such a valuable and impactful resource. THANK YOU and GOD BLESS YOU BIG E..! ~The Kindest Reader Comment We’ve Ever Received!

👉 Are You a Newbie? See Getting Started (or click Newbies at the top of home page). 👉 Do you need inspiration? See Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving!

⚖️Disclaimer

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

TAKE ACTION ON IDAHO BILLS

Click here for updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

The Idaho Legislature Has Killed Bill and Passed Bill. CLICK to read what’s up on selected bills.

2024 Idaho Legislature: Bills That Have Been Signed into Law, Bills That Have Been Killed. By Sarah Clendenon (03/20/24). The legislature isn’t over, but a few key bills are discussed. Read | How Did Your Legislator Vote?

Signed:

Senate Bill 1234 - Insurance companies must pay for 6 months of contraceptives instead of the current 1 or 3 months.

Senate Bill 1372 - Department of Agriculture appropriations, including over $11M for quagga mussel and invasive species mitigation.

House Bill 406 - Mandatory minimum sentencing for the distribution of fentanyl.

Killed:

House Bill 384 - “Library Bill” sought to address the controversy over sexually explicit materials being available to children in schools and public libraries.

House Bill 615 - Aimed to address public aid funds being used for illegal immigrants in Idaho.

Senate Bill 1362 - Banned third-party flags and banners on public school property.

CLICK for Details.

REP. JOSH TANNER (District 14, Eagle & Gem County) Townhall with Josh Tanner in Eagle on March 26! He'll tell you what's going on (03/19/24): Read

When : Tue, March 26, 2024, 6:30pm

Where : Old State Saloon, 50 E State St, Eagle, ID 83616 | Map

What: Hear about this year’s legislative session. Bring your questions, bring your concerns, and bring your appetites too — we’ll save some dessert for you!

Eagle’s Avimor Annexation ruled legal. By Emily White (03/19/24). Judge Jonathan Medema on Monday ruled against SOS Eagle’s claims that the Avimor annexation impacted residents’ property rights: Read

CLICK to view all of Idaho Freedom Caucus Substacks.

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS & MEMBERS

Sen. Brian Lenney: The Proper Care and Killing of Bad Bills (03/18/24). Sen. Lenney makes the case for why bad bills should never see the light of day and why shooting down lousy bills is even more important than pushing through the good ones: Read

He cites bad bills that he fought against, including snagging billions in ARPA funds and expanding Medicaid to its breaking point. He also helped thwart S1289 that would have dearly cost parents who wanted remove obscene materials from libraries, S1245 protecting corporations such as Bayer from liability suits due to harm caused by their products, and H393 that could let states like California and Washington make rules that would act as statutory law in Idaho. He cites other bills from the past that have put Idaho on a road to dependency and financial ruin including Medicaid expansion, the failed “Idaho Health Data Exchange,” and the "Syringe and Needle Exchange Act" sponsored by Megan Blanksma (H180), which may be repealed with H617 this year.

Some excellent bills he championed included his initiative to protect families from CPS investigations over vaccine decisions (S1029, passed), his effort to eliminate DEI in higher education (S1357, still in Senate State Affairs), and the bill to guarantee Idahoans will never be subjected to mask mandates again (H493, still in Senate State Affairs).

Sen. Scott Herndon Newsletter (03/17/24): Read

Topics include: Herndon and Idaho Freedom Caucus supported H498: Requires porn content creators and distributors to require age verification of the user before their content can be made available to that user online. If they fail to verify the age, and a child accesses their obscene content, the child and her parents can sue the creator or distributor in court for significant damages. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Testimony (50 sec): Debbie Critchfield was asked if any of the public money paid to public schools is tied to student achievement. The answer is NO. The money is only tied to the number of students who attend a school, and there is no relationship between the public money and academic proficiency. Public School budgets being set this week. Sen. Herndon is running again! Campaign Website | Donate

Rep. Jacyn Gallagher Newsletter (District 9): Budget. Life as a (real) fiscal conservative (03/17/24). Rep. Gallagher discussed the challenges of being a fiscal conservative in a legislature that is anything but fiscally conservative. While she voted YES on all maintenance budgets, she voted NO on several budget bills “extras/wants” that were extraordinarily expensive and/or represented mission creep within Idaho’s administrative state: Read

Senator Ben Toews (District 4)

CLICK to visit Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Website.

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Ask Idaho Freedom Anything: A look back at the highs and lows of the 2024 legislative session. Mark your calendar!

When : Thu March, 28, 2024 at 7PM Mountain

Where : Zoom: https://IDFree.us/March28

Meeting ID : 3891391169#

What : Recap of the 2024 Legislative Session

Who: Idaho Freedom Team & You

🔥Idaho Freedom Action Reveals Good & Bad in Idaho Legislature

By Ronald M. Nate, Ph. D. President, Idaho Freedom Action & Idaho Freedom Foundation (03/13/24): Read

Idaho Freedom Action has a number of ads to hold lawmakers’ feet to the fire and praising some for their excellent work. Idaho Freedom Action videos | Donate to Idaho Freedom Action

🔥TAKE ACTION: Tell your legislators NO, you do not want to live in a socialist state! And please stop voting for candidates just because they have an R after their names. Look at their voting records! | How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote? | Contact All the Legislators at Once > Both The House And Senate

🔥Nowhere To Hyde - Brian Hyde (Idaho Freedom TV)

Nowhere to Hyde -- Getting Medicaid Under Control (03/15/24). Medicaid is the single biggest budget item that legislators must deal with. Who is looking out for the taxpayers? Is this OK with you? What's being done to stop the financial bleeding? (video 13 min 15 sec). Watch (includes transcript)

🔥 MUST SEE ~ CAPITOL CLARITY ~ DR. RYAN COLE & COLLEAGUES 🔥

🏦 CAPITOL CLARITY

🔥Capitol Clarity Week 11: Dr. Ryan Cole & Colleagues 🔥

Week 11: March 21, 2024…

SOURCE: Idaho Freedom Foundation. Click to watch on YouTube , Facebook , X , or capitolclarity.com.

Laura Demaray presenting at Capitol Clarity Week 11.

Three years ago, Dr. Ryan Cole warned us about the dangers of mandatory genetic therapy vaccines. History has proven him right, and for that he has been persecuted personally, professionally, and financially. But he hasn’t given up, despite the odds. You don't want to miss this episode of Capitol Clarity with Dr. Cole and a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, researchers, and vaccine injured.

We hope you came in-person to support and appreciate each speaker. The room was filled with open-minded, curious people who wanted to know the uncensored truth!

Watch: YouTube, Facebook, X, or capitolclarity.com

Summary *

Dr. Ryan Cole — Idaho board certified clinical pathologist and the founder of a world-renowned diagnostics lab in Boise — discusses the gene therapy shots and the state of health freedom in America today.

Then, an all-star lineup of COVID freedom fighters speaks uncensored truth about the mRNA gene technology and what it could mean for everyone on the planet. These speakers include Idahoan Laura Demaray, RN; toxicologist/molecular biologist Dr. Jancey Lindsay; OB/Gyn Dr. Kimberly Biss; pediatrician Dr. Renata Moon; drug development, pharma industry, and medical device expert Sasha Latypova; and two severely jab-injured people: former military flyer GI Jane and former Idaho ranch manager Doug Cameron.

* Dr. Ryan Cole, Laura Demaray, and Doug Campbell will speak in person, with the rest coming in via Zoom.

Idaho Freedom Foundation Announcement: Read

Another Idaho Connection: This same team, including Dr. Cole, encouraged three brave Idaho Counties (so far!) to advise against taking the gene therapy shots: Read

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

SOURCE: There is Nothing Conservative About “Gem State Conservatives” by Brian Almon. CLICK to watch (video 14 min).

There is Nothing Conservative About “Gem State Conservatives” (03/09/24). As the political season heats up, it’s important to know the difference between “conservative” and “so-called conservative”. Brian explains that a group named Gem State Conservatives is far from conservative: Read in Gem State Chronicle | Read in Substack



Former Idaho GOP Chair Tom Luna and other left-leaning Republicans are plotting via Zoom to overthrow the more conservative wing of the party, including the current Chair Dorothy Moon [ED NOTE: Moon has done amazing things to set the Republicans on a better path].

Read Brian’s in-depth coverage and watch the 14 minute video above. Many claims on the video are untrue or twisted to fit a narrative — sound familiar? We covered this story previously, but it’s worth repeating here.

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Spring Edition. Politics is heating up too (03/20/24). Learn about Brian’s fantastic Primary Pulse research tool for learning about Republican candidates for the May 21, 2024, primary elections. Brian also discussed recent videos, the Capitol Clarity session with Dr. Ryan Cole (including a clip from three years ago): Read

AMMON BUNDY UPDATE

$10.000 is still up for grabs to catch Bundy in a lie — no winners yet (03/19/24): Watch (video 8 min)

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. ~See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Newsletter (03/17/24). Headlines (with spending details) include ‘Idaho Works’: Critical funding for water, wildfire response (to be signed); ‘Idaho Works’ investments in agriculture, parks and recreation (to be signed); Lt. Governor Scott Bedke talks up Launch grants to students; USS IDAHO: Nuclear Navy Ship christened; Happy 133rd birthday, Idaho National Guard!: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch: Read

National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

CHINESE INFLUENCE

US REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR-GREENE (MTG) Newsletter excerpt (03/18/24): MTG voted NO on the U.S. government ban of TikTok from its citizens for several reasons, especially that it would open Pandora's box and create a slippery slope for future government censorship of American and our precious First Amendment. She suggested several alternatives for being tough on China: Move our critical supply chain to America. Ban the Green New Deal which forces America to rely on China for EV batteries. Become energy independent again by rebuilding every sector of fossil fuel energy in the U.S. Make decisions that strengthen our dollar? Read Full Newsletter

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: The Truth About TikTok: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr (03/11/24). Brendan Carr, the senior Republican commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission, discusses with host Jan Jekielek the unique national security threat video-hosting service TikTok poses, stating that: “Any entity that is inside of China, particularly if they’re a CCP [Chinese Communist Party] member, is compelled by a national security law in China to do the bidding of the CCP surveillance apparatus—and to keep it secret.” He argues that legislation in the House of Representatives would force the decoupling of TikTok from its Chinese parent (podcast/video 16 min): Listen | Watch

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

AND MAGAZINE: James Zumwalt: Russian Deserters Become Fodder For A Gruesome Training Lesson. OpEd by Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Zumwalt (03/17/24). Zumwalt states “Often those choosing to demean America fail to grasp the fact there are many other countries where they were fortunate enough not to have been born.” He then describes (in gory detail) the Russian’s history of torturing deserters and using the tortured humans as training props for military medics. Do not read this while eating: Read

Too often, laws are passed without looking through the foundational lens of our country. By that I mean the lens of the “purpose of government.” We find that lens in The Declaration of Independence where we are told the purpose of government is “…to secure God-given rights.” Without that lens, liberty is at risk of being stomped in the face by laws passed out of focus and out of balance with an ostensible need of the day. ~ Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel

Constitution Corner – The Oath in Action. By Doug Traubel (03/17/24): Read | Doug Traubel Campaign Website

Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel testified in support of H525 to limit the powers of district health boards. He also brilliantly explained the proper role of government and how he would operate as a Constitutional Sheriff if elected in Ada County. Please read this important article.

[ED NOTE: If Ada County fails to elect Doug Traubel as its next Sheriff, the citizens again may put themselves in jeopardy for future unlawful, unconstitutional actions by the state of Idaho if it again bows down to federal power. Did anyone in our legislature who voted against H525 consider Common Sense and our nation's Founding Principles? Or were they just listening to their powerful donors and corporate interests? More likely, the latter.]

DR. ROBERT MALONE, MD, MS

Could Stripe and other large corporations such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft control what you see and whether you and private sector creators lose privacy?

How Did American Capitalism Mutate Into American Corporatism? The de facto state actors. Guest Editorial by Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute (03/15/24). How “private sector” technocrats such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft collect the data that government buys and uses as a tool of control; how what is shared and how many people see it is based on private-public partnership algorithms; and how he whole thing has become an oppressive blob: Read

Substack authors and readers in the conservative space should consider Dr. Malone’s post about invasion of privacy and potential future debanking. Is it time to Bud Light Stripe?

Stripe, Substack Demand Financial Details from Authors. Another step towards implementing a Social Credit system (03/18/24): Read

Dr. Malone explains how Stripe, Substack’s exclusive payment processor, is requiring at least some Substack authors to provide all of their current and historic financial records associated with the bank account into which Stripe deposits Substack subscriber payments (after taking 10% off the top for Substack and 3% for Stripe).

This is an egregious invasion of privacy, which appears to be targeting conservatives and those who write about COVID countermeasures, and mRNA gene therapy product concerns.

According to Dr. Malone, Stripe has a history of financially de-platforming (or de-banking) for political reasons, including removing support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. (We’ve seen similar behavior by Canadian banks during the trucker protest and with other large US banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Chase.)

Dr. Malone has engaged a lawyer, at his own considerable expense, and is suing. This action by Stripe should concern us all. Powerful forces likely are behind Stripe’s actions to chill free speech and breach financial privacy.

Solutions: First, support Dr. Malone if you can. And perhaps most important, keep cash alive and pay by cash, check, or money order. Yes, such payment methods are inconvenient, but the inconvenience is minimal compared to the pain that social credit systems will impose on us all.

JENNA MCCARTHY: Happy Birthday, Misinformation! Precisely four years into the "new normal," the helpful plandemic handlers have compiled ALL THE LIES in one handy place (03/18/24). Jenna’s irreverent and humorous but not so humorous take on the gaslighting, damage control, and desperate attempt of Politifact to prop up a rapidly collapsing narrative of lies about all things COVID: Read

SCOTUS CASES

The Supreme Court as composed June 30, 2022 to present. Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States. CLICK to view SCOTUS About.

Note that news of SCOTUS cases changes fast with punches and counterpunches.

SCOTUS Leaves West Texas A&M University’s “Drag Show” Denial Intact (03/15/24). “President Wendler’s efforts to uphold decency and protect women from hostile and degrading caricatures, and to protect children from exposure to obscene conduct, are completely defensible,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m pleased that a unanimous SCOTUS rejected the organization’s extraordinary attempt to force the University to host this activity.” Read

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Censorship, Guns, and Administrative Power: Mark Chenoweth Explains 3 Major SCOTUS Cases (03/12/24). “It’s not the government’s job to police the line between true speech and false speech. The government has the power to police the line between lawful speech and unlawful speech.” Mark Chenoweth is President and Chief Legal Officer of the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), a nonpartisan group dedicated to protecting constitutional freedoms from government violations. He and host Jan Jekielek discuss NCLA’s three historic lawsuits coming before the Supreme Court (SCOTUS): Murthy v. Missouri (formerly known as Missouri v. Biden) being argued now; Garland v. Cargill; and Relentless v. Dept. of Commerce.

Agencies now ask: ‘How far can we push this and still get federal judges to go along with our ‘reasonable interpretation of the statute’?’ Chenowith’s cases, if won, could bring America back to a world in which the agencies expect the judges to enforce the law as Congress wrote it (podcast / video 35 min). : Listen | Watch

SOURCE: Children’s Health Defense Newsletter (03/18/24).

Selected Coverage of SCOTUS Murthy v. Missouri

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion.

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all.

Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities, as far as we can tell. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion (US Constitution Article 4 Section 4) Idaho farmers continue to seek cheap illegal immigrant labor and pay the workers under the table.

IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were under consideration in Idaho: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

US & WORLD - IMMIGRATION

[ED NOTE: The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. See some of the immigration bills and policies Idaho is proposing, above. Ask your legislators to support the good ones, oppose the bad]

AND MAGAZINE: Boycott Tyson Foods – Let Their Products Rot In The Store. By SAM FADDIS (03/16/24). Tyson Foods has decided to close plants, fire American workers, and hire recently arrived illegals for their processing plants. That decision has ignited a firestorm and a nationwide boycott of Tyson Foods products: Let’s “Bud Light Tyson” until they hire only legal workers. Tyson Foods brands are many (see list below): Read | Related: Faddis joins Steve Bannon to discuss | Related: Healthy Food Sourcing at Weston A Price Foundation

Tyson owns many brands.

Tyson Foods Brands (Source: Wikipedia): AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Aidells, American Proteins, Inc., AMPRO Products, Inc., Ball Park, BRF (Brazil), Cassidy Broiler, chicken nuggets at McDonald’s, Cobb-Vantress, Don Julio Foods, Franz Foods, Future Meat, Garrett Poultry, Heritage Valley, Hillshire Farm, Holly Farms, Honeybear Foods, Hudson Foods Co., IBP, Inc., Jimmy Dean, Keystone Foods, Krispy Kitchens, Lane Poultry, Memphis Meats, Mexican Original, Ocoma Foods, Original Philly Holdings, Prospect Farms, Raised , Rooted, Smart Chicken, State Fair, Tecumseh Poultry, Valmac Industries, Vantress Pedigree, Washington Creamery, Wilson Foods, Wright Brand, Wright Brand Foods, Inc.

US Supreme Court Allows Texas to Enforce Law Against Illegal Immigration. By Jack Phillips (03/19/24): Read | Texas AG Paxton Press Release

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas to enforce a law that would allow local law enforcement officials to arrest people suspected of being illegal immigrants. Supreme Court also rejected an emergency request from the Department of Justice arguing that states have no right to enforce immigration law and that the Texas law violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. The Texas immigration law (SB4) can now go into effect while lower courts consider it. (The 5th Circuit is considering it as this Substack goes to press. Is anyone getting Whiplash Snidely?)

EDUCATION

If schools are not serving your children well, consider alternatives.

The Moment a Veteran Teacher Decided to Pull His Own Kids from Public School. A surprising number of children are miserable at school, research shows, and it’s a trend that began before the pandemic. By Jonathan Miltimore (03/18/24). You might find teacher Ross Hill's story insightful as he describes how he was inspired to start a micro-school and why education dollars should follow the kids, not the schools: Read

Teachers Take A Stand! Time To Break Away From The Union (03/18/24). By Bob Shillingstad: Read

$208 per year in dues from Idaho Education Association members go straight to the National Education Association, a progressive organization that favors social justice activism over classical education and family values. Shillingstad offers many reasons why Idaho teachers should break away from the IEA and either go it alone or join organizations with traditional values including Christian Educators (site link doesn’t work as of this writing), Association of American Educators), Northwest Professional Educators (NWPE), and Freedom Foundation (helps teachers opt-out of unions).

SASHA LATYPOVA: Parents beware: Johns Hopkins HEAT wants to brainwash your school-aged children. Totalitarians always come after your kids (03/29/24). Johns Hopkins Health Education and Training Corps (HEAT Corps) is much like the communist re-education strategies to recruit kids into parroting and enforcing government policy. HEAT is training young public health troops to look at everything through the US Government Public Health lens. [ED NOTE: Is your kid’s school implementing this HEAT program? It’s your job to find out and opt-out if you find it alarming]: Read

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply. STOP the Shots.

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

FALLOUT: 7 Key Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccines with Dr. Robert Malone and Jan Jekielek (03/15/24): Despite overwhelming evidence COVID-19 vaccines harms and low effectiveness, the CDC is recommending elderly Americans get yet another shot. Jan Jekielek and Robert Malone discuss the many problems with the COVID-19 vaccines, which were addressed in a recent landmark hearing hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) (video 44min 29 sec): Watch

There should not be any oral arguments or hearings in the court, because “The United States should not be required to expend resources on a case that is inconsistent with its public health policy.” ~DOJ

SASHA LATYPOVA: Department of Justice: fraud and resulting death/injury from covid shots are part of the US public health policy! DOJ's motion to intervene and dismiss Brook Jackson's lawsuit v Pfizer has been filed (03/17/24): Read

Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny . CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

THE HIGHWIRE

INSIDER’S REPORT EPISODE 363: EYE IN THE SKY (03/14/24). Includes links to source material and episode highlights: Read | Watch | Related Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho | Related Pesticide Bill in Idaho (Bayer/Monsanto sought liability protection for pesticide labeling)

Bayer's takeover of Monsanto may be the worst business decision in modern history, with mounting legal and financial issues with RoundUp weed killer. Fake meat industry is tanking. Will insect proteins be a viable alternative? California bill makers are proposing car driving speed devices.

Del interviews Jim Lee, founder of Climateviewer.com, about the latest in weather modification and geoengineering. Jim has collected and archived over a decade's worth of weather modification history for the public to access. What’s really going on in the skies"? You may be surprised about the toxicity of jet fuel and its effects on weather engineering.

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: Puberty Blockers Are Incredibly Dangerous Drugs. Exploring the Dark History of Hormone Blockers (03/17/24). The doctor explores puberty / hormone blockers, focusing on Lupron and similar drugs: Read

Summary: Lupron's only official indication is for palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer and its FDA label insert warns against use in pregnancy (despite its off-label use in egg harvesting). Off-label it is used in puberty blocking, gynecological conditions such as breast cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, and many other off-label uses. The article discusses how hormonal blockers work; selling Lupron via physician bribery; Lupron lawsuits; Lupron toxicity; WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health); effects on bones, fertility, and gender transitions; WPATH information leaks.

Conclusion (edited for brevity): It is remarkable that such a dangerous drug as Lupron has remained on the market for decades, particularly given its exorbitant price (less expensive generic formulations are available, the fact no evidence support most of its uses, and that the FDA still has not updated its 1985 approval.

FLCCC ALLIANCE

A Compendium of the Latest FLCCC News, Facts & Features (03/17/24). Topics include Enrollment Is Now Open For The FLCCC's Cancer Study (has received Institutional Review Board approval); "Safe and Effective was a Predetermined Conclusion" Dr. Pierre Kory conversation with Tucker Carlson; Big Pharma is afraid of Vitamin D; COVID Censorship in Canada (webinar); Probiotics Benefits; Censorship-free Online Forums; Case Study with Ivermectin; March 18 Rally to Reclaim Free Speech on SCOTUS Steps: Read

DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA

All articles and resources will once again be freely accessible on Mercola.com (03/18/24). Read (PDF)

The Pros and Cons of Ketone Supplementation (03/17/24). While ketones generally are good for your brain and lower inflammation, your brain also requires glucose. If you do not consume enough carbs, your body will sacrifice muscle tissue to make the glucose it needs. Article discusses keto supplementation and keto diets. Read (PDF)

Canola Oil Proven to Destroy Your Body and Mind (03/18/24): Reprint from 2017: Canola oil, derived from rapeseed, is one of many harmful seed oils. Healthier options include pastured, organic butter, virgin coconut oil, ghee (clarified butter) and lard for cooking and olive oil for non-cooking purposes Read (PDF)

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

SOURCE: CDC Recommended Vaccine Schedule for Children 18 and Under. CLICK for details.

2024 CDC Vaccine Schedule: Enough Is Enough (03/16/24). Must see for parents, grandparents, and elderly caregivers (video 42 min). Show notes include detailed links: Watch

Immunization schedules and the marketing strategies surrounding vaccine narratives. An “out of control system,” the lack of placebos, corruption and conflicts of interest among the 9 new ACIP members, nearly 100 doses on the childhood vax schedule now, increase in autism and chronic disease. Then, DNA integration into the human genome, a turbo cancer “epidemic” and more. Recommended books: Turtles all the Way Down and Vax-Unvax. Guests: Ginger Taylor, MS; Karl Jablonowski, PhD.

Second half is an interview with a geriatric physical therapist about the ongoing tragedy in nursing homes during COVID lockdowns and masking, then after the jabs. No one sent from her nursing home to the hospital survived — all died. Guest: Emily Nuremberg

3️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. Updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.