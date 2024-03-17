WATCH in person or on YouTube an uncensored, history making discussion at the Idaho Capitol, March 21, 2024. CLICK here for more details.

🗣️ “When the state commands that which God forbids, or forbids that which god commands, we are to obey God rather than man.” ~ Matthew J Trewhella The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government

❌VOTERS: Please don’t sit out the primaries unless you want to move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! If you fail to elect principled people in the primaries, we’re all in for more of the above: Voting Guide | Find Out How Your Legislators Voted

Risks are too great in the University of Idaho-Phoenix deal. Time to pull the plug. Opinion BY THE IDAHO STATESMAN EDITORIAL BOARD (03/14/24). Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and attorneys with Givens Pursley argued that the university’s board does not have the authority to acquire or create other entities, such as Four Three Education, a nonprofit that would purchase the University of Phoenix. Also, the Legislature’s attorney filed a legal opinion arguing that the deal is void and recommended court action. (Are we looking at a situation like the University of Arizona’s purchase of online for-profit Ashford University? Ashford lost nearly a third of its students, its parent operating company folded, and the UofA is left with a $massive million debt.) This leaves two questions: Whether the University of Idaho and the State Board of Education can buy the University of Phoenix; and whether the University of Idaho and the State Board should buy the University of Phoenix: Read

Click here for updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS

COMING SOON…

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Ask Idaho Freedom Anything: A look back at the highs and lows of the 2024 legislative session. Mark your calendar!

When : Thu March, 28, 2024 at 7PM Mountain

Where : Zoom: https://IDFree.us/March28

Meeting ID : 3891391169#

What : Recap of the 2024 Legislative Session

Who: Idaho Freedom Team & You

🔥 Feet, meet fire: Idaho Freedom Action Reveals Bad Stuff in Idaho Legislature

By Ronald M. Nate, Ph. D. President, Idaho Freedom Action & Idaho Freedom Foundation (03/13/24): Read

Click image above ( or here ) to watch an ad exposing Rep. Megan Blanksma for voting to protect welfare for illegal immigrants.

Summary: "Republicans" in Main Street Caucus seem to have teamed up with Democrats to target and kill freedom-oriented bills. Recent examples:

House Revenue and Taxation Committee killed a measure to provide a school choice tax credit, trapping Idaho kids in government schools another year.

In a tie vote, Idaho House downed a measure calling for tight border security as Biden’s illegal alien invasion continues.

Sen. Brian Lenney’s bill to limit the powers of health districts — which were especially tyrannical during the COVID "pandemic" — died in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Idaho Freedom Action is rolling out a number of hard-hitting ads to hold lawmakers’ feet to the fire, including an ad exposing District 8 Rep. Megan Blanksma for voting to protect welfare for illegal immigrants: Click here to watch

More Idaho Freedom Action videos | Donate to Idaho Freedom Action

🔥Fiscal Fridays: Ever Expanding Welfare

(03/16/2024) The expansion of socialism is well underway this legislative session, with Idaho Republicans leading the charge to expand the welfare state. This week's episode of Fiscal Fridays highlights the growth of these programs that threaten our state, our nation, and our liberty (video 5 min, with transcript): Watch

🔥TAKE ACTION: Tell your legislators NO, you do not want to live in a socialist state! And please stop voting for candidates just because they have an R after their names. Look at their voting records! | How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote? | Contact All the Legislators at Once > Both The House And Senate

🔥Nowhere To Hyde

SOURCE: Nowhere to Hyde — The Mask Comes Off. CLICK to Watch.

The Mask Comes Off (03/13/24). RINO legislators aren't even pretending to be conservative in their votes, despite this being an election year. Mr. Hyde recaps their more notable failures from this past week (video 17 min 33 sec, with transcript): Watch

Click the bill-number links below to see the status of and votes cast for and against each bill that Mr. Hyde discussed. We’ve also included any available IFF Rankings for each bill:

More: How did your Idaho Legislator Vote? (not every bill is available yet) | Legislator Scorecards

🔥 must see ~ CAPITOL CLARITY ~ DR. RYAN COLE & COLLEAGUES 🔥

CAPITOL CLARITY

🔥Capitol Clarity Week 11: Dr. Ryan Cole & Colleagues 🔥

Week 11: March 21, 2024…

Three years ago, Dr. Ryan Cole warned us about the dangers of mandatory genetic therapy vaccines. History has proven him right, and for that he has been persecuted personally, professionally, and financially. But he hasn’t given up, despite the odds. You don't want to miss this episode of Capitol Clarity with Dr. Cole and a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, researchers, and vaccine injured.

Please come in-person to support and appreciate each speaker. Let's fill the room with open-minded, curious people who want to know the uncensored truth!

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024, Noon

Where: Idaho Capitol Room WW55** | 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 | Map

** NOTE: Room change, across from Lincoln Auditorium.

Watch: YouTube, Facebook, X, or capitolclarity.com

Summary *

Dr. Ryan Cole — Idaho board certified clinical pathologist and the founder of a world-renowned diagnostics lab in Boise — discusses the gene therapy shots and the state of health freedom in America today.

Then, an all-star lineup of COVID freedom fighters speaks uncensored truth about the mRNA gene technology and what it could mean for everyone on the planet. These speakers include Idahoan Laura Demaray, RN; toxicologist/molecular biologist Dr. Jancey Lindsay; OB/Gyn Dr. Kimberly Biss; pediatrician Dr. Renata Moon; drug development, pharma industry, and medical device expert Sasha Latypova; and two severely jab-injured people: former military flyer GI Jane and former Idaho ranch manager Doug Cameron.

* Dr. Ryan Cole, Laura Demaray, and Doug Campbell will speak in person, with the rest coming in via Zoom.

Idaho Freedom Foundation Announcement: Read

Another Idaho Connection: This same team, including Dr. Cole, encouraged three brave Idaho Counties (so far!) to advise against taking the gene therapy shots: Read

🔥Capitol Clarity Week 10: Health Freedom & the Surveillance State

Week 10: In case you missed it…

SOURCE: Idaho Freedom Foundation. CLICK image to view on YouTube.

(03/14/24) Attorney Greg Glaser of Children’s Health Defense chillingly explained the coming and already-here surveillance state and how liberty-minded people can oppose it. Then Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund described how her organization successfully fought US travel mask mandates and is fighting vaccine mandates. She explained that Idaho could become a model for health freedom in America — but it hasn’t during this session, with legislators rejecting several health freedom bills and passing or proposing others that increase surveillance. Both discussed the importance of informed consent, especially with respect to gene therapy injections and masks (video 1 hr).: Watch on YouTube | Related Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho | Related Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

The Board Is Set. The pieces are moving (03/16/24): Now that the filing deadline for this year’s elections has passed, we know who is running for legislature positions (though some might withdraw before the March 29 deadline). Please think carefully about whom you vote for on May 21, 2024. Primaries determine the path that Idaho takes. If you sit out the primaries, you have ZERO chance to choose that path. Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide: Read

SENATOR BRIAN LENNEY (District 13, Nampa)

❎🐔 @brian_lenney What's wrong with Idaho? (03/16/24): Senator Lenney reflects on some of his key bills that were killed or failed thanks to liberal Republicans. Many of these bills passed the House but were stymied in the Senate. Again, your votes in PRIMARY ELECTIONS (coming May 21) are the key to keeping Idaho on a sound, conservative path. Reel Highlight: Sen. Lenney shows off his beautiful chickens (video 4 min): Watch

Idaho Not Conservative (03/13/24): Conservative Sen. Brian Lenney put forth several excellent bills that were stomped by left-leaning Republicans and Democrats in the 2024 Idaho legislature. His newsletter highlights the sad state of conservatism in Idaho today (with a link to the Idaho Freedom Caucus Substack article “Dear Idaho, you aren't conservative”) and asks for donations (and offers to attend meet & greets in District 13) to help him fight the well-funded not conservative Republican opposing him in the primaries. Sen. Lenney’s Campaign website | Newsletter Signup

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH TANNER (District 14, Eagle and Gem County)

Josh Tanner's Newsletter. Budgets and bills, oh my (03/16/24). Rep Tanner (District 14) discusses work that remains on budgets (JFAC) and House bills. Highlights of Tanner’s work below: Read Testified against a bill that would automatically enroll women who give birth while on Medicaid onto the Medicaid Expansion program and offered a money-saving substitute motion (his motion FAILED!) Debated a good illegal immigration memorial bill (which FAILED due to worries that without illegal immigration, Idaho's agricultural industry will be at risk). Debated against a $20M budget bill that used federal funds without increasing Idaho’s budget; bill shows Idaho’s continuing addiction to federal $$$ (status unknown) Presented H515 to allow the death penalty for heinous crimes of sexual abuse (PASSED House, KILLED in the Senate. Holding a Legislative Recap on Tuesday 3/26 6:30pm at Old State Saloon in Eagle. Good news: Josh Tanner probably can continue fighting to stop the growth of government and the woke agenda because no Republican is opposing him in the Primary.



ED NOTE: We see little good in our 2024 Republican legislature's judgment, especially in the Senate! VOTERS — WE MUST DO BETTER! Please, vote CAREFULLY in the Primaries coming up on May 21. It’s all over if you wait for the General elections in November. Voting Guide

IDAHO GOP CHAIR DOROTHY MOON

Call to Civic Duty: Voter Engagement Crucial in Times of Uncertainty (03/14/24): Moon begins “We live in perilous times. With the threat of war abroad and a literal invasion taking place on our southern border, we desperately need leaders who will speak the truth and hold those in power to account.” They did not, as they voted down a strong memorial on illegal immigration, voted down a Ranked Choice Voting Idaho constitutional amendment, Ms. Moon, you are spot on! VOTERS, WAKE UP BEFORE THE PRIMARIES! Do not re-elect bad, freedom-squelching legislators in the primaries (primaries matter most in Idaho)! Read

NOTE: The session is almost over! You still can make a difference by writing to legislators about bills you care about, but you must hurry: Selected Idaho Bills

Related articles and videos: Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving! | Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom | Rocky Mountain Heist (video 45 min) | Texas Heist (video 38 min) | Voting Guide

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. ~See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Newsletter - Wells Fargo and Debanking (03/15/24). Wells Fargo is a big bank that has been closing bank accounts of some customers based on their “social credit score” (this practice is known as “debanking”). Idaho’s Attorney General and 15 others wrote a letter to this too-big-to-fail bank, putting them on notice that debanking will not be tolerated: Read

🗣️ “To restrict an inanimate object based on nothing more than cosmetic appearance is absurd, and the Supreme Court needs to make this right with all expediency.” ~ Attorney General Raúl Labrador 🗣️ “God bless AG Labrador for standing up to those who are in open rebellion against God and the governing authority of this nation, the United States Constitution. If we do not stand against these draconian laws passed by political despots in other states, then they will eventually attack our God-given rights here in Idaho. We need to hold the line and take back the rights taken away in other states under Marxist oppression. Another man cannot take away a right God gave you upon your conception. Do not suffer the arrogance of liberal, godless politicians who are open rebellion against our Creator. An unjust law is no law at all. ~ Owyhee County Sheriff Larry Kendrick

Press Release - Attorney General Labrador Leads 27 States Encouraging SCOTUS Overturn Gun and Magazine Ban in Illinois (03/15/24). Attorneys General Raúl Labrador of Idaho and Todd Rokita of Indiana led 26 other states in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court challenging Illinois’ unconstitutional ban of AR-15 rifles and their standard 30-round magazines. : Read

Governor Brad Little Bulletins

‘Idaho Works’: Critical funding for water, wildfire response heads to Gov. Little’s desk (03/15/24). This legislation includes S1411 ($30 million), S1373 ($1 million), S1410 ($18 million), and S1412 ($2 million). “With the passage of these bills, Governor Little secured 100% of his natural resource budget requests”: Read

‘Idaho Works’ investments in agriculture, parks and recreation clear Legislature, head to Governor’s desk (03/14/24). This legislation includes S1372 ($6.6 million), S1383 ($20 million). ”In Idaho, we are making investments in areas that matter most to Idahoans while maintaining a balanced budget”: Read

US Senate

Risch, Crapo, Budd, Britt Introduce Laken Riley Act (03/13/24). The Laken Riley Act, would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses and mandate these aliens be detained until they are removed from the United States. It also empowers states attorneys general to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for taking actions on immigration that harm their states or their citizens: Read

Senator Mike Crapo Newsletter: Fighting to Preserve Idahoans’ Access to Affordable Vehicles and more (03/14/24). Describes efforts to thwart the federal march to force electric vehicles on the populace, whether they want or can afford them or not as well as a range of efforts over the past two months: Read

03/17/24 - Stories include ‘We’re So Sick of It’: Northern Border Crisis Gets Worse, Social Security Checks May Be Larger in 2025, 7 Key Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccines, Positive Changes in the RNC, SOTUS to Hear Landmark Free Speech Case on March 18 + Much more

03/16/24 - Stories include Gold Star Dad Who Interrupted State of the Union Explains Why He Did It, NY Judge Delays Trump Trial as Defense Seeks Sanctions & Dismissal, Special Prosecutor in Trump RICO Case Steps Down + Southern Border + Much more

03/15/24 - Stories include Illegal Immigrants Leave US Hospitals With Billions in Unpaid Bills, CIA Deployed Bomb Technicians to Capitol Area on Jan. 6, and Soy’s Protein Benefits vs. Man-Breast Myths + Much more

03/14/24 - Stories include Lara Trump on How the RNC Is Attacking 'the Game Differently', Georgia Judge Dismisses 6 Charges in Trump Election Case and Exposed: Communist Infiltration of the American Church + Much more: Day Brightener from Home Schooled Siblings

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

AND MAGAZINE (SAM FADDIS)

You Are Paying To Arm The Houthis So They Can Keep Shooting At Our Sailors (03/14/24) So-called $10 billion humanitarian aid to Iran, recently released by the administration, remains unaccountable and often funds weapons that Iranian backed Houthis are directing at American ships. Once the armaments that US ships lob back at the Houthi enemy are depleted, those ships are defenseless until they can re-stock at a “friendly” port. US service members in the Middle East Red Sea waters, like those who died after our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, are in grave danger: Read

SOURCE: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: Rally at the U.S. Supreme Court To Reclaim and Protect Free Speech. CLICK to watch on Monday, March 18.

🔥CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: Rally at the U.S. Supreme Court To Reclaim and Protect Free Speech. Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10am ET: Read & Watch

🔥Supreme Court to hear oral arguments re injunction in Murthy v Missouri: the most important free speech case ever. RALLY outside the court @ 9 am Monday March 18. Does the government have the right to can the First Amendment or not? YOU are paying for a multi-billion enterprise to censor YOU. By Dr. MERYL NASS (03/15/24). This article beautifully summarizes what’s at stake for America’s freedom of speech rights, which are being utterly destroyed throughout the English speaking world — Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Britain, Ireland, and more: Read

IT'S THE MONEY, HONEY

Norway Considers Rules to Ensure Consumers Can Pay With Cash. CLICK to Read.

Related Bills in the 2024 Idaho Legislature:

H585 DIGITAL ASSETS – Amends and adds to existing law to establish provisions for central bank digital currencies (Script supporting | IFF Analysis +4)

H627 LEGAL TENDER – Adds to existing law to provide that gold and silver coin shall be legal tender, to provide that no person or entity may compel another person or entity to tender or accept gold or silver coin, and to establish provisions regarding the prohibition of certain forms of taxation.

S1296 BITCOIN – Adds to existing law to establish the Bitcoin Protection Act to provide for certain rights regarding the mining and use of bitcoin. (IFF Analysis +3)

SECOND AMENDMENT (2A)

School Carry Bill Fails (Was the bill a gun control wolf in sheep’s clothing?) CLICK to Read.

H415 is simple: Teachers and staff who already have enhanced carry permits will be allowed to carry on campus. S1418 adds a lot of caveats. ~Brian Almon, Gem State Chronicle

A New “School Carry” Bill Emerged in the Idaho Senate as S1418, but was Held in Committee. By Sarah Clendenon (03/14/24): Read Idaho Dispatch | Gem State Chronicle Article

Ted Hill’s strong H415 bill enabling school employees with enhanced carry permits to carry firearms on Idaho school properties passed the Idaho House but now sits in Senate State Affairs. Sen. Jim Guthrie then introduced an “odious” replacement bill S1418 in the Senate. Second amendment groups — including Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, Gun Owners of America, NRA and many other gun owners — decry S1418 as a form of gun control (in which school boards would determine one’s ability to carry concealed weapons).

S1418 was wisely held in committee where it is considered dead for the 2024 Legislative session. Second Amendment groups favor the following bills: H415 (school carry; in Senate State Affairs), Stand-Your-Ground Expansion, and S1228 (campus carry reform; in Senate State Affairs).

See also “Attorney General Labrador Leads 27 States Encouraging SCOTUS Overturn Gun and Magazine Ban in Illinois” above.

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

See also “Let my People Go” (video 2 hr 16 min): Watch Free | Official website

SOURCE: Babylon Bee: Vivek Talks Election Integrity, Censorship, And That One 7-Eleven Joke: CLICK image to Watch

BABYLON BEE: Vivek Talks Election Integrity, Censorship, And That One 7-Eleven Joke (video 41:10): Watch

VIVA VIVEK, a brilliant, witty man, who very well could be a future US president — if our republic survives. Vivek Ramaswamy and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon discussed why America needs Donald Trump; who Nikki Haley is; how Vivek really felt about that one 7-Eleven joke; how to make future elections secure; the importance of comedy; social media censorship; and how Eminem told a person of color what he can and can’t do. Timestamps:

0:08 That 7-Eleven Joke

4:20 Comedy

9:01 DeSantis and Nikki

13:15 Election Integrity & Trump

20:40 Social Media Censorship

36:06 What’s Next

40:52 A Gift For Vivek

ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS: Friday Funnies: Another Day in Paradise-The Rematch... (03/15/24). Wry treasures. Some hilarious. Some painfully sad (not for FOB): Read

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion.

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all.

Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities, as far as we can tell. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion (US Constitution Article 4 Section 4) Idaho farmers continue to seek cheap illegal immigrant labor and pay the workers under the table.

IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were under consideration in Idaho: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

US & WORLD - IMMIGRATION

[ED NOTE: The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. See some of the immigration bills and policies Idaho is proposing, above. Ask your legislators to support the good ones, oppose the bad]

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply. STOP the Shots.

✈️Aviation safety interview with Jonathan Otto and pilot/chiropractor Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (03/14/24). How the CPVOD shot has affected flight safety and steps that should be taken to avoid a potential disaster (video 24 min): Watch

SOURCE: FLCCC Weekly Webinar Update: COVID Censorship in Canada. CLICK to watch.

FLCCC Weekly Webinar Update: COVID Censorship in Canada (03/13/24). Canadian sports icons Theo Fleury and Jamie Salé – hosts of Canadians for Truth – joined Dr. Pierre Kory to discuss the costs of speaking up and fighting for freedom, how Canadian censorship affected them and the rest of Canada, an upcoming law to silence non-governmental speech forever, the safe and effective secret COVID jab that Canadian hockey players may have received, and why few other Canadians or any other high-profile athletes are speaking up (video 1 hr 15 min): Watch | Canadians for Truth

Moderna is substantially expanding manufacturing capacity, despite low demand for their mRNA poison... By SASHA LATYPOVA (03/14/24). Canada, Australia, UK, Japan, China, Spain all appear to be building these facilities in anticipation. No new products are approved yet, except the questionable COVID jab, though they also appear to be gearing up for Personalized Vaccine Treatment - cancer gene therapy product. Does this mean Moderna expects the WHO treaty and IHR to pass? What else is up their sleeves (see October Surprise, next)? Read

October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’? Should we fear the WHO - or the USA? By DEMOCRACYMANIFEST (03/16/24). Cross-posted on Sasha Latypova’s Substack because “this is a great summary of what the Blob is planning and explains what Moderna is doing with massive manufacturing expansion”: Read

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny . CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

EPISODE 363: EYE IN THE SKY (03/14/24): Read | Watch | Related Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho | Related Pesticide Bill in Idaho (Bayer/Monsanto sought liability protection for pesticide labeling)

Bayer's takeover of Monsanto may be the worst business decision in modern history, with mounting legal and financial issues with RoundUp weed killer. Fake meat industry is tanking. Will insect proteins be a viable alternative? California bill makers are proposing car driving speed devices.

Del interviews Jim Lee, founder of Climateviewer.com, about the latest in weather modification and geoengineering. Jim has collected and archived over a decade's worth of weather modification history for the public to access. What’s really going on in the skies"? You may be surprised about the toxicity of jet fuel and its effects on weather engineering.

Does your pill collection look like this? CLICK to learn about how deprescribing can help you or a loved one.

💊Deprescribing. The crucial role of deprescribing medication: Reversing chronic disease and mitigating the dangers of polypharmacy. By Objective Health Partnership (03/15/24). Polypharmacy (taking multiple medications simultaneously) can create adverse effects, exacerbate chronic diseases, and diminish overall quality of life. This article explains how properly implemented "deprescribing" can help reverse chronic diseases and the risks of polypharmacy: Read | Get Help!

🧑‍⚕️The Forgotten Art of Surgery. What each of us can learn from "the Dextrous Surgeon". By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (03/13/24). If you or a loved one is planning to have a surgery, this is a must-read about surgical dexterity (or lack thereof), robotic surgery, electocautery surgery, and how less-than-competent surgeons become administrative leaders in charge of redefining “competence” or "good patient care": Read

RFK Jr Podcast: IRS: Pro-Pharma Anti-Health with Calley Means (03/13/24): How the government, particularly the IRS, looks at exercise and diet versus weight loss drugs and other pharmaceuticals (podcast 40 min): Listen | IRS Statement

Children's Health Defense MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (03/17/24). Article includes links to each story listed below: Read

Food Additive in Pizza, Pancakes Linked to Lower Sperm Counts

CHD, Basketball Legend John Stockton and Censored Doctors Sue Washington Medical Commission (Idaho’s Dr. Ryan Cole fell into Washington’s Net for spreading “misinformation” that actually was 100% TRUE information)

Harvard Fires Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D Who Co-wrote Great Barrington Declaration [ED NOTE: Harvard University President Claudine Gay was ousted for ‘plagiarism’. Apparently, Harvard is an equal opportunity employer.]

COVID Vaccine Trials Were Biased: How Pfizer, Moderna Exaggerated Shots’ Efficacy

Widely Used HPV Vaccine Linked to 4 Autoimmune Disorders

DOJ Asks Court to Toss Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleging Pfizer Defrauded U.S. Government

CHD’s New eBook: ‘A Parent’s Guide to Healthy Children’

Judge Hears Arguments in CHD Lawsuit Challenging Fast-tracking of 5G Infrastructure in Los Angeles

Why You Should Stop Microwaving Food in Plastic Containers (toxic chemicals migrate info food)

‘The Blob’: Government, Media and Big Tech Censorship Alliance Suppressing Dissent on Wide Range of Issues, with Russell Brand and Mike Benz

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. Updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.