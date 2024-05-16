Choose 👿 liberal / communist / marxist ideology and more government spending and control. Or, choose 🗽conservative ideology and less government spending and control. YOUR vote is OUR future.

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🤓Please take our New Reader Survey! Your feedback helps us do better.

New Reader Survey

🔥Please take our 30-second poll.

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

😎 Stories At a Glance

Click underlined link in the “at a glance” index to jump to that section.

So much news. So little time before the May 21 Primary!

More News, Coming in an Array of Faster Spray 🚿 We will publish shorter articles more frequently, especially during the run-up to the May 21 elections. These elections are so important to Idaho’s and America’s futures. We hope to slow down a bit after the elections, to give us all a breather. Please don’t cancel us for caring…

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

Eagle Urban Renewal faced with term limit violations and confusion. What City Council did

Idaho AG Joins Coalition Opposing Drastic Expansion of World Health Organization Authority

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

Senator Scott Herndon: A key difference between Scott Herndon and Liberal Jim Woodward (protecting kids and parents)

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Digital Download Available!

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth — Coming soon

Nowhere to Hyde

The Real Idahoans

Idaho Freedom Caucus & Freedom Caucus Network — Coming soon

See article by IFC member Scott Herndon

Brian Almon

Candidate Interviews: District 26 & 28 Kally Schiffler, Lyle Johnstone, James Lamborn, and Kirk Jackson

Idaho GOP — Coming soon

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY — Coming soon

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY — Coming soon

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: Dissecting the New York Times' Plea for Vaccine Amnesty

4️⃣ Other Health News — Coming soon

5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

» Eagle Urban Renewal faced with term limit violations and confusion. BY NICK ROSENBERGER (05/15/24). After contentious discussions among Mayor Brad Pike and the Eagle City Council, the Eagle City Council voted 3-1 to: reduce the board from 9 to 7 members, remove commissioners who overstayed their terms, and implement staggered terms and stronger term limits: Read | More Ada County News

» Idaho Joins Coalition Opposing Drastic Expansion of World Health Organization Authority. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador joined Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and a coalition of 20 other state attorneys general in sending a letter to President Biden opposing World Health Organization (WHO) agreements that would give the organization unprecedented and unconstitutional powers over the United States: Read | More WHO Action Items

Please contact AG Labrador and praise him for this action.

SAMPLE Thank You Script (please customize with your own ideas) — 05/16/24

Thank you so much for joining Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and a coalition of 20 other state attorneys general in sending a letter to President Biden opposing World Health Organization (WHO) agreements that would give the organization unprecedented and unconstitutional powers over the United States. This is an urgent matter, and I'm grateful that you stepped up to oppose this takeover of individual and national sovereignty. Even if Joe Biden signs these horrific treaties, Idaho must oppose and ignore them. Reference: https://www.ag.idaho.gov/newsroom/idaho-joins-coalition-opposing-drastic-expansion-of-world-health-organization-authority/

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

Idaho Voting Guide Update 05 12 24 Short - Download, Print, Share! 699KB ∙ PDF file Download 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. 4. VOTE! Download

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

» Senator Scott Herndon, District 1: Senator Scott Herndon protects our kids and parents. One of the key differences between Scott Herndon and Liberal Jim. A new video summarizes one of the key differences between Scott Herndon and Liberal Jim Woodard (protecting kids and parents), but also highlights what’s at stake if you choose non-conservative “R”epublicans when voting on May 21: Read | Watch (video 1 min 26 sec)

Please vote on May 21, not just for candidates with Rs after their names, but for true conservative Republicans! Waiting for the General Election in November will be too late.

SOURCE: Senator Scott Herndon protects our kids and parents. CLICK to Watch.

Transcript: Jim Woodward failed Idaho’s girls when he failed to vote to protect girls from boys participating in their sports. H500 was a simple bill, and even though 78 Republicans voted for it, Jim joined the 22 Democrats in opposition.

Woodward also helped kill a bill three years in a row that would have strengthened parents’ ability to protect their children in public schools from the teaching of eroticism and sexual pleasure. That bill continually passed the House with every Republican in favor, only to run into the brick wall of Jim Woodward and the Senate Education committee Democrats.

So voters ousted Woodward in 2022, and Senator Scott Herndon has fulfilled his promises. He co-wrote bills to stop taxpayer funding of transgender surgeries and to stop online pornographers from giving porn to children. He also helped criminalize transgender medical treatments on children, and Senator Herndon supported tightening the restrictions on taxpayer funded libraries providing pornography to children.

Even this little kid is shocked by what he saw in a school book (hypothetical kid, stock photo, but descriptive nonetheless).

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing assignment used at @TigardTualSD asks students to draw comparisons between Donald Trump and HitIer. A school official admitted that Trump's quotes are "propaganda" and agreed that the assignment could be seen as politically biased. Public schools are government-run, far-left indoctrination camps. Parents, do you know what your kids are learning? Watch (video 4 min)

ED NOTE We have personal experience with this Tigard — properly pronounced TIE-gerd, not TIGGARD — Oregon school district and watched the education system attitudes move gradually and then sharply left. Although this incident happened in the Tigard-Tualatin School District (TTSD) in Oregon, it will come — or already has come — to schools in Idaho if we don’t stand strong and uphold conservative values expressed in the Idaho Republican Platform’s preamble. When evaluating your own schools, look for language like the following, which appears at the bottom of all TTSD school web pages: Conflict/Complaint Resolution Processes (bold emphasis is ours) TTSD prohibits discrimination and harassment on any basis protected by law, including but not limited to, an individual’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, familial status, economic status, or veterans’ status, or because of the perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, familial status, economic status or veterans’ status of any other persons with whom the individual associates. 504 and Title II of ADA Coordinator: Carol Kinch; ckinch@ttsd.k12.or.us, 503-431-4137; Civil Rights Coordinator: Zinnia Un; zun@ttsd.k12.or.us, 503-431-4183 Title IX Director: Len Reed; lreed@ttsd.k12.or.us, 503-431-4012. Mailing Address: 6960 SW Sandburg Street, Tigard, OR 97223

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

» Coming soon.

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

» Coming soon

NOWHERE TO HYDE (BRYAN HYDE)

» The Real Idahoans (05/15/24). Bryan says, there's a strong "you ain't from around here" vibe dominating some political races. Who are the real Idahoans? Watch (video 20 min 34 sec, includes transcript)

Shouldn’t you judge an Idahoan by his/her character and principles, not by the amount of time put in as a 47th generation Idahoan? Often those who have lived in Idaho the longest are the most likely to be entrenched in a system of political favors.

Bryan helps you sort out the real Idahoan from the cowboy hat, explains some of the people and organizations behind Idaho’s lurch to left-leaning control, and covers some important recent articles that can help guide your voting in the May 21 Republican Primary election. Please watch this video, select carefully, and then you vote! 🔎 Find Your Precinct | 🔖 One-Page Voting Guide | 📒 Detailed Voting Guide

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. Request Your Report | Related Indexes: Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

“While many lawmakers are out on the stump telling voters about all the conservative stuff they did this year, the Idaho Freedom Index equips Idahoans with the truth about what was a very liberal legislative session.” ~IFF President Ron Nate

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS & STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK

» See articles by IFC member Scott Herndon

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

» For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse (GSPP) information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

SOURCE: Gem State Substack Candidate Interviews: Districts 26 & 28. Hear from Kally Schiffler, Lyle Johnstone, James Lamborn, and Kirk Jackson (05/16/24). CLICK to Read.

» Candidate Interviews: District 26 & 28 Kally Schiffler, Lyle Johnstone, James Lamborn, and Kirk Jackson: Interviews in order by District number. Read

District Maps from Ballotpedia

(House & Senate maps are the same for a given district. Ballotpedia uses pink for Senate and gray for House.)

ED NOTE Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21. We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. For conservatives who want to be high information voters , we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far (including Gem State Chronicle/Substack, of course). People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

For conservatives who just want the basics — 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. and 4. VOTE! — but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases.

We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups, so please use the links below and others on our Resources page for the latest updates. It’s important to know what your representatives are doing and to hold them accountable!

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

» Coming soon.

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail. JUDICIAL WATCH (JW) - YOUR ELECTION INTEGRITY WATCHDOG! We highly recommend the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

» Coming soon.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (AMD). Dissecting the New York Times' Plea for Vaccine Amnesty. Reviewing a remarkably disingenuous "apology" and what actually caused the vaccine disaster (05/12/24). A lengthy article, but one that's worth your time: Read | Related: Ridiculous Vaccine Propaganda

SOURCE: A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR. Dissecting the New York Times' Plea for Vaccine Amnesty. CLICK to Read.

Story at a Glance:

Repeatedly forcing the public to use unsafe and ineffective therapies that injured millions has been a public relations disaster.

No amount of propaganda can fully restore the public’s trust in our medical institutions without any of them admitting fault.

Previous attempts to restore trust and how they were used to create the recent infamous article by the New York Times (NYT). Paywalled.

The NYT article brought attention to the COVID vaccine-injured; however, it also repeats strategic and harmful lies to protect the vaccine industry.

After three years of research, AMD attempts to answer the oft-asked question: What COVID-19 response could have justified breaking the public’s trust in medical institutions?

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» Coming soon

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

» Coming soon

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).