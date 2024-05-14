VOTE MAY 21. Liberty must prevail. Pigs fly FOR honest news and AGAINST the Gem State Heist.

So much news. So little time before the May 21 Primary!

We will publish a bit more frequently during the run-up to the May 21 elections, which are so important to Idaho's and America's futures.

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW!

BigE’s Voting Guide

Idaho Dispatch Voting Guide Collection

Stop Idaho RINOS Endorsements & Gem State Heist Video

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

Re-Elect Scott Herndon for Idaho Senate District 1 - Final Push

Elect Scott Cleveland for US Congress District 1 - Final Push

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Digital Download Available!

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth — Coming soon

Nowhere to Hyde

Control Your Mind

Idaho Freedom Caucus & Freedom Caucus Network

See article by IFC member Scott Herndon

When Pigs Fly: KTVB Surprises with Fair Idaho Election Coverage

STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK: Ending Session With A Bang in SC and MO.

Brian Almon

For all the Marbles. This primary election is a high stakes game

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Exit UN WHO Bill. Support H.R. 6645 and S. 3428

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

See Scott Herndon’s letter for immigration issues in Idaho

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

THE HIGHWIRE Episode 371: The Fall of ‘SAFE AND EFFECTIVE’

Insurance Data Showing the U.S. Excess Death Crisis Slides Behind a $10,000 Paywall

DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON: DNA Origami ...screwing with the helix.

DR. ROBERT MALONE: New Policy on Risks of Dodgy Biology Research Misses the Mark (again)

4️⃣ Other Health News

FLCCC Alliance See Insurance Data Showing the U.S. Excess Death Crisis Slides Behind a $10,000 Paywall

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE REFORM PHARMA: Babies are Dying: Stop the Shots + Protocol 7: Interview with Cast Members



5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

“Thousands—maybe even hundreds of thousands—of Idahoans don’t like this project (Lava Ridge). The secretary (Deb Haaland) needs to listen to them. We don’t want this massive, unnecessary, unwanted project. ~Sen. James Risch (May 9, 2024 press release) Here’s what one of our friends wrote to the Senator: Senator Risch, Respectfully, why are we in this predicament to begin with? Why does Idaho allow the federal government to own so much of its land? Irresponsible leadership and weak politicians set us up for this unwanted wind farm project. The reaction of whining about their overreach is mostly theatre. Get to the real issue — remove the federal government from our land and strengthen and protect Idahoans from this project and other future federal projects. We made our voices loud and clear in our disapproval of the Lava Ridge project months ago and continual surveys won’t be effective in shutting it down.

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

Idaho Voting Guide Update 05 12 24 Short - Download, Print, Share! 699KB ∙ PDF file Download 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. 4. VOTE! Download

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

» IDAHO Dispatch: 2024 Idaho Primary Election – Compilation of Voter Guides. By Sarah Clendenon (05/12/24): The primary election determines each party's nominee for the November general election. This article lists several voter guides with recommendations and endorsements from several different groups and points of view. Read

» Stop Idaho RINOS Endorsements & Gem State Heist Video. Stop Idaho RINOS presents their 2024 Endorsements including for Precinct Committeemen and Women. They also include an important video about how "fake" conservatives are trying to take over Precinct Committee "liberty & freedom" seats, which are crucial to guiding the direction of the Republican Party: Read | Watch (video 1 min 11 sec) | Endorsements

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

Those who seek to destroy this great country do not seem to understand that there are millions of people like you and me who love America and cherish the values that built what we all have enjoyed. Idaho is turning blue. I promise to dedicate my time to representing you in the Idaho Senate, doing all I can to keep the line and keep our state from going down the same path as states like Colorado, Oregon, and California. ~Christy Zito, Idaho Senate Candidate, District 8

» Re-Elect Scott Herndon for Idaho Senate District 1 - Final Push (05/13/24). Sen. Scott Herndon’s detailed but highly readable missive makes a final case for his re-election in North Idaho’s District 1 against a very liberal, heavily financed primary opponent. Herndon draws a stark contrast between his conservative record and his opponent’s liberal record, along with liberty bills he championed. Read side by side comparison’s in his message and on his website. Scott Herndon is the clear choice for any voter who favors small government, lower taxes, secure borders, protection for kids, and liberty for all: Read | Side-By-Side-Comparison

Please share this message with everyone you know in District 1 (see map below) and re-elect this much needed Senator on May 21. Remember that every Senator’s vote in the Idaho legislature affects you every day

» Scott Cleveland for US Congress Final Push. Scott Cleveland is running for Congress against Mike Simpson in District 2: Website | Voting Guide

Elect Scott Cleveland to US House, District 2. CLICK to visit website.

Please check out all the upcoming events, the issues, and interviews on Scott’s website. Meet him if you can! Then vote for Scott Cleveland on May 21. As Cleveland’s tag line states: “It’s Time for Idaho To Clean House!”

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

NOWHERE TO HYDE (BRYAN HYDE)

» Control Your Mind (05/12/24). “When it comes to resisting media manipulation, never forget that either you control your mind or someone else will do it for you.” Bryan Hyde explains how the media distorts the truth about COVID, COVID shots, January 6 insurrection, defending our democracy, the economy, free speech, Idaho Freedom Foundation vs. Idaho Freedom Action, the Idaho Freedom Index, the District 21 Idaho Senate race (Brenda Bourn* vs. Treg Bernt), and so much more. Don’t miss this episode! (video 16 min 22 sec, includes transcript): Watch | Related: Covid Essential Links

Hyde explains that it’s often the smartest, best educated people who fall for media lies and distortions, but that doesn’t mean we all can’t learn from our mistakes and be better about spotting such bias in the future.

[ED NOTE: * District 21 Senate: We recommend choosing Brenda Bourn over Treg Bernt.]

SOURCE: Nowhere to Hyde: Control Your Mind (05/12/24). CLICK to Watch.

[ED NOTE: As the screenshot above indicates, Brian Hyde told the unvarnished truth about … well … EVERYTHING! The truth many realized and have been trying to tell for years when no one would listen. The truth that has been suppressed and ridiculed but which no longer can (legitimately) be denied.]

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge! Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

“While many lawmakers are out on the stump telling voters about all the conservative stuff they did this year, the Idaho Freedom Index equips Idahoans with the truth about what was a very liberal legislative session.” ~IFF President Ron Nate

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS & STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK

» See article by IFC member Scott Herndon, above.

When Pigs Fly: Sometimes the mainstream media gets it right! Read

» When Pigs Fly: KTVB Surprises with Fair Idaho Election Coverage. Lying attack ads exposed. Conservatives are appropriately skeptical of left-leaning mainstream media, but this time, Boise’s local news on KTVB Channel 7 “The 208” got it right with an excellent expose covering misleading attack ads targeting Canyon County conservative senators Brian Lenney, Tammy Nichols, and Chris Trakel as California liberals wanting to defund the police and abandon veterans: Read | KTVB Video

» STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS. Ending Session With A Bang. News of great work from South Carolina and Missouri Freedom Caucuses: Read

SC legislators fought against a South Carolina Medicaid office that was handing out voter registration forms to non-citizens (unsuccessful) and the creation of a mammoth health agency and a Dr. Fauci-style health tsar (successfully defeated).

MO legislators filibustered for 41 hours to pass Initiative Petition (IP) reform to stop out-of-state, left-wing dark money from influencing ballot measures (successful). They also successfully fought to cut wasteful spending in the state budget. The MO Freedom Caucus is only 5 months old!

New 50 Swamps Podcast on the State Freedom Caucus Network (link is for YouTube).

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

» For all the Marbles. This primary election is a high stakes game (05/13/24). This Republican primary is attracting unprecedented gobs of money as powerful forces attempt to wrest control from conservatives. Brian brings the swampiest sides of politics to the surface, explains why this primary is such a high stakes game, and emphasizes the importance of casting a careful vote in this primary. Be very wary of the Republican moniker: Backed by powerful special interests, Democrats register as Republicans in this Uniparty state and, once in office, more often vote with the left: Read

For all the Marbles. This primary election is a high stakes game. » CLICK here for Brian Almon’s Article. » CLICK here for full Voting Guide. » CLICK here for one-page downloadable Voting Guide.

ED NOTE Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21. We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. For conservatives who want to be high information voters , we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far (including Gem State Chronicle/Substack, of course). People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

For conservatives who just want the basics — 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. and 4. VOTE! — but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

» Keep Fighting for Liberty. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/09/24): Read

Idaho Republicans are still fighting for liberty using a platform that has remained consistent, because key battles still have not been won or are intensifying. From the 2010 platform:

Congress should enforce immigration law

Higher education must be fiscally accountable and transparent

The 2nd amendment should be defended

Higher education must allow for free speech and due process

The Legislature should create a school choice tax credit

Idaho should withdraw from the Obamacare exchange

Ronald Reagan said that freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. Every generation must fight tyranny and totalitarianism, lest we lose the liberties our forefathers died to protect. Keep this in mind as you research and then vote in the Republican Primary on May 21. Voting Guide.

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read Labrador Letter 05/10/24: The AG’s office recently defended Idaho’s Defense of Life Act before the U.S. Supreme Court against the Biden administration’s attempt to finagle federal law to override Idaho’s law that explicitly protects both the lives of women and their unborn children. The letter eloquently explains the defense: Read

[ED NOTE: We wrote AG Labrador asking his office to defend ALL life — human, animal, and plant; male, female, and in between; born, preborn, and not yet conceived — by investigating and stopping in Idaho the mRNA and other genetic biologics being administered now and planned for the future. See related Children’s Health Defense Reform Pharma video (05/11/24, first 26 minutes.]

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again.

Our federal government is all-in on the globalist changes and it's all bad for America. We MUST resist. If we fail to do this, we will cease to exist as a sovereign state and more poverty, death, and suffering will result. Therefore, we urge you to ask legislators to take action.

Please ask your representative to support, co-sponsor and rapidly enact H.R. 6645 and S. 3428, the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle” Act. The United States must fully disengage from the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO), and all related bodies and obligations (including the International Health Regulations). By enacting H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 NOW, Congress can restore our national independence and safeguard our personal freedoms.

Take Action:

Background Info:

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail. JUDICIAL WATCH (JW) - YOUR ELECTION INTEGRITY WATCHDOG! We highly recommend the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

» See Sen. Scott Herndon’s newsletter for illegal immigration issues in Idaho

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» INSIDERS REPORT: THE HIGHWIRE Episode 371: The Fall of ‘SAFE AND EFFECTIVE’ (05/09/35). Includes episode highlights and show notes archives. Guests: US Senator Ron Johnson, Patrick Wood: Read | Watch (video 1 hr 59 min).

Topics:

Del’s message to Chris Cuomo. The Highwire “Knew” all these years — well before Chris Cuomo’s admission of COVID shot harm and injury and early treatment efficacy — due to open minds, talking with censored scientists, and conducting thorough investigations.

The Fight Against WHO Pandemic Treaty Amendments faces new pushback. Guest Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is leading the charge in Capitol Hill to reject the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty with his latest letter signed by all GOP senators.

Jefferey Jaxen reports: People in positions of power, from media (e.g., Chris Cuomo’s reversal on the COVID vaccine, injuries, and ivermectin) to government (Deborah Birx), who pushed the COVID shot are now acting as champions for the vaccine injured (is this a limited hangout or are they sincere?). The dangers of lithium batteries, from E-bikes to electric vehicles.

Unpacking transhumanism and preparing for the Age of the Technocrat. Patrick Wood warns about the rise of transhumanism and its threats, Agenda 2030, and the deeper aims of the WEF. He offers some solutions against the push to end human sovereignty.

The ICAN Legal Match Campaign

Related: The WHO: We Won’t Get Fooled Again. Guest essay by Jason Jones on Who is Robert Malone Substack (05/14/24). Jones discusses Chris Cuomo’s recent admission and recommends a balance of peace and protectiveness as we consider the Deep State’s institutions, our government-controlled media, pastors who squandered our trust, and the globalist institutions that seek to rule our lives. He also warns against the biggest threat of all: The WHO Pandemic treaty and International Health Regulations, which will give government all the tools it needs to simply override our Constitutional rights, in the name of “protecting public health.”: Read | More Details and Sample Script for Elected Officials | Vulnerable People Project - Demand that Biden NOT Sign WHO Treaty

» Insurance Data Showing the U.S. Excess Death Crisis Slides Behind a $10,000 Paywall. By MARY BETH PFEIFFER (05/10/24): Read

Insured working-age people had the highest above-average death rates in this Society of Actuaries chart. Any figure above 100% is considered “excess” death. At 201%, the 35–44 age group has the “highest cumulative A/E [actual-to-expected ratios] during the pandemic," the report states, "and has the highest non-covid excess mortality as well,” which is shown at right. The data should not be used to “validate a causal relationship” to covid vaccines, SOA advised. (Source: Society of Actuaries, May 2023)

“I can only interpret the SOA’s actions in a deeply cynical way. This is exactly what happens to data that is ‘inconvenient’ to the authorities who launched and oversaw this catastrophic gene therapy vaccine campaign.” ~Dr. Pierre Kory (FLCCC President Emeritus)

The Society of Actuaries (SOA) has put up a $10K paywall for access to new reports on covid mortality that previously revealed significant rates of above-normal, or “excess,” deaths.

In early September of 2021, 100 million American workers, including many insured by companies SOA serves, had to take COVID vaccines or face job termination. SOA documented that deaths in young insured adults soared in late 2021, an increase that correlated with coerced vaccination and the crest of the Delta covid wave.

Even in post-pandemic 2024, insurance industry publications report that more young adults are dying than normal.

More facts:

Vaccinating during a disease outbreak can worsen severity and mortality (vaccine-associated enhanced disease). Related article by A Midwestern Doctor.

In 2021, a 40% increase in maternal deaths occurred mostly from the Delta variant of COVID after women were strongly urged to vaccinate and became or were already infected. Related video from Children’s Health Defense TV.

As of 4/26/24, the vastly under-reported Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) showed 18,862 domestic deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries including heart attacks, myocarditis, miscarriages, permanent disability, and severe allergic reactions.

SOA Communications Manager Michael Nowak would not grant the author’s request to interview an SOA official who recently told a trade publication that deaths in young insured adults in 2023 remained far above normal.

Nowak also stated: “Please know that the SOA Research Institute data and reports on COVID-19 mortality does not validate any claims made to suggest a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and mortality.” The author had not asked about such a relationship. [ED NOTE: Paraphrasing Hamlet, “The gentleman doth protest too much, methinks.”]

It's imperative to understand that we need not merely a policy change but rather a complete ban on gain-of-function and risky biological research in the United States, similar to the one in place from 2014 to 2017. ~Dr. Robert Malone

» DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON: DNA Origami. ...screwing with the helix (05/13/24). Dr. Stillwagon’s essay on why humans should not mess with DNA, the blueprint of all life on earth: Read

DNA Origami. Don't mess with the helix!

[ED NOTE: The essay is lyrical eloquence defined. If only the subject matter weren’t so existential. Whether one believes in God or not, one must fervently believe that Man should not play at being God. Those who forget the tale of hubris-filled Icarus flying too close to the sun and plunging to his death on melted-wax wings are doomed to the same fate, not just for themselves but for all of humanity and the planet upon which we live.]

» ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS: New Policy on Risks of Dodgy Biology Research Misses the Mark (again) (05/13/24): Read

Responding to continued warnings that US policies regarding high-risk biological research are too lax, US officials have released (not-yet-public) regulations for how federally funded agencies and research institutions must review and oversee biological experiments that potentially could be misused or cause a pandemic

These regulations affect federal projects only — no corporate or university projects, for example — do not address many troubling issues regarding gain-of-function research, and could create even more loopholes by omitting much-needed references to “gain of function” activities

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» See Insurance Data Showing the U.S. Excess Death Crisis Slides Behind a $10,000 Paywall, above.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

» REFORM PHARMA: Babies are Dying: Stop the Shots + Protocol 7: Interview with Cast Members (05/11/24). Watch (video 1 hr 2 min).

SOURCE: REFORM PHARMA: Babies are Dying: Stop the Shots + Protocol 7: Interview with Cast Members. CLICK to Watch.

Pregnant women are vulnerable to deceptive pharmaceutical marketing unless they inform themselves about the risks associated with the medical products to themselves and their babies. COVID-19 shots are a prime example. Despite historical advice and precedent that “vaccines” (and many other drugs) never should be given during pregnancy, public health officials and agencies pushed shots using the ‘safe and effective’ mantra. The science proves just the opposite: “Vaccines” — especially COVID shots — harm and kill mothers and babies. Moreover, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) was bribed and blackmailed with $18 million (grown from $11 million) into forcing ObGyn doctors to recommend COVID shots to patients and to punish doctors who went against the recommendations.

Research scientist Karl Jablonsky, PhD, provides one of the most thorough and concise summaries we’ve seen about the COVID shots and the false information public officials and Pharma companies have provided about them.

Protocol 7 (timestamp 26 min) is an upcoming educational documentary/docudrama that tells the gripping story of a lawyer’s fight to hold accountable those responsible for her son’s regression into autism after the mumps shot.

The episode provides additional headlines relating to adults and kids (timestamp 57 min - end) including WiFi on school buses, VRBAC meeting, other key shows, chapter news, legal news, WHO power grab, and more.

See resources below for details on all the topics.

ED NOTES:

Some resources below are from the no-longer trustworthy ACOG and New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

CDC recommends several shots for “pregnant people” — really! — but all have proven harmful and should be avoided: Read | Related interviews with pediatricians on Pediatric Perspectives (click ALL button)

RESOURCES

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).