Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/11/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Best of America!
Something uplifting for your day!
Real Americans: More examples from Helene’s Front Lines
Real Men (and Women): Something Wonderful. Sisters, many of us are dedicated to this. By Switter’s World (10/07/24). Two uplifting short music videos: Better Man and Stand By Me.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! See Note | Watch on X
🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥
November 5, 2024 Idaho Voting Recommendations. State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County (posted 10/01/24, updates as needed) | Related: Boise County Republican Central Committee Voting Guide (includes printable PDF)
AND MAGAZINE. By Sam Faddis:
Deciphering The Motivations That Drive Us. October's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/05/24). Don’t miss this reader comment!
Trump Brings Elon Musk On Stage at Butler, PA Second Coming Rally (10/05/24, video 06:04)
Trump Campaign Releases Inspiring Ad Ahead Of Butler, PA Return (10/06/24, video 02:10)
President Trump Shares Special Moment with Veteran Who Gave Him the Purple Heart He Received From Service in Vietnam. By Margaret Flavin (10/05/24)
A message from a Bernie Sanders fan (10/05/24, video 05:41)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster
🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice
Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505
Idaho Proposition 1 (Top-Four Jungle Primary + Ranked Choice Voting) — Let's kill this annoying beast! (posted 10/12/24)
More Prop 1 Lies. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (10/10/24)
IDAHO Elections: Voter Guide for Bonner and Boundary Counties. Vote NO on Prop 1. By Scott Herndon (10/11/24)
Conservatives of Idaho — Op-Ed: Proposition One is a Jungle Primary with Ranked Choice Voting. By Sue Gatston (10/08/24). Commentary includes an ice cream scenario to show how all this could work and you could end up with your least favorite flavor (after being forced to vote for it).
Idaho’s congressional delegation – save one member – comes out against Prop 1’s ranked choice voting. By Idaho Freedom Foundation staff (10/01/24)
Boise County Idaho City Days Report on Prop 1 — NO Top-4 Primary + Ranked Choice Voting (posted 10/07/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
AND MAGAZINE. Americans Can’t Afford To Feed Their Pets Anymore. By Sam Faddis (10/11/24)
🥔 Statements on Senator Dan Foreman. Includes information from Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon, Legislative District 8 Senate candidate Christy Zito, and radio host Nate Shelman (posted 10/07/24, updates as needed)
FEMA's $8 BILLION BUDGET BUMBLING. Tax dollars assigned to old storm cleanup projects could be back in the Disaster Relief Fund. By OpenTheBooks (10/07/24, includes video 05:29)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
🥔 Fiscal Fridays: End the Handouts for Illegals in Idaho. By Niklas Kleinworth (10/11/24, video 05:51 includes transcript, background information, and related articles from Idaho Freedom Foundation)
🥔 Reclaiming State Sovereignty Over Illegal Immigration in 2025 & Beyond. Here's how Idaho, along with our counties and cities, can combat illegal immigration. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (10/11/24)
🥔 Labrador Letter - Internet Crimes Against Children. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (10/11/24)
🥔 Video: Interview with Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel. By Greg Pruett (10/09/24, video, 08:38) — please vote DOUG TRAUBEL for Ada County Sheriff!
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
🔥The HighWire — DR. NAOMI WOLF REVEALS SHOCKING DETAILS IN “THE PFIZER PAPERS” (10/10/24, video 49:13)
🔥Vaxxed 3 | Authorized To Kill Premiere (10/04/24, video 01:56:48, includes transcript)
🔥A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured. New speakers, updated flyers, and awesome new silent auction items. Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19, Friday, October 25, 2024 (Update posted 10/11/24).
What if they jammed through a new COVID mRNA vax tech. And nobody took it? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/10/24)
Vaccine injuries: Are we ignoring the dangers? By Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (10/08/24, podcast 57:51)
ICAN Catches Facebook Dictating Content On CDC’s Website And Trying To Avoid FOIA In Discussions With CDC (10/07/24)
Navy Whistleblower - Blows lid off DMED lies and cover-up (10/05/24, video 01:04). Includes text, description of DMED, and several resources.
All childhood vaccines can be claimed countermeasures and be covered by PREP Act. Criminals do not follow laws, they write them. By Sasha Latypova (10/05/24)
IN MEMORIAM: Dr. Jackie Stone (1965-2024) of Zimbabwe + More from FLCCC Alliance (posted 10/07/24, updated 10/11/24)
Children’s Health Defense
More…
The Highwire Insider’s Report Episode 392: CEREAL KILLER (10/03/24, video 01:50:38)
The Great Acid Reflux Scam. Why Stomach Acid Is Critical For Health. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/08/24)
Incurable Us — Why the bio-pharmaceutical complex is failing us. Dr. Peter McCullough, The McCullough Report (10/08/24, podcast 59 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
🔥 Financial Rebellion - Omniwar: See and Stop the Bio-Nano State. With Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., and Polly Tommey (10/03/24, video 01:01:10 includes transcript)
STOP REAL ID — Urgent Action Needed! By AAPS Alert and Stand for Health Freedom (10/08/24, Updated 10/12/24)
Deciphering The Motivations That Drive Us. October's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/05/24). Don’t miss this reader comment!
American Thought Leaders: Karl Marx and the Mythology Surrounding His Rise. Host Jan Jekielek, Guest Phillip Magness (08/07/24, podcast 55 min)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
Hurricanes and other “Natural” Disasters
Rare Behavior of Hurricane Milton Puts Weather Modification Conversation Back on the Table. By Jefferey Jaxen (10/09/24)
More Tales from North Carolina & Hurricane Helene (posted 10/12/24)
Notes from North Carolina — Hurricane Helene vignettes (updated 10/9/24)
More…
🥔 Ammon Bundy Update: I just had a hearing with the judge (10/09/24, video 13:15 includes transcript). Note: Ammon Bundy’s latest troubles started when he stood up for medically kidnapped Baby Cyrus, whose fate could have been quite horrible if Bundy had not stepped in to help. Cyrus is now safe and happy with his parents in Florida.
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 10/05/24)
