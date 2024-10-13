Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes for the Week Ending 07/12/24

As mentioned in BigE's Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we're posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox.

We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.

If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.

We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).

Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/11/24)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)

Health & Political News this Week

Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific

🩺 Real HEALTH NEWS for you… 🏛️ Plus the usual POLITICAL & 🥔 IDAHO STUFF no one can resist.

The Best of America!

Something uplifting for your day!

The Elephants in the Room. So many elephants, but these are the cute ones.

Trump Campaign Releases Inspiring Ad Ahead Of Butler, PA Return. CLICK to View.

President Trump Shares Special Moment with Veteran Who Gave Him the Purple Heart He Received From Service in Vietnam. CLICK to View.

Trump Brings Elon Musk On Stage at Butler, PA Second Coming Rally (10/05/24, video 06:04) CLICK to View.

🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity

This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! We must choose between… COMMUNISM: Destroy America First (Harris / Walz) or CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC: Make America First (Trump / Vance)

This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! See Note | Watch on X

🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice

Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505

🏛️ 🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

AND MAGAZINE. Americans Can’t Afford To Feed Their Pets Anymore. By Sam Faddis (10/11/24)

🥔 Statements on Senator Dan Foreman. Includes information from Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon, Legislative District 8 Senate candidate Christy Zito, and radio host Nate Shelman (posted 10/07/24, updates as needed)

FEMA's $8 BILLION BUDGET BUMBLING. Tax dollars assigned to old storm cleanup projects could be back in the Disaster Relief Fund. By OpenTheBooks (10/07/24, includes video 05:29)

🏛️ 🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order

🩺 🏛️ 🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Children’s Health Defense

More…

🩺 🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy

🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

Hurricanes and other “Natural” Disasters

More…

🥔 Ammon Bundy Update: I just had a hearing with the judge (10/09/24, video 13:15 includes transcript). Note: Ammon Bundy’s latest troubles started when he stood up for medically kidnapped Baby Cyrus, whose fate could have been quite horrible if Bundy had not stepped in to help. Cyrus is now safe and happy with his parents in Florida.