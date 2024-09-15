As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/13/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
All Law Enforcement Nationwide Has Access to Idaho Data at Center of Gun Dispute in Twin Falls? By Greg Pruett (09/13/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom
See also Medical Freedom below
The Choice: Parental School Choice. If you're a true warrior, competition doesn't scare you. It makes you better. Andrew Whitworth. By (Christy) Zito for Idaho (09/13/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Busting Myths About Idaho School Choice (09/11/24, video 12:49 includes transcript)
DEI Takedown Olympics: Idaho Left Behind as Red States Work to Dismantle DEI. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (09/09/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Idaho Voting
UPDATE: Mike Johnson Withdraws Government Funding Bill, Which Includes SAVE Act Just Hours Before Scheduled Vote (09/11/24)
Earlier: Tom Fitton Urges: Call GOP Lawmakers and Tell Them — NO Government Funding Until the Republic Is Protected! — CALL 202-225-3121. By Jim Hoft.(09/10/24)
Sen. Guthrie Announces Run for Senate Majority Leaders. By Greg Pruett (09/09/24) — Will Jim Guthrie be a Chuck Winder 2.0? Check the numbers!
🏛️🥔👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Is Prop 1 Legal? The Idaho AG's attempt to remove Prop 1 from ballot fails, but legal questions remain. By Secure Idaho Elections (09/13/24)
Op-Ed: Prop 1’s Glitter Will Not Create Open Primaries. By Rep. Lance Clow (09/12/24)
🚫 Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster👎VOTE NO! (posted 09/11/24)
Ada County Idaho Republican Central Committee (ACRCC) Resolution to Condemn Ranked Choice Voting (Proposition 1) on the November 2024 Ballot (09/05/24)
Why Is RCV BAD? If Prop 1 is so great why aren’t they pushing it in blue states (e.g., Washington and Oregon)? By Brent Regan, Chairman KCRCC (09/08/24)
A small debate about RCV with a (possibly out of state) left-leaning pro-Prop 1 reader:
Post from left-leaning "Laurie":
Big E Reply:
🏛️🥔 Government Waste & Your Money
Fiscal Fridays: Idaho is Left Behind on Sound Money (09/13/24, video 5:59)
Idaho Freedom Foundation - There go your tax dollars! 💸By Dr. Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. President. (09/12/24)
🏛️🥔 Law & Order
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Fighting to Save Our Republic (09/10/24, video with Constitutional Sheriffs Richard Mack and Larry Kendrick and Ada County Constitutional Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel, 1:50:31)
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Press Release: CSPOA’s Sheriff Richard Mack to Visit Idaho. Press release from Douglas Traubel. (09/10/24)
Old State Saloon in Eagle, ID hosts tons of conservative events. Check out their website and events schedule (posted 09/10/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Their Vaccine Injury Reports Disappeared From VAERS — So They Developed a Tool Anyone Can Use to Track Their Own Reports. By Brenda Baletti (09/11/24)
Florida Department of Health issued Florida Department of Health issued Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters (09/12/24)
iPhone Mental Health Assessments. Just don't... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/12/24)
My art will be auctioned for the benefit of React-19 covid vaccine injured, October 25, 2024, in Spokane WA (09/12/24)
Reporting and Searching Vaccine Reactions in VAERS (09/10/24, video 49:13)
New timeline pages at Totality of Evidence (ToE) - Helping you do your own research! And a little update from "Jack". By Just Call Me Jack (09/12/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 388: SIRI TESTIFIES, PART 3 (09/05/24)
The Decades of Evidence SSRI Antidepressants Cause Mass Shootings. How Dangerous Must a Drug Be Before it is Pulled from the Market? By A Midwestern Doctor (09/04/24)
Latest V-Safe Analysis Uncovers Nearly Four Thousand Reports of Urinary and Bladder Issues After COVID-19 Vaccination. By Informed Consent Action Network (09/09/24)
We The Patriots USA Fifth Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon (posted 09/10/24)
The Evidence Putting Light Inside the Body Is A Miraculous Therapy. How Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation treats severe many severe cardiovascular, infectious, obstetric, autoimmune and neurological diseases. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/08/24)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (09/08/24)
🏛️Presidential Politics + Democrats
To Debate Or Not To Debate. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (09/12/24)
Melania Trump Speaks Out on Attempt to Assassinate President Donald J. Trump. By Melania Trump (09/10/24, video 00:34)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Releases Moving New Ad in Support of Trump and America’s Children. By Jim Hoft (09/09/24, includes Make America Healthy Again campaign video above, 01:15)
Election Updates: Where the Wild Things Are. With "White Dudes for Harris" By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/07/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Treaties don't override the Constitution. By Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky) @RepThomasMassie (09/12/24, video 05:23)
World Economic Forum Finally Tells the Truth About Covid: It Was a ‘Test’ of Our Obedience to Rapidly Forming New World Order. By Leo Hohmann (09/07/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🥔🔥Middle Fork Complex Wildfire Information (August - ?? 2024). Idaho and much of the American west are on fire! (posted 08/27/24)
City of Eagle Capital Plan Review (posted 09/14/24)
The Tragedy of the German Commons. State interference in free market capitalism to advance social agendas has consequences. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/11/24)
Can We Prevent The Next 9/11? Not Unless We Change Course Very Quickly. By Sam Faddis (09/11/24)
🥔 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador - Labrador Letter
Lava Ridge Court Challenges (09/13/24)
Stockwater Victory (09/09/24)
Watch as RFK Jr Exposes the Truth About Ukraine in ~ Three Minutes (~09/03/24, video 03:27)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 09/06/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Why does voting need to be "equitable?" I just want it to be one vote per person, tallied properly, fairly, openly, accurately, in a timely manner, with voting being done only by US citizens and, as applicable on the state level, by current state residents. "Equitable" does not mean convoluted ranking, harvesting, Walmart and PO box pretend residents, and other Democrat shenanigans.