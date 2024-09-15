Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes for the Week Ending 07/12/24

Summary of This Week's Notes (week ending 09/13/24)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)

Resources for Conservative Articles & News

Health & Political News this Week

Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific

🩺 Real HEALTH NEWS for you… 🏛️ Plus the usual POLITICAL & 🥔 IDAHO STUFF no one can resist.

🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment

All Law Enforcement Nationwide Has Access to Idaho Data at Center of Gun Dispute in Twin Falls? By Greg Pruett (09/13/24)

🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom

🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Idaho Voting

🏛️🥔👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

A small debate about RCV with a (possibly out of state) left-leaning pro-Prop 1 reader:

Post from left-leaning "Laurie":

Big E Reply:

🏛️ 🥔 Government Waste & Your Money

🏛️ 🥔 Law & Order

🔥🔥🔥🔥

Fighting to Save Our Republic (09/10/24, video with Constitutional Sheriffs Richard Mack and Larry Kendrick and Ada County Constitutional Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel, 1:50:31)

🔥🔥🔥🔥

Press Release: CSPOA’s Sheriff Richard Mack to Visit Idaho. Press release from Douglas Traubel. (09/10/24)

Old State Saloon in Eagle, ID hosts tons of conservative events. Check out their website and events schedule (posted 09/10/24)

🩺 🏛️ 🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

🔥🔥🔥🔥

Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)

🔥🔥🔥🔥

🏛️ Presidential Politics + Democrats

Robert F. Kennedy Jr on X: "Thank you @loanly_hipster. Yes, together @realDonaldTrump and I will Make America Healthy Again. #MAHA https://t.co/WNhmQhdUaI

🩺 🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Treaties don't override the Constitution. By Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky) @RepThomasMassie (09/12/24, video 05:23)

World Economic Forum Finally Tells the Truth About Covid: It Was a ‘Test’ of Our Obedience to Rapidly Forming New World Order. By Leo Hohmann (09/07/24)

🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News