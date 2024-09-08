As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/06/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
Firearm Registration In Idaho? Yes. By (Christy) Zito for Idaho (09/04/24)
Several Gun, Pawn Shops Using LeadsOnline Respond to Twin Falls Dispute. By Greg Pruett, Idaho Dispatch (09/02/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom
See also Medical Freedom below
The Attack on Our Food Supply. Dr. Meryl Nass and Breeauna Sagdal expose the attack on food, from the use of mRNA in beef to the push for lab-grown meats and insect proteins. By FLCCC Alliance (09/05/24)
AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS with host Jan Jekielek
Elon Musk Has Been Sounding the Alarm on Birthrates. Is He Onto Something? Guest Catherine Pakaluk (08/14/24, podcast 54 min)
Is Social Security Reaching a Dead End? Guest Star Parker (08/30/24, podcast 28 min)
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Needs to be Replaced with Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence. By Fred Birnbaum (09/04/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Voting
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's Choice: Honest Elections or RCV (09/06/24, video 14:34, includes transcript)
District Court Judge Dismisses Labrador’s Lawsuit Against Prop 1. By Greg Pruett (09/06/24)
Ranked Choice Voting Changes The Rules. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (09/05//24)
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster (posted 09/01/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration
Labrador Letter – Parole in Place Injunction Win. By Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador (09/06/24)
🏛️🥔 Law & Order
Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel: Come learn how a Constitutional Sheriff helps you transform from being a subject under an overreaching government to the citizen you are intended to be. (posted 09/02/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury
It’s time to talk about the CDC’s vaccine recommendations - Health Freedom Institute (posted 09/07/24)
Children’s Health Defense: What the Nurses Saw (09/04/24, video 01:05:50)
Dissolving illusions, disease, vaccines, and the forgotten history. By Dr. Peter McCullough (09/02/24, podcast 58:57)
Infectious Disease News or...Groupthink Runs Amok. The government's crazy policies are fast-tracked. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/02/24)
Follow the Science …except when it’s wrong. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/03/24, video 2:34 plus transcript)
Mosquito-Borne Illness: “All Buzz” or Real Threat"? FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole explains how diseases like malaria and Zika spread and how to protect yourself. By FLCCC Alliance (09/03/24)
Recently added to Covid Essential Links:
The second shot, or what do vaccinators and sewer rats have in common? Reviewing Charles Richet's work on anaphylaxis, awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913. By Sasha Latypova (09/03/24)
Financial Rebellion: Killer COVID Injections: The Best Sources (video 1:03:15, with transcript, 08/22/24). Hosts Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey, Jennifer Walters, BSN-RN, Brian Hooker, PhD.
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 387: FENTANYL: MAN-MADE EPIDEMIC (08/29/24)
👀💰🔥Financial Rebellion: Rising Autism Rates Economic and Societal Costs (08/08/24, video 1:01:08, includes transcript)
Sleeping Aids and Electromagnetic Fields. September's Open Thread. By a Midwestern Doctor (09/01/24)
3 Surprising Cancer-Fighting Foods the Corrupt Medical System Will Never Promote. The cancer industry would lose billions if people knew this. By The Vigilant Fox (09/02/24)
RFK Jr. Vows to STOP Chemtrail “CRIMES” - Media Blackout. By Vigilant Fox (09/01/24)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (09/01/24)
Concerning documenting and investigating pilot incapacitations…recent FAA policy changes are not in your best interest. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (08/30/24)
Integrative Approaches For Cancer. An Interview With Pierre Kory. By A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) and Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/29/24)
🏛️Presidential Politics + Democrats
Trump Campaign: A Message From Gold Star Families (video 2:14, posted 09/03/24)
Sunday Strip: Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for You. Never forget what the State can and will do when its power is challenged. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/02/24)
Finish the story, Bobby (09/02/24, video 3:38)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. A POLITICAL PRISONER. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/03/24). Also cross-posted to our Substack.
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🔥Middle Fork Complex Wildfire Information (August - ?? 2024). Idaho and much of the American west are on fire! (posted 08/27/24)
Sen. Jim Risch Press Release: Idaho Delegation Demands Historic Preservation Council Terminate Cooperation on Lava Ridge (09/04/24, updated 09/06/24)
The New Oklahoma Freedom Caucus! The Sooner State is the 12th State to join the Network. By Andy Roth (09/03/24)
AND Magazine. By Sam Faddis
Aide To Governer Hochul Arrested As Chinese Agent – How Many More Americans Do The Chinese Own? (09/04/24)
A War Is Coming In East Asia And We Are Nowhere Near Ready. (09/02/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 08/31/24)
