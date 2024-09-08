Disclaimer

Take Our Survey

Notes & Quotes for the Week Ending 07/12/24

As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.

We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.

If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.

We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).

Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/06/24)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)

Resources for Conservative Articles & News

We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.

Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.

Health & Political News this Week

Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific

🩺 Real HEALTH NEWS for you… 🏛️ Plus the usual POLITICAL & 🥔 IDAHO STUFF no one can resist.

🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment

🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom

🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Voting

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

🏛️ 🥔 Illegal Immigration

Labrador Letter – Parole in Place Injunction Win. By Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador (09/06/24)

🏛️ 🥔 Law & Order

Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel: Come learn how a Constitutional Sheriff helps you transform from being a subject under an overreaching government to the citizen you are intended to be. (posted 09/02/24)

🩺 🏛️ 🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury

🏛️ Presidential Politics + Democrats

In Case You Missed it: Trump Derangement Syndrome and How to Overcome It. CLICK to View.

NEW: A Message from Gold Star Families. Trump Campaign Ad (video video 2:14): CLICK to View.

Sunday Strip: Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for You. Never forget what the State can and will do when its power is challenged. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/02/24)

Finish the story, Bobby (09/02/24, video 3:38)

🩺 🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues, Chemtrails & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. A POLITICAL PRISONER. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/03/24). Also cross-posted to our Substack.

🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News