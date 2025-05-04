Too Many Notes 05/03/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Image source: Sunday Strip: Penguin for President. Waldo's found and Piglet's gone. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (04/27/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: Penguin for President. Waldo's found and Piglet's gone. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (04/27/25)
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🥚🍳Eggs: A Complete Protein That Supports Brain and Muscle Function. Across ancient traditions, the egg has played a significant role in symbolizing the circle of life. By Emma Suttie d.ac, AP (05/02/25, may require subscription or login)
Adorable young farmer (04/26/25, video 01:49)
Media Done Right! Newsmax Host Carl Higbie “Sets the Record Straight” on KCRCC’s February 22 Event. By Charity Joy (04/26/25, includes video 04:26)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
ICYMI: Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
A Tale of Two Leaders: President Donald Trump and Argentina's President Javier Milei – Short Term Pain for Lasting Progress. By Nichols for Idaho - Senator Tammy Nichols (05/01/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Senator Schumer Proudly Announces “SAVE Act” Is Dead – Democrats Kill Voter ID Laws. By Jim Hoft (04/30/25)
Idaho Elections: Op-Ed: Every Election Matters – Make Sure to Vote on May 20th. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/02/25)
Fire & Wildfire
Breaking: White House Budget Proposal Creates National Wildfire Service, Combining USDA And DOI Wildfire Management. Increases wildfire budget by 3.6%. By The Hotshot Wake Up (05/02/25)
American Thought Leaders: What Caused the Devastating California Fires and What Could Have Prevented Them? Edward Ring Explains. Host: Jan Jekielek (02/08/25, podcast / video 57 min)
Idaho: Property Insurance Companies Dropping Coverage in Idaho. By Press Release from Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI). Published in Kootenai Journal (04/23/25)
Getting Through Critical 80 Healthy, Now What? Sustainable Wellness Through The Fire Season With Jessie Thomas. Jessie is a Former Hotshot, Smokejumper, and now a health and fitness coach. By The Hotshot Wake Up (04/27/25, podcast 01:23:44 includes transcript)
Flag Revisited — H0096 Controversy in Boise
🏳️🌈Idaho Flag Developments: Boise City Council looks to ratify Pride flag as an official city flag amid state fight. By CBS2 News Staff (05/02/25): tinyurl.com/4xhaecwy
Idaho Flag Makes More Waves: Appeal to Heaven Flag Personally Removed by Boise Mayor, Tossed Aside. By Greg Pruett (04/20/25, updated 04/22/25, 04/23/25, 04/24/25, 04/27/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Has an Illegal Alien Simp Problem. It's time to make law and order great again. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (04/28/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
Nowhere To Hyde - Idaho Freedom Index Shows Who Really Represents Your Values (04/29/25, video 11:04 includes transcript)
I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
🔥 Call to Action 🔥 Please Respectfully Write to Idaho’s Central District Health Board.
We're asking for a vote May 9, 2025, to defund the Covid-19 shots and their promotion. Please read all about it and help by writing a respectful note to the board. All the information you need is here.
Idaho Medical Freedom Act S1210
Idaho S1210 — The First Legislation in America Banning Medical Mandates: Leslie Manookian on American Thought Leaders (04/30/25, podcast/video 00:31:00)
The Idaho Medical Freedom Law Passed — But a Key Protection Almost Didn’t. Behind the scenes, there was a push to carve out daycares. Now, a court case will determine whether those protections hold — A message from the Gang of 8. (05/02/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Childrens Health Defense | The Unseen Severe Autism (05/01/25, video 12:52 includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (04/20/25). Topics include STOP COVID Shots for Kids; vaccine tyranny in MA, NY, and other states; World Economic Forum (WEF) corruption investigation; fluoride hazards; COVID death statistical errors; autism and vaccine studies; food dye phase-out; COVID.GOV website; glyphosate harms
Independent Medical Alliance — Recent News
mRNA ‘Vaccines’ and Myocarditis. Are COVID-19 vaccines linked to a higher risk of myocarditis? A new study co-authored by IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kirk Milhoan says yes.—and the findings are sounding alarms. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/26/25, article and video 01:08:27)
An Immediate Pause: HHR April 27, 2025. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/27/25). Topics include Immediately Pause mRNA Shots for Children; Sec. Kennedy Questions COVID Shots for Kids; Fundraiser; DMSO Deep-Dive;
Green Tea Possibilities; IVM’s Anticancer Potential; Dim-Witted Geoengineering to Block the Sun; Smoke-Free Nicotine — Not Just for Smoking Cessation Anymore?; What’s Really in Your Food? Additives Handbook
State of pHarma & Medicine
Dr. Steve LaTulippe
White House website exposes healthcare corruption and game of pawns. By Dr. Steve LaTulippe (04/22/25, article and podcast 58:00). This podcast and accompanying article offer a great take-down of the health care system, especially medical boards, and especially in Oregon. Dr. Steve LaTulippe left tyrannical Oregon and now lives in Arizona.
Sasha Latypova
You didn't want that mRNA vax tested only on 8 mice? Marty Makary, FDA, has a solution - no more mice! Makary plan is to revolutionize the FDA by abolishing ALL animal testing entirely, and abolishing all clinical trials for "rare diseases". By Sasha Latypova (04/28/25, post updated 05/01/25)
Dr. Pierre Kory
The Existing Evidence Base For Chlorine Dioxide In Treating Human Diseases. I am interrupting my series on the persecutions of pioneers of oxidative therapies to present a comprehensive compilation of the currently published and censored evidence for chlorine dioxide. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (04/28/25)
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA on Medicine, Medical Journals, Measles & More (posted 04/27/25). References, a recent article, and an interview with Dr. Pierre Kory — a co-founder of FLCCC (now Independent Medical Alliance). Dr. Kory discusses the state of the medical industry, recent measles cases, disinformation playbook, and deceit of medical journals and Big pHarma.
With his partner Scott Marsland, Dr. Kory now runs Leading Edge Clinic, a telehealth practice offering specialized evaluation and treatment plans for COVID-19, Long COVID, vaccine injury syndromes, and cancer.
Dr. Kory never holds back on truth, facts, case studies, anecdotes (and humor), thus is always worth reading and listening to.
We summarize:
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings Substack — Two Texas Girls Dead, One System Failing: The Deteriorating Quality Of U.S Medical Care.
Pediatric Perspectives — Disinformation Playbook and Manipulation of Medical Media.
Dr. Joseph Sansone — Legislation to Stop mRNA Bioweapons
I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
Miscellaneous Health Topics
What's The Healthiest Water To Drink? April's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/06/25)
🧠💀 Brain Death and Organ Donation. An updated set of links regarding brain death and organ donation, originally published in our 02/06/24 Substack.
Pet Health
Financial Rebellion: ‘Deceptions in Pet Health’ What Really Makes Your Pet Sick. Host: Carolyn Betts. Guest: Judy Jasek, DVM (04/24/25, video 01:05:40 includes transcript). If you have doubts about traditional veterinary care, this interview will start you thinking about alternatives that could be better for your pet and your wallet.
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
🔥Pfizer vs. Moderna All Cause Mortality - Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida. By Retsef Levi, Fahad Mansuri, Melissa M. Jordan, Joseph A. Ladapo (04/29/25)
A Horrifying Breakthrough in the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT Saga. We desperately need someone who has a big following to help spread this news. By Laura Kasner. Guest author: Tom Haviland (03/26/25)
ACIP committee eyes covid booster shots… through myopic lenses. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (04/30/25)
The Highwire
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 421: DYE HARD (04/24/25, video 01:44:18). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Bernadette Pajer, Dr. Paul Thomas
RFK Jr. & Autism: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his fight to find the cause of autism
FDA & Food Dyes: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary takes action to remove toxic additives and dyes from our food.
Jefferey Jaxen Report: White House embraces lab leak theory, bleak future of Bayer’s Roundup, new cancer risks associated with COVID vaccines.
Bernadette Pajer: Newly passed bill HB 1157 makes health history in Tennessee.
Paul Thomas, MD: Retired pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas shares his journey from vaccine advocate to whistleblower in his new book, ‘Vax Facts.’ Don’t miss this interview!
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 04/25/25
Media Done Right! Newsmax Host Carl Higbie “Sets the Record Straight” on KCRCC’s February 22 Event. By Charity Joy (04/26/25, includes video 04:26)
Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Geoengineering and Weather Modification Activities — To STOP & Be Treated as CRIMINAL Offense in Florida! (04/30/25)
World Health Organization (WHO)
WHO Pandemic Treaty Finalized — Here’s What You Need to Know. By Stand for Health Freedom (posted 05/01/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🥚🍳Eggs: A Complete Protein That Supports Brain and Muscle Function. Across ancient traditions, the egg has played a significant role in symbolizing the circle of life. By Emma Suttie d.ac, AP (05/02/25, may require subscription or login)
Syringa Speaker’s Series Inaugural Speech by Mollie Hemingway — Idaho, Trump, and More: Happy Warriors. By Brian Almon (04/28/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (04/26/25)
