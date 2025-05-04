Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

A Tale of Two Leaders: President Donald Trump and Argentina's President Javier Milei – Short Term Pain for Lasting Progress. By Nichols for Idaho - Senator Tammy Nichols (05/01/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire & Wildfire

Flag Revisited — H0096 Controversy in Boise

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

A Tale of Two Leaders: President Donald Trump and Argentina's President Javier Milei – Short Term Pain for Lasting Progress. By Nichols for Idaho - Senator Tammy Nichols (05/01/25)

Illegal Immigration

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

ICYMI Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

🔥 Call to Action 🔥 Please Respectfully Write to Idaho’s Central District Health Board.

We're asking for a vote May 9, 2025, to defund the Covid-19 shots and their promotion. Please read all about it and help by writing a respectful note to the board. All the information you need is here.

Idaho Medical Freedom Act S1210

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Childrens Health Defense | The Unseen Severe Autism (05/01/25, video 12:52 includes transcript)

Most Read News of the Week (04/20/25). Topics include STOP COVID Shots for Kids; vaccine tyranny in MA, NY, and other states; World Economic Forum (WEF) corruption investigation; fluoride hazards; COVID death statistical errors; autism and vaccine studies; food dye phase-out; COVID.GOV website; glyphosate harms

Independent Medical Alliance — Recent News

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ and Myocarditis. Read about and watch the Webinar. Read the paper too!

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ and Myocarditis. Are COVID-19 vaccines linked to a higher risk of myocarditis? A new study co-authored by IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kirk Milhoan says yes.—and the findings are sounding alarms. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/26/25, article and video 01:08:27)

An Immediate Pause: HHR April 27, 2025. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/27/25). Topics include Immediately Pause mRNA Shots for Children; Sec. Kennedy Questions COVID Shots for Kids; Fundraiser; DMSO Deep-Dive; Green Tea Possibilities; IVM’s Anticancer Potential; Dim-Witted Geoengineering to Block the Sun; Smoke-Free Nicotine — Not Just for Smoking Cessation Anymore?; What’s Really in Your Food? Additives Handbook

State of pHarma & Medicine

Dr. Steve LaTulippe

White House website exposes healthcare corruption and game of pawns. By Dr. Steve LaTulippe (04/22/25, article and podcast 58:00). This podcast and accompanying article offer a great take-down of the health care system, especially medical boards, and especially in Oregon. Dr. Steve LaTulippe left tyrannical Oregon and now lives in Arizona.

Sasha Latypova

You didn't want that mRNA vax tested only on 8 mice? Marty Makary, FDA, has a solution - no more mice! Makary plan is to revolutionize the FDA by abolishing ALL animal testing entirely, and abolishing all clinical trials for "rare diseases". By Sasha Latypova (04/28/25, post updated 05/01/25)

Dr. Pierre Kory

The Existing Evidence Base For Chlorine Dioxide In Treating Human Diseases. I am interrupting my series on the persecutions of pioneers of oxidative therapies to present a comprehensive compilation of the currently published and censored evidence for chlorine dioxide. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (04/28/25)

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA on Medicine, Medical Journals, Measles & More (posted 04/27/25). References, a recent article, and an interview with Dr. Pierre Kory — a co-founder of FLCCC (now Independent Medical Alliance). Dr. Kory discusses the state of the medical industry, recent measles cases, disinformation playbook, and deceit of medical journals and Big pHarma.

With his partner Scott Marsland, Dr. Kory now runs Leading Edge Clinic, a telehealth practice offering specialized evaluation and treatment plans for COVID-19, Long COVID, vaccine injury syndromes, and cancer.

Dr. Kory never holds back on truth, facts, case studies, anecdotes (and humor), thus is always worth reading and listening to.

We summarize:

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings Substack — Two Texas Girls Dead, One System Failing: The Deteriorating Quality Of U.S Medical Care.

Pediatric Perspectives — Disinformation Playbook and Manipulation of Medical Media.

Dr. Joseph Sansone — Legislation to Stop mRNA Bioweapons

I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)

Miscellaneous Health Topics

What's The Healthiest Water To Drink? April's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/06/25)

🧠💀 Brain Death and Organ Donation. An updated set of links regarding brain death and organ donation, originally published in our 02/06/24 Substack.

Pet Health

Financial Rebellion: ‘Deceptions in Pet Health’ What Really Makes Your Pet Sick. Host: Carolyn Betts. Guest: Judy Jasek, DVM (04/24/25, video 01:05:40 includes transcript). If you have doubts about traditional veterinary care, this interview will start you thinking about alternatives that could be better for your pet and your wallet.

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

The Highwire

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 421: DYE HARD (04/24/25, video 01:44:18). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Bernadette Pajer, Dr. Paul Thomas

RFK Jr. & Autism: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his fight to find the cause of autism

FDA & Food Dyes: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary takes action to remove toxic additives and dyes from our food.

Jefferey Jaxen Report: White House embraces lab leak theory, bleak future of Bayer’s Roundup, new cancer risks associated with COVID vaccines.

Bernadette Pajer: Newly passed bill HB 1157 makes health history in Tennessee.

Paul Thomas, MD: Retired pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas shares his journey from vaccine advocate to whistleblower in his new book, ‘Vax Facts.’ Don’t miss this interview!

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex. ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives. ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 04/25/25

Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO Pandemic Treaty Finalized — Here’s What You Need to Know. By Stand for Health Freedom (posted 05/01/25)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News