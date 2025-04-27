Disclaimer

🆕🥸NEW READERS -- CLICK HERE

🤓 Read our Notes

🔎 Search our Substack

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire & Wildfire

Idaho Governor Little ramps up federal forest management with new Executive Order (EO). EO directs Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) to expand its partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to increase management activities and reduce fire risk in federally managed national forests in Idaho. By Press Release (04/22/25)

Flag Kerfuffle

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Homesteading

Illegal Immigration

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

We recently learned about a bill tracker named FastDemocracy. Previously, we mentioned BillTrack50. Both are terrific, but FastDemocracy turns out to be just awesome for researching bills at the national or state level. Sure wish we had known about it earlier this year. But later is better than not at all.

🔥Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50). Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note

🔥🔥FastDemocracy. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Autism

Autism Connection Collection (posted 04/22/25, updated 04/23/25). Resources for those who want to know more about autism. We hope to shed light on this devastating problem that wreaks havoc on family relationships, government and personal finances, autistic children and adults, and the education system. Resources include: Children’s Health Defense (CHD), HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr), Dr. Robert Malone, A Midwestern Doctor, CDC, HHS, Independent Medical Alliance/

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Drugs & Treatments

HHS & RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. and HHS – A Collection of Recent Information and Opinions (posted 04/24/25). Headlines include:

Our Starter-Pack Wish List

We Need a Better VAERS – HHS Will be Launching One

Inside RFK Jr.’s Unprecedented Reset of HHS

RFK Jr. tells Fox News Jesse Waters why we should remove COVID VAX from childhood schedule

FDA Removing Pharmaceutical Representatives From Advisory Panels

RFK Jr. will be launching a FOIA Hub showing all documents obtained from past and future FOIA requests

Lyme Disease, Bartonella & Babesia

Lyme Disease – The Hidden Battle with Co-Infections. Lyme disease is rarely a solo infection. Many patients battle multiple pathogens at once—most commonly Bartonella and Babesia. So why are these co-infections often missed? By Independent Medical Association (04/21/25, articles + video 1:08:59)

PREP Act

The PREP Act – A Collection of Recent Information and Opinions with and by Sasha Latypova. How the PREP Act Weaponizes Government Against the People (posted 04/25/25)

Sasha Latypova is a brilliant researcher, fine artist, former pharmacy industry professional, out-of-the-box thinker, and fearless speaker and writer. She has honed in on the PREP Act as being the enforcer of tyranny (it’s a US Law, but has been implemented worldwide).

We offer several of Latypova’s articles and interviews on the PREP Act, its connection to COVID-19 and even geoengineering, and why its declarations must be rescinded and its law repealed. Topics include:

Our PREP Act Starter-Pack Wish List

Discussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline Voices

Weaponization of disease agents, Part 2

Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"? Discussion with Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller, Vires Law Group

Chemical spraying of our skies - what is in the fallout? Discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby.

PREP Act Brief: "License to Kill" must be repealed. Collection of articles and interview with James Roguski to help educate your friends, family, doctors and legislators. Includes petition to repeal PREP Act

The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. Includes interview with Debbie Lerman

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

The Highwire

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 420: STANDING OUR GROUND (04/17/25, video 02:08:23). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Leslie Manookian, Ian Somerhalder, Aaron Siri, Esq.

Medical Freedom: Health Freedom Defense President Leslie Manookian shares how she helped pass one Idaho S1210, of the most powerful health freedom laws in the country. [ED NOTE: S1210 underwent several incarnations, including changing bill numbers. S1210 is the one that passed.]

Jefferey Jaxen: RFK Jr.’s press conference confronting the autism epidemic, new momentum in Florida to end water fluoridation, and a surprising new flu shot study [ED NOTE: Yes, flu shots can cause flu!].

Regenerative Agriculture: Actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder discusses his transition from Hollywood to regenerative agriculture in his documentaries Kiss the Ground and Common Ground. [ED NOTE: We found this interview squishy, but hope the newest documentary Common Ground will be more substantial.]

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex. ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives. ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 04/25/25

Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News