Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Idaho Flag Makes More Waves: Appeal to Heaven Flag Personally Removed by Boise Mayor, Tossed Aside. By Greg Pruett (04/20/25, updated 04/22/25, 04/23/25, 04/24/25)
The PREP Act – A Collection of Recent Information and Opinions with and by Sasha Latypova. How the PREP Act Weaponizes Government Against the People (posted 04/25/25) - Artwork by Sasha Latypova belies the ugliness of the PREP Act
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Anna’s Archive — A Terrific Research Tool (posted 04/20/25)
Day Brightener from VOCES8: Danny Boy (arr. Joshua Pacey) (04/25/25, video 04:23)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho AG Labrador Joins Letter Demanding the Nation’s Leading Companies to Abandon DEI Initiatives. By Press Release (04/22/25)
Home School Idaho & Idaho Homeschool Law (posted 04/20/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire & Wildfire
Idaho Governor Little ramps up federal forest management with new Executive Order (EO). EO directs Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) to expand its partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to increase management activities and reduce fire risk in federally managed national forests in Idaho. By Press Release (04/22/25)
Flag Kerfuffle
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Homesteading
Homesteading 101: A Walk About. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (04/24/25)
National Homesteading Conference to Take Place in Coeur d’Alene. By Greg Pruett (04/19/25)
Illegal Immigration
Illegal Immigration: USDA Imposes New Verification Rules on Food Stamps to Tackle Exploitation by Illegals. By Margaret Flavin (04/26/25)
EDITORIAL: The Fabric of America: Defending FAMILY Farms Against Illegal Immigration. By Ryan Spoon (04/25/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
Idaho Legislature — Labrador Letter: Idaho’s Defense of Life Law Upheld (04/25/25)
Idaho Legislature: Final Lawmaker Ratings Released by Idaho Freedom Foundation. By Greg Pruett (04/25/25) + What About That Freedom Score? Commentary by Sen. Brandon Shippy (in Related section)
Idaho Legislature: Final Scores. By Brian Almon (04/25/25)
We recently learned about a bill tracker named FastDemocracy. Previously, we mentioned BillTrack50. Both are terrific, but FastDemocracy turns out to be just awesome for researching bills at the national or state level. Sure wish we had known about it earlier this year. But later is better than not at all.
🔥Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50). Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note
🔥🔥FastDemocracy. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Informed Consent Washington — ICWA Weekly News 4-23-25. HB 1531 now law - we look for a silver lining; SMF + Vires Law petitions Florida to investigate Fauci et al; 3 more public health meetings monitored by ICWA; hep B horror in NY and WA; DOH pushes MMR. Gerald Braude, Informed Choice Washington, and NeoBob (04/23/25)
Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
Direct Primary Care cuts through the red tape and high cost of healthcare. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Richard D Edgerly, MD (04/09/25, podcast 58:00)
❤️🩹 Health Resources Update (posted 04/20/25)
Autism
Autism Connection Collection (posted 04/22/25, updated 04/23/25). Resources for those who want to know more about autism. We hope to shed light on this devastating problem that wreaks havoc on family relationships, government and personal finances, autistic children and adults, and the education system. Resources include: Children’s Health Defense (CHD), HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr), Dr. Robert Malone, A Midwestern Doctor, CDC, HHS, Independent Medical Alliance/
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Children’s Health Defense: Biopharmaceutical Debacle: How COVID Still Haunts Us. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough (04/19/25, video 38:06 includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense: Fear Funds Pharma Profits. Measles and Other Childhood Diseases Can be GOOD for Kids. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Pediatrician Larry Palevsky, MD (04/18/25, video 40:56 includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (04/20/25). Topics include autism increase, measles deaths that weren’t due to measles, fluoride in water, vaccine exemptions, PREP Act challenges, COVID shot & continuing spike production, Paraquat & Parkinson’s, COVID censorship of Dr. Pierre Kory.
Drugs & Treatments
A Midwestern Doctor Announces: DMSO Just Saved Dr. Naomi Wolf from Surgery (04/25/25)
Holistic Vets for Your Pets (posted 04/20/25)
DMSO + Chlorine Dioxide + Ivermectin Update (posted 04/20/25)
HHS & RFK Jr.
RFK Jr. and HHS – A Collection of Recent Information and Opinions (posted 04/24/25). Headlines include:
Our Starter-Pack Wish List
We Need a Better VAERS – HHS Will be Launching One
Inside RFK Jr.’s Unprecedented Reset of HHS
RFK Jr. tells Fox News Jesse Waters why we should remove COVID VAX from childhood schedule
FDA Removing Pharmaceutical Representatives From Advisory Panels
RFK Jr. will be launching a FOIA Hub showing all documents obtained from past and future FOIA requests
Lyme Disease, Bartonella & Babesia
Lyme Disease – The Hidden Battle with Co-Infections. Lyme disease is rarely a solo infection. Many patients battle multiple pathogens at once—most commonly Bartonella and Babesia. So why are these co-infections often missed? By Independent Medical Association (04/21/25, articles + video 1:08:59)
PREP Act
Sasha Latypova is a brilliant researcher, fine artist, former pharmacy industry professional, out-of-the-box thinker, and fearless speaker and writer. She has honed in on the PREP Act as being the enforcer of tyranny (it’s a US Law, but has been implemented worldwide).
We offer several of Latypova’s articles and interviews on the PREP Act, its connection to COVID-19 and even geoengineering, and why its declarations must be rescinded and its law repealed. Topics include:
Our PREP Act Starter-Pack Wish List
Discussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline Voices
Weaponization of disease agents, Part 2
Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"? Discussion with Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller, Vires Law Group
Chemical spraying of our skies - what is in the fallout? Discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby.
PREP Act Brief: "License to Kill" must be repealed. Collection of articles and interview with James Roguski to help educate your friends, family, doctors and legislators. Includes petition to repeal PREP Act
The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. Includes interview with Debbie Lerman
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Priorix MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) - Vaccine of the Week (04/22/25, video 31:18 includes transcript)
I Was Injured in the COVID Vaccine Trials and Still Struggle Every Day: Brianne Dressen. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Brianne Dressen (03/01/25, podcast / video 56:42)
'Lab Leak': HHR April 20, 2025. The Trump administration debunks the 'Zoonotic' COVID creation myth. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/21/25)
🔥🛑💉A Call to Halt the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Host: James Lyons-Weiler. Guests: Christopher Shaw, Karen Rucas, Maria Gutschi, Mariko Uda, Steven Pelech (04/20/25, video 02:21:42 recorded 04/14/25)
Vaccine News — Quick Takes from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Nicolas Hulscher, and RFK Jr. (posted 04/15/25)
Children’s Health Defense: MMRII - Vaccine Of The Week (04/09/25, video 27:45 includes transcript)
The Highwire
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 420: STANDING OUR GROUND (04/17/25, video 02:08:23). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Leslie Manookian, Ian Somerhalder, Aaron Siri, Esq.
Medical Freedom: Health Freedom Defense President Leslie Manookian shares how she helped pass one Idaho S1210, of the most powerful health freedom laws in the country. [ED NOTE: S1210 underwent several incarnations, including changing bill numbers. S1210 is the one that passed.]
Jefferey Jaxen: RFK Jr.’s press conference confronting the autism epidemic, new momentum in Florida to end water fluoridation, and a surprising new flu shot study [ED NOTE: Yes, flu shots can cause flu!].
Regenerative Agriculture: Actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder discusses his transition from Hollywood to regenerative agriculture in his documentaries Kiss the Ground and Common Ground. [ED NOTE: We found this interview squishy, but hope the newest documentary Common Ground will be more substantial.]
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 04/25/25
Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. A POLITICAL PRISONER. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/03/24, updated with correspondence address 09/12/24, updated 04/21/25 with new information)
Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Stand for Health Freedom — Podcast + Action Items (geoengineering, REAL ID, and COVID shot distribution) + Handouts on 2025 CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Bird Flu, Fluoride, and Measles (posted 04/25/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Robert Malone: From Dogma to Innovation. An interview. Host: Maarten Fornerod (04/23/25)
A New State Department to Meet the Challenges of a New Era. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now using Substack to communicate policy. By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (04/23/25)
The Great Shortening. By Jeffrey A Tucker (04/23/25)
What Comes Next: Pope Francis’s Funeral and Conclave + Possible COVID-19 Shots Connection. More than 100 Cardinals from all over the world will gather to decide the next pope. The entire process could take around four weeks. By T.J. Muscaro (04/21/25).
Also, possible connection between Pope’s increasing bad health and COVID-19 shots, related by the always readable Jeff Childers.
Anna’s Archive 📚 Anna’s Archive is the largest truly open library in human history. ⭐️ We mirror Sci-Hub and LibGen. We scrape and open-source Z-Lib, DuXiu, and more. 📈 43,206,948 books, 98,551,629 papers — preserved forever. All our code and data are completely open source.
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (04/19/25)
