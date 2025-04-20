Disclaimer

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Homesteading & Regenerative Farming

Idaho Freedom Foundation

Idaho Laws & Legislature

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Avian Influenza / Bird Flu

🐔😱Bird Flu in the News (posted 04/19/25). A compendium of bird flu (avian influenza) from Dr. Peter McCullough, Joel Salatin, Dr. Pierre Kory, ICAN, Midwestern Doctor, Children’s Health Defense, Howard Vlieger, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, The Gateway Pundit, Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC), and BigE posts on Self-Amplifying mRNA vaccines.

Children’s Health Defense

COVID-19 Origins

Drug Safety, Transgender “Care” & Puberty Blockers

Mental Health & Brain Death

BRAIN DEATH: Defining Death! With Heidi Klessig, MD (01/30/24, reposted 04/15/25)

Unshrunk and Other Coverage of the Mental Health Industrial Complex (posted 04/14/25). Mental illness and the harmful treatment drugs and methods used to treat it. Includes articles, videos, and interviews. Hosts/Authors: Ellen Barry, Dr. Robert Malone, Jan Jekielek, Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin. Guests/Subjects: Laura Delano, Cooper Davis, Dr. Lee Vliet.

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

The Highwire

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 419: QUESTION MARKS (04/1`0/25, video 02:39:58). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Brianne Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Matt Guthrie, Mikki Willis.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci (“I am the science”) and others grabbed the headlines during the COVID debacle, Dr. Peter Marks slithered under the radar. No more! This episode puts disinfectant on a man who seems to fit the definition of “sociopath / antisocial personality disorder.”

Jaxen Report: Pesticide lawsuits to mRNA vaccine bans — major health freedom battles across the U.S. and abroad.

Interviews: Aaron Siri, Esq. & React19’s Brianne Dressen discuss new legal action against AstraZeneca. Filmmakers Mikki Willis & Matthew Guthrie reveal the truth behind Follow the Silenced documentary. Secret recordings of Dr. Peter Marks admitting vaccine harm. Visit http://TheRealPeterMarks.com (press conference and full recordings released 04/16/25)

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives (posted 04/13/25, updated 04/14/25)

Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News