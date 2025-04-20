Too Many Notes 04/19/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 We THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: A Wise Man Once Said. By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (04/013/25)
Big Pharma Pays (post 04/14/25)
Mayor Lauren McLean Puts a Flag on Idaho’s Play (posted 04/18/25)
Op-Ed: Democrats Against Democracy. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (04/17/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
And the Horse You Rode In On - “Cut Throat Cowboys” Have Some Fun in Wal-Mart - Face Charges (04/11/25, video 0:44)
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: A Wise Man Once Said. By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (04/013/25)
Elephants Protect Babies during San Diego 5.2 Earthquake (posted 04/15/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
State [of Massachusetts] Kidnaps Kids Over Vaccine Status. Why every state needs to go to the mats in the fight for health freedom. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (04/14/25)
A Republic Is Not A Democracy. By Nichols for Idaho - Senator Tammy Nichols (04/15/25)
American Thought Leaders: How I Almost Ended Up in Jail for Exposing a Secret Gender Transition Program: Eithan Haim. Host: Jan Jekielek (04/05/25, podcast/video 37:28)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
LIVE: Open the Books Testifies at DOGE Subcommittee Hearing on Federal Real Estate Portfolio. CEO John Hart on the billions spent "decorating and redecorating the administrative state.". By OpenTheBooks (04/08/25)
Homesteading & Regenerative Farming
American Thought Leaders — No Chemicals, No Vaccines, No Subsidies: Inside Joel Salatin’s Farming Revolution. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Joel Salatin (04/08/25, podcast/video 01:10:46)
Homesteading and Regenerative Farming. Eight years in, still a work in progress. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (04/01/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation
Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Idaho Laws & Legislature
Idaho Legislature: In God We Trust — And Serve. A Message from the Gang of 8. By Sen. Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (04/16/25)
Trump Fever! Year End Re-Cap of the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session. By Rep. Heather Scott (04/17/25)
Idaho Ivermectin Bill S1211 - Will Your Pharmacy Cooperate? (posted 04/17/25)
IDAHO Legislature: Governor Brad Little SIGNED S1211 - Ivermectin, consumer purchase on 04/14/25 at 2:12pm! (posted 04/15/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: 🥹⚕️Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital DID NOT WIN in Idaho... Idahoans Won (03/29/25, updated many times as drama unfolded)
Stand for Health Freedom — Legislative Session Headlines from Around the Country (posted 04/16/25)
IDAHO: NO MANDATES VICTORY - HOW THEY DID IT!! Host Curtis Cost. Idaho Guests: Laura Demaray, Miste Karlfeldt, Doug Cameron, Rep. Rob Beiswenger. Panel: Alix Mayer, Laraine Abbey Katzev, James Thorp, MD. (04/14/25, video 1:05:43)
IDAHO Legislature: Governor Brad Little SIGNED S1211 - Ivermectin, consumer purchase on 04/14/25 at 2:12pm! (posted 04/15/25)
Avian Influenza / Bird Flu
🐔😱Bird Flu in the News (posted 04/19/25). A compendium of bird flu (avian influenza) from Dr. Peter McCullough, Joel Salatin, Dr. Pierre Kory, ICAN, Midwestern Doctor, Children’s Health Defense, Howard Vlieger, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, The Gateway Pundit, Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC), and BigE posts on Self-Amplifying mRNA vaccines.
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (04/13/25)
COVID-19 Origins
Updated White House COVID website: Lab Leak - True Origins of COVID-19 (posted 04/18/25)
Drug Safety, Transgender “Care” & Puberty Blockers
Inside China’s Stranglehold on the Global Medicine Supply Chain: Rosemary Gibson. Host: Jan Jekielek (04/10/25, podcast/video 56:59)
Hormone Blockers are Very Dangerous Drugs. Exposing the dark history behind puberty blockers like Lupron. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/10/25)
American Thought Leaders: How I Almost Ended Up in Jail for Exposing a Secret Gender Transition Program: Eithan Haim. Host: Jan Jekielek (04/05/25, podcast/video 37:28)
Mental Health & Brain Death
BRAIN DEATH: Defining Death! With Heidi Klessig, MD (01/30/24, reposted 04/15/25)
Unshrunk and Other Coverage of the Mental Health Industrial Complex (posted 04/14/25). Mental illness and the harmful treatment drugs and methods used to treat it. Includes articles, videos, and interviews. Hosts/Authors: Ellen Barry, Dr. Robert Malone, Jan Jekielek, Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin. Guests/Subjects: Laura Delano, Cooper Davis, Dr. Lee Vliet.
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
Vaccine News — Quick Takes from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Nicolas Hulscher, and RFK Jr. (posted 04/15/25)
Children’s Health Defense: MMRII - Vaccine Of The Week (04/09/25, video 27:45 includes transcript)
The Highwire
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 419: QUESTION MARKS (04/1`0/25, video 02:39:58). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Brianne Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Matt Guthrie, Mikki Willis.
While Dr. Anthony Fauci (“I am the science”) and others grabbed the headlines during the COVID debacle, Dr. Peter Marks slithered under the radar. No more! This episode puts disinfectant on a man who seems to fit the definition of “sociopath / antisocial personality disorder.”
Jaxen Report: Pesticide lawsuits to mRNA vaccine bans — major health freedom battles across the U.S. and abroad.
Interviews: Aaron Siri, Esq. & React19’s Brianne Dressen discuss new legal action against AstraZeneca. Filmmakers Mikki Willis & Matthew Guthrie reveal the truth behind Follow the Silenced documentary. Secret recordings of Dr. Peter Marks admitting vaccine harm. Visit http://TheRealPeterMarks.com (press conference and full recordings released 04/16/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives (posted 04/13/25, updated 04/14/25)
Weather Engineering / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Geoengineering MUST BE STOPPED! (posted 04/16/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Mayor Lauren McLean Puts a Flag on Idaho’s Play (posted 04/18/25)
Op-Ed: Democrats Against Democracy. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (04/17/25)
REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives (posted 04/13/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (04/12/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.