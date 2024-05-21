VOTE TODAY, May 21, 2024.Idaho is Depending on You!

This is a politics only edition. Health information is coming soon. We plan to alternate our Substack between political and health related information to keep our posts shorter. Only the Epoch Times headlines will appear in both sets.

Ada County Summer GOP Convention Delegates Needed (June 13-15)

Drama On State Street: This is the Hill That Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder Said He’ll “Die On” (Conflicts of Interest!)

Elections

Commentary — Idaho Election Candidates

Op-Ed: Doug Traubel: I Am the Change

Last-minute primary election messages from candidates, writers, and organizations

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index

Digital Download Available!

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth Squashing the Welfare State

Nowhere to Hyde Blurring the Lines (between Idaho Freedom Foundation and Idaho Freedom Action)



Idaho Freedom Caucus & Freedom Caucus Network — Coming soon

See articles by IFC members

Brian Almon

See last-minute primary election messages from candidates, writers, and organizations

Idaho GOP

A Few Reduced-Rate Rooms Left at State Convention

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Deep State Marauder: A Voice for Liberty and Action: Ivan Raiklin

Signal’s Katherine Maher Problem

FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d’Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action: Part 2

Northwestern University Received Billions From U.S. Taxpayers and foreign gifts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

Ada County Summer GOP Convention Delegates Needed. Ada County needs 30 more delegates and as many alternates as possible for the 2024 Summer GOP Convention in Coeur D' Alene (Coeur d'Alene Resort & North Idaho College) from June 13-15, 2024

Drama On State Street: This is the Hill That Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder Said He'll "Die On" By Idaho Tribune (05/20/24)

This article reads like a novel, unfolding what appears to be very well-researched documentation of Sen. Chuck Winder's real estate conflicts of interest regarding:

The attempted bailout purchase of the University of Phoenix by the University of Idaho's president and;

The attempted sale of the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) headquarters.

🔥🔥May 21 Primary Voting results

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE

We’ll be updating the May 2024 voting guide soon with voting results and Nov 5 General Election information.

See the May 2024 Primary Election archive copy here.

COMMENTARY — IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

DOUG TRAUBEL (Constitution Party Candidate for Ada County Sheriff): Op-Ed: I Am the Change (05/19/24).

It is time “We the People” elect our Sheriff. It is time to build an oath-centered, more proactive culture by identifying blind spots and raising the bar of service and competence in the face of a population explosion. This cancer (of implicit bias training) must be cut out of the culture and replaced with the Golden Rule. The public trust is fragile and precious. Every contact by deputies either builds or erodes that trust. In the Star case deputies underreacted to their observations. In the Kuna case they overreacted to their observations. ~ Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel

Ada County and the Treasure Valley deserve a better Sheriff! Vote Traubel for Sheriff November 5, 2024. Dougforsheriff.com

Doug Traubel explains why the culture of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office needs an overhaul. Key points about the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, past and present:

Uninspiring mission statement.

Low expectations and low understanding of the Sheriff’s primacy as The People’s Guardian.

Not pro-active enough fighting crime (anti-gang unit needed; Traubel already wrote the blueprint).

Introverted and stagnant culture due to 30-year history of succession over election.

Making the case for change. Mr. Traubel carefully documents four key events in which previous sheriffs (including incumbent Matt Clifford) did not properly handle cases, violated the constitution, violated their oath of office, or either under-reacted or over-reacted. Event 1: Unmasked citizens arrested for failure to appear, then dragged unmasked into the courthouse (March 15, 2021). Event 2: Implicit bias training and “virtue signaling” continued into the current administration under a $1.45 million MacArthur Foundation grant (2015 through 2022). MacArthur Foundation strongly supports leftist policies such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). According to Traubel, this type of training “seeds timidity, slows reaction time, and crushes proactive policing attitudes toward suspicious behavior when exhibited by ‘minorities.’” Event 3: Star Idaho (6/15/2022): Suspect Jeremy Banach was intoxicated, disoriented, and possessed a stolen gun (initially reported as a knife). Deputies under-reacted and allowed the suspect to leave a fenced yard, after which Banach pointed the gun to his head while walking away disobeying commands. Did this event and handling by deputies reflect a lack of training, supervision, initiative, discernment, or the knowledge of fundamentals? Event #4: Kuna Police Station (1/17/2023). 70-year-old Mick Heikkola went to the Kuna station to dispose of old medications, looked into some parked cars, failed to show his hands, disposed of the medication, then was arrested. Case was dismissed because deputies clearly over-reacted.



» Last-minute primary election messages from true liberty candidates, writers, and organizations. Below are a few last-minute messages we received from candidates and organizations. We hope voters turned out to vote for these amazing people!

Writers & Organizations

Candidate Messages

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

Squashing the Welfare State (05/17/24).

A new federal regulation says that if one in four students at any particular school qualify for free or reduce lunch, then all students in that school will be entitled to these EBT cards.

Conservatives in the Idaho Senate stood against expanding the welfare state when they stopped the new, virtually universal Summer EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) welfare program. This program would have provided school-aged children food stamps regardless of their family’s income and continue COVID-era spending increases. NOTE: No children will go hungry without Summer EBT since other welfare programs cover their needs. Summer EBT was more about expanding welfare, increasing dependency, and growing government with spending that ultimately hurts those it supposedly helps. Related: Senate Kills Summer EBT by Brian Almon

NOWHERE TO HYDE (BRYAN HYDE)

Blurring the Lines (05/17/24). The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Idaho Freedom Action (IFA) organizations may share some personnel and a common goal of freedom but legacy media blurs the line between them and accuses them of exceeding their limits

Key points:

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that legally cannot make endorsements. IFF first scores hundreds of bills each legislative session using objective Freedom, Spending, and Education metrics. Then, they use an algorithm (not personal opinion) to score each legislator's freedom, spending, and education votes on the bills that IFF ranked.

Idaho Freedom Action (IFA) focuses on liberty-oriented causes and candidates. It shares some personnel with IFF and — being a 501(c)(4) — is allowed to make endorsements. However, it is separate from IFF.

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS & STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK

» See articles by IFC members

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews helped you make informed choices. So did our Voting Guide. We hope you used them.

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

» A Few Reduced-Rate Rooms Left at State Convention. A few reduced rate rooms are still available at the Coeur d'Alene Resort for our State Convention, June 13-15. Click Here to Book or call 888-965-6542. Rates vary depending on room location. These special rates expire at 10:00 pm PST on 5/22/24. The Coeur d’Alene resort will allow you to cancel your reservation up to 7 days prior to arrival date. More information

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases.

We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups, so please use the links below and others on our Resources page for the latest updates. It’s important to know what your representatives are doing and to hold them accountable!

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

Temporary Restraining Order Against Biden Administration, Stopping Unlawful ATF Rule from Taking Effect During Litigation (05/19/24)

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters.

» Deep State Marauder: A Voice for Liberty and Action: Ivan Raiklin

From his Substack About Page: Combining his background as a Green Beret Commander and Constitutional Lawyer, Ivan Raiklin provides unconventional strategic solutions, and comes up with operational plans necessary to implement the strategic objectives. Ivan calls himself “America’s Lawffensive Coordinator.” Substack | X Channel | Video about Deep State (05/15/24, 20 min)

Signal's Katherine Maher Problem. Is the integrity of the encrypted-messaging application compromised by its chairman of the board? By CHRISTOPHER F. RUFO (05/07/24). Dissenters around the world use the Signal encrypted-messaging service. Although users Signal offers them the ability to communicate without fear of government interception or persecution, the application could be compromised

Key points:

The Signal app likely originated with the American intelligence apparatus, partially partially funded through a grant from the government-sponsored Open Technology Fund (OTF). Insiders state that the connection between OTF and U.S. intelligence is deeper than it appears.

Signal Foundation’s current chairman of the board, Katherine Maher, started her career as a U.S.-backed agent of regime change. She has left-wing connections.

Maher was CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation and CEO of National Public Radio. She campaigned against “disinformation” and coordinated online censorship “through conversations with government.”

Maher openly endorsed removing alleged “fascists,” including President Trump, from digital platforms, and described the First Amendment as “the number one challenge” to eliminating “bad information.”

Maher's ideological view is that “Internet freedom” is a tactic, not a principle, and “fighting disinformation” means speech suppression, including in America.

FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d'Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action: Part 2 (05/16/24)

SOURCE: FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d’Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action: Part 2. CLICK to Watch.

In Part 2, Catherine Austin Fitts continues her meeting with a freedom team composed of such luminaries as Dr. Meryl Nass, Naomi Wolf PhD, attorney Carolyn Betts, and others who are joining forces to release us from the tyrannical global control grid that’s poised to take over.

Summary (quoted from the show notes):

The financial system is designed to create confusion, allow backdoor deals and promote emotion-driven, fear-based reactions from the public while institutions get the upper hand. What underpins our national and international economies, including the people operating it and mechanisms controlling it? What is the ‘financial coup d’etat,’ and why should the average taxpayer care? This episode explores the past, present and future of the centralized, globalist structures running our banks, managing our transactions and governing our lives.

Solutions include: Understand what’s going on; keep cash alive and stop CBDCs; work at the county level; work with state legislators to ensure state sovereignty; implement state banks, state escrow accounts for federal taxes, and state gold and silver depositories; invest in local businesses; grow your own food or support local farmers; create local currencies; civil disobedience; keep the constitutional culture alive; avoid debt (state and individual); join forces with liberty-minded people.

NOTE: Several bills were introduced in the 2024 Idaho Legislature to implement some of the above. These failed in committee, were never heard (drawered), or vetoed by the governor. Ask your legislator to reintroduce them in 2025. Examples: S1296 – Bitcoin Protection Act; H585 - Digital assets; S1314 - State investments, silver and gold; H627 - Idaho constitutional money act, silver, gold

Resources

Northwestern University Received Billions From U.S. Taxpayers and foreign gifts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others. By ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI (05/20/24)

SOURCE: Open the Books Report on Northwestern University. CLICK to Read.

Northwestern University received $4 billion from U.S. taxpayers since 2018, while their endowment soared to $15 billion. Plus, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that support terrorist activities gave $1 billion to the university in foreign gifts (2007-2022).

Northwestern is an IRS 501(c)3 public educational charity, which enables the university to receive billions of US taxpayer dollars while paying minimal taxes on its nearly $15 billion endowment and other investments. All these benefits accrue while the university is:

Operating like a for-profit corporation by cutting deals with foreign governments and entities.

Allowing terrorist-sympathizing demonstrations on their campus to create a hostile environment for Jewish students.

This foreign involvement and domestic chaos deserve scrutiny from Congress, the press, and the American people. Are other universities acting in this way? Yes! The “ADDITIONAL READING” section of this article explains.

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).