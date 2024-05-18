IDAHO & Beyond (05/18/24) ~ Short & Sweet VOTING ONLY Edition (7 New Interviews)
Idaho & Beyond: Idaho News & Views. Idaho Elections. 7 New Interviews! VOTE MAY 21! SHORT & SWEET.
😎 Stories At a Glance
More News, Coming in an Array of Faster Spray 🚿 We will publish shorter articles more frequently, especially during the run-up to the May 21 elections. These elections are so important to Idaho’s and America’s futures. We hope to slow down a bit after the elections, to give us all a breather. Please don’t cancel us for caring…
1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines
IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS
Brian Almon
Candidate Interviews: Nichols, Marmon, Bell, Adams, Hostetler, Hanks, and Smith
2️⃣ National & International Headlines
Epoch Times Headlines
REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS
Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.
🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read
BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX
Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:
GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump
IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump
RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump
2024 PRIMARY ELECTIONS ARE KEY
❌VOTERS: Please don’t sit out the primaries unless you want to move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! If you fail to elect principled people in the primaries, we’re all in for more of the above: Find Out How Your Legislators Voted | & More?
The judgment of many Republicans in the 2024 Idaho legislature has been less than stellar, bordering on outright socialistic, especially in the Senate! VOTERS — WE MUST DO BETTER! Please, vote CAREFULLY in the Primaries coming up on May 21. It’s all over if you wait for the General elections in November.
👉 Statewide Races (Idaho Secretary of State Website): Read
👉 County Races (visit your County Clerk’s Website): Find Your Clerk
👉 Voting Guide: Read
👉 Who’s Running & More: Read
Related articles and videos: Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving! | Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom | Rocky Mountain Heist (video 45 min) | Texas Heist (video 38 min)
🦹ED NOTE on the Gem State Heist 🦹
Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a corporatist leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservative states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21.
We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well.
Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf and Stop Idaho RINOS recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. See our recommendations. We also use Gem State Chronicle’s Primary Pulse to find details about each candidate, along with interviews and endorsements by various organizations, some conservative, some not.
For conservatives who want to be high information voters, we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far. People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm
For conservatives who just want the basics but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc
BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)
Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.
» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.
» For Candidate interviews listed below:
Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.
Click bold links to watch interviews.
Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse (GSPP) information about the candidates.
Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.
» Candidate Interviews: Nichols, Marmon, Bell, Adams, Hostetler, Hanks, and Smith: Interviews in order by District number (05/18/24). Read
Senate District 10: Sen. Tammy Nichols (GSPP: 43 min 10 sec). No interview from Lori Bishop.
House District 11A: Kent Marmon (GSPP: 45 min 8 sec). No interview from incumbent Rep. Julie Yamamoto.
Senate District 12: Incumbent Sen. Ben Adams (GSPP: 47 min 3 sec). No interview from Victor Rodriguez.
House 12A: Jarome Bell (GSPP: 43 min 32 sec). No interview from incumbent Rep. Jeff Cornilles.
House 24A: Clint Hostetler (GSPP: 44 min 31 sec). No interview from incumbent Rep. Chenele Dixon.
House 31B: Former Rep. Karey Hanks (GSPP: 43 min 37 sec). No interview from incumbent Rep. Rod Furniss.
House 32B: Bryan Smith (GSPP: 39 min 32 sec). No interview from Sean Coletti or incumbent Rep. Wendy Horman.
District Maps from Ballotpedia
(House & Senate maps are the same for a given district. Ballotpedia uses pink for Senate and gray for House.)
2️⃣National & International Headlines
HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES
