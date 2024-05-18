Short & Sweet voting only edition.

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🤓Please take our New Reader Survey! Your feedback helps us do better.

New Reader Survey

🔥Please take our 30-second poll.

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

😎 Stories At a Glance

So much news. So little time before the May 21 Primary!

More News, Coming in an Array of Faster Spray 🚿 We will publish shorter articles more frequently, especially during the run-up to the May 21 elections. These elections are so important to Idaho’s and America’s futures. We hope to slow down a bit after the elections, to give us all a breather. Please don’t cancel us for caring…

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Brian Almon

Candidate Interviews: Nichols, Marmon, Bell, Adams, Hostetler, Hanks, and Smith

2️⃣ National & International Headlines

Epoch Times Headlines

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

🦹ED NOTE on the Gem State Heist 🦹 Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a corporatist leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservative states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21. We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf and Stop Idaho RINOS recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. See our recommendations. We also use Gem State Chronicle’s Primary Pulse to find details about each candidate, along with interviews and endorsements by various organizations, some conservative, some not. For conservatives who want to be high information voters , we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far. People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

For conservatives who just want the basics but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

» For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse (GSPP) information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

» Candidate Interviews: Nichols, Marmon, Bell, Adams, Hostetler, Hanks, and Smith: Interviews in order by District number (05/18/24). Read

SOURCE: Gem State Chronicle: 7 More Interviews (left to right, top to bottom): Nichols, Bell, Adams, Smith, Marmon, Hostetler, and Hanks (05/18/24). CLICK to Read.

District Maps from Ballotpedia

(House & Senate maps are the same for a given district. Ballotpedia uses pink for Senate and gray for House.)

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access