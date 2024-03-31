SOURCE: "Warriors of the Great Spirit" by Eliza Hoffman. (Courtesy of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo). The attitude and dedication to excellence of this talented young woman artist gives us hope for the future. CLICK to Read.

1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

Happy Easter & Almost April Fool’s Day!

GET READY: Time to study up for the May 21 Primary election

Enjoy your Easter holiday. Monday starts the serious race to the May 21 primary election. Please study up and choose wisely.

TAKE ACTION ON IDAHO BILLS

Click here for updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

IDAHO MAY 21, 2021 ELECTIONS

(See also voting guide; how did my legislator vote)

2024 Political Races in Idaho’s Counties. By Sarah Clendenon (03/24/24): Highlights some important races in Ada, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, and Kootenai counties. For other county races and information, visit Idaho Counties and Find Your County Clerk.

Endorsements Incoming...Stop IDAHO RINOs (03/26/24). Newsletter discusses two giveaways and the group’s endorsed conservative candidates in District 1 (Spencer Hutchings, Rep. Seat 1A; non-endorsed opponent’s Rankings) and District 10 (Sen. Tammy Nichols, Rankings): Read

Why You Should Vote for Sen. Scott Herndon. HERE ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HERNDON AND HIS OPPONENT (03/28/24). By Kathryn Barlow. Excellent op-ed contrasting Sen. Scott Herndon's spotless record of supporting everyday Idahoans vs. his opponent (and predecessor's) record of doing just the opposite. [ED NOTE: Look at candidate and incumbent records, not just what they “say” they will do. Be sure your vote reflects your values.]: Read

Sen. Scott Herndon Newsletter (03/30/24). Topics include bills Sen. Herndon championed that were signed by Governor: Gun Bill S1374, Library Trustee Term Length bill from 6 to 4 years S1235, and Taxpayer funding ban for transgender surgeries H668. Others: Senate voting on H710 library obscenity bill; defeat of welfare bill for food stamp vouchers S1445; Gold and Silver S1314a; defeat of University of Phoenix purchase S1450: Read | Sample H710 Script | Donate to Herndon’s Re-Election

By Their Fruits...Which fruit will you choose May 21? By CHRISTY ZITO FOR IDAHO (03/29/24). Christy Zito compares and contrasts her Idaho values of “God, Country, and Family” with that of her atheist opponent in District 8 who runs as a Republican but does not support some important aspects of the Idaho Republican platform. District 8 (Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties), please do your research then elect Christy Zito on May 21. If you are not in District 8, please support her with your time and financial contributions: Read | Senate Primary Candidate Recommendations

Christy Zito For Idaho Campaign Literature & Donations 888KB ∙ PDF file Download If you want a conservative Senator in District 8, please support Christy Zito. Together, we can ensure that Idaho remains the land of the free for generations. Download

Little suggested the Legislature consider expanding the roles of that office to other government oversight, such as whether officials comply with laws governing ethics, and public records and open meetings.

Idaho governor signs child health watchdog law (S1380), calls for broader government oversight role. By KYLE PFANNENSTIEL (03/26/24). This law creates an independent agency for complaints, following child abuse and neglect allegations. [ED NOTE: While the intentions of this law may be good and it passed overwhelmingly, this new “ombudsman” represents a large expansion of the unelected administrative state and has many negative side effects. See bullet points below.]: Read

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (IDFC) MEMBERS

Rainy day funds for MEDICAID. Yes or No? Click to Read.

Rainy day funds. Yes or No? Should the government have stabilization funds? By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (03/27/24). Article discusses H685, a law creating a Medicaid Stabilization Fund. The IDFC states correctly that government should not be growing and creating another fund to save extra money that rightfully belongs to struggling taxpayers. Such a Medicaid stabilization fund is likely to make fixing the program's problems harder: Read

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Sen. Jim Guthrie Thinks He’s a Dictator. By Ron Nate (03/2524). Sen. Jim Guthrie has been killing conservative bills in the Idaho Senate by locking up bills in his drawer, using them for leverage, and/or refusing to allow any debate or votes on issues he doesn’t like. Especially important are bills on the list below. Please consider writing (respectfully) to Sen. Jim Guthrie (JGuthrie@senate.idaho.gov) and Senate Leader Chuck Winder (CWinder@senate.idaho.gov) to ask that all captive bills be released for debate by the 105 elected legislators in the Senate: Read | Suggested scripts for some bills

H421 - Gender definitions and rules (04/03/24 update: Passed the Senate!)

H493 - A prohibition on government mask mandates

H497 - Limiting elected officials to one office at a time

H538 - Prohibition on compelling speech of employees regarding pronouns (04/03/24 update: Passed the Senate!)

H584 - Removes Idaho from daylight savings time

H599 - Prohibits excessive ballot harvesting (04/03/24 update: Passed the Senate!)

H669 - Prohibits discrimination based on ESG in financial services,

HCR26 - Initiates an investigation into U of I’s purchase of the University of Phoenix

S1227 - Protecting patient rights

S1228 - Protects the right to concealed carry firearms on college campuses

S1229 - Protects all unborn babies from abortion

S1240 - Militias’ right to public marches is protected

S1304 - Requires school boards and councils to allow sufficient public testimony

S1357 - Cancels funding for any diversity, equity, and inclusion offices in Idaho universities

SCR110 - Assembles a committee to review Idaho’s COVID lockdowns and mandates

HCR35 - Declares a month to honor Idaho’s traditional families

NOTE: Senator Guthrie is running unopposed in the May 21, 2024 Idaho Primary. However, as Senate President Pro Tem, Senator Chuck Winder (District 20) makes committee assignments. Sen. Winder has Republican Conservative challenger in Josh Keyser. Please research Josh Keyser’s Campaign website and get to know him in person before voting for the familiar name with an R after it. See also Voting Guide Links to Senate Candidates

NOWHERE TO HYDE - BRYAN HYDE

Games Politicians Play (03/27/24). How does a single committee chair (Sen. Jim Guthrie) prevent so many bills from ever being heard, much less debated or passed by the legislature? Is keeping excess taxpayer funds in a so-called stabilization (AKA rainy day) fund for Medicaid and other pet projects a fancy way of stealing what doesn't belong to the state? He also addresses the twin evils of Ranked Choice Voting and Open Primaries and touches on the alleged incident of “hate speech” against the Utah women’s basketball team in Coeur d'Alene. Includes transcript (video 18 min 27 sec): Watch | Related article on alleged racial incident

Grooming for Dependency (03/29/24). A small win for conservatives occurred when the Senate voted not to expand socialism, welfare, and dependency by killing the summer EBT bill (EBT is a welfare “credit card” that provides free meals to kids in the federal school breakfast and lunch programs; the bill would have extended this program to the summer, including ALL kids even if only 1 in 4 actually needed them). Liberals were aghast at conservative heartlessness. Hyde also discussed the alleged incident of “hate speech” against the Utah women’s basketball team in Coeur d'Alene and the resulting “struggle sessions” called for by the Senate. Finally, Bryan encourages citizens to become engaged in local meetings and politics before it’s too late. Includes transcript (video 16 min 27 sec sec): Watch | Related article on EBT cards | Related article on alleged racial incident

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (03/22/24) The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s (IFF) Freedom Index is the “gold standard” for state-based legislative scorecards in the country. The Index provides the straight scoop on legislators based on objective evaluations of more than 300 bills and their votes on each. You can get a Freedom Index booklet as a digital copy that will be emailed to you upon release, or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

IFF Newsletter (03/29/24): Topics include Sen. Guthrie, anti-conservative dictator? 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (see above); Lawmakers reject financial liberty in favor of special interests when they rejected H585: Read | How did your legislator vote?

Ask Idaho Freedom Anything: A look back at the highs and lows of the 2024 legislative session. This was an excellent Q&A Session. If you missed it this time, you won’t want to miss it again! Download hand-written notes from the 3/28/24 7pm meeting (shared with permission of IFF and the note-taker).

Idaho Freedom Foundation: Ask Me Anything Meeting Notes 503KB ∙ PDF file Download Handwritten notes from the 3/28/24 7pm Zoom meeting hosted by Idaho Freedom Foundation, including President Ron Nate, Legislative Affairs Director Fred Birnbaurm, Vice President Alli Megel, Policy Director Niklas Kleinworth, and former President Wayne Hoffman. Download

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

Winston Churchill recognized this sort of situation: “Each one hopes that if he feeds the crocodile enough, the crocodile will eat him last. All of them hope that the storm will pass before their turn comes to be devoured.” Let us seek the truth and stop feeding each other to the crocodiles in the media. Let us celebrate the dignity of all people, not use race for political games. ~Brian Almon

The Game Begins. The 2024 GOP primary is officially underway (03/30/24). Withdrawal deadline has passed and the races begin. Be sure to check out Brian’s Primary Pulse, encourage candidates to reach out to Brian, and VOTE IN THE PRIMARY after you’ve done your research: Read | Primary Pulse | Voting Guide

The following candidates have withdrawn (all “R” except as noted):

District/Seat Office Name

7A Rep Mike Kingsley

7B Rep Butch Suor

11A Rep Nicole Hyland

14 Sen Mac Raslan

14A Rep Crystal Ivie (D)

15A Rep Steve Keyser

28 Sen Tommy H Brown

31A Rep Clinton Welker

34A Rep Jason "JD" Drollinger

35A Rep Chad Christensen

The Racism Game. It's time to stop playing according to the left's rigged rules. (03/27/24): Brian reacts calmly and sensibly to recent accusations of racism in Coeur d’Alene and how people on both sides of the aisle over-reacted. Read | Related article on alleged racial incident

Are There Limits to Speech? Where do you draw the line? (03/26/24). Brian discusses the slippery slope of allowing or disallowing free speech. Few purists exist, and free speech is in dire danger. The article includes several examples of free speech dilemmas including Governor Kristi Noem signature of a law defining antisemitism; Governor Brad Little condemning an alleged racist incident in Coeur d’Alene; and conservatives censoring Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes. What do you think? Read

Senate Kills Summer EBT. A late session victory against socialist government waste and citizen dependency thanks to commonsense senators from A-Z including Ben Adams, Kelly Anthon, and Glenneda Zuiderveld (03/28/24). Their efforts defeated an expanded welfare program to deliver summertime EBT cards to families that qualify for free or reduced school lunches. [ED NOTE: This was a small victory in an out-of-control spend-spend-spend legislature, but a victory nonetheless.]: Read

Platform Republicans Wanted. Guest author Mike Kingsley (03/17/24). Idaho State Representative Kingsley (from Lewiston) discusses the importance of electing conservative Precinct Committeeman (AKA Precinct Captains or PCs). Backed by a large war chest, establishment Republicans are systematically attempting — starting with PCs and working their way up — to unwind the Republican Party platform that government should be downsized or minimized, and tax dollars should be accountable to the people paying them. Voters must vote in the primary for quality, conservative PCs who will represent the Republican Party platform and voters who espouse conservative principles: Read | Visit your County Website to learn who’s running in PC races | Voting Guide

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Attorney General Labrador Letter – Human Trafficking, Medicaid Fraud, Artificial Intelligence (03/29/24): Labrador discusses his office's efforts to thwart": Human Trafficking, Medicaid Fraud, and Internet Crimes Against Children and his praise for related bills that appear to be passing in the legislature: H494, H465, and H518: Read

C. Scott Grow Legislative Updates (school and other spending updates, miscellaneous bills, defend the guard, civic education): Read

🏆US Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) BONUS Newsletter: Washington's Broken Budget Process and More (03/28/24). Sen. Ron Johnson is one of the best and brightest in the US Senate. His newsletter summarizes the dysfunctional government budget process as well as the government’s handling of COVID issues: Read | Ron Johnson Newsletter Sign Up

National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

03/31/24

03/30/24 (evening edition with digital warning about Amazon palm reader)

03/30/24

03/29/24

03/28/24

03/27/24

COFFEE & COVID 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

☕️🎉FOUR YEARS ☙ Tuesday, March 26, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS🎉🦠Coffee & Covid is a terrific resource for national and international commentary with a satirical twist. C&C’s four-year journey from one blog post to an international phenomenon: Read

RED PILL RISING

BLUE Cities and States are starting to wake up. Will the wake-up happen soon enough and broadly enough? CLICK to Watch “Matrix” Movie Clip explaining red-pill / blue-pill.

Bill Maher Finally Gets Honest on Failures Pushed by the COVID ‘Experts’ Who Ruined Lives, Caused Excess Deaths, and Resulted in Mass Censorship of Independent Voices Like Gateway Pundit. By Jim Hoft (03/30/24). Left-leaning Bill Maher admitted that basically EVERYTHING the so-called “experts” pushed on the masses during the COVID epidemic was bad advice, anti-science, caused excess deaths and ruined lives. He further explained that the “experts” haven’t published true retractions or apologies. It this Maher’s limited hangout or is he turning the corner? Read

A resounding message, “Go Red… No More Blue, No Matter Who!” has become the battle cry of frustrated Chicagoans facing neglect from long-standing Democratic leadership. This outcry is a culmination of pent-up grievances, particularly exacerbated by the Biden regime’s open border policy to illegal immigrants. (Gateway Pundit)

Fed Up Chicago Residents Chant ‘Go Red!’ and ‘No More Blue, No Matter Who’ at City Council Meeting. By Jim Hᴏft (03/30/24). Chicago, an illegal immigrant sanctuary city — citizens voted for it and for the current leadership — has been devasted by crime, homelessness, and an exploding budget, with over $100M spent so far on caring for illegal immigrants. Protesters at City Hall are mostly black residents hurt by Democrat policies. They are fed up and calling for change. Read

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

Childrens Health Defense: Wireless Networks: Tools for Surveillance and Control (03/26/24). A brief but chilling look at our digital future, including 5G, EMF radiation, digital surveillance, and the Internet of Things (video 4 min): Watch



[ED NOTE: Suggested solutions: Stop using — or letting your kids use — smart phones and smart interconnected devices that surveil your every move. Oppose 5G, 6G, etc. in your neighborhood. Get back to basics. Convenience is a slippery slope and the tradeoffs aren’t worth it.]

RESOLVED: Stripe, Substack Demand Financial Details from Authors Prompt legal action resulted in Stripe revising their demands. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (03/28/24): Read | Related US Bank Debanks Constitution Party of Idaho

[ED NOTE: Given what happened at Substack and to the Constitution Party of Idaho losing its account with US Bank, consider transferring your money from a large bank to a carefully researched local credit union or small bank. Get to know your banker! See Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts: Building a Successful Relationship with a Great Bank, Parts 1, 2, 3, and 4]

Woman Goes Viral with Story of How Her ‘Christian Conservative Values’ Got Her Fired from Apex, North Carolina Starbucks. By Rachel M. Emmanuel (03/29/24). While the woman was used to Starbucks “Rainbow” celebrations in June and refrained from participating, she spoke out when Starbucks put up a glass wall near the cash register with definitions of different sexual attractions, which she considered inappropriate for children who come into the cafe. She was fired for expressing her concerns. Is it time to “Bud Light” Starbucks? Read | Example of Starbucks Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies

FALLOUT: How Information Cartels Control What Science Gets Published with Jan Jekielek and Dr. Robert Malone (03/24/24). Modern science relies on open inquiry, active discussion, and pursuit of truth. Today, however, powerful governmental and non-governmental global information cartels control what gets funded, studied, and published. They dictate what “science” is allowed to say and claim to “own the science.” Recently, the first peer-reviewed article calling for a global moratorium on the COVID-19 genetic shots was retracted because the cartels objected to the accurately and thoroughly reviewed content. The interview explores how the scientific publication process works, how it can be corrupted, and whether peer review still works (video 38 min 43 sec): Watch

American Thought Leaders | Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry: Has the Supreme Court Forgotten the Importance of the 1st Amendment? (03/23/24) Former Louisiana Attorney General discusses the vitally important free speech case before SOTUS: Murthy v Missouri. Landry’s perspective is important because he filed the original lawsuit. (podcast / video 36 min): Listen | Watch



Says Landry, “I left the court really scratching my head at some of the questions that the justices offered to the new solicitor general from Louisiana. Some of the questions seem to really leave you wondering whether or not the Court still has a real appreciation for the First Amendment.” Host Jan Jekielek and Gov. Landry discuss the landmark case. They also look at Landry’s first few months as governor and get his take on SOTUS allowing Texas to enforce its law on arresting suspected illegal immigrants. {NOTE: Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has again prevented this law from being enforced while the court considers its legality.]

Why the Department of Justice Wants to Take Down Apple. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (03/24/24). Tucker posits the real reason for the government’s anti-trust suit against Apple is to bring new media such as podcasts into the government propaganda fold, exactly as Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki threatened. Apple is a main distributor of podcasts worldwide, just behind foreign-controlled Spotify. With more than 120 million podcast listeners in the US, breaking up Apple’s cohesive system could be a boon for government propaganda outlets: Read

PROTON MAIL introduces Passkey support, secure password generator, and other Proton updates. Consider switching to Proton Mail if you want more security and less surveillance in your email communications: More Information

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

This is NOT RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, or Biden’s Dog Commander.

Records Reveal at Least 23 Biting Incidents by Biden’s Dog Commander/ Judicial Watch Newsletter (03/28/24). Biden's dogs have been on a biting spree, and now the House Education and the Workforce Committee has launched an investigation into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration raising the question: Is Biden's dog (like others on the left) getting special treatment while White House staff fear getting bitten? Read

RFK Jr. Names Nicole Shanahan as Running Mate. The 38-year-old Silicon Valley lawyer and entrepreneur was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. By Jeff Louderback (03/26/24). The wealthy lawyer, entrepreneur, and investor helped fund and create Mr. Kennedy’s $7 million Super Bowl campaign ad and has donated to the presidential campaigns of Democrats Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson in previous years. She also is a strong advocate for health and has an autistic daughter. What was RFK Jr. thinking when he selected Shanahan? Views vary widely: Read | Related article by A Midwestern Doctor | Related article by Dr. Robert Malone

“This is Zuckerbucks on steroids because instead of $400 million, it’s unlimited funding and resources and the reach of the federal government and all its offices located across the country,” said Stewart Whitson of Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA). Previous efforts to federalize elections through Congress have failed.

Behind Massive Mail-in Ballot Push Is a Little-Noticed Executive Order. The federal government is using its vast resources and its largest agencies to register new voters and expand mail-in balloting, with the help of nonprofits. By Kevin Stocklin (03/29/24): Read

A federal effort to register voters including throughout the U.S., including the prison system, is raising concerns. For example, agencies under AG Merrick Garland's charge are “attempting to register people to vote, including potentially ineligible felons, and to co-opt state and local officials into accomplishing this goal.” President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14019, states, “The head of each agency shall evaluate ways in which the agency can, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, promote voter registration and voter participation.” Moreover, the executive order directed federal agencies to select “approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations and state officials to provide voter registration services on agency premises.” ONLY the states should be in charge of voter registration; not a one-party rule federal machine that determines how to direct government (i.e. taxpayer resources).

[ED NOTE: Many believe “dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.]

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table. Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were considered in Idaho, but most are stuck in committees: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

AND MAGAZINE (SAM FADDIS)

It’s A Mad House – DEI Takes Control Of The IC (03/21/24). Despite worldwide concerns with Al Qaeda terrorism in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Houthis in the Red Sea, Iranian nuclear weapons, non-existent borders, and threats from China, the current administration’s Intelligence Community (IC) focuses on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). An IC-wide office of DEI puts out a regular newsletter telling the troops what ideology to espouse and what language to use. Has the IC lost its focus and mission? Yes, it has, and this lost focus puts everyone in danger. DEI is not just a harmless, eyeroll-worthy concept: Read

Just Out Of Curiosity – What Does Pete Buttigieg Do For A Living? (03/28/24). Sam Faddis discusses many prior warnings about the massive ship DALI’s electrical system issues and previous accidents before it rammed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26, 2024, destroying the bridge along with vital shipping infrastructure that’s the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) responsibility. Pete Buttigieg is the Secretary of Transportation with responsibility for DOT, a department with a $203 billion budget for FY2024. The DOT’s stated mission is “To deliver the world’s leading transportation system, serving the American people and economy through the safe, efficient, sustainable, and equitable movement of people and goods.” While attending to equity, racism, and climate change, Buttigieg may have been asleep at the switch as trains derailed, ships crashed into pylons, bridges went unfortified, and electric vehicles (often mandated) failed to deliver their promise. Read

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply. STOP the Shots.

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

🔥Write the Idaho Attorney General and ask him to STOP THE GENE THERAPY SHOTS! See details.

We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To mRNA Vaccines. Investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer Dr. Pierre Kory, and actuarial expert Mary Pat Campbell, published an Op-Ed in The Washington Times about the recent alarming rise in cancers among young people like Princess Kate. By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA (03/27/24): Read



[ED NOTE: At last! The truth about rising cancer related to mRNA jabs (and other COVID countermeasures) is hitting the mainstream press, which until recently refused to let truth fly free. Kudos to these brave writers for breaking through in this and several other op-eds discussed in this article.]

SOURCE: Childrens Health Defense: All Things COVID. CLICK to Watch .

Childrens Health Defense: All Things COVID (03/29/24). Doctors O’Donnell and Hooker provide updates on all things COVID and public health. They discuss current research on vaccine adverse events and spike protein shedding along with some practical advice for detoxing from spike protein with heat, cold, nutraceuticals, and intermittent fasting (video 50 min): Watch

Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

THE HIGHWIRE

The HIGHWIRE Episode 365: Females on the Frontline (03/28/30): Read | Watch (video 2 hr 11 min)

Summary: The FDA has officially been ordered, by court stipulation, to retract its long-running public campaign to discredit Ivermectin! Many people suffered and died due to the FDA's "horse paste" anti-ivermectin campaign. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the latest measles scare being hyped by the CDC and legacy media and honors courageous women for their scientific debunking of vaccine narratives. Catherine Austin Fitts, founder of the Solari Report, analyzes the effect of unchecked migration on the U.S. economy, wages, and the middle class in America. Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the 10th anniversary edition of her groundbreaking book "Dissolving Illusions" which features 200 pages of new insights, sciences, and vaccine facts. Dawnmarie Gavin, AT-ACP, co-founder of the Spellers Method, discusses a special product and a new series about this life-changing communication breakthrough for non-speaking children and adults.

FLCCC

WEBINAR: The Flexner Report And The Rise Of Big Pharma (03/28/24). Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Joseph Varon, and independent filmmaker and author Justin Smith discussed Smith’s new documentary, In the Shadow of Flexner. The Flexner Report, published in 1910 and financed by uber-barons Rockefeller and Carnegie, championed medication and surgery over nutrition and naturopathy, forever setting the Western world on a stranglehold path of Big Pharma control and chronic disease (video 1 hr 6 min): Watch

FLCCC Doctors Receive Public Apology from Accuser. Dr. Allison Neitzel Admits Allegations of Academic Fraud Were Incorrect (03/29/24). Her non-apology apology was for a series false allegations of fraud in 2022 in reference to peer-reviewed published research of Drs. Paul Marik and Pierre Kory on sepsis and vitamin C (among other things). That series of false allegations was often recited in media stories and it led to suffering and death: Read

GLOBAL HEALTH TYRANNY: RESIST THE WHO & THE IHRS

FALLOUT: WHO Power Grab and Early Spring Planting. A must watch episode! By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (03/30/24). Learn what the WHO has in store for YOU (and all plants, animals, air, soil, and water). We need to wake up and resist before it’s too late. Also, a fun farm segment with co-host Jan Jekielek learning seed planting skills from the Drs. Malone (video 37 min): Read | Watch

The Idaho Legislature Has Been Strangely Silent About the Upcoming Global Pandemic Treaty. By DANIEL BOBINSKI (03/26/24). Please everyone, let’s wake up the sleeping legislators! See TAKE ACTION items below: Read

🔥 TAKE ACTION: STOP THE WHO, HHS, CDC, AND WEF FROM TAKING OVER IDAHO!

The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again.

Our federal government is all-in on the globalist changes and it's all bad for America. Therefore the State of Idaho MUST resist. If we fail to do this, we will cease to exist as a sovereign state and more poverty, death, and suffering will result. Therefore, I urge you to read the following short post from Dr. Meryl Nass, then ask legislators to take action on two important bills that are still languishing in Idaho Legislature Committees.

The Sovereignty Coalition/ Door to Freedom backgrounder for lawmakers on the proposed transformation of the WHO. Please read and share this brief but comprehensive summary of what is afoot widely. By MERYL NASS (03/27/24). Read

These bills need to be heard! See details, links, and sample scripts provided.

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny . CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (03/31/24). Links to each story contained in the article. Read

RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Vows to Tackle Chronic Disease Epidemic

More Young People Getting Cancer — What’s Behind it?

‘Misleading’ Letter Urges Support for Pandemic Treaty, as Louisiana Becomes First U.S. State to Reject WHO Power Grab

Young Children Died at Higher Rates in 2021-2022; Adult Life Expectancy Rebounded

Lawsuit: Eggland’s Best Eggs Don’t Provide ‘Superior Nutrition’

Mary Holland Interviews Dr. Drew: ‘I Can’t Trust Anything Anywhere’

Kids Ages 2-5 Had Higher Rate of Convulsions After mRNA COVID Shots

‘FDA Is Not a Physician’: Dr. Paul Marik Weighs in on Ivermectin Settlement

3 of 4 Athletes Test Positive for PFAS After Playing on Artificial Turf; Kids Especially at Risk

Inadequate Vaccine Injury Systems ‘Jeopardized’ Safety and Health of Americans

3️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. Updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.