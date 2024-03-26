Sunday Funnies: We're All Far Right Now. By Dr. Robert Malone

SOURCE: Sunday Funnies: We're all far right now (03/24/24). By Dr. Robert Malone.

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🗣️ "You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it and then you write it and they’ll say, see, it’s reported in the press that this, this, this and this, so they have that validation that the press reported the smear and then it’s called a wrap-up smear. Now I am going to merchandise the press’ report on the smear that we made. It’s a tactic, and it’s self evident.” ~ Representative Nancy Pelosi (SOURCE: 03/19/24 article by Dr. Robert Malone)

👉 Are You a Newbie? See Getting Started (or click Newbies at the top of home page). 👉 Do you need inspiration? See Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving!

⚖️Disclaimer

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

TAKE ACTION ON IDAHO BILLS

Click here for updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBERS

REP. JAGALLAGHER (District 9)

A bit of my GOP history (03/24/24). Rep. Gallagher discusses Idaho’s exploding budget (doubled in 4 years!); her 20-year journey in GOP politics from lost Oregon to trying to save Idaho; how Idaho is undergoing the Texas heist; and some bills that she’s happy are going to the Governor’s Desk including those below (see whether you agree):

H498 - Harmful material, internet (Requires age verification to access Adult Content); IFF analysis (-1)

H575 - Disclosing synthetic media (Criminality Established for the Disclosure of Artificially Created Explicit Media); IFF analysis (-1)

H618 - Electioneering messages (Clear Definition of “Electioneering Messages” Added forTax Related Documents); IFF analysis (+1)

SEN. BRIAN LENNEY (District 13)

Sen. Lenney joined 10 others to cast a NO vote against House Bill 521, a decision driven by its clear violation of the "single subject" provision in the Idaho state Constitution, specifically Article III, section 16, which mandates "unity of subject and title:" Watch (video 2 min) | IFF analysis (0)

Sen. Lenney’s testimony to prevent taxpayer funded gender mutilation. H0668 - No public funds, gender transition passed! Watch (video 1 min 12 sec) | IFF analysis (+2)

SEN. SCOTT HERNDON (District 1)

It's better to get it right than to pass a flawed bill. ~ Idaho Freedom Caucus

The Fix is Coming. It's better to get it right than to pass a flawed bill. (Sen. Lenney writing for Idaho Freedom Caucus). Excellent analysis of why Sen. Herndon testified and helped kill on the Senate floor the poorly written H0613 - Advertising illegal products. The effort to “do something” resulted in a bill that could have unintended consequences, something few legislators take (or have) the time to consider. They rewrote the bill for hearing on 3/25/24. [ED NOTE: All the more reason to SLOW DOWN and say NO before you say YES]: Read | IFF analysis (-2)

Newsletter (03/24/24): Topics include: Sen. Herndon’s gun bill S1374 states that not all private users of public property may ban guns and is now on the governor's desk (IFF analysis +1); Marijuana billboards bill up 03/25/24; Blocked taxpayer funded transgender surgeries (H0668); Library porn bill (H710) up on 03/25/24 (IFF analysis 0). Public Library District Trustee terms may now be 4 years instead of 6 (S1235; IFF analysis +1); Herndon’s re-election fight against Liberal Jim (DONATE to Sen. Herndon and re-elect him!): Read

SEN. GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD (District 24)

Brownie Bills. Smells good, looks good except we have added poison (03/24/24). Using a brownie metaphor (and including some fudgy brownie recipes), Sen. Zuiderveld discusses the good, bad and ugly of several bills including H0521 - Taxation, school facilities funds (IFF analysis 0); H0596a - Pharmacy benefit managers (IFF Analysis -1); and H613 (described above in “The Fix is Coming”: Read

[ED NOTE: This brings to mind several questions (see comment here):

1. How many votes are taken in haste without time to properly analyze a bill? A few? Many? 2. How many legislators vote for bills that are "mostly good" but contain enough "poison" (or perhaps salt instead of sugar in the recipe) to make Idaho and Idahoans sick down the road? 3. How often are legislation and votes influenced by pressure from lobbyists and donors? 4. How do we reduce the number of competing bills and get legislators working together to craft the best bills? The "my bill" mentality should be replaced by "our bill" with the best hearts and minds contributing. 5. How do we create bills that truly follow the Party platform of the sponsor? So, in the case of "Republicans," bills that promote small government, benefit taxpayers now and for generations to come, and adhere to the US and Idaho constitutions. (Republican Platform: https://idgop.org/party-resources/) 6. How much influence to constituent letters have on legislator votes? Is it worth the considerable time poured into these efforts?]

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Fiscal Fridays: Idaho's politicians are addicted to federal money (03/22/24): 2 of 5 dollars of Idaho's budgets are federally subsidized, but it's even worse this year with the expansion of Medicaid. Several pieces of legislation heading to the governor's desk will expand welfare programs and maximize the amount covered by the federal government. Folks, the federal government is you — the taxpayer. The only difference is that other states' taxpayers are paying for Idaho's fiscal irresponsibility (video 5 min 35 sec). Transcript included. Watch

This episode dives into H577 - State Directed Payments in Medicaid | IFF Analysis (-5)

Nowhere to Hyde - Power Brokers (03/21/24). Brian Hyde discusses successful and failed bills limiting the power of health boards; H585 bitcoin (stopped by Idaho Power and Main Street Idaho caucus); Defend the Guard Act; No taxpayer funded gender reassignment surgery; Ranked Choice Voting and Open primaries ballot initiative; gender identity in schools; definition of woke; Stop Idaho RINOs; and Dr. Ryan Cole at Capitol Clarity (video 18 min 13 sec): Watch

NOTE: Think Liberty Idaho lists membership in Main Street Caucus (MSC) and Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC) for each legislator.

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (03/22/24) The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s (IFF) Freedom Index is the “gold standard” for state-based legislative scorecards in the country. The Index provides the straight scoop on legislators based on objective evaluations of more than 300 bills and their votes on each. You can get a Freedom Index booklet as a digital copy that will be emailed to you upon release, or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

Ask Idaho Freedom Anything: A look back at the highs and lows of the 2024 legislative session. Mark your calendar!

When : Thu March, 28, 2024 at 7PM Mountain

Where : Zoom: https://IDFree.us/March28

Meeting ID : 3891391169#

What : Recap of the 2024 Legislative Session

Who: Idaho Freedom Team & You

SOURCE: Opposing a 2.3 Billion Dollar Counterfeit Scheme. By Sen. Ben Toews. CLICK to Listen .

Opposing a 2.3 Billion Dollar Counterfeit Scheme. There is real hope for those struggling with identity, and our tax dollars will have no part in providing a counterfeit answer that causes irreversible harm. By Idaho District 4 Senator Ben Toews (03/23/24). The fast growing 2.3 billion dollar “sex reassignment” industry is built on the false promise that healing can be artificially manufactured. Senator Toews includes his closing remarks as the floor sponsor of House Bill 668, “No Public Funds for Gender Transition”. The bill PASSED passed and is on its way to the governor! Read | Listen (video 3 min 46 sec)

Related: American Thought Leaders - After Cross-Sex Hormones and a Double Mastectomy, I Detransitioned: Laura Becker (03/19/24). Becker describes her life of trauma including: social awkwardness; an autism diagnosis; polycystic ovarian disease; troubled relationship with her parents; devastating effects of high-dose testosterone treatments prescribed after a one-hour meeting with a therapist; her social-media fueled belief she was “trans”; her testosterone-fueled suicidal thoughts; reckless driving, aggressive behaviors, and police interactions; and her decision to stop testosterone cold turkey before undergoing a mutilating double-mastectomy on a day she told the surgeon she was feeling hopeless and suicidal. None of the “transitioning treatments” solved her problems. However, she has finally made peace with her true self as a female and now is helping others (podcast / video 50 min): Listen | Watch

SOURCE: Party On – Gem State Heist. By Brent Regan. CLICK to Read.

Party On – Gem State Heist. DEMOCRAT OPERATIVES RENTED AN ENTIRE FLOOR IN A DOWNTOWN BOISE OFFICE BUILDING AND STAFFED IT WITH A RUMORED $8M BUDGET (03/21/24) By Brent Regan, Chairman KCRCC: Read



Regan discusses Democrat and Old Guard Republicans’ plans to turn Idaho blue and regain control of the Republican Party. Tactics include Old Guard Republicans (often called ‘RINOS’) allying and voting with Democrats during the legislative session; backing Open Primaries and Rank Choice voting ballot initiative; influencing precinct committeeman elections to favor Old Guard Republicans; producing misleading flyers for which they were fined; and more.



Related: Rocky Mountain Heist | Texas Heist | Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom | There is Nothing Conservative About “Gem State Conservatives” (see below)

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

Any potential reform must start by returning to the substance of things. Let’s focus on the truth of the matter, no matter how difficult or complex, rather than comfortable proxies. ~ Brian Almon

Form Versus Substance. Which is really more important? (03/22/24). Brian asks the fundamental questions “Which is more important: the form of a thing, or the substance? The cover of a book, or the content? Perception, or reality?” These questions are highly relevant to politics including the right to vote and bear arms; decisions made by healthcare authorities (reference: Idaho’s Dr. Ryan Cole and Capitol Clarity presentation and Dr. Paul Thomas of Oregon); public education; and more. Do you favor form or substance? Read this article and decide for yourself: Read

RECAP There is Nothing Conservative About “Gem State Conservatives” (03/09/24). As the political season heats up, it’s important to know the difference between “conservative” and “so-called conservative”. Brian explains that a group named Gem State Conservatives is far from conservative: Read in Gem State Chronicle | Read in Substack

IDAHO GOP CHAIR DOROTHY MOON: Power brokers want to control our state and our party (03/21/24). Moon warns bills such as the twice-introduced pesticide bill to eliminate liability for big corporations for harmful products; about those in the Republican party who are trying to elect left-leaning Precinct Committeeman (key positions in the parties, both Republican and Democrat); dangers posed by corporate lobbyists; and the important of grassroots volunteers who wish to preserve liberty in our state: Read

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. ~See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

YOUR MONEY

HOLD ON TO YOUR MONEY! FIND A GOOD BANK.

IDAHO CONNECTION: US Bank Debanks Constitution Party of Idaho. By Press Release (03/24/24). The Chairman of the Constitution Party of Idaho (CP-Idaho) was informed that the account held with U.S. Bank since 2006 had been closed without prior notice or any record of problematic behavior by the Party. A local branch employee confirmed “Yes, the bank just decided to stop doing business with you.” Read | See Related: American Thought Leaders: My Bank Account Was Unlawfully Frozen by Prime Minister Trudeau (below)

SOURCE: Financial Rebellion: Building a Successful Relationship with a Great Bank. CLICK to Watch Part 1.

FIND A GREAT BANKER! In light of what happened to the Constitution Party of Idaho losing its account with US Bank, consider transferring your money from a bank to a carefully researched local credit union or small bank. Get to know your banker! See Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts: Building a Successful Relationship with a Great Bank Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4

YOUR SOVEREIGNTY

FINANCIAL REBELLION: Endangered Species: Constitution, Currency, Sovereignty (03/21/24). Lawyers Carolyn Betts and Ray Flores discuss the intersection of finance, health, and law in the context of ongoing lawsuits and legislation. First up, a case filed after multiple individuals were denied entry to national parks—do we have a right to pay in cash, or will we be moving to the digital gulag? Next, an update on litigation involving liability and vaccine injury compensation. Also Murthy v Missouri, social media censorship and the right to free speech (and how a rookie lawyer may torpedo this historic SOTUS case). Finally, they discuss bank account surveillance, technology and the threat to privacy (video 59 min 21 sec): Watch

The Great Taking. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (03/24/24). Take control of your financial transactions to avoid having central bankers steal everything you own: Read (PDF) | Interview with Catherine Austin-Fitts (1 hr 41 min).

Discusses David Webb's work about how central bankers and other globalists have carefully planned the coordinated takedown of the financial system using highly sophisticated strategies, including the manipulation of derivative markets.

Priority 1: Ensuring we have control over our financial transactions, with help from state legislators.

Priority 2: Building and securing food freedom.

Priority 3: Transparency and education about the severity of what’s coming, so we can make better choices.

YOUR PROPERTY

SOURCE: FINANCIAL REBELLION: The Many Faces of the Land Grab with Margaret Byfield. CLICK to Watch.

FINANCIAL REBELLION: The Many Faces of the Land Grab with Margaret Byfield (03/14/24). Margaret Byfield and Catherine Austin Fitts discuss the looming threat toward current and future owners of private property across the United States. They discuss the implications of ‘greenhouse gas emissions,’ ‘natural asset companies,’ ‘land grab,’ ‘eminent domain,’ ‘nature conservation’ and ‘environmentalism.’ (video 59 min 24 sec)): Watch

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

Protect Your Free Speech

SOURCE: Children’s Health Defense. Where’s the Outrage (03/20/24). CLICK to Watch (video1 min 33 sec)

Going on the Offensive Against Censorship. Senator Eric Schmitt quarterbacks appropriations amendment (03/23/24). By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS. Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt will be offering a defunding amendment to appropriations bills that fund the government’s vast censorship enterprise. Malone provides updates on the Murthy v Missouri case testimony (including some odd queries by SOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson) and a new episode of Fallout: How Shadowy Forces Control What Science Gets Published: Read

FLCCC ALLIANCE: FLCCC Doctors Rally for Free Speech and Medical Freedom at Supreme Court. Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik spoke as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Murthy V. Missouri. (03/19/24): Read

“Citizens and ex-military people didn’t return any violence—nothing, not a punch, nothing. And to be beaten that way and treated like that. The world saw. They know what happened,” says Mr. Cornell. “Even the police intelligence units were saying, ‘This is the most peaceful thing that we could possibly imagine. There’s no violence here.’ So, the government tried to paint a very different narrative.” ~ Canadian Veteran Edward Cornell

American Thought Leaders: My Bank Account Was Unlawfully Frozen by Prime Minister Trudeau. Now I’m Suing: with Canadian military veteran Edward Cornell (03/16/24). This happened in Canada during the Trucker Protest, but it just as easily can happen in America. This interview is worth your time (podcast/video 37 min): Listen | Watch

Summary: When Eddie Cornell heard about a trucker’s convoy traveling to Ottawa, Canada, to protest the COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates in 2022, he went to help. Despite absolutely no criminal activity, he was publicly marked and had his bank account frozen; he's still recovering.

Now a co-founder of Veterans for Freedom, he has filed a civil lawsuit against the Trudeau administration. Cornell and host Jan Jekielek discuss the recent Canada Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergency Act during the Freedom Convoy was unconstitutional, Mr. Cornell’s current case against Mr. Trudeau, and how the media distorted coverage of the truckers’ protest.

Protect Your Privacy

Move away from “Free products” that steal your privacy.

Many companies — especially free email providers, search engines, and browsers — gather information about you and your activities; then they sell or share that information. Avoid, if you can: Hotmail, Gmail, AOL, Yahoo for email; Bing, Google, and DuckDuckGo for search; Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, DuckDuckGo and similar for browsing. Some recommendations (other options exist, but this list is a good start):

Browser: Use Brave browser: Reasons to Use Brave: Read PC Magazine’s 2024 Guide to Private Browsers: Read

Search: Use the Startpage search engine, which gives better results and protects your privacy. Make Startpage your default search engine: Read

Email: Use Proton Mail email (free and paid subscriptions). Migrate from other email providers including Google, Yahoo, Outlook and Other (IMAP): Read | More Details Proton products include Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, Proton VPN, Proton Pass, and Proton for Business. Read



ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion.

US & WORLD - IMMIGRATION

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills!

Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities, as far as we can tell. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion (US Constitution Article 4 Section 4) Idaho farmers continue to seek cheap illegal immigrant labor and pay the workers under the table.

Illegal Immigration and our Elections. What impact will it have in 2024 and beyond? Plus election news from ID, MI, WI, NV, TX and across the US. Also addresses voter rolls, hand counting, and proof of citizenship. By TIMOHDEE (03/24/24): Read

IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were under consideration in Idaho: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

EDUCATION

If schools are not serving your children well, consider alternatives.

Overwhelming Victory In Illinois. Teachers' unions burn cash to unseat Freedom Caucus members. By ANDY ROTH (03/21/24). The efforts failed and all school board members were re-elected! Read | Idaho Related: Teachers Take A Stand! Time To Break Away From The Union (03/18/24)

Libraries & The Legislature. IF AN ADOLESCENT EXPERIENCES ADVERSE REACTIONS, HOW CAN IT BE EXPECTED THAT A CHILD WON'T EXPERIENCE THE SAME IF NOT WORSE? By Karen Schumacher (03/22/24). Read

An excellent article discussing current Idaho Statutes regarding obscene or indecent material for minors and various bills in the 2024 legislature that attempt to regulate such material. These bills include H498, S1253, H382, S1221, and H710. The author also discusses the influence of various (leftist) library associations on libraries: Idaho Library Association (ILA) is a chapter of the American Library Association (ALA) which is a member of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA). IFLA is a UN listed nongovernmental organization (NGO) that also supports a Public Library Manifesto with UNESCO. ALA and IFLA both support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that filter down to libraries.

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply. STOP the Shots.

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

🐴💊🤥💀

Did an FDA Lie Cause People to Die?

Settlement reached in Ivermectin “horse paste” case.

SOURCE: FLCCC Alliance: Statement on the Settlement Reached in Case Against DHHS. CLICK to Read .

🔥 MUST SEE ~ CAPITOL CLARITY ~ DR. RYAN COLE & COLLEAGUES 🔥

SOURCE: Attorney General Home page. Respectfully insist that the AG exercise his consumer protection obligations and STOP THE SHOTS IN IDAHO. CLICK for AG Contact Page.

At Capitol Clarity on 3/21/24, Dr. Ryan Cole and his team revealed — yet again — the fact-supported truth and asked the Idaho Attorney General to IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW all the fraudulent, harmful, adulterated, ineffective genetic products from the Idaho market (see 27:18-28:08 timestamp): Watch (1 hr 10 min) | AG Consumer Protection Function | AG Manual describing frauds and scams (page 5 and 13) | Related Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots

[ED NOTE: Idaho Statesman carried an ad hominem attack article with no facts supporting the assertion that Dr. Cole “presented more falsehoods at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday in an event organized by the Idaho Freedom Foundation”: Ryan Cole presents COVID falsehoods at Idaho Capitol, says his speeches ‘cost me my career’ BY IAN MAX STEVENSON (03/22/24). We asked the author in a phone message whether he attended the Capitol Clarity presentation in person. Will update if we receive a reply.]

🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION: Respectfully ask that the AG exercise his consumer protection obligations and STOP THE GENE SHOTS IN IDAHO. Maybe a groundswell response from informed and concerned citizens will get through. Contact: https://www.ag.idaho.gov/contact/

SASHA LATYPOVA: Interview with Mic Meow, Conservative Continuum (03/25/24). One of the best interviews Latypova has done for the layman and laywoman (video 45 min): Watch | Related: All Debbie Lerman Brownstone Institute articles | No safety oversight Part 1 | No safety oversight Part 2

FLCCC ALLIANCE & DR. PIERRE KORY

🔥🎬TAKE ACTION: SUPPORT H.R.7551 “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered” LIABLE ACT. Currently, Americans cannot sue a manufacturer or health provider for injuries or death caused by a COVID product. Why? Because federal laws, namely the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 and the PREP Act, don’t allow it. The proposed “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered” LIABLE Act would allow Americans who have been harmed by a COVID product to sue in court and get proper compensation for injuries and death. Details and Sample Script

Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny . CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

THE HIGHWIRE

SOURCE: The Highwire. CLICK to Watch EPISODE 364: JUSTICE FOR ALL?

INSIDERS REPORT - THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 364: JUSTICE FOR ALL? (03/21/24) Includes show archives links and segment highlights. Plaintiff Jill Hines in the historic Murthy v. Missouri Government censorship case speaks out • Jefferey Jaxen reports: unfolding controversy at Tyson Foods for their refugee hiring scheme (BOYCOTT!); chemical spill at Pfizer’s plant is restoring environmental focus on big polluters; newly-discovered document from USAID reveals a government-funded architecture of online censorship. • Aaron Siri Esq. analyzes the TikTok Bill that was rushed through Congress and the Supreme Court Murthy v. Missouri case. Guests: Jill Hines, Aaron Siri, Esq. (video 1 hr 48 min): Read | Watch

I recently heard someone say that there are three kinds of people in this world: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what happened. We must be the people who make things happen. No act is too small. AS Sir Edmund Burke said 200 years ago, “Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could only do a little.” ~ Dr. Jane Hughes

From physician to activist… meet Jane Hughes, MD. By Dr. Marilyn M. Singleton (03/19/24). Ophthalmologist and current president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Jane Hughes discusses her journey through the broken healthcare system and offers some solutions near the end of the interview (last 10-15 min), especially cash based practices, health savings accounts, catastrophic insurance policies (podcast 57 min): Read / Listen

Fluoroquinolone Alert: The Common Medication That Could Lead to Irreversible Health Conditions. Fluoroquinolone antibiotics including ciprofloxacin (Cipro), levofloxacin (Levaquin), and moxifloxacin (Avelox), are powerful antibiotics used to combat bacterial infections—from urinary tract and respiratory infections to dermatological conditions. These antibiotics carry long-term irreversible risks that can be worse than the illness, though some treatments offer hope. By Sheramy Tsai (03/23/24): Read

FDA Asks Hospitals to Stop Using Chinese Syringes after reports of quality issues that could have fatal consequences. With Tiffany Meier (03/22/24). Report includes other news with a China focus (video 22 min): Read/Watch

Tennessee State Senate Passes Bill Banning “Chemtrail” Spraying in Their Skies. By Jim Hᴏft (03/21/24). SB 2691/HB 2063 states that, “The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited”: Read | Related Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho

A Midwestern Doctor

The Great Osteoporosis Scam. How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health (03/24/24) ∙ PAID. A very important article for people diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis bone thinning diseases, those considering DEXA scans, and anyone taking bisphosphonates medication (e.g., ) for them: Read Bisphosphonates include: Alendronate (Fosamax), Risedronate (Actonel), Ibandronate (Boniva), Zoledronic Acid (Reclast), Zoledronate (Zometa, Aclasta) Pamidronate (Aredia) Etidronate (Didronel), Neridronate (Nerixia), Tiludronate (Skelid), Clodronate (Bonefos, Loron)



The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths. The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (03/21/24): Read ED NOTE: This article is very long, but it contains crucial information everyone should know before jabbing their loved ones. Bottom line: Vaccines are unnecessary for most, unsafe for most, and ineffective for most — despite what system pediatricians, health bureaucracies, and legacy media tell you. The science is sound. OPEN YOUR MIND to the possibilities, do your research, and please share. More information.



Dr. Joseph Mercola

Hidden Hazards: Nearly 1,000 Everyday Items Identified as Estrogenic Carcinogens (03/25/24): Read (PDF) | Interview with Georgi Dinkov (1 hr 34 min)

French Health Agency Names 21 Endocrine Disruptor Health Effects to Watch (03/25/24): Read (PDF)

Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Vital Scientific Papers Parents and Pediatricians Need To Be Aware Of (03/24/24): Read (PDF) | Interview with Researcher Neil Miller

Children's Health Defense MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (03/24/24). Article contains links to items headlined below: Read

IRS Cracks Down on Deductions for Healthy Food and Exercise as Childhood Chronic Disease Epidemic Explodes

CDC Redacted All 148 Pages of Information on Myocarditis After COVID Shots

Will U.S. Trade Cash for CBDCs? Fed Sends Mixed Messages

New AI Tool Predicts Vaccine Hesitancy

Couple Who Fears Cell Tower Could Disrupt Pacemaker Wins Right to Intervene in AT&T Lawsuit

How Plastic Food Packaging May Be Wreaking Havoc on Your Health

Google Is a Surveillance Agency — How to De-Google Your Life (see also Protect Your Privacy above)

Why Is Ultra-Processed ‘Toddler Milk’ So Popular? Follow the Money

SCOTUS Censorship Case: Did Government ‘Coerce’ Tech Giants?

CDC and Big Media Drum Up Fear of ‘Deadly’ Measles Outbreaks

3️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. Updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.