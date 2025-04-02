🥹⚕️UPDATE: Don't Let Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital Win in Idaho... (posted 04/02/25)

🔥🔥🔥

04/02/25 Update: With the addition of new bill H0472, we no longer support S1210 which included a daycare carve-out.

_________________________

Hot off the presses: On 04/01/25, Idaho Representatives Mike Moyle, Josh Tanner, and Rob Beiswenger introduced H0472, which is nearly identical to S1023 — with just one clarification that should overcome Governor Little’s publicly stated objection and reason for his veto of S1023.

We are thrilled with this new development and sincerely hope H0472 moves quickly through the Idaho House and Senate, onto the Governor’s Desk, and into LAW!

🚨EVERYONE! Please call and write Idaho House, Senate, and Governor to express your support for H0472.

Substack Note: Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on H0472 – Medical Freedom — [Vote NO on S1210]