A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/18/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Best of America!
Something uplifting for your day!
Sheep Sliding Away: How Dorper Sheep Descend Hills (10/12/24, video 1:04)
Tim vs Elmer. By Brett Weinstein (Tweet, 10/12/24)
State Freedom Caucus Network: You Have to See This Video! We Had a Great Year. By Andy Roth (10/15/24, video 06:06)
Injuries, Hard Labor, and a Road Trip! When stallions fight, get out of the way! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/14/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Injuries, Hard Labor, and a Road Trip! When stallions fight, get out of the way! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/14/24)
Balanced Intelligence and Knowledge. How Education Trains You to Miss What is Right in Front of You. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/15/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! See Note | Watch on X
🏛️🥔 Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🏛️🥔
November 5, 2024 Idaho Voting Recommendations. State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County (posted 10/01/24, updates as needed)
Boise County Republican Central Committee Voting Guide (includes printable PDF)
Ada County GOP Super Saturday! Let's get out the vote and keep Idaho red! NOTE: Ada County’s early in-person voting has begun. By Brian Almon (10/16/24)
LAST MINUTE POST: Enter To Win! Nichols for Idaho. By Tammy Nichols (10/17/24)
Idaho Legislative District 8 Elections — Vote for Faye Thompson — Do not be fooled by Democrat’s Deceit (posted 10/14/24)
Statements on Senator Dan Foreman (posted 10/07/24, updates as needed - Last update 10/17/24)
⚠️ Election Integrity Concerns (posted 10/19/24, updates as needed)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster
🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice
Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505
LAST MINUTE POST: Enter To Win! Nichols for Idaho. By Tammy Nichols (10/17/24)
Proposition 1: An Intensive Effort to Turn Idaho Blue (posted 10/17/24)
Who Do You Want on YOUR Ice Cream Team? VOTE NO on Proposition 1! (posted 10/14/24)
DON’T BE DECEIVED. VOTE NO ON PROP ONE. By Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (10/13/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
State Freedom Caucus Network: You Have to See This Video! We Had a Great Year. By Andy Roth (10/15/24, video 06:06)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Reclaiming State Sovereignty Over Illegal Immigration in 2025 & Beyond. Here's how Idaho, along with our counties and cities, can combat illegal immigration. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (10/11/24, 10/18/24)
Illegal Immigrants Are a Drain on Idaho’s Taxpayers. By Fred Birnbaum (10/15/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
Injuries, Hard Labor, and a Road Trip! When stallions fight, get out of the way! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/14/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured (updated 10/19/24) - NEW! Listen Gary Kyle and the Kin Band + Meet Professional Athletes Ken Ruettgers & Clint Didier (NFL - Green Bay Packers); John Stockton (NBA - Utah Jazz) + Buy Sports Memorabilia Charity Auction
🔥🚫💉Urgent Call to Action! Did you know the Covid-19 shot is being recommended by the Idaho Health Districts for every resident, 6 months and older, per the CDC? (posted 10/19/24)
Are Medical Errors On the Rise Due To Cognitive Impacts Of The mRNA Vaccine? In a three day span, I was told by four different patients of errors made by both physicians and nurses that harmed them, ranging from the catastrophic to the concerning. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (10/16/24)
ICAN Legal Update: In Email Obtained by ICAN, a Fauci Senior Advisor Admits CDC’s Data “Shockingly Messed Up” and Leaders Have “Serious Issues.” (10/18/24)
Survey Reveals Over One in Six Germans Report Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccination. By Jim Hoft (10/16/24)
Stealing young lives! Myocarditis and the COVID Shots. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (10/15/24, article and podcast 57:01)
Ninth Circuit Overturns Federal Judge’s Ruling, Upholds Montana Law Protecting Workers and Patients from Discrimination Based on their Vaccination Status. By Jim Hᴏft (10/14/24)
Port Hedland (Western Australia) Council Votes to Expose ‘DNA Contamination’ in mRNA Vaccines, Demands Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Shots Nationwide. By Jim Hᴏft (10/14/24)
Slovakia Could BAN mRNA Vaccines. By Peter Sweden (10/12/24)
Vaccines During Pregnancy with Lyn Redwood. RFK Jr. Podcast (10/10/24, podcast 46:04)
🔥 ICYMI: FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
🔥 ICYMI: The HighWire — DR. NAOMI WOLF REVEALS SHOCKING DETAILS IN “THE PFIZER PAPERS” (10/10/24, video 49:13)
🔥 ICYMI: Vaxxed 3 | Authorized To Kill Premiere (10/04/24, video 01:56:48, includes transcript)
🔥 ICYMI: A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured. New speakers, updated flyers, and awesome new silent auction items. Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19, Friday, October 25, 2024 (Update posted 10/11/24).
Food, Surveillance & Health
American Thought Leaders — How Regenerative Farming Can Help Solve America’s Metabolic Disease Problem. Host Jan Jekeliek and guest Mollie Engelhart (10/15/24, podcast 33 min)
CHDTV — FOOD & FARMERS AT RISK + SURVEILLANCE: Regulating Small Farmers. With Dr. Meryl Nass and guest Judith McGeary, Esq. (10/14/24, video 47:17 includes transcripts)
Children’s Health Defense
Warning: Neurotoxins (Fluoride) in Your Water. With host Dr. Paul Thomas and Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD (10/12/24, video 22:24 includes transcript)
Sedate To Vaccinate, Marburg Virus & Bird Flu (10/06/24, video 49:07 includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (10/13/24)
More…
Prostate Cancer: Over-Testing and Over-Treatment. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/17/24)
We CAN Fix Our Broken Medical System. Jenna McCarthy's seven-point plan to Break Bad on the 'medical cartel.' By FLCCC Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (10/15/24)
FLCCC Webinar: Lawfare Against Doctors. FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole welcomes legal heavyweights Rick Jaffe and Warner Mendenhall to shed light on the use of lawfare to stifle medical freedom. By FLCCC Alliance (10/12/24, video 01:20:41)
New England Journal of Medicine: study confirms viral promoter with SV40 sequence causes cancer! Skysona, a $3M/dose FDA-approved gene therapy causes cancer. Guess what it has in common with covid shots? By Sasha Latypova (10/13/24)
William Makis MD Cancer Treatment Protocol Announces Peer Reviewed Paper (10/13/24)
A Midwestern Doctor (AMD)
Please Help Prevent a Medical Miscarriage of Justice (the execution of Robert Roberson). The reprehensible story behind Shaken Baby Syndrome covering up vaccine induced infant deaths. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/16/24)
1960s “Sixty Minutes” Video on DMSO (10/14/24, video 15:57)
DMSO Resources: Notes from A Midwestern Doctor’s Articles (posted 10/15/24)
The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO. Please share your experiences with DMSO with the readers here! By A Midwestern Doctor (10/12/24)
How Your Clothes and Their Materials Shape Your Health. The Hidden Dangers of Toxic and Tight Clothing. (10/10/24)
The Highwire Insider’s Report Episode 393: CLIMATE OF CORRUPTION (10/10/24, video 01:57:45)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
🔥 ICYMI: Financial Rebellion - Omniwar: See and Stop the Bio-Nano State. With Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., and Polly Tommey (10/03/24, video 01:01:10 includes transcript)
🔥 Federal Directive 5240.01 Newly Expanded to Allow Lethal Use of Military Force Against Citizens (posted 10/14/24)
Vem Miller: Trump Assassin or Political Target? Is there a Bundy connection? (posted 10/17/24)
FLCCC Webinar: Lawfare Against Doctors. FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole welcomes legal heavyweights Rick Jaffe and Warner Mendenhall to shed light on the use of lawfare to stifle medical freedom. By FLCCC Alliance (10/12/24, video 01:20:41)
America Out Loud Pulse — Southeastern United States Under Attack. Hosts Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin, guest Diane West (10/11/24, podcast 58:21)
Israeli Perspectives & UNRWA (posted 10/13/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
Hurricanes, Fires, and other “Natural” Disasters
🔥The Hotshot Wake Up Substack. Wildfire news and real-time updates on wildfires around the world. Interviews with professionals in the industry and weekly podcast coverage of wildfire events and incidents (posted 10/15/24)
Chemtrails Cause Wildfires. Aerial spraying, hack and squirt, & bad forestry making fires more intense! By Jim Lee at ClimateViewer (08/04/24)
More…
The Chinese Are Destroying Us From Within. By Sam Faddis (10/18/24)
House Speaker Mike Johnson Drops the Receipts After CBS News Selectively Edits His Interview on Biden-Harris Regime’s Botched Hurricane Response (VIDEO). By Cristina Laila (10/15/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 10/12/24)
