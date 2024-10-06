Disclaimer

Take Our Survey

Notes & Quotes for the Week Ending 07/12/24

As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.

We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.

If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.

We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).

Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/04/24)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)

Resources for Conservative Articles & News

We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.

Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.

Health & Political News this Week

Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific

🩺 Real HEALTH NEWS for you… 🏛️ Plus the usual POLITICAL & 🥔 IDAHO STUFF no one can resist.

The BEST of America!

These videos of Mountain Mule Packers delivering relief supplies to North Carolina flood victims illustrate the best of the best in American ingenuity, compassion, and willingness to step in when needed.

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment

Idaho Leads 2nd Amendment Fight - Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter (10/04/24)

🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity

🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice

Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505

🏛️ 🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

Government Taxes, Waste & Spending — So many Articles & Videos, So Little Time (posted 10/02/24)

🏛️ 🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order

🩺 🏛️ 🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

🩺 🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Liberty is Not Free. By John Spencer (09/24/24)

American Thought Leaders — How Marxism Exploits Crises and Division. Host Jan Jekielek, guests Mike Gonzalez and Katie Gorka (09/24/24, podcast 47 min)