Too Many Notes 10/05/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE's Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we're posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven't checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/04/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The BEST of America!
These videos of Mountain Mule Packers delivering relief supplies to North Carolina flood victims illustrate the best of the best in American ingenuity, compassion, and willingness to step in when needed.
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
Idaho Leads 2nd Amendment Fight - Attorney General Raúl Labrador Letter (10/04/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
TOYOTA / LEXUS CAVES! Huge News from Robby Starbuck’s Anti-DEI Campaign (10/03/24)
John Kerry and the Assault on Free Speech. Hammering the First Amendment out of existence. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/03/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Standing With Boise State University. By Bryan Hyde (10/01/24, video 11:44, includes transcript)
Gov. Little Praises Boise State for Canceling Volleyball Game Against San Jose Amid Transgender Controversy. By Greg Pruett (09/27/24)
Another Day, Another School Shooting. By Suzanne Kearney (09/27/24)
Freedom of Speech Win! What now? “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” ― S.G. Tallentyre, The Friends of Voltaire. By Zito for Idaho, Christy Zito (09/25/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥
November 5, 2024 Idaho Voting Recommendations. State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County (posted 10/01/24, updates as needed) | Related: Boise County Republican Central Committee Voting Guide (includes printable PDF)
What is the Constitutional Amendment on Idaho’s Ballot this November, HJR 5. By Greg Pruett (10/03/24)
They Told Us. They used lawfare to force a trustee to resign and then abandoned the board. By Brent Regan, Chair Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (10/03/24)
The Dumpster Fire Presidency. By Sam Faddis (10/04/24)
Will The Great Walz Of China Come Tumblin’ Down? By Sam Faddis (10/01/24)
🥔 Foreign-born Presidential Candidate to Appear on Idaho Ballots. By Greg Pruett (10/01/24)
🥔 It’s That Time of Year Again! By Nichols for Idaho — Tammy Nichols (09/25/24)
Attorney General Ken Paxton Will Continue Defending Texas Election Integrity Law After Ruling Blocks AG’s Office from Investigating Vote Harvesting Schemes (09/30/24)
Attorney General Ken Paxton Requests Voter Registration Data from Secretary of State to Force Federal Government to Verify if Noncitizens Are Illegally Registered (10/02/24)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster
🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice
Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505
A Zillion More Reasons to VOTE NO on Idaho Proposition 1 “Idaho Open Primaries Act” (posted 10/05/24)
The Conservative Nightmare in Idaho. Here's a Step-by-Step Breakdown of How Ranked-Choice Voting Could Hand Power to RINOs and Democrats Across Idaho. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (09/28/24)
Ranked Choice Voting in Idaho. Proposition 1 will be on your November ballot — VOTE NO! (09/27/24)
Marxists & Globalists Are Lying to Idahoans – Vote ‘NO’ on Prop 1. By True Idaho News Staff Reporter (09/27/24)
Idaho Dispatch Launches Dedicated Landing Page for Proposition 1 Coverage. By Idaho Dispatch Staff (09/26/24)
Governor Little Says He Opposes Proposition 1. By Greg Pruett (09/27/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
Government Taxes, Waste & Spending — So many Articles & Videos, So Little Time (posted 10/02/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Risch, Crapo, Colleagues Outline Stark Consequences of Biden-Harris Failure to Follow Border Laws, Protect Whistleblowers (10/03/24)
To Stem the Flow of Illegal Immigrants, Idaho Must Stop Funding their Handouts. By Niklas Kleinworth (10/04/24)
Idaho Must Lead the Way on Illegal Immigration Policy. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (10/03/24)
Time to Protect Idaho against Biden’s Border Treason. By Fred Birnbaum (10/02/24)
American Thought Leaders — What the Media Is Leaving Out of Its Reporting on Crime. Host Jan Jekielek, guest John Lott (09/16/24, podcast 35 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICAN Investigation Reveals “Independent” Report on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries is Riddled With Conflicts of Interest (10/04/24, includes 3-minute video by lead attorney Aaron Siri, Esq.)
Covid vaccines associated with ALL cases of heart inflammation in children in a large UK health dataset. By Sasha Latypova (10/01/24)
AZ Rep. Gosar Introduces Groundbreaking Bill to End Big Pharma's Liability Shield for Vaccine Injuries. By Jim Hᴏft (09/27/24)
A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured (updates posted 10/04/24)
Another batch of "Experts" added to ToE (Totality of Evidence). Dr Bret Weinstein, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr George Fareed, Dr Mark Hobart and Mr Aluminium, Professor Christopher Exley. By Just call me Jack (09/28/24)
George Watts v DOD case dismissed by federal court claiming "sovereign immunity". The court ruled that the government is above the law and can kill you or your child by lying and forcing injections of poison on them under fake pretenses of a "public health crisis". By Sasha Latypova (09/26/24)
Children’s Health
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (09/29/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: Legal Rights of Parents. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas with guest Mary Holland, Esq. (09/28/24, video 30:11, includes transcript)
Doctors & Scientists: Autism and the Gut-Brain Connection. Host Dr. Brian Hooker with guest Dr. John Bergman, D.C. (09/27/24, video 40:01, includes transcript)
Children's Health Defense: Radiation Exposure Damages Our Bodies. Host Meryl Nass, M.D. with guest Ginny Silcox, AAS, BA, MA (09/26/24, video 36:49 includes transcript)
More…
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo Responds to WHO & UN Concerns (posted 10/05/24)
FLCCC Webinar: The Importance of Independent Medical Practice for Patient Care (10/03/24)
The Highwire Insider’s Report Episode 391: HEALTH REVOLUTION (09/26/24, video 01:55:27)
DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries. The decades of evidence DMSO revolutionizes the practice of medicine. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/29/24)
An Open Letter from FLCCC to Amazon on Behalf of Cancer Patients Worldwide (09/29/24 Update). Dr. Paul Marik’s book on Cancer Care was banned / made unavailable (09/19/24). NOW REINSTATED! The FLCCC Army’s collective voice has made an impact!
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Liberty is Not Free. By John Spencer (09/24/24)
American Thought Leaders — How Marxism Exploits Crises and Division. Host Jan Jekielek, guests Mike Gonzalez and Katie Gorka (09/24/24, podcast 47 min)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
“Natural” Disasters including Hurricane Helene
“My Blood is Boiling”: Furious Elon Musk Goes Off on FEMA for Blocking SpaceX Engineers from Assisting — FEMA Actively Seizing Shipments and Blocking Critical Goods and Services (10/04/24): Article | Related Substack Note
There's something nefarious going on in the mountains of Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, where hurricane victims are being left to die; stories emerge of bodies washing up in rural areas (10/03/24): Article | Related Substack Note
Hurricane Helene has a Critical Lesson for All of Us. Exploring the dangers of putting profits before people, especially when they are hidden behind a veil of secrecy. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/02/24)
News From the Frontline of Helene. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/02/24)
WEATHER ENGINEERING: The US knows how to stop and redirect hurricanes, control weather, and steer other “natural” disasters (posted 10/02/24)
Land Use & Wildfires
Log it, Graze it, or Watch it Burn. By Zito for Idaho, Christy Zito (10/02/24)
The Public Land Question Continues. By Heather Scott (09/29/24)
Financial Rebellion: The Land Grab: Weaponizing Nature (09/19/24, video 01:00:46 includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 09/28/24)
