Too Many Notes 09/28/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/27/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 Bumper Stickers for Freedom
These bumper stickers adorned one brave car in Idaho.
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 SATURDAY ROUNDUP: 9/28/24
Catching up on the week's news (includes coverage of many categories below — especially the odious Proposition 1 — all in one place). By Brian Almon (09/28/24).
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Transgender Therapy — American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Put on Notice. Two hopeful stories! (posted 09/27/24)
Wellbeing: The Single Parent Lie. Children do best with two parents. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/25/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections
🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥
AND Magazine: The Great Walz of China. By Sam Faddis (09/28/24)
Food For Thought… What’s Happening? November 5 Voting Guide. User Manuals from the Past Guide the Present (posted 09/25/24)
Election Integrity: Attorney General Ken Paxton Updates Election Lawsuits After Unlawful Voter Registration Program Sent Application to Resident Deceased since 1980 (09/23/24)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
🤥 Idaho PROPOSITION 1 - Idaho’s “Yes for Open Primaries” is peddling lies through its misleading mailers (posted 09/24/24)
🔥Idaho Proposition 1 Ranked Choice Voting phone script (posted 09/24/24)
🚫 DEFEAT IDAHO PROPOSITION 1 👎 VOTE NO!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster (includes commentary and several related articles, posted 09/27/24)
Prop 1 Preview. What our elections may look like under Proposition 1. By Secure Idaho Elections (09/27/24).
Nowhere To Hyde — The Big Lie of Prop 1. By Bryan Hyde (09/24/24, video 14:19 includes transcript)
Vote No on Prop 1. Ranked choice voting is costly, confusing, and unfair. By Brian Almon (09/24/24)
Vote No on Prop 1. By Scott Herndon (09/24/24)
Political Organizations Supporting or Opposing Proposition 1. By Idaho Dispatch Staff (09/2224)
🏛️🥔 Idaho Government & Money
Idaho is a Conservative State. The Idaho Freedom Caucus Plans on Keeping it That Way. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/23/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Protecting our money. By Niklas Kleinworth (09/20/24)
🏛️Illegal Immigration
🏛️🥔 Law & Order
See also Illegal Immigration.
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
U.N. Approves Bid For World Government. Congressional, “X” Prayer Spaces and Intercessors Efforts’ Rewarded. By Sovereignty Coalition (09/25/24)
Amend and Pass HR1425 “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act.” By Stand for Health Freedom (09/26/24)
Measles “Outbreak” In Maine Was Vaccine-Induced All Along. By ICAN Legal Update (09/24/24)
A Midwestern Doctor
The Vast Pharmaceutical Conspiracy to Silence Dissent Online. Millions of dollars were spent to weaponize the public against all of us. By A Midwestern Doctor (revised and re-released, 09/25/24)
The Great Ozempic Hustle. The GLP-1 saga epitomizes the unsustainable corruption within our medical system (condensed version of a previous article, 09/19/24)
The Unappreciated Benefits of Natural Light. Exploring the critical biological functions of a complete and balanced light spectrum (condensed version of a previous article, 09/12/24)
American Thought Leaders: Inside the Fentanyl Supply Chain: Michael Brown. Host Jan Jekielek (09/05/24, podcast 24 min)
Children's Health Defense - Brain Death Fraud (and implications for organ transplantation). Polley Tommey interviews guests Nurse Angela and Alexis Lorenze, Heidi Klessig, MD, and Melissa Schreibfeder, RN, BSN, NC-BC (09/23/24, video 01:07:37, includes transcript)
Your Genetic Info: From Big Pharma Profit to Global Human Control. Examining the 23&Me controversy against the backdrop of global government ops. By Jefferey Jaxen (09/23/24)
Vaccine-induced food allergies: turning [even organic and healthy] food into poison. Comments from a reader and data compiled by Children's Health Defense. By Sasha Latypova (09/23/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 390: HOT OFF THE PRESS + Atkisson COVID Clip with Donald Trump (09/19/24, video 02:26:47)
Health News Summary from Dr. Joseph Mercola (posted 09/23/24). Selected headlines, stories at a glance, and PDF links.
FLCCC Alliance Newsletter: Without Warning, 'Cancer Care' is Banned (and more…). Amazon banned ‘Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer' by FLCCC Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik (09/22/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: Making Our Children Well with Drs. Paul Thomas and Michelle Perro (09/21/24, video 30:20, includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (09/22/24)
FDA approves first flu vaccine (FluMist) that can be self-administered at home. By Deidre McPhillips (09/20/24)
Aaron Siri — Proud to Be Suing Hospitals and Doctors That Inject Hep B Vaccines Into Newborns Without Parental Consent. Hospitals and doctors across the nation: You are on notice (09/21/24
09/22/24 Update: What Happens When a Hospital Vaccine Injures You? The tragic but insightful story of Alexis Lorenze. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/18/24)
American Thought Leaders - Dr. Marty Makary: When Medical Consensus Fails—From Low-Fat Diets to Peanut Bans to Overuse of Antibiotics (09/17/24, podcast 01:06:00)
An Open Letter from FLCCC to Amazon on Behalf of Cancer Patients Worldwide (09/19/24). Dr. Paul Marik’s book on Cancer Care was banned / made unavailable.
‘Let Food be thy Medicine, and let Medicine be thy Food.’ That’s Hippocrates for you. Literally, FOR YOU. By FLCCC (09/19/24, video 01:20:06)
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS (posted 09/18/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
AND Magazine. Updates and Warnings from Sam Faddis (posted 09/25/24)
Transcripts Show President Trump's Directives to Pentagon Leadership to "Keep January 6 Safe" Were Deliberately Ignored. Press Release; Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/24/24)
Dear Readers, Tyranny Is Upon Us. By Paul Craig Roberts (09/23/24, 300 Words)
RFK Jr. Podcast: Sleepwalking Into World War 3 with James Webb (09/22/24, 54:52)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🥔 Ada County (Idaho) GOP Volunteers Newsletter & Sign Up (posted 09/15/24)
🏛️🥔 Subscribe to Switter’s World! (posted 09/25/24)
🥔 News from Idaho Federal Legislators & Governor (Risch, Crapo, Fulcher, Little, Bedke) (posted 09/25/24)
🥔 My Substack Summer. What I read in Summer 2024 (gives a shout out to Big E and other Substacks). By Brian Almon (09/23/24)
🥔 Bundy Motors Announcement. By Ammon and Arden Bundy (09/21/24, video 03:06 includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 09/20/24)
