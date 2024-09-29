Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes for the Week Ending 07/12/24

As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.

We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.

If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.

We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).

Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/27/24)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)

Resources for Conservative Articles & News

We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.

Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.

Health & Political News this Week

Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific

🩺 Real HEALTH NEWS for you… 🏛️ Plus the usual POLITICAL & 🥔 IDAHO STUFF no one can resist.

🏛️🥔 Bumper Stickers for Freedom

These bumper stickers adorned one brave car in Idaho.

Going to Work for America from Friday Funnies (09/27/24) by Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS. CLICK for more like this.

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

🥔 SATURDAY ROUNDUP: 9/28/24

Catching up on the week's news (includes coverage of many categories below — especially the odious Proposition 1 — all in one place). By Brian Almon (09/28/24).

🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

🏛️🥔 Elections

🔥🔥Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🔥🔥

👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!

🏛️ 🥔 Idaho Government & Money

🏛️Illegal Immigration

Food For Thought… What’s Happening? November 5 Voting Guide. User Manuals from the Past Guide the Present (posted 09/25/24)

🏛️ 🥔 Law & Order

See also Illegal Immigration.

🩺 🏛️ 🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

🩺 🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy