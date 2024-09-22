Too Many Notes 09/21/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 09/20/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
Boise City Council Calls for Gun Control Reforms for Idaho in Resolution. By Greg Pruett (09/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
DEI Would Strangle North Idaho College. Let’s save NIC from a slow death by DEI...
By Brent Regan, Chairman KCRCC (09/19/24)
Library Update. How is House Bill 710 being implemented? By Brian Almon (09/20/24)
CATERPILLAR CAVES! Big “No More Destructive DEI” News from Robby Starbuck (09/19/24)
Epic No-More-DEI “Tool Time” News from Robby Starbuck! Robby Starbuck and his team got Stanley/Black & Decker, DEWALT and Craftsman to give up their DEI programs — BIG TIME! (09/16/24)
‘Snowflakeism’ Gen Z hires are easily offended, and not ready for workplace: business leaders. By Deirdre Bardolf (09/14/24)
🚨🚨🚨 Big City Coffee wins; BSU loses! By Idaho Freedom Foundation (09/13/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity
Labrador Letter - Another Victory for Election Integrity. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (09/20/24)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
One Person One Vote. A New YouTube Channel (posted 09/21/24)
Political Vandalism Violates the Law and Undermines our Elections (09/19/24)
Idaho GOP Condemns Hateful Vandalism of Campaign Signs, Offers Reward for Conviction of Perpetrators. By Dorothy Moon (09/16/24)
🏛️🥔 Idaho Government & Money
Darr Moon | The Wild West | The Bryce Eddy Show (09/12/24, podcast 35 min)
Political Games Leave Idahoans’ Finances (and Liberties) Vulnerable. By Niklas Kleinworth (09/16/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho Senate Republicans Need Better Leadership (09/12/24, video 12:34, with transcript)
🏛️Illegal Immigration
Trump's Inelegant Brilliance. How to win at the ballot box...By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/14/24)
What ABC News Is Hiding – Haitians In Ohio And Pennsylvania. By Sam Faddis (09/14/24)
🏛️🥔 Law & Order
See also Illegal Immigration.
Sheriff Matt Clifford Says NO Debate! (09/18/24, video 00:15)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
Lies and truth bombs...a 7 minute video. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/20/24)
Winning for losing (part 3 of 3). Our work at the Leading Edge Clinic, the casino of care, and reframing health. By Scott Marsland, FNP-C (09/21/24)
VAXXED III Free Online Premiere — October 4, 2024 7pm ET / 4pm Pacific (posted 09/20/24)
A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured (update posted 09/20/24)
University of California Allows Religious Exemptions on the Heels of Two Successful ICAN-Backed Lawsuits (09/19/24)
Financial Rebellion (Children’s Health Defense CHD): A Charter for Health Freedom (09/05/24, video 59:24, includes transcript)
What Happens When a Hospital Vaccine Injures You? The tragic but insightful story of Alexis Lorenze. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/18/24)
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS (posted 09/18/24)
The FDA simplifies experimentation on children without parental consent. By Sasha Latypova (09/18/24)
🔥The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 389: THE DARK HORSE (09/12/24, video 03:14:25)
🔥RFK Jr. Podcast: Rescue the Republic with Bret Weinstein (09/17/24, podcast 00:26:00).
Policy Shifts Against The mRNA Platform Rapidly Emerged This Past Week. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (09/17/24)
The intentional murder of inconvenient people. With Dr. Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin, and freelance British journalist Jacqui Deevoy (09/14/24, podcast 58:26)
Open the Books: More Foreign Companies Now Licensing American Medical Innovations, Including in China, Russia (09/14/24)
Walgreens gets $100M contract from BARDA to target you and your children. They will use your data to target you for BARDA countermeasures "clinical trials" By Sasha Latypova (09/16/24)
Does ivermectin cause fertility issues? By FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole (08/22/24, video 02:36)
Fighting Geoengineering in Tennessee + Military Mandate Marathon (09/09/24, video 1:06:36)
Financial Rebellion: Take Action 2024 (09/12/24, video 01:05:33, includes transcript)
Medical Censorship in Brazil and #MandateMadness. FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, Dr. Carlos Nigro, and Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti joined Dr. Joseph Varon to discuss the escalating issue of medical censorship. By FLCCC Alliance (09/14/24, includes webinar slides)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (09/15/24)
What Does Dr. Ryan Cole Believe We're Facing in the Future Following Contaminated mRNA Genetic Injections for All? (09/14/24, video 1:23)
🏛️Presidential Election & Assassination
Risch, Crapo, Rick Scott Lead Bill to Bolster Security for Presidential Nominees Following Trump Assassination Attempts (09/19/24)
Not Guarding Trump – A Deliberate Decision. By Sam Faddis (09/16/24)
☕️MISSED SHOTS ☙ Monday, September 16, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 By Jeff Childers (09/16/24)
Trump and the 1960s Assassinations: Never forget what the CIA did to us. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/16/24)
The Second Trump Assassination Attempt. "It has to stop" - Pres. Biden. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/15/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
NYC Covid czar Dr Jay Varma admits breaking his own lockdown rules to attend wild parties in secretly filmed video (09/19/24)
We are a Constitutional Republic. By Ammon Bundy (09/17/24, video 01:16):
The Biden/Harris Legacy. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/17/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🥔 Ada County (Idaho) GOP Volunteers Newsletter & Sign Up (posted 09/15/24)
UFO Boat (posted 09/16/24)
The latest in Space Fashion, SpaceX style (posted 09/15/24)
Feeling snubbed on New York runways, they staged a MAGA fashion show. By Jiselle Lee (09/19/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 09/13/24)
