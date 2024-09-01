As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 08/30/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
Just for fun! Pygmy hippo gets a bath (video 22 sec):
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment (see also Law & Order)
AG’s Office Says Local Police Cannot Keep Gun Lists, Registries as Twin Falls Dispute Continues. By Greg Pruett (08/29/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom
DEI Working Group: Another exercise in futility? By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (08/28/24)
Teachers: Time to Take a Stand (08/27/24). By Bob Shillingstad
New public charter school in Avimor opens its doors. By CHRIS LANGRILL Idaho Education News (08/29/24)
Is Education Funding for Kids, or for Unions? Guest post by Branden Durst (Brian Almon, Gem State, 08/29/24)
Locker Room Wars. Title IX was written to protect women's sports. Now it's being used to destroy them. By BRIAN ALMON (08/28/24)
A New Vision to Strengthen Idaho. By The Idaho Freedom Caucus (08/26/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Voting (including Idaho’s Proposition 1)
Idaho Elected Officials Talk to Prop 1 Volunteers at Western Idaho Fair as Lawsuit Looms. By Greg Pruett (08/27/24)
Are You Ready? There are many battle fronts; are you ready to engage? By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/30/24) - Includes an important four-minute video about Ranked Choice Voting that you won’t want to miss.
Sunshine. Tracking Out-of-State Influence in our Elections. By Secure Idaho Elections (08/29/24)
New Residents to Idaho From WA, OR, CA, or NV Must Cancel Voter Registrations in Former State. By Staff Reporter (08/25/24)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Finally Admits Biden-Harris Regime Pressured Him to Censor Millions of Americans — ‘Regrets’ Colluding with the Regime! By Jim Hoft (plus image of letter and Tweet from House Judiciary GOP) (08/26/24)
Where Does Idaho’s Congressional Delegation Stand on Prop 1? By Greg Pruett (08/24/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration (see also Law & Order)
ICE Apologizes for Listing Kootenai County as ‘Non-cooperative’. By Charity Joy (08/26/24)
🏛️🥔 Law & Order
Law and Order, Texas Style (Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rides on! Posted 08/31/24)
Labrador Letter: The Misinformation Campaign of the Idaho Statesman (08/30/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
The Impact of Vaccines Based on Autopsy Reports. FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Jessica Rose explore a dramatic increase in autopsies linked to adverse events following COVID-19 vaccinations. FLCCC (video 1 hr, 08/30/24)
ICAN-Backed Lawsuit Produces Quick Results: CDC Quickly Unblocks X-User After Sued, Restoring First Amendment Rights (08/28/24)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (08/25/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: Parent's Right to Refuse Vaccines (video 37 min 41 sec, 08/24/24)
Watch RFK Jr. Expose Four Toxic Substances That Are in Your Food. It’s surprising to see Fox News actually air this. By The Vigilant Fox (08/24/24)
The FDA's War Against Sleep. Exploring the Critical Importance of Sleep and the Treatments for Insomnia (abridged version of previous article). By A Midwestern Doctor (08/22/24)
🏛️Presidential Politics + Democrats
Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) - Not for the Depends Crowd, but for the InDepends Crowd (08/30/24)
AND Magazine: The Arsonists – Kamala Helped Joe Burn America To The Ground And Now She Wants More Matches. By Sam Faddis (08/30/24)
Why I have Endorsed President Trump. This is not subtle, nor the lesser of two evils. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/28/24)
The RFK Jr. Interview They Don’t Want You to See. Prepare to have your mind blown. By The Vigilant Fox (08/28/24)
Tucker Carlson interviews RFK Jr. Transcript: Teaming up With Trump, Pavel Durov’s Arrest, CIA, and the Fall of the Democrat Party. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (video 1:28:37, 08/27/24)
The Party of Death. The dark truth. By (Christy) Zito for Idaho (08/27/24)
RF Kennedy Jr and Political Realignment. It is not merely a speech; it represents the vanguard of a tidal shift. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/24/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, Censorship & Meritocracy (see also Law & Order)
Set Your VPN to Brazil! (posted 08/31/24)
Globalism: The UN "Summit of the Future". "Pact" is just another word for a binding International Treaty. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/29/24)
Five PsyWar Videos. Examples illustrating #PsyWar concepts from US DoD and others. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/26/24)
Data Analyst Reveals Where the COVID Vaccine Deaths Are Hiding - Media Blackout. Introducing the top ten stories they chose not to tell you this week. By The Vigilant Fox (08/25/24)
Gordon’s Patriot Gems: September: Our Divided House Is About to Collapse, Part I (posted 08/26/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🔥Middle Fork Complex Wildfire Information (August - ?? 2024). Idaho and much of the American west are on fire! (posted 08/27/24)
Gov. Little commits another $10 million for Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer projects (08/27/24)
AND Magazine: The Pirates Are Winning – Defeat In The Red Sea. By Sam Faddis (0825/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 08/24/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank-you for all you do.