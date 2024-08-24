Too Many Notes 08/24/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 08/23/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
Follow-up article: National Gun Group Looking into Twin Falls Gun Shop, Police Controversy. By Greg Pruett (08/21/24)
Twin Falls Gun Shops, Police at Odds Over Alleged ‘Gun Registration’ Program. By Greg Pruett (Idaho Dispatch, 08/14/24)
🏛️🥔 Your Food & Farms
5 Key Risks to Our Food Security. Threats to our food security are now impossible to ignore. FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Brooke Miller sounds the alarm on the risks & offers ways to protect our food supply. By FLCCC Alliance and Brooke Miller M D (08/20/24)
Regenerative Farming, Agriculture, and Pesticides (posted 08/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom
The Cost of Government Childcare. How do you rein in the welfare state? By Brian Almon (08/20/24)
2024 Boise Pride Fest Sponsors — Boycott? (posted 08/21/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Voting
Prop 1 Ranked Choice Voting Is Expensive. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (08/22/24)
Secure Idaho Elections has a New Substack! (08/21/24)
This Will WRECK Idaho. Prop.1 is THAT bad. Here's why... By BRIAN LENNEY - NAMPA'S SENATOR (08/20/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration
Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Unlawful “Parole in Place” Policy that Incentivizes and Rewards Illegal Immigration. IDAHO has joined this lawsuit! (08/23/24)
Drivers License for Illegals? When wrong becomes right. By Zito for Idaho - Christy Zito (08/23/24)
Sanctuary Counties in Idaho?
Jail Data Shows Kootenai County Honors ICE Detainers, Maintains Agreement to House Federal Detainees. By Charity Joy (08/23/24)
Illegal Alien Sanctuaries in Idaho? Say it ain't so. By Brian Almon (08/22/24)
Idaho Giving Sanctuary to Illegals. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (08/22/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🌟 Meet Dr. Ryan Cole – Keynote Speaker at REACT19 Upcoming Event! 🌟
MPOX (Monkeypox to you oldsters):
Just two of many articles published on this topic:
Is "Mpox" Really a Global Emergency? If we call Mpox a global emergency, what do we call malaria or tuberculosis, which kills more than one million per year? By FLCCC Alliance (08/23/24)
Do not get an Mpox shot. …unless you want a cowpox infection. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (08/22/24)
Financial Rebellion: Ensuring Objective Science. With Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts and guest James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. (08/15/24, video 1 hr)
Pediatric Perspectives: Back-to-School Vaccine Warnings. With pediatricians Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Larry Palevsky (08/17/24)
Fluoride: Can it be so Simple? Yes, the answer is yes. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/22/24)
Stomach Acid Is Critical For Health. Unpacking the Great Acid Blocker Scam. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/18/24)
Pandemic Preparedness Racket and DOD. Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2. By Sasha Latypova (08/19/24)
Cancer: By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
The History Of My Newfound Interest In Treating Cancer (08/18/24)
The History And Evolution Of The Somatic Mutation Theory - Cancer Series Part 2. The consensus theory explaining the cause of cancer is called the Somatic Mutation Theory. It has guided research and treatment in cancer for over 70 years. Let's examine its (non) validity. (08/18/24)
Eggshell Powder — An Alternative Source of Calcium. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (08/18/24)
Covid Essential Links Update (08/20/24)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (08/18/24 )
Pediatric Perspectives: HPV Vaccine Lies. With host Dr. Paul Thomas and guest Mary Holland, Esq. (08/10/24, video 30 min 45 sec)
Tucker Carlson interviews Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley Means (08/18/24, video 2 hr 20 min)
Dr. Pierre Kory Battles ABIM
Hey Dr. Baron, How Is This For "Consensus Driven Evidence?" A grateful patient shared a photographic record of her lightning-fast recovery with ivermectin from the depths of her omicron/Delta hell back on December 31, 2021. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/21/24)
My Retaliation Against The American Board Of Internal Medicine. In this post Dr. Kory reveals the history and depths of the ABIM's corruption and in particular the innumerable and disturbing conflicts of interest of its CEO, Dr. Richard Baron. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/20/24)
The American Board of Internal Medicine Revoked All 3 Of My Board Certifications. Although I can still practice medicine, the ABIM's actions against me and Paul Marik threaten the sanctity and autonomy of the physician-patient relationship. The harm to patients will be immense. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/17/24)
🏛️Presidential Politics
🤣 Friday Funnies: Lipstick on a Pig. The Enthronement of Queen Kamala. Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/23/24)
RFK Jr. Endorses Trump: Vigilant Fox and Dr. Robert Malone present RFK Jr’s Endorsement of Donald Trump, with clips, full video, and transcript (posted 08/24/24)
The Chinese Bought Joe. How Many More People Nave They Turned? By Sam Faddis (08/19/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Censorship & Meritocracy
How to Protest without Landing Your Donkey in Jail. By Big E (08/21/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Catching up on the week's news. By BRIAN ALMON (08/24/24)
🔥Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Release | New report outlines 10 priorities to reduce impacts of wildfire (08/23/24)
Searching within a Substack for Techies (posted 08/21/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 08/16/24)
