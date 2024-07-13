Too Many Notes 07/13/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven't checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 07/12/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Just for fun…the origin of “Too Many Notes.”
America’s October Surprise Will Likely Last 10 Months. By DANIEL BOBINSKI (07/10/24). Summary: Be prepared: Buckle up. Stock up. Load up. Stand up. "People who love this country must pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."
Update on the Lava Ridge Project: US Rep. Mike Simpson takes action by inserting language into a House Appropriations bill
Labrador Letter: Idaho Has Collected $161 Million in Settlements in the Last 18 Months (07/12/24).
🔥💉Never forget what was done to pilots. ...and don't be fooled again (07/13/24, video 5 min)
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a former pilot, comments on cloud seeding and chemtrails (07/13/24).
Fighting Age Males In Camouflage Swarming Across Our Borders. SAM FADDIS (07/12/24)
New Laws. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (07/11/24)
🔥💉AND LIKE THAT, THE CLAIM VACCINES ARE THE WORLD’S BEST STUDIED PRODUCT DIES. The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, and company have just capitulated… By AARON SIRI (07/10/24).
Republican Summer. Beat the heat with your LD14 PCs. By Brian Almon (07/12/24)
Property Rights, Libraries and Safe Spaces, State Contracts, and Hate Speech in Idaho (especially Coeur D’Alene and Donnelly).
Woke Awakens in Coeur d’Alene. By Ralph K. Ginorio (07/09/24)
Politics is a Fussy Thing. The North Star. By ZITO FOR IDAHO (07/10/24)
Are These The Last Days Of The Republic? By Sam Faddis (07/09/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: EPISODE 379: SIRI TESTIFIES: NEW HAMPSHIRE PART 2 (07/04/24)
Why We Must Win. Principles cannot be impotent. By Brian Almon (07/09/24)
Distillation: Musings on the Department of Defense (updated 07/10/24)
Gov. Little, Secretary McGrane make Idaho first state to take executive action ensuring ONLY CITIZENS WILL VOTE (07/09/24)
Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom ~ Cliff's Notes Version
July: When 5th Generation Warriors Partner with America's Deep State Globalists, Part III. By Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie. (07/08/24)
Financial Rebellion: Defending Health Freedom with Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and guest Leslie Manookian (07/04/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: Keeping Kids Well Naturally (07/06/24)
The Defender: Most Read News of the Week (07/07/24)
Covid Essential Links (update 07/07/24). Added new Vaccine Injury websites to the Vaccine Adverse Events section
Commercial Fishing and Offshore Wind with Bonnie Brady (06/16/24, podcast 47 min)
How to defend yourself against Turbo Cancers: Q&A with Dr. William Makis and Dr. Peter McCullough
2024 Voting Guide Updated (Presidential Election, RFK Jr. Candidacy)
Ada County Events Updates:
Dr. Judy Mikovitz (07/09/24) and Health Freedom Idaho Sovereignty Summit (07/11/24)
Too Many Notes (week ending 07/05/24)
😪Why Isn't There a Cure for Insomnia? by A Midwestern Doctor. Plus Caffeine Meme and the Wellerman Sea Shanty (all related).
