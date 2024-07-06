Too Many Notes 07/06/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the poll below (or in comments, which we do read).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 07/05/24)
Many of the notes include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. And all link to the original articles. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Just for fun…the origin of “Too Many Notes.”
Dermatology's Horrendous War Against The Sun. Untangling Dermatology's Huge Skin Cancer Scam. By a MIDWESTERN DOCTOR.
What happened to our founding fathers after they signed the Declaration of Independence? (Paul Harvey)
Dr. Judy Mikovitz at Old State Saloon in Eagle, ID. Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30. Topic "Vaccination is Sterilization And Extermination"
The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins: Exploring the Actual Causes and Treatments of Heart Disease. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR
Labrador Letter - Independence Day 2024 - Idaho Office of Attorney General
Distillation: Musings on the Department of Defense. Summary of article by Catherine Austin-Fitts
THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH – OR BREAKFAST - Idaho Freedom Foundation
Water Update. It's not quite over...by Brian Almon - with commentary from Big E and links to RFK Jr podcasts
The Top 30 Conservatives in Idaho Politics. By Idaho Freedom Caucus.
☕️ DEVASTATING ☙ Tuesday, July 2, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Special Edition. Jeff Childers reports on all the hot takes and headlines about the “Presidential Immunity” Supreme Court decision and others.
How to Protect Idaho from the Border Madness: What the Legislature Can Do. By Christy Zito.
Glenneda Zuiderveld has resigned from Idaho Freedom Caucus. Be United and Care for Each Other. By Glenneda Zuiderveld. She says…"What's next? I honestly don't know. But what I do know is this: I will not compromise my principles. I will do my very best…
News coming In So Thick and Heavy. By Dr. Robert Malone. A short article covering heartbreaking political lawfare, the expansion of independent media, and a domain name change.
New Idaho Laws in Effect July 1. Highlights from Idaho Dispatch plus list of all 2024 laws.
Recent Press Releases from Idaho Attorney General RAÚL R. LABRADOR.
The Art of the Possible. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS.
Children’s Health Defense - The Defender: Most Read News of the Week (June 30, 2024)
‘Modest Fashion’ Designer Favors Feminine Clothing, Shares Basic Rules for Elegance and Grace. By the Epoch Times.
Idaho Department of Transportation…MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31.
Call for Ada County Sheriff Candidate Debate - Clifford vs Traubel.
☕️ THE COURT GIVETH ☙ Saturday, June 29, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Biden debate debacle; Supreme Court’s three terrific mega-decisions; and Oklahoma throws the book at secular liberal public school educators. By JEFF CHILDERS
Is Joe Biden Brain Injured? Are the COVID shots to blame for cognitive decline in our politicians, friends, and family members? By A Midwestern Doctor.
Chevron Deference Overturned by SCOTUS! By Dr. Robert Malone with additional link to a great article by Anna Von Reitz and a summary from Spike Cohen.
Education Spending is Up, but Enrollment is Down. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF)
The Presidential Debate that Americans deserved to hear: Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Donald Trump. Watch the "Real Debate" at therealdebate.com. Skip to the start at ~25:30 minute timestamp. The full video is 2 hours 48 minutes.
"Beliefs Held Strong." By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon following Idaho Republican Party state convention.
USA Today Published Our Op-Ed Calling For The Questioning Of Trump/Biden Covid Policies In Tonight's Debate. Dr. Pierre Kory.
Wildfire! Be Wildfire Ready for Summer. Tips from Idaho Power, National Park Service and Richard K. Murray. By Big E.
Idaho Governor Brad Little weighs in on Idaho’s Water issues...
Mining Projects Across Idaho. (What Does Mining Have to Do with Idaho’s Water Wars? A Closer Look at Idaho Mine Projects.) By Idaho Dispatch..
"Amadeus" Movie Cuts: Too many notes | Essential Q&A | SlowGuitarPlayer (video 2 min 08 sec): Watch
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.