WE UPDATE OUR VOTING GUIDE OFTEN, SO PLEASE CHECK THE FULL ONLINE VERSION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.

🔖BOOKMARK & SHARE THE FULL VOTING GUIDE (short URL): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

➡️ Bookmark & Share this Quick Index (short URL):

Save America! Keep Idaho IDAHO! Vote Carefully!

Ask Yourself: Which Elections Matter Most in Idaho?

✅ Primary in May. ☑️ General in November. 👎 Neither, voting doesn’t matter. ❓ I have no idea.

Hint: The answer is #1.

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

IDAHO VOTING GUIDE

Intro & Quick Index

“The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.” – Saint Augustine

Why Did We Create This Guide?

We've been working on this guide since we arrived in Idaho late in 2021. At first, this guide was a personal project to help us figure out how voting works. But over the years, we expanded its content and scope and now offer this guide to anyone who truly cares about voting with as much knowledge and integrity as possible.

🗽 Our goal is to help others learn about the available tools, resources, people, and decisions needed to Keep Idaho IDAHO and America AMERICA — with liberty and justice for all!

We hope you find this Idaho Voting Guide useful and will share it widely.

Thank you from BigE’s Bigmouth Substack

🔖 KEY ELECTION DATES:

2024 Primary: Tuesday, May 21

2024 General: Tuesday, November 5 ✅ PRIMARIES! Primaries matter most in Idaho. Please don’t sit out the primaries unless you want to move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! 🤥 LIES & MORE! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, campaign signs, government “official sources,” special interests, and even friends and family. 🧠 RESEARCH & THINK FOR YOURSELF! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out this voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. 🔖VOTEIDAHO.GOV - A Great Resource for All Things “Vote Idaho”. VoteIdaho (https://voteidaho.gov/) is the official Idaho Secretary of State voter information website. The website was revamped, making it easier to stay informed and find important election information. Key features website include user friendly interface, comprehensive election information, voter resources, and optimization for mobile devices.

Disclaimer #1: General Disclaimer (gotta have one!)

Disclaimer #2: We have done our best to ensure accuracy of links provided (please let us know if you find any errors). Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. You can find official voter guides linked in Part 3 below.

More resources: Read

Quick Index

Get there fast.

Our guide is divided into three parts. Click any link below to jump to the related section!

PART 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump

PART 2 - IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump

PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump