Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. And more… This edition catches you up on the best of what we’ve been reading and watching in the stop communism arena, along with a smattering of other topics, especially about health. We also catch you up on some of the best conservative voices ahead of primary elections. Folks, you must vote, even if you’re angry and think your vote doesn’t count. Note… All images from the articles and videos. Check out the posted comments too. AI assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on stopping communism, organ harvesting and donation, and primary elections.

Contents

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

Animals

Freedom

Kids Just Wanna Have Fun

William Shatner Just Wanna Have Fun

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Voting Guide

Communism is NOT Your Friend!

American Communism

Chinese Communism — Shen Yun Fighting Back

Democratic Socialists

Homelessness

Property Taxes Enslave Property Owners

Draft Registration — Will become Automatic

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Air — Clean? Dirty? Check it Out

Autism

Drugs

Organ Harvesting

More about Brain Death and Organ Donation

Medical & Health Resources

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

Fore! Bird on the golf course loves bouncing balls. (video 33 sec)

Freedom

Taking your freedom is always wrapped up as for your own protection.

Kids Just Wanna Have Fun

Air Synch Swimming (send this to your school’s drama teacher 😄)

William Shatner Just Wanna Have Fun

Happy Sink-O De Mayo

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe. What started as a series of short mysteries for the curious mind with a short attention span has evolved into enlightening conversations for the not-so-short attention span. Whether it’s a short mystery, a long conversation, or an audio book, The Way I Heard It is a veritable box of chocolates for the ears, because you never know what you’re going to get. — from Show Notes on Apple Podcasts. Examples below…

__________

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Saratoga: The Turning Point of the Revolution. Podcast | Video

Saratoga: The Turning Point of the Revolution. In 1777, a professional British army surrendered to an American force at Saratoga, New York. The surrender dramatically changed the course of America’s war for independence. Phillip Greenwalt, author of The Winter that Won the War, explains how and why it happened + The French Connection. Podcast | Video

__________

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Please Share

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

Communism is NOT Your Friend!

Chinese Communism — Shen Yun Fighting Back

UNBROKEN: The Untold Story of Shen Yun. (03/24/26, video 01:21:35). Don’t miss this brilliant, beautiful, and courageous documentary filled with performance snippets and heartfelt personal interviews. Shen Yun faces numerous threats but soldiers on as they bring messages of traditional Chinese (pre-communist) culture to the world.

Show Notes:

Unbroken follows the world-renowned classical Chinese dance company Shen Yun Performing Arts as it rises to global acclaim while facing intimidation and threats of violence. Through the eyes of two brothers and their fellow performers, the film traces an unlikely journey—from ordinary American childhoods to the world’s most prestigious stages—where rigorous artistic training and spiritual conviction shape both their craft and their character.

As Shen Yun tours internationally, the company becomes the target of escalating smear campaigns, threats, and alleged interference linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Blending personal storytelling with investigative reporting, UNBROKEN reveals what happens when art, faith, and freedom collide with authoritarian power—and how resilience, community, and cultural revival endure in the face of intimidation.

“Unbroken” Links

Website: https://unbrokenshenyunmovie.com/

Trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdIObq2127M&t=13s

Full movie on YouTube (01:24:34): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKjWhwzCXj4

Shen Yun website and performance information: https://www.shenyun.com/

Related

Chinese Consulate Pressured Vancouver City Official to Cancel Shen Yun Shows. The news comes as local Shen Yun presenters say the company is facing an aggressive campaign of intimidation and interference by the CCP. By Omid Ghoreishi (05/04/26)

In Secret Meeting, Xi Jinping Ordered New Strategy to Attack Falun Gong Globally. By Eva Fu (12/07/24)

American Communism

Trust is the foundation of everything we do in public life. It is what allows voters to send someone to represent them with confidence — believing that when the pressure comes, when the lines are tested, their elected officials will hold firm. That trust is not built on campaign slogans or party labels. It is built on judgment, on consistency, and on a clear understanding of who you stand with and who you do not. — Rep. David Leavitt

The Welcoming Creep of Communism. The slow normalization of radical leftist politics in Idaho. By Rep. David J Leavitt (05/04/26). Rep. Leavitt warns of the gradual normalization of radical leftist politics in Idaho through groups like Indivisible Twin Falls.

Progressivism, socialism, and communism share the premise that the collective and state supersede the individual, conflicting with constitutional principles. Indivisible Twin Falls is part of “Indivisible” a leftist partisan network that supported defund the police, BLM donations in 2020, and No Kings rallies.

Key points:

Leavitt (and others in Idaho Gang of Eight) declined Indivisible’s “Speed Representing” event invitation, citing its activist agenda.

Indivisible photographed attending candidates and marked no-shows (including Leavitt) publicly. [ED NOTE: The no-shows are patriots, make no mistake!]

Promoted candidates linked to government roles and aligned groups.

Indivisible Twin Falls represents a “long march of communism through the institutions” via cultural infiltration.

Rep. Leavitt urges voters to scrutinize candidates’ associations over labels. [ED NOTE: See our Voter Guide for tools to help you scrutinize.]

Related articles by David J. Leavitt

Democratic Socialists

Close to one-third of Democratic Socialists of America members make more than $100K. By Gabrielle Fahmy (04/26/26).

What Democratic Socialists say about themselves on their own website: Who we are: The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 100,000 members and chapters in all 50 states. We believe that working people should run both the economy and society democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few. What we do: We are a political and activist organization, not a party; through campus and community-based chapters, DSA members use a variety of tactics, from legislative to direct action, to fight for reforms that empower working people. Get Involved: The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States because we’re a member-driven mass organization. We believe that working people should run both the economy and civil society, and we show our commitment to this principle by being an organization of, by, and for the working class.

The Survey…

Close to one-third of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members earn over $100,000 annually, per a 2021 internal survey.

28% made more than $100K; 56% in white-collar jobs (academia, tech, public/non-profit, healthcare).

Over 80% college-educated; 35% hold master’s or professional degrees.

Only 6% in service/retail, 4% blue-collar.

Membership: 73% Millennials/Gen Z, median age 33 (down from 68 in 2013).

54% donated to or bought DSA merchandise.

Homelessness

Why have we placed homelessness in the communism section? Because leftist (communist, socialist, Marxist) “empathy” beliefs have exacerbated homelessness and mainly benefit those who are part of the homelessness industrial complex. We encourage you to watch the videos and read the comments posted for the homelessness articles. They’re eye-opening.

Skid Row: A Containment Zone Called Compassion. When ideology overrides reality. By Kevin Dahlgren (04/21/26).

For years, Los Angeles has wrapped its homelessness policies in the language of empathy and housing justice. But Skid Row reveals a harsher truth. What exists there is not simply poverty. It is a concentration of addiction, untreated mental illness, disorder, and human collapse in one of America’s most visible zones of urban breakdown. — Kevin Dahlgren

Skid Row in Los Angeles spans roughly fifty blocks and concentrates severe homelessness, addiction, psychosis, and mental illness. Empathetic “Housing First” policies provide permanent housing without requiring sobriety or treatment, often failing to address underlying issues and enabling dysfunction.

Key points:

Skid Row area features widespread meth and crack use, paranoia, violence, assaults, and animal abuse.

Dahlgren observed direct incidents of violence and ineffective police response due to policy constraints.

Describes current approach as a containment zone managing suffering rather than resolving it through structured intervention, treatment, and accountability.

Inside Portland’s Driftwood Cabins. Along the Willamette River, homeless people built hidden cabins that expose the failure of Portland’s response. By Kevin Dahlgren (04/14/26).

Homeless individuals built hidden cabins using driftwood along Portland’s Willamette River, across from luxury condos. Some structures are well-maintained with landscaping; others are dark, cluttered survival bunkers with needles, debris, and makeshift facilities.

Key points:

Michael built a cabin in a tidal jurisdiction gray area (county jurisdiction at high tide, city at low) and has lived there 5 years after frustration with social services.

A woman created artistic landscaping with cobblestone paths and stick fences.

One driftwood-burrowed apartment has two bedrooms, chaotic interior, hundreds of used needles, dirt floor, and pit toilet.

Roughly a dozen similar cabins exist; some recently torn down by officials.

Property Taxes Enslave Property Owners

Property tax enslavement is another form of leftist beliefs that government and government-funded NGOs must solve all problems at taxpayer expense. The typical result? More tax money poured into unnecessary services delivered inefficiently, and more poverty — for property owners, some of whom lose their homes.

A Property Tax Rebellion Is Emerging in America. The Epoch Times.

Public K–12 school spending exceeds $1 trillion annually. Citizen groups in multiple states push to reform or eliminate local property taxes funding schools and services.

Ohio : Citizens for Property Tax Reform gather signatures for ballot initiative to eliminate local property taxes.

Other states : Caps on increases proposed in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana; elimination efforts in Nebraska, Texas, Florida; shifts and phase-outs in Massachusetts, Georgia, Pennsylvania.

Challenges: Declining enrollment, rising costs, administrative bloat, unfunded mandates strain districts. Property values drive higher taxes, burdening homeowners.

Article Quotes:

Let the state find a way where 100 percent of the population pays for education. They give profit-making businesses a break, but not us. The American dream is to own a home, work for at least 30 years, pay it off, retire 10 years later, and be comfortable. If you’re relying on Social Security, that won’t happen. — Ron Shumate, resident, Springfield Township __________ Misplaced priorities. People are really being taxed out of their homes. We are just renting from the government. — Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the Frontier Institute research and policy center __________ People are tired of being taxed to death and seeing the money stolen. — Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance citizens’ group supporter

Our Take…

We OPPOSE property tax levies, especially permanent ones. (See Rules of Thumb in our voting guide.) Vote NO on Property Tax Levies. In Idaho, voters can encounter property tax levies on ballots several times per year. These supplemental levies are proposed by local taxing districts (e.g., schools, fire districts, sewer districts) for voter approval, beyond automatic annual levies. Levy writers will tug at your heartstrings, but in general, tax levies ask too much from those who own property and nothing from those who don’t.

Property tax levies are inherently UNFAIR and force a great burden on a small segment of the population.

Be especially wary of tax levies that ask for PERMANENT levy increases rather than requiring renewal votes every two years.

The Idaho Republican Party Platform Preamble (page 2) and Section 2 (page 3) support voting NO on tax levies.

Draft Registration — Will become Automatic

Eligible men will soon be automatically registered for military draft. By Melina Khan, USA TODAY (04/10/26).

Eligible men (U.S. citizens and residents, ages 18-26) will automatically be registered with the Selective Service System (SSS) by December 2026. This shifts from self-registration to government-led process using federal data sources, per the section 535 of fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump in December 2025.

Matches reports from CNN, The Hill, CNBC, Wikipedia, and others. Selective Service System submitted proposed rule March 30, 2026; effective ~December 18, 2026.

Applies to males 18-26; exempts certain active-duty military.

Non-registration penalties end as responsibility transfers to SSS.

No draft has existed in the U.S. since 1973. No draft is reinstated in this section.

Sec. 535 of Public Law 119-60 (FY 2026 NDAA):

Full bill: https://www.congress.gov/119/plaws/publ60/PLAW-119publ60.pdf (Sec. 535 starts ~p. 871).

Extract of Sec. 535: https://hasbrouck.org/draft/PL119-60-sec535.pdf.

Conference text: https://hasbrouck.org/draft/NDAA-2026-conference-SSS.pdf

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Air — Clean? Dirty? Check it Out

We aren’t qualified to judge the quality of the science behind these reports, but found them interesting and easy to use.

American Lung Association State of the Air Report. For 27 years, the American Lung Association has analyzed data from official air quality monitors to compile the “State of the Air” report. The more you learn about the air you breathe, the more you can protect your health and take steps to make the air cleaner and healthier.

Autism

‘Profound Autism’: Will New Definition Lead to Better Care, Research? ‘Profound Autism’: Will New Definition Lead to Better Care, Research? A federal advisory committee recommended adopting the term “profound autism” to refer to a subset of people with autism who require the greatest degree of support in their day-to-day lives — but whose cognitive abilities are not limited. “Not all non-speaking people with high support needs have an intellectual disability, but many have severe motor disabilities,” said John Gilmore, one of the committee members. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (05/04/26)

The article discusses a new consensus definition for “profound autism” and its potential to improve research and care. The new definition applies to those 8+ years old meeting autism criteria who require extensive adult supervision for safety/well-being, have significantly impaired adaptive functioning (unable to independently handle most daily living activities), and show IQ <50 and/or minimal verbal communication (mostly single words/phrases for basic needs).

Expected benefits:

Provides specificity within the broad autism spectrum.

Enables targeted research inclusion, better interventions, and policy/support planning.

Addresses underrepresentation of severely affected individuals in studies.

May lead to improved assessments and recognition in diagnostic manuals.

CDC data notes ~27% of autistic children fit profound autism criteria.

Related

Drugs

Having witnessed first-hand the legalization first of medical marijuana and then recreational marijuana in Oregon, we do not support this move. Evidence supporting use of medical marijuana is limited.

DOJ Reclassifies Marijuana, Paving Way for More Research Into the Drug’s Medical Benefits and Risks. The move to reclassify medical marijuana products as Schedule III drugs applies only to those products certified by state-level medical cannabis programs. All other cannabis products remain a federal Schedule I drug, including those available from states’ recreational cannabis programs. The change in legal status acknowledges that medical marijuana has some medical value and that it has a lower potential for abuse than under the previous Schedule I classification. By The Conversation (05/04/26)

DOJ reclassified state-certified medical marijuana products as Schedule III drugs on April 23. This applies only to medical cannabis from state programs; recreational and other cannabis remain Schedule I federally. The change acknowledges some medical value and lower abuse potential than Schedule I.

Key impacts:

Enables better research access to real patient products (flower, edibles, vapes) for randomized controlled trials.

Facilitates studies on uses like cancer nausea/pain, MS spasms, and chronic pain.

Maintains state medical patient access without changes.

Notes varying state quality/testing standards (e.g., Maine medical vs. recreational).

Rescheduling supports evidence on benefits and risks but does not mean cannabis is harmless, especially for pregnant women, adolescents, those with mental health or cardiac issues.

Most doctors do not have training on tapering. To learn more about tapering, see Taper Clinic, webinar here, and article here. See also Grok’s listing of A Midwestern Doctor’s articles about SSRIs and antidepressants.

RFK Jr. unveils initiative targeting ‘overuse’ of psychiatric medications, especially among children. A 2025 survey of over 30,000 adults found that 16.6% of Americans are taking antidepressants. By Sophia Compton Fox News (05/05/26).

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled an initiative targeting the overuse of psychiatric medications, especially among children.

Announced at a Make America Healthy Again summit.

Focuses on appropriate deprescribing, patient autonomy, informed consent, and shared decision-making.

Shifts toward prevention, holistic approaches like therapy, nutrition, exercise, and family support.

CMS will reimburse physicians for safe tapering and withdrawal monitoring.

Includes a report on prescribing trends, doctor training, and an expert panel.

Antidepressant use noted at 16.6% among adults per 2025 survey. Not forcing patients off meds.

Organ Harvesting

Organ harvesting and killing people to order in China should horrify everyone, but we must face these practices and stop them, including in America where a “milder” form is practiced in hospitals that rush to declare people “brain dead.”

Killed to Order: Exposing China’s Organ Harvesting Industry. What happens when a government turns prisoners of conscience into a living organ bank? Jan Jekielek and Dr. Ryan Cole examine the evidence behind China’s forced organ harvesting industry. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guest: Jan Jekielek (03/28/26, article + video 01:15:01 includes transcript)

China’s forced organ harvesting targets prisoners of conscience, primarily Falun Gong practitioners, in a state-sanctioned “kill-to-order” system.

Scale : 60,000–90,000 transplants/year estimated; $9 billion industry. Prisoners (1–2 million incarcerated) blood/tissue-typed into a living organ database.

Mechanics : Healthy detainees killed on demand for paying recipients ($100k–$300k). Hospitals often adjacent to prisons. Evidence includes pre-scheduled transplants, survivor testimonies, and 33 pieces of corroborating data.

Context : Began after 1999 crackdown on Falun Gong. Western complicity via training, equipment, and silence noted.

US Legislation: Bills in US Congress aim to address forced organ harvesting.

Related Reading

In Drift Toward Instrumentalizing Humans, Western Medicine Follows China. By Wesley J. Smith (04/14/26)

Western medicine drifts toward instrumentalizing humans, mirroring aspects of China’s utilitarian practices in organ harvesting. Wesley J. Smith highlights how euthanasia combined with organ donation in the West reflects utilitarian bioethics, prioritizing greater good over “do no harm.” China kills political prisoners like Falun Gong practitioners for organs, enabling short transplant waits.

More examples from Western medicine:

Spain : Euthanized mentally ill/paraplegic patients had organs harvested; hospitals pressured against withdrawal due to committed organs; face transplant planned pre-euthanasia.

Canada : Notifies organ donation organization upon euthanasia approval; no suicide prevention; seen as boon to donations; mentally ill eligible soon.

Belgium : 16-year-old with cancer euthanized after organ donation request; placed in coma to optimize harvesting, not for her benefit.

Bioethicists: Challenge “dead donor rule,” arguing for harvesting vital organs from living, cognitively disabled patients based on consent.

Related

Utilitarian Bioethics, Medical Socialism and the State. Greatest happiness for the greatest number is a path to medical totalitarianism. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (09/08/25)

Why 28- and 29-Year-Olds Are Disappearing From China’s Uyghur Concentration Camps . Podcast | Video

Why 28- and 29-Year-Olds Are Disappearing From China’s Uyghur Concentration Camps. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Ethan Gutmann, American Thought Leaders. (04/11/26, 59 min Podcast | Video includes transcript, may require Epoch Times subscription).

Edited from show notes:

For two decades, investigative journalist Ethan Gutmann has been researching how the Chinese Communist Party secretly harvests the organs of prisoners of conscience and kills them in the process. Gutmann authored The Slaughter (2014) and The Xinjiang Procedure (2026).

Gutmann explains how the Chinese regime—which has long targeted Falun Gong practitioners for their organs—is now exploiting captive Uyghurs for this same macabre industry.

Gutmann traveled to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey to interview dozens of Uyghurs and Kazaks who escaped after being imprisoned in camps in Xinjiang, China (aka East Turkestan). Many spoke at great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones.

Horrific revelations from the interview and book include:

“Samal” described working in one of four medical labs located several stories below the concentration camp. The clinic she worked in was used for intestinal removal. Three other clinics were there to remove organs. “You couldn’t see them, but occasionally the door would open. You‘d see somebody handling a kidney, a liver, and so forth. Every day that she worked there … there’d be eight or nine bodies. Sometimes it was as many as 20.”

Many who disappeared from camps in the middle of the night typically were 28 or 29 years old. This age demographic is a primary target for forced organ harvesting. “You are at the peak of your health. At that point, your organs have stopped growing,”

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) technology—which keeps organs oxygenated and viable for many hours—has made CCP’s organ trade even more lucrative. “Suddenly you can pull a lot more organs off a single person and get them to distribute them around. And so the profit margin goes way up on a single human being from $100,000 up to almost a million dollars, if they were selling to foreigners.”

Western institutions have failed to address these crimes.

Organ Harvesting and the Illusion of Brain Death. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Dr. Heidi Klessig. (03/31/26, article + video 47:27 includes transcript)

Dr. Heidi Klessig has long criticized brain death criteria. This interview explains why.

As an anesthesiology resident, Klessig anesthetized a “brain dead” patient for organ procurement. She observed a warm, pink patient with stable vitals and movements, who required standard anesthesia during surgery due to hemodynamic responses. This led her to question brain death as biological death.

Historical : Traditional death defined by stopped heart/breathing. 1968 Harvard committee redefined “irreversible coma” as death for utilitarian reasons—organ supply, ICU resources—without claiming biological death.

Scientific : Brain death diagnosis (bedside exam, apnea test) is subjective; many retain brain activity, hypothalamic function. Studies show it predicts death, not confirms it. Cases of long survival or recovery exist.

Systemic : Financial incentives drive procurement; hospitals report to OPOs. Practices like DCD and NRP blur lines between living and dead.

Protections: Avoid donor registration; seek second opinions and informed consent for families.

Related

Fighting For Tony: Family Defies Hospital To Save Son On Life Support (04/23/26, video 22:46). Long Island family is battling Nassau University Medical Center to keep their car accident-victim son, Tony Gestone Jr., on life support as doctors push to administer a brain death test that could trigger removal of care. Parents describe signs of brain life, including pupil reactions and pain responses, yet hospital moved to rush Tony Jr. to testing even after a judge signed a restraining order blocking brain death determination. Siri & Glimstad attorney Jessica Wallace discusses legal and ethical battle families face with hospital administrators and doctors. Article: Tony Gestone’s Family Fights Hospital’s ‘Brain Dead’ Claim Update: Judge stops brain tests: Farmingdale mom wins order to keep son on life support



More about Brain Death and Organ Donation

Image Source: Substack “Brain Death”

Medical & Health Resources