Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. And more… We’ve been unable to read, digest, and post for a while. Unfortunately, that means we have a monster backlog of articles. This edition catches you up — briefly — on the best of what we’ve been reading and watching in the medical arena, with minimal introductions for each article or video. We hope this still will be useful to you. More ahead… Note… All images from the articles and videos. Check out the posted comments too. Grok assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on the medical industrial complex.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Animals

Pea Soup Bygone Memories

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Voting Guide

Upcoming Events

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Blood Supply and mRNA COVID Shots

Cancer & Cancer Drugs

Cell Towers & Electromagnetic Radiation

Coconut Health Benefits

COVID Shots & Pregnancy

COVID Shots, Gates & Epstein Connection

COVID Shots, Elon Musk Connection

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs & Gut Health

Pesticides & Poisons

Polio & Polio Vaccines

Medical & Health Resources

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

Peahen just not interested (video 20 sec). Cool your jet-skies buddy!

Baby Okapi — Pure Joy (video 0:29)

Pea Soup Bygone Memories

Andersen’s Pea Soup Restaurant (video 0:37).

We truly miss this restaurant spot (and Andersen’s creamy vegetarian canned pea soup, which no longer is available in our local supermarkets)! Grok informs us that Andersen’s pea soup (canned split pea soup) is still being made.

The vegetarian version (vegan, no bacon/ham) is available — though often expensive — in 15 oz cans at:

Amazon (search “Andersen’s Split Pea Soup Vegetarian” or “vegan” packs).

Safeway , Haggen, Walmart, FoodMaxx, Ralph’s and some other grocery stores (creamy split pea, labeled vegan/vegetarian).

Delivery services like DoorDash and Yummy.com for quick access.

Santa Nella restaurant still serves it on-site. Search for other locations. Recipe (we haven’t tried this).

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

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Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly | Short Link: https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb | Long Link: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-voting-guide-updated-91423

Upcoming Events

Idaho Politics — Here is your 2026 Idaho Freedom Index from Idaho Freedom Foundation (Posted 04/15/26)

Idaho City — Candidate Meet & Greet. Saturday, May 2, 2026, 12 noon-3pm.

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 12 noon-3pm

Location: Creekside Campground | Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/6KjnoBkS3aCHmszz9

Sponsor: Idaho City Chamber of Commerce

Boise County — Clerk and Coroner Candidate Forum. Thursday, May 7, 2026, 6-8pm at Crouch Community Hall.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Crouch Community Hall | Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/YiYNbX7nqeuPXb2R8

Who’s running? (alphabetical order, last name)

Clerk: Brandy Gehrls, Nancy L Keeton, Kerri Pattee-Krosch, Eva Polizzi

Coroner: Pamela Garlock, Thelma Medina

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Blood Supply and mRNA COVID Shots

Blood Contamination Crisis: mRNA Shots and the Fight for Safe Transfusions. Mary Talley Bowden MD interviews R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD of SafeBlood (04/22/26, article + video 39:29 includes transcript)

mRNA COVID-19 shots can persist in the body and potentially contaminate the blood supply. Discussion covers blood anomalies observed in vaccinated individuals, increased blood-related illness claims, and mainstream denials of transmission risk. Safe Blood organization facilitates directed and autologous donations from unvaccinated or known donors.

Hospitals and FDA, industry economics, and state legislative efforts fail to protect or openly resist patient choice in transfusions.

Related

Downloads (PDF)

General Legislation Fact Sheet For Direct Donor Blood 222KB ∙ PDF file Download WHY IS LEGISLATION PROTECTING THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE DIRECTED DONOR BLOOD IMPORTANT? Fact sheet from Blessed by His Blood. Download

Talking Points And Resource For Direct Donor Blood Bill (rev 02 09 26) 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Talking Points And Resource For Direct Donor Blood Bill. Thanks to Laura Demaray, RN, and Sierra Hamm of The Reconciliation https://www.thereconciliation.org/ for this material (posted 02/03/26). Image courtesy of ChatGPT Download

Cancer & Cancer Drugs

New Review Finds Most New Cancer Drugs Help Fewer Than 2% of Patients. A new review by IMA researchers shows that most new cancer drugs help fewer than 2% of patients, making the case for the cheaper, broader strategies the system keeps ignoring. By Independent Medical Alliance (04/16/26, includes links to related reading and references on cancer care). Download the paper.

Of 14 new cancer drugs FDA-approved in 2024, 10 target less than 2% of all cancers (e.g., Itovebi ~4%, Lazcluze ~3.5%, Imdeltra ~1.3%, others rarer).

Annual global cancer spending is ~$550 billion.

Most cancer preventable via diet, reduced chemical exposures, increased physical activity, and better sleep.

Broader, cheaper options such as repurposed drugs, metabolic/dietary strategies (e.g., ketogenic diets), and multidrug combinations exist with growing evidence but less investment.

Related

Cell Towers & Electromagnetic Radiation

People Living Near Cell Towers at Greater Risk of Chronic Immune Stress. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (04/10/26)

Living near a cell tower was associated with elevated levels of white blood cells — comparable to those seen in smokers — according to a peer-reviewed study in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine. A chronically elevated white blood cell count is linked to inflammation and immune stress.

India study in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine compared 50 adults living <60m from cell towers to 51 adults >300m away in Aizawl.

Measured RF radiation, blood markers (white blood cells, monocytes, lymphocytes, amylase, cortisol); groups matched by age/gender.

24% near towers had elevated monocytes, indicating inflammation and immune stress (similar to smokers).

Heavy cellphone use (4-6 hours/day) linked to elevated lymphocytes, especially under 30.

Authors conclude cell towers and phones cause chronic immune stress, inflammation, and potential health effects.

Related

Coconut Health Benefits

The Incredible Secrets of Coconuts. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/12/26).

Article Contents Cooking Oils

The Great Cholesterol Scam

Coconut Production

Coconut Water

Coconut Options Coconut Recipes Coconut Products

Conclusion Be sure to read the comments too.

Coconuts offer many benefits as a dietary staple: low omega-6, high smoke point for cooking, replacement for seed oils.

Uses include skincare, haircare, DMSO carrier, tick repellent, and Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) for Alzheimer’s.

Coconut water acts as natural IV fluid with electrolytes and antioxidants.

AMD discusses anti-saturated fat guidelines and “cholesterol scam,” arguing that saturated fats and cholesterol actually repair vessels rather than cause heart disease.

Sugar industry influence and statin promotion likely led to decline in coconut production in 1980s. However, coconut production is sustainable with U.S. farming potential, especially in tropical areas.

COVID Shots & Pregnancy

I was wrong: the miscarriage rate after mRNA shots was not 82%, it was increased by 430%! Revisiting the infamous Shimabukuro et al pregnancy study with adjustment for the background rates of miscarriage. By Sasha Latypova (04/30/26)

This article is a bit mathematical for us, but you’ll get the gist: Shimabukuro study authors stretched the numbers to fit their purposes, misleading millions of pregnant women and increasing miscarriages and stillbirths beyond anything that could be classified as an acceptable risk vs. benefit.

The authors’ conclusion declared that there was “no obvious safety signal” for increased pregnancy losses with COVID-19 vaccination. This statement is recklessly negligent and deceptive. In a footnote of Table 4 the authors stated that the protocol-required miscarriage rate could not be computed: “No denominator was available to calculate a risk estimate for spontaneous abortions, because at the time of this report, follow-up through 20 weeks was not yet available for 905 of the 1224 participants vaccinated within 30 days before the first day of the last menstrual period or in the first trimester.” This is deceptive, because according to the clinical research standards, it is not scientifically acceptable to disregard the prespecified primary outcome measure and simply declare a result preferred by the authors or study sponsors.

Latypova retracts her prior 82% miscarriage rate claim after mRNA shots.

Revises to 200%-450% increase based on reanalysis of Shimabukuro et al. v-safe study (3,958 pregnant women).

Shimabukuro study used flawed denominator including third-trimester women; ignored incomplete follow-up for primary miscarriage outcome.

Observed 104 miscarriages (<20 weeks) vs. expected ~20 in first-trimester cohort, indicating ~431% increase (adjusted 188%-280%).

Stillbirths: ~140% increase over expected 0.6% rate.

Background rate: ~1.6% for 6-11 weeks; lower later.

VAERS: ~1,500 miscarriage reports for COVID vaccines vs. ~750 for all others over 30+ years.

Full v-safe pregnancy data still unreleased; study preliminary with no follow-up.

Related

VAERS / OpenVAERS reports of effects on reproductive health (likely underreported)

COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Life-Threatening Complications During Pregnancy. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/11/26)

Women who received a COVID-19 shot either during or right before pregnancy reported significantly higher rates of life-threatening pregnancy-related hypertensive disorders than unvaccinated women, according to a new CDC study. The women in the study had a higher risk, regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine they received or when they received it during pregnancy.

CDC study in Vaccine analyzed more than16,000 first-time pregnancies.

Vaccinated women had a 24% higher risk of hypertensive disorders (HPD) of pregnancy (15% vs. 12% unvaccinated).

Data sourced from CDC’s Vaccine Pregnancy Registry and PRAMS.

Risk persisted after adjustments.

Women who got COVID-19 illness during pregnancy had 28% higher risk of HPD than those who didn’t.

Risk of HPD from vaccination is similar to risk from COVID-19 infection despite messaging that pregnant women were at higher risk from COVID-19 and that the vaccine was safe.

Authors stated findings do not prove causation and called for further monitoring.

Current CDC stance on COVID vaccination during pregnancy is “No guidance/not applicable.”

Related

VAERS / OpenVAERS reports of effects on reproductive health (likely underreported)

COVID Shots, Gates & Epstein Connection

Epstein Pitched JPMorgan Chase on Plan to Get Bill Gates ‘More Money for Vaccines’. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (04/10/26)

Of course, there’s the smarmy stuff too alleging that Bill Gates sought antibiotics for STD, but we won’t get into that here.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Gates and key figures from the Gates Foundation regularly interacted with Jeffrey Epstein, discussing ways to finance and develop a global pandemic preparedness and vaccination network.

Documents from 2025 Epstein Files show Jeffrey Epstein pitched JPMorgan Chase in 2011 on “Project Molecule,” a perpetual charitable fund to secure more money for Bill Gates’ vaccine and pandemic preparedness efforts.

Involved: Gates, Boris Nikolic, JPMorgan executives (Jes Staley, Juliet Pullis, Mary Erdoes, Jamie Dimon), Melinda Gates suggested as chair, plus Warren Buffett, Queen Rania (Jordan), Seth Berkley (Gavi).

Proposals included offshore vaccine funding arm, billions in donations, global health investment fund launched 2013 with 5-7% returns, targeting vaccines in Africa, Asia, Latin America.

Later ties: 2013 Gates-Epstein agreement; Ebola proposals 2014; 2015 Geneva pandemic meeting; 2017 CEPI launch and pandemic bonds; Event 201 simulation.

Epstein acted as intermediary connecting banks, billionaires, and global health initiatives post-2008 conviction.

Related

Epstein Files link (search for Bill Gates)

COVID Shots, Elon Musk Connection

Elon Musk Reveals COVID Vaccine Injury After Former Pfizer Official Admits Shots Likely Killed Tens of Thousands in Germany. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (04/13/26)

In an X post, Elon Musk said he “felt like I was dying” and almost went to the hospital after taking his second COVID-19 vaccine. Musk was responding to an X post about how Dr. Helmut Sterz, Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist, admitted during a German COVID-19 inquiry that an estimated 60,000 Germans died from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Paul Ehrlich Institute reported 2,133 vaccine-related deaths; underreporting likely higher.

Sterz cited Pfizer post-marketing report of 1,200 suspected deaths in first two months; said vaccine dosage too high and repeated too often; should have been withdrawn.

Pfizer skipped carcinogenicity and pregnancy safety studies due to time constraints.

Sterz called for independent safety review and pause on mRNA vaccines until long-term effects confirmed safe.

Risk-benefit: benefits do not outweigh risks; 25 severe side effects per severe COVID case prevented (per mathematician estimate).

Many German vaccine-injured face compensation difficulties in court.

Related comments from respected doctors:

Many Germans who were injured by the COVID-19 shot have difficulty getting compensation in court for pain and suffering because the courts maintain that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has a positive risk-benefit ratio, according to one commissioner who asked questions during the inquiry. The commissioner asked Sterz if the benefits of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine seem to outweigh the risks. Sterz said no. According to Sterz, the mathematician Robert Rockenfeller, Ph.D., from the University of Koblenz, estimates there are 25 severe side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for one severe course of COVID-19 infection that the shot allegedly prevented. — Dr. Ryan Cole, head of medical and scientific affairs for the Independent Medical Alliance

Dr. Ryan Cole on X:

Deeply disturbing is an understatement. — Dr. Aseem Malhotra, prominent British cardiologist and public health campaigner

Related

Idaho Senate health & welfare committee put a moratorium bill (S1346, 2026 session) in their drawer, refusing to hear it after requested changes were made.

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs & Gut Health

Drug manufacturers, including those producing weight-loss drugs, can be sued for failure to warn and product defects. However, due to laws put in place in the late 1980s, “vaccine” manufacturers cannot be sued. They have ZERO liability! And, if pesticide companies win in courts and Congress, those companies won’t suffer lawsuits either. Without the ability to bring lawsuits (and appropriate compensation for injuries), consumers are left unprotected and manufacturers have NO incentive to improve (or withdraw) their products. _____ Sample FDA Package insert for Ozempic (similar for other GLP-1s as well, both injectable and tablets). Does anyone read these inserts? Were they in place during the push to prescribe weight-loss drugs to everyone on the planet, including kids? Do doctors read the fine print before prescribing these drugs?

Thousands of Lawsuits Allege Weight-Loss Drugs Caused Severe Health Issues. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (04/29/26)

More than 31 million U.S. adults are using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. The rapid adoption of the drugs has exposed a host of serious side effects and triggered thousands of lawsuits. Key points:

Manufacturers failed to adequately warn of full risks.

Over 4,400 lawsuits filed by patients.

Drugs: Ozempic and Wegovy (Novo Nordisk); Mounjaro (Eli Lilly).

Main issues: gastroparesis (75% of cases), ileus (18%), intestinal obstruction (18%), gallbladder injury (8%).

Other effects: persistent vomiting, bowel obstruction, vision loss (110+ plaintiffs, including blindness), nutrient depletion causing Wernicke’s encephalopathy, neurological complications, suicidal thoughts, reduced oral contraceptive effectiveness.

AAP Members With Ties to GLP-1 Drugmakers Helped Write Weight-Loss Drug Guidelines for Kids. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/12/26)

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued January 2023 clinical guidelines — still in effect — recommending GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for obese children ages 12+ and possibly 8-11, plus bariatric surgery. Guidelines were based on weak evidence; no GLP-1 studies existed for under-12s at the time. (AAP said conflicts of interest were resolved internally.)

Two-and-a-half years later, a British Medical Journal (BMJ) investigation found that 10 of 27 AAP guideline committee members received payments from GLP-1 makers, mainly meals and travel. AAP received ~$2M from 11 GLP-1 developers (2012-2024); leaders received $293K (2017-2023).

These financial ties between AAP members and manufacturers were undisclosed.

Pediatrician Michelle Perro, co-founder of GMOScience and co-author of “What’s Making Our Children Sick?,” told The Defender: The BMJ analysis raises legitimate questions about financial conflicts of interest and the limited pediatric evidence behind the current recommendations, bringing to light why caution is warranted before widespread use of GLP-1 drugs in children. Given the current evidence gaps and safety concerns, an immediate halt and independent reassessment of GLP-1 drug use in children is warranted.

Pesticides & Poisons

‘Major Win’: House Strips Pesticide Liability Shield From Farm Bill in Bipartisan Vote. By Jill Erzen (04/30/26)

The U.S. House voted 280-142 to remove pesticide liability shield language from the Farm Bill, preserving states’ authority over labeling and lawsuits against makers. The bill heads to the Senate.

The vote marked a significant bipartisan rebuke of industry-backed protections. “I do not support giving blanket immunity to corporations at the expense of American families,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who co-authored the amendment to preserve states’ authority over pesticide labeling and safety standards.

Related

Rep. Thomas Massie PRIME Act X post

Farm Action Pesticide Liability Removal X Post

EPA Reapproves ‘Dangerous’ Pesticide That ‘Threatens Farmers’ Livelihoods’. By Center for Biological Diversity (02/09/26)

Damage caused by dicamba drift was found to be worst of any herbicide in U.S. agriculture history. Yet EPA’s latest approval of dicamba provides even fewer protections from drift and damage than past approvals.

EPA reapproved dicamba for genetically engineered (GE) cotton and soybeans on February 6, 2026, with fewer drift protections than before.

Decision follows court rulings striking down prior approvals in 2020 and 2024.

Dicamba drift has damaged millions of acres of crops, orchards, gardens, trees, and wildlife since 2016.

Impacts include harm to soybeans, bees, monarch butterflies, and bumblebees.

Critics cite industry lobbyist influence at EPA and prioritization of profits over farmers.

New rules allow year-round use, drop some spraying limits and buffers.

Related

Polio & Polio Vaccines

What About Polio? With Dr. Suzanne Humphries (04/09/26, video 01:14:10 includes transcript and linked resources; interview ends at ~52 min timestamp followed by Colton Bennet’s vaccine injury / suicide story).

Dr. Suzanne Humphries and host Polly discuss a CDC Level 2 travel advisory for polio in 32 countries (including several in Europe). They frame the advisory as fearmongering to restore trust in vaccines post-COVID, urge informed consent, and emphasize personal research over media pressure. See Humphries book Dissolving Illusions for more vaccine history.

Key points:

Travel advisory is scaremongering designed to promote polio vaccines.

No paralysis cases in listed countries—only vaccine-derived virus in wastewater—and high vaccination rates there.

95% of polio infections are asymptomatic, <1% cause paralysis, and the injected IPV vaccine does not prevent transmission or spread. (See polio package inserts.)

Media links the advisory to “vaccine hesitancy.”

Polio paralysis declined before widespread vaccination. Humphries cited redefinition of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP). Data from India shows non-polio AFP rose with intensive oral polio vaccine campaigns.

Vaccine-associated paralytic polio (VAPP) is an accepted “price” of eradication, hidden from the public.

Polio vaccine’s production involves Vero/immortalized monkey cells, residual DNA, adventitious agents and lacks long-term safety trials,

Historical narratives like FDR’s polio diagnosis likely Guillain-Barré.

Related

Fact or Fear? CDC Warns Travelers About Polio — Here’s What the Data Show. Dr. Suzanne Humphries challenged a CDC travel advisory warning about polio outbreaks in at least 30 countries. Humphries said … the travel advisory relied largely on wastewater detections rather than human cases and that the CDC ignored data showing most infections cause no symptoms. By Jill Erzen (04/10/26

Medical & Health Resources