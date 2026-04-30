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In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. And more… We’ve been unable to read, digest, and post for a while. Unfortunately, that means we have a monster backlog of articles. This edition catches you up — briefly — on the best of what we’ve been reading and watching in the medical arena, with minimal introductions for each article or video. We hope this still will be useful to you. More ahead… Note… All images from the articles and videos. Check out the posted comments too. Grok assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on the medical industrial complex.

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Summary of Our Notes

Elections & Voting Guide

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Blood Pressure

Blood pressure guidelines keep being lowered to sell more drugs (video 0:10). The new normal: 1970: 160/95 | 1985: 140/90 | NOW: 110/70. Related: Unmasking the Great Blood Pressure Scam. By A Midwestern Doctor

Music

The Wrecking Crew: A celebration of the musical work of a group of session musicians known as “The Wrecking Crew.” Website | Trailer (2 min) | Amazon Prime (free for subscribers)

The Wrecking Crew: A celebration of the musical work of a group of session musicians known as “The Wrecking Crew.” Website | Trailer (2 min) | Amazon Prime (free for subscribers)

This astonishing Los Angeles band of studio musicians provided back-up instrumentals to such legendary 1960s recording artists as the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, Sonny and Cher, Jan & Dean, The Monkees, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Mamas and Papas, Tijuana Brass, Ricky Nelson, Johnny Rivers and more. They were Phil Spector's Wall of Sound. Baby Boomers, music history buffs, and fans of Rock and Roll will love this movie.

Vaccines

Unvaccinated survive the greatest global fear campaign — and live to tell the story

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Trenton: The Night Washington Crossed the Delaware (04/27/26): Podcast | Video

In the winter of 1776, the battle for independence seemed doomed after the British army chased Washington out of New York. But American general George Washington had one last play: Attack his enemy on Christmas night. The password was “victory or death.” Historian Mark Maloy tells the desperate and inspiring tale.

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Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

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Elections & Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly | Short URL: https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

Idaho Politics — Here is your 2026 Idaho Freedom Index from Idaho Freedom Foundation (Posted 04/15/26)

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Electromagnetic (EMR) & Wireless Radiation

Wireless Radiation Limits at Least 200 Times Too High to Protect Against Cancer Risks. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (04/17/26). A peer-reviewed analysis concluded that current U.S. and international limits for exposure to wireless (radiofrequency) radiation are at least 200 times too high to adequately protect against cancer risk. Limits should be dramatically lowered to better protect public health.

Using data from major studies and standard Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) risk-assessment methods, researchers estimated that existing limits exceed an acceptable cancer risk (about 1 in 100,000).

Key points:

Current exposure standards are outdated (largely unchanged since 1996) and designed mainly to prevent short-term heating effects, not long-term biological impacts.

Wireless radiation safety limits are at least 200 times too high to protect people from cancer risks.

Current limits are 8 to 24 times too high to protect against male reproductive harm, including decreased sperm count, sperm vitality and testosterone levels.

Wireless radiation is linked to biological effects such as DNA damage, oxidative stress, and tumor development in animals.

FCC continues to defy 2021 court order that it review 11,000 pages of evidence supporting claims that wireless radiation at levels currently allowed by the FCC harms people — especially kids — and the environment.

Meanwhile, FCC proposed a rule change that would allow uncontrolled proliferation of new cell towers. U.S. lawmakers are advancing a bill that would accomplish the same thing. (Bill has been stalled but not stopped: https://ehsciences.org/the-cell-tower-fast-track-bill-stalled-but-not-stopped/)

Related

Glyphosate, Gut Health, & Poison Pushback

In light of President Trump’s Executive Order “PROMOTING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE BY ENSURING AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ELEMENTAL PHOSPHORUS AND GLYPHOSATE-BASED HERBICIDES” (02/18/26) and ongoing concerns about pesticide liability protections and harms to humans and the environment, we offer some related articles. We’re certainly concerned about this issue!

Who Need s Glyphosate? By Joel Salatin (03/08/26, may require Epoch Times Subscription). Glyphosate (Roundup’s active ingredient) is unnecessary for agriculture, as farmers can achieve similar or better yields through regenerative practices, crop rotation, and mechanical weeding without the herbicide’s health and environmental risks.

The Highwire: Dr. William Shaw: Autism, The Gut Microbiome, And The Glyphosate Connection (04/23/26, video 39:45)

Biochemist Dr. William Shaw is founder of Great Plains Laboratory (now Mosaic Diagnostics). His decades of organic acid urine testing have identified microbial toxins from Clostridia and Candida at strikingly elevated levels in children with autism.

Dr. Shaw explains how antibiotics, glyphosate, and vaccine components may be systematically destroying the gut microbiome, allowing harmful microbes to produce brain-disrupting compounds he believes are central not just to autism, but to ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

With over one million samples analyzed and a trail of regulatory obstruction following his research, Shaw argues that some of medicine’s most devastating conditions originate in the gut. He asks why no one in power wants to look.

Children’s Health Defense Pediatric Perspectives: Making Our Children Well: Microbiome Health (04/25/26, video 01:02:23 with gut info ending ~32 min timestamp).

Dr. Michelle Perro discusses children’s microbiome health. Infants often lack keystone Bifidobacteria infantis (25% have none), impairing immunity, detoxification, vitamin production, and neurocognitive development via reduced short-chain fatty acids. Breastfeeding and vaginal birth help but may not fully restore it. Dr. Perro recommends microbiome testing (e.g., GI MAPs via direct labs), working with integrative providers, probiotics (especially B. infantis for infants, started low/slow, with prebiotics later), mom’s diet rich in fermented foods/fiber, and breastfeeding.

Broader topics include industrial foods/GMOs/glyphosate as chronic illness drivers (autism, ADHD, gut issues), infant formula contamination with toxic metals (aluminum, lead), air/water filters, EMF reduction, nature exposure, home food growing, and detox baths (Epsom salts).

Resources (linked in show notes)

Making Our Children Well: A Parent’s Guidebook: Empowering Healthy Families with Nutrition and Homeopathy

What’s Making Our Children Sick?: How Industrial Food Is Causing an Epidemic of Chronic Illness, and What Parents (and Doctors) Can Do About It

What’s Making Our Children Sick?: How Industrial Food Is Causing an Epidemic of Chronic Illness, and What Parents (and Doctors) Can Do About It

Study: U.S. babies lacking crucial gut bacteria

Consumer Reports testimony calling on the California Assembly to support AB 2302 and require infant formula manufacturers to test for toxic elements and report the results

GMO Science

The New MDS

The New MDS - Rumble

Are Goats an Answer to Weed Control? Keith the Apocalypse Bringer, a three-year-old Anglo-Nubian goat in Devon, spends his day systematically eating invasive brambles and thistles, helping control scrub that reduces biodiversity and benefits ground-nesting birds and wildflowers. He occasionally damages hedges or escapes to eat a neighbor’s rose, showing no regard for property. A goat’s specialized digestive system converts tough vegetation into nutrient-rich milk for cheese sold locally with minimal food miles, while manure fertilizes grass in a closed-loop system with no external inputs that has operated for ten thousand years since goat domestication. Keith remains unaware of his environmental role and continues plotting fence breaches.

Children’s Health Defense: The People vs Poison Rally. (04/26/26, video 03:13:27). Also on The Highwire.

Call to action against Bayer (Monsanto) and chemical companies. Government favoritism toward corporations allows poisoning of Americans with products such as Roundup (glyphosate), which has led to over 160,000 cancer lawsuits and $10B+ in payouts. April 27 Supreme Court case Monsanto v. Durnell could grant companies immunity from liability if EPA approves their products, shielding them and all pesticide makers from future lawsuits and harming public health for generations.

Speakers included leaders, advocates, and experts fighting for food chemical reform.

Vani Hari — Food Babe

Del Bigtree — Informed Consent Action Network | The HighWire

Thomas Massie — U.S. Representative (R-KY)

Chellie Pingree — U.S. Representative (D-ME)

Joel Salatin — Regenerative Farmer | Polyface Farm

Kelly Ryerson — The Glyphosate Girl

Zen Honeycutt — Moms Across America

Courtney Swan — Realfoodology

Alex Clark — Culture Apothecary Podcast

Zach Lahn — Generational Iowan Farmer

Brent Wisner — Attorney, Managing Parter | Wisner Baum

Tim Ryan — Former U.S. Representative (OH)

Dennis Kucinich — Former U.S. Representative (OH)

Alexandra Muñoz, Ph.D. — Independent Scientist and Toxicologist

Amanda Rocchio— Founder of MeowMeix

Jason Karp — Founder and CEO of HumanCo

Liana Werner-Gray — Author of The Earth Diet | Cancer Survivor

JW Glass — Center for Biological Diversity

Max Sano — Beyond Pesticides

Mark Doudlah — Doudlah Farms Organics

Hilda Labrada Gore — Holistic Hilda

Tony Lyons — MAHA Action

Angela Huffman — Farm Action

Sarah Starman — Friends of the Earth

Max Goldberg — Organic Insider

Stephanie Locricchio — Children’s Health Defense

Bill Freese — Center for Food Safety

Ana-Maria Temple, M.D. — Holistic Pediatrician

Daniel Andrews — Captains for Clean Water

Leah Wilson — Stand for Health Freedom

Teri McCall — Farmer who lost husband due to glyphosate exposure

Zuri Allen Star — Food Activist

Kristina Baehr — Attorney | Founder of Just Well Law

And more

Meningitis Disease & Vaccines

Good discussions with Dr. Suzanne Humphries, author of Dissolving Illusions (vaccine history), and Rising from the Dead (autobiography).

Should We Be Afraid of Meningitis? Part 1 (04/20/26, video 01:05:50 includes transcript and a list of linked resources; ends ~57 min timestamp). In-depth presentation on the bacteria and viruses linked to modern-day outbreaks.

Infection-associated death will only get better when the current conceptualization of disease in our society and in medical schools is realized as errant. — Suzanne Humphries, M.D.

UK March 2026 Kent meningitis B outbreak (student nightclub) caused media panic (”unprecedented, deadly”) with 21 confirmed cases, 2 deaths. Some initial diagnoses were wrong; thousands received vaccines and 13,500+ prophylactic antibiotics. Dr. Humphries argues against panic: prioritize modifiable lifestyle/immune factors over vaccines for true resilience.

Key points:

Cases/deaths not new; UK/US meningococcal B rates and fatality were already declining pre-2015 Men B vaccine (Bexsero). Decline started earlier (e.g., 2003-2012 in infants).

Meningococcus B commonly colonizes healthy throats asymptomatically; invasive disease is rare, opportunistic, requiring host vulnerability.

Bacteria invades via blood to meninges (brain/spinal cord protective layers) by breaching barriers, causing inflammation.

Risk factors: young adult lifestyle (crowding, partying, poor sleep, junk food, smoking/vaping, dry indoor air, low sun, EMF/blue light); prior tonsillectomy/adenoidectomy increases carriage and long-term infection risk.

Vaccines: limited evidence of true efficacy at introduction; media/vaccine push despite pre-existing decline. Antibiotics treat active cases; vaccines don’t prevent all strains or guarantee protection.

Prevention emphasis: host factors matter most. Maintain redox/electron balance, antioxidants (vitamin C levels drop sharply in severe cases), grounding, circadian health, strong mucous membranes, avoid unnecessary tonsillectomies.

Broader view: Fear-driven responses ignore terrain; focus on foundational health over endless vaccines/antibiotics.

Resources (linked in show notes)

Dr. Suzanne Humphries - Slides

Meningitis outbreak stabilises but health chiefs ‘vigilant to new cases’ – after some WRONGLY told they have the bug

Voyage into the world of atoms

Trojan horses and cluster bombs: aluminium and vaccines.

Dr Suzanne Humphries - Odysee

Dr Suzanne Humphries - X

Dissolving Illusions

Should We Vaccinate Against Meningitis? Part 2. (04/22/26, video 56:22 includes transcript and a list of linked resources; ends ~43 min timestamp). The conversation on meningitis continues. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. shares data from studies on meningitis vaccines meant to protect against this bacteria. Do they work? Are they safe? Conclusion: Focus on general health (nutrition, lifestyle, immune strength) over vaccination, beware mainstream medicine and future mRNA vaccine technologies.

Key points:

No single “meningitis vaccine,” but rather vaccines targeting specific strains (mainly meningococcal), which do not cover most meningitis cases (often viral and usually less severe).

Vaccines offer limited strain-specific protection and raise concerns about ingredients (e.g., aluminum, antibiotics) and potential toxicity.

Vaccine trials often lack true inert placebos and instead compare vaccinated groups to those receiving other vaccines.

Approvals rely on antibody responses rather than real-world outcomes.

Example: New Zealand’s meningococcal B vaccine rollout (early 2000s). Epidemic was already declining before vaccination. Vaccine was fast-tracked with limited efficacy data. Deaths occurred only among vaccinated individuals (though most people were vaccinated). Trial design and government reporting were misleading.

Vaccine-induced immunity is short-lived (possibly months), based on antibody decline data; vaccines do not reduce bacterial transmission or colonization.

Regulatory processes, post-marketing safety monitoring, and systems such as VAERS, include underreporting and bias.

Both infection and vaccination have very low death rates overall, suggesting limited benefit.

Resources (linked in show notes)

Dr. Suzanne Humphries - Slides

Meningitis outbreak stabilises but health chiefs ‘vigilant to new cases’ – after some WRONGLY told they have the bug

Voyage into the world of atoms

Trojan horses and cluster bombs: aluminium and vaccines.

Dr Suzanne Humphries - Odysee

Dr Suzanne Humphries - X

Dissolving Illusions

Vaccine Industrial Complex

The vaccine industrial complex remains hard at work. We must work hard too!

Children’s Health Defense Speaks Out

Mini-digest of articles & headlines from Children’s Health Defense. Descriptions from the article overviews; images from articles.

Mini-digest of articles & headlines from Children's Health Defense

‘We Keep Getting Pushed Aside’: Judge’s Ruling Shuts Down Testimony of People Injured by COVID Vaccines. The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee planned to hear accounts of COVID-19 vaccine injuries and make recommendations on how to help the injured. After a federal judge put the meeting on hold indefinitely, the mother of a 34-year-old man who died from the vaccine said, “We keep getting pushed aside.” By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (04/31/26)

Attorney Calls for Sweeping Vaccine Reforms, Citing ‘Useless’ Safety Studies. Attorney Aaron Siri called for sweeping changes to the U.S. vaccine safety system, saying federal agencies rely on “useless” and “unethical” studies that fail to detect risks. He urged officials to release all health data, enforce stronger clinical trial standards and revisit liability protections. “Design a study, post it … publish the results no matter what they show. That’s science,” he said. By Jill Erzen (04/31/26)

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Paid $12.6 Million in Bribes to Win Drug Approvals and Government Contracts. Combined, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, along with their subsidiaries, have reportedly paid at least $12.6 million in bribes to win drug approvals, boost sales and secure government contracts, a new analysis of international enforcement records shows. The kickbacks, sham studies and regulatory payoffs distort prescribing and drug approvals. By U.S. Right to Know (04/31/26)

Senator Ron Johnson Speaks Out

Failure to Warn: Downplaying COVID Vaccine Safety Risk. (04/02/26 newsletter). Sen. Ron Johnson released ~2,000 pages of HHS records showing the Biden administration knew of a Pfizer COVID-19 booster ischemic stroke safety signal by Nov. 2022, but delayed public warning. A Jan. 2023 HHS communications plan was edited to downplay the risk, while in Dec. 2022 the White House and HHS pushed to increase booster uptake in people 65+.

Related

Vaccines & The Military

BREAKING: U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated. ICAN Legal Update (04/29/26)

Military disability claims for cardiovascular and neurological conditions, including myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, spiked among US service members starting in 2021, the first year of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all branches. ICAN obtained VA data via FOIA comparing 2015–2019 baselines to 2020–2024, showing increases across active-duty, reserve, and National Guard personnel. Between December 2020 and December 2025, 5,980 VAERS reports were filed for military members; underreporting estimates suggest up to 598,000 may have experienced adverse events, or about 29% of the military population.

We hope mandates for all other military vaccines will be removed soon as well. No medical intervention should ever be mandated for military or civilian populations.

‘Major Victory’: Military Ends Flu Vaccine Mandate for All Service Members. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (04/21/26)

The U.S. Department of War announced that U.S. military ended its flu vaccine mandate for active-duty and reserve service members and civilian personnel, lifting requirement that had been in place for decades. Prior to the announcement, service members were still being punished for refusing the flu shot.

Vaccine Injury — Is Augmented NAC a Solution?

Dr. Tina Peers: Spike Protein, Long COVID, And The Search For Relief. The Highwire (04/09/26, video 36:43) presented a segment with Dr. Tina Peers about augmented NAC, which they are using for COVID spike protein injuries. (A nurse friend has researched this solution and found it helpful to COVID vaccine injured.)

Show Notes (edited)

Dr. Tina Peers, functional medicine physician, explains that the body may struggle to clear COVID-19 spike protein on its own. Whether from infection or injection, spike protein binds to ACE2 receptors found throughout the body, in the brain, heart, arteries, lungs, and reproductive system, potentially driving chronic inflammation. Standard tests often come back normal even in severely symptomatic patients, making diagnosis and treatment especially difficult.

Dr. Peers has spent years treating mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) — a condition affecting an estimated 20% of the population involving overreactive immune cells that, when triggered, can release a cascade of inflammatory chemicals throughout the body. Her clinical hypothesis is that MCAS may be a significant factor underlying many long Covid cases, and describes how this framework shapes her treatment approach.

After experiencing her own health changes following vaccination — including hand tremors, fatigue, and skin conditions — Dr. Peers began exploring augmented NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) as part of the Zero Spike Project, led by researcher Fabio Zuffi.

In several compelling patient cases, including her own, symptoms appeared to improve after starting the protocol. These clinical observations — which are not controlled trial results — include:

Reduced neurological symptoms.

Improved cognitive clarity.

Significant reduction in seizure frequency.

She also shares the story of Michael, featured in the documentary “Why Can’t We Talk About This?” (01:18:16) whose slow recovery has been an encouraging development.

Medical & Health Resources