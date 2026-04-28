Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. And more… We’ve been unable to read, digest, and post for a while. Unfortunately, that means we have a monster backlog of articles. This edition catches you up — briefly — on the best of what we’ve been reading and watching in the medical arena, with minimal introductions for each article or video. We hope this still will be useful to you. More ahead… Note… All images from the articles and videos. Check out the posted comments too. Grok assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on the medical industrial complex.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Animals

Artificial Intelligence

Life Lessons

Medicine

Music

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Summary of Our Notes

🔥Action Items & Information

🎶Too Many Notes

😢 In Case You Missed It (ICYMI)

Elections & Voting Guide

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Children’s Health Defense RSV Weight Loss & GLP-1 Whooping Cough / Pertussis

The Highwire Pesticides & Poison

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Cancer Measles Nutrition Medical Future & Independent Medical Networks Childhood Shots / Vaccines / Immunizations COVID Shots — The Gifts that Keep on Giving

Midwestern Doctor DMSO Blood Pressure, Heart Disease & Statins COVID Shots Shed Around the World

Medical & Health Resources

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

Duck, Duck, Don’t Duck. Don’t Do It

Stage Stealer: Cockatoo Dominates a Rubber Ducky — Shows who’s Boss (video 0:15).

Artificial Intelligence

How AI Works In Real Life

Nutritional Advice from AI — 2nd try

Life Lessons

Modern Meetings — Zoom, WebEx, or Seance — Can You Hear Me Now?

Tough Women — We all Need a Dose of True Grit!

Medicine

Dr. Ryan Cole Says: Boards of Medicine censorship is wrong and is killing people.

Music

Recorder isn’t Just for Primary School Kids! (Video 01:28)

Horse Race Music - Chinese People from Multiple Cultures Bond via Music (video 01:49)

Two Clarinets Walked into the Case…Many Emerge after Proper Gestation Period

Masterful Flight of the Bumblebee (video 01:28)

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Lexington and Concord: The Shot Heard ‘Round the World. How did an unplanned confrontation become the opening volley of the Revolution? Robert Orrison, author of A Single Blow: The Battles of Lexington and Concord, explains. (04/20/26) | Podcast | Video

Earth Day Bonus Episode: What’s Wrong with Wind and Solar? Are wind, solar, and batteries the magical solutions to all our energy needs? Or do they come with too high a price? Mark Mills, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, analyzes the true cost — both economic and environmental — of so-called green energy. (Republished: 04/22/26) | Podcast | Video

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Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

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Elections & Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly | Short URL: https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

Idaho Politics — Here is your 2026 Idaho Freedom Index from Idaho Freedom Foundation (Posted 04/15/26)

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense

RSV

RSV Vaccination — RSV Vaccine for Pregnant Women Linked to Preeclampsia, Other Complications. By Brenda Baletti, Children’s Health Defense (04/24/26).

A JAMA Network Open post-authorization safety of 13,619 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s Abrysvo RSV vaccine found they were 29% more likely to experience hypertensive disorders including preeclampsia, plus signals for prelabor rupture of membranes, compared to unvaccinated or other-vaccinated controls. Pfizer-funded researchers called results preliminary and not causal, but raised safety concerns warranting further study.

Weight Loss & GLP-1

Weight-Loss Drugs Linked to Malnutrition, Vitamin Deficiencies and Even Scurvy. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/12/26). Popular weight-loss drugs including Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda, and Mounjaro (GLP-1 agonists) are linked to malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, and scurvy due to severe appetite suppression and reduced calorie intake, per a systematic review and BMJ op-ed. Risks encompass thiamine deficiency, Wernicke encephalopathy (potentially irreversible brain damage), low magnesium, and metabolic issues, especially in vulnerable groups. Experts call for nutritional screening, monitoring, and caution, particularly in children.

Whooping Cough / Pertussis

Pertussis / Whooping Cough or the Vaccine? Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Suzanne Humphries, M.D. Host: Polly Tommey (04/02/26, video 01:09:57, includes transcript; followed by a vaccine injury story).

Whooping cough (pertussis) is primarily a toxin-mediated cough illness, often starting like a cold, with paroxysmal fits, whoop, vomiting, and rare cyanosis or complications in vulnerable children; mortality plummeted before vaccines or antibiotics due to better nutrition and sanitation.

DTaP/Tdap vaccines (containing aluminum, formaldehyde, 2-phenoxyethanol, etc.) offer limited, non-sterilizing protection, drive mutant strains, fail to prevent transmission, and cause significant adverse events (high rates of fever, fretfulness, drowsiness in infants)

Natural infection is manageable with early vitamin C therapy, foundational health support, sunlight, and the historical “airplane treatment” (unpressurized flight or decompression chamber at ~10,000 ft for pressure changes aiding clearance).

Dr. Humphries criticizes medical fear-mongering, ineffective hospital protocols (antibiotics, steroids, back-lying).

Promotes breastfeeding and avoiding early exposures.

Vaccines impair herd immunity.

Diphtheria and tetanus are also toxin-related and treatable without routine vaccination.

The Highwire

Pesticides & Poison

Pesticides & Poisons — Live 04/27/26 from the Supreme Court Steps — The People vs. Poison. (Copied from email received 04/27/26). A major showdown over pesticides and corporate accountability is unfolding in Washington, D.C., and The HighWire will be there to cover it live.

Farmers, scientists, activists, and concerned citizens will gather on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court for The People vs. Poison rally, demanding answers about the safety of widely used chemicals like glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, originally developed by Monsanto and now owned by Bayer. The rally comes as the Court weighs a pivotal question: can federal pesticide approvals protect corporations from lawsuits filed by people who say they were harmed by these products?

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

IMA has been busy — as always — provide information and resources for doctors and patients who care more about health than wealth!

Cancer

Cancer — Drug Cycling in Cancer Care: What It Is and Why It’s Critical. Treatment resistance is one of the biggest unsolved problems in cancer care. Dr. Paul Marik’s latest guide explains why it happens and introduces a practical cycling strategy designed. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guest: Dr. Paul Marik (04/21/26, article + video 01:15:53 with transcript)

Drug cycling in cancer care alternates drugs targeting multiple metabolic pathways (e.g., doxycycline/mebendazole for mitochondria/cytoskeleton, plus metformin/berberine, propranolol, melatonin) in 8-week cycles to prevent resistance from cancer cell adaptation, as seen in METRICS protocol for glioblastoma and real-world cases.

Cycling applies multi-axis pressure for better outcomes using affordable, safe agents alongside diet, fasting, sunlight, and stress reduction.

IMA’s Cancer Resource Hub: https://imahealth.org/cancer-resource-hub/

Measles

Measles — Beyond the Headlines: Evidence-Based Treatment for Measles. Measles treatment exists, and the evidence has been hiding in plain sight. IMA researchers and clinicians walk through what the data shows and what families can do right now. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Elizabeth Mumper | Guests: Dr. Joseph Varon & Matthew Halma, M.Sc. (04/14/26, article + video 59:12 with transcript).

Nutrition

From A to Zinc: The IMA Nutrient Guide (Updated April 2026). The "From A to Zinc: The IMA Nutrient Guide for Immune Health" is an 80+ page free FLCCC resource covering over 70 nutrients. Each has a dedicated page with functions, deficiency symptoms, dietary/supplement sources, optimal dosages (beyond RDA), preferred forms, bioavailability, contraindications, interactions, and special population notes. It includes guidance on building supplement protocols and is for educational use only, not medical advice.

Medical Future & Independent Medical Networks

Future of Medicine: Key Trends and What’s Ahead (Published 04/23/26, article + video 01:12:17). Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) physicians Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Paul Marik, and Dr. Ryan Cole discussed medicine’s broken system, including:

Obsolete protocols such as ACLS epinephrine still being used.

Need for shift toward bedside education.

Trusted referral network (see next).

New IMA initiatives including the Cancer Academy, Parents First Project, and 2026 IMA Awards at the Las Colinas conference.

Independent Medical Alliance Provider Network

Find Healthcare Providers Who Put Patients First. The Trusted Referral Network connects you with healthcare practitioners committed to evidence-based, individualized care—without corporate interference or one-size-fits-all protocols.

Apply for Listing: https://network.imahealth.org/apply/

Childhood Shots / Vaccines / Immunizations

Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations. By Dr. Elizabeth Mumper (Published: 04/20/26)

“Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations” promotes informed consent and personalized decisions. Covers:

Vaccine purposes and limitations (e.g., waning immunity).

Risks including side effects and inefficacy.

State exemptions.

Diverse information sources.

Modified schedules like spacing doses or delaying MMR.

Questions routine shots for healthy children (declining rotavirus, Gardasil, COVID-19).

Highlights potential links to conditions like autism and asthma.

Offers resources for parents.

COVID Shots — The Gifts that Keep on Giving

How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccine Components Really Last in the Body? By Independent Medical Alliance (02/18/26). New systematic review of 20 studies challenges original claim that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine components are short-lived. Observations instead suggest broader distribution and longer persistence of vaccine components. Authors call for further investigation into COVID-19 shot duration and effects. Examples:

Vaccine-related materials—such as mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticles—detected in blood and various tissues (including lymph nodes, brain, heart, and breast milk) for periods ranging from days to many months and in some cases over a year.

Spike protein persisted in blood for up to 709 days.

mRNA found in lymph nodes for up to 60 days.

COVID & Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) Patients — Running on Empty: New Paper Explains Why Vaccine-Injured Patients Stay Exhausted. Why do long COVID and PACVS patients crash after simple activities? A new review by IMA researchers pinpoints three broken energy pathways and what to do about them. By Independent Medical Alliance (02/24/26). New peer-reviewed paper explains persistent exhaustion in long COVID and post-vaccine injury (PACVS) patients via disrupted energy metabolism:

Impaired fat oxidation from spike protein mitochondrial damage. Low CO2 balance impairing oxygen delivery. Early lactate buildup

These effects create a vicious cycle of fatigue despite normal tests. Article proposes targeted therapies including low-intensity exercise, CoQ10, breathing techniques, and lactate buffers.

Midwestern Doctor

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) has written extensively on many “forgotten sides of medicine,” doing deep research into every topic he/she explores ranging from vaccines, DMSO, statins, and much more.

DMSO

DMSO - Early Health Innovators and DMSO. Key lessons for the present from the history of DMSO. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/23/26).

Early health innovators, especially chemist Robert Herschler and surgeon Stanley Jacob, rediscovered DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) in the 1950s as a penetrating solvent with rapid medical benefits for pain, inflammation, burns, sprains, arthritis, and drug delivery.

Hailed as a wonder drug after trials on 37,000 people, DMSO was adopted quickly.

FDA suppressed DMSO in 1965 over flawed safety concerns, halting research despite its low cost, safety, and efficacy, much like it has halted other suppressed therapies.

Innovations like DMSO spread via observability and word-of-mouth but face regulatory overreach.

AMD predicts DMSO’s resurgence amid eroding institutional trust.

Blood Pressure, Heart Disease & Statins

Blood Pressure — Understanding Blood Pressure in a Healthy Way. What they never tell us about blood pressure and the medications for it. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/05/26). Substack Note includes link to longer article and related references.

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) critiques conventional hypertension management.

High blood pressure is often a compensatory response to poor circulation and tissue perfusion rather than primary damage

90-95% “essential” cases lack clear cause.

Diagnoses inflated by lowered thresholds, measurement errors, and white coat effects.

AMD questions aggressive drug lowering to <120/80 mmHg due to variable benefits, risks including falls, kidney injury, and cognitive decline.

Advocates addressing root causes naturally over rigid targets.

Statins, Cholesterol, and The Real Cause of Heart Disease. Unpacking one of the greatest scams in medicine. By A Midwestern Doctor (02/26/26). A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) argues that the cholesterol hypothesis for heart disease is flawed.

Statins costing $25 billion annually have failed to reduce mortality despite lowering cholesterol.

Provide minimal benefits (3-4 extra days of life) and significant harms (5-30% injury rate including muscle pain, diabetes, cognitive issues).

Endothelial damage from pollution, smoking, stress, and inflammation — not high LDL — may be the true cause of heart disease, leading to clots forming plaques per the clotting model.

COVID Shots Shed Around the World

What We Now Know About COVID Vaccine Shedding. Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/01/26)

Shedding explains many injuries from mRNA COVID shots. Evidence warrants immediate mRNA vaccine withdrawal.

mRNA COVID shots cause real shedding of spike protein or components via proximity, contact, or secretions.

Leads to flu-like symptoms, menstrual disruptions (up to 78-92% in studies), headaches, fatigue, rashes, neurological issues, circulatory problems, and autoimmune flares in unvaccinated individuals.

Evidence includes over 1,500 reader reports, clinical observations, menstrual tracking data, and a peer-reviewed study, with mechanisms involving exosomes, lipid nanoparticles, and persistent spike.

Medical & Health Resources