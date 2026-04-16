Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it.

In this issue…

Articles focus on the medical industrial complex.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

Elections & Voting Guide

Idaho Legislature

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

Medical Industrial Complex Resources Ask Your Doctor: Is This Protocol Right for YOU? Healthcare Decoded (The Epoch Times) The Smart Patient’s Playbook Licensing, Studies, Clinical Trials, and More PCR Tests, Dissident Doctors, Medical Ethics PREP Act



__________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Government, Oh My!

Advise and Consent? (translated below)

If the government says: Don’t eat real butter. Then you eat real butter.

Get vaccinated. You don’t get vaccinated.

Eat insects. You don’t eat insects.

The sun is bad for you. Go out in the sun.

Eat very little meat. Then you eat a lot of meat. If everyone does that, this nonsense will stop all by itself.

Oh, Canada!

Canada Reboot | Video Explainer (02:04)

Music

Why You Need a Clarinet

Why You Need a Bari Sax - listen carefully (video 0:13)

PUNishment

One Liners — 26 funnies for pun lovers or lovers of PUNishment.

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

5-Minute Video — In Case You Missed It: What Is Birthright Citizenship? with Amy Swearer, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation (04/13/26). Podcast | Video. Do children born on U.S. soil automatically become American citizens? Many claim the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution guarantees that they do. Are they right? Listen and find out.

5-Minute Video — Hiroshima: The Price of Peace. Podcast | Video

5-Minute Video — Hiroshima: The Price of Peace with Andrew Roberts (04/13/26). Podcast | Video. Edited from show notes: On August 6th, 1945, the United States dropped an Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. This led to the end of WWII and began the nuclear arms race that defined the Cold War. Was such a destructive force justified? Andrew Roberts, author of The Storm of War: A New History of the Second World War, answers this critical question.

__________

Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

__________

Elections & Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly | Short URL: https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

Idaho Politics — Here is your 2026 Idaho Freedom Index from Idaho Freedom Foundation (Posted 04/15/26)

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

It’s important to meet candidates in person! Most post in-person “meet and greet” events on their campaign websites. Here are just a few upcoming.

See our Substack Note here for details (updated as needed)

Medical Industrial Complex

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. (All images from the articles and videos. Check out the comments too. Grok assisted us with summaries.)Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Resources

Ask Your Doctor: Is This Protocol Right for YOU?

The Silence of the Waiting Rooms. The waiting rooms are quiet. By reaching out to representatives supporting community clinics, individuals can contribute to turning the tide. By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute) and Independent Medical Alliance (02/09/26)

Over the last decade, about 30% of primary care physicians have retired or left clinical roles. Waiting rooms in clinics have grown quieter due to fewer doctors, longer appointment waits, and closed practices, while emergency departments remain overwhelmed with higher-acuity patients. What’s going on?

Physicians are leaving quietly from burnout and moral injury caused by electronic medical records, protocol-driven care, billing priorities, and reduced autonomy, shifting from judgment-based healing to compliance tasks.

Patients lose continuity when familiar doctors depart, leading to fragmented care.

Some practices succeed with team-based models prioritizing relationships, but overall, medicine has become thinner with coverage over continuity and algorithms over personal judgment.

Patient trust has declined, with only 34% of Americans confident in medical advice.

Related

The Rojas Report Substack offers many articles explaining how we got here.

George Crile, Epinephrine, and the Collapse of Thinking in Modern Medicine. Until medicine regains the courage to prioritize physiological reasoning, these mistakes will continue to be repeated confidently. By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute) and Independent Medical Alliance (01/27/26).

George Washington Crile performed experiments on shock and adrenaline in the early 1900s. These protocols persist through institutional inertia despite lacking evidence for meaningful long-term recovery.

Crile induced cardiac arrest in a dog in 1906 and used adrenaline to restart the heart, emphasizing physiology, timing, volume expansion, and trained execution rather than a universal fix.

Experiments evolved into standardized epinephrine protocols for human cardiac arrest, administered in fixed doses regardless of patient weight or arrest cause.

Evidence shows epinephrine boosts return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) and 30-day survival per the PARAMEDIC-2 trial, but yields no significant improvement in favorable neurological outcomes due to severe impairment in more survivors.

Healthcare Decoded (The Epoch Times)

The Epoch Times offers regular health tips and related videos, among other interesting topics. We don’t agree with everything they publish, but overall, their information is solid and helpful. Much information is available online for free, but some requires a subscription.

Disclaimer:

We are longtime subscribers. Started with a print subscription but eventually switched to digital for convenience.

We have benefitted greatly from our subscription.

We do not work for The Epoch Times.

Online Subscription to The Epoch Times

https://subscribe.theepochtimes.com/p/?page=digitalsub

Special offer ~$1 per week

Includes full access to EpochTV, Epoch Health, and EpochFun.

Excludes print edition.

Healthcare Decoded: An Epoch Times Exclusive Documentary (video 51:14, may require Epoch Times Subscription; includes links to in-depth reviews for subscribers)

Edited from show notes:

While the United States offers some of the most advanced health care in the world, the system is complicated, making many patients feel like they are trapped in a maze. High costs, rushed care, overtreatment, and medical errors are just a few problems pushing our health care system to crisis.

Veteran medical providers explain how the system really operates, why it offers both the best and worst in medicine, and how you navigate this complex system.

See “The Smart Patient’s Playbook” below for more tips.

The Smart Patient’s Playbook — Epoch Times Series on Health (12 Parts so far)

The Smart Patient’s Playbook

Epoch Times Series on Health — 12 parts so far.

Part 1: The Average Wait for a Doctor’s Appointment Is 31 Days—How to Get Seen Sooner

Long doctor wait times stem from shortages; patients can shorten them by calling early morning, asking for cancellations, using nurse practitioners, telemedicine, or concierge options, and building relationships with staff.

Part 2: Your Doctor Has 15 Minutes—Know How to Make Each 1 Count

Short visits leave patients confused; prepare by listing concerns, prioritizing questions, bringing records, and actively advocating to maximize limited time.

Part 3: Emergency Room, Urgent Care, or Wait? Tips on How to Decide

Choose ER for life-threatening issues, urgent care for non-emergencies, or primary care for minor problems; factor costs, symptoms, and insurance to avoid unnecessary high bills.

Part 4: ‘Normal’ Isn’t Always Normal: What Your Lab Numbers Actually Mean

Lab “normal” ranges vary; patients should review trends, understand context, ask questions, and seek second opinions if symptoms persist despite normal results.

Part 5: The Power of a Pause: When to Get a 2nd Medical Opinion and How to Do It

Get second opinions for major decisions like surgery; research providers, share records, compare approaches without confrontation.

Part 6: How Tests and Treatments Spiral Into the ‘Medical Cascade’

Incidental findings lead to escalating tests and complications; question necessity, weigh risks, and pause before proceeding.

Part 7: What to Know Before Saying Yes to Routine Screenings

Routine screenings can detect issues or cause overdiagnosis/harm; understand benefits, risks, false positives before agreeing.

Part 8: Why Your Health Records Can Drive Medical Errors–And What You Can Do

Maintain personal medical records to prevent errors from fragmented data; compile history, medications, and notes.

Part 9: How to Protect Yourself When Illness Leaves You Unable to Speak

Designate a healthcare proxy and document wishes to ensure care aligns with preferences during incapacity.

Part 10: Why Being a Passive Patient Is No Longer Enough

Active advocacy connects care dots; track symptoms, coordinate providers, and question gaps.

Part 11: 1 in 3 People Use Alternative Treatments—How to Choose What’s Best for You

Evaluate alternatives by evidence, provider credentials, and integration with conventional care; research safety and interactions.

Part 12: When One Medication Turns Into Many—and How to Prevent It

Medication cascades occur from side effects; review lists regularly, question additions, and deprescribe with doctors.

ED NOTE Pharmacists used to be wonderful resources for drug information. Sadly, most small-town pharmacies have been bought up by big chains. During COVID, pharmacists became part of the biomedical industrial complex, denying lifesaving medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. So, if you have a chance to get to know small-town pharmacists in person, and develop great trust in their judgment and critical thinking skills, they still can be a great resource. Also, look at FDA package inserts. And check out some websites or even AI resources where you can plug in a list of drugs and supplements to find out potential cross-reactions.

Licensing, Studies, Clinical Trials, and More

Lost Signals: New Study Shows How VAERS Buries Vaccine Harm. VAERS already catches only a fraction of vaccine harm. New research by Jessica Rose reveals the system is losing even more data to fixable flaws. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jessica Rose (03/31/26)

The outdated system scatters similar adverse events across multiple codes, uses inconsistent formatting for lot numbers and dates, and rounds infant ages, burying signals.

Cleaning the data recovered 8,871 reports by standardizing lot numbers.

Combining codes increased fetal loss signal by 146% and cardiac arrest by 38%.

Infant death reports (Hepatitis B) dropped by 62 when age rounding applied, peaking on day 1 with full data.

Myocarditis signal remained intact as a test case.

Fixes include AI parsing, standardized forms, and linked patient IDs.

Related

CDC Jeopardized Health of ‘Millions of Americans’ by Failing to Warn of Stroke Risk After Pfizer Vaccine. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (03/26/26)

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shots: Safe and effective? Not so much!

Sen. Ron Johnson obtained documents showing that in November 2022, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) detected a statistically significant safety signal for ischemic stroke in adults 65+ after Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster.

Biden White House and HHS failed to immediately warn the public when vaccine safety surveillance systems detected statistically significant safety signals for ischemic stroke in adults 65 and older who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine.

VAERS reports included 53 ischemic stroke cases (3 deaths) by late December 2022, over 60 more in January 2023, and roughly 226 cases by February 7, 2023.

White House officials edited CDC messaging to describe the signal as “slightly” elevated instead of “moderately,” despite data showing more than double the risk.

Related

FDA Reminds More Than 2,200 Sponsors and Researchers to Disclose Trial Results (04/13/26)

Far too often, companies are suppressing unfavorable clinical trial results and keeping them secret from patients and the scientific community. Those sponsoring clinical trials have an ethical obligation to make results public regardless of the data’s influence on the company’s share price. Too many clinical trial sponsors and researchers are failing to report their results, leaving important information unavailable to clinicians and other researchers. If you are a doctor deciding whether or not to prescribe a medication to a patient, you deserve to have the best data about clinical studies on that medication. — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

FDA reminded over 2,200 medical product sponsors and researchers to submit required clinical trial results to ClinicalTrials.gov.

Applies to interventional studies with U.S. nexus* and FDA-regulated products (excludes Phase 1 and device feasibility studies).

Results due one year after trial completion.

Internal analysis: 29.6% of applicable studies lack submitted results.

Urges voluntary compliance for over 3,000 trials.

*Per Grok: U.S. nexus means interventional studies with one or more sites in the US, or conducted under an FDA investigational new drug (IND) application or investigational device exemption (IDE).

OUR TAKE NO drug, vaccine, or device should be approved before thorough clinical trials are completed, reported on, and verified by third parties NOT associated with the manufacturer.

NO vaccine should be approved if safe, effective prevention and/or treatment already exists, if the disease is mild and self-limiting, or vaccine side effects are unknown, untested, or worse than the disease being targeted. Also… Why should compliance be voluntary?

What are we missing except rushed products that could endanger their users? (Remember: “Vaccines” enjoy liability protection if they harm people. This protection should be repealed!) Possible exception to above: Compassionate use authorization for those who have exhausted all mainstream and alternative treatments and have nothing to lose. __________ We Asked AI How many approved drugs and devices are recalled or withdrawn from the market each year? Grok Answers: Drugs: ~1,000–1,300 recalls annually (e.g., avg. 1,284 from 2012–2023).

Devices: ~800–1,100 recalls annually (e.g., 1,059 in 2024).

Total drugs + devices: ~4,500 total per year. Most are voluntary; full market withdrawals are rarer. ChatGPT Answers (more verbose than Grok, as usual) Bottom line: Drugs: ~600 recalls/year

Devices: ~800–1,000 recalls/year

Total drugs + devices: ~4,000–5,000 total recalls/year But only a very small number of products are permanently withdrawn for major safety reasons.

Related

When the FDA biologics licensure (BLA) becomes a deadly joke: absurdities of Moderna’s Spikevax nonclinical studies. Video interview with Cornelia Mrose, Flashlights podcast. By Sasha Latypova (03/18/26, video 31:28 includes transcript)

This is a bit technical, but the interview reveals the level of fraud in COVID-19 clinical “trials” and injection licensure.

In an October 2020 FDA Vaccines and Biologics Committee meeting, Doran Fink confirmed Operation Warp Speed used Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) countermeasure pathway instead of Expanded Access to avoid Institutional Review Board (IRB) review and informed consent requirements for investigational vaccines.

Investigational New Drug (IND) applications opened early 2020 by Pfizer and Moderna but deemed inapplicable after switching to non-investigational EUA.

Biologics License Applications (BLA) approvals from 2021 were claimed. However… Non-clinical data for Moderna included mostly non-Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) studies using non-representative mRNA products (not spike mRNA-1273), wrong formulations, and male-only biodistribution. Products remain under PREP Act liability protection despite BLA labeling.

Petition by Sasha Latypova with Children’s Health Defense seeks FDA action on these regulatory violations, misbranding, and proper informed consent.

Related

PCR Tests, Dissident Doctors, Medical Ethics

When War Teaches Medicine. How battlefields have driven medical breakthroughs from triage to trauma systems, while warning that medicine must never lose its ethical compass. By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute) Independent Medical Alliance (04/13/26)

Wars have driven medical advances, including triage by Dominique Jean Larrey in the Napoleonic Wars, blood transfusions and infection control in World War I, penicillin and forward surgical units in World War II, and helicopter evacuation with MASH units in Korea and Vietnam.

Ethical failures include Nazi medical experiments (lead to Nuremberg Code) and the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. [We would add that COVID-19 countermeasures were a vast medical experiment on par with the aforementioned, maybe worse because they affected the entire planet.]

Medicine’s core duty is impartial, patient-centered care under principles like the Geneva Conventions.

Warns against politicization and loss of neutrality.

Related

The Incredible Secrets of Coconuts. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/12/26). Due to lack of blood products or adequate alternatives for fluid administration, soldiers in past wars received intravenous infusions of naturally sterile coconut water directly through a filter from the fruit. Coconut water is considered “a possible blood substitute for short-term application in emergency situations.” Even today, Indonesian navy uses coconuts for medical interventions.

Sensitivity, Specificity, and the Art of Seeking Truth. Navigating the Limitations of Knowledge. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/02/26). AMD explains sensitivity and specificity in diagnostic testing.

Sensitivity: Ability to correctly identify the target condition.

Specificity: Avoiding false positives.

No test is perfect, so increasing one often decreases the other.

COVID nasal PCR tests prioritized high sensitivity, resulting in frequent false positives.

Concept of sensitivity vs. specificity applies beyond medicine, such as to criminal justice debates balancing crime prevention against wrongful arrests.

Contents

Chain Letters

James Sims

Sensitivity and Specificity

Cognitive Sensitivity and Specificity

Medical Philosophies Cancer Treatment

Therapeutic Precision

Conclusion

What Covid Policy Did to Doctors Who Refused to Stay Silent. The lesson of the pandemic is not about a virus. It is about the courage required to defend the integrity of medicine. Physicians must remain free. By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute) Independent Medical Alliance (03/23/26)

Dr. Joseph Varon worked 715 consecutive days in ICU, treating patients with clinical judgment. Then, this happened, not just to him but to nearly every doctor who didn’t follow institutional and government defined protocols:

Institutions shifted from debate to enforcement, censoring discussion of treatments, warning physicians, and labeling dissent as misinformation.

Speaking out led to professional attacks, lost invitations, media smears, 60% income reduction, canceled collaborations, board investigations, and privilege losses for colleagues.

Many doctors stayed silent due to career, financial, and personal risks, replacing scientific disagreement with enforced consensus.

Battle for Science: Dissent, data, and COVID debates. By Dr. Peter McCullough, The McCullough Report (02/23/26, article, 57 min podcast, transcript)

Panel discussion featuring an illustrious “Who’s Who” cast of characters (see below) examined excess mortality during and after the COVID-19 period. Highlights…

Death definitions: Altered to count PCR-positive cases as COVID deaths regardless of cause, inflating figures. True COVID deaths estimated at around 10% of reported totals.

Excess mortality: Minimal in places like Sweden but rose sharply from May 2021 in Europe, linked to lockdowns, hospital disruptions, and vaccines.

Hospital euthanasia: Midazolam/morphine in the UK and remdesivir in the US

PCR tests: Manipulation at high cycles.

Data concealed: Governments concealed (and continue to conceal) data.

Poisonous mRNA shots: Caused deaths, disabilities, and cancers, with no proper placebo-controlled safety trials for many vaccines.

Going forward: Panelists called for data transparency, prosecution of officials, and rejection of vaccine narratives.

Audience Q&A: Addressed public awareness and personal health choices.

“Who’s Who” cast of characters:

Dr. Peter McCullough (US cardiologist)

John Leake (author)

Del Bigtree (The HighWire, journalist)

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Germany, microbiologist)

Dr. Vibeke Manniche (Denmark)

Ivor Cummins (Ireland, biomedical engineer and moderator)

Dr. Alexandra Henrion‑Caude (France, geneticist)

Prof. Dr. Martin Haditsch (Austria, virologist)

Prof. Dr. Angus Dalgleish (Ireland, oncologist)

Prof. Dr. Mattias Desmet (Belgium, psychologist)

Dr. Heiko Schöning (Germany)

Prof. Dr. Theo Schetters (Netherlands, immunologist)

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland, WHO whistleblower)

Prof. Dr. Ronald Meester

Prof. Dr. Andreas Kinneging

Dr. Dick Bijl (epidemiologist)

Marcel Crok (science journalist)

Dr. Maarten Fornerod (biologist)

Maurice de Hond (data analyst)

Dr. Ferdinand Meeus (physicist)

Andrew Bridgen (former British MP)

PREP Act

The PREP Act: Unchecked Power, Zero Accountability, and a Path Forward. Implications of the Congressional Research Service Analysis. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (02/09/26). Long, in-depth dive into implications of PREP Act (which we believe MUST be repealed).

Six years after the pandemic began, with widely available and fully FDA-approved vaccines, there is no justification for maintaining emergency immunity shields. The emergency is over. The extraordinary powers granted to meet it should end too. — Dr. Robert Malone

ED NOTE COVID-19 PREP Act countermeasures tossed the United States Constitution — especially the Bill of Rights — right into the garbage heap, along with used masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), worthless PCR tests, and poisonous injection syringes.

The PREP Act granted sweeping legal immunity to pharmaceutical companies, distributors, healthcare providers, and others for COVID-19 countermeasures.

Starting February 2020, HHS Secretary declared PREP Act liability protections so injured or deceased individuals generally cannot sue in court, with only a high bar for “willful misconduct.”

Injured victims can seek only limited compensation via the government’s (incredibly inadequate and mostly useless) CICP program.

Emergency declaration amended at least twelve times under Trump and Biden administrations, expanding to routine childhood vaccines, flu shots, protective equipment, and telehealth.

PREP Act preempted state licensing laws, allowing pharmacists, technicians, students, and expired-license holders to administer products.

PREP Act immunity for COVID-19 countermeasures continues through December 31, 2029, despite public health emergency ending in May 2023.

HHS Secretary holds broad unilateral power to declare, expand, or end these protections with minimal oversight. Why hasn’t he done so?

The following sections are quoted directly from Dr. Malone’s article:

The Path Forward

HHS Secretary can:

Set a firm end date for PREP Act immunity, rather than extending it through 2029 Narrow definitions of covered diseases, countermeasures, and persons back to their original scope Rescind specific amendments that overreach into state authority and routine healthcare Remove incorporation of advisory opinions that lack the force of law Clarify that federal contract immunity ends when the government stops purchasing countermeasures Allow provisions to sunset rather than continuously extending them

The question isn’t whether the Secretary has legal authority to act, it’s whether the Secretary has the political will to restore accountability, state sovereignty, and individual rights in the face of pharmaceutical industry pressure.

What’s at Stake

This isn’t just about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s about fundamental principles:

Rule of Law : No industry should operate above accountability indefinitely

Federalism : States, not federal bureaucrats, should control medical licensing and practice

Individual Rights : Americans deserve their day in court when harmed by defective products

Separation of Powers : One unelected official shouldn’t wield unchecked authority over billions of dollars in liability and state regulatory power

Free Market Accountability: Legal liability ensures companies prioritize safety and quality

Related