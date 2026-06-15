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In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

America 250 History

Idaho Politics & Beyond

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Substack Authors — Warning

Technocracy & Money

Watch Duty — Flood & Fire Information

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals & People Too

Alpacas living at Best Western Ponderosa Lodge in Sisters, Oregon (video 52 sec). A whole herd of alpacas grazes and entertains guests on the hotel grounds. Article

Baby elephant debuts his footie skills at a UK zoo on the eve of the FIFA World Cup soccer competition (video 11 sec)

Bear Attack Risks around the Solar System

Client is Not a Flight Risk, Your Honor



Sharks: Watch out for People!

Computers & Light Bulbs

Website: Cookies vs Biscuits? Depends on the which side of the pond you’re on.

Computer Geek: Ctrl is Key — Handy shortcuts (for PC operating systems, often work on Apple operating systems by substituting Command key ⌘ for Ctrl; learn more)

Bright Ideas! Livermore Fire Station 6 Celebrates 125-Year Old Lightbulb (video 39 sec)

Serious — Dennis Prager

PRAYER REQUEST from Eric Metaxas | News Story: ‘Praying’—Dennis Prager Reportedly Hospitalized With Pneumonia and Blood Clots in His Lungs

June 5, 2026 (unconfirmed, but still worth your kind thoughts) | PragerU Website

06/13/26 update (Grok source): Dennis Prager (77) was hospitalized ~June 5, 2026, with pneumonia and lung blood clots. Pneumonia has cleared; he’s recovering in hospital, showing improvement (e.g., wheelchair time). Ongoing spinal injury complications from 2024 fall.

Silly

Minnesota Pencil Heads: A Sharp Experience (video 1 min)

Viruses Schmiruses

How to Recognize Stroke (Vaccines are Safe and Effective)

What’s a Conspiracy Theorist?

Keep Calm: There are No Viruses (many would agree, many would not, but keep calm anyway)

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America 250 History

One Key Fact About America’s Founding That Isn’t Taught Anymore. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Eric Metaxas (05/30/26, podcast + video with transcript) | Podcast | Video

One Key Fact About America’s Founding That Isn’t Taught Anymore. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Eric Metaxas (05/30/26, podcast + video with transcript) | Podcast | Video (may require Epoch Times Subscription)

Eric Metaxas’ book “Revolution” on the American Revolution emphasizes the revolution’s unique success due to founders’ biblical faith, self-government requiring moral and religious virtue, and the need to continue its principles amid America’s third existential crisis.

Founders’ Faith and Revolution’s Distinctiveness

All founders viewed the Revolution as intertwined with the God of the Bible. Metaxas argues the American Revolution is the only genuine, successful revolution, unlike French or Bolshevik Revolutions, because it replaced authority with self-government under God’s sovereignty. Samuel Adams spoke of restoring Sovereign (God) as king.

Self-Government and Virtue

John Adams’ quote: Constitution works only for a moral and religious people. Founders believed virtue from Christian faith enabled self-rule without heavy government force. First Great Awakening revived faith, supporting this.

Historical Events

1761: James Otis Jr. argued against Writs of Assistance in Boston court; John Adams called it the Revolution’s opening scene. [ED: Sadly, today’s surveillance state is enabling general search warrants without without probable cause or express permission, which is what James Otis argued against.]

Post-1763 French and Indian War: British taxes sparked resistance over self-taxation and rights.

17th century: Persecuted Christian groups (Puritans, Pilgrims, etc.) settled colonies seeking religious liberty.

Continuing the Revolution

John Adams described a revolution of ideas; Benjamin Rush referred to the revolution after the Revolution. Abraham Lincoln stressed educating against time’s erosion of principles and linked it to abolishing slavery. Metaxas calls for knowing history to preserve liberty against growing bureaucracy and progressivism (equated ultimately with Marxism).

Current Crisis and Religious Liberty

Third existential crisis after Revolution and Civil War, involves threats to liberty from globalism, Marxism, and loss of understanding founding principles. Rights come from God, not government. Founders established religious liberty despite Christian diversity, allowing non-Christians to be good citizens within limits (no harm to others). Metaxas advocates civics education, revival of faith for liberty for all, and active citizen engagement.

Role of Citizens

We the people are the government; average citizens must participate to maintain self-rule. Metaxas urges not being passive but fighting for principles, as enough did during the founding era.

Related

Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World. By Eric Metaxas (June 2, 2026, Amazon link)

A Birthday Worth Defending. Eric Metaxas has written the book Americans should read before the nation’s 250th birthday. The reaction from its critics explains why. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (06/06/26). Contents: New York Times moved the date on purpose; A storyteller, not a lecturer; The warning: A republic, if you can keep it; Be clear about what Metaxas has written; Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World (where to buy); TURN: Washington’s Spies and the America We Have Forgotten (Book on Amazon, Series: Roku, Philo)

Idaho Politics & Beyond

Attorney General Labrador

AG Labrador Warns Idaho Seniors About Medicare Phone Scams (06/10/26)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador issued a consumer alert warning seniors about Medicare phone scams involving a surge in complaints. Scammers pose as Medicare representatives to steal personal information for fraudulent billing.

Scammers call claiming your Medicare card is expired, lost, or needs verification.

Use spoofed local numbers and professional scripts to extract Medicare number, Social Security number, or date of birth.

Stolen info used to bill Medicare for unprovided services, costing taxpayers millions.

Medicare never calls for sensitive info, charges for replacement cards, or demands payment via gift card, crypto, wire, or cash.

Official Medicare communications sent only by U.S. mail.

Be aware of whether you are enrolled in Medicare (federal for seniors/disabled) or Medicaid (for low-income). Scammers often try to confuse you.

Advice

Hang up on suspicious calls; verify directly via 1-800-MEDICARE.

Report Scams in Idaho

Do not share Medicare/Social Security Number/Date of Birth over phone.

Report suspicious calls or fraud at ReportScamsIdaho.com or to local law enforcement.

Related

Scott Herndon

Great News! Scott Herndon Re-elected Region I Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party serving Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone counties. Watch for some terrific platform amendments! Herndon also was elected to State Senate District 1 (2026 Idaho GOP Primary voting guide results).

Glenneda Zuiderveld Farewell Address

The End of One Chapter. Three Weeks Later. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/08/26).

We encourage you to read the full article in Sen. Zuiderveld’s own words, which are eloquent and ever true. Our summary cannot do her courageous voice justice. We will miss Glenneda Zuiderveld tremendously. The voters of District 24 — those who bothered to vote in Camas (43.76%), Gooding (36.73%), Twin Falls (37.19%) counties — made a grave error by failing to re-elect Zuiderveld, not only for their district but for all of Idaho. They fell for the lies, smears, and misinformation spread about one of the most courageous senators in the Idaho legislature. Rocky Mountain Heist and Texas Heist are alive and well in Idaho, using the same playbook that ruined Colorado and Texas. Those who fought to destroy Sen. Zuiderveld and so many others should be ashamed and hang their heads in disgrace. For they surely earned that disgrace. We will miss Glenneda, her wonderful husband Tom, and all who stood with her as she stood for us. We hope she will keep writing and fighting for what is right and good about humanity. We will continue to share her words on our Substack. May her flag of truth, compassion, wisdom, and mission continue to wave for all of us to see. For those who missed the good, bad, and ugly results of the May 2026 Idaho primary, check out Idaho Voting Guide.

Glenneda Zuiderveld reflects on the end of her time as Idaho State Senator for District 24 after losing re-election (she remains our Senator through December 2026). She described personal and family costs of over a decade in politics while affirming her commitment to constitutional principles, limited government, and faith-guided service.

Key points

Three weeks after voters overwhelmingly chose a new senator (Brent Reinke), Glenneda and husband Tom rested and healed after more than 10 years of activism and four campaigns. (Sunshine Report: Contributions to Reinke | Contributions to Zuiderveld)

First campaign was for State Representative in 2018; politics became a calling that shaped family life with sacrifices including long days, missed moments, financial strain, attacks, and pressure.

Believed in limiting government per U.S. and Idaho Constitutions to protect God-given rights and liberties; oath guided every vote.

Faith influenced views: Freedom sustained by virtue, personal responsibility, not government; Founders influenced by Biblical principles.

Human nature is unchanged: Power is concentrated, government overreach extended via programs and regulations, attacks launched for refusing to comply.

Powerful interests worked hard to remove her, claiming she was ineffective. If that’s true, why did they work so hard? She fulfilled her promises to voters.

Elected to challenge overreach, spending, lack of transparency, and accountability; fought for people without compromising her principles.

Family lost livelihood beyond election defeat.

Similar patterns occurred for others who challenged establishment interests, including Priscilla Giddings, Janice McGeachin, Mark Fitzpatrick, Diego Garcia, Ammon Bundy, Congressman Thomas Massie (as well as Chad Christensen, Dorothy Moon, Ron Nate and Kerry Hanks, mentioned in reader comments).

Intimidation targets individuals but warns others to stay silent; true freedom requires speaking despite costs.

No regrets: Chose principles over re-election and title; integrity more important than office.

Office chapter closed. Now rebuilding, seeking God’s direction for next mission in business, ministry, or elsewhere while faith, family, integrity, and voice remain intact.

Quotes: “Duty is ours; results are God’s.” — John Quincy Adams; Proverbs 19:21.

Idaho Republican Party Platform — Proposed Revisions

A New Direction for the Idaho GOP Platform. By Brian Almon (06/09/26)

Brian Almon proposes amending the Idaho GOP Platform to shorten it from 20 pages to under four, shifting from detailed policy prescriptions to a preamble of principles plus concrete legislative priorities, with reduced national/federal focus.

Key points

Almon traces two years of his platform-related writings and IDGOP convention participation, comparisons to Republican National Committee (RNC) platform, skepticism on using current IDGOP platform as litmus test, and offers an annotated version of current platform.

Current platform mixes social conservatism, traditional conservatism, libertarianism, local/national issues and federal topics such as repealing 16th/ 17th Amendments.

Proposal eliminates much national focus to reduce division and unify against radical left.

New structure: Principles preamble followed by specific policy priorities for elected Republican officials.

Aims for usefulness to voters and candidates (proposal already submitted to Idaho GOP state office, before deadline).

Platform should be grounded in founding principles and represent broad party beliefs without disqualifying most candidates/voters.

Poses choice: Continue detailed additions or return to concise traditional platforms.

Invites feedback via open Google Doc; Almon will present to Platform Committee at the ID GOP Convention June 18-20.

Illegal Immigration

We are heartbroken and incensed at the massive financial burden, social destruction, and pain that illegal immigration has wrought in America and Idaho. Too many legislators have looked the other way! For in-depth coverage of Idaho’s illegal immigration issues, see: Idaho Immigration Watch

Idaho’s Illegal Immigration, Open Borders, Related Crimes & Security. What Can WE Do?

2025 Illegal Immigration Bills to Support or Oppose

2026 Illegal Immigration Bills to Support or Oppose After reading Idaho Senator’s Brandon Shippy’s Substack Article “When Compliance Replaces Freedom,” we have changed our stance on mandatory E-Verify and now object to it due to the surveillance risks and burdens placed on law-abiding citizens and businesses. We do not support illegal immigration. NOT AT ALL! We believe better solutions include: Close our borders to illegal immigration and keep them closed. Deport illegal immigrants immediately (federal agents with local sheriff cooperation). Arrest and jail illegal immigrants who commit and are convicted of additional crimes (being an illegal immigrant is the initial crime). Do not wait for jail sentences to complete before deporting illegal immigrants to their home countries. US taxpayers should not pay for their housing, even in jail. Alert home countries of crimes, and let home countries deal with them. Do not fund any support for illegal immigrants, including education, housing, and medical care other than absolute emergency medical care. Then see #2 above. Provide smoother paths to LEGAL immigration. Require photo ID for driver’s licenses and voting, but not using national databases. Proper ID and citizenship requirements should be enforced at the local level when registering to vote, to drive, etc.

Idaho Families Are Dying Because of Illegal Immigration — It’s Time for Mass Deportations. These stories hit hard because they’re happening right here in our communities. By Idaho Gang of Eight (06/10/26)

Two recent fatal incidents in Idaho involved illegal immigrants driving, resulting in deaths of local residents. Idaho Gang of Eight calls for mass deportations, full ICE cooperation, mandatory E-Verify, and ending protections for illegal immigrants.

Key points

Caldwell June, 2026: 35-year-old Idaho native Mike Vasquez was killed at scene by drunk driver Nixon Amilcar Ixcoy Lix, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala; Vasquez’s wife Jacky and three young children were seriously injured, one airlifted critical. Driver faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

Boise, November, 2025: 8-year-old Mora Gerety was struck and killed crossing street by Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero, an illegal immigrant from Honduras with prior deportation order. Ramos-Caballero released into US, obtained driver’s license via Oregon sanctuary policies.

Deaths due to failed federal enforcement and state leaders ignoring issue.

Idaho Gang of Eight joins Mass Deportation Coalition, which is planning for at least one million interior removals in 2026, targeting criminals with final orders, visa overstays, worksite enforcement.

Demands: Full cooperation with ICE, mandatory E-Verify for employers, end to state protections/benefits for illegal immigrants, accountability from officials.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice. Our usual disclaimer.

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Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

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Back Pain & Other Neurological Issues

As usual, A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) provides an incredibly detailed and lengthy discussion of experimental and real-world case studies on humans and animals. Our summary focuses on treatment options AMD presented for various spinal issues and back pain. (We coaxed ChatGPT into helping us tease out this information.) ⚠️ Anyone contemplating back or spine surgery should study the main article and related articles in depth. Our summaries and personal knowledge cannot help you make such serious decisions, but they can help you explore alternative options to surgery or long-term pain drugs. (We have observed what happens when surgical interventions do not work as advertised or patients encounter unexpected complications.)

How DMSO Heals the Spine and Reverses Paralysis. The extensive evidence behind DMSO’s ability to regenerate spinal cord injuries, treat “incurable” back pain, and transform spinal medicine — and how to use it. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/16/26)

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) describes multiple ways DMSO has been used for spinal cord injuries, paralysis, spasticity, disc disease, sciatica, neck pain, and chronic back pain. AMD attributes benefits to reduced inflammation and edema, improved blood flow, protection of injured nerves, and support of nerve regeneration.

Practical Takeaways

Most-emphasized treatment methods (details follow):

Intravenous DMSO shortly after spinal cord injury. Topical DMSO for back pain, neck pain, and sciatica. DMSO delivered by iontophoresis for spasticity and neurological dysfunction. Direct intradiscal injection of DMSO-containing solutions for degenerative disc disease. Topical, ultrasound-assisted, electrical-delivery, or injection approaches for trigger points and muscle spasm.

1. Acute Spinal Cord Injury and Paralysis

Primary approach: Intravenous DMSO

Administer as soon as possible after spinal cord trauma. Greatest improvements reported when treatment occurred within hours of injury.

Goals: Reduce spinal cord swelling. Limit secondary tissue damage. Preserve nerve function. Improve recovery of movement and sensation.

2. Spasticity After Neurological Injury

Approach: DMSO delivered by iontophoresis

DMSO combined with sodium oxybutyrate (GHB).

Applied using electrical current (iontophoresis).

Used for: Spinal cord injury. Arachnoiditis. Post-polio syndromes. Other neurological disorders.

Goals: Reduce muscle tightness. Reduce spasms. Improve walking ability. Increase voluntary movement.

3. Back Pain and Disc Disease

Approach: Topical DMSO gel

Applied directly to painful areas of the spine. (In one clinical study: Applied twice daily for 10 days.)

Used for: Acute back pain. Chronic back pain. Disc-related pain. Vertebrogenic pain syndromes.

Reported outcomes: Less pain. Improved spinal mobility. Reduced disability.

4. Sciatica

Approach: Topical application over affected areas

Applied to lower back and regions corresponding to sciatic nerve pain.

Used for: Acute sciatica. Chronic sciatica. Persistent symptoms despite other treatments.

Reported outcomes: Reduction in radiating leg pain. Improved mobility. Return to normal activities.

5. Neck Pain and Cervical Disorders

Approach: Topical application

Applied directly to neck and cervical spine region.

Used for: Chronic neck pain. Cervical stenosis. Bone spurs. Old injury-related pain.

Reported outcomes: Improved range of motion. Reduced stiffness. Less pain.

6. Trigger Points and Muscle Spasm

Approaches:

7. Degenerative Disc Disease

Approach: Intradiscal injection

Mixtures contained:

DMSO.

Glucosamine.

Chondroitin sulfate.

Dextrose.

Treatment involved:

Injection directly into damaged spinal discs.

Use in patients with chronic discogenic back pain.

Reported outcomes:

Approximately 50% reductions in pain scores.

Approximately 50% reductions in disability scores.

Improved function and patient satisfaction.

Related articles by A Midwestern Doctor

Children’s Health Defense Most-Read Stories

Most-read stories of the week ending 06/14/26

COVID History Peeled Back (Slow Reveal Begins)

Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) excellent video presents early COVID history and suppression, censorship, and ridicule of COVID dissidents. We’re pleased WSJ has joined others clamoring against censorship during the COVID pandemic. (WSJ’s editorial board supported The Great Barrington Declaration early in the COVID era. We hope WSJ also will expose COVID shots to a mainstream audience!) Unfortunately, medical and “public health” censorship continues today with many places doubling down — especially in Europe but also in US blue states such as CA, ME, WA, and others. Thus, as much as the world wants COVID swept under the rug, the censorship playbook is alive and well all over the globe. Example: The Highwire (Episode 480: THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE, SCREWWORM PANIC & THE RISE OF BIOHACKING) describes how dangerous censorship is spreading quickly from Europe to The United States.

The Lockdown Dissidents. By Wall Street Journal (06/09/26, video 37:16 includes transcript) During the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of prominent scientists challenged the prevailing government approach to lockdowns. The Lockdown Dissidents tells the story of researchers including Jay Bhattacharya, Scott Atlas, and Robert Redfield—who were sidelined and censored when they questioned the public health consensus.

Wall Street Journal — an early but not current member of Trusted News Initiative, which generally suppressed, censored, ridiculed, and lied about COVID dissidents — reveals some truth about what happened.

Trusted News Initiative Members

Source: AI and websites

Current: ABC (Australia), AFP, AP, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Dawn (Pakistan), EBU, Financial Times, Google/YouTube, Indian Express, Information Futures Lab, Kompas (Indonesia), Meta, Microsoft, Nation Media Group, NDTV (India), NHK (Japan), Reuters Institute, SBS (Australia), The Hindu, Thomson Reuters, Twitter (X), Washington Post.

Past (from Internet Archive): Daily Maverick, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Facebook (now Meta), First Draft News, Instagram (now Meta), LA Times, Mail & Guardian, New York Times, Reuters (now Thomson Reuters), Wall Street Journal.

The documentary covers Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s Senate confirmation hearing for NIH director, his opposition to COVID lockdowns, the Great Barrington Declaration, suppression of dissenting views, and lessons on scientific debate and freedoms.

Nomination and Background

President Trump 2.0 nominated Stanford epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya to head NIH. He faced criticism for opposing lockdowns and co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration.

Lockdowns Origin and US Response

Lockdowns began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

US task force led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx recommended nationwide lockdowns, school closures, masks, and social distancing.

Models from Imperial College predicted millions of US deaths.

Dissenting Studies

Santa Clara antibody study showed COVID was more widespread and infection fatality rate lower than assumed, with age gradient.

Similar studies worldwide confirmed findings.

European countries reopened schools with no major issues.

Great Barrington Declaration

Co-authored by Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Sunetra Gupta.

Advocated focused protection for vulnerable and lifting lockdowns for others.

Nearly 1 million signatures, including thousands of doctors and scientists.

Authors met with HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Suppression

NIH Director Francis Collins emailed Fauci calling for takedown of declaration and authors were labeled “fringe.”

Bhattacharya faced censorship, death threats, faculty censure, and deboosting on social media.

Government pressured platforms to suppress dissenting views.

Comparisons and Outcomes

Florida and Sweden avoided strict lockdowns and had comparable or better excess death outcomes than locked-down areas after data adjustments.

Schools in Florida reopened successfully.

Broader Issues

Media and officials promoted fear and uniformity.

Scott Atlas advised President Trump on alternative approaches (he was overridden and finally left the administration; his book A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America describes his experiences).

Need to protect free speech and scientific debate for future crises.

Depression & Psychiatric Drugs

What Is Depression? An Essay on the Disease That Was Invented to Treat Sorrow. By Unbekoming (06/08/26)

Explaining This to a Six-Year-Old — Unbekoming When your body has a job to do, it makes you feel a certain way so that you’ll let it do the job. When you eat something bad, your tummy makes you throw up, because that’s how it gets the bad thing out. When you’re sick, you get tired and sleepy, because your body wants you to lie still and rest so it can fix you. The yucky feeling isn’t the problem. The yucky feeling is your body being smart. Sometimes a person feels very sad and very tired for a long time, and doesn’t want to do anything or see anyone. Grown-ups have a name for this. They call it depression. And for a long time, doctors said it was like a broken part inside the brain — a part that just broke for no reason, the way a toy breaks. But that isn’t really what’s happening. Usually the sad, tired feeling is the person’s body and mind doing the same smart thing your body does when you’re sick. Something has gone wrong — maybe someone they loved went away, maybe they’re stuck somewhere they don’t want to be, maybe they aren’t eating good food or getting enough sunshine — and the sad, tired feeling is telling them to stop and rest and pay attention, because something needs to be fixed. The mistake the doctors made was thinking the feeling was the broken part. So they made medicines to switch the feeling off. But if you switch off the light that’s telling you something’s wrong, the wrong thing is still there in the dark. And it turned out that the people who took the medicine for a long time often stayed sad longer than the people who didn’t. The feeling is not the broken thing. The feeling is the smart part pointing at the thing that needs to change. ⚠️ (If you or someone you care about is taking medicine for this, none of that means you should stop on your own. Some of these medicines are very hard to stop safely and have to be stopped slowly, with help. The point isn’t “throw away the pills.” The point is that the sad feeling was never the enemy — it was a messenger.)

Depression is not a discrete brain disease with biological validity but a normal, self-limiting response to losses, adversity, poor conditions, toxins, nutritional depletion, or other insults, which the psychiatric establishment pathologized via symptom checklists in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), removed contextual exclusions for, and turned chronic through antidepressant use that suppresses signals rather than addressing causes.

Key points

Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients, and Their Families (2013). Peter Breggin, MD - 30 Q&As - Book Summary. By Unbekoming (05/25/26)

Dr. Breggin’s book explains that psychiatric drugs are neurotoxic, cause biochemical disruption rather than correct imbalances, and produce chronic brain impairment through compensatory brain changes. Dr. Breggin details iatrogenic harm from polypharmacy, misdiagnosis of drug effects as new disorders such as bipolar, withdrawal complexities, and a person-centered collaborative tapering approach emphasizing patient-paced reductions, support networks, and distinguishing withdrawal from relapse.

Key points

Related (selected list)

Paid subscribers can download the book. See links in previously described Breggin books for details on psychiatric terminology in the summary below.

Escape from Psychiatry (2026). New Book by Unbekoming: How Invented Diseases and Brain-Altering Drugs Built the Only Door in Medicine That Locks From the Outside. By Unbekoming (06/06/26)

Unbekoming describes psychiatry as the only medical field where treatments create a locked door: psychiatric drugs reorganize the brain, leading to compensation symptoms misinterpreted as the original condition upon withdrawal, perpetuating long-term use. Book covers rise in psychiatric drug prescriptions and disability, debunked chemical imbalance theory, better pre-drug era outcomes, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) role, drug effects, specific issues such as pediatric bipolar, dementia myths, withdrawal practices, involuntary commitment, and trauma insights from Gabor Maté, plus practical appendices for patients and families.

Key points

Lock ‘em up: One branch of medicine locks patients in via treatments that reorganize the brain over time; brain compensates, withdrawal symptoms read as relapse, leading to reinstated prescriptions.

Population scale: 60 million Americans on antidepressants; 1 in 6 adults on psychiatric drugs (1 in 4 women 50s-60s); children as young as 4 on antipsychotics.

DSM criteria: Roughly half of Americans qualify for psychiatric diagnosis by age 75.

Historical shift: 1955 - 355,000 hospitalized for psychiatric conditions (1 in 468); 2007 - nearly 4 million on federal disability for mental illness (1 in 76); indicates population production, not fixed illness burden.

Chemical imbalance theory: Never demonstrated, retired in medical literature 2022 after shaping textbooks, training, and beliefs.

Long-term outcomes: Depression, bipolar, schizophrenia were better pre-pharmacology and in low-drug areas; modern chronicity largely from drug exposure.

Thirteen chapters: Collapse of chemical imbalance theory; DSM as social control; drug classes’ effects on body/brain (antidepressants, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, mood stabilizers, stimulants); manufactured pediatric bipolar epidemic (antipsychotics in 2-year-olds); dementia myth from medication side effects; coming off drugs; legal involuntary detention/medication; Gabor Maté on unprocessed experiences.

Appendix 1: Long Q&A on paradigm/diagnosis, drug classes, conditions, withdrawal, children, terrain framework, practical actions; draws from Breggin, Whitaker, Gøtzsche, Healy, Moncrieff, Szasz, Toft, Greenberg, Maté.

Appendix 2: Dictionary decoding over 30 terms (e.g., chemical imbalance, antidepressant, ADHD, akathisia, polypharmacy) with official meaning, what it conceals, clinical reality.

Appendix 3: 12 questions for psychiatrists/GPs on diagnosis basis, biological tests, trial data, tapering (Horowitz/Taylor), withdrawal vs relapse, risk reduction, warnings, long-term outcomes, payments, withdrawal specialists.

Appendix 4: Practical withdrawal companion using Horowitz/Taylor, Ashton, Breggin, Gøtzsche, Maudsley Guidelines; preparation (lifestyle, support, terrain); hyperbolic tapering (10% reductions, 8-week holds); drug-class protocols; phases (acute, protracted, windows-waves); symptom management; resources (IIPDW, Inner Compass, Mad in America, Outro Health).

Appendix 5: For families supporting withdrawal; medication spellbinding; withdrawal shape; roles, agreements, boundaries, self-care; section for parents of medicated children; recovery process.

Related

Crossing Zero: The Art and Science of Coming Off — and Staying off — Psychiatric Drugs. By Anders Sørensen. Published: July 17, 2025 (Amazon; recommended in Unbekoming reader comment)

Warner Mendenhall — Attorney & Human Being Extraordinaire (RIP)

We never met Warner Mendenhall in person, but we feel as though we knew him through interviews we heard with him and those he represented. We saw his unparalleled professionalism, compassion, and love for truth and justice on behalf of ordinary people who were otherwise powerless against government abuses, corporate fraud, bank malfeasance and more. We will miss his courage, humor, kindness, creativity, and expertise. Medical freedom and humanity have lost a truth warrior. Our hearts go out to all who mourn his death.

IMA mourns the loss of Warner Mendenhall, founder of Freedom Counsel, fearless attorney, and champion of freedom, justice, and the rule of law. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/08/26)

Warner Mendenhall, founder of Freedom Counsel, passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Warner was a fearless attorney and advocate for freedom, justice, and the rule of law, partnering with the Independent Medical Alliance.

Key points

Longtime friend and partner of Independent Medical Alliance.

Led whistleblower lawsuit against Pfizer on behalf of Brook Jackson.

Defended vaccine-injured patients, physicians, and families challenging mandates.

Worked pro bono for those harmed by the healthcare system.

Built coalitions and created an army of lawyers to protect fundamental freedoms.

Developed legal resources, tools, and strategies even in final days.

Known for brilliance, optimism, kindness, generosity, and compassion.

Legacy in lives touched, freedoms defended, and people inspired.

Related

Overdiagnosis & Overtreatment

The 12 Screenings That Manufacture the Patients They Claim to Find. An Essay on Threshold Manipulation, Overdiagnosis, Cascades, and the Markers That Aren’t What They Claim. By Unbekoming (06/10/26)

How to Explain This to a Six-Year-Old — Unbekoming Some grown-ups have machines that look inside your body to find things that might be dangerous. They say finding things early is good, and going to the doctor sounds safe. Here is what they don’t tell you. The machines find lots of small things that were never going to hurt you. Sometimes they find nothing at all and say they found something. Sometimes they find a piece of something and pretend it is the whole bad thing. Once the machine says it found something, the grown-ups cut it out, or give you medicine to fight it, or make you come back every year to check. The cutting and the medicine often hurt you more than the thing would have. The grown-ups also have a rule about what counts as sick. They get to change the rule. Every few years they change it so that more people are called sick. The people who change the rule are often paid by the companies that sell the medicine for being sick. You can feel fine on Monday and be called sick on Tuesday, and nothing inside you changed. Only the rule changed.

Unbekoming examines 12 medical screening programs across four mechanisms—threshold manipulation, overdiagnosis, cascades of harm, and constructed markers—that expand patient populations by identifying conditions or risks that often do not cause harm, with limited or no all-cause mortality benefit.

Threshold Manipulation

Committees lower diagnostic cutoffs, reclassifying healthy people as patients.

1. Bone Density (DEXA): 1994 WHO redefined osteoporosis/osteopenia using young adult peak bone density; creates market for bisphosphonates with only 1-2% absolute fracture reduction and serious risks including jaw necrosis and atypical fractures.

2. Cholesterol: Conflicted panels repeatedly lowered thresholds; statins give 1-2% absolute risk reduction in primary prevention (i.e., prevention in people without existing heart disease).

3. Blood Sugar (“Prediabetes”): 2003 American Diabetes Association lowered impaired fasting glucose from 110 to 100 mg/dL; new threshold adds millions of patients without physiological change.

Overdiagnosis

Detects slow-growing or non-progressive abnormalities unlikely to cause harm or death.

4. Mammography (for breast cancer): Finds Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, aka DCIS (75-90% non-progressive); Canadian trial and Cochrane show no all-cause mortality benefit.

5. Colonoscopy (for colon cancer): NordICC trial: 18% incidence reduction, no death reduction; removes harmless colorectal polyps (32-50% prevalence vs. 5% cancer risk); colon clearing preparation steps alter gut bacteria; procedure complications include bleeding and death.

6. Computed Tomography (CT) Scan: Causes ~103k future cancers (e.g., thyroid, leukemia, brain) yearly from 93M US scans via radiation; high incidental findings trigger cascades of harm (e.g., kidney, liver, lung “abnormalities” that were treated unnecessarily; see next).

Cascades of Harm

Positive screening triggers chains of invasive follow-ups, complications, and overtreatment.

Constructed Markers

Tests detect non-specific signals or fragments reinterpreted as disease, inflating risks.

10. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): High-cycle amplification detects fragments of “something,” not disease; leads to false declarations of outbreaks (including pertussis, COVID).

11. Antibody Tests: Reinterpret immunity as infection; cross-reactivity/false positives common (e.g. HIV testing reinterpreted a positive antibody result as evidence of an active, ongoing, deadly infection rather than a successful response).

12. BRCA Genetic Testing: Ascertainment bias inflates risks (35-55% never develop cancer); leads to prophylactic mastectomies.

Related

Unpatentable Medicine

12 More Remedies They Can’t Patent. An Essay on the List the Comment Thread Wrote. By Unbekoming (06/13/26)

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old — Unbekoming Imagine the school playground. There are twenty-four games the children play, and they teach the games to each other. None of the games costs anything. The children passed the games down from older children, who learned them from still older children. The games work. The children are happy. Now imagine a school principal arrives and decides that the playground will be reorganized. The principal opens a shop. The shop sells games that the principal’s family has invented. The principal removes the swings, the slides, the climbing frames, and the chalk the children draw the hopscotch grid with. None of the new games is as good as the old ones. The new games are expensive. The children have to buy them with money they do not have. The children remember the old games. They play them when the principal is not looking. They teach them to the new children who arrive. The old games never disappeared. Only the school’s official permission for them did. That is what happened to the substances in this essay. The principal is the pharmaceutical industry; the shop is the pharmacy; the old games are the substances; the children are everyone, including the readers who left the 156 comments on the first essay. The substances did not stop working, and the audience did not stop knowing about them. What changed is the official record’s acknowledgement. That is all that occurred.

Unbekoming compiles 12 additional unpatentable remedies suggested by readers in comments on a prior post, grouped into categories. He highlights traditional substances that support bodily terrain through light, detoxification, nutrition, and structure.

These remedies often are displaced by expensive pharmaceuticals. They cannot be patented. They are free (or almost free) and universal. Many can be made at home. Some are mined. Many can be grown in your garden or found at a store (or online).

I. The Light and the Source

Remedies centered on natural light and simple kitchen ferments for foundational regulation and digestion.

1. Sunshine: Light on uncovered skin triggers hormone production, regulates sleep/mood, accelerates tissue repair via structured water expansion; infrared expands cellular energy layer. Replaced by sunscreens, statins, antidepressants, melatonin, synthetic vitamin D. Suppression via fear of UV and skin cancer narratives.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar: Traditional remedy for indigestion (teaspoon in water), moderates blood sugar, supplies fermentation acids for gut; used by Hippocrates. Can be homemade from apples. Replaced by protein pump inhibitors (PPIs) and metformin.

3. Turmeric: Bitter root stimulates bile flow for toxin clearance; traditional use with ghee/black pepper (2-6 tbsp/day in India). Recommends whole-plant dietary, not isolated curcumin. Root can be grown.

Replaced by NSAIDs/biologics.

II. The Drawers and Binders

Binding and soothing agents for toxin removal and tissue repair from clay/minerals and plants.

4. Aloe Vera: Fresh gel soothes burns instantly, coats gut lining internally, feeds microbes; 4000-year Egyptian use.

Grows easily at home.

Replaced by steroids/PPIs.

5. Bentonite Clay: Negatively charged volcanic clay binds positive toxins (heavy metals, bacteria); ancient use across cultures. Lab/clinical data for bacterial reduction/diarrhea relief. Temporary detox symptoms common. Mined abundantly.

Replaced by chelators like DMSA/EDTA.

6. Zeolite: Honeycomb volcanic mineral binds toxins selectively (natural clinoptilolite preferred); distinctions from synthetics noted with expert debates. [ED: Zeolite also used as a deodorizer in horse stalls and pet litterboxes.]

Mined widely.

Replaced by chelators.

III. The Kitchen and the Forest

Everyday and wild-sourced antimicrobials, minerals, and mushroom supports from food/forest traditions.

6. Garlic: Ancient use (Hippocrates, Pliny, Egyptians) for broad conditions including historical tuberculosis/methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) studies showing efficacy.

Grows in gardens.

Replaced by antibiotics/statins.

8. Shilajit: Himalayan resin with fulvic acid and bioavailable trace minerals to address soil depletion; 3000-year Ayurvedic use.

Leaks from rocks; multiple mountain sources.

Replaced by synthetic multivitamins.

9. Chaga: Birch-grown mushroom (”king”); concentrates betulinic acid targeting acidic (cancer-signature) cells; historical/Siberian/Russian use.

Grows wild in forests.

No direct pharma replacement.

IV. The Structural and the Forbidden

Connective tissue support and solvent/oxidizing agents with historical or contested use.

Related

The 12 Remedies They Can’t Patent. Why the cheapest, oldest, best-documented treatments vanished from medicine. By Unbekoming (06/06/26) | Article | Our Coverage

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) has written extensively about medical / pharma scams and forgotten or suppressed treatments involving sun and skin cancer, osteoporosis, statins and cholesterol, spinal surgery, PPIs and indigestion, pain treatment, DMSO, and more. Check AMD’s article index for resources.

Vaccines

COVID Boosters

FDA Vaccine Committee Members Betray the Public Yet Again and Recommend Updated Formula for COVID Vaccines. By ICAN Legal Update (06/10/26)

Stop the shots

On May 28, 2026, FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended an updated COVID-19 vaccine formula for the 2026-27 season despite ICAN’s written and oral comments highlighting vaccine harms and safety concerns.

Key points

Pharmacists Know

Unbekoming’s short stories are brilliant nuggets of truth and beautifully written. Our summaries could never do them justice, so please do take a few moments to read the originals and share them. Find more here. _____ Pharmacists Know… Although it is a work of fiction, with names changed to protect the guilty, “The Pharmacist” reflects events that take place every day in most American pharmacies. Real-life pharmacists (and other medical personnel) have seen first-hand what vaccines and many drugs can do to patients, especially defenseless babies, children, vulnerable parents, and the elderly. Yet real-life pharmacists look the other way. Many continue to jab uninformed people with poisons in a needle or provide them to school nurses, vaccine clinics, and health departments. Real-life pharmacists — just following orders — also withheld safe, effective lifesaving drugs during COVID. They’ll do it again if we don’t stop the madness. Pharmacists, Doctors, Nurses, and other Medics: Please do your own research (you could start here)! Is it really worth keeping a job if your actions could destroy someone’s life or health? Just asking for a friend.

The Pharmacist. A Short Story. By Unbekoming (06/11/26)

“The Pharmacist” Excerpt — Unbekoming The first box of the morning is always the same. Six refrigerated vials, packed in a foam sleeve, with the cold pack still firm against her palm when she lifts them out. The courier comes at seven. She is here at six-forty-five because she likes the quiet before the lights come on at the front of the store. The pharmacy is at the back. From here she can see the long aisle of cereals, the seasonal display they have not changed since Halloween, the automatic doors that will not open until seven-thirty. She checks the manifest, counts, initials the bottom corner. She uses the same pen she has used for nine years, a heavy black rollerball her daughter gave her one Christmas, kept in the front pocket of her coat. The vials go into the locked refrigerator, on the second shelf from the top, behind the door she does not need to open with a key but does anyway, because that is how it is done. The insert is in the box. A folded rectangle, smaller than a playing card. She has held a hundred of these. A thousand. Twenty years of them. The folds are sharp because the paper has been folded by a machine and has never been opened. She knows this because she has opened them — not all of them, but enough — and she knows what the fold feels like when nobody has been there before. She does not open this one. She puts the box in the recycling bin under the counter. The insert goes with it. This is the first thing she does every morning. It is also the last thing she will think about today, though she does not know that yet.

“The Pharmacist” follows a longtime pharmacist who begins to confront doubts about the healthcare routines she has followed for decades. During a typical workday, she processes vaccine shipments, assists customers, and meets a young mother concerned about her infant’s reaction after a medical appointment. The encounter prompts the pharmacist to revisit concerns she has long avoided. Later, her employer reveals a private notebook containing years of reports from families who shared troubling experiences. Reflecting on her role in the system, the pharmacist recognizes her own participation in practices she has questioned, yet the story ends with those routines continuing unchanged the next day.

Substack Authors — Warning

ALERT: Substack Shadow-Banning Deployed - SHARE With Other Authors. Our Hosts Changed Publication Moderation Settings Overnight, Default is Now to Censorship - Mirroring Social Media, Unannounced, Most are Unaware. By Freedom Fox (06/05/26)

Substack implemented automatic comment moderation overnight (apparently without notifying authors), defaulting to “ON” and mirroring social media censorship standards. This resulted in replies labeled “replies hidden.” Authors must manually toggle the Enable Content Moderation setting OFF to restore hidden comment visibility.

Key points

Substack updated publication moderation settings; automatic moderation now defaults to ON for comments.

Feature hides replies based on tone, medical claims, treatment references, insults, hostile language, violence references, or links.

Many authors received no notification about the update.

Affects comments retroactively; older replies now hidden if violating standards.

Disabling autocensor restores visibility to prior comments on that publication.

Please share to inform others.

Solution for Substack Authors:

Log into your Substack Account. Go to your Dashboard. Go to Settings. Select Community. Toggle Enable automatic moderation to OFF Optionally, under Reply Rules, consider clarifying your manual moderation criteria text.

Technocracy & Money

We continue to bring you unsettling interviews with smart people about technocracy and money. The first interview is a panel discussion among Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum; the second and third are interviews with Patrick Wood, a specialist in Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy (Amazon books and bio).

Financial Freedom — Digital Money: Will You Control Your Money or Will It Control You? Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum (06/04/26, video 01:20:52 includes transcript)

Financial Rebellion panel discusses digital money, programmable money, and the digital control grid. They cover financial coups, FASAB 56, Going Direct Reset, three-lock money systems, and risks of losing individual control. They urge actions including using cash and supporting state guardrails.

Digital Control Grid and Financial Coup

Control grid involves digital IDs, programmable money, AI, surveillance, and smart cities. Financial coup created $21 trillion missing money, bailouts, and FASAB 56 allowing secret accounting. Central bankers aim to control fiscal policy via three-lock money replacing two-lock transactions.

Quotes and Examples

Steve Bartlett quote: “If you want long term success in business relationships and life, you have to get better at accepting uncomfortable truths as fast as possible. When you refuse to accept an uncomfortable truth, you’re choosing to accept an uncomfortable future.”

Red button story: Reluctance to stop money laundering due to personal financial impacts.

Bank of International Settlements Agustín Carstens on CBDCs giving central banks absolute control.

Video depicting restricted life under BRIT card system.

Programmable Money Developments

GENIUS Act for payment stablecoins.

Clarity Act for digital tokens on assets like stocks and bonds.

Depository Trust Company (DTC) moving to distributed ledgers for programmable trading.

Goal to maintain dollar dominance and fund via crypto rails.

Local Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Hardware includes 5G, Flock cameras, data centers, LiDAR, and license plate readers.

🎬Recommended Actions

We’ve been recommending these actions for years (for example here). Please do not sacrifice convenience for liberty.

Use cash to resist programmable systems. Support state legislation for guardrails on programmable money. Move to community banks and credit unions. Engage state legislators. Use Coming Clean process to withdraw support from control grid entities. Prayer, transparency, and collective action by 5-10% of people.

Resources (from article)

The GENIUS Act: How America’s Money Is Quietly Privatized with Patrick Wood. “If people just saw the dollar disappear overnight, they’d freak out. By taking the stable coins & marrying them to dollars through treasury bills, that gives some sense of assurance to the public.” Flashlights Podcast, Cornelia Mrose (05/29/26, article + video 01:22:35 includes transcript)

Patrick Wood discusses his book The New Economics of Technocracy, You Will Own Nothing, which describes a technocratic system of digital control where individuals own nothing, using biometric digital identities, programmable stablecoins, tokenized assets, AI-managed gig work, conditional income, and surveillance, with no democratic recourse.

Book Passage on Future System

A quoted passage details daily life under the system: Biometric digital ID, programmable stablecoins with spending restrictions, tokenized housing traded by global investors, algorithm-allocated jobs or conditional income, governance by a billionaire board, Palantir surveillance, and military control, described as the most sophisticated form of captivity.

Genius Act and Monetary Shift

The Genius Act, influenced by David Sacks, enables a parallel private monetary system of payment and asset tokens alongside or replacing the dollar. Trump signed executive orders halting Fed CBDC research to facilitate private stablecoins like Tether and USD1 from World Liberty Financial. Orders bypass congressional currency authority, shifting to asset-based economics via tokenization of land, resources, and assets.

Debt-Based vs. Asset-Based Economy

The current debt-based fiat system creates money via loans and faces collapse due to unsustainable debt. Asset-based systems, like Islamic finance (no debt, asset tokenization), are positioned as replacement. Stablecoins act as transition backed by Treasury bills, eventually leading to pure asset tokens managed by technocrats.

World Liberty Financial and USD1

Trump family company launched USD1 stablecoin, capitalized over $13 billion. Barron Trump involved in development. Funded partly by $500 million from UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed (49% stake). Uses layered corporate structure (Delaware LLCs, special voting shares) for family control, similar to Palantir and Meta, ensuring permanent decision-making power.

Tokenization of Assets

Tokenization splits asset value (e.g., real estate) into digital tokens traded globally on blockchain with smart contracts dictating use. Removes traditional property rights; managers (e.g., BlackRock) control properties. Renters pay token holders; reassembling ownership becomes impossible. Applies to housing, stocks (NYSE/NASDAQ plans), diluting voting rights and equity appreciation.

Broader Implications

System features conditional Universal Basic Income (UBI), AI job displacement, and technocratic management replacing private property. Interview notes anti-human aspects, historical parallels (Rockefeller, technocracy movement), and acceleration making regulation difficult.

Plans for sequel discussion on Islamic finance, Board of Peace, digital identity.

Related

Technocrats, Trump, & China. Host: Dr. Meryl Nass. Guest: Patrick Wood (05/28/26, video 01:10:02 includes transcript)

Patrick Wood discussed Trump administration’s relationship with China, CCP operation as a technocracy rather than communism, and U.S. technocrats closely collaboration with China via shared goals and personnel.

Trump Trip to China

Trump traveled to China accompanied by U.S. CEOs on Air Force One and private jets, including Elon Musk, Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Tim Cook (Apple), Larry Fink (BlackRock), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone), Jane Fraser (Citigroup), and others. The group met Chinese counterparts to address trade and integration.

Related: American Thought Leaders: Gordon Chang Breaks Down Trump-Xi Summit and What’s Next (05/23/26, podcast / video 50:29)

Core Arguments on China and Technocracy

No military or technological race exists with China as arch-enemy.

CCP has shifted to technocracy since around 2000, per Time Magazine.

Technocrats from U.S., China, and elsewhere collaborate as “birds of a feather.”

Trip aimed to instruct China to join global technocracy or face consequences.

Strategies Pressuring China

Physical Corridor Displacement: India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) trade route from India through Middle East to Europe bypasses Chinese routes.

Ally Defection: UAE and Qatar joined IMEC and Pax Silica declaration for U.S. tech stack, shifting from China.

Energy Strangulation: U.S. actions disrupted China’s discounted oil from Venezuela and Iran; China now buys oil from U.S.

Panama Canal: China lost influence in Panama Canal; military bluster unbacked by action.

Tsinghua University Ties

Multiple U.S. CEOs on the trip, including Larry Fink, Tim Cook (current chairman), Jane Fraser, David Solomon, Stephen Schwarzman, and Elon Musk, serve on advisory board of Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management. Board influences Chinese economic and management policies since 2000.

Historical Context

Zbigniew Brzezinski facilitated China’s opening in 1970s, introducing technocratic ideas. Trilateral Commission members and firms like Bechtel operated in China pre-Deng. China built economy with Western investment and money creation.

Technocracy and Control

China prototypes AI surveillance, social credit, and data control with fewer data centers than U.S. (375 vs. over 5,000). U.S. CEOs and administration advance similar systems. Discussions covered Boards of Peace, Trade, and Investment bypassing UN and World Trade Organization (WTO).

Resources (from show notes)

Watch Duty — Flood & Fire Information

Watch Duty Now Covers Major Flooding Nationwide. By John Mills, Watch Duty CEO (06/08/26)

We have used and recommended Watch Duty since devastating wildfires hit our area in 2024. The company offers a free version and a Pro version. We signed up for the Pro version ($99.99 annual) and like it very much. (We receive zero money for endorsing this app.)

Watch Duty, known for wildfire alerts, launched nationwide flood coverage on June 8, 2026, expanding beyond wildfires. The service integrates fragmented flood data into a clear map with plain-language alerts and adds live verification from trained reporters during events.

Key points

Watch Duty pulls together official warnings, precipitation data, and river gauges onto one map for community-level awareness before emergencies.

Trained network of reporters (current/former first responders, dispatchers, emergency management professionals) provides live verification and context for high-risk flooding incidents, dam/levee failures, and down bridges.

Leverages same process and network used for wildfires like 2023 Spokane, South Fork and Salt Fires in New Mexico, and 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

CEO John Mills cited personal experience with unreliable fire info and similar needs for flooding.

Response to events such as deadly 2025 Texas Hill Country flash flooding and broader gaps in disaster alerts.

Available immediately in the free, ad-free Watch Duty app for all US users alongside wildfire coverage.

Download Watch Duty

Related

Wildfire & Emergency Community Resources... (specifically designed for Garden Valley, ID, area, but includes resources that apply nationwide and can be customized for any community)