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🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

Idaho Politics

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Wildfire

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals are People Too

Elephants — Grammarians take Notice

Comedy

Bad Karma — QR Codes

Hiring Now: Better electrician needed

Human Roller Coaster. Translation: The Germans dressed as a roller coaster are still hilarious.

Monopoly Man - Out of Jail He Can

Creativity & Nature

If Cars Could Fly...VW Bus

Lost Art of Making Custom Door Handles (video 44 sec)

Rainbow Birth. Translation (from Taiwan): It’s my first time seeing a rainbow being born—this photographer is truly amazing.

Sun Sculpture Tells Time

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Idaho Politics

Color of Idaho — Not so Red After All

Idaho’s Red Mirage: 10 Reasons the State Isn’t Truly Conservative. By Greg Pruett (06/04/26)

The Bottom Line Idaho isn’t a conservative state; it’s a state with a conservative brand and a political class that knows how to use it. The voters are conservative. The culture is conservative. But the system? Not even close. You don’t have to look much further than states like Florida, which has a far less Republican majority, and you see leadership on conservative issues. You see a lot more conservative issues being pushed in what is supposed to be a less conservative state. — Greg Pruett

Idaho appears conservative due to Republican dominance but fails to enact conservative policies due to structural, leadership, and influence issues.

10 Reasons

Supermajority in Name Only: Republicans hold ~85% of legislative seats yet struggle to pass basic reforms like illegal immigration legislation due to special interests and weak leaders. [See Votes with Dems list.] Committees and their Chairs Block Conservative Bills: Republican chairs such as Senate State Affairs Chairman Jim Guthrie block immigration reform and pro-gun bills while supporting liberal policies such as men in women’s sports. [See The Chairman’s Drawer (Idaho Freedom Foundation) and Idaho Immigration Watch.] Liberal Elites Run the Show: Powerbrokers and special interests, including unions, influence lawmakers and governor more than voters. Local Governments Lean Left: Nonpartisan city, school board, and judicial races elect left-leaning officials who push progressive policies. Democrats can hide affiliations in nonpartisan local races. We Spend Like Democrats: State budget grew over 50% in five years, outpacing population and inflation. Example: Legislative refusal to repeal Medicaid expansion. Lobbyists and Special Interests Dominate: Lobbyists protect corporate interests such as Idaho Power over accountability and taxpayer concerns. Idaho’s Liberal Media Shapes the Narrative: Mainstream media amplifies progressive Republicans, attacks conservatives, and frames conservative bills as extreme. Liberal Republicans Still Run the Show: Establishment embraces left-leaning Republicans who campaign conservative but govern centrist. [Such Republicans score high with Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI).] Republican Officials Capitulate to the Left: Officials cave to groups such as Moms Demand Action and Reclaim Idaho (e.g., blocking pro-gun bills or adding education funding). The Primary System Isn’t Working: Crossover voting and poor vetting elevate progressive Republicans. Consider a caucus system.

Related

Idaho GOP Chair — Re-Elect Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon: Now, More Than Ever. By Brian Almon (06/03/26)

Dorothy Moon is the best thing that ever happened to Idaho. This state needs much more of her! She is scrappy, smart, and a great leader who also supports others who work as hard as she does. Re-elect Dorothy as Idaho GOP Chair for a strong party and a brighter future for Idaho.

Dorothy Moon is running for a third term as Idaho Republican Party chair. Brian Almon and so many others endorse her based on her leadership record, party growth, and election successes.

Key Points

Moon won election as Idaho GOP chair after losing secretary of state race by 1.66%.

Faced attacks but received strong support and standing ovation at convention.

Reelected by landslide with 62.3% in 2024.

Led successful campaign against ranked choice voting, which failed 70-30.

Party grew from 550,000 to over 631,000 registered voters under her leadership.

GOP voter share increased from 55% to nearly 62%.

Record number of Republican legislators in last session.

Statewide and federal offices remained Republican.

Emphasizes party unity for 2026 elections, opposes pro-abortion initiative.

Almon, as delegate and consultant, supports her for high expectations, tenacity, and dedication. Plans to vote for her again at upcoming convention.

Moon has legislative experience and invests (massive amounts) of her personal time and resources.

Built coalitions across party factions.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice. Our usual disclaimer.

Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

Arthritis, Eyesight, Unnecessary Surgeries, & Unpatentable Remedies

Folk medicine and non-allopathic medicine are proving themselves, despite decades and centuries of suppressed information. We present a few articles with practical suggestions that may help fix what ails you. (Most articles from Unbekoming, whose research engine never slows down.)

Arthritis, Aches, Pains

Arthritis and Folk Medicine (1960). By Dr. D. C. Jarvis - 30 Q&As - Book Summary. By Unbekoming (06/03/26)

Dr. D.C. Jarvis’s Arthritis and Folk Medicine (1960) details Vermont folk medicine practices developed over two centuries through trial and error with animals, bees, and children. The book contrasts its recommendations vs. bacteriological medicine, focusing on body chemistry in which alkaline conditions cause calcium to precipitate from solution into joints, bursae, arteries, tartar, and stones.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation — Unbekoming (edited slightly) A country doctor practised in Vermont for over fifty years and watched two medical traditions side by side. One was what he had learned in medical school — the science of germs, with its serums and vaccines that had defeated the great epidemics. The other was what Vermont farmers had worked out over two centuries by trial and error, watching their cows, their bees, and their children. He noticed that medical school did beautifully against typhoid and pneumonia, but had little to offer against the chronic conditions filling his waiting room — arthritis, heart trouble, ulcers, migraines, asthma. Folk medicine, working from a different framework, often did. The framework: the body is a self-regulating chemical machine that runs best on slightly acid chemistry. Disease germs grow in alkaline conditions; calcium leaves solution and deposits in joints and arteries when the body turns alkaline; the energy-expending mechanism — designed for temporary emergencies — gets stuck in permanent activation under modern stress. The remedies follow directly. Two teaspoonfuls of apple-cider vinegar and two of honey in a glass of water at every meal. One drop of Lugol’s iodine three days a week. One kelp tablet at breakfast. Foods chosen for acid reaction — fruits, berries, leafy and root vegetables, fish, seafood, eggs, rye and corn bread — and the alkalising foods removed: wheat, white sugar, citrus, beef and lamb and pork as anything more than once-a-week meat, pasteurised milk as a beverage. Vinegar soaks for affected joints. The arthritic cow becomes tender in a week. The pugnacious bull becomes docile in a month. The Vermont family that uses sixty gallons of vinegar a year is, in the testimony of the man who sells it to them, never sick. [Elevator dings.] Threads to follow: the failed contagion experiments of the 1919 Spanish flu and Daniel Roytas’s compilation of them in Can You Catch a Cold?; the work of Antoine Béchamp and Claude Bernard on terrain rather than pathogen; Weston A. Price’s worldwide study of traditional diets and dental health.

Core Framework

Calcium precipitates in alkaline body medium; acid (especially apple-cider vinegar) dissolves deposits and maintains solution. Body produces acids (carbonic, lactic, phosphoric, sulphuric) but fails under stress, poor diet, cold, leading to alkaline urine/skin. Litmus paper tests morning urine (should be acid/red) and forearm skin.

Key Observations

Animals and children instinctively choose acid foods/reactions.

Experiments: Alkaline pasture induced mastitis; vinegar + iodine cured it in 3 days.

Bulls calmed, meat tenderized, pregnant animals produced stronger offspring with vinegar.

Beekeepers showed low disease rates, including cancer.

Dietary Suggestions

Remove: Wheat foods (bread, cereals), white sugar, milk as beverage, muscle meats (beef/lamb/pork limited to 1 serving/week), citrus fruits/juices in cold climates.

Include: Rye/corn breads, popcorn; honey (replaces sugar); yogurt/cottage cheese; berries, apples, grapes, plums, peaches, pears, cherries, cranberries; all vegetables; fish/seafood, eggs, cheese, nuts, poultry/game; potatoes, rice, pumpkin, bananas; fats like butter, oils. Two vegetable salads + one egg daily. Apple/grape/cranberry juice with meals.

Remedies

Vinegar-honey-water drink: 2 tsp apple-cider vinegar + 2 tsp honey in glass water, sipped at meals. [Organic sources, including local, likely best.] Lugol’s iodine: 1 drop in drink, Mon/Wed/Fri. Kelp tablets: 1-3 daily. [Sample search on Amazon; not an endorsement.] Hot vinegar soaks for joints. Biological food selection daily.

Eyes Have It

Better Eyesight Without Glasses (1920). By William Horatio Bates - 30 Q&As - Book Summary. By UNBEKOMING (06/05/26)

For a quick eye-natomy lesson, check out “Teach Me Anatomy:” The Eyeball

William Horatio Bates explains that refractive errors result from eye strain (staring, rigid focus, effort), not fixed defects. Glasses splint strain without addressing it, leading to dependency and worsening. Bates’ method uses relaxation techniques like palming, shifting, central fixation, blinking, and swaying to restore natural vision.

Glasses correct symptoms but preserve and deepen underlying strain. Eye focuses via extraocular muscles adjusting eyeball shape; refractive state is variable, responsive to tension/relaxation. Strain from physical, mental, emotional, visual sources causes blur. Sight is passive; effort worsens vision. Harder trying to see produces worse results.

Key Principles

Staring (failure to blink/shift) is primary fault; normal sight requires constant small focus shifts.

Central fixation: Sharp vision at fovea (2mm depression in macula); blur from image spread.

Blinking maintains eye, spreads fluid, relaxes muscles, shutters retina (30-40 images/sec normal).

Eye is part of brain ; vision requires mind/memory reconstruction.

Limitation: Concedes limits for detached retina, manifest squint needing radical measures.

Anatomy and Conditions

Eye: Sclera, choroid, retina; cornea/lens refract light.

Myopia: Image focuses in front of retina (axial, index, accommodative forms). Long-sight/hyperopia: image beyond retina.

Presbyopia: Age-related accommodation loss.

Astigmatism: Unequal muscle tension/corneal issues.

Squint/amblyopia: Muscle imbalance, suppression of weaker eye.

Cataract, glaucoma, retinitis etc.: Linked to strain, exposure, systemic factors, heredity in some cases.

Twelve-Point Summary Highlights

Strain produces refractive error; reversal of conventional view.

Glasses create dependency, reduce flexibility.

Relaxation via blinking, shifting, palming, swaying.

Modern life (screens, artificial light, reading, diet, toxins) strains sight.

Light as both harm (glare) and remedy (graduated sunbathing closed lids, sunrise).

Remedies

Blinking: Perform frequently and easily under all conditions to spread lachrymal fluid, exercise muscles, relax pupil, drive circulation, and shutter retina; avoid unblinking stare which drops image registration from 30-40 to 20 or fewer per second.

Shifting and Flashing: Move point of focus constantly from place to place (voluntary or involuntary); look at object, blink 2-3 times, regard for 3 seconds only, close eyes to rest before strain sets in, then reopen; scan small areas point to point rather than fixing.

Central Fixation: Focus image precisely on fovea (2mm macular depression with packed cones) for sharp effortless vision; keep this point moving; avoid spreading image over wider retinal area which causes blur and strain.

Palming: Cup palms lightly over closed eyes without pressing eyeballs, fingers crossing nose bridge on bony face parts, elbows supported; exclude all light completely; seek perfect black (pleasant familiar image); combine physical, mental, visual relaxation; practice to deepen black and reduce colors from strain.

Swaying and Long Swing: Rock body gently side to side (feet apart, weight shifting, rhythm 1.5-2 seconds) or turn through half-circle with trailing heel lifting; eyes often closed; use rhythmic movement to relax jaded nerves and body when mental discipline fails.

For Myopia: Hold head erect, lose stoop; blink always; close eyes while thinking; use each eye separately near and far; trace detail rapidly and continuously; change reading distance often; flashing glances; watch sunrise early morning; sway, palm, central fixation.

For Long-sight and Presbyopia: Close eyes frequently with palming; alternate focus near and far; bathe closed eyes daily; alternate darkness and light for pupil; visualize black type on white, read only while clear; move small type card nearer/ farther; break near work with distance looks; shift gradually to smaller type.

For Astigmatism: Lose staring and effort to see; close eyes while thinking; palm and bathe; shut eyes briefly often; roll eyeballs slowly in directions without strain; use swaying to relieve unequal muscle tension.

General Practices: Unload strain throughout day in small passive moments (sit, close eyes, pleasant thought, deep breaths); train memory/imagination by visualizing letters clearly with eyes shut using central fixation; sunbathe closed lids gradually; avoid harsh noise, shock, fatigue, violent efforts.

Boundaries: Relaxation for refractive errors and functional issues; book concedes detached retina and manifest squint require radical local measures beyond method.

Test: Harder effort to see worsens vision.

Related

DMSO Heals the Eyes and Transforms Ophthalmology. DMSO’s unique therapeutic properties reveal the unifying thread between many different “incurable” eye diseases. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/25/25)

Unnecessary Medicine

Less Is More in Medicine. By Alan Cassels, Brownstone Institute (05/28/26)

The article’s conclusion stating… “De-implementation is not merely a cost-saving exercise; it is central to health equity and sustainability” … Unless health systems are reigned in against the tide of “more,” we will be denying needed resources to provide high-value care to those who truly need it.” …leans a bit to the left, but we very much like the idea that less is more in medicine. Unnecessary medical procedures never should be performed or suggested, regardless of who pays for them. Related: Overdiagnosed…

In modern medicine, the zeitgeist today seems to be captured in one word: “more.” We need more MRI machines, more screenings, more surgical interventions, more drugs, more doctors. More. More. More. Like the internal logic of capitalism that is built on eternal growth, so too is our health care system. Given this ever-expanding demand, we need to be asking some hard questions about whether sending even more of our collective wealth towards our healthcare system is producing good returns. We might expect that anything spent on healthcare provides good returns, but what if, frequently, those investments end in losses? — Alan Cassels

Today’s medicine emphasizes “more” interventions, screenings, drugs, and procedures amid rising costs, yet delivers poor returns in life expectancy, mental health, and outcomes for common diseases. Alan Cassels advocates de-implementation of low-value practices, particularly in orthopedics, where many MRIs and surgeries treat normal aging as disease with minimal or no benefit over placebo.

Key points

US healthcare spending rose from $3.2 trillion (2015) to $4.8 trillion (2023), ~50% growth vs. 25% GDP growth.

Life expectancy dropped 2-3 years post-pandemic; US ranks low among developed countries. [ED: Life-expectancy drop possibly from COVID shots and hospital protocols.]

Minimal progress on cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality; mental health worsening despite increased drug use.

Medicalization of normal aging processes, such as joint changes, drives unnecessary interventions.

MRI of asymptomatic middle-aged Finns (41-76 years): 99% showed rotator cuff abnormalities; common as gray hair.

No difference in full-thickness tears between symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

Similar findings for meniscal tears in knees on MRI.

Arthroscopic subacromial decompression (ASD) for shoulder impingement: No benefit vs. placebo surgery; 10-year follow-up unchanged; British Medical Journal (BMJ) strong recommendation against.

Arthroscopic partial meniscectomy (APM) for degenerative knee tears: Minimal/no symptom improvement vs. placebo; accelerates osteoarthritis; not cost-effective.

US performs ~750,000 knee meniscectomy/repair surgeries annually; costs $3,800-$15,000 each; billions in spending.

Unneeded pre-surgical testing/imaging: $9.5 billion avoidable US spending yearly.

Wide geographic variation in procedure rates (e.g., higher in Florida/Texas vs. Washington/Oregon) indicates low-value care driven by volume, not need.

Finland performs virtually no such meniscectomies, with comparable or better outcomes.

Estimates: Up to 30% of US healthcare is low-value, providing no benefit or harm.

Groups like Choosing Wisely, Lown Institute advocate de-implementation for equity, sustainability, and resource allocation to high-value care.

Unpatentable Medicine

The 12 Remedies They Can’t Patent. Why the cheapest, oldest, best-documented treatments vanished from medicine. By Unbekoming (06/06/26)

Explain It To A 6 Year Old — Unbekoming When you go to the doctor and they give you medicine, the medicine usually has a name on the box and it usually costs a lot of money. The reason it costs a lot of money is that the company that made it has a special permission from the government saying nobody else is allowed to sell that exact medicine for a long time. So if you want it, you have to buy it from them. There is a rule about this special permission. You can only get it for things you invented yourself. You can’t get it for things that grew in the ground all by themselves, like an onion, a piece of ginger, a potato, a leaf from a plant, or a mineral that comes out of the sea. So nobody has the special permission for onions, for ginger, for castor oil, for comfrey, for charcoal, for milk thistle, for cayenne, for iodine, for sulphur powder, for hydrogen peroxide, or for the other simple things that used to live in everybody’s kitchen and medicine cabinet. Before a doctor will say something is a real medicine, somebody has to do a very big and very expensive test on it. The tests cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The only people who can afford the tests are the companies that can sell the medicine afterwards and make all that money back. So the companies test the medicines they own. They don’t test onions. They can’t own onions. They can’t make their money back on onions. The simple things, the cheap things, the things your grandma used, don’t get tested. And then the doctor says, “There’s no evidence that the onion works.” But the only reason there’s no evidence is that nobody paid to look. The onion still works. It’s just that nobody’s selling it. That’s what this essay is about. Twelve simple, cheap things that work, and the medicines that took their place, and why.

12 natural, unpatentable remedies have long historical use that support the body’s self-regulating functions including drawing, eliminating, repairing, and moving fluids. These remedies were largely displaced in modern practice due to patent law and economics that favor synthetic, patentable drugs.

Draws

Pull surface stagnation or inflammation outward to skin/elimination routes, supporting body’s natural flow without killing or fighting invaders.

1. Castor Oil: Ricinoleic acid.

Applied as packs with heat, draws lymph and stagnation.

Used for 3000+ years per Egyptian papyri, Pliny, Dioscorides, Cayce, McGarey.

Folk uses for adhesions, cysts, liver congestion, warts, ulcers, milk flow.

Costs ~$8/bottle.

Replaced by laxatives and ignored for lymphatic use.

2. Potato: Raw grated or sliced.

Draws heat/inflammation osmotically/enzymatically via starch, potassium, catalase, peroxidase.

Folk uses for styes, inflamed joints, carbuncles, boils.

Documented in northern/Eastern Europe, Andes, Kloss.

Costs <$1.

Replaced by topical corticosteroids, antibiotics, NSAID gels.

3. Onion: Sliced poultice.

Volatile sulphur compounds draw pain/congestion.

Uses for earache (otitis), chest congestion, sores, boils.

Described in Pliny, Dioscorides, Anglo-Saxon Leechbook, European folk, Kloss, early nursing manuals.

Costs ~$1. Replaced by antibiotic ear drops and oral amoxicillin.

4. Comfrey: Leaves/root with allantoin for cell proliferation.

Accelerates closure of fractures, ulcers, burns, wounds (aka “knitbone”)

Internal use warned due to pyrrolizidine alkaloids.

Described in Anglo-Saxon Leechbook, 1912 BMJ, Kloss case of saved leg, Hills trials.

Salve ~$12 or home-grown free.

Replaced by wound creams, dressings, steroids, surgery.

Eliminators

Support the body’s natural clearance of toxic and metabolic burden by aiding its actual elimination organs, distinct from wellness industry “detox” claims.

5. Charcoal (Activated): High surface area.

Absorbs toxins, gases, drugs, mycotoxins; binds in gut for elimination.

Documented Hippocrates onward, 19th-century essential.

ER first-line for poisoning/overdose. Used for colic, fermentation, poultices.

Capsules ~$10/100. Chronic low-level toxin use now neglected; replaced by no treatment for ongoing burden.

6. Milk Thistle: Silymarin (silybin etc.).

Stabilizes hepatocyte membranes, supports glutathione.

European IV use for Amanita poisoning, trials for hepatitis/cirrhosis.

Capsules ~$15/100.

Replaced by monitoring/transplant for liver issues.

7. Iodine: Essential element (atomic number 53).

Lugol’s solution for general tonic, displaces toxic halogens.

Concentrates in thyroid/breast/etc.

Historical use, Jarvis protocols. Japanese safely intake 5-13mg/day, much higher than standard recommendations.

~$20/bottle lasting years.

Demonized via Wolff-Chaikoff. Replaced by lifelong levothyroxine (Synthroid).

8. MSM: Methylsulfonylmethane.

Donates sulphur for connective tissue, joints, glutathione, methylation.

Soil depletion post-1940s caused loss of sulfur so our food supplies less of it.

Jacob/Herschler work, Miracle of MSM for pain/allergies/repair.

Powder ~$20/kg.

Replaced by NSAIDs, biologics (Humira etc.), injections.

Movers

Enhance blood/oxygen flow via vasodilation, capillary tone, and oxygen delivery. Movers sustain movement, enabling body cleansing and repair.

9. Cayenne: Capsaicinoids

For circulation, vasodilation, styptic (stops bleeding rapidly).

Heart attack reversal anecdotes (Christopher/Schulze).

Purest circulatory stimulant (Kloss).

~$3/jar.

Replaced by statins, blood thinners, beta blockers, tranexamic acid IV.

10. Ginger: Gingerols/shogaols

Reduce nausea, inflammation via prostaglandins, warm periphery, circulation.

2000+ years traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)/Indian, Kloss.

Ginger trials vs. ondansetron aka Zofran. Ginger found competitive/better, gentler.

Root ~$2.

Replaced by anti-emetics, NSAIDs, biologics.

11. Hydrogen Peroxide: Oxygen donor.

Endogenous use (inside the body): 19th-century onward, Farr IV protocols.

Oral dilute food-grade.

3% ~$2, 35% ~$15.

FDA warnings/prosecutions for therapeutic use.

Replaced by antibiotics, supplemental O2, hyperbaric (limited).

Carrier

DMSO stands alone as a carrier of other molecules into the body.

Regulatory suppression and maligning have limited DMSO’s general use, but thanks to researchers and doctors such as Unbekoming and Midwestern Doctor, DMSO’s safety and efficacy for a variety of uses is breaking through the mainstream barriers. Early documentaries about DMSO with Dr. Stanley Jacobs and Mike Wallace of 60 Minutes fame. Jacob Lab, founded by DMSO pioneer Stanley Jacob. Jacob Lab YouTube Channel.

12. DMSO: Carrier molecule that crosses membranes. More DMSO resources.

Delivers co-solutes (other substances that are in solution).

Anti-inflammatory/analgesic/free-radical effects.

Stanley Jacob 1961+ work for pain, arthritis, stroke, burns etc.

~$25/kg.

FDA limited to interstitial cystitis; issued warnings after decades of successful, safe use.

Replaced by opioids, NSAIDs, patches, gabapentinoids, biologics.

Children’s Health Defense

The Defender: Most-read articles of the week

Colds, Flu, Respiratory Remedies

A Century of Trying to Catch a Cold. An Essay. By Unbekoming (06/03/26):

Human transmission experiments over a century, including 1918 US Navy Spanish flu trials and UK Common Cold Research Unit studies, repeatedly failed to reliably demonstrate contagion of respiratory illnesses despite aggressive exposure methods using mucus, blood, and direct contact from sick individuals.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old — Unbekoming Imagine a group of doctors who really, really wanted to prove that you can catch a cold from another person. So they tried. They took the snot from very sick people and sprayed it up healthy people’s noses. They wiped it in their eyes. They had sick people cough right into their open mouths, over and over. Almost nobody got sick. They did this with sailors during the worst sickness the world had ever seen, and ninety-eight out of every hundred stayed perfectly well. Years later, a whole building full of scientists in England spent forty years trying to give people colds on purpose. They mostly couldn’t do that either. So if coughs and sneezes and snot don’t really pass sickness from one person to another, why do people in the same house sometimes get sick around the same time? Because they are sharing the same things: the same bad air, the same food, the same worries, the same cold and tiring days. They aren’t catching it from each other. They are all bumping into the same problem at the same time. When huge numbers of people got very sick long ago, it wasn’t a tiny bug hopping from person to person. They were breathing poison left over from a war, being given too much medicine, and were tired and hungry. Their bodies were dealing with real things you could point to, not an invisible bug sneaking around.

Key points

1918 Deer Island Navy: 62 healthy sailors exposed via nasal/throat sprays, eye drops, swabs, filtered mucus injections, blood injections from severe flu patients; zero infections in most experiments, overall ~1.2% rate across 161 sailors in 25 trials at three sites.

Bedside exposure: 10 healthy men faced 10 flu patients each for 30-50 minutes with direct coughing; none ill.

Other 1918 attempts (Nuzum, Selter, Dujarric, Nicolle, Michelli, Schofield, Lister, Wahl, Bloomfield, Williams): Mostly zero or very low transmission using mucus, lung tissue, blood; rare symptoms often ambiguous or biased.

Common Cold Research Unit (1946-1989): Inoculated thousands with alleged virus material; early animal trials failed entirely.

Human Common Cold Research Unit (CCRU) trials: ~59% case rate in some early filtered/unfiltered nasal washings (231 subjects, 137 cases), but later cell culture ~5%; overall 20-33% under direct inoculation.

CCRU transmission tests: Fomites, aerosols, prolonged contact, island isolation mostly failed; one natural cold case transmitted variably.

Methodological issues: Self-selection, repeat volunteers, self-reported symptoms, holiday-like conditions inflated results; highest rates tied to weakest methods.

Researchers expressed perplexity at resistance to infection despite concentrated unnatural exposures.

Related

Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History & Human Experiments. Written and published by Daniel Roytas Review December 7, 2024 By Tim Boyd. Available at Amazon (likely elsewhere) Challenges the idea that colds and flu are contagious, citing failed scientific studies. Military and research efforts, including U.S. Spanish Flu tests and England's Common Cold Unit trials, could not prove contagion or reliably infect subjects. Russian flu emerged simultaneously in distant locations; animal and human experiments often failed or showed similar results with plain saline. No studies used purified virus; many negative results unpublished. Florence Nightingale and Dr. Rodermund's pus exposure rejected contagion doctrine. Alternative causes discussed: nocebo effect, temperature/humidity, atmospheric factors.



The Sinus and Respiratory Treatments You Were Never Told About. May’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/31/26)

Conventional medicine’s limitations and pandemic response patterns haven’t helped sinus and respiratory illnesses much. However, forgotten treatments for sinus, nasal, eustachian tube, and respiratory infections exist including early upper airway disinfection to prevent progression of colds, flus, and similar illnesses. For example, DMSO works for sinusitis and related conditions based on studies and reader reports, alongside sinus rinsing and other traditional approaches.

Key points

Early infection and disinfection: Respiratory viruses typically colonize upper airways first before potentially spreading to lungs. Early nasal/sinus disinfection is effective for reducing severity and duration.

DMSO treats sinusitis: Studies from 1960s onward show rapid relief, discharge of infected material, pain reduction. DMSO effective in acute/chronic cases, children, post-surgery, with antibiotics or alone. Reduces duration, prevents recurrences, improves breathing.

DMSO applications: Nasal drops, sprays, washes, direct injection, gels, electrophoresis. Resolved sinusitis in high percentages (e.g., 49/52 children, 40/44 patients). Aided eustachian tube dysfunction, aerotitis, aerosinusitis.

Reader reports on DMSO: Cleared chronic sinusitis, acute infections, headaches, pressure, allergies, post-nasal drip, congestion, polyps (including post-surgery recurrence), improved sleep. Rapid effects (minutes to weeks). Also linked to unexpected vision improvements.

Sinus rinsing is key : Conventional ear, nose and throat (ENT) approaches often insufficient. AMD offers protocols for rinsing tools, DMSO use, ear conditions, and cold/flu treatment combining modalities.

DMSO oral spray (with zinc iodide, xylitol) in COVID trial (1,252 patients): drastically reduced symptoms and viral positivity by day 7.

Broader context: Upper airway focus effective across respiratory viruses; many therapies suppressed in favor of proprietary options.

Detailed Protocols

This rather long article offers many upper airway disinfection and sinus treatments, focusing on DMSO’s efficacy for sinusitis, respiratory infections, eustachian issues, and colds/flus, alongside sinus rinsing, ear protocols, and root causes, based on studies and reader experiences. We used AI to tease them out as best we could. For more details, check out the DMSO for Sinus Issues section of the article.

Nasal drops: 10-15% DMSO in purified water (increase to 25-30% if tolerated, max 40%). Apply to both nostrils. Start low.

Nasal sprays: 15-25% DMSO in saline/purified water (use glass bottle if >15%). 5-10x daily (per COVID trial with 30% + zinc iodide + xylitol). Studies used 30%.

Topical over sinuses: 25-30% DMSO on clean forehead/bridge/cheeks (max 50%). Apply to skin; rapid relief reported within minutes.

Sinus irrigation (neti pot/electric): 5-10% DMSO in xylitol rinse (start low; <15% for plastic). Combine with mechanical flush; readers report dramatic results.

Ear drops (for sinuses/eustachian): 15% DMSO. Lie on side, few drops per ear, 5-10 min each side, then nostrils. Bilateral use enhances effect.

General: Use purified/boiled water. Clean skin/passages. Patch test for allergy. Consistent daily/twice-daily use; improvements in days, resolution in 2-4 weeks. Combine modalities.

Related

Motor Neuron Disease (e.g., ALS and more)

What Is Motor Neuron Disease? An Essay on Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Anterior Horn Cells, and the Streetlight They Were Killed Beneath. By Unbekoming (05/20/26)

There’s a lot of sciency stuff in this article, but when you explain it to a six-year-old (below), everything begins to make sense! For those who wish to dive into the sciency stuff, we’ve included links to key terms below.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old — Unbekoming Motor neurons are wires that carry messages from your brain to your muscles. They tell your hand to wave and your leg to walk. In motor neuron disease, these wires stop working. The messages cannot get through. The muscles cannot move. After a while, the muscles get smaller and weaker because they are not being used. Doctors say they do not know what causes it. But we know some things that hurt these wires. Bug sprays hurt them. Heavy metals like lead and mercury hurt them. Getting hit in the head a lot hurts them. Putting strange things into your body through needles hurts them. Soldiers who got lots of injections during a war got this disease. Footballers who got hit in the head a lot and played on grass sprayed with bug poisons got this disease. Farmers who worked with bug poisons for years got this disease. The same wires get damaged in all of them. A famous baseball player called Lou Gehrig got the disease and died when he was thirty-seven. He played on fields painted with lead and got hit in the head a lot. Doctors named the disease after him. They did not say what made him sick. If someone has this disease, the most important thing is to stop putting more poisons in. Eat real food that grew in good soil. Drink clean water. Sit in the sun. Sleep enough. The body wants to fix itself. Stop hurting it, and give it a chance.

Motor neuron disease (MND), also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, involves progressive death of upper and lower motor neurons leading to muscle weakness, wasting, paralysis, and usually respiratory failure within 14-18 months of diagnosis.

Epidemiology : 1-2 new cases per 100,000 people annually; prevalence ~7.7-9.9 per 100,000 in US; lifetime risk ~1 in 300 in UK; median onset 55-65 years; 90% sporadic, 10% familial.

Official stance : Exact cause unknown; 93% of cases unexplained even by genetic framework (only ~7% tied to specific mutations like C9orf72, SOD1, TARDBP, FUS).

Approved treatments : Riluzole (1995) extends survival ~10 weeks; Edaravone (small functional benefit in select patients, high cost); Relyvrio withdrawn after failed trial; Tofersen approved on surrogate marker for 2% genetic subset despite failed clinical trial.

Pathology : Anterior horn cells in spinal cord and motor cortex neurons die; leads to sclerosis (hardening) of lateral spinal cord columns; starts as unresolved inflammation from ongoing insult, ends in scar tissue.

DDT/pesticide line : 1944-47 NIH studies showed DDT causes anterior horn cell degeneration; organophosphates inhibit cholinesterase, cause delayed neuropathy mimicking MND; elevated rates in pesticide-exposed workers.

Trauma line : Repeated head impacts and subconcussive trauma linked to higher MND rates (e.g., 6.5x in Italian soccer players, elevated in NFL); Gehrig had multiple documented head injuries plus chronic lead arsenate exposure on fields.

Injection line : Gulf War veterans showed 2-3x higher ALS at younger ages; linked to anthrax vaccine adjuvants (aluminum, squalene); Shaw’s mouse studies reproduced motor neuron death and deficits with aluminum hydroxide.

Mechanism: Repeated toxic, mechanical, or injected insults overwhelm repair of motor neurons; shares terrain factors such as chemical exposure dominating over genetics or idiopathic causes.

Pesticides - Atrazine

The Frog Whisperer Was Right. What Atrazine Tells Us About Who Really Protects Your Family. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (06/04/26)

Commentary from a friend (edited slightly): This was really good! I appreciate his mentioning RFK Jr. reversal re: glyphosate. Dr. Malone probably should have gone a step further and mentioned that Syngenta is owned by the Chinese, something that should be a national security concern! 🙄

Dr. Malone describes controversy surrounding atrazine, a widely used U.S. herbicide. Research by Dr. Tyrone Hayes showed its endocrine-disrupting effects on frogs, but faced subsequent industry efforts to discredit him. Dr. Malone presents scientific evidence of health risks and ongoing water contamination issues despite bans in Europe.

Water purification systems that eliminate or reduce atrazine from water sources:

Key points

Conclusion… Citizens do not have direct control over federal pesticide policy, but they do have control over their own decisions. Understanding where exposure occurs, reviewing the underlying evidence, supporting independent scientific inquiry, and reducing avoidable exposures where practical are all reasonable responses to an issue that remains scientifically and politically contested. That means using water filters and buying organic milk or milk from local farmers that you know are not using atrazine in their fields. History repeatedly demonstrates that public confidence in regulatory decisions depends on transparency, independent science, and the absence of conflicts of interest. Those principles should apply whether the subject is a pharmaceutical product, an industrial chemical, or an agricultural herbicide. For now, the contamination remains. And the burden of deciding what level of risk is acceptable still falls largely on the public. Because the government is not here to help… — Dr. Robert Malone

Related

H.R. 7567 (Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026) was received in the U.S. Senate on 05/19/2026. Link: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7567 After public pressure campaigns, pesticide liability shield provisions (Secs. 10205-10207) were stripped by amendment from this bill before House passage. A Senate version is pending; no equivalent shield details available (per Grok). _________ Senate must approve a Farm Bill that does not include a pesticide manufacturer liability shield. Manufacturers should not receive immunity from lawsuits when their products cause harm. With liability shields, there’s no incentive for manufacturers to create safe products, and no recourse for consumers harmed by them. We’ve already seen the harms caused by removing vaccine manufacturer liability through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Manufacturers facing legal losses are seeking protection from accountability rather than addressing safety concerns. Legislators must protect Americans’ safety, constitutional rights, and access to justice by opposing any pesticide liability shield in the final Farm Bill. A Stand for Health Freedom petition (which readers can sign) seeks to ensure that a liability shield provision does not appear in the Senate version of the Farm Bill. Below is a letter we received from Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, responding to our petition… Sen. Mike Crapo Farm Bill Response for Stand for Health Freedom Petition 58KB ∙ PDF file Download ...In your correspondence, you specifically mentioned opposition to Sections 10205, 10206 and 10207 of the initial House Farm Bill draft. These sections addressed the regulatory authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the uniformity of pesticide labeling under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Because these sections were removed prior to the bill's passage in the House, they are no longer included in the legislation currently moving toward the Senate.... Download

Stand for Health Freedom Petition. Stop the Shield (again!) Pesticide Policy Whack-a-Mole. Published: Jun 1, 2026

Senator Cory Booker introduced Pesticide Injury Accountability Act. Article | Bill

Red Light Therapy

Red Light Therapy and Sunlight: What the Research Says About Healing. IMA’s Dr. Ryan Cole breaks down red light therapy, mitochondrial health, and why morning sunlight may be the most powerful healing tool of all. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/04/26, includes 05:48 video and transcript)

Dr. Ryan Cole discusses red light therapy for its benefits in healing, recovery, pain relief, and skin health. However, he emphasizes natural sunlight as superior and irreplaceable for circadian rhythms, anti-inflammation, skin protection, and overall health outcomes including longer life and reduced heart disease.

Key points

Red light therapy involves near-infrared wavelengths beyond visible red that penetrate the body to varying depths based on wavelength.

Targets mitochondria, the cellular power plants richest in heart, brain, and retina cells, which act as batteries, signalers, and antennas.

Modern indoor/artificial lighting (fluorescent/LED) causes red/near-infrared deficiency in 97% of Americans who spend most time indoors.

Strong evidence for: Wounds healing 30-40% faster, muscle recovery (used by athletes including NFL players), pain relief without receptor adaptation, tissue repair.

Red light therapy is an adjunct, not a panacea or cure-all; originated from NASA research, applied in medical and beauty settings.

🌞Real sun (without sunscreen) is best! Morning sunlight (15-20 minutes, 6-9 a.m.): Sets biological clocks, circadian rhythms, anti-inflammation pathways, and skin-protection mechanisms. Midday sunlight (15-20 minutes or more depending on latitude): Provides UV benefits for blood pressure and mood; morning light enables safer exposure. Studies: Swedish/UK women’s health study linked more sunlight to longer life even among smokers; UK Biobank showed reduced cardiac disease and lower all-cause mortality with more sunlight.



Related

Vaccines / Unvaccinated

The Unvaccinated (2026). New Book by Unbekoming: What a Forbidden Comparison Reveals About the True Cost of Vaccination. By Unbekoming (05/30/26)

Confession: We haven’t read this book yet, but given other work from Unbekoming, we’re betting it’s worth our time and yours. We hope to get to it soon! You can find more books on related topics here. Also, the movie An Inconvenient Study (01:22:38) from Del Bigtree describes a suppressed but well-conducted vaccinated vs unvaccinated study by Henry Ford Health; the movie is a must watch / share.

Download the Book (PDF)

Unbekoming’s book “The Unvaccinated,” highlights Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey showing 2.64% chronic conditions in fully unvaccinated children versus ~60% in the vaccinated population . Unbekoming argues against the childhood vaccine schedule based on safety, contents, legal/financial structures, historical disease decline, and foundational virology/contagion assumptions.

WHY THIS ONE IS FREE — This book is not behind the paywall. Every subscriber gets it. The people who most need to read it are the ones still arguing about dosage while standing on a foundation that was never sound, and a paywall is the last thing that should sit between them and the argument. If it lands for you, send it to the person you know who is halfway out and doesn’t yet have the words for the rest of the way. — Unbekoming

Key points

An ideal vaccinated / unvaccinated (vax/unvax) study has never been conducted due to claimed “ethical issues.”

Unvaccinated control data exists via Joy Garner’s survey across 48 states.

Book covers injection contents (aluminum, surfactants, vitamin K shot with high inactive ingredients), lack of testing for cancer/mutation/fertility.

Legal timeline: 1986 liability shield, expansion of schedule, 2022 Pfizer reclassification of its COVID-19 injection product as a Department of Defense (DoD) prototype to which ordinary rules did not apply.

Financial incentives for compliance with vaccination; history of major diseases declining 95-98% pre-vaccines via sanitation/nutrition.

Safety evidence is strong within virus/contagion frame; however, book challenges that frame via Appendix 5 on failed isolation, transmission experiments, terrain theory.

Unvaccinated represent baseline health without schedule insults.

Appendices offer practical tips to readers: Appendix 1 — The Refusal Toolkit: Step-by-step preparation and responses for refusing newborn shots in the hospital, including documents to bring, expected staff pressure sequences, factual counters, and maintaining calm refusal without debate. Appendix 2 — What’s Actually in the Vial: Lists specific vial components and quantities, highlights the vitamin K shot’s high inactive ingredients ratio, notes aluminum buildup, brain barrier-opening surfactants, and manufacturers’ lack of testing for cancer, mutation, or fertility. Appendix 3 — The Legal Architecture: A Timeline: Dated overview of policies from military program origins through 1986 liability protection to 2022 Pfizer reclassification as a DoD prototype exempt from standard rules. Appendix 4 — The Terrain Reading of the Schedule: Describes injection impacts as bodily sensitization from foreign proteins and metals rather than protection, leading to persistent loads and shift from acute to chronic states. Appendix 5 — The Question Underneath: Summarizes challenges to virology foundations, including isolation definitions, test limitations, and failed contagion experiments, with references to fuller arguments.

Wildfire

The Most Comprehensive Wildfire Budget Ever: Fully Funds USWFS, Improves Employee Housing, Expands Hazard Pay, Multi-Year Aviation Contracts, Tech, Post Fire, And Tons More. The full details. By The Hotshot Wake Up (06/03/26)

The 301 page House Appropriations Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, 2027 report (Mike Simpson, R-ID) includes a bunch of much-needed wildfire related items for a country that is seeing more and bigger wildfires than ever. Now, almost everyone lives in “wildfire country,” which means we all suffer the health, financial, property, insurance, and other impacts of wildfire.

The report proposes comprehensive wildfire funding, fully supporting the U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS) unification, wildland firefighter pay and benefits, housing improvements, multi-year aviation contracts, technology upgrades, post-fire efforts, and related priorities while reducing other EPA accounts.

Key points

Funding Overview: Fully funds USWFS at $1,163,721,000 including $387,157,000 suppression operations and $218,000,000 fuels management; unifies Department of Interior (DOI) wildfire resources.

Forest Service Wildland Fire Management: $2,628,000,000 total ($192M preparedness, $1,011M suppression, $1,425M salaries/expenses).

Firefighter Pay: Prioritizes wildland firefighter pay fixes from Public Law 119-4; expands hazard pay briefing for suppression, aerial, and smokejumper duties.

Employee Housing: $11M for fire facilities, prioritizes maintenance for water access and high-risk areas; directs briefing on leasing partnerships.

Personal and Other Equipment Permits agency funds for uniforms, passenger vehicles, aircraft replacement, and volunteer activities.

Trails: Encourages staffing for trail maintenance crews and firefighter support.

Technology: Directs evaluation of mobility/load-reduction technologies (e.g., mech suits, autonomous vehicles) with 180-day report.

Aviation: Promotes multi-year aviation contracts for airtankers; requires 180-day report on cost savings and authorities.

Lightning: Evaluates lightning detection technologies; 180-day briefing on effectiveness and expansion costs.

Modeling etc. Directs unified real-time data platform for predictive modeling, detection, weather/vegetation integration; 90-day briefing on pilot.

Satellite Monitoring: USGS satellite monitoring pilot for rapid high-resolution infrared data focused on burn intensity; 90-day report.

Metrics: Shifts from “acres treated” to outcome-focused metrics using decision support tools; 45-day update.

Weather: Expands RAWS weather stations; supports AI wildfire forecasting with $1.6M university partnership.

Procurement Report: Technology procurement report on risk analytics, detection, suppression, safety, and recovery tools within one year.

Certifications: Emergency First Responder Wildfire Contractor Certification Pilot for qualified contractors.

Related

The links below were specifically set up for Garden Valley, ID, area. However, they include useful resources that other communities also can use. We encourage readers and community leaders to copy and adapt these materials for your own communities.