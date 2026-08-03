Disclaimer

Too Many Notes

NEW FORMAT

We’re trying something new. Lots of Day Brighteners and shorter summaries and links to news our readers might appreciate. Please let us know in comments (and by clicking LIKE button) if you like this format.

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe…Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note…All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share and we edit all AI content.

In this issue…

NEW FORMAT

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos: PragerU

Idaho & Beyond

Medical & Health Resources

Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Doctor & Insurance System Danger

EPA Regulation Rollback — Oppose — Please Write Your Senators!

Fauci, Fauci, Fauci!

Informed Consent for Back to School

Vaccines

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners are a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

For more day brighteners, check out Malone News substack. Robert Malone and Jill Malone assemble collections of politically incorrect comic videos and memes and related commentary twice weekly. To find them, click this link and type in Friday Funnies or Sunday Strip. Or subscribe to Malone News to have these delivered directly to your inbox.

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of the Day Brighteners below. Thank you, spouse!

Animal World

China Captures Mainstream American Journalists

Politics & Poker + Left Right Left Right Midterms March

Chant to test memory and breath endurance. Image creation courtesy of ChatGPT (with modifications made later)

Video (03:59) | Lyrics

Propaganda! Science! Scientism!

5-Minute Videos: PragerU

No Kings: Why We Don’t Have One. Presented by William Federer. (07/27/26, podcast | video).

What inspired American government? Was it Greece, Rome, the Enlightenment? The Founders studied them all. But America came to reject kings altogether based on a much earlier time, thousands of years ago. Find out the origins of “No Kings for America” from historian and author William Federer (nope, it’s not the American left!).

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Idaho & Beyond

Election Integrity

It’s Not Just a New Jersey Scandal – SIX States Were Previously Caught Including THOUSANDS of Non-Citizens on the Voter Rolls. By Jim Hoft (07/23/26)

A serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System allowed thousands of foreign nationals to register to vote between June 2023 and June 2024, during the 2024 election period. The Department of Homeland Security later reported higher figures

Six other states previously caught non-citizens on voter rolls through similar motor vehicle department processes. New Jersey does not use the federal SAVE system for citizenship checks and instead joined the ERIC system in 2022. [ERIC has been the subject of criticism; many states who joined later withdrew from it. Grok discussion]

Department of Homeland Security : Preliminary reviews of voter records found 190,832 non-citizens registered to vote in California , 35,152 in New Jersey , 15,903 in Nevada , and 14,576 in Pennsylvania .

Federal SAVE System (as of June 30, 2026): 26 states use free federal SAVE system administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify immigration status and citizenship for voter registration or list maintenance.

Oregon in 2019: Motor Voter program mistakenly registered hundreds of noncitizens after DMV clerical errors incorrectly marked citizenship status.

Pennsylvania over multiple years: Some noncitizens registered through DMV transactions because of errors involving driver’s license and identification records.

Illinois in 2018–2019: Automatic voter registration implementation resulted in hundreds of noncitizens being improperly registered because of programming and processing errors.

California in 2018: DMV-based automatic voter registration system experienced widespread implementation problems, including duplicate registrations, erroneous registrations, and other processing mistakes.

Vermont in 2019: Some noncitizens automatically registered because of DMV data errors.

Nevada in 2020–2021: After automatic voter registration began, some ineligible registrations reported tied to DMV processing errors.

Election Reminder

November 3, 2026 is coming sooner than you think…please do think…We update our voting guide regularly. Check it out!

Gem State Chronicle & Substack

What the Flock is going on, anyway? PLUS: Labrador, McGrane, Simpson, and some great new features at Idaho Insider. By Brian Almon (07/27/26). Clickable Links: Flock Cameras in Idaho: Crime Fighting Tool or Privacy Threat? • Newsletters • Press releases • Idaho Insider • Video of the day

The state of Idaho elections. PLUS: Data center tax breaks and our nuclear future. By Brian Almon (07/28/26) Clickable Links: A tour through our elections systems • Data center tax breaks? • Our nuclear future

Why I’m pro-life. PLUS: State of emergency over the fires and a new list of product recalls. By Brian Almon (07/30/26) Clickable Links: Why I’m pro-life • State of emergency (wildfire) • Product recalls (AG Labrador) • Video of the day

Pork Report Tip Line

We received an email from Ronald M. Nate, PhD, President, Idaho Freedom Foundation asking Idahoans to submit tips for the 2026 Idaho Freedom Foundation Pork Report (Pork Reports are published in even years; here’s the 2024 Pork Report). Submission deadline: September 1, 2026. Below is a summary of the email and a button that takes you to the tip page. Help get the Pork Out of Idaho Government — or at least expose it 🐽!

Submit Your Tip

Idaho taxpayers send more money each year to state and local government, much of which is wasted on unnecessary programs, questionable contracts, bloated administrative costs, and low-value projects.

Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Pork Report exposes these wasteful and irresponsible uses of taxpayer dollars and seeks public help identifying them. Government employees, contractors, residents, parents, business owners, and taxpayers often notice problems that never appear in public meetings or budget documents—such as wasteful purchases, unnecessary positions, questionable grants, expensive consultants, poorly managed projects, or other wasteful spending.

No tip is too small. Submissions may cover:

State agencies

Cities and counties

School districts

Special taxing districts

Public universities

Government contracts or grants

Other taxpayer-funded programs and entities

Tips can be attributed or fully anonymous. Supporting documents, public records, photographs, meeting agendas, invoices, and similar details are especially useful.

Deadline: September 1. Submit your tip to help expose waste, hold officials accountable, and ensure transparency for Idaho taxpayers.

Submit Your Tip

Rural Health Transformation Fund

The Bureaucrats Are First at the Trough: How the Rural Health Transformation Fund Kicks Off With Millions in Grants for Administrators. By Brett Farruggia (07/23/26)

We railed against accepting this money when the Rural Health Transformation Fund grant first hit our radar. But we were told Idaho had to accept it (Governor Little had already committed Idaho to this boondoggle). The version that finally passed was a last-minute (4/1/26) buried appropriations bill (S1453). This entire Rural Health Transformation Fund program is a perfect entry for Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Pork Report Tip Line! Related: We could not properly update our Substack notes about predecessors to the funding that ended up passing (S1453) due to bugs in Substack. But you’ll get the idea of our objections to prior versions. Substack Note S1264

Substack Note H0916

Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis. Senate Bill 1453 — Approp, H&W, rural health, add’l (-3).

The first three subgrant opportunities from the federal Rural Health Transformation Fund have been posted. They open a five-year program directing nearly a billion dollars in debt-financed federal money into Idaho’s health care system, a measure Idaho’s state legislature adopted in 2026 as S1453.

Brett Farruggia expects greater reliance on federal funds with little to no rural health care improvement, plus more federal control over private operators as tax dollars fund contractors and administrators. We couldn’t agree more!

Project Management Services: $1.3 million to administer the funds, driven by complex reporting requirements that often slow work and fund government consultants. Maternal and Child Obstetrics: $1.2 million focused on improving emergency readiness for birthing and non-birthing facilities. Perinatal Quality Collaborative: $2.4 million for a CDC-administered initiative in which state teams of hospitals, doctors, researchers, and others identify processes to improve care for mothers and babies.

There’s more…

Data Analytics and Outcome Evaluation : $2 million to build a performance dashboard tracking outcomes and data from subcontractors.

Oversight of Rural Facility Renovations : $2 million to ensure cost reasonableness and federal grant compliance.

Rural Workforce Incentive Programs: $800,000 to create an administrative structure for disbursing $66 million in retention and recruitment bonuses.

Surveillance Cameras of a Feather Flock Together

Look up, look down, look all around. Do not laser focus on one thing or you’ll miss everything. 📞First Friday of AUGUST: Tyler Cain of DEFLOCK Idaho! (see Substack Note for details): What: August First Friday Falcon Call, featuring Tyler Cain of DeFlock Idaho!

When: Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10 AM MT

Call: (253) 205-0468 | Access Code: 920 404 6020

Wildland Management

Op-Ed: Either Manage Idaho’s Land, or Watch It Burn. By Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chairwoman (07/30/26)

The people closest to the land are not the problem. They are an essential part of the solution. It is imperative that Idaho has a seat at the table in managing our own future. — Dorothy Moon

Recent wildfires such as the Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County, Idaho (and Oregon), have destroyed homes, livestock, and wildlife habitat while forcing evacuations. Governor Brad Little’s emergency declaration and deployment of the Idaho National Guard show state commitment, yet the core issue is long-term land management.

Nearly two-thirds of Idaho is federally controlled. Distant agencies have allowed forests to become overgrown with dead timber and restricted access roads, producing hotter, faster-spreading fires. These leave unstable hillsides, mudslides, damaged tourism and ranching, and severe statewide air quality problems.

State-managed lands suffer fewer catastrophic fires because they receive active stewardship through timber harvest and grazing. Improved forest management, stronger state-federal coordination, and greater authority for local residents are needed to reduce future disaster severity.

Community Resources...

Image Source: Kari Greer Photography We encourage communities everywhere to read and adapt the emergency resources and radio communications information below. These resources could save lives if/when the unthinkable happens.

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Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

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Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 08/02/26.

Doctor & Insurance System Danger

Doctors Are Dangerous. An Essay on the First Leading Cause of Death. By Unbekoming (07/24/26).

Doctors are trained to suppress the body’s natural healing responses—fever, rising cholesterol, elevated blood pressure or blood sugar—with drugs that block signals rather than address causes. This stems from the 1910 Flexner Report, funded by the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations, which closed schools teaching natural healing and standardized pharmaceutical education worldwide.

Key points:

Doctors rank as the leading cause of death.

Childhood vaccine schedules introduce undeclared metals and alloys the body cannot break down.

Adult checkups channel asymptomatic people into drug regimens that produce further conditions.

Chronic illness is labeled autoimmune; end-of-life ICU care exhausts estates.

Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey found chronic disease rates of 2.64 percent in the fully unvaccinated versus 60 percent in the vaccinated.

Figures such as Semmelweis and Sarah Myhill faced repeated suppression.

Clickable Links: The Prosecution • Audio Deep Dive (Paid Subscribers) • The Kitchen Table • Not About Bad People • The Installation • Birth • Childhood • The Pipeline • Chronic Illness • The Specialties • Death • The Tell • The Kitchen • The Kitchen Table Again • The One-Minute Elevator Explanation • How to Explain This to a Six-Year-Old

How to Explain This to a Six-Year-Old Your body knows how to get better when you are sick. When you get a fever, your body is making itself warmer to fix what is wrong. When you cough, your body is pushing something out. When your skin gets red and itchy, your body is sending the bad stuff outside where it can leave. Doctors go to school for a long time. But most of what they learn is how to make the fever go away, how to stop the cough, how to make the itchy skin stop being itchy. When the body is working to get better and the doctor stops the body from working, the sickness cannot finish. So it stays. Doctors also give shots. The shots have tiny pieces of metal in them, too small for your eyes to see. Your body knows how to clean up food and dirt. It does not know how to clean up metal. So the metal stays inside, and where it stays, the body gets sick. Most doctors are kind people who thought they were going to help. But their school did not teach them how the body heals. They are doing what they were taught. What they were taught is not what makes you better. When something bad happens to your body, the best thing is usually to let the body do what it knows how to do. Rest. Water. Warm blankets. Good food when you are ready. Time. There are some doctors who know this. But the other doctors get very angry at them and try to take away their license. That is how you know the other doctors know these good doctors are right. If they were wrong, no one would care.

Why the Health System Resists Change. A former White House health policy advisor and a direct primary care physician expose the lobbying, incentives, and contract provisions keeping the American healthcare system locked in place. Independent Medical Alliance interview. Host: Dr. Kat Lindley | Guest: Dr. Katy Talento (07/26/26, article + video 01:15:07 includes transcript)

Want to break out of doctor and insurance jail? These doctors explain the current system and how we can free ourselves from it (not a quick fix, but worth doing).

The American healthcare system resists reform because of heavy industry lobbying, payment models that reward ongoing illness, and contracts that block competition. Former White House advisor Dr. Katy Talento and direct primary care physician Dr. Kat Lindley outline these barriers and emerging solutions. In the end, patients must direct their own care. Policy helps but cannot replace daily choices; average living patterns lead to poorer health.

Clickable Links

Key quotes from Katy Talento: “When someone’s salary depends on not changing, they don’t change.” “Nobody benefits when patients are well, except people on a Netflix subscription. People on a monthly membership.” “We are sicker, fatter, more anxious, more infertile than ever in human history. And yet we are more medicated and more treated than ever in human history.” “Find your people first before you’re sick. Because when you’re sick, you’re vulnerable.” “If you just live like everybody else, you will die young.” _____ Key quote from Kat Lindley: “Medicine is easy, but healthcare is such a bureaucracy that keeps on feeding itself.”

EPA Regulation Rollback — Oppose — Please Write Your Senators!

Oppose changes to Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) with fee reauthorization (posted 07/31/26)

Deadline for Comment: Friday, August 7, 2026

Write your Senators or use Stand for Health Freedom’s petition (customize for your own situation): https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/tsca/

Find your senators

Sample letter

We have just one question: Why is the US Government willing to sacrifice the lives and health of the country’s citizens in order to appease politicians and corporate interests? DO NOT rollback EPA regulations. Strengthen them!

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Funding for the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) expires on September 30, 2026. In the past, this funding was simply renewed. This time, lawmakers are also discussing major changes that would weaken key protections added in 2016.

These changes raise serious concerns, especially while the EPA is short-staffed. At a March 4 Senate hearing, one expert warned the proposals could stop the EPA from reviewing new chemicals before they enter the market. He noted that stronger rules in the past might have prevented Superfund sites, contaminated water, and cancer clusters caused by toxic chemicals—problems that cost both money and lives.

Keeping toxins out of our environment, food, and bodies is a core issue for ALL Americans. Industry and government must not put profits ahead of people. The recent Supreme Court decision in Durnell v. Monsanto already limited people’s ability to sue over dangerous products, so this process is being watched closely.

Please reject any changes that weaken TSCA. Reauthorize the funding needed for oversight that protects American lives and the land for future generations.

Fauci, Fauci, Fauci!

Endless words and videos will provide comments about Anthony Fauci, blaming him, blaming others, or even cheering him on. Never forget, never take the 5th! Remember what happened to all of us, no matter who is to blame. But don’t hold your breath waiting for justice. Justice likely won’t prevail, but WE CAN if we never fall for lies and propaganda again. Not even when we are scared. Especially not then. → Friday Funnies: “But Things are Different Now” By Dr. Robert W. Malone (07/31/26). Don’t miss this set of Funnies. It’s both priceless and maddening

A Thought What an incredible spectacle to watch on Wednesday, this small, pathetic, bureaucrat, shaking. A man who had no problem trampling the rights of millions of his fellow citizens, has been and continues to be paid millions of dollars and benefits by these same people, stays silent, hiding behind the privilege of an amendment written into that very same document that he had no problem tearing up into pieces when it came to the rights and the protections of the people, the same people that continue to pay him and his family, it’s pure mafia style corruption. — J.Goodrich

Selected Articles (Tip of Iceberg!)

In case you missed the voluminous coverage, start with an overview — including video clips — of what happened during U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 29, 2026:

Congress Asked Fauci at Least 111 Questions — Fauci Refused to Answer at Least 111 Times. During a contentious congressional hearing today, Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions about everything from COVID-19 vaccine injuries to whether he and his aides destroyed documents or used personal email accounts to bypass federal recordkeeping requirements. His lack of cooperation with the committee prompted Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to launch an investigation into Fauci. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (07/29/26)

What Fauci’s Diary Reveals About America’s Health Care Apparatus. Numerous lines of evidence show Fauci lied to us about the pandemic’s biggest questions — origins, severity, lockdowns, and masks — all of which was just exposed at an explosive hearing. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/30/26)

Anthony Fauci, subpoenaed amid Senator Rand Paul’s long effort to hold him accountable for COVID origins and gain-of-function research, invoked the Fifth Amendment on every question after claiming a presidential pardon covering 2014–2025 actions.

Hearing followed the public release of Fauci’s entries found on HHS servers and called “diaries” that contradicted his public statements on the virus’s origins, severity, lockdowns and school closures in New York and California, and masks.

Diaries portray Fauci as preoccupied with fame, media appearances, celebrity attention, and press influence rather than science.

Diaries corroborate White House accounts from Scott Atlas and Peter Navarro of Fauci’s limited scientific engagement, fixation on lockdowns, media leaks, vindictiveness toward critics, and pattern of blocking alternatives dating to the AIDS era (when Democrats including Nancy Pelosi grilled him in 1988 over delays).

Hearings highlight broader institutional failures to enable alternatives (to AIDS and COVID) and a growing public loss of trust.

Clickable Links: Fauci’s 1988 Hearing • A Plague Upon Our House • Fauci’s Diary • Fauci’s Hearing • Conclusion

The remaining articles are non-mainstream author opinions and research, providing a perspective you likely won’t see elsewhere. Please make up your own minds about whether you agree or disagree. At this point, we’re so confused we don’t know what to believe. Understanding all this is like the blind men understanding the size and shape of an elephant by walking around and feeling its body parts.

Fauci’s Historic Diary: a conversation with Debbie Lerman. By Sasha Latypova (07/28/26). The 1,141-page document released by Sen. Rand Paul’s committee and labeled Fauci’s “personal diary” is described as staff-generated official government records of meetings and appearances rather than private thoughts. Includes video (01:10:18)

Fauci document compared to Lee Harvey Oswald’s staged “Historic Diary.”

Discussion noted absence of a specific subpoena for a personal diary of Fauci’s.

Latypova and Lerman used AI queries to highlight limited mentions of the PREP Act, extensive National Security Council coordination of early COVID policy (including travel restrictions), and references to the Defense Production Act.

The speakers stated Fauci lacked decision-making authority under the military-national security frameworks that governed the response.

The Fauci Show: don’t take the bait! By Sasha Latypova. (07/29/26). Rand Paul’s planned questioning of Anthony Fauci over COVID-19 origins and gain-of-function research is staged political theater that will produce no accountability.

Key points:

Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment.

No lab leak or definable gain-of-function virus existed.

Bioweapons research is indistinguishable from routine vaccine work.

Fauci lacked decision-making authority (which rested with the National Security Council).

The hearing serves to protect the broader pandemic-preparedness system and related legal authorities rather than deliver justice.

The Contempt Vote They Scheduled Before Fauci Left the Hearing Room. Contempt Vote | On the Advice of Counsel™ Series, Issue #2 | July 29, 2026. By W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS.

After Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times on 07/29/26, Chairman Rand Paul scheduled a committee vote for the next week on certifying him for criminal contempt under 2 U.S.C. § 192.

Action Item: Call U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 . Ask to be connected with each of your two Senators (just give your state’s name and they’ll figure it out). Say this: “I support the Fauci contempt resolution. Please vote yes so that it goes to the full Senate.”

Two challenges to Fifth Amendment privilege claim: a presidential pardon and a waiver via Fauci’s opening statement. (See also Aaron Siri’s “Four mistakes Fauci made when pleading the 5th today,” below).

Multi-step enforcement process. While the vote advances the matter and places unanswered questions in the Congressional Record, successful prosecution faces significant hurdles including DOJ discretion and potential ongoing Fifth Amendment protection under state exposure.

Operation Warp Speed. The details and a call to action. By Jessica Rose (07/30/26).

Operation Warp Speed (OWS), was not a spectacular success, despite Donald Trump’s characterization of it.

OWS leadership included people with questionable expertise.

Leadership included Chief advisor Moncef Slaoui (venture capitalist previously involved in several vaccines; has ties to biolectronics), FDA and NIH figures (including Peter Marks, Janet Woodcock, and Bruce Tromberg), plus Department of Defense (now Department of War) and BARDA involvement.

OWS program focused on fast-tracking COVID-19 countermeasures.

Evidence of harms from the mRNA-LNP products—including DNA contamination in vials—warrants urgent independent investigation, tumor biopsies, and a halt to further use of the technology.

Selected Pictures and Videos (Tip of Iceberg!)

Image created with ChatGPT.com . Query: Create a bumper sticker with the following text and a cartoonish picture of Dr. Fauci: Trust The Science (tm). The Science just pleaded the 5th — 111 times!

Full Text Of Aaron Siri X Post 07 20 2026 36.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Full text of post for download 07 20 2026/ Source: https://x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/2082551339666771996 Download

Informed Consent for Back to School

Children’s Health Defense

Children’s Health Defense Back-To-School Checklist. By Children’s Health Defense. The toolkit covers five areas where parents most often want — and need — more information. At the end of each section, is a downloadable guide that gives direct questions to bring to school, pediatrician, or school board.

CHD also offers information you can take to your next PTA meeting or local parent event as a free, ready-to-present slide deck covering all five toolkit topics. Download the Presentation

Related

Schools Are Pushing Mental Health Screening. Research Shows It Does More Harm Than Good. School-based routine or universal mental health screening “often functions as an entry point into a therapeutic culture that pathologizes normal childhood distress, erodes resilience and funnels children toward psychiatric labels, therapy, and medication,” according to Gretchen Watson, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and researcher. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (07/30/26)

Stand for Health Freedom

We recently received “Back-to-School Vaccine Schedule Alert” email from Stand for Health Freedom. Here’s a summary…

As kids prepare to return to school, Stand for Health Freedom provided an update on the CDC childhood immunization schedule. After proposed reductions that later were paused by a legal challenge, the CDC currently recommends the same routine childhood schedule that was in place through 2025—with one change: the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer included. Here is an updated resource for quick reference.

We hope parents will research carefully before following pediatrician or CDC advice. RFK Jr. and Trump have been unsuccessful at tackling the problem of chronic childhood disease, autism, or the massive, liability free childhood vaccine schedule, so it’s up to parents to make informed choices.

Did you know? “No shots, no school” is a myth? Every state allows medical exemptions and most also allow religious or personal exemptions exemptions (though these can be very difficult to obtain in some states).

Parents should carefully review any blanket medical consent forms in back-to-school paperwork before signing, so they do not unintentionally authorize consultations, vaccinations, diagnoses, or other treatments—especially if the school has a School-Based Health Center (see SHF’s dedicated page on SBHCs).

Related Books (Amazon)

Related Article

Vaccines

Malignant Miscarriage & Fetal Death

Dr. Thorp is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with 47 years of experience treating high-risk pregnancies. He is co-author with Celia Farber of the book “Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable.” This is Part 1 of a three-part series with Dr. James Thorp, whose riveting interviews are not to be missed. We love Dr Thorp’s passion, tenacity, accuracy, and compassion. Cornelia Mrose always asks great questions and lets her guests speak. Part 2 is expected in August with Part 3 following in September (or late August).

How the U.S. Government Coerced OBGYN Doctors to Push the Covid Shots on Pregnant Women. “The patient was not speaking to her doctor. The patient was speaking to Anthony Fauci and the government… It was a horrible betrayal. It was an awful betrayal.” By Flashlights Podcast. Host: Cornelia Mrose | Guest: Dr. James Thorp (07/29/26, article + video 51:45 includes transcript)

Dr. Thorp describes how the federal government used the three major obstetric and gynecologic professional organizations — American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) — to compel tens of thousands of obstetricians and gynecologists to promote the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) COVID-19 shots to pregnant women.

“There is strong evidence that the rollout of the vaccines for pregnant women was pre-planned, like the pandemic.” The three supposedly independent organizations were weaponized by government to transmit orders compelling doctors to promote COVID-19 shots. With this betrayal, patients effectively spoke to Anthony Fauci and the government rather than their own physicians.

ABOG, ACOG and SMFM Became the Willing Executioners of Government Commands That Were Harmful or Deadly for the Unborn. These organizations shifted from not recommending COVID-19 shots for pregnant women at the end of 2020 to strongly recommending them by July 2021. They later threatened loss of certification for noncompliance.

Coincidences below? Likely not.

April 2021: The organizations received $13 BILLION from the Department of Health and Human Services via the COVID-19 Community Corps.

Similar timeframe: Major medical journals began promoting the shots.

Similar timeframe: No long-term safety data existed; more than 80% of Pfizer’s followed pregnant clinical-trial participants lost their unborn children.

ACOG Has Enormous Leverage Over America’s and Canada’s OBGYN Doctors. ACOG does not issue medical licenses but certifies obstetrician-gynecologists in the United States and Canada. Though voluntary in theory, hospitals, malpractice insurers, insurance networks, and employers routinely require certification, giving ACOG substantial control over practice.

Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) Threatens Doctors with Loss of License; ABOG Threatens Doctors with Loss of Certification

Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) Threatens Doctors with Loss of License; ABOG Threatens Doctors with Loss of Certification In September 2021 ACOG emailed its 62,000 members fully supporting a FSMB statement that physicians spreading COVID-19 vaccine “misinformation” risk license suspension or revocation. The board’s email threatened loss of certification without defining misinformation and was later deleted. Thorp, a former examiner and award recipient from the organizations, described the language as authoritarian.

Doctors’ Response to ABOG’s Email: Deadly Silence, Betrayal of Pregnant Women and Their Unborn Babies The letter faced dead silence among doctors, most of whom complied to protect their positions and income, though a few agreed with Thorp privately. Thorp is the only maternal-fetal medicine physician in the country who spoke out publicly. Most doctors urged pregnant patients to receive the shots at any stage, including the first trimester.

Dr. Thorp Responded to ABOG’s Email. He Never Received a Reply. In January 2022 Thorp sent a 98-page letter citing 1,019 peer-reviewed publications from the first twelve months after rollout documenting injuries and deaths, and invited the board to a public debate. He received no reply. Neither his certification nor his license was revoked.

Consequences of the Shots Were Catastrophic Thorp saw no major obstetrical disasters in 2020, but from early 2021, coinciding with vaccine rollout, he observed sharp rises in severe menstrual abnormalities, miscarriages (including late and bloody ones), malformations of every organ system, cervical insufficiency, fetal growth disturbances, fetal death, fetal cardiac arrhythmias and arrest, fetal blood clots, premature delivery, premature rupture of membranes, maternal hemorrhage and blood clots, new-onset maternal seizures, neonatal deaths, and neonatal intensive-care admissions. Colleagues and nurses nationwide reported the same pattern.

Does CDC’s WONDER Database Reflect Reality Regarding Fetal Deaths? CDC’s WONDER data show fetal deaths declining from 2014 through 2020, a small rise of 251 (from 20,854 to 21,105) from 2020 to 2021, then further declines. This slight increase does not match the volume of fetal deaths Thorp and colleagues observed clinically. Death-certificate data from that period may be unreliable.

View Reproductive Health Related Reports in OpenVAERS, whose underlying data is derived from WONDER.

Shingles Democide?

A silent cull of 65+ yo is underway in Finland and Denmark. The Hellth Blob is using a”clinical trial of shingles vaccine to prevent dementia” as a bait. By Sasha Latypova (07/27/26)

Sasha Latypova excerpt… Just reading through the SAEs (serious adverse events) frequently reported, it was evident that symptoms associated with an accelerated decline in seniors are commonly induced by the shingles vax — dizziness, falls (and fractures), pneumonia, paralysis, pain, muscle weakness, decrease in mobility and daily activity, etc. I think this quick search confirms to me that this is what these “dementia prevention clinical trials” are really about — intentional cull of the senior populations. What if the shingles vaxxed group has a significant increase in deaths or a decrease in life expectancy? That would not be counted as “dementia” and not reported in the Nature paper. After all, if a 70 yo has a heart attack and dies from it, they won’t be diagnosed with dementia, will they? Were their causes of death perhaps different in shingles vaxxed vs in the non-vaxxed group? The paper does not provide this information. I am willing to bet $1M these types of analyses were performed but not published, and, instead, reserved for the “public hellth” policy making circles. Please tell your loved ones, and do not comply!

Adverse events associated with shingles vaccination in highly underreported VAERS database. Notice adverse event DEATH is seventh in the list.

A silent cull of people aged 65 and older is underway in Finland and Denmark, using a clinical trial of the shingles vaccine to prevent dementia as bait.

Finland: GSK is running a 33,600-person trial of Shingrix versus placebo (3:1 ratio) in adults 76 or older to test dementia prevention.

Finland has roughly 600,000 people in that age group; the trial targets about 5 percent of them.

Finland spends 13 percent of GDP on social benefits with life expectancy of 82.6 years and about 1 million dollars in net present value of benefits per person aged 65-plus.

Studies aim to finish by end of 2029.

Denmark: Parallel GSK trial targets 162,000 adults aged 65-plus with no placebo arm.

Denmark has about 1.2 million in that group; the trial reaches roughly 13.5 percent of them.

Denmark spends 9 percent of GDP on public benefits, has life expectancy of 81.8 years, and about 950,000 dollars in net present value of benefits per person.

Rationale for hypothesis that shingles vax could prevent dementia: Boiled down here. The article provides actual factuals…

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data show about 138,000 shingles-vaccine reports, with death ranking seventh among serious events and frequent reports of dizziness, falls, fractures, pneumonia, paralysis, pain, muscle weakness, and reduced mobility.

Dead people do not have dementia.

Therefore, vaccine could prevent dementia. What?????

Truth about Vaccines — Media Reports then and Now

Vaccine Amnesia: 78 Forgotten News Segments That Could Never Air Today. Before the press was captured, vaccine injuries were openly covered on national TV. Now the dam of censorship is breaking, and we can finally confront the tragic history that keeps repeating. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/26/26)

Article Summary

Governments have long been drawn to the idea that vaccines offer a simple, safe, and effective way to end diseases via injection. This promise is frequently false: unsafe and ineffective vaccines repeatedly reach the market, after which invested officials suppress scrutiny and hide warning signs, with the medical establishment cooperating.

In earlier decades, less-captured media occasionally aired genuine investigations documenting vaccine injuries. Viewed together, those reports reveal both greater past media candor and striking parallels between the era’s lies and those of today.

A Midwestern Doctor assembled scores of largely forgotten news reports on vaccination dangers—reports that would not be broadcast now—to counter collective amnesia as pharmaceutical influence over media weakens. The recurring pattern of unaccountable medical catastrophes means past events illuminate present and likely future ones.

Summary of Conclusion

RFK Jr. highlights pharma’s grip on media: Fox CEO Roger Ailes supported airing RFK Jr’s critical vaccine documentary but blocked it because 70–75% of Fox ads came from drug companies. This power traces to the 1997 FDA decision legalizing direct-to-consumer pharma ads (allowed only in the U.S. and New Zealand).

Two changes are emerging:

RFK’s team is pushing to restrict those ads. Media once served sponsors under monopoly conditions. Independent outlets broke that monopoly. Mainstream outlets still largely ignore COVID vaccine injuries. However, many audiences prefer real news, with truth finally gaining some tractions.

For decades Barbara Loe Fisher (founder of National Vaccine Information Center) was the main national-TV voice for the vaccine-injured and correctly predicted successive failures. Few physicians joined her (Robert S. Mendelsohn on 1983 Donahue; died 1988). COVID changed this: persuasive doctors now get regular airtime, giving the movement new credibility.

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Additional Resources

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