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🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

Idaho & Beyond

Medical & Health Resources

Health News & Views

Unbekoming Essays

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals

Birds: Audubon Bird Sketch Book — It’s Huge and Gorgeous (video 34 sec)

Ducks Have Your Socks!

Pigs Have Your HR Department — Mandatory HR Safety Training (video 8 sec)

Sandhill Mating Dance — From Sedate Ballet to Drunken Polka (video 55 sec)

Food for Thought

Perspective — Loved and Lost, Remember and Treasure the Ordinary Moments

Just for Fun

Piano Tuned — Press Any Key!

Safety First — Outdoor Seatbelt

Safety Second — Flies and Fly Trap Visitors

Soup: Can Fish Microwave Soup? Unlikely

Sewing Singing Seams So Punny

Music

Country Roads (by John Denver) beautifully sung in perfect harmony by musical family (video 03:02)

John Dowland Played on One of the Most Glorious Instruments You will Ever See or Hear (video 01:57)

Dolly Sings The Carter Family Classic “Bury Me Under The Weeping Willow” (1976) Feat Emmylou & Linda. Show Notes: In 1976 on the Dolly show Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt sing the old Carter Family classic “Bury Me Under The Weeping Willow” this was the 1st song the Carter Family recorded in 1927 at the Bristol sessions the birth of country music. (video 01:15)

Dueling Banjos - Glenn Campbell and Carl Jackson (April 1973, video 02:50)

Dynamics - High School Band Directors love Dynamics!

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Idaho & Beyond

“Affordable” Housing

Crapo, Risch, Fulcher & Simpson Voted to House Foreign Nationals While Idaho Kids Get Priced Out of Homes. By Brian Lenney (06/25/26)

Idaho’s Republican delegation—Crapo, Risch, Fulcher, and Simpson—all voted yes on H.R. 6644, a bill allowing HUD to publish federal zoning guidelines, tying grants to housing production and zoning reforms, while including banking deregulation provisions and no mention of immigration. Idaho Senator Brian Lenney was not amused. Neither were we.

Bill encourages duplexes/triplexes/fourplexes in single-family areas, manufactured homes, and multifamily in retail zones; links funding to compliance.

Passed House 358-32 and Senate 85-5; criticized for overriding local control and ignoring housing demand from immigration.

Includes Opportunity Zones prioritization and FHA small-dollar mortgage pilot.

Author argues it favors developers and fails to prioritize American citizens’ housing needs.

Related

Idaho Press Guest commentary: Whose country is this? By BRIAN LENNEY (06/27/26)

Idaho Elections

November 3, 2026 is coming sooner than you think…

Child “Protection” — Online ID

UK’s Left-Globalist PM Starmer Announces Under-16 Social Media Ban That Could Force Britain Into Face-Scan Internet Controls. By Robert Semonsen (06/15/26).

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on under-16s using major social media platforms. The policy aims to protect children. It may require age verification systems like facial scans or digital IDs. The ban starts in May 2027.

Idaho GOP Convention

The 2026 Idaho GOP Convention was held in Meridian, ID, June 18-20, 2026. We did not attend, but offer some key coverage. For more details, visit the Idaho GOP and Gem State Chronicle websites and Gem State Chronicle Substack.

Chairwoman’s Message

Op-Ed: The Idaho GOP is United and Ready to Work. By Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chairwoman (06/25/26)

The Idaho GOP held its 2026 state convention. Delegates debated ideas and elected officers. Dorothy Moon was re-elected chairwoman. New leaders include Viki Purdy, Julianne Young, Sandra Eaton, and Carla Mattare. The party is united. It will fight a radical abortion initiative. It aims to elect Republicans across Idaho.

Quotes from Dorothy Moon’s op-ed… What a week! The 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention is in the books. Delegates from throughout the state came to Meridian to discuss ideas, plan strategy, and elect officers to lead the Idaho Republican Party for the next two years. Though we had our share of debates, one thing everyone agreed on was that we must fight the radical abortion initiative with everything we’ve got. … we’re getting to work right away. We have Republican candidates to elect not only to Congress, the Legislature, and statewide offices, but also as county commissioners, sheriffs, prosecutors, coroners, and so many more… Even as we see socialists and radical Muslims winning Democratic primary elections throughout the country—people who have publicly stated their desire to destroy the country we love—Idaho Republicans will continue standing up to defend our history, our heritage, and the liberties that made America great in the first place. We also have a radical abortion initiative to deal with… the progressive left wants to …bring back abortion—even up to nine months of pregnancy—to Idaho. The Idaho GOP … will fight to ensure every Idaho voter knows the truth about this radical initiative, and we will defeat it in November should it make the ballot…

Idaho Freedom Caucus Role

Idaho Freedom Caucus Members Stay Engaged at the Idaho GOP Convention. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (06/24/26)

Idaho Freedom Caucus members participated actively in the Idaho GOP State Convention to maintain engagement in party activities beyond the legislative session.

Purpose of GOP Convention: Held every two years, the convention brings delegates together to elect party leadership, debate and adopt rules, update the platform, consider policy resolutions, build relationships, and set party direction.

Member highlights:

(See Idaho Freedom Caucus Substack bios.)

Rep. Tony Wisniewski: Delegate and Chair of Legislative District 5 delegation (Kootenai County).

Rep. Elaine Price: Kootenai County delegate; served on Rules, Credentials, and Platform Committees.

Rep. Kyle Harris: Legislative District 7 delegate (Idaho, Adams, Nez Perce counties).

Rep. Rob Beiswenger: Vice Chair of Legislative District 8 delegation; challenged positions inconsistent with liberty-minded principles.

Sen. Tammy Nichols: Canyon County delegate; Credentials Committee; introduced/passed SAVE Act resolution.

Rep. Cornel Rasor: Parliamentarian for committees and general sessions.

Sen. Phil Hart: Platform Committee; Chair of Shoshone County delegates; local party leadership.

Rep. Dale Hawkins: Legislative District 2 delegate; Rules Committee.

Idaho GOP Elections

Chair Dorothy Moon, 1st Vice Chair Viki Purdy, 2nd Vice Chair Julianne Young, Treasurer Sandra Eaton, Secretary Carla Mattare. Full report

Idaho GOP Convention Concludes With Leadership Election. By Brian Almon (06/21/26). See article for full report and inside baseball.

Results are in (left to right):

Chair Dorothy Moon

1st Vice Chair Viki Purdy

2nd Vice Chair Julianne Young

Treasurer Sandra Eaton

Secretary Carla Mattare

Additionally, Brian Almon will continue to serve as communications consultant for the Idaho GOP. He withdrew his proposal to create a more concise Idaho GOP Platform, favoring two years of further discussion. [Overall, we liked the more concise platform, but it never hurts to discuss further. See next.]

Idaho GOP Platform Updates

The Future of the Idaho GOP Platform. By Brian Almon (06/22/26)

Excerpt… I still firmly believe that a smaller, sharper platform would benefit voters and candidates alike. I have also come to realize how important our current detailed policy document is to grassroots activists. I look forward to continuing the conversation over the next two years about how best to translate our values into policies that protect the liberties we enjoy here in Idaho.

Brian Almon proposed streamlining the party’s 20-page platform into a two-page preamble plus short list of legislative priorities. It passed the Platform Committee but faced opposition and was withdrawn by Almon to prevent division, leading to a future committee for review. Overall Almon was happy with the result (except for the personal attacks that ensued).

Idaho GOP Resolutions

Resolutions of the Idaho GOP. By Brian Almon (06/24/26)

Introduction from related Substack article… Every six months, the Idaho Republican Party passes a series of resolutions—statements, essentially, calling for action or declaring a position. Those resolutions usually come from the State Central Committee, but every two years convention delegates issue their own as well. This year, delegates passed eighteen resolutions following debate in both the Resolutions Committee and on the floor during the general session.

Closing paragraph from full article… Resolutions have no power in and of themselves, but they can be used by elected officials, party officers, activists, and voters to draw attention to important issues. If you care strongly about any of these issues, take them to your elected officials and start working on a plan of action. Words without action are worth no more than the paper they are printed on.

Idaho GOP 2026 Resolutions (passed):

2026-01 : Supports making municipal elections partisan.

2026-02 : Condemns legislative committee chairs withholding bills from hearings.

2026-04 : Addresses county commissioners appointing replacements for prosecutors.

2026-05 : Calls for congressional passage of SAVE America Act for election integrity.

2026-06 : Opposes indemnification/immunity for private entities like vaccine makers.

2026-07 : Opposes rescheduling or legalizing marijuana.

2026-09 : Calls for Traditional American Family Values Month.

2026-10 : Urges action on new world screwworm threat to beef supply.

2026-12 : Opposes radical abortion initiative on ballot.

2026-13 : Supports nuclear energy research at Idaho National Laboratory.

2026-14 : Demands local control over wireless telecom equipment placement.

2026-15 : Requires voter approval for government giveaway of high-value property.

2026-16 : Opposes election officials endorsing candidates.

2026-17 : Restricts elective office for those with certain criminal convictions.

2026-20 : Calls for higher homeowner property tax exemption, eventual end to property taxes.

2026-21 : Requires two-thirds majority for new taxing districts.

2026-22 : Calls for more training and responsibility for precinct committeemen.

2026-23: Limits local authority; allows state intervention to protect rights.

Idaho Government 101 — Prosecutors

Understanding the Prosecutor’s Role. Government 101 Series: Prosecutors. By Rep. Heather Scott (06/24/26)

Idaho Code 31-2227 states that the primary duty of enforcing Idaho’s criminal laws in court is vested in the county sheriff and the county prosecuting attorney.

County prosecutors are elected every 4 years in the general election (or appointed by County Commissioners if a prosecutor leaves during his or her term).

Prosecutors hold primary duty for enforcing criminal laws in court, shaping justice, and public safety. They review the evidence brought by law enforcement and decide:

Should charges be filed?

What charges should be filed?

Is there enough evidence to win in court?

Should the case be dismissed or prosecuted after police investigations and arrests.

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Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

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Health News & Views

Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 06/28/26.

Anti-Aging

Reversing Aging: Gene Therapy Enters Human Trials for Age-Related Eye Disease. Dr. Ryan Cole explains a new gene therapy entering human trials for age-related eye disease, plus natural compounds and light therapy that support healthy aging. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/25/26, article + video 03:39)

A new gene therapy based on Dr. Shinya Yamanaka Nobel Prize work enters human trials for age-related eye conditions including glaucoma. The therapy uses eye injection to make cells produce three proteins that restore youthful function. So far, it showed good results in mice and primates. The human trial lasts five years.

Dr. Cole also discussed broader biology of aging, explaining:

How senescent “zombie cells” accumulate over time, driving chronic inflammation without serving a purpose.

How natural compounds such as quercetin and fisetin, found in apple peels, strawberries, and dark berries, are being explored to clear zombie calls.

Role of mitochondrial health and light therapy in restoring cellular energy.

COVID Independence Day?

Never Forget…

Rebooting Independence: Lessons from the Pandemic. Republished article from “The Paradox Press”. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (06/27/26)

Originally published June 17, 2026 on The Paradox Press. The Paradox Press is an independent publication launched in 2026 by Andrew Schmitt and Jack Jasper. Read their mission statement here.

We encourage you to read Dr. Bowden’s article in the original (it’s not long and it’s beautifully written). But here’s a short summary for those in a hurry…

Spring Break 2026 reminds Dr. Bowden of the 2020 COVID pandemic, which divided people and eroded trust. Dr. Bowden is uniquely positioned to value independence after facing personal and professional challenges.

Spring Break 2020 marked the start of major changes that resembled Pearl Harbor for previous generations.

COVID pandemic acted as World War III through division without bloody battles.

Families and friendships broke due to differing views on COVID shots. Recently, Dr. Bowden met an old friend who offered no apology for past rift.

Trust in government, medicine, and institutions decreased permanently. Dr. Bowden refuses future vaccines and questions hospitals.

Dr. Bowden runs a “third-party-free” ENT practice in Houston: no insurance contracts, no hospital affiliations, no government ties. Physician independence protects against tyranny and supports patient care.

Hospital revoked her privileges over social media posts against mandates. Dr. Bowden still faces ongoing court battle with Texas Medical Board over her stance to protect patients early in the pandemic.

Dr. Bowden is affiliated with organizations including Independent Medical Alliance, Americans for Health Freedom, React19, and Vaccine Safety Research Foundation help with resources and accountability.

Ongoing Fallout…

State Summaries (click to find your state)

FAA & Pilot Early Deaths

The Silence from the FAA ... is deafening. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (06/22/26, includes 7 minute video and transcript)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon collected data on airline pilot deaths. He found more pilots under age 65 died after 2020. Numbers rose from 67 in 2019 to 103 in 2021. Many deaths involved cancer and heart issues. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not track this data. It stays silent on the increase.

Related

We asked Grok and ChatGPT for additional information, but as with Dr. Stillwagon’s efforts, ours led to scarce results due to limited public information being available. Our query:

List sudden American pilot medical emergencies since early 2021 that required co-pilot to take over, emergency landings, or ended with crashes. Provide links to each event. Include all U.S. airline pilot incapacitation events since 2020. Do not make assumptions about the type of events or their cause. Just provide the events and their links.

RATS!

Scientists Find Poison-Resistant Mutant Rats Spreading Across America’s Biggest Cities. By Ben Kew (06/25/26)

Rutgers University study examined nearly 300 rodents collected from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

Study published in the journal Pest Management Science.

Rutgers researchers analyzed nearly 300 rodents from urban areas in the northeastern United States and Washington, D.C.

Study found widespread genetic mutations associated with resistance to common rodenticides.

About five-sixths of the rodents tested carried at least one mutation linked to reduced poison sensitivity.

More than two-thirds had additional genetic changes previously associated with resistance to rodenticides.

House mice showed resistance-related mutations more frequently than brown (Norway) rats.

Researchers began investigating after reports from pest-control operators that standard anticoagulant poisons appeared less effective.

Rodents can spread diseases such as hantavirus, salmonella, and leptospirosis, and cites recent leptospirosis cases in New York City.

Increasing resistance may make urban infestations harder to control and could require alternative management strategies.

Brown rats showed fewer resistance mutations than house mice, possibly because they are more cautious around unfamiliar food and traps.

Related

In 2026, Idaho’s legislature attempted to pass bills to support eradicating rats. We opposed these “kill, kill, kill” bills because research already showed that rats build resistance to rodenticides, are clever enough to avoid them, and that other methods of control — e.g., sanitation, natural predators, etc. — could be more effective and less harmful ecologically. Our efforts are linked below (we wrote Substack Notes and sent emails to legislators):

NO on S1445 - Rats, invasive species (Posted: 03/30/26, bill did not pass)

Pelicans didn’t escape the kill what you don’t like mentality. We also opposed a resolution to kill “nuisance” pelicans:

NO on SJM115 - Pelican population, curtailment (Posted: 03/19/26, bill did not pass)

More here: Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Energy, Environment, Food & Farms, Land Use & Housing

Unbekoming Essays

Acne

What Is Acne? An Essay on the Skin’s Discharge, and the War Waged Against It. By Unbekoming (06/19/26)

Acne is skin discharging excess toxins and lipids via sebum when liver and gut are overloaded by Western diet (refined carbs raising insulin/IGF-1, dairy, industrial seed oils) and other burdens.

Acne is absent in traditional populations like Kitavans and Aché.

Medical treatments (topicals, antibiotics, pill, isotretinoin) suppress elimination of the overload instead of addressing terrain (cause of the overload).

Acne treatment drugs come with side effects

Oral antibiotics (doxycycline, minocycline, lymecycline): Devastate gut microbiome; months-long courses; minocycline causes permanent pigmentation in skin/nails/eyes/teeth/bones, drug-induced lupus.

Contraceptives — Co-cyprindiol (Dianette/Diane-35): Cyproterone acetate + ethinylestradiol; blocks androgen receptors, suppresses ovarian androgen production; four-fold higher venous thromboembolism risk vs. levonorgestrel pills; restricted to the most severe acne after 2013 EU review.

Isotretinoin (Accutane/Roaccutane): Shrinks sebaceous glands via apoptosis; dries skin/lips/eyes/nose; raises triglycerides/liver enzymes; black box warning for depression, suicide, psychosis.

Improving acne with diet

Eliminate refined carbohydrates, sugar, white flour.

Remove all dairy.

Avoid industrial seed oils (high-linoleic).

Support liver/gut clearance to reduce skin burden.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old Your skin is like a door that lets yucky stuff out of your body. When you eat lots of sugary, packaged food, your body has more yucky stuff to get rid of than it can push out the normal ways, so it opens the little doors in your face to help, and those little open doors are the spots. In some places in the world, people eat only fresh, real food. Their bodies do not have extra yucky stuff to push out, so they do not get spots at all, not even the teenagers. The medicines for spots do not take away the yucky stuff. They try to slam the little doors shut. Some of them upset your tummy, and the strongest one is made from too much of the stuff that vitamin pills are made of, and it switches off the little doors completely. But the yucky stuff is still inside. The better answer is to stop putting so much yucky stuff in, so your body has nothing it needs to push out the door.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome

What Is Alpha-Gal Syndrome? An Essay on Anaphylaxis to Bovine Proteins, the Tick Story That Followed, and the Proposal to Deploy It. By Unbekoming (06/14/26)

Bottom Line (assuming you agree with Unbekoming and others who believe vaccine needles are at the heart of many ills): DO NOT inject anything into your body or the bodies of your loved ones! If you’ve already done so, STOP. Do all you can — naturally — to be as healthy as possible. Avoid health advice from mainstream doctors, media, government, or the medical/pharmaceutical complex. Many often lie or mislead, either intentionally or unintentionally. Always ask “cui bono — who benefits?” Share alternative views (often truth previously labeled as “conspiracy theories”) with others. Silence is complicity. Complicity kills.

Alpha-Gal syndrome (AGS) is anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) to mammalian (bovine) proteins. AGS occurs when mammalian proteins such as gelatin or bovine serum albumin from vaccines and biologics are injected with aluminum adjuvant, bypassing digestion and sensitizing the immune system. Subsequent ingestion of red meat triggers delayed reactions.

Charles Richet described the anaphylaxis after sensitization by injection mechanism in 1913. He won a Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine for his trouble.

Unvaccinated groups such as the Amish show no AGS cases.

The lone star tick narrative emerged following discoveries that people in the tick-infested Southeast who were given the cancer drug cetuximab (Erbitux) seemed pre-sensitized to hypersensitive allergic reactions. What caused that sensitization? Science blamed it on tick exposure.

Oddly enough, the observed hypersensitivity coincided with expanded childhood schedules and new International Classification of Disease (ICD) codes added around 2021.

What was it really about? Would you believe…wait for it…CLIMATE CHANGE! In 2017, S. Matthew Liao, director of the Center for Bioethics at New York University, gave a TED talk proposing human engineering as a solution. He also spoke about this is 2016 (see videos below):

“We could artificially induce mild intolerance to meat by stimulating our immune system against common bovine proteins, and in this way we can create an aversion to eating eco-unfriendly food. And we can do this for example by having meat patches kind of like nicotine patches. People can then wear these patches before they go out for dinner to curb their enthusiasm for eating meat.” — S. Matthew Liao

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old When you eat food, your tummy breaks it down into tiny pieces so your body can use it. That is your tummy’s job. If someone uses a needle to put bits of meat straight into your blood, your body never gets to break them down. Your body says, “Wait, that doesn’t belong here.” It remembers the meat as something bad. Later, when you eat that meat for dinner, your body sees it and gets scared. It thinks the meat is back to hurt you. It makes you sick. Sometimes very sick. A long time ago, a scientist named Richet did this on purpose with dogs. He gave them shots with meat in them, then he fed them meat. The dogs got very sick. He won a big prize for figuring this out. Today, when children get shots, sometimes those shots have tiny bits of cow in them. The cow bits are part of how the shot is made. But the body still remembers. Years later, when those children grow up and eat a hamburger, some of them get very sick. The doctors do not say, “It was the shot.” They say, “It was a tick.” A tick is a tiny bug that lives in the woods. But the children who never got shots, and who live near lots of ticks, do not get sick from hamburgers. The children who got shots, and who have never seen a tick, do get sick from hamburgers. So we know who did it. It was not the tick.

Related

Anaphylaxis, Alpha-gal, Pasteur, Richet, Voltaire... and the Queen of England. Email exchange with Solari.com. By Sasha Latypova (10/09/24)

“Weaponized Ticks!!!”, a mini review. There are no “genetically engineered ticks” in your backyard. Don’t fall for propaganda designed to scare the brainwashed into Lyme vaccines and useless testing. By Sasha Latypova (05/25/26)

More traditional views

Allergy & Hay Fever

The Allergy Deception (2026). New Book by Unbekoming: How a Century of Injection Created the Modern Allergy Epidemic. By Unbekoming (06/21/26)

The modern allergy epidemic stems from childhood vaccination schedules expanded since the late 1980s.

Mechanism is in Charles Richet’s 1901 discovery of anaphylaxis via injected foreign proteins.

Injected foreign proteins bypass digestive neutralization and, when paired with aluminum adjuvants, sensitize the immune system for IgE responses and allergic reactions.

Key evidence includes historical studies, Japan’s removal of gelatin from DTaP reducing cases, and timing correlations with U.S. schedule changes and rising peanut allergies.

Critiques constructs such as immune dysregulation, antibodies, and autoimmunity for shifting blame from injections.

Describes pharmaceutical dependency on antihistamines and related drugs, and outlines reversal approaches via terrain medicine, gut/liver protocols, and excipient analysis from interviews and literature.

Chapters

Paid subscribers may download the book.

Opening chapter: Surveys foundational evidence from Heather Fraser’s The Peanut Allergy Epidemic, including vaccination comparisons, Vitamin K1, peanut-oil vaccine, and glossary terms.

Antihistamine chapter: Effects on brain, gut, wound-healing, lymphatic system, and long-term use consequences.

Liver-allergy and Milk Thistle chapters: Liver clearance connection to allergic symptoms.

Hay fever, asthma, and gluten chapters: Terrain framework applications to specific conditions.

Vinu Arumugham interview: Vaccine excipients and aluminum sensitization.

Chicken eggs chapter: Egg-based vaccine manufacturing and allergens.

Palevsky interview: MMR mechanism and clinical observations.

Alpha-gal essay: Richet mechanism in modern cases.

Four book summaries: Toxic Superfoods, Heal Your Leaky Gut, Gut and Psychology Syndrome, The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush.

Appendices

Appendix A: Histamine functions and receptor effects.

Appendix B: “Immune System” construct history and critique.

Appendix C: Aluminum adjuvant mechanism from 1978–2026.

Appendix D: Atopic march as one sensitization across tissues.

Appendix E: Terrain restoration protocol for reversal.

Closing The body is responding intelligently to what has been done to it. The framework that calls the response the disease has produced an industry whose continued operation depends on the disease remaining mysterious. The mechanism Richet named in 1901 is the mechanism producing the modern allergy epidemic, and the path to reversal is in the protocol that closes the book.

What Is Hay Fever? An Essay on the Disease That Began in 1819. By Unbekoming (06/22/26)

Hay fever started in 1819. John Bostock found cases only in middle and upper classes in London. Poor people did not get it. Smallpox vaccination began 20 years earlier. It used cow material injected into people. Hay fever appeared first in those who got vaccinated. Pollen triggers symptoms. The root cause is injection of foreign proteins. This leads to sensitization and allergies. Studies link more vaccination to higher hay fever rates.

Explain It To A Six-Year-Old A long time ago, before doctors started doing it, almost nobody got hay fever. Then doctors started giving people a shot in the arm. They thought the shot would keep people from getting sick. The shot put stuff into the body that the body had never seen before, and the body got confused. When the body is healthy, it knows what belongs and what does not. It breathes in flowers and dust and grass and air, and it sorts them out fine. When the doctors put stuff straight into the arm with a needle, the body had to figure out what was happening without being able to use its usual ways of checking. So it started to react. After the shot, some bodies started to get itchy and sneezy when they breathed in things that used to be fine. Pollen from grass, dust, pet fur. The body would say, wait, that looks like something I had to deal with before, when the doctor stuck the needle in. And it would start sneezing and the eyes would itch and the nose would run. Hay fever is the body doing its job. It is trying to wash away things it thinks are dangerous. The runny nose washes things out, and so do the watering eyes, and the sneezing pushes things away. Medicine usually gives people pills to stop the runny nose and the sneezing. The pills do not fix the problem. They just hide what the body is trying to do. The real problem is that the body was confused in the first place by the shot. If you have hay fever, your body is not broken. Your body is working. It is reacting to something that scared it a long time ago.

Bovine Tuberculosis

Clarkson’s Cows. What the Bovine TB Test Actually Measures. By Unbekoming (06/21/26).

This one should break your heart! Unbekoming describes what happens to cattle farmers and cattle when tuberculosis (TB) testing is performed on the herd: Healthy cattle are sentenced to death due to a non-specific skin test that actually shows their immune system is functioning properly when subjected to injection of foreign protein.

The skin test injects protein from killed bacteria into a cow’s neck. It measures swelling after three days when a technician measures the reaction with a ruler.

Positive cows go to slaughter.

Many slaughtered cows show no TB lesions.

Lab tests find no bacteria in most of those cases.

The test provokes skin reactions. It does not confirm disease.

Farmers lose cattle and face restrictions.

Explain It To A Six Year Old A farmer has a cow. The cow is healthy. She eats grass, gives milk, and walks around on her four legs the way cows do. One day a man comes to the farm. He has a small needle. The man pricks the cow’s skin on the side of her neck. Into the prick he pushes a tiny drop of liquid. The liquid has bits of dead germs in it, mixed with a chemical that keeps the germ bits from going off, and a little water. The cow’s skin does what skin does when something gets pushed under it. It puffs up a little, the way your finger would puff up if you got a splinter. The puffing is the body fixing the prick. Three days later, the man comes back. He has a little ruler. He measures how puffy the skin is. If the puff is bigger than a certain size, he says the cow is sick. The cow is sent away to be killed. But the puff is not sickness. The puff is the body fixing the prick. A healthy cow’s body fixes pricks faster and makes bigger puffs. A tired or weak cow’s body cannot puff up as much. This means the man’s ruler is picking the healthiest cows. The ones who puff up most are the ones who get killed. The ones whose bodies are too tired to puff up much get to stay. The farmer is told the cow had to die because she was sick. The cow was not sick. The cow was healthy, and her healthy body did what healthy bodies do when something pricks them. The hardest part of the story to understand is why this keeps happening. The cow is healthy. The farmer knows the cow is healthy. The farmer would like to say no to the man with the needle. But the farmer cannot say no, because of something that happens very far away from the farm. It is about who buys the meat and the milk. There are some countries that are very rich. They like to buy meat and milk from other countries. But they have a rule. They will only buy from places that promise their cows do not have a sickness called TB. To prove there is no TB, every farm in every country that wants to sell to them has to do the puffing test on every cow. And every puffing cow has to be killed. If a country stops doing the test, or stops killing the puffing cows, the rich countries stop buying. The farmers in that country cannot sell their cows for as much money. The whole country gets poorer. So the farmer has to let the man with the needle come. The country has to let the killing happen. A long time ago, when one country wanted to control another country, they sent soldiers. Today they do it differently. They make rules about who can sell what to whom, and the rules do the same job that soldiers used to do. The puffing test is one of these rules. It looks like it is about sick cows. It is really about who gets to tell other countries what to do with their land and their animals. The same thing happens with another sickness called foot-and-mouth. A different test but the same trick. Millions of healthy cows get killed in both, because the rich countries’ rules say the killing has to happen. The only ones who do not get a vote in any of this are the small farmers, the cows, and the land. The big farms like the rule because the small farmers go broke and sell up. The companies that make the tests and the medicines like the rule because they get paid every time. The rich countries like the rule most of all, because it gives them a kind of power over every country that wants to sell them food. A man called Charles Richet figured out the puffing part of this story a long time ago, in 1901. He got a Nobel Prize for figuring it out, in 1913. But the people who run the farms and the laws today do not talk about Charles Richet. They talk about the ruler, and the puff, and the cow that has to die.

Cellulitis

What Is Cellulitis? An Essay on the Diagnosis Without a Test and the Terrain Medicine Will Not Drain. By Unbekoming (06/04/26)

Cellulitis is diagnosed clinically by signs of redness, warmth, swelling, and tenderness without any confirmatory test. These signs lead to misdiagnosis in about one-third of cases, often confusing cellulitis with conditions such as venous stasis dermatitis.

Bacteria such as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus are rarely found in cultures but are presumed present; however, they do appear as scavengers of devitalized tissue rather than as primary causes.

Antibiotics suppress symptoms temporarily but do not prevent recurrence once stopped, as underlying issues such as poor circulation and lymphatic damage persist and worsen with repeated episodes.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old… Imagine a sink with a blocked drain. You turn on the tap and the water can’t get out, so it fills up the sink and starts to overflow onto the bench. The bench gets wet and messy and a bit smelly. Now imagine someone comes along and says, “The problem is the mess on the bench.” So they wipe the bench with a cloth. The bench looks clean for a minute. But the drain is still blocked, the tap is still running, and very soon the water fills up and overflows again. They wipe it again. And again. The bench never stays clean, because wiping the bench was never going to fix a blocked drain. A leg with cellulitis is like that sink. Deep inside the leg, the tubes that are supposed to carry fluid away have stopped working, so fluid fills up and the leg goes red and puffy and warm. That redness is the body’s repair crew arriving to help, the same way your knee goes red when you scrape it. The little bacteria that show up are just the cleaners, there to tidy away the bits of tissue that got damaged. They didn’t cause the mess. They came to help clean it. The medicine doctors usually give is like the cloth. It wipes away the redness for a little while, so the leg looks better. But it does nothing about the blocked drain inside the leg. So the fluid fills up again, and the leg goes red again, and they give more medicine, and round and round it goes. The real answer is to unblock the drain. When doctors help the fluid drain properly, by gently squeezing the leg with special bandages, the leg stays better and the redness stops coming back. The grown-ups have even tested this and found it works far better than the medicine. They just don’t do it first. They reach for the cloth.

Childhood Vaccines

What Is Really in Childhood Vaccines. An Essay on What Gatti and Montanari Found in Forty-Four Vaccines. By Unbekoming (06/23/26)

Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari tested forty four vaccines. They found metals and particles in forty three human vaccines. These included lead, tungsten, stainless steel, and other elements. None were listed in package inserts. Counts were high in some childhood vaccines. One cat vaccine had no such contamination. The particles were photographed and analyzed with a microscope. They do not dissolve in the body.

If You Were Six Some scientists looked at the shots that doctors give to children. They looked very carefully, using a special microscope strong enough to see things much smaller than a speck of dust. They found tiny pieces of metal in the liquid inside the shots. Some of the pieces were lead. Some were stainless steel. Some were other metals that nobody had told anyone were in the bottles. The pieces were too small for your eyes to see. You would need the special microscope to find them. The scientists looked at forty-four different shots. Forty-three of them had the metal pieces inside. One shot did not. That clean shot was the one made for cats. Once a tiny piece of metal goes into your arm, your body cannot get rid of it. Your body knows how to clean up many things, like old skin or the food you eat or the cut on your finger from yesterday. It does not know how to clean up metal. So the metal stays. It sits where it landed in your arm. Sometimes your blood carries it to other parts of your body. When the body cannot clean something up, the place around it gets red and sore. If the metal does not leave, the redness does not leave either. Some of the children who got these shots got sick afterward and stayed sick for a long time. Some of them stopped being able to walk properly. The companies that make the shots have special microscopes too. They could have looked inside their own bottles. They did not. The people whose job is to keep the shots safe never asked them to look. The cat company looked at the cat shots, and the cat shots are clean. The companies that make shots for children did not look, and the shots are not clean. That is what the essay is about.

Related

Covid Essential Links > Check this First (includes “what’s on the label” and “adverse events” information from FDA and other government agencies)

The Vaccine Watchman (1888). By W. D. Stokes - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (06/26/26). We’ll cover this one soon!

Dental Work — Danger of Root Canals

The Garbage Collector: Root Canals, Disease, and what the Dental Profession Refuses to Acknowledge (2022). By Robert Gammal BDS., FACNEM(DENT) - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (06/25/26)

Unbekoming provides an extensive review of a book by Dr. Robert Gammal about the significant harms of a common dental procedure — root canals.

In a nutshell

Root canals leave dead teeth infected. Toxins and bacteria spread from them through the body. Dead teeth act as ongoing poison sources via nerves and other paths, causing many diseases in distant organs.

Dr. Weston A Price proved this in long-ago after twenty-five years of research. The dental profession ignored or suppressed his findings.

Dr. Robert Gammal, a traditional dentist who performed root canals for the first thirteen of his forty-year dental career, met with other dentists who knew of Price’s work. That led him to stop doing root canals and instead remove the dead teeth; he saw patient recoveries — often astonishingly rapid — from diseases including brain cancer and breast lumps, multiple sclerosis, and more. He wrote about his findings in “The Garbage Collector… (Amazon link)”

Amazon book synopsis

The dental profession is self-regulating and relies heavily on clinical observation rather than published science. Consequently, dentists still are taught to leave dead infected gangrenous tissue in the body via root canal therapy. The dental profession refuses to acknowledge that dead teeth can cause systemic disease. Meanwhile, the medical profession remains largely unaware that their colleagues in dentistry are providing them with a substantial income. This book aims to give you information with which to make a more informed decision about one of the common treatments that dentistry may offer you. The information may also be relevant for anyone dealing with a degenerative systemic disease. After reading this book, you’ll know more about how dead teeth can affect your health than ninety-nine percent of dentists worldwide. You’ll also be more discerning about finding a dentist who is trained enough to help you. With cancer rates increasing, autism rates rising exponentially, and IQs dropping across the board, it’s time to take a careful look at the practices of modern dentistry.

Summary of Unbekoming’s 12-Point Summary

Root canal procedures create chronic toxin factories in the jaw by leaving dead teeth infected, leading to systemic diseases. This finding is based on historical research by Weston Price and others. Modern dentistry has concealed these risks. Each of the 12 key points from the article is below, italicized, followed by a short summary.

A root canal is not a treatment. It is the embalming of a corpse inside the jaw.

Summary: Root canal fails to sterilize or seal dead tooth, creating toxin factory leaking bacteria near brain. Dr Weston Price established all of this between 1900 and 1923.

Summary: Price’s extensive research showed root-canalled teeth remain infected and cause systemic disease via focal infection. The burial was institutional, not scientific.

Summary: Focal infection theory was buried by statistical fraud and institutional denial in dental literature and textbooks. The rise of modern dentistry tracks the rise of patent medicine.

Summary: Dentistry was consolidated with profit-driven patent medicine model funded by John D. Rockefeller (and promoted by his General Education Board) in 1920s. The materials sealed into a root canal are toxic to every tissue they touch.

Summary: Root canal fillings contain carcinogens, mutagens, arsenic, mercury, and bleaches that leak systemically. A dead tooth makes you sick through four simultaneous mechanisms.

Summary: Toxicity, allergy, focal infection, and neural disruption from a dead tooth affect body constantly. The thioethers and methyl mercaptans produced by a dead tooth are among the most potent carcinogens known.

Summary: Bacterial endotoxins such as thioethers paralyze mitochondria and promote cancer over time. The route from the mouth to the brain is short, well-mapped, and undeniable.

Summary: Toxins reach brain via nerve, veins, and macrophages from dental sources. The X-ray markers that dentistry uses to declare a root canal successful are the very markers that should signal alarm.

Summary: X-ray “healing” signs actually indicate failing containment and spreading infection. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the clearest documented case of a disease produced and reversed at the dental level.

Summary: MS linked to dental mercury and infections; extractions reversed symptoms in studies. The body is a self-healing organism, and healing is fast when the rubbish is removed.

Summary: Rapid recoveries observed from eczema, tumors, MS after proper dental extractions. The recovery begins with extraction done properly and ends with making informed decisions about the gap.

Summary: Surgical extraction protocol required (using luxator to ease root out with finger pressure; sectioning multi-rooted teeth and removing roots separately); avoid implants; consider bridges, dentures, or leaving gaps as explained in the article.

How to Explain It to a 6 Year Old Your body is the smartest thing in the world. When you cut your finger, you don’t have to tell it what to do. It just knows. It cleans the cut, it builds new skin, and a few days later your finger is back to normal. Nobody had to teach it. Your body has been doing this for a very long time. A tooth is alive, just like your finger. Inside every tooth there is a tiny soft part with blood and nerves, and that part is what keeps the tooth healthy. When a tooth gets very sick, the soft part inside dies. Now the tooth is dead, like a dead leaf or a dead bug. A dead thing is not a healthy thing to keep close to you. When a dentist does a thing called a root canal, they scoop out the dead part inside the tooth. Then they pour in special glue and put a lid on top. They tell you the tooth is saved. But the dead tooth is still dead. It is just hidden now, like a piece of rotten food in a lunchbox with the lid closed. The smell doesn’t go away. The rotten part doesn’t go away. It just sits there, hidden, getting more rotten. The trouble is that your jaw is right next to your brain. The dead tooth sits in the bone of your jaw, and tiny pieces of the rotten stuff escape and travel up tiny roads called nerves, all the way into your brain and into the rest of your body. They go a little bit every day, every single day, for years and years. After a long time, the rotten bits start to make other parts of you sick. Maybe your skin gets itchy. Maybe your tummy hurts. Maybe you feel sad and you don’t know why. Nobody tells you it might be the hidden rotten tooth in your jaw, because the dentist and the doctor don’t talk to each other very much. A long time ago, a very smart dentist named Dr Price figured all of this out. He spent twenty-five years looking at it carefully. He even did the experiment with rabbits, where he showed that the rotten bits from a sick person’s tooth could make a rabbit sick in exactly the same way. But the other dentists didn’t like what he found, because they wanted to keep doing the procedure. So they pretended he was wrong. They wrote it down in their books that he was wrong. And for the next hundred years, almost nobody knew. Dr Gammal, who wrote this book, was a dentist for forty years. For the first thirteen years he did the root canals like everybody else, because that is what they teach you in dentist school. Then he met some clever doctors who showed him what Dr Price had found, and he stopped doing root canals. For the next twenty-seven years he did the opposite. He took out the dead teeth. And here is the amazing part. Lots of his patients got better. Some of them got better very fast. A lady who had been itchy all over for fifteen years stopped being itchy in one week. A lady with a lump in her brain had it disappear in three months. A boy with very bad blood (the kind that grown-ups call leukaemia) had his blood become normal again in one month. Their bodies knew what to do. They just needed somebody to take out the rotten tooth. That is why Dr Gammal calls himself the garbage collector. He is not the one who heals you. Your body does that, because your body is very, very smart. He is just the one who takes out the rubbish so your body can do its job.

Related (we plan to summarize soon)

12 Things Your Dentist Was Trained Not to Tell You. An Essay on the Profession Trained for Repair, Not Prevention. By Unbekoming (06/28/26)

Fire Cider

Fire Cider. An Essay on a Folk Preparation That Survived a Plague and a Trademark. By Unbekoming (06/17/26)

Fire Cider is a traditional herbal vinegar preparation with roots in folk medicine, linked to the Four Thieves during the 1720 Great Plague of Marseille, where grave-robbers avoided illness using a vinegar-herb recipe while robbing plague victims.

Recipe

Fill a quart jar halfway with chopped: 1 medium onion ½ head garlic (crushed) 4-inch fresh ginger (sliced) 4-inch fresh horseradish (grated) 2-3 fresh cayenne peppers or 1-2 tsp dried cayenne Optional: 1-inch fresh turmeric, zest of ½ lemon Fill with raw apple cider vinegar (including the “mother” that forms from yeast and bacteria), leaving 1-inch headspace. Use non-metallic lid; shake daily for 4 weeks. Strain. Add raw honey if desired (¼ cup per quart).

Dose: 1-2 tbsp in water on rising. Keeps 1 year.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old If you eat raw garlic by itself, your mouth will burn and your stomach will feel hot for a while afterwards. If you eat raw onion by itself, your eyes will water and your breath will smell. If you eat fresh ginger by itself, your tongue will tingle and your nose will run. If you eat horseradish by itself, your sinuses will open all the way up and you might cry a little. If you eat cayenne pepper by itself, your face will turn red and your mouth will be on fire. Each one of these things, on its own, does something to your body. People noticed this thousands of years ago. They used each one for different problems: garlic for chest colds, onion for coughs, ginger for an upset stomach, horseradish for a stuffy nose, cayenne for cold hands and feet. Then someone figured out that if you put all of them in a jar with vinegar, and waited a month, all the work the plants do gets pulled into the vinegar. You only need to take a spoonful. And it does all the things the separate plants do, at the same time, in one drink. People have been making this for a very long time. It is called fire cider, and the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen.

Genetic Diseases

The Ten “Genetic” Diseases That Aren’t Genetic. An Essay on the Diagnostic Label That Stops the Search. By Unbekoming (06/20/26)

Ten conditions labeled “genetic” are misattributed, with labels foreclosing environmental, dietary, vaccine, or other investigations. These ten conditions are:

The quoted excerpt below sums it up. We added emphasis, ellipsis and bullet formatting, and folded the mechanisms of closure into the ten disease descriptions above.

The Pattern Is the Proof The genetic label has one consistent effect: it stops the search. Where the search continues… … environmental causes are found.

… dietary causes are found.

… iatrogenic causes are found.

…the genetic claim itself turns out to be statistical artifact. The label is not a description of biology. It is a decision about which questions can be asked. The decision serves an industry whose business model depends on the answer being innate, permanent, profitable, and treatable with its products. Innate because there is no cause to remove and no industry to hold accountable.

Permanent because the patient is now a customer for life.

Profitable because the products are protected by patents and prescribed under guidelines written by people the manufacturers fund.

Treatable because the system has been captured at every level of decision-making. Ten conditions, four mechanisms of closure, one consistent beneficiary. The investigation stops at the label. The label serves the industries that benefit from the stopping. The pattern is the proof.

Related

The Genetic Deception (2026). New Book by Unbekoming. By Unbekoming (05/16/26, book summary; book download for paid subscribers)

The Genetic Deception (2026), a New Book by the Author of “Unbekoming” Substack. Book review by Sasha Latypova (06/05/26). Includes free download of book for Latypova’s subscribers.

Gout

What Is Gout? An Essay on Sugar, Lead, Drugs, and the Word “Idiopathic.” By Unbekoming (06/16/26)

Gout is an inflammatory response to uric acid crystals depositing in joints when kidneys cannot eliminate excess production.

Uric acid rises from purine breakdown.

Refined fructose (high fructose corn syrup, HFCS) metabolism in the liver depletes adenosine tri-phosphate (ATP) and generates more urate.

Alcohol and lead impair renal excretion.

Drugs such as thiazides, low-dose aspirin, and immunosuppressants cause hyperuricemia (too much uric acid).

Gout incidence doubled with rising sweetener use.

The body mounts inflammation to clean up.

Drugs suppress symptoms and production without addressing causes.

This often leads to lifelong therapy with side effects.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old Imagine a bin in your kitchen. Every day, your family puts the rubbish in the bin. Every week, someone takes the bin out to the bigger bin in the street, and the truck takes it away. Now imagine that one day, something changes. The bigger bin in the street might be broken, or the truck stops coming, or your family is putting twenty times more rubbish into the kitchen bin than it used to. The rubbish piles up. The bin overflows. Soon there is rubbish on the kitchen floor. Your kitchen has flies now. The flies arrived because the rubbish arrived. Cleaning up the flies without cleaning up the rubbish does not fix anything. Your body makes a kind of rubbish called uric acid. Your body makes it every day from the food you eat. Your kidneys are the bin. They are supposed to take the uric acid out of your blood and send it to the toilet. When the kidneys are healthy and the rubbish is normal, this works fine. Sometimes the rubbish gets too big for the bin. You might be drinking a lot of fizzy drinks, which contain a special kind of sugar called fructose that makes your body produce extra uric acid very fast. There might be a metal called lead in your water or in old paint, slowly damaging your kidneys so they cannot do their job. Or you might be taking a medicine for high blood pressure or for your heart that quietly stops your kidneys from working properly. The rubbish piles up. The uric acid forms tiny sharp crystals in your joints, in your toes and ankles and fingers. The crystals hurt. Your body sends a repair team to clean up the crystals. The repair team makes the place around the crystals warm and red and swollen while it works. Grown-ups call the warm, red, swollen, painful feeling inflammation, and they call the whole problem gout. The doctor usually gives you medicines that make the swelling go away. They give you other medicines that tell your body to make less uric acid. They do not usually tell you to stop drinking the fizzy drinks, or check whether there is lead in your water, or look at the other medicines that are making the rubbish pile up in the first place. Your body knows what to do. It needs the rubbish to stop coming in, and it needs help taking the old rubbish out. When that happens, the body’s repair work succeeds and the joint returns to working order. That is what your body has been trying to do all along.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? An Essay on the Script That Has Run Since 1976. By Unbekoming (06/12/26)

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a condition involving muscle weakness and paralysis from demyelination of peripheral nerves, often linked to vaccines. GBS is the body’s response to injected foreign proteins and aluminum adjuvants causing sensitization and nerve damage, historically overlapping with reclassified polio-like paralyses.

GBS first gained attention in the 1976 U.S. swine flu vaccination campaign, which halted after CDC surveillance identified hundreds of GBS cases among recipients, with elevated risk in the weeks following injection.

Subsequent studies on seasonal flu and H1N1 vaccines confirmed 45-70% increased relative risk in the 5-6 week post-vaccination window.

Package inserts for multiple vaccines, including flu, MMR, HPV, COVID-19, and RSV, list GBS as an adverse event.

VAERS data from 1990-2005 reported 1,000 GBS cases post-vaccination (mostly flu), with ~20% resulting in death or disability. [Note: Our search of OpenVAERS — easier to use than HHS VAERS forms — showed about 400 cases.]

Explain It To A 6 Year Old When someone gets a shot, sometimes the stuff in the shot is poison to nerves. The nerves are the wires that tell your arms and legs what to do. When the wires get damaged, the arms and legs stop working. Sometimes for a little while. Sometimes forever. Sometimes the breathing wires get damaged too, and the person dies. The doctors call it Guillain-Barré syndrome. They say nobody knows what causes it. But the people who make the shots wrote on the box that the shots can cause it. So somebody knows. They just do not say it loud. A long time ago, in 1976, a lot of grown-ups got the same shot at the same time, and a lot of them got sick. Five hundred of them got the wires-not-working sickness, and twenty-five of them died. Everyone could see it, because they all got sick at the same time. Now the shots are spread out so people get them at different times. That way, when one person gets sick, nobody can tell that the shot was the cause. It was the shot then. It is the shot now.

Tetanus

What Is Tetanus? An Essay on a Vaccine in Search of a Disease. By Unbekoming (06/27/26)

Tetanus is not contagious between people. It is very rare, with about 30 US cases yearly and around four deaths. Cases and deaths fell before the vaccine due to better wound care and sanitation.

Doctors diagnose tetanus by symptoms only with no lab test. Clostridium tetani appears in many wounds that heal without tetanus and sometimes is absent in tetanus cases. It fails Koch’s postulates as the cause. Tetanus symptoms arise from severe tissue damage in low-oxygen wounds where bacteria break down dead tissue and produce toxins.

Tetanus vaccine is given routinely despite low risk and known harmful ingredients including aluminum and formaldehyde. Immunity can last up to 30 years per some studies (longer than the usually quoted ten years). NOTE: In America, no stand-alone tetanus vaccine exists; it’s always paired with diphtheria and pertussis antigens.

Wound care is key. Proper wound care focuses on cleaning, drainage, and supporting the body. [NOTE: We’ve successfully treated wounds with cleaning, irrigation, chlorine dioxide, and DMSO. This is anecdotal, not medical advice.]

Explain It To A 6 Year Old Imagine a kid steps on a nail. The nail goes deep into the foot. The skin closes back over the hole. Inside the foot, where you can’t see, there’s now a little pocket with no air and some pieces of the nail and some dirt. The pocket gets sick. The body has trouble cleaning it because the way out is too small. The pocket gets sicker. The poisons from the sick pocket spread into the rest of the body. Now the kid has a bad sickness called lockjaw. For a long time, doctors thought the sickness came from a tiny bug that lived in the dirt on the nail. They made a shot to fight the tiny bug. They gave the shot to every kid in case any kid ever stepped on a nail. Then some other doctors looked very closely at the wounds of soldiers in a big war. They found the tiny bug in lots of wounds where there was no sickness at all. The bug was just there, cleaning up. It wasn’t the cause of the sickness. The sickness came from the closed-over pocket and the dead bits inside it, not from the bug. If a kid does step on a nail, the right thing to do is open the wound, let it bleed a little, wash it carefully, take out any dead bits, and let the air get in. That’s how you stop the closed pocket from forming. No shot is needed. No shot helps with this. Doctors who try to give the shot afterwards are giving it after the moment when it would help, even if the shot worked, which it doesn’t really. And the kid who never steps on a nail, and most kids never do, doesn’t need any of it.

Tinnitus

What Is Tinnitus? An Essay on the Damage Report from a Uniquely Vulnerable End-Organ. By Unbekoming (06/20/26)

Tinnitus is the signal of damage to the cochlea, a fluid-filled spiral in the inner ear with ~15,000 non-regenerating hair cells supplied by a single end-artery and dependent on a high +80mV electrical potential.

Tinnitus causes

Ototoxic drugs (e.g., cisplatin retained indefinitely, aminoglycosides, loop diuretics, salicylates, others).

Loud noise causing hair cell and synaptic loss.

Metabolic factors such as hyperinsulinemia, B12/magnesium deficiency

Vascular issues.

Possible contributions from electromagnetic exposure.

Tinnitus solutions

Medical establishment: Documents causes on drug labels and reports, but often calls tinnitus etiology “unclear” with “no pharmacological” treatments or cures.

Metabolic approaches: Dietary correction for hyperinsulinemia (improvement 5.34x more likely). B12 replacement (improvement in subset). Magnesium for noise protection (reduces temporary shifts).

Prevention: Avoid ototoxic drugs, noise, chemicals.

Explain It To A Six Year Old Imagine a small room inside your head, smaller than a marble, with about fifteen thousand tiny hairs growing inside it. The hairs move when sound comes in, and that movement is how you hear. The room has only one tiny pipe bringing it food and oxygen. There is no other way in. Now imagine four kinds of things that can hurt the room. The first is poison, including medicines that doctors give people to help with other problems but that also reach the room through the pipe and hurt the hairs. The second is loud noise, like guns and engines and music played too loud, which bends the hairs until some of them break. The third is bad food and not enough good vitamins, which means the room runs out of energy and cannot work properly. The fourth is invisible electrical waves all around us now, which the room may also feel because it runs on its own very tiny electricity. When the hairs are hurt, they cannot scream or cry. The only thing they can do is make a noise that the brain hears even when there is no sound outside the head. That noise is ringing. Doctors call this ringing a mystery. It is not a mystery. It is the room telling you something is hurting it.

Vitamin D

The Vitamin D Paradox: What They Don’t Tell You About Cholecalciferol. An Essay. By Unbekoming (08/17/25)

Vitamin D is a controversial subject. Traditional / alternative medicine says we’re all underdosed with vitamin D (which our bodies make with help from sunshine). Non-traditional sources such as Unbekoming say the synthetic Vitamin D found in supplements may be harmful. We’re taking no position, just providing an alternative view along with some mainstream references.

Vitamin D3 is cholecalciferol. It is the active ingredient in rat poison. Supplements use the same molecule made from sheep wool with chemicals such as benzene and chloroform. Studies show benefits for multiple sclerosis (MS), cancer mortality, and intensive care unit (ICUP patients. The body uses it for calcium absorption but excess causes hypercalcemia and organ damage. Tests measure supplement levels and may show widespread deficiency. Traditional groups stayed healthy without it.

From the Contents (links below are clickable)

Where Do We Go From Here? After everything you’ve just read, you might be wondering: “So what do I actually do?” I can’t answer that for you. But I can tell you what questions I’m now asking myself: Why did my grandparents have strong bones without supplements? What were they doing that I’m not? They got morning sunlight. They ate whole foods. They didn’t consume glyphosate-soaked grains or seed oils. They moved their bodies. Simple things, but maybe that’s the point. The real lesson here isn’t just about vitamin D. It’s about how we think about health. We’ve been trained to believe that every problem has a pill-shaped solution. That we can isolate single molecules from complex systems and improve on nature. That if something is sold in a pharmacy, it must be safe. That if a test says we’re deficient, we must supplement. But what if the tests are measuring the wrong things? What if the “deficiencies” are manufactured to sell solutions? What if the solutions create new problems that need more solutions? This isn’t conspiracy thinking. It’s pattern recognition. Here’s what I’ve learned: When someone profits from both defining the problem and selling the solution, scrutinize everything. When an industry tells you to ignore what your ancestors did for millennia and buy their product instead, ask why. When the “cure” requires increasingly complex technology to work – from fortification to supplements to nanoemulsions – maybe the cure isn’t working. I’m not suggesting everyone stop taking vitamin D tomorrow. For some people - those with MS, severe deficiency, specific conditions - supplementation might be genuinely helpful. The studies showing benefits aren’t all fraudulent, and dismissing them entirely would be as foolish as accepting them uncritically. What I’m suggesting is that we stop treating supplementation as universally beneficial and risk-free. That we question whether mass fortification makes sense. That we investigate why traditional solutions (sunlight, whole foods, addressing root causes) have been replaced with industrial chemicals. That we demand better research on long-term effects, not just acute toxicity. Reconciling Your health is your responsibility. Not your doctor’s, not the FDA’s, not the supplement industry’s. Yours. That means asking uncomfortable questions. Reading boring safety sheets. Following the money. Trusting your experience over marketing claims. And sometimes, it means admitting we don’t have all the answers. I don’t know if synthetic vitamin D helps some people through hormesis. I don’t know if the benefits in those studies are real or statistical manipulation. I don’t know if we’re in the middle of a massive public health experiment that won’t reveal its true cost for decades. But I do know this: No traditional culture needed sheep’s wool dissolved in chloroform and irradiated to be healthy. Maybe it’s time we asked why we think we do.

Related

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