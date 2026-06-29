Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2dEdited

now I have to look in my yarn stack for these cute duck socks... the white and yellow will make no problem but I probably have to appique the dots LOL. What a great idea.

Stuart Buck thank you for that wonderful comment. This is so true. Because no one knows what will be not even in the next minute!

Piano LOL. Seat belt - I wonder if this would have woken up people. But even the fence to keep the wasps out doesn't seem to have worked well.

IMO way too much power has been given to Washington. I think the states should be separate countries again. I feel l could stand for Georgia but I cannot stand for the US because most laws and rules are made for the rich people on the ocean borders and don't pay attention to the people of more moderate fortune in the middle. And the middle is WAY bigger than those ocean borders, even though the majority seems to live there.

What a superb Monday Morning group of Memes thank you Big E

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cat
2d

Have you tried the Fire Cider? I just started having 2 tsp ACV + 1 tsp raw unfiltered honey 2-3x daily. An old Folk Medicine book by Jarvis is what made me give it a try. Too soon to see if there are any results, although my sleep seems to have improved.

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