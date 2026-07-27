Disclaimer

Too Many Notes

READER POLL RESULTS

Dear Readers,

We have devoted countless hours researching and writing this Substack (for free, of course). We wanted to know from readers whether our efforts are helpful to them.

So last week, we asked “Are you reading this Substack? (provide comments as needed)”. We are grateful to those who responded, though we sincerely wish more had. Here are final results after a week.

Responses (24) — this is a small fraction of our subscribed readers and followers

Yes, almost always (63%)

No, not interesting, no time (4%)

Sometimes (33%)

It’s not to late to participate! Click here to add your vote.

TRYING SOMETHING NEW

We’re taking a break this week and trying something new. Lots of Day Brighteners and shorter summaries and links to news our readers might appreciate. Please let us know in comments (and by clicking LIKE button) if you like this format.

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe…Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note…All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share and we edit all AI content.

In this issue…

READER POLL RESULTS

TRYING SOMETHING NEW

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos: PragerU (Identity Politics)

Idaho & Beyond

Medical & Health Resources

Health News & Views

Surveillance, Data Centers & Privacy

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

For more day brighteners, check out Malone News substack. Dr. Robert Malone and Jill Malone assemble collections of politically incorrect comic videos and memes and related commentary twice weekly. To find them, click this link and type in Friday Funnies or Sunday Strip. Or subscribe to the Substack to have these delivered directly to your inbox.

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Amazing Craft!

Funny, Punny, or Makes Your Eyes Runny

Good Medicine? Good Science?

Strictly Political

5-Minute Videos: PragerU

Identity Politics

The Vicious Cycle of Identity Politics. (07/20/26, podcast | video )

The Vicious Cycle of Identity Politics. (07/20/26, podcast | video). Identity politics — the instinct to divide people by tribe instead of judging them as individuals — is not a modern idea that emerged from academia in recent decades. Instead, it’s one of the oldest ideas in history. America was founded to reject this idea. Yet it has come roaring back. Why? And where does it lead? Associate professor of philosophy Andre Archie explains.

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Idaho & Beyond

Follow the Foreign Money

Exploring Foreign Influence in Idaho and Our Country. FollowForeignMoney.org. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (07/25/26)

At a recent policy conference, Idaho Rep. Heather Scott learned about FollowForeignMoney.org, a searchable database from Americans for Public Trust that tracks confirmed funding from foreign nationals, foreign governments, and foreign-funded organizations to U.S.-based nonprofits involved in public policy and advocacy. Some results were surprising, including from Idaho (read the article for revelations).

Find Follow Foreign Money here: https://followforeignmoney.org/

Follow Foreign Money describes the database as follows…

Search Our Foreign Spending Database Below is a searchable database of confirmed foreign nationals, foreign governments, and foreign “charities” who are bankrolling U.S.-based nonprofits (most often 501(c)(3)s and 501(c)(4)s). In some instances, the foreign grant is earmarked for a specific purpose (e.g. “expanding climate accountability litigation,” “funding the black feminist fund,” or “policy engagement and advocacy efforts across C40’s network of mayors and cities”). In other instances, the exact purpose is undetermined. Every organization receiving foreign funding and bankrolling U.S. policy fights and advocacy must be scrutinized.

You can type keywords (e.g., organization name, state name) into the searchable database to examine grants that may support litigation, advocacy campaigns, or other policy initiatives, as well as the interconnectivity of such funding.

Gem State Chronicle & Substack

Illegal Alien Amnesty

Simpson wants amnesty. PLUS: Nuclear energy, fake milk, and more. By Brian Almon (07/20/26). Amnesty is Back on the Menu • So what does H.R. 9535 actually do? • Newsletters • Press Releases • Video of the day

Grok: H.R. 9535, the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act of 2026 (introduced June 30, 2026, by Rep. Glenn Thompson and bipartisan cosponsors including Mike Simpson of Idaho), modernizes the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa program. Expands eligibility to year-round operations (up to 350-day contracts) and additional sectors like dairy, poultry, and processing;

Caps annual wage increases at 3.25%;

Streamlines applications, certifications, and housing rules;

Allows staggered worker entry/exit and multi-year approvals;

Reduces certain employer costs;

Facilitates transitions for some existing farm workers. Many call this bill amnesty for illegal aliens.

IACI vs IFF

IACI vs IFF. PLUS: Dorothy Moon on why we fight abortion, Sebastian Griffin on growth, and more! By Brian Almon (07/24/26). Battle of the Policy Lobbies • Why we fight • Is growth paying for itself? • Press releases • Video of the day • More new features

New Features!

New features at the Gem State Chronicle. PLUS update from Congressman Fulcher, budget info, water legislation, and more. By Brian Almon (07/23/26). Idaho Insider levels up • Update from Congressman Fulcher • Press releases • Video of the day

Election Reminder

November 3, 2026 is coming sooner than you think…please do think…We update our voting guide regularly. Check it out!

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Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

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Health News & Views

Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 07/26/26.

Independent Medical Alliance

Reflex to Prescribe

The Reflex to Prescribe. The highest expression of medical judgment is not knowing which medication to choose. It is recognizing when no medication is necessary. By Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute) (07/20/26).

From the section on Rediscovering the Courage to Do Less… History repeatedly reminds us that medicine advances through the willingness to question its own assumptions. Practices once regarded as unquestionably beneficial have later been abandoned when more rigorous evidence revealed unanticipated harm. Bloodletting, prolonged bed rest after myocardial infarction, routine hormone replacement therapy for chronic disease prevention, and prophylactic antiarrhythmic therapy after myocardial infarction each enjoyed periods of widespread acceptance before careful investigation prompted reassessment. Scientific progress depends not only on discovering new treatments but also on abandoning those that fail to withstand continued scrutiny. Intellectual humility is therefore not an obstacle to medical progress; it is one of its essential foundations…

A refreshing essay covering a much-needed paradigm shift for medicine today, including The Reflex to Intervene • The Forgotten Virtue of Clinical Restraint • When Good Drugs Become Bad Habits • Evidence Is Not Judgment • When Systems Encourage Intervention • Rediscovering the Courage to Do Less.

Dr. Robert Malone

Cost of Convenience

The Cost of Convenience. Has Automation Stolen What It Means to Be Human? By Dr. Robert W. Malone (07/15/26).

We enjoyed this cross-posted article by Jessica Rose, originally titled “Has Automation Stolen What It Means to Be Human?” along with Jill Malone’s introduction (just below), which summarizes Rose’s post nicely.

It all boils down to an old adage we learned in college: KISS — Keep It Simple Stupid. We try to live by KISS, which greatly helps an overtaxed brain (and pocketbook).

Excerpt from Jill Malone’s Introduction… Jessica’s essay … is a gentle reminder that the greatest things in life are rarely the most efficient. A machine can organize our calendars, answer our questions, and even mimic our words, but it cannot replace the quiet satisfaction of learning a skill with our own hands, the wisdom gained through struggle, or the love that grows from caring for another person. In our pursuit of convenience, we risk surrendering the very experiences that shape character, purpose, and joy. Humanity was never meant to be optimized like a factory floor. We were made to wonder, to create, to fail, to forgive, and to grow. The challenge before us is not whether we can automate more of our lives, but whether we will still choose the beautifully imperfect path of being fully human. Whether society, or at least a portion of it, can recognize that greater ambition and more money to create more automation do not necessarily equate to a fulfilling or happy life. Jessica’s essay is ultimately a hopeful one. It reminds us that while technology may become ever more capable, our humanity remains a choice, one renewed every day in the simple acts of thinking for ourselves, making something with our own hands, sharing a meal, tending a garden, comforting a friend, and choosing presence over convenience. JGM

A Midwestern Doctor

Back Pain

Healing Back Pain and Ending The Spinal Surgery Pipeline. July’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/19/26)

ED NOTE — NOT medical advice

We’ve found judicial use of DMSO, lidocaine cream, ibuprofen, and Formula 303 help with pain. For physical therapy rehab, we appreciate back pain exercises from physical therapist Jessica Valant. Back pain exercises playlist from Jessica Valant Pilates on YouTube.

Back pain is one of the most ubiquitous human ailments and one of the most overtreated with surgery. A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) offers extensive testimonials and guidance about when spinal surgery is helpful, when it is not, fraud and waste among hospitals promoting surgeries, and non-surgical approaches that include using DMSO and other simple treatments to reduce pain, promote healing, and give people their lives back (pun intended).

From AMD’s Conclusion… What frustrates me most about all of this is how simple most of it is. The most common cause of back pain is tight muscles. The second most common is likely weakened ligaments. Neither requires imaging to identify, neither requires hardware to fix, and both are addressable with things that cost very little and carry almost no risk. Yet the pathway a patient actually walks down begins with drugs that injure the body, proceeds to an injection that weakens them further still, and ends with a permanent, irreversible procedure whose own randomized trials cannot distinguish it from intensive rehabilitation. Having evaluated a great many disability claims over the years, I cannot adequately describe how frustrating it was to see how many people came through whose lives could have been restored with approaches like these, and who instead had been processed by the pipeline into permanent disability. The one thing that has changed is that people can now find this information for themselves, which is why the reader whose surgeon showed “0 curiosity” when told what had let him avoid a fusion still got to keep his spine. That is not how it should work. But it is working.

Please check out the article if you are contemplating back surgery or are still suffering after failed conventional treatments. You also might want to review the reader comments, as some really good ones appear. The table of contents below links to each section of the article:

Related

Resources > DMSO (on our Substack)

Unbekoming Essays

Unbekoming is a prolific author and researcher whose work turns the traditional medical and health paradigm on its head. We hope our capsule summaries encourage you to read the original articles in full. Unbekoming’s “Explain it to a Six-Year-Old” segments are especially entertaining and enlightening. If you haven’t subscribed to Lies are Unbekoming substack yet, we hope you will. Many articles are free, but a paid subscription gives you the full scoop that may be hidden behind the $5/month paywall, including brilliant analogies, one-minute elevator explanations, and Explain it a Six-Year Old sections. (NOTE: We are subscribers, but receive no financial benefit from recommending Unbekoming’s substack).

Colonoscopy

A Second Opinion on Colonoscopy. The Second Opinion Guide to Colonoscopy — No. 3 in the series. By Unbekoming (07/19/26).

For paid subscribers, this 70-page second opinion guide about colonoscopy includes: Part I. The Case Against Routine Screening (six chapters) • Part II. The Terrain Alternative (four chapters) • Appendices (Questions for Your Doctor and Further Reading).

Conspiracy Theories — Conspiracy Facts

Official Stories: Counter-Arguments for a Culture in Need (2012). By Liam Scheff - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (07/19/26). For paid subscribers, this amazing book summary knocks the sense out of mainstream government explanations of historical events. Yes, folks, official government appears to have lied to us and tin-foil-hat conspiracy theorists may have been right.

What you’ll learn (from 12-point summary)

Official stories exist to protect officials. The Bush-Dulles-Walker network shows how the American century was financed. The CIA was staffed by rescued Nazis and used as a regime-change apparatus. Kennedy was killed because he threatened this apparatus, and the killing was covered up in plain sight. 9/11 was scripted from the start. Vaccines are toxic industrial products, not magic. Polio was chemical, and the numbers were rigged. HIV testing has no standards, and AIDS is a gut and terrain condition. Shakespeare was Edward de Vere, writing in hiding. Darwinism was philosophy dressed as science, and it produced eugenics. The Big Bang is Genesis with decimals, and the electric universe is closer to what is observed. The Earth is expanding, and life is not accidental.

Manufacturing Safety

How to Manufacture Safety. An Essay on the Formula Behind Vaccine Post-Marketing Studies. By Unbekoming (07/16/26).

Vaccine safety studies, like one on Australia’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine surveillance, often “manufacture” an appearance of safety through systematic methodological choices.

The repeatable formula:

Rely on passive reporting systems that capture very few events (often <1%).

Avoid active surveillance.

Narrow the scope of what counts as an adverse event.

Set high diagnostic bars that the data can’t meet.

Exclude incomplete cases.

Compare to unmeasured “background rates.”

Reframe residual signals.

A simple analogy for a six-year-old compares post-marketing studies to counting slide injuries only via a rarely-used complaint box—then declaring the slide safe based on the tiny number of notes received, while ignoring the many unreported harms.

PREP Act

What Is the PREP Act? An Essay on the Fifteen-Minute Memo That Would End the Emergency. By Unbekoming (07/22/26)

The PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) is a 2005 federal statute that allows the Secretary of Health and Human Services to declare a public health emergency and activate special legal and procurement rules for designated “covered countermeasures.”

Once declared, these rules provide broad liability protection to manufacturers, distributors, and administrators, enable military-style contracting outside normal commercial regulations, and can be ended only by the HHS Secretary through a simple administrative action.

Short summary of each section in the article:

The Reporting: Sasha Latypova (former pharmaceutical executive with experience at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and GSK) documented 2020–2023 government operations and discussed them with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She described the effort as a Department of Defense-coordinated campaign under the PREP Act.

The Architecture: Declarations grant covered countermeasures near-absolute liability immunity for manufacturers, distributors, planners, and administrators, preempting ordinary product liability and state tort law. Remedies are limited to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. Procurement uses Department of Defense Other Transaction Authority contracts for prototypes, bypassing standard rules. HHS Secretary declares emergency on belief of threat alone; only Secretary can rescind.

The Court Record: In Brook Jackson’s 2022 False Claims Act case against Pfizer, the company and U.S. government confirmed products were Department of Defense prototypes, not requiring standard clinical trials for payment or safety/efficacy. They were procured and regulated as defense articles under military rules with public health framing as cover.

The Ten Declarations: Ten active declarations extend from 2027–2032 covering COVID-19 (to Dec 2029), pandemic influenza, anthrax, smallpox, botulinum toxin, Ebola, Marburg, nerve agents/insecticides, acute radiation syndrome, and hantavirus. Each activates liability shields and military procurement; none was terminated by any Secretary since 2005.

The Kennedy Moment: Latypova recorded 2023 discussions in which Kennedy agreed to end the COVID-19 declaration. As Secretary in 2025, he declined her direct request, citing Trump restrictions, and later told her to sue him.

What the Refusal Means: Secretary holds unilateral authority to end declaration via memo but has not used it. No Secretary since 2005 has terminated a live declaration; regime persists structurally across administrations with bipartisan support.

The Petition: December 2025 Citizens Petition by Latypova and Children’s Health Defense seeks FDA revocation of 2021 mRNA COVID-19 Biologics License Applications due to manufacturing fraud documented in 2020 European Medicines Agency leaks. Received over 100,000 comments; FDA had 180 days to respond, potentially leading to litigation.

Update: an interim FDA response on the Citizen Petition to revoke Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines Biologics Licensing Approval (BLA). The FDA sends a non-response response, stating they need more [indefinite] time to think about this issue. By Sasha Latypova (07/15/26) “The FDA made it clear they are not planning to do anything about this issue, because while stating that they need more time, no deadline is provided. They are shoving this into a circular filing system.” — Sasha Latypova

The Origins: PREP Act was inserted without committee hearing into the 2006 Katrina relief bill. Senators Clinton, Biden, Kennedy, and Byrd objected as stripping judicial remedies yet voted for passage anyway, establishing a pattern of opposition followed by bipartisan embedding.

The Memo: A memo to rescind COVID-19 PREP Act declaration requires only a fifteen-minute administrative memo to the Federal Register, available since February 2025 but unsigned daily.

How to Explain the PREP Act to a Six-Year-Old (see below): Normal rule makes companies pay for harm caused. PREP Act suspends it during Secretary-declared emergency without proof requirement; current HHS Secretary (Kennedy) maintains declaration for years despite prior promises to end.

How to Explain the PREP Act to a Six-Year-Old There’s a rule. If a company makes something that hurts you, they have to say sorry and pay you back. The rule is good. It stops companies from making things that hurt people on purpose. But a long time ago, some grown-ups made a different rule. The different rule says: if the government says there’s an emergency, the good rule stops working. During an emergency, companies can make things that hurt people, and nobody has to say sorry, and nobody has to pay you back. Only one grown-up gets to decide when there’s an emergency. He’s called the Secretary of Health. Right now the Secretary of Health says there is an emergency. He has been saying this for six years. He doesn’t have to show anyone why. He doesn’t have to prove that anyone is sick. He just says the word, and companies get to skip the good rule. If he wanted to, he could stop the emergency. He would write a short note. Then the good rule would come back. Writing the note would take fifteen minutes. He said he would write the note. He promised, before he became Secretary. Everyone who voted for him believed him. Then he became Secretary. Someone asked him to write the note. He said no. The good rule is still turned off. Companies are still making things that hurt people. Nobody has to say sorry. Nobody has to pay you back. That’s the PREP Act.

Turbo Cancer

What Is Turbo Cancer? An Essay on the Cocktail in the Vial, the Cation Charge State, and the Cancer That Is Not New. By Unbekoming (07/20/26)

“Turbo cancer” is ordinary cancer occurring much faster in younger people due to metals in COVID-19 injections. Undeclared metallic elements (especially trivalent cations such as aluminum and lanthanides) in the shots collapse the electrical charge (zeta potential) in bodily fluids and cells. (These metals were detected in a 2024 analysis.)

The collapsed electrical charge disrupts cellular respiration, triggering a fermentation shift (Warburg effect) and the body’s protective “wall” response known as a tumor.

Cancers that might otherwise develop over decades of bypassing the slow accumulation of environmental toxins now take off via direct systemic delivery of disruptive metals into the body.

For a six-year-old summary compares turbo cancer to the body building a wall around sudden, widespread injury from metals in the COVID shot, leading to rapid, aggressive cancers in healthy young people.

Vaccines — ICAN

NIH Knew the Harms!

Emails Reveal NIH Officials Knew About and Opposed Publicizing Cases of Neurological Injury After COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out. ICAN Legal Update (07/22/26).

National Institutes of Health (NIH) emails recently obtained by ICAN via a FOIA lawsuit show that senior NIH officials—including Fauci, Collins, and Tabak—were aware as early as April 2021 of neurological injuries occurring after Covid-19 vaccination. An NIH scientist attempted to publish a report on the subject, but NIH leaders expressed concern that it might fuel “vaccine hesitancy and social-media overreaction.” — ICAN Legal Update (read more)

Surveillance, Data Centers & Privacy

What — and Who — Are Behind the Digital ID Push? By Josh Stylman, Brownstone Institute (07/14/26).

Please read our summary below, then dive into the full article. If you weren’t convinced before about the dangers of digital ID, perhaps you will be after imagining a future when your every move is controlled by Big Brother. No, this isn’t an exaggeration. It is happening worldwide, including the United States as more laws bypass our constitutional rights and protections.

Governments already have encroached on our privacy and freedoms in ways our founders couldn’t have imagined. But even with the creeping surveillance state, the government can’t fully implement programmable currency, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), without first forcing everyone into a digital ID system to authenticate identity on every transaction. Digital ID serves as the authentication layer enabling such control.

When enforcement goes on autopilot

Digital ID removes the friction and human oversight of current surveillance, turning selective control (e.g., warrant-based searches, police traffic stops) into automated, universal restrictions based on compliance with digital ID. Automated systems are all linked together so that previously siloed data systems (e.g., health information, drivers license databases, voting records, and more) become a single revocable master key.

The cover story may change. The agenda doesn’t.

Governments worldwide, including UK, Australia, and US — especially California, but other states including Idaho as well (see below) — are advancing or have passed digital ID and age verification mandates under pretexts such as protecting children or safety. These so-called protections often expand to restrict workarounds such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while normalizing biometric and identity checks.

It’s not just governments

Corporations including Apple, Discord, Meta, and others are independently rolling out biometric digital ID features in wallets, apps, and operating system-level verification, often framed around security, teen safety, or convenience; these converge with government efforts. [ED: Public-private partnership at work!]

But who’s building it?

Key players include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation through systems such as MOSIP, connections involving Melanie Walker and historical discussions with Jeffrey Epstein, alongside institutions such as the World Economic Forum, Chatham House, and public-private partnerships.

Hiding in plain sight

Central banks including European Central Bank (ECB) are openly planning CBDC rollouts modeled on systems requiring authenticated digital IDs like China’s, with timelines for pilots and full implementation in the coming years.

What you can do

The system depends on widespread participation; resistance involves using cash, avoiding Real ID compliance, and supporting analog alternatives to slow universal adoption and preserve options outside the digital control grid.

If we don’t give them the final key (digital ID), they cannot lock us up!

A few words about the ‘‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’’ aka “SAVE Act” We are 100% in favor of allowing only US Citizens to VOTE. However, some are reluctant to support the SAVE Act, possibly due to its inclusion of REAL ID as a proper form of identification. (Of course, opposition interests primarily want to allow non-citizen voting because it guarantees a Communist or globalist takeover of America.) We asked Grok: Does the SAVE act HR 22 allow digital ID as proof of citizenship. If yes, quote the text. Answer Yes, the SAVE Act (H.R. 22) explicitly allows certain forms of identification issued consistent with the REAL ID Act of 2005 as one form of documentary proof of United States citizenship for voter registration. This is one of several acceptable options listed for proving citizenship. The bill does not broadly mandate or define “digital ID” but references REAL ID-compliant identification, which can include digital/electronic formats in some state implementations. Direct quote from the bill text (Section 2, amending the definition): ‘‘(b) DOCUMENTARY PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP.—As used in this Act, the term ‘documentary proof of United States citizenship’ means, with respect to an applicant for voter registration, any of the following:

‘‘(1) A form of identification issued consistent with the requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates the applicant is a citizen of the United States.

‘‘(2) A valid United States passport.

[additional items listed, such as military ID, birth certificates, etc.]’’

Related: Idaho laws relating to age verification and digital ID

Flock Cameras and the 4th Amendment Problem. By Senator Tammy Nichols, Co-Chair Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/18/26).

Learn how… surveillance violates Fourth amendment privacy, automated license plate readers such as Flock cameras spy on innocent citizens, DeFlock maps reveal where cameras are, and more.

Sen. Nichols writes… Most Idahoans support law enforcement catching criminals, recovering stolen vehicles, and finding dangerous suspects. But public safety should never become an excuse for government surveillance of innocent citizens. That is why people should be paying attention to Flock cameras and automatic license plate readers, known as ALPRs. Read more

ALPR Abuse Library. A publicly maintained, editorially reviewed index of news articles documenting abuses, misuses, and civil liberties concerns related to Automated License Plate Readers — with a focus on Flock Safety deployments.

The article presents differing views from people working in AI development, policy, security, and infrastructure. It does not address health issues including loud generators and electromagnetic forces operating 24/7 or loss of jobs after buildout is complete, since data centers require few people to operate them.

Epoch Times Premium Reports: AI Insiders Warn of Hyperscaling Risks. ‘AI’s utility is being fluffed up to justify its progression,’ a policy and safety expert said. By Autumn Spredemann (08/21/26, may require Epoch Times subscription).

Major tech companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI data centers, power, and computing resources. The five largest U.S. cloud and AI providers (Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle) plan to spend nearly $700 billion on AI-related capital this year. Three companies—Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud—handle most global cloud computing.

This expansion involves building many large data centers that use significant electricity and water. Data centers are driving about 55% of recent growth in U.S. electricity demand, and electricity prices have risen in some states. More than 3,000 data centers operate in the U.S., with about 1,500 more planned or under construction.

Industry insiders tout benefits. Industry representatives highlight AI’s economic returns, business value, and role in powering everyday services such as banking, healthcare, and communications. Some companies are working on energy efficiency, water reuse, and independent power solutions.

But do costs match the benefits? Some AI professionals note that many systems run on shared large-scale (”hyperscale”) cloud resources by default, even when simpler or on-site options could work. Concerns:

Current power and water systems were not built for this level of growth.

Efficiency improvements often lead to more overall use (Jevons paradox).

AI tools sometimes are added automatically, inflating reported usage and demand.

AI could be limited to high-need areas like medicine and manufacturing instead of general use.

How can we stop AI data centers from bypassing previously enforced water and air pollution laws and permits? We have no answers, given recent Supreme Court rulings and relaxed EPA regulations.

Cheating the System: How AI Data Centers Bypass Water and Air Pollution Laws and Permits. Dozens of data centers are sidestepping water pollution permits and exploiting air permitting loopholes meant for small-scale polluters, according to Politico and Floodlight investigations. “It’s not even about data centers anymore at this point,” local resident Nikki Gerber told Politico. “It’s like, what’s happening to our democracy and what’s happening to our right to clean water and clean air.” By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/20/26)

In the race to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence, companies are constructing massive data centers that sidestep water pollution permits and exploit air pollution permitting loopholes, according to investigations by Politico and Floodlight News.

The new regulatory landscape for data centers and waterways

The Clean Water Act requires federal permits regulating pollutant discharges into waterways with ongoing monitoring. However, a May 2023 Supreme Court ruling limited the Act to wetlands with a continuous surface connection to traditional navigable waters, allowing many data centers to avoid permits and impact previously protected streams and wetlands.

Protected-area projects now gain rapid approval via nationwide permits for allegedly minimal-impact projects. This enabled AI data center permits for Meta, Google, Amazon, QTS, and DAMAC Digital.

Politico found at least 26 data centers using streamlined permits in sensitive areas and 27 now exempt from prior requirements.

Cutting the public out of the process

Data centers using exclusions or streamlined permits avoid prior EPA environmental reviews that included public consultation, so communities often learn of projects only after construction starts.

Formerly, Clean Water Act reviews triggered National Environmental Policy Act assessments of impacts and mitigation. Now, many projects advance without assessments despite known effects on water, air, land, and health.

Example: In Ohio’s Adams County, residents seeking a data center moratorium were unaware of a granted Amazon permit.

ED NOTE: FCC is creating the same conditions that limit review or stoppage of 5G and 6G cell-towers and broadband infrastructure in their communities. Children’s Health Defense has covered these issues extensively. States, including Idaho, also are limiting citizens’ voices or speeding up permitting process. For Idaho, see H0180 (2025) and this Grok discussion.

Data centers in Texas exploiting an air pollution loophole

Developers in Texas use incremental “minor source” air permits for small polluters instead of major permits for full emissions. They start with “minor source,” then add on more “minor source” permits until they become “major source.” This reduces review and scrutiny, aided by nondisclosure agreements.

Example: OpenAI’s Stargate in Abilene permitted 10 gas turbines and 62 diesel generators (and are planning 41 more turbines and 18 generators), potentially creating one of the state’s largest operations and emitting toxic gases more than triple the state’s newest coal plant’s levels.

At least 38 centers used this incremental approach, which likely violates EPA policy; however, enforcement resources lag rapid industry growth.

Texas gas reserves enable massive plants; nine tied to data centers could emit over 130 million tons of greenhouse gases yearly.

That’s all Folks! (video 9 sec). Please give us a like and share!