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Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Yes, this post is long, with some right, some wrong. But we hope you will savor it, and eventually favor it. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Progressivism

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Surveillance & Tyranny

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals are People Too!

Baby Flamingo learns to paddle (video 33 sec)

Best friends for life

Dog Beach Volleyball (without the cool bathing suit)

Oddball llama - talk about wearing your food (video 15 sec)

True Love in the Peaceable Kingdom (video 26 sec). See related choral video in Musical Musings below.

Apostrophes Gone Wild

Misused apostrophes bug us too. Its just too bad when thats dun rong!

Computers

Don’t Log In to a Microsoft Account

Music is For Life

The Peaceable Kingdom by Randall Thompson. A glorious choral memory from our high school music camp days (video 13:53)

Rich, gorgeous a capella (unaccompanied) rendition of America’s National Anthem (video 01:58)

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe. (Apple Podcast). Every episode we’ve listened to has been a gem! YouTube (not always as up-to-date as Apple Podcast).

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

We say: Be a lion, not a scavenger!

Lions vs Scavengers The Values That Built the West. Podcast | Video

Lions vs Scavengers The Values That Built the West. Show Notes: The West is in a war for its survival. That war is playing out both at a civilizational and personal level. Ben Shapiro sees this as a war between lions and scavengers. The lions want to defend civilization and the scavengers want to destroy it. Podcast | Video

Suicidal Empathy.

Suicidal Empathy. Edited Show Notes: Empathy — the ability to understand and share the feelings of another — is a noble virtue. But empathy not only can lead us astray, it can be fatal. Using examples including Ted Bundy, defund police, Omar Khadr, DEI infused University of Minnesota Twin Cities Medical School, and more, scholar Gad Saad warns how misdirected empathy endangers not just well-intentioned individuals but Western Civilization itself. Podcast | Video

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Elections & Progressivism

Idaho Primary Voting Results

Idaho May 19, 2026 Primary Voting Guide (Last call in case you missed it; but how could you have missed it? 🤣)

North Idaho Preserved Conservatives (Good news from North Idaho; other parts, not so much!)

Idaho GOP Needs Reboot

The “feel good” Democrat platform is easy for Democrats to support and increasingly easy for Republicans and other residents who “benefit” from it as well. It’s “progressive, empathy politics,” that many conservatives consider harmful but makes others feel as though they are doing something good for democracy (yes, we know the US is a Constitutional Republic, but that doesn’t stop the slogans). See “Progressivism” section below. By contrast, the Republican platform espouses fiscal belt-tightening and moral integrity that are necessary to prevent tyranny. Unfortunately, the Republican platform has become bloated and needs significant pruning, which may be why many Republicans have difficulty supporting it. Perhaps the next Idaho GOP (and national) convention that considers revisions will chop some unnecessary wood and words from the platform, bringing it closer to our founders’ vision for America.

Idaho’s GOP is Broken. Here’s How to Fix it. By Greg Pruett (05/21/26)

Greg Pruett argues Idaho’s Republican Party is broken after the 2026 primary and proposes fixes including changes to primaries, ballot initiatives, candidate training, and aggressive legislation.

Primary Outcomes (see our Voting Guide for more results)

The Good…

Scott Herndon reclaimed Senate seat from RINO Jim Woodward.

Jane Sauter defeated RINO Rep. Mark Sauter.

Sen. Christy Zito, Rep. Clint Hostetler, and Rep. Kent Marmon survived attacks.

The Bad…

Five of the “Gang of 8” conservative lawmakers were defeated: Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, District 24 Senator Josh Kohl, District 25 Representative Faye Thompson, District 8 Representative Lucas Cayler, District 11 Representative David Leavitt, District 25

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld faced livelihood retaliation from Big Dairy and was defeated by Big Money.

Proposed Fixes

Idaho Republican Party must fight crossover voting from Democrats in primaries; consider caucus system.

Address ballot initiatives, particularly on abortion.

Train and recruit stronger candidates who campaign effectively, starting now for 2028.

GOP leaders should pass aggressive conservative legislation on guns and immigration.

Related

Play for the Team on Your Jersey: It’s an Integrity Thing. By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (05/14/26) Political party members should adhere to their party’s platform as a matter of integrity, akin to athletes following a sports team’s playbook. Idaho Republican legislators frequently vote against core platform principles such as limited government and fiscal conservatism, while Democrats align more consistently with their progressive platform.

Immigration Reform

Tough immigration enforcement can be elusive, even in the reddest of states. By Brian Almon (05/21/26)

In deeply Republican Idaho, where Trump won with over two-thirds of the vote, modest immigration enforcement bills have repeatedly failed to pass despite strong GOP legislative majorities, due to opposition from the powerful dairy and agricultural industries reliant on illegal immigrant labor.

Legislative Failures

Bills for 287(g) agreements with ICE, counting costs of illegal immigrants in public systems, and mandatory E-Verify for employers did not reach the governor’s desk over two years.

Industry lobbyists warned of workforce disruption while acknowledging high illegal employment rates.

Special Interest Influence

Dairy industry exerts pressure, including retaliation against lawmakers.

Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (R) lost her primary for supporting bills against illegal immigration; dairies dropped her husband’s business and $150,000 was spent to oppose her.

Senator Jim Guthrie (R) survived primary after blocking immigration bills; $300,000 spent to support him.

Broader Context

Enforcement faces resistance from special interests, some limited-government conservatives, nonprofits, federal courts, and media coverage focusing on hardships for illegal immigrants.

A 2025 law restricting benefits was partially blocked by a federal judge.

Article highlights tension between voter support for enforcement and institutional/business incentives favoring status quo.

Related

Idaho Immigration Watch (2026 immigration bills, legislator scorecards, funding and more)

Progressivism

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the University of Texas at Austin on April 15, 2026. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Can Progressivism be Overthrown. By Jeffrey Tucker (05/21/26)

A Supreme Court justice recently gave a spectacular speech, one of the most important—probably the most important—in a century or more. I’ve rarely read anything so clear, concise, accurate, and incredibly truth-telling. Those who understand the speech and its message are going to be better positioned to understand what is really going on in our times. Those who ignore this speech will continue to be mystified by the day-to-day headlines and roiling political news. — Jeffrey Tucker

Jeffrey Tucker analyzes a speech that Justice Clarence Thomas delivered at the University of Texas at Austin on April 15, 2026. See full speech video below.

Recent political developments have led many people to ask whether progressivism as a governing and cultural force can be defeated or displaced. Tucker explains that progressivism is more than a set of policy preferences; instead, it functions as a broad institutional and ideological system embedded across government, education, media, law, and other sectors.

Mr. Tucker examines current political shifts, court decisions, and changing public attitudes. He says electoral victories alone are insufficient to undo long-established institutional structures. Any lasting change requires sustained cultural, intellectual, legal, and institutional efforts over an extended period rather than a single political event.

Key points

Widespread public frustration exists with contemporary politics and the instability of political coalitions and alliances.

Progressivism is a deeply rooted system of ideas and institutions rather than merely a political movement or party faction.

Changes in elections or leadership do not automatically translate into changes in entrenched institutions.

Courts, bureaucracies, universities, media organizations, and other institutions all have a role in shaping political and cultural outcomes.

Recent legal and political developments are signs that progressive influence may be facing challenges; however, such developments do not amount to a complete reversal.

Lasting political change requires long-term efforts in ideas, culture, law, education, and institutional reform.

Future of progressivism will be determined through a prolonged contest of institutions and ideas rather than a single decisive political victory.

Full Speech on YouTube (05/15/26, video 59:42). Transcript on Civitas Outlook

The signers of the Declaration were saying that they were willing to die for the principles they were asserting, the supreme act of courage. — Civitas Outlook Summary

Summary

Justice Clarence Thomas delivered remarks on April 15, 2026, at the University of Texas at Austin for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, emphasizing natural rights, equality coming from God not government, and the signers’ courage.

Thomas shared his upbringing in segregated Georgia, raised by grandparents. His grandfather, though not literate, taught that rights come from God, not government. In 1955, Thomas’ grandparents committed their lives at the kitchen table: “We didn’t have no education and no chance but you boys are going to have a chance,” devoting themselves to raising him and his brother.

Declaration asserts self-evident truths of equality and inalienable rights from God; signers pledged lives, fortunes, and honor.

Progressivism rejected these truths, favoring government-granted rights and expert rule; it supported segregation, eugenics, and authoritarianism.

We must actively defend the Declaration’s ideals with courage and devotion, like Thomas’ grandparents and historical figures.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense

Most-Read Articles

Most-read articles from The Defender for the week ending May 24, 2026 (headlines edited slightly).

History Lessons

History lessons rarely change (unless we learn from them). They just rhyme differently. Diseases get worse but no one seems to know why. Dr. Malone tells the tragic story of George Washington’s gruesome demise at the hands of doctors administering “standard of care.” Beware of “standard medical protocols” and doctors who tell you “this is the way we do things, the way we’ve always done things.”

Metabolic diseases are going up since 2004. Doctors Baffled

George Washington, Father of the Country, Killed by Doctors. Consensus-driven medicine of the time included bloodletting. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/19/26).

George Washington died in 1799 from a throat infection after doctors bled him of about 5 pints of blood—half his supply—plus other treatments like enemas. Does this sound barbaric? Well, they were just following “standard medical protocols” of the era.

In George Washington’s final days:

Three physicians applied bloodletting, believing it necessary.

Treatments included cantharides (poisoning by blister beetle), steam inhalation, and gargling.

One doctor suggested tracheotomy but was overruled.

Washington died December 14 at age 67; death seen as iatrogenic (caused by medical treatment).

Practice of bloodletting later discredited, but there was no strong criticism at the time.

Medical Courage in the Face of Lawfare

The Price of Medical Courage. A federal judge called the case baseless. The AMA filed in his defense. Why does Dr. Elfenbein still face a second criminal trial? By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Dr. Ron Elfenbein (05/04/26, article + video 01:13:25)

We hope you feel the same outrage we do at a horrific system that took — and continues to take — constitutional rights from these courageous doctors and their patients. What happened to them could happen to anyone when government and non-government systems irrationally persecute those who commit no crime other than speaking the truth and helping others.

What happened to the doctors who refused to stay silent about early COVID treatments? Host Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs, is joined by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, IMA Senior Fellow, and Dr. Ron Elfenbein for a conversation about what happens when physicians who practiced independently during COVID face legal and institutional consequences years later.

Dr. Ron Elfenbein still faces a federal healthcare fraud case after treating COVID patients with monoclonal antibodies. A judge acquitted him and even the AMA supported him. He faces a second trial and 50 years in jail after the government appealed.

The article and video highlight consequences for physicians who challenged COVID policies. COVID won’t be the outlier if we let this injustice stand.

Key points:

Dr. Elfenbein built Maryland’s largest monoclonal antibody center, infusing over 5,000 patients and saving their lives.

He was indicted for billing disputes totaling ~$250 across five charts; maximum sentence 50 years.

Judge acquitted him in 93-page opinion; government appealed.

Similar institutional actions were taken against Drs. Bowden and Cole (and many others) for public statements they made, though they didn’t face jail time.

The chilling effects on doctors and patient access should concern us all.

How to Help

Share the video, share the article, donate if you can. (If you donate or sign a petition and get unwanted emails, simply unsubscribe.)

PREP Act, Declarations of Emergency, and More

HHS Secretary RFK Jr., Dr. Robert Malone, and Sasha Latypova offer divergent commentary over the implications of RFK Jr’s PREP Act declaration regarding Andes Hantavirus and an “investigational” favipiravir antiviral drug, set to expire July 18, 2026. ⚠️ Sasha Latypova is long-time critic of Dr. Malone and has been unhappy with the MAHA movement’s implementation and RFK Jr.’s work as HHS Secretary. Her prose can be as colorful as her gorgeous artwork. As always, we encourage you to think for yourself, make your own conclusions, and check out reader comments, which often are informative, enlightening, and occasionally contentious.

Andes Hantavirus PREP Act Declaration

HHS Secretary Kennedy

Dr. Robert Malone

Fearporn and the New PREP Act Declaration. Let’s get real. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/23/26).

The COVID-19 era started with “mild” declarations that morphed into freedom-stealing mandates. Also… Favipiravir is not approved by the FDA for any use in the US and remains investigational. No official FDA labeling available.

Japan PMDA Avigan package insert

Dr. Malone criticizes exaggerated fear (”fearporn”) over the Andes hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship and discusses a related PREP Act declaration by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. He states…

PREP Act declaration provides liability protection only for investigational use of favipiravir antiviral against this specific outbreak.

Declaration does not authorize vaccines, mandates, lockdowns, or broad emergencies.

Narrow action is reasonable bureaucratic support for treatment, not authoritarian overreach.

Sasha Latypova

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Article 1

Favipiravir: Scientific Literature, IP & Commercial Ownership. This article is a list of facts generated by an AI-enabled search. By Sasha Latypova (05/24/26)

Sasha Latypova does an AI search to dig out the details about this “investigational” drug Favipiravir. Below is an AI generated (and edited) summary of her article. Bottom line: We wouldn’t take this stuff under any circumstances. Safer alternatives likely work, as described by Dr. Zelenko (see below).

Quoting Sasha Latypova opening paragraphs… Many of my readers work in healthcare. In this post, I am deliberately listing AI output on favipiravir for your reference as just a set of facts with links to sources. The only editorial narrative I will provide here is as follows: HHS Scy Kennedy issued a PREP Act declaration for a VERY DANGEROUS drug that has been restricted by the only country where it is approved (Japan) due to its high toxicity, lack of efficacy in any human medical use and proven teratogenic harms (reproductive harms) in at least 4 animal species. Phase 3 studies for it for influenza indication, its only, sort-of “approved in Japan” indication failed. This is clearly a very dangerous product that has shown no efficacy in humans despite an incredible number of studies where it has been used. Frankly, for a drug with an expired patent, this is astonishingly wide “scientific” interest (I interpret is as a bio-chemical weapons interests masquerading as “infectious disease research”). Do not take this drug for anything, no matter who promotes it to you or why. This is another remdesivir. Additionally, PREP Act is a license to kill. This is not an exaggeration or a metaphor. I mean this literally. A PREP Act declaration (a national pandemic emergency) issued by HHS Secretary claiming it is just so that 18 people can be treated for 2 month is a preposterous piece of propaganda. Importantly, PREP Act declaration REMOVES ANY MEDICINAL USE of a drug (a chemical product), leaving only non-medicinal uses. Non-medicinal uses of chemicals are only these two: poisoning/intoxication agents and illegal experiment agents. There are no other non-medicinal uses of ingested or injected chemicals in humans. Please do not fall for Bob Malone or another MAHA/deep state propagandist telling you this declaration by Kennedy was to “enable investigational use of favipiravir” - that’s NOT TRUE! EUA countermeasures are legally designated as NON-INVESTIGATIONAL USES of drugs, biologics, vaccines, diagnostics or anything else (direct citation to the PREP Act law). Furthermore, since the drug is explicitly designated as a non-medical use, clinical trials of it are impossible… Finally, PREP Act declaration removes informed consent for those who will be given favipiravir… [click for full quote]

Favipiravir (Avigan, T-705) is an oral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) discovered by Toyama Chemical (FUJIFILM), approved in Japan in 2014 for limited influenza use due to teratogenicity (interference with normal fetal development). The drug shows broad antiviral activity in vitro and animals but limited human efficacy. Favipiravir is now off-patent with multiple generics.

Key points:

Mechanism: Prodrug converted to favipiravir-RTP (RTP is ribosome triphosphate). Causes lethal mutagenesis in viral RNA. Wikipedia explains prodrug: Pharmacologically inactive medication or compound that, after intake, is metabolized (i.e., converted within the body) into a pharmacologically active drug. Prodrugs undergo biotransformation within the body before exhibiting pharmacological effects. Grok explains lethal mutagenesis: Favipiravir-RTP (active form) is incorporated by viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) into growing RNA chains instead of natural nucleotides, causing high-frequency base-pairing errors (transitions). This drives mutation rate beyond error threshold, producing non-viable defective viral genomes.

Safety: Teratogenic in four animal species; causes hyperuricemia (high uric acid).

Clinical: Mixed/weak results; negative large COVID-19 random controlled trial (RCT); restricted in Japan.

Ownership: FUJIFILM originator; licensed to Dr. Reddy’s, Appili, others.

Article Contents

1. Snapshot

2. Mechanism of Action (with an analogy)

3. Ownership & Intellectual Property 3.1 Discovery and corporate ownership 3.2 The patent estate 3.3 Licensing deals of record

4. Brand Names & Commercialization

5. Regulatory & Lifecycle Status

6. Scientific Literature 6.1 Foundational discovery, mechanism & pharmacology 6.2 Animal / preclinical efficacy 6.3 Clinical trials 6.4 Case reports (PubMed: ~140) 6.5 Safety, teratogenicity & resistance

7. Sources

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Article 2

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Bobby Kennedy Fakes a Pandemic in One Easy Step - by Issuing a PREP Act Declaration for Hoax-a-Virus. Who could have predicted this? I did, about a week ago... By Sasha Latypova (05/23/26)

Sasha Latypova criticizes RFK Jr. for issuing a narrow PREP Act Declaration on May 22, 2026, for one generic antiviral drug until July 18, 2026, calling it faking a pandemic despite his prior statements against such measures (see above). Sasha states…

Pandemics are government fakes for profit via countermeasures, not natural events.

Kennedy has engaged in hypocrisy, treason, and selling out by using unconstitutional liability shields.

Pandemics are staged via toxins, media fear, fake PCR, and protocols like remdesivir (republished articles included).

Kennedy will be fired before declaration expires.

No need for PREP Act for off-label drug use.

Article 3

Limited Abominations are Empowering! Don’t you love the smell of freshly roasted favipiravir-flavored mouse poop in your morning coffee? By Sasha Latypova (05/27/26, includes video 55:16 and transcript).

Latypova and her colleague Debbie Lerman criticize Bobby Kennedy’s PREP Act declaration for a limited hantavirus “mouse poop” outbreak as a fake pandemic enabling liability-free EUA countermeasures like favipiravir. She condemns MAHA activists for defending “limited abominations” as empowering when done by their side, contrasts it with prior opposition to the Act’s unconstitutionality, and rebukes Dr. Robert Malone and Jeff Childers for smearing concerned critics as traitors. The video is worth a listen. ⚠️ Warning: Contains explicit language not suitable for children (or Childers).

Related

Was it worth it, Bobby? I call for Kennedy’s resignation as head of HHS because it is the only honorable thing he can do to restore his credibility as a leader. By Sasha Latypova

The FDA Meeting That Paved the Way to Death and Injury | Sasha Latypova “Emergency Use Authorization explicitly states in US law that the product is non-investigational, so it’s the opposite of what Marion Gruber said here.” —Sasha Latypova. Flashlights Podcast (05/23/26)

Aaron Siri

Aaron Siri addresses hantavirus declaration: Click here or above for his bottom line

Hantavirus Treatment

Hantavirus Treatment below re-printed from Too Many Notes — Hantavirus + Public Health Edition (05/16/26)

Dr. Zev Zelenko

How to Treat Hantavirus. By Dr. Zev Zelenko (2022, video 2:48)

Most “experts” tell you hantavirus is “untreatable.” Many admonish, “wait, a vaccine is coming!” We’ve heard all this before. But the late, great Dr. Zev Zelenko had other treatment ideas back in 2022. These worked for a similar single-stranded RNA virus (SARS-CoV-2, aka COVID) and included Vitamin D, Zinc, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and more. See full Zelenko protocols.

Ticks Tock 𖢥

Fix that Tick?

DMSO Tick Trick? (More about DMSO vs. Pills for Many Ills)

Ticks are in the news now, with a brand new syndrome called Alpha-Gal. We offer two sides of the alpha-gal debate below.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome: When a Tick Bite Leads to a Red Meat Allergy. Dr. Ryan Cole joins The National News Desk to explain alpha-gal syndrome, the tick-borne condition that can trigger a sudden allergy to red meat. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/21/26, article + video 05:47)

Summary: Alpha-Gal Syndrome is a tick-borne condition from lone star tick bites that introduces alpha-1,3-galactose sugar, triggering an immune reaction and allergy to red meat (beef, pork, lamb, deer).

Symptoms appear 2-6 hours after eating meat: hives, itching, swelling, GI upset, rarely anaphylaxis (”midnight allergy”).

Can worsen with repeated bites; now affects hundreds of thousands in the US as tick range expands.

Diagnosis via IgE antibody test for new-onset symptoms.

Up to two-thirds of patients improve over time.

Prevention: Permethrin sprays, protective clothing, tick checks. Avoid gelatin products.

“Weaponized Ticks!!!”, a mini review. There are no “genetically engineered ticks” in your backyard. Don’t fall for propaganda designed to scare the brainwashed into Lyme vaccines and useless testing. By Sasha Latypova (05/25/26)

Sasha Latypova minces no words when expressing her opinions about today’s science, scientists, and public health experts. But don’t let her style put you off or be overly convincing. Look instead at what she reports and the logic and evidence she uses to support her statements.

Latypova says claims of weaponized, genetically engineered ticks causing Lyme disease or alpha-gal syndrome (red meat allergy) are fear propaganda to cover vaccine injuries and promote vaccines.

Key points:

Alpha-gal syndrome is due to vaccine/drug injuries with gelatin/bovine products, not ticks; no proven animal model for tick-induced meat allergy.

CRISPR “editing” of ticks is an ineffective lab process with low tick survival rates.

No gene exists for alpha-gal; CRISPR cannot produce viable populations to impact humans.

Rising cases linked to new billing codes post-mRNA rollout, not tick releases.

We asked Grok

Using only the FDA vaccine inserts for all vaccines, indicate which may include gelatin, bovine or other mammalian byproducts as ingredients. Provide vaccine name and links.

Answer

Vaccines with gelatin, bovine, or mammalian byproducts per FDA inserts: M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) : Hydrolyzed gelatin, fetal bovine serum. FDA Insert

ProQuad (MMRV) : Hydrolyzed gelatin, bovine calf serum. FDA Insert

YF-VAX (Yellow Fever) : Gelatin (stabilizer). FDA Insert

FluMist (Influenza, nasal): Hydrolyzed porcine gelatin. FDA Insert Many others use trace fetal bovine serum or bovine albumin in manufacturing (residuals). Check full FDA lists for specifics.

We asked further

You wrote: Many others use trace fetal bovine serum or bovine albumin in manufacturing (residuals). We ask you to check full FDA lists for specifics and provide names and links.

Answer

Vaccines with fetal bovine serum or bovine albumin residuals (per FDA inserts): M-M-R II : Fetal bovine serum (<1 ppm). Insert

ProQuad : Bovine calf serum. Insert

VARIVAX : Fetal bovine serum (trace). Insert

IPOL : Calf bovine serum albumin (<50 ng/dose). Insert

VAXELIS : Bovine serum albumin (≤50 ng). Insert

RotaTeq : Fetal bovine serum (trace). Insert

PREHEVBRIO: Bovine Serum Albumin (up to 2.5 ng). Insert

Vaccines — Oh, YES! or &*(#% NO!

We start with some short takes…

ICAN Calls on CDC to Update Vaccine Contraindications and Precautions (05/20/26). ICAN sent a letter to CDC urging updates to the list of vaccine contraindications and precautions.

CDC’s current list provides guidance for when vaccines should or should not be given and is used for medical exemptions.

ICAN proposes incorporating risks from vaccine package inserts Section 6 and VICP Vaccine Injury Table. ICAN’s full list with markups is included in the letter (PDF).

Goal is to better reflect individual risks and support informed consent for exemptions.

Denis Rancourt: Which Vaccine Might be Safe?

David Wolfe: Vaccination Fear vs. Knowledge

Luiz MD: Vaccine Promo or Outbreak?

And continue with more below…

How Dare You Not Vaccinate & Put Others at Risk! Host: Polly Tommey. Guest Dr. Paul Thomas. (05/24/26, video 40:24 includes transcript; presentation ends ~27:38 timestamp)

Dr. Paul Thomas and Polly Tommey present viewer questions on vaccines, discussing vaccine risks versus benefits, SIDS links, polio history, custody issues, travel, school requirements, and psychotropic drugs for children. Questions (in bold) below were posed by Polly Tommy; answers were from Dr. Thomas.

Most Important and Dangerous Vaccines: Which vaccines are the most important and which are the most dangerous?

None is important based on his vaxxed/unvaxxed study showing vaccinated children had 4-5 times more allergies, autoimmunity, developmental delays, ADHD, and infections. No proper saline placebo trials; short trials; all health outcomes worse in vaccinated. COVID mRNA shot most dangerous, then HPV (no cancer reduction, fertility issues, autoimmunity), then Hep B for newborns (300% autism increase in boys, low risk disease).

SIDS and Vaccines: Do you think SIDS is related to vaccines?

Dr. Thomas agreed with Neil Miller’s findings that 99.9% of SIDS is vaccine-related, with 80-97% occurring within 7-10 days post-vaccination. No SIDS occurs in pre-vaccination periods. Over 2,000-6,000 SIDS deaths yearly vs. under 50 from vaccine-preventable diseases. Coroners lack vaccine codes; blame suffocation or shaken baby syndrome instead.

Polio Concerns: What about polio returning?

Poted polio definitions changed after vaccine rollout, eliminating most cases by reclassification. Suzanne Humphries’ Dissolving Illusions book details this. Similar redefinition of “polio” in India created non-polio paralysis cases so vaccines were made to look as though they were working.

Divorce and Vaccination Disagreement: What if one parent wants to vaccinate and the other doesn’t?

Courts often favor the vaccinating parent, especially in states without exemptions including CA and NY. Choose your partner carefully, use homeschool/pods if needed, and seek legal guidance.

Travel to High-Risk Countries: Should I vaccinate before traveling to high-risk countries?

Diseases are not main killers: dysentery and lack of clean water/ rehydration are. DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) study in Africa showed 10x higher all-cause mortality in vaccinated girls. US has high infant mortality tied to high vaccination rates.

Catching Up on Vaccines for School: How to safely catch up for school requirements?

There’s no truly safe catch-up. Instead, consider homeschool, pods, or moving. MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) suspected to put kids at high risk for autism. If no other options exist, delay as long as possible; do one at a time; fewer doses after age 2 can be safer for some. Prioritize avoiding injury over school/job.

Psychotropic Drugs for Children: Is it OK that a pediatrician prescribed psychotropic drugs for 4-year-old’s sleep/anxiety?

Doctors are trained to label and prescribe. They ignore root causes such as screen time, parental anxiety, and toxins. Screen addiction depletes dopamine, causes constant fight-or-flight. Psychotropic drugs not recommended for children.

Resources

Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming (aka “Unbekoming”) is fast “bekoming” our favorite writer on medical topics. We encourage readers to Subscribe to Lies are Unbekoming substack. While Unbekoming articles tend to be lengthy, they typically include a segment “Explain it to a 6-year old,” which summarizes the topic at hand in language anyone can understand. So skip to those segments if you’re in a hurry.

Ebola

What Is Ebola? An Essay on a Fifty-Year Extraction Template (05/23/26)

Ebola outbreaks are recurring patterns in mineral-rich African regions. Though often called “Ebola,” these outbreaks involve toxin exposure, mining, pharmaceuticals, and conflict rather than a novel isolated virus. African regions rarely have access to clean air or water, leading to significant health problems. Africans also are frequent targets of vaccine campaigns that left people more debilitated afterwards. (As usual, our summary does not do the article justice, so do read it for yourself.)

Symptoms (fever, bleeding, etc.): Non-specific and overlap with malaria, drug poisoning, malnutrition, pesticides, and other conditions.

“Isolation” in virology: Uses cell cultures with added toxins; no pure virus particle demonstrated; PCR and antibody tests are circular or unreliable.

1976 Yambuku outbreak: Linked to unsterilized injections (chloroquine, etc.), plantation chemicals; ended when injections stopped.

1976 Yambuku, Zaire: Hospital injections (unsterilized needles, chloroquine) caused fever/bleeding cluster in plantation area with pesticide exposure. Ended when injections stopped.

Subsequent outbreaks (1995, 2014, 2026) follow similar template in mining/agro-industrial areas with foreign extraction interests.

1995 Kikwit, Zaire: Fever cases in oil palm extraction region amid industrial processing and chemicals. CDC response; resolved quickly with no spread outside Africa.

2014 West Africa: Outbreak in mining/agro areas with toxin/pharma/conflict factors. PCR used; large declared emergency.

Other repeats: Similar template in mineral-rich zones with toxins, injections, conflict.

2026 Ituri, DRC: Gold mining area; fever/bleeding cases declared PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern) with positive PCR tests amid mercury/ cyanide exposure and raids.

Ebola symptoms also overlap with toxins released by gold mining and palm oil cultivation. Here’s what we learned from a few Grok queries:

Main symptoms of Ebola: Fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, impaired kidney/liver function, internal/external bleeding.

Main toxic chemicals from gold mining:

Mercury : Tremors, memory loss, irritability, lung/kidney damage, neurological issues, birth defects.

Cyanide : Headaches, dizziness, rapid heart rate, seizures, breathing difficulty, coma, death.

Arsenic : Skin lesions, cancer (skin/lung), nausea, abdominal pain, cardiovascular disease.

Lead : Brain/kidney damage, anemia, developmental delays, reproductive harm.

Cadmium: Lung/kidney damage, bone weakness, respiratory irritation.

Main toxic chemicals from palm oil cultivation and processing:

Paraquat (pesticide) : Respiratory issues, lung damage, Parkinson’s, kidney/heart failure, skin blistering, vomiting, headaches.

Heavy metals (lead, cadmium, copper) : Kidney/brain damage, bone weakness, cancer risk, neurological issues.

POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent with organics, phenols) : Water pollution, causing indirect gastrointestinal illness, skin irritation via contaminated sources.

Smoke pollutants (CO, ammonia, cyanide from fires): Headaches, dizziness, breathing difficulty, respiratory problems, death.

Comparison of symptoms:

Similarities (strong overlap):

Fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, kidney/liver damage, respiratory distress, rash/skin issues, bleeding (internal/external from cyanide/mercury/paraquat), multi-organ failure.

Differences (less than previously stated): Ebola: Often rapid progression with prominent unexplained bleeding, hiccups, red eyes. Gold mining toxins (mercury/cyanide/arsenic, inhaled/ingested): Acute cases cause fever-like illness, GI symptoms, bleeding risk, lung/kidney failure; more tremors/seizures/neuro effects. Palm oil toxins (paraquat/heavy metals): Sore throat, vomiting/diarrhea, lung scarring/edema, heart/kidney failure, bleeding, skin burns; mimics rapid hemorrhagic progression.



Related from Dr. Robert Malone

The Ebola Story You’re Getting Is True. It’s Also Built to Be Forgotten. There is an Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo. People are dying. The official account is accurate and incomplete, and the missing parts are the ones that explain everything. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/26/26)

Dr. Malone tells the Ebola story from a more traditional point of view than Unbekoming. Key points:

Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak occurring in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), spreading to Uganda, with over 1,000 suspected cases and 230 deaths as of late May 2026.

Numbers are estimates from a war zone with poor surveillance, likely undercounted.

Existing vaccines and treatments target Zaire strain only and do not work here; response relies on supportive care and upcoming trials.

Conflict with armed groups, including M23 rebels, hinders containment, fuels community resistance, and drives spread via mining mobility.

Recent US-DRC-Rwanda minerals deal for critical resources is a key unaddressed factor in the ongoing instability.

WHO declared an emergency but institutions are playing catch-up.

Personal risk to Westerners remains low.

Hepatitis C

What Is Hepatitis C? An Essay on the Virus Nobody Has Seen, the Test That Created an Epidemic, and the Drugs That Damaged the Organ They Claimed to Treat. By Unbekoming (05/24/26)

NOTE: Underlined links included below provide context and are from traditional sources such as Wikipedia, Cleveland Clinic, and Healthline.

Unbekoming questions whether hepatitis C virus (HCV) actually exists, arguing it was never properly isolated or seen, and that the “epidemic” stems from flawed testing and toxic causes of liver inflammation.

HCV “discovery” relied on gene fragments via PCR tests in chimp experiments without purified virus particles; co-discoverer Michael Houghton asked in 2001 if anyone had seen the virus (no one had).

Antibody tests detect non-specific markers; positive tests are common in drug users, don’t predict disease per frozen blood studies.

Unbekoming attributes liver inflammation (hepatitis) to toxins, drugs, alcohol, chemicals overwhelming regeneration, not a transmissible virus.

Treatments

Interferon + ribavirin (1990s-2000s): Chemotherapy-like; caused anaemia (anemia), bone marrow suppression, severe depression, kidney/liver damage.

Fialuridine (FIAU): Experimental antiviral (for Hepatitis B); killed 5 asymptomatic patients, caused liver failure/transplants.

Direct-acting antivirals (2013+): Sofosbuvir (Sovaldi, $84k/12 weeks), Harvoni (sofosbuvir+ledipasvir, $94.5k), Epclusa, Vosevi. These drugs generate $55B revenue; achieve PCR “cure” but are linked to higher hepatocellular carcinoma risk in people with cirrhosis.

Leukemia

What is Leukemia? The Response Misdiagnosed as the Disease. By Unbekoming (05/25/26)

Unbekoming says leukemia is the body’s elevated white blood cell production in response to high toxic load, not a primary disease of malignant cells. Mainstream medicine treats the response itself as the pathology.

White blood cells act as garbage collectors for debris, waste, and toxins; counts rise proportionally to the processing demand.

Diagnosis switches at arbitrary high thresholds (e.g., 100,000+), labeling cells as malignant despite having the same function as in infections or appendicitis.

Treatments: Poison bone marrow (chemotherapy) to halt white cell production; original toxins unaddressed. Recovery of white cell production called relapse.

Some sources consider the Terrain view of disease to be pseudoscience and accept only the germ theory view. Wikipedia calls terrain view “Germ Theory Denialism.” As non-practitioners of any modality — we’re just lay people researching and trying to share what we learn — we don’t know, but believe both could be valid, with terrain view being especially strong for chronic and recurring or relapsing disease.

According to Unbekoming’s terrain view, the following are associated with leukemia: Benzene, radiation, prior chemo, pesticides, tobacco; vaccines and metals (e.g., mercury from fillings; removing fillings reversed disease in case study).

Vaccine Empathy

Our sterile summary can do no justice, so please read this short story. It won’t take long, but likely will affect you deeply.

Quotes from “Mostly Happy” Wednesdays are well-child visits and follow-ups. Dr. Marsh likes the rhythm of Wednesdays — short appointments, mostly happy. Today we have a six-year-old at two-fifteen, that’s Henry Coletti, I’ve known Henry since he was a week old. We have a teenager at three for a sports physical. A four-month for the Andersons at three-forty-five. A new-family intake at four — the Briggs, just moved to the area, two-week-old boy. That’ll be their first time meeting us. … “Patty, hi, it’s Caitlyn Garrett, sorry to bother you, I just — I wanted to ask about something with Marie.” “You’re not bothering me. What’s going on with our Marie?” “She’s just — she’s been crying a lot. Like, a lot. And it’s not — I don’t know how to describe it. It doesn’t sound like her normal crying. It’s higher. Like a screaming sort of cry. And she’s not settling like she usually does. I’m a little worried.” “Oh, honey. When did it start?” “Maybe Saturday? Sunday? It’s been a few days now.” “Okay. So you had her in for her four-month a week ago Friday, is that right? Let me pull up — yes, last Friday. So she’d be about eight days out from her shots.” …

Mostly Happy. A Short Story. By Unbekoming (05/23/26). A pediatric clinic receptionist named Patty empathetically manages afternoon appointments and phone calls from mothers concerned about their infants and children’s symptoms following vaccinations, consistently reassuring them that issues like excessive crying, fever, lack of eye contact, tics, and possible seizures are normal post-shot reactions.

Key elements:

Handles calls about fussy baby after 4-month shots, high fever after MMR, facial tic and staring episode after booster.

Reassures mothers, suggests home remedies, schedules follow-ups, notes “otherwise well.”

Describes an unusually quiet child post-visits and new family intake.

Ends with schedule for next day’s shots including a new 2-week-old patient.

Medical & Health Resources

Surveillance & Tyranny

You have every right to know what your government is doing, and they have no right to know what you are doing. That is why they are called public servants and we are called private citizens. Instead, the relationship has been inverted. The state hides behind secrecy, classified files, and redactions while demanding total visibility into your finances, communications, movement, and behavior. A society where the rulers live in privacy while the population lives under surveillance is the very definition of tyranny.

Surveillance and the tyranny it can bring have ramped up dramatically in recent years. Data Centers. Real-ID. Cameras. Smart phones and appliances. You name it, it’s there. Defenders say such things as: I have nothing to hide…

Digital payments and QR codes are so convenient…

Cash and checks are so inconvenient…

Safety is so much more important than freedom (they don’t say this directly, but that’s what they mean implicitly)…

HIPAA laws protect my medical records (not strictly true; HHS explanation)…

Chinese social credit systems will never happen here…

and more. Sadly, we believe they are very wrong. We’ve shared much about surveillance and the digital takeover of our lives — especially from Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom with Twila Brase, and Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express — but few seem to be listening. Ever the pessimistic optimists, we offer a few more articles and videos below hoping these will encourage people to resist these technologies, which are enslaving every generation that uses them, either actively or passively.

Cameras Everywhere

Black Plates, White Plates… and a Bigger Question. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (05/17/26)

To be clear, most people choosing these plates are not thinking about surveillance. They simply like the look. But government and private tracking systems are growing quietly in the background while the public is distracted by convenience and aesthetics. This is how freedom is often reduced in the modern world. Not all at once, but one small “reasonable” step at a time. — Rep. Heather Scott

Black-and-white “blackout” license plates in Idaho are becoming increasingly popular due to their aesthetic appeal. Unfortunately, these plates provide easier scanning by automated cameras and license plate readers for vehicle tracking.

Per Grok, Flock cameras (license plate readers) are used in Idaho’s Treasure Valley cities including Caldwell (40+), Meridian (expanding to 66), and Nampa.

Black-and-White Plates: Offer high contrast, allowing infrared cameras and optical systems to read them faster and more accurately, especially at night.

Surveillance Concerns: License plate readers log vehicle locations, times, and patterns. Systems can identify make, model, color, and view inside vehicles. Idaho and 11 other states offer these plates.

Broader Context: Expanding surveillance tools include traffic cameras, facial recognition, cell tracking, digital IDs, AI systems, and smart devices creating movement patterns without warrants. Rep. Scott questions continuous monitoring of citizens.

China, Israel & The West

We are not experts on China or Israel and rarely dive into international affairs. However, we found the interviews with Gordon Chang and Dennis Prager compelling, interesting, and worth sharing.

Gordon Chang

Gordon Chang Breaks Down Trump-Xi Summit and What’s Next . podcast | video

Gordon Chang Breaks Down Trump-Xi Summit and What’s Next. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Gordon Chang (05/23/26, 52 min) podcast | video (includes transcript, may require Epoch Times subscription)

Summary: Gordon Chang discusses the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing, assessing U.S. advantages due to China’s economic, demographic, and military challenges while noting China’s strengths in rare earths, pharmaceuticals, and information warfare.

Trump-Xi Summit Analysis

Trump held upper hand entering talks as representative of stronger U.S. China faces contracting economy, demographic collapse, military purges, and public discontent. Readouts differed; outcomes unclear. Xi appeared arrogant but showed insecurity. Trump brought 17 CEOs as props in negotiations.

Information Warfare

China excels at propaganda via TikTok and other means. U.S. weakened by dismantling Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Trump praises Xi despite fentanyl deaths and public disapproval.

Taiwan and Arms Sales

Trump committed to phone call with Taiwan’s president, first in 47 years. Pause on arms sales noted. Trump framed Taiwan as problem using China’s narrative. Chang stresses need for Taiwan arms sales to deter China and reassure allies. China belligerent on Taiwan issue.

China’s Weaknesses

Economy: Low consumption (38-39% GDP), export dependent.

Demography: Population to halve (or worse) by 2100.

Military: Decimated by purges.

Energy/Food: Reliant on imports; U.S. self-sufficient.

China’s Strengths

Near-monopoly on rare earth processing (92%) and pharmaceutical precursors (800-850 key items).

Geopolitics and Alliances

Trump pushes China out of Western Hemisphere, Middle East. Actions in Venezuela, Iran, Cuba reduce China’s discounted energy access. Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan shifting toward U.S. China foreign policy counterproductive, strengthening rivals.

Thucydides Trap

Chang criticizes Graham Allison’s theory — that US needs to accommodate China because it is the rising power — for emboldening China.

Historical examples such as Scarborough Shoal show accommodation leads to more aggression. (Scarborough Shoal is part of Philippines; China surged area with their boats and Philippines followed suit; Obama “negotiated” a settlement; Philippines withdrew but China did not.).

China not rising power; U.S. sole superpower (should be called “G1”).

Other Topics

AI cooperation with China is unfeasible due to CCP’s lack of good faith.

No long-term amicable relations possible under CCP.

Trump implementing National Security Strategy focusing on Western Hemisphere and countering China.

Dennis Prager

PragerU — Dennis’s Thoughts on the Connection between the Chinese Communist Party and Antisemitism (05/11/26, Podcast | Video 22:05)

Regardless of whether you like or hate China, Israel, Palestine, or America, Dennis Prager’s discussion with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit should provoke some new thoughts.

The two discuss:

Red-Green Alliance.

Partnership between communist China and radical Islam united by a shared hatred of Israel and the West.

Why CCP-linked billionaires are funding pro-Palestine protests across America.

Why Israel is the West’s most vulnerable frontline.

Why an America that retreats from the world stage hands it directly to China.

Florida’s new AP History exam.

Why the American Trinity — 1. E Pluribus Unum (Out of many, one.) | 2. Liberty | 3. In God We Trust. — remains the greatest value system any nation has ever produced.

Data Centers

How to Save Data Centers from Humans — Take shorter showers? Turn off your lights, HVAC, home appliances, and anything that consumes power? Wear ear plugs to shut out the noise? Wear sleep masks and protective glasses to shut out the light? Join an environmental group to save the land?

Data Centers: Coming to a Town Near You. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq. and Reinette Senum (05/14/26, video 01:00:43 with transcript; presentation ends ~48:12 timestamp).

Financial Rebellion discussed rapid expansion of data centers, which aren’t just your garden variety artificial intelligence, but full-blown surveillance centers using eminent domain, draining resources, and violating constitutional rights.

Key Points

Reinette Senum presented a 9.5-page master document titled “Fighting AI Data Centers and Unlawful Property Seizures” with talking points, constitutional arguments, and action steps.

Data centers are surveillance centers monitoring location, health, taxes, communications, purchases, and activities.

Impacts include heat islands, audible hum and buzz, bright lights, water depletion in drought areas, and pollution.

South Lake Tahoe notified of 75% power loss starting May 2027.

Eminent domain used for seizures, claimed for public use but argued as pretext for private benefit.

Constitutional Violations

First Amendment: Suppresses free speech through surveillance and self-censorship.

Fourth Amendment: Enables unreasonable searches and seizures of personal data without warrants.

Fifth Amendment: Takings clause violated by seizing property for non-public use.

Tenth Amendment: Federal executive orders override state and local zoning.

Fourteenth Amendment: Disproportionate burdens on poor, farming, marginalized communities.

Opposition and Actions

Generally, we don’t like Change.org petitions, but someone set one up to Keep Data Centers Out of Idaho, so we’re sharing it.

62% of Americans view data center risks as outweighing benefits.

Recommendations include printing “fight back” document, making FOIA requests, getting property appraisals, organizing neighbors, building coalitions, attending meetings, and hiring eminent domain attorneys.

Military bases used to bypass local controls with 50-year leases.

Broader issues: Power prioritization to data centers, potential city service failures, farmland loss, digital pricing at Walmart based on biometrics and social credit.

Additional Topics

California facing oil and power shortages with last tanker delivered.

Calls for state legislators, local officials, and community preparedness including SWOT — Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats — analysis and neighbor coordination.

Notes

TRACK existing and proposed data centers near you. Source: Grok

TRACK existing and proposed data centers near you.

AI DATA CENTER BACKLASH. The Highwire (05/21/26, video 13:30). A bipartisan backlash is spreading through rural America as massive AI data centers, including Kevin O’Leary’s Utah project reportedly twice the size of Manhattan. The fight over data centers is becoming one of the biggest political battles in America.

Note: In 2026, Idaho passed a DATA CENTERS bill to establish limitations on consumptive use of water for cooling certain data centers. See H0895 | Substack Note

Related Resources from The Highwire

Public Health Tracking

The Variant in the Sewer. An Essay on Wastewater Surveillance and the Disappearance of the Patient. By Unbekoming (05/19/26)

Unbekoming nailed it! Public “health” officials are looking at poop, pee, and a variety of industrial and pharmaceutical goo to scare us into worrying about the latest pathogenic scariant. Why? Possibly to soften our brains and our wills; to make us comply with public health declarations and edicts. We know from experience — especially since the COVID era — that much of what public officials publish is unscientific (and illogical). Are you falling for it? We’re not!

CDC and WHO surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2, announced in March 2026, is primarily based on wastewater samples rather than clinical cases.

A CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) reported 132 wastewater samples from 25 states, 3 airplane samples, 4 traveler swabs, and 5 clinical specimens as evidence; later updated to 260 samples and 29 patients.

Wastewater became primary surveillance as clinical sequencing was declined post-2023.

Technical limitations: High inter-lab variability (up to 7 orders of magnitude in recovery), false positives, inability to distinguish active vs. old shedding, cryptic lineages without patient matches, non-specific PCR.

Media headlines emphasized “highly mutated” and “concerning” variant with dramatic images; footnotes noted unknown health impact.

Argument: System relies on sewage RNA fragments and models, detached from sick patients.