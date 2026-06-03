Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Idaho Politics

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah (Official Video - Live at Bearsville) This is the most moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” that you’re likely to hear. Listen and weep as you read the comments on this video (06:33).

Animals are People Too (sometimes literally!)

Crow vs. Raven — How Do You Know?

This is the kind of thing I would buy if I had money and a dog. (video 9 sec)

“What is the charge? Eating a carrot? A succulent home grown carrot?”

Spiders! Web Designers ‘R Us. Spiders love bugs; computer people, not so much.

Stork’s Nest Live Webcam in Bad Salzungen, Thuringia (Germany)

Cancers Explode?

Who is tracking this trend being echoed across America? An apparent rise and cancer cases, including among the young, as well as a rise in many other strange and sometimes mysterious illnesses.

Good or Bad — You’ve been Had

Past & Future Advice (video 2:08 — oldie but goodie):

Signs of the Times

Dip Ahead: Bring Chips.

I am NOT a Robot! Are you?

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe. (Apple Podcast). Every episode we’ve listened to has been a gem! YouTube (not always as up-to-date as Apple Podcast).

__________

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

__________

Idaho Politics

Democrats Crossover Voting Affecting Republicans

Crossover voting is a real problem in Idaho and likely many other states as well. Voters register as members of the opposing party in order to influence primary elections. Crossover voting is a specialty of Democrats in Idaho, who financially support and vote for the least conservative Republicans they can find. In Idaho, as we’ve said many times before, the May PRIMARY elections determine the outcome of the November General elections where Republicans with “R” after their names typically win. Many winning non-conservative Republicans then go on to vote with Democrats. Unfortunately, many conservative voters sit out the primaries, leaving Democrats to choose who represents them in government.

Visit Honor Idaho Website. We honor Idaho when we protect life, safeguard our right to speak, limit government so people can thrive, and defend our God-given right to protect ourselves and our families.

Greg Pruett of Honor Idaho recently sent an email (below) about what’s happening in Idaho (and other red states in the country). It’s a takeover from the left, and it’s frightening to those who fled from states — once conservative — that have turned into dystopian nightmares for many. You know the states, but we’ll name them anyway (and this is just the West Coast): CA, WA, OR. The left wants Idaho too, and they’re grabbing it fast. Conservatives must resist the communists, Marxists, and socialists of the left by organizing as well as they do, supporting candidates who want Idaho to protect freedom not take it away, and educating and inspiring apathetic conservative voters to get off their couches and vote — especially in primaries! For background, see: Rocky Mountain Heist | How 4 Rich Liberals Flipped Colorado from a Republican State to a Liberal Stronghold (video 45 min 26 sec): Watch | Alternate. The accompanying article by “Freedom Man” addresses the two elements needed to flip a state: The Unprincipled voter and the Apathetic voter. Read

The Texas Heist | Do Democrats Run The Texas House? (video 37 min 50 sec): Watch ______________ Pruett’s email is copied below, with minor edits… Note that Indivisible Twin Falls, referenced below, is affiliated with the national leftist group Indivisible. ______________ Something disturbing just crossed my desk. Indivisible Twin Falls, a left-wing activist group dedicated to advancing a socialist agenda in Idaho, is openly gloating about the results of the recent primary election. The group wrote the following in an email leaked to Honor Idaho. “By working hand-in-hand with multiple coalition groups and reaching completely across party lines, we successfully voted out three of the four extreme ‘Gang of Eight’ incumbent legislators in our region.” I’m sickened by it. On primary night, Idaho lost some of the best conservatives in the Statehouse. These lawmakers helped deliver some of our biggest policy victories over the last two years. You may recall that Idaho’s education choice bill would never have passed without the support of Sens. Glenneda Zuiderveld and Josh Kohl. [ED NOTE: See voting guide results.] Neither will return to the Statehouse in 2027. Instead, they were replaced by pro-amnesty, pro-big-government Republicans who will help maintain the status quo. This is unacceptable in a red state like Idaho. What’s done is done. But we can never let this happen again. Ever. Groups like Indivisible should have absolutely no influence over who becomes the Republican nominee for public office. So what’s the answer? Longtime political activist Heather Lauer makes a compelling case for replacing Idaho’s current primary system with a party caucus. [ED NOTE: Her article linked and summarized below] That would help address part of the problem, but it’s not a silver bullet. Conservatives must do more to educate voters, expose bad actors, and turn out conservative votes. If we fail to do that, groups like Indivisible will have even more to celebrate next election cycle. That’s why we’re building Honor Idaho. We intend to go toe-to-toe with the Left at the ballot box and in the court of public opinion . If you’re as disgusted as I am by this gloating, I hope you’ll stand with us today. …Donation request… Donate to Honor Idaho here. Idaho is up for grabs now more than ever before. It’s our job to protect it. Sincerely, Greg Pruett

President

Honor Idaho

Republicans Should Choose Republican Nominees. By Heather Lauer (05/28/26)

For years, Idaho Republicans have raised concerns about crossover voting, low primary turnout, and whether the current nomination system still serves the interests of the Republican Party. By “crossover voting,” I mean voters who register as Republicans in order to strategically influence Republican primaries despite having a demonstrated history of participating in Democratic political activity or Democratic primaries. I support moving to a caucus system for Republican nominations in Idaho, and I understand that many people disagree or have concerns. These are the objections I hear most often and how I respond to them.

Lauer addresses each objection she’s heard, making a clear case that Idaho Republicans should switch to a caucus system for nominations to ensure only committed Republicans select nominees. She also addresses concerns over low primary turnout and crossover voting by Democrat-leaning voters.

Key points:

Supports caucuses to limit influence from voters with Democratic histories registering as Republicans.

Rejects claim that caucuses reduce participation: primaries already have low turnout; focus should be on genuine Republicans.

Disputes disenfranchisement: true disenfranchisement occurs when Republicans lose faith due to crossover voting.

Notes candidates cannot reliably turn out enough Republicans; party lacks strong statewide machine.

Caucuses shift focus to engaged party members rather than broad convenience.

Parties should fund and run own nominations instead of using taxpayer-funded primaries.

Change requires time, organization, and law updates but is necessary for conservative reforms.

Republican primaries decide governance on key issues; system must prioritize party principles.

Related

Caucus System - Interview with Phil McGrane and Brian Almon (05/29/26, caucus discussion starts ~13:24 timestamp)

Blaine County Is the Proof of Concept Idaho Republicans Can No Longer Ignore. By Heather Lauer (05/27/26)

The idea that Democrats register as Republicans in order to influence Republican primary outcomes is not some closely guarded secret. It is openly discussed, appears in social media posts, comes up in political conversations, and is often treated as perfectly normal behavior. People joke about it. Some brag about it. This is not a matter of one or two isolated examples. It is a behavior pattern that many Republicans in Blaine County have observed for years. — Heather Lauer

Blaine County’s example shows Democrats registering as Republicans (about 17% of GOP voters) to influence Idaho Republican primaries.

This crossover voting can sway close races and serves as a proof-of-concept warning for the rest of Idaho, where primaries decide elections.

Blaine County: Democrats openly register as Republicans to influence GOP (Republican) primaries.

17% of 4,614 GOP voters (792) identified as “Demcross” via public data, canvassing, Democratic primary participation.

Examples: Democrat precinct committeewoman, Indivisible organizers, No Kings rally attendees found on GOP list.

2022: Lyle Johnstone lost by 559 votes; 2024: lost by 169 votes to Jack Nelsen.

Crossover voters are large enough to sway close races.

Blaine is proof-of-concept: Illustrates normalized behavior and a warning for Idaho where primaries decide elections.

Related

HOFFMAN: Shifting Winds in Kootenai County: The Fall of Brent Regan. By Todd Hoffman (05.30/26). The left is trying to take Idaho at the precinct and state levels. In Kootenai County, they flipped precincts from conservative to much farther left! From the introduction… In Idaho, the primary is the election — no Democrat has won a county or state office in Kootenai County in recent memory. But this cycle’s results reveal something more significant than a typical partisan outcome: a tectonic shift in the county’s Republican power structure. Conservative candidates Jane Sauter and Scott Herndon won back legislative seats in the Panhandle, and District 4 incumbent Elaine Price fended off a challenge from her left. But the precinct races told a different story. Brent Regan — ten-year chair of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC) and Idaho Freedom Foundation board member — lost his precinct seat, ending his chairmanship.

Government Waste — Idaho Freedom Foundation Pork Report

Idaho Government Waste — 🐽🕵️ Do you have a tip for the Gumshoe?

Reposted from Idaho Freedom Foundation email (05/28/26)

Every other year, Idahoans help shine a light on government waste, financial mismanagement, and questionable spending across our state through Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Pork Report Now it’s your turn to help expose the waste. The 2026 Pork Report is officially accepting submissions, and we are looking for tips, stories, documents, and examples of wasteful spending from every corner of Idaho — whether it’s at the state level, local government, school districts, special districts, or taxpayer-funded agencies. If you’ve seen: Wasteful spending

Bloated contracts

Misuse of taxpayer dollars

Excessive salaries or perks

Government programs gone off the rails

Financial mismanagement of any kind —we want to hear about it. You may submit your report anonymously, or you can choose to receive credit in the final publication. 📅 Submission Deadline: October 1, 2026 The Pork Report has become one of Idaho’s most talked-about tools for exposing waste and demanding accountability from government officials. But we can’t do it without citizens willing to speak up. SUBMIT YOUR REPORT: https://idahofreedom.org/26pork/ Please help us spread the word by forwarding this email, sharing it with friends and family, and encouraging others to submit tips as well. Together, we can help bring greater transparency and accountability to government spending in Idaho. Submit your tip today. 🐖 In liberty, with firm reliance on our Creator, Ronald M. Nate, PhD President, Idaho Freedom Foundation

Related

2024 Pork Report: https://idahofreedom.org/research/2024-pork-report/

Property Taxes

Vote NO on Property Tax Levies. Idaho voters can encounter property tax levies on ballots several times per year. These supplemental levies are proposed by local taxing districts (e.g., schools, fire districts, sewer districts) for voter approval, beyond automatic annual levies. Levy writers will tug at your heartstrings, but in general, tax levies ask too much from those who own property and nothing from those who don’t. Property tax levies are inherently UNFAIR and force a great burden on a small segment of the population. Be especially wary of tax levies that ask for PERMANENT levy increases rather than requiring renewal votes every two years.

The Idaho Republican Party Platform Preamble (page 2) and Section 2 (page 3) support voting NO on tax levies. — from Idaho Voting Guide Rules of Thumb

The Property Tax: Expensive and Outdated. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (05/19/26)

Idaho’s property tax is expensive, outdated, and should be eliminated. It has existed since territorial times — in the Idaho Constitution Article VII Section 2, for cryin’ out loud — but shifted to local governments after Idaho introduced income and sales taxes.

Property taxes treat owners as renters by risking home confiscation for non-payment.

They tax unrealized gains and burden fixed-income residents amid rising values.

High administrative costs involve assessors, appraisers, collections, and disputes.

Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 10-year phase-out plan uses state sales and income tax growth to replace revenue without new taxes.

Related

Florida Governor Calls for Special Session to Eliminate Property Tax for Homeowners. The proclamation will order state lawmakers to convene in Tallahassee starting June 1. If the plan passes, voters will have to approve a change to Florida’s Constitution.

Summary & Sign-up from Idaho Freedom Foundation

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) publishes excellent articles (like the one about property taxes, summarized above). Periodically, they collect related articles into a brief newsletter, which anyone who signs up for it (free!) can receive via email. Copied below is the most recent newsletter — 📰Property Taxes Are Eating us Alive! (05/31/26) — edited slightly for Substack. We hope you will sign up for your own emailed newsletters and other information from IFF. Start at https://idahofreedom.org/, scroll down a bit, fill in your first name and email address, and click SUBSCRIBE. That’s it!

📰Newsletter: Property Taxes Are Eating us Alive! (05/31/26)

📰Property Taxes Are Eating us Alive! (05/31/26)

The Property Tax: Expensive and Outdated

By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. | President

The property tax started small, increased over time, and eventually was shifted from being a state-controlled tax into many local government-collected taxes. The state instituted its income tax in 1931 and its sales tax in 1965. Starting in 1965, Idaho abolished the state property tax, but allowed cities counties, school districts, and a variety (e.g. libraries, fire stations, ambulance, etc.) of other taxing districts to continue collecting property taxes.

The property tax is not a “state” thing anymore — there is no statewide property tax. But the property tax is an institution at the local government level for everything from mosquito control to school construction to police services

It Puts the “Big” in Big Local Government Politics…

READ MORE

Buried Without a Vote: The Secret Power of Committee Chairmen

By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. | Policy Director

It isn’t a power afforded in House and Senate rules. It isn’t written into Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure, and it certainly isn’t penned into the Constitution. Yet, during legislative sessions at the Idaho Capitol, it is utilized and treated as an authorized exercise of power.

We are, of course, talking about the chairman’s drawer…

READ MORE

The Measure of a Man

By Wayne Hoffman | Guest Columnist and President-Emeritus

We are all born with unique gifts and talents, and it is an inherent right to pursue those gifts and talents in any way that’s peaceful. Yet Launch intervenes in this process. It is designed to be highly compelling to a high school student who enjoyed free money. A young person might want to be an entrepreneur, artist, musician, or a candlestick maker, but the strong financial incentive risks steering him toward the state’s list of “in-demand” careers…

READ MORE

ED NOTE: Sadly, saving money and wise spending were not a priority for Idaho voters in the 2026 Republican Primary Election. We lost some of our fiercest champions of using taxpayer money wisely. These lost legislators include: Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, District 24

Senator Josh Kohl, District 25

Representative Faye Thompson, District 8

Representative Lucas Cayler, District 11

Representative David Leavitt, District 25 We couldn’t be more disappointed in the loss of these patriots and defenders of true commonsense legislation and our constitution. More Primary 2026 Results

Saving Money Should Not Be a Thankless Task for Legislators

By Fred Birnbaum | Senior Policy Advisor

Not too long ago, I had a conversation with a staff member of one of Idaho’s US Senators. The conversation centered around why it was so difficult to get federal spending under control — which clearly has not happened. This staffer remarked to me that when Congress cuts spending, they hear loudly from those who oppose the cuts, but rarely a thank-you from those constituents who favor cuts.

In other words, politicians perceive it as a thankless task…

READ MORE

America 250

Join us for a signature evening celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring ideals that have guided our nation for generations.

July 18, 2026 | Boise Centre | 850 W Front St, Boise | 5pm - 9pm | map

Reception 5pm-6pm, Dinner Served at 6:30pm, Program begins at 7pm

Space Is Limited and Tickets are Selling Fast! Make sure to get yours today!

The Babylon Bee’s Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann is coming to Idaho, be sure to get your tickets now as they are moving fast!

GET TICKETS!!

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Bacteria, Pandemics, Viruses, and Vaccines Incorporated

Government tyranny, industry suppression, captured science, and bad policy fueled by monetary gain have been repeated throughout history. But finally, through the work of Unbekoming, Children’s Health Defense, ICAN (Highwire, Sasha Latypova, Independent Medical Alliance, and many other brave doctors, scientists, and journalists, other viewpoints emerging for all to see. Will we look? Will we listen? That’s up to us. We must think about and share what we learn, before it’s too late or our voices are silenced. Here on Substack, we’re doing our best to present readers with forgotten and suppressed stories. We’re not doing it for the money, that’s for sure. Our Substack is and always will be free. We hope it has been of value to you. Personal Note: We studied Microbiology and Chemistry in our college undergraduate days. Unfortunately, much of what we learned and believed for most of our lives turned out to be wrong, distorted, or suppressed. (The same likely is true for doctors and other medical professionals educated since the 1960s and even earlier.) The only good thing about the COVID era is that it started us thinking again and thinking differently, with open minds and open hearts. Many people have repeated this sentiment. We started in one place with one set of ideas we had been carefully taught to believe. Then COVID hit and we learned about long suppressed facts, theories, ideas, and truths. We observed how sick our air, water, soil, plants, animals, and fellow humans have become after following so much “bad medicine.” Now our thinking about almost everything has changed 180 degrees — we hope it has changed for the better.

Bacteria, Inc. (1949 book). By Cash Asher - 30 Q&As - Book Summary (still highly relevant!). By Unbekoming (05/27/26)

Unbekoming reviews a book by Cash Asher, a journalist who focused on institutional power. The book argues that bacteria serve as custodians of human health rather than enemies, and that declines in epidemic diseases resulted from sanitation and nutrition, not vaccinations. It also discusses pharmaceutical industry growth, AMA enforcement, and compulsory laws in mid-20th century America.

Book questions germ theory and vaccination based on official medical records and journals.

Focuses on Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell’s controlled experiments proving bedbugs transmitted smallpox, a disease that was not airborne or spread by contact.

Campbell’s findings were endorsed locally, corroborated in Mexico, then suppressed. In 1947, a New York smallpox panic resulted in mass vaccinations despite bedbug evidence.

Much of this book review is behind a paywall, but we (as paid subscribers) are sneaking a few nuggets to you from the 12-point summary without spilling too many beans.

12-Point Summary

Bacteria are nature’s essential chemists, not humanity’s enemies: Billions work in soil, decomposing matter, and human body converting organics to elementals, processing minerals; present in mouth, intestines, tissues; without them life is unsupportable; they cleanse damaged cells. Bacteria change form based on environment, not fixed identity: Rosenow showed streptococci transform to pneumococci (and reverse) via food/environment. Franklin Institute showed morphing from cancer virus to intestinal bacteria to typhoid germ. These observations of “pleomorphism” undermine specific germ causation. Smallpox carried exclusively by bedbugs, not air or contact (Campbell’s Pest House experiments with unvaccinated mingling with vaccinated). Nutrition (lack of fresh food causing scorbutic cachexia — wasting from scurvy) solely determined smallpox virulence/severity; fresh produce eliminated pocking. Bedbug discovery suppressed due to profitable vaccine industry, compulsory laws, and doctor revenue; Rockefeller Institute refused funding. 1947 NYC smallpox panic: One vaccinated case of smallpox led to 5M vaccinations; bedbug evidence in victim’s clothing ignored. Post-vaccinal diseases (encephalitis, etc.) documented but underreported; League of Nations noted risks. Vaccine / disease links: Links between vaccination and rises in heart disease (germs on valves), childhood cancer, and vaccinal syphilis (false positives, cowpox nature). AMA enforced orthodoxy via penalties: Loss of privileges, ostracism for dissenters like Dr. Anthony Shupis in 1948. [ED NOTE: Sound familiar? Just ask COVID-doctors Kory, Cole, Bowden and others.] WWII draft: Only 2 million of 14 million eligible were fit; 12% mentally unfit despite compulsory medicine; sickness caused 2/3 losses. It’s the Money, Honey! Profit motive perpetuates ineffective/harmful practices; no revenue in sanitation/nutrition. Long-Term implications: Immunization may damage heredity across generations via protein hybridization and endocrine tinkering.

Modern Virology: The Invisibility Cloak. An Essay on the Method, From Polio to COVID. By Unbekoming (06/01/26)

What’s It All About, Alfie? Over the past half decade, we’ve been reading articles, watching videos, talking with people, and thinking hard about what happened to the world before COVID, during COVID, and after. Unbekoming assembles the puzzle pieces about “pandemics” and “viruses” into a single, brilliant article that seems to explain everything. If you read nothing else about pandemics, public health, viruses, and what’s really behind them, please read the summary below, then read the entire article! Of one thing we are sure: If we do not stop the juggernaut of lies, globalist control, and yes, probable depopulation efforts, our world is in big trouble. But, if we take a cue from drug war slogans and moral teachings, we may be able to stop this train by sticking to these simple three-word phrases: LEARN THE TRUTH! TELL THE TRUTH! DO NOT COMPLY! JUST SAY NO!

Explain It To A 6 Year Old When big companies do bad things, like spraying poisons on food or selling drugs that hurt people, they need a story that hides what they are doing. The story they tell is that an invisible little creature is making people sick. Then they give people medicines and shots that are supposed to fight the invisible creature. The medicines and shots often hurt people more. But the grown-ups in charge say the invisible creature is causing the new hurt too, so people need more medicines and shots. The same story has been told many times in the last hundred years. With polio, the real cause was a pesticide called DDT. With AIDS, the real causes were drugs and chemicals some people were taking. With Ebola, the real cause was the mining and pollution where the sickness happened. With mad cow disease, the real cause was a chemical farmers were forced to put on their cows. With Zika, the real causes were pesticides sprayed into drinking water and shots given to pregnant women. With COVID, the real cause had a lot to do with money problems banks were having. Some grown-ups have started to notice. More are noticing every year. — Unbekoming

Modern virology serves as an “invisibility cloak” to reframe industrial poisoning, pharmaceutical injury, and financial crises as invisible viral threats, using flawed isolation methods and diagnostics to enable fear, control, and profit while concealing root causes.

Yep, as college microbiology majors, we used to think “virus existence is not provable” was absolute nonsense. Now, we’re not so sure. Unbekoming and many others make a strong argument that “viruses” are artifacts used as cover for poisoning, nutritional deficiencies, and other phenomena that make people sick.

Virology methodology: In virology, isolation means mixing patient samples with foreign cells such as Vero monkey kidney, antibiotics, antifungals, and reduced serum to starve and poison cells; this produces a cytopathic effect (structural changes in host cells) attributed to assumed virus.

However, controls without patient samples yield identical breakdown. No records of true isolation from bodily fluids exist.

This enables circular attribution of illness clusters to viruses, supporting a playbook of industrial harm → virus declaration → contagion narrative for control → pharmaceutical solution with harms redirected to virus.

Conventional isolation: Uses physical separation (as in bacteriology).

Virology: Uses opposite process, mixing sample with foreign cells, viral transport medium, gentamicin, amphotericin B, reduced concentration fetal bovine serum, etc. This process starves/poisons cells. The breakdown is called cytopathic effect and is blamed on virus.

Enders 1954 measles experiment: Control without a patient sample produced the same cell breakdown. Lanka and a team of 30 biochemists replicated the controls, obtaining cytopathic effect in same timeframe.

Massey: 200+ FOI requests; all agencies report no records of virus isolated directly from sick person’s fluid without performing cell culture described above.

Viruses done it! Virology “science” allows any illness cluster to be attributed to virus; however, tests lack gold standard.

Playbook: 1. Industrial harm causes illness cluster. 2. Virus declared via circular method. 3. Contagion narrative for surveillance, fear, control. 4. Pharma solution (vaccine) sold; its harms attributed back to virus; root cause ignored.

Polio: Linked to Paris green/lead arsenate/DDT pesticides causing paralysis in humans and animals.

1894 Rutland, VT, paralysis outbreak likely due to poisoning, because it also affected animals which typically do not get polio.

Flexner 1909 paper assumed filterable virus without proof.

Polio cases peaked in 1952 with DDT use, but declined before Salk vaccine.

Diagnostic criteria for polio were changed post-vaccine to claim success.

Frederick Klenner: High-dose IV vitamin C successfully treated polio as a poisoning. Successful treatment ignored by authorities (much like off-label drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other supplements were ignored during COVID).

AIDS: Cluster in 1979-81 tied to poppers, recreational drugs, antibiotics, oxidative stress in a specific subculture. Luc Montagnier/Robert Gallo made announcements without purified virus. The toxic AZT drug (aka Zidovudine and azidothymidine) caused deaths attributed to HIV (much like Remdesivir deaths were attributed to COVID). Bangui definition recoded African diseases as AIDS for markets/geopolitics.

Historical precedents: Scurvy (vitamin C deficiency), pellagra (niacin deficiency), Minamata (mercury poisoning) were treated as contagious diseases before nutritional deficiency and toxin identification.

COVID: Began with a pre-COVID financial crisis. Financial repo market crisis began September 2019 with spiking rates. Fed injected billions weekly, escalating to $100B/day by March 2020 and $1T/day after COVID emergency declared. Worldwide response masked the liquidity collapse with a viral pandemic narrative.

ED NOTE No one denies people were sick — sometimes gravely sick — during COVID, likely due to a variety of factors including poisoning, illnesses with similar symptoms, mass vaccination for other illnesses, nutritional deficiencies and other co-morbidities and — of course — hospital protocols, mass-administered COVID shots, and a military operation that turned out to be deadly for many. See related articles / videos below.

Related (selected video and articles)

Beagle Abuse in Medical Research

Dr. Peter Breggin Hour: Beagle Rescue from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin (05/27/26, podcast 57 min)

Meet compassionate animals activist Dean Guzman Wyrzykowski who helped rescue nearly 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin after raids, protests, and legal pressure led to the facility winding down abusive, commercial medical research breeding operations.

Key points

Burn Treatments

What Comfrey Does to a Burn. An Essay on Allantoin, Lacto-Fermentation, and What the Body Will Do When Allowed to Finish the Job. By Unbekoming (05/27/26)

Unbekoming tells the story of a man who treated a second-degree burn from hot bacon grease at home using cool water, self-fermented lactobacillus spray, and comfrey salve. The burn healed in about 20 days without pain medication, antibiotics, scarring, or a medical visit. The author contrasts this home care with standard silver sulfadiazine treatment that slows healing and can be more painful.

What the man did: Burn treatment steps

Every 36 hours for 2.5 weeks: Spray lactobacillus, apply 1/8-inch thick comfrey salve, cover with gauze and plastic wrap. Around day 10: Stop wrapping, apply thin salve coat throughout day. By day 20: Burn healed with no scar.

Details…

Comfrey (Symphytum) contains allantoin, a cell proliferant accelerating tissue repair; historically used for wounds, ulcers, burns.

Silver sulfadiazine is standard for burns but shown to slow healing and re-epithelialization.

Pyrrolizidine alkaloids in comfrey pose low topical risk per penetration studies; no liver issues reported.

Lactobacillus spray acidifies wound terrain, supporting natural repair without killing bacteria.

Body’s default healing mechanism: Inflammation, proliferation, remodeling completes in 2-3 weeks without interference.

Making lactobacillus spray

Use spray first, then put salve on the burn. To make spray:

Rinse white rice once. Submerge in room temperature water for several days until cloudy and slightly sour-smelling. Strain liquid. Spray directly or dilute.

Reuse small amount from previous batch to start new ones indefinitely.

Making comfrey salve

Symphytum officinale and its cultivated hybrid Symphytum × uplandicum (Russian comfrey) is a perennial herb in the Boraginaceae family, native to Europe and western Asia, cultivated in temperate regions worldwide for two thousand years.

You can make oil-based salve from home-grown Russian comfrey plants:

Harvest leaves (and root if available). Wilt leaves 24 hours. Cover with olive oil in glass jar. Infuse low heat: 4 hours to 4 weeks. Strain through cheesecloth. Warm oil, add 1 oz beeswax per cup oil; stir to dissolve. Pour into jars; cool and set.

Growing comfrey

Comfrey is a perennial that produces leaves every 6 weeks, ready in 1 year, lasts 20 years. Growing steps:

Obtain single root cutting. Plant in reasonably deep soil with adequate moisture and nitrogen. Wait one year for full plant production. Harvest leaves (and roots) repeatedly; perennial for ~20 years.

Note: Vigorous spreader, hard to remove once established.

Related

We’ve also used Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO for wounds. This is not medical advice, but you might want to check it out.

Children’s Health Defense Most-Read Articles

Most-read articles from The Defender for the week ending May 31, 2026 (headlines edited slightly).

COVID Hospital Story for Congressional Record

Do You Have a COVID Hospital Story? Here’s How to Submit It to the Congressional Record. By Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN (05/29/26).

The story below (PDF) was submitted to Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs by a bereaved wife (she asked that first and last names be omitted, but otherwise her words are unchanged).

A Bereaved Wife's Story - Ron Johnson Congressional Testimony 25.8KB ∙ PDF file Download My husband, P, was 77 years old and a United States Army veteran... On January 9, 2021, P was admitted to Sutter Santa Rosa Hospital after becoming ill with COVID-19 symptoms. Shortly after admission, he was isolated from me and the rest of our family due to hospital visitation restrictions. From that point on, our communication with him and with hospital staff became extremely limited.... Download

Original article on O’Malley’s Nurses Out Loud Substack

Sen. Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has agreed to open the Congressional record on COVID-19 hospital protocols. The article provides a step-by-step guide — including an AI prompt that will format your story into a 600-word PDF — for anyone, including patients, family members and healthcare workers, who wants to submit their COVID-19 hospital story to Johnson’s office.

Nurse O’Malley encourages submissions, will provide updates on the effort and any future hearing through her Nurses Out Loud Substack.

Key points (see article for full details)

Submissions may come from: Patients and family members affected by COVID-19 hospital care. Family members of people who died or experienced significant effects after hospitalization. Nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, and other clinicians who witnessed events in hospitals. Healthcare workers who left the profession due to ethical or consent-related concerns.

Submissions should be personal accounts of what the author directly experienced or witnessed, rather than commentary, statistics, or broader analysis.

Required format: One-page PDF. Maximum length of 600 words. Subject line “FOR THE RECORD ONLY” for record submission without testimony, or “TESTIFY” for those willing to appear in person.

For family-member submissions, statements should include: A brief description of the witness. A brief description of the patient. A chronology of illness and treatment. Known facts only, without speculation or political commentary.

For clinician submissions, statements should include: A description of the clinician’s role and experience. A description of the patient population or unit. Observations personally witnessed. Known facts only.

Additional rules: Focus on the author’s own story. Use facts the author can support. Avoid defamatory or unsupported accusations. Do not submit supporting documents initially. Be prepared to answer follow-up questions if contacted.

Recommended workflow for people who feel unable to write a concise statement: Record or write the full story. Use an AI tool (ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, etc.) to condense and structure it. Review and edit the draft. Save it as a PDF. Submit it by email.

Article provides a sample AI prompt. The prompt instructs an AI system to: Rewrite a personal story into a formal statement for the congressional record. Keep it under 600 words. Follow a specified structure. Use a factual, formal tone. Exclude speculation, political commentary, statistics, and unsupported allegations. Use first-person narration and include a word count.

Article includes a modified version of the prompt for clinicians, directing them to focus on observations they personally witnessed and to use clinical terminology where appropriate.

Dentistry & Nutrition

Reading a Face. An essay on what the dental arch tells you that the blood test can’t. By Unbekoming (05/26/26)

Dentist Weston A. Price observed that traditional diets produced broad facial structures and healthy dental arches in indigenous populations, while industrial foods led to narrowed jaws, crowded teeth, and related health issues within one generation. Unbekoming contrasts this visible developmental record with modern blood-based diagnostics.

What the Dentist Saw

Weston Price, a dentist, studied 1,276 ancient Peruvian skulls with no dental deformities. He found that indigenous groups eating traditional foods had broad faces, wide arches, proper tooth eruption, and no decay. He further found that same-race groups adopting white flour, sugar, and canned goods developed narrowed faces, crowded teeth, pinched nostrils, and caries in one generation.

The Slow Tell

Facial architecture records long-term developmental history unlike short-term blood tests. Grandparents often had broader jaws while modern generations show narrower faces and orthodontic needs. Orthodontic industry addresses collapse absent in Price’s indigenous data.

Pottenger’s cat studies showed raw food maintained broad structures across generations while cooked food caused narrowing and impacted teeth. Similar human skeletal changes were noted from 1900-1960.

What the Architecture Costs

Narrow maxilla (upper jaw) restricts nasal breathing, promotes mouth-breathing, and further narrows palate.

Retracted mandible (lower jaw) contributes to airway collapse and sleep apnea.

Underdeveloped mid-face affects sinuses, leading to drainage issues and infections.

Breastfeeding over three months linked to better malar (cheek) processes.

The Architecture in Your Own Mouth

Proper development: Tongue rests on palate, lips close easily, nasal breathing.

Modern: Tongue on floor of mouth, high narrow palate, mouth-breathing.

Orthodontics: Treats teeth symptoms but not underlying jaw underdevelopment from soft diets and poor feeding practices.

What Else Was Lost

Shift to lab medicine reduced focus on visible body signs like face structure, replacing traditional observational diagnosis.

The Bridge to the Other Side of the Argument

Price emphasized whole foods (organ meats, raw dairy, bone broths) over supplements for building facial architecture through nutrition and mechanical use during development.

Related

Fever

What Is a Fever? An Essay on the Body’s Most Useful Symptom and the Industry That Profits From Stopping It. By Unbekoming (05/28/26)

Fever is a purposeful, beneficial physiological process that aids toxin elimination and recovery. This statement is supported by historical medical successes and studies showing that chemically suppressing a fever often worsens outcomes, while physical cooling does not.

Key points

Related

Pediatric Perspectives with Dr. Paul Thomas. Parent’s Questions, Pediatrician’s Answers (02/28/26, video 59:16 with “How high is too high for a fever?” discussion ~ 14 min timestamp)

Medical & Health Resources

Mental Health

Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America (2010). By Robert Whitaker - 30 Q&As - Book Summary by Unbekoming (05/21/26)

Robert Whitaker’s 2010 book “Anatomy of an Epidemic,” argues that psychiatric drugs since Thorazine (1954) and Prozac (1987) have increased chronic mental illness in America, evidenced by rising disability rates, despite claims of treating chemical imbalances. The book traces history from medical journalism, challenges mainstream psychiatry narrative.

12 Point Summary

Disability payments for mental illness rose sharply from 1.25M Americans (1987) to 3.97M (2007). Child psychiatric disability cases increased 35-fold in the same period. Psychiatric drugs convert episodic conditions into chronic illness. Book draws from National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) studies and peer-reviewed data. Chemical imbalance theory lacks evidence and was abandoned by experts. Schizophrenia recovery higher without antipsychotics (Harrow: 40% vs 5%). Sustained remission for those on antidepressants is below 20% (STAR*D). Medicated patients show higher long-term disability rates. Open Dialogue program achieves ~80% recovery with minimal meds. Whitaker traces history via medical journalism. Drugs do not address claimed brain imbalances. Treatment effects drive increased chronic disability population.

Related

Vaccine Schedule Cutbacks?

Executive Orders are binding only during a President’s term and can be rescinded by subsequent administrations, unless Congress writes them into law. President Trump’s executive order is important for acknowledging openly that the United States may be overzealous in its vaccination schedules for children. But it doesn’t go far enough… Our opinion is that the following should be abolished in US and state law: Federal and state government reimbursements for and purchases of vaccines/immunizations.

Federal and state vaccine/immunization/medical intervention mandates for adults and children

PREP Act

National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (which prevents people from suing manufacturers for vaccine-caused injuries or death. We don’t grant such special deals for auto and toy makers, for example, and we should not do so for vaccines either.

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 granting manufacturer liability protection for vaccine harms (see section 2122, page 26 of 33).

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Realigns U.S. Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries. The White House (05/29/26)

President Trump signed an Executive Order directing CDC and ACIP to review an HHS scientific assessment and update U.S. childhood vaccine recommendations to align with best practices from peer developed countries, emphasizing flexibility for parents and doctors.

Key points

Directs review of HHS assessment comparing U.S. schedule (84+ doses for 18 diseases in 2024 vs. fewer in peers) with international practices.

Recall that Biden appointee U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy issued a ruling on March 16, 2026, against HHS ACIP recommendations and questioned scientific credentials and expertise of ACIP’s new members. The ruling rolled back previous recommendations to slim down the vaccine schedule, effectively disbanded the new ACIP committee that RFK Jr. set up after dismissing the original 17 members, and caused RFK Jr. to overhaul the ACIP committee charter in April 2026.

Prioritizes 11 core routine vaccines from the CDC vaccine schedule; allows individualized decisions via shared clinical decision-making.

Per Grok, the 11 core routine childhood vaccines (consensus set) are: Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) * Polio Pertussis, Tetanus, Diphtheria (DTaP) * Hib Pneumococcal (PCV) HPV Varicella (Chickenpox) * Administered as a combined shot.

Agencies must align actions, funding, and coverage with updated ACIP/CDC schedule while maintaining vaccine access.

Informs states of federal policies.

Promotes trust and education over mandates, as in most peer nations.

Part of broader MAHA initiatives on childhood health.

Related

Trump Signs Executive Order Backing HHS on Childhood Vaccine Reform — Will It Matter? Order directs public health agencies to align schedule with January 2026 HHS federal assessment calling for fewer recommended childhood vaccines. The order may be intended to override an April court ruling that paused recent changes, including a reduction in the diseases covered by the schedule. American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) intends to challenge the order. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (06/01/26)