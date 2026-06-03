Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
1d

I TOOK A LOOK. THANK YOU. GOING TO WATCH THE CALIFORNIA PRIMARY. LET'S HOPE HILTON AND PRATT wIN. no kidding overload to the max. i LOVE THE CARTOON. SIGH. :)

THE SIGH IS FOR THE FONT AGAIN. :) oK. GOING TO GET OFF.

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Sara A's avatar
Sara A
21h

And a substack recommendation

https://controlstudies.substack.com/?r=y4978&utm_medium=ios

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