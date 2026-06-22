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🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos — PragerU

Drugs & Homelessness

Education

Idaho & Beyond

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals

Invite your chameleon to lunch (video 20 sec)

Squirrel vs Woodpecker. Exactly how we feel when someone races through OUR neighborhood and disturbs the peace (video 14 sec)



Giraffe Imposter. It’s not nice to fool Mother Giraffe! (video 10 sec)



Duck Stairs in Amsterdam (video 14 sec)

Music

Shootout at the OK Chorale

Respect!

Source of images below: CLASS ACT: Japanese FIFA Fans Stay Behind After World Cup Match to Clean Stadium… By Jim Hᴏft (06/15/26). See images and videos below. [Ignore the full headline’s Democrat bashing; we see disrespect everywhere in America.] Respect for everything: for players, supporters, stadium, everything! Japanese people show respect; Knicks fans and other Americans not so much. American culture needs to step up!

Japanese soccer fans (left) are seen cleaning up their section of the stadium following Japan’s World Cup match. In contrast, revelers celebrating in New York City (right) were seen climbing atop a school bus, damaging the vehicle during post-

The reason Japan fans clean the stadium after each game. Respect. 🤝🇯🇵 (video 25 sec)

Japanese fans brought their own trash bags and stayed behind after the World Cup match to help clean up the stadium. (video 7 sec)

After cheering their team on to a draw, Japan (@jfa_en) fans clean up the stands at Dallas Stadium. (video 19 sec)

Some cultures are better than others. Japan Fans vs Knicks Fans (video 23 sec)

Japanese celebrating their soccer match at SHIBUYA crossing. Notice the difference in behavior, New Yorkers? (video 14 sec)

5-Minute Videos — PragerU

The Southern Campaign: The Fight for the South ( podcast | video )

The Southern Campaign: The Fight for the South. Our thoughts of the American Revolution turn to the North: Lexington and Concord, Washington crossing the Delaware, the winter at Valley Forge. However, the Southern swamps and backwoods of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia decided the war says Mark Malloy, author of To the Last Extremity: The Battles For Charleston. (podcast | video includes transcript)

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Drugs & Homelessness

Cartels & Trump Policies

How Cartel Mega-Tunnels Move Hundreds of Millions in Narcotics Into America | podcast + video

How Cartel Mega-Tunnels Move Hundreds of Millions in Narcotics Into America | Sara Carter. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Sara Carter, Director of Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) (06/13/26, podcast + video 49 minutes with transcript; video may require Epoch Times subscription)

U.S. drug czar Sara Carter discussed a sophisticated 55-foot-deep tunnel discovered between Mexico and California used for narcotics trafficking; it is part of over 200 tunnels found in four decades. She outlined Trump administration efforts to combat the drug epidemic through border security, supply interdiction, financial seizures, and demand reduction, noting overdose deaths dropped from 112,000 in 2022 to about 68,000 by late 2025.

Tunnel Operations and Cartel Tactics

Tunnels feature electricity, rail systems, ventilation, reinforced walls, and hydraulic lifts.

Built by groups including Sinaloa cartel; used for drugs and human trafficking from warehouses in San Diego area.

Law enforcement uses tunnel teams in cat-and-mouse operations; Trump administration shifted to offensive strategy.

Drug Epidemic Statistics and Impact

Overdose deaths rose for decades, peaking at 112,000 in 2022.

Declined to ~68,000 for 12-month period ending November 2025 under Trump policies.

Fentanyl-laced drugs kill users of all ages, including children; examples include law school graduate dying from contaminated cocaine.

Carter views each death as if it happened to her own child.

Supply Chain and Adversaries

Precursor chemicals from China; cartels process and smuggle via land, sea, air, mail.

Trump administration designates cartels as terrorist organizations, targets financing, and seeks clean supply chains.

Cooperation noted with Mexico, China officials; focus on inspections at ports and holding industry accountable.

Demand Reduction and Recovery

We greatly appreciate these policies! See Truth on the Streets Substack and stories below, which explain why.

Promote drug-free life as social norm.

Emphasize faith-based approaches, family involvement, primary prevention.

Reject harm reduction policies (which enable harm); favor treatment, tough love, and community resilience.

National Drug Control Strategy coordinates 19+ agencies and $42+ billion in funding.

Ideology vs. Common Sense

When Ideology Overrules Common Sense. How radical policies turned homelessness from a moral cause into a political machine. By Kevin Dahlgren (06/16/26)

Excerpts… For years, the political left has controlled the conversation around homelessness, addiction, and mental illness in most major West Coast cities. They control the nonprofits. They control the bureaucracies. They control the county commissions, the grant systems, the academic language, and most of the policy decisions. And yet the crisis keeps getting worse. That should tell us something. …At some point, we have to stop judging these policies by their intentions and start judging them by their results. Because no matter how compassionate the language sounds, the outcome is obvious to anyone willing to walk the streets: more tents, more overdoses, more untreated mental illness, more open-air drug use, more crime, more suffering, and more people slowly dying in public. The problem is not that the left does not care. Many do. The problem is that their ideology often prevents them from telling the truth about what is actually happening. They have reduced homelessness to one word: housing. … We need to separate the person who lost their job and needs short-term help from the person smoking fentanyl all day and refusing every offer of treatment. We need to bring back accountability, not because we hate homeless people, but because we want them to live. The left’s greatest failure is that it has mistaken compassion for permission…to use… to steal… to camp anywhere… to refuse help forever… to destroy neighborhoods… to die slowly in public while everyone around them is told to call it dignity. … The crisis will not end until we reject the ideology that created this disaster and return to common sense: treatment, accountability, shelter, enforcement, recovery, and compassion that actually saves lives. Because compassion without accountability is not compassion. It is cruelty.

Ideology-driven policies in West Coast cities have worsened homelessness by prioritizing housing and harm reduction over addressing addiction, mental illness, accountability, and treatment, leading to increased suffering despite billions spent.

Detailed bullets:

Homelessness framed solely as housing crisis, ignoring addiction, untreated mental illness, crime, and broken families.

Harm reduction provides drug supplies without expecting sobriety or treatment, thus maintaining addiction.

Housing First often lacks sobriety, treatment, or accountability requirements, resulting in failures and chaos.

Victimhood narrative dismisses personal agency and choices in addiction, refusal of help, and crime.

Nonprofit and government systems measure success by spending and contacts, not outcomes such as sobriety or permanent exits.

After decades of experience working with homeless, Dahlgren calls for treatment on demand, civil commitments, rules in shelters, enforcement, and recovery-focused policies with boundaries.

San Fran Shoplifting without Repercussions

San Francisco: A Shoplifting Paradise for the Homeless. Radicalized policies that benefit criminals and hurt everyone else. By Kevin Dahlgren (06/03/26)

Plea to readers and politicians everywhere Eighth Commandment: Thou shalt not steal. Oh, but it’s just a little stealing. No! Stealing is stealing, and it is wrong. Please stop these activities your communities if it’s happening. These are NOT petty crimes. Stealing destroys the fabric of society. False compassion and looking the other way are destroying once-beautiful cities with “oh, just let it go” philosophies. Please do not vote for people who support policies that look the other way. Instead, vote for people who support basic decency and morality and protect their communities from destructive forces. Without basic decency and morality, knowing right from wrong, our society collapses, as Kevin Dahlgren’s story illustrates. You’ll want to watch the videos and view the photos in Dahlgren’s article. _____ One commenter on Dahlgren’s piece wrote that Boise, ID is going down this slippery-slope. We agree. The city elects communists, including the mayor. Related article: Idaho’s Red Mirage: 10 Reasons the State Isn’t Truly Conservative. By Greg Pruett (06/04/26)

Excerpt… I went to San Francisco to document the homelessness crisis. What I did not expect was to witness the most blatant shoplifting I have ever seen. I was staying at the Holiday Inn, and just a short walk away was a Whole Foods. One morning around 8 a.m., I walked over to grab a breakfast sandwich. Before I even made it through the store, I noticed four different homeless individuals in different aisles stuffing bags with anything they could grab.

A San Francisco Whole Foods store experiences open, brazen shoplifting by homeless individuals. Thieves load bags with goods including meat, coffee, protein powder, and other items. They walk out unhindered by security or staff who are restricted from physical intervention or even taking photographs. The thieves aren’t hungry. They are selling these stolen goods on the streets.

Key points

Multiple homeless people stuffed bags with store items in plain view at Whole Foods around 8 a.m.

Incidents included a woman with coffee beans, a man with over $200 worth of meat who waved while exiting, and another taking breakfast burritos and protein powder.

Security guards stood nearby, often looking at phones, but did not intervene; one manager used only words to try stopping a thief who ignored him and left.

No arrests seen in over a dozen witnessed incidents; thieves showed no fear, hiding, or urgency; they simply walked out casually.

Stolen goods reportedly sold at a large illegal sidewalk market on Mission Street with over 100 vendors. Thieves sell these stolen items to support their drug habits.

Items stolen often exceeded personal consumption needs, suggesting resale in a theft pipeline.

Security guards restricted: Must stay in fixed spots, cannot take photos, limited to verbal discouragement.

California law treats theft under $950 as misdemeanor; lack of enforcement creates “permission structure.”

Police claim vigorous enforcement, but practical barriers prevent identification and prosecution.

System involves weak laws, inconsistent enforcement, corporate liability fears, and no physical intervention, leading to demoralized staff, higher prices for customers, and ongoing retail theft.

Education

We’ve observed one of the better rural schools over several years, attending monthly school board meetings and attempting to meet with school administrators (sometimes successfully, sometimes not). On the plus side, the school does better than its peers in academics and has set up several trade programs (auto repair, medical assisting, emergency medical systems). On the minus side, we have seen a march toward “big city public education” that sacrifices rural character and focus on core subjects for expanded programs and budgets we don’t need or want. Federal and state funding and standardized testing requirements also demand excessive administrator and school board time with little obvious benefit to students and ever-increasing tax levies. Specific concerns that surfaced following recent school board meetings include: Mainstream Public Health Mindset: School nurse focuses on medication routines for ADHD, asthma, seizures, diabetes, etc., and immunization updates. Nurse is kind but her mainstream focus does not question root causes or adverse effects of medications and vaccines she administers and encourages. School meals provided for everyone (even family members) with ingredients specified by USDA (that said, the “lunch lady” makes many meals from scratch, unlike her counterparts in other schools). Why not have kids help grow healthy food (even sprouts, indoors!) and serve meals? EMF and Screen Exposure: Excessive emphasis on technology. Massive smart screens added for classroom instruction when standard whiteboards and paper displays would do. Apple laptops replacing Chromebooks for all because they will save money; but no one questions wisdom (or surveillance issues) of using laptops instead of physical books and other materials. School is re-cabling to provide internet everywhere (but is anyone looking at radiation exposure?). Artificial lighting is used throughout the buildings rather than natural light, though classrooms do have windows. (See ChatGPT resources, light sensitivity article, video based on John Ott’s research, more studies, essay by Unbekoming about John Ott’s work and artificial light.) Surveillance & China: Surveillance exists in every inch of the school, inside and out. This leads inevitably to Chinese social credit and surveillance systems. (See related REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system.) Team Athletics Overemphasized: Rather than focusing on inexpensive recess and unstructured play, the school expands into multiple sports and coaches, adds team trips, accommodates dual sport athletes, builds new fields (which must be laboriously maintained by staff and volunteers and are unusable in winter), and blasts high-power football lights and fireworks (which disrupt local neighborhoods and wildlife). Why not have kids and families help with litter pickup in and around the school and within the community? This is a different kind of athletics, but one where everyone wins and everyone learns respect. See Day Brighteners > Respect above and CLASS ACT: Japanese FIFA Fans Stay Behind After World Cup Match to Clean Stadium…. By Jim Hᴏft (06/15/26) [Ignore the full headline’s Democrat bashing; we see disrespect everywhere in America.]

How Classical Arts Training Helps Kids Unlock Their Full Potential. 35 min podcast + 48:50 video

How Classical Arts Training Helps Kids Unlock Their Full Potential. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Sherry Zhang (35 min podcast + 48:50 video includes winter dance and instrumental performances; video may require Epoch Times subscription)

Leonardo da Vinci wrote that a “complete mind” requires studying the science of art and the art of science, learning to see, and realizing everything connects to everything else. (Many great scientists — including Einstein and Galileo — had fine arts training and skills.)

In 2009, Sherry Zhang and California parents founded San Francisco High School of the Arts, a classical academy based on this philosophy. Parents seeking something better for their children’s education will love this interview.

Zhang is a former Silicon Valley entrepreneur and chemist who wanted a better education for her own child, even before he was born (he’s now a national award-winning Chinese dancer).

Core tenets: Truth, goodness, beauty. Similar to Falun Gong practice, though the school is not religious.

Classical arts training (Chinese dance, ballet, visual arts, music) builds perseverance, focus, and attentiveness that transfer to academics.

Some teachers are unpaid; all are highly accomplished in their own right (including former Shen Yun dancers).

100% graduation rate. 95% admitted into top 100 schools, including performing arts.

Provides needed order amid digital distraction and instant gratification.

Student Hugo improved academically after one year at the school. Others had similar stories.

Currently serves middle-school through high school, with an arts program for five-years-old and up. Elementary school planned for Fall 2027. Details at website.

School Choice Can Make America Healthy Again. From sleep deprivation to obesity to overmedication, many of the problems facing American children are reinforced by the structure of modern schooling. By Corey A. DeAngelis (05/25/26)

The Prussian-inspired one-size-fits-all public school model contributes to children’s health issues such as obesity, sleep deprivation, overmedication, and reduced physical activity. Expanding school choice enables more flexible, health-promoting alternatives such as microschools with more recess, movement, better nutrition, and individualized schedules.

Key points

Prussian education model: Imported in early 1800s shaped U.S. compulsory schooling for obedience and factory work, not health or curiosity; rigid 7-hour sedentary days persist for ~50 million children.

Recess: Recess reduced/eliminated in up to 40% districts since mid-2000s (down 60 min avg. since 2001) due to test score focus; research shows recess improves attention, behavior, academics, and counters sedentary mismatch possibly linked to ADHD diagnoses. Denmark, Finland, Japan, UK provide frequent breaks; American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated guidance calls for ≥20 min recess and multiple daily breaks.

Obesity: 1 in 5 U.S. children obese; Trump push for Presidential Physical Fitness Test; examples of microschools (e.g., Academy at the Parc, Alpha School) use choice scholarships for hands-on, active learning with top academic results. School meals often undermine health and academics.

Vaccination: Compulsory vaccination for attendance; COVID-era mandates and closures criticized for political over health priorities. Our Substack has extensively covered the dangers of vaccination, especially for children. The evidence over hundreds of years of vaccine administration is clear: Vaccinated children are less healthy than unvaccinated; vaccination is more fear cult than science; our bodies do not need “help” from vaccinations, though captured industry and government most certainly does. Resources: Covid Essential Links

Psychostimulants: Overprescription of psychostimulants for ADHD used to enforce conformity; teachers often suggest diagnoses; many children discontinue meds in microschools.

Starting times: Early school starts mismatch teen circadian rhythms, causing sleep loss linked to poor concentration, anxiety, depression, obesity; 90% public high schools start before 8:30 contrary to CDC/AAP recommendations.

Stressful environment: School environment adds mental stress from calendar, social pressures, ideological topics; suicides mirror school calendar.

Solutions: Expand school choice for microschools/homeschooling to restore recess, movement, nutrition, sleep, play, reduce overmedication, and build resilience.

Classroom laptops and tablets, regardless of brand, surveil your kids, jeopardize their privacy, limit their ability to think for themselves, and reduce their fine motor skills (which paper, pens, and pencils enhance).

Reading, Writing, and Chromebooks. By Brittany Calavitta (05/31/26)

Excerpt… I watched as he fumbled over his words, almost as if he knew that he was complicit in the damage. While children zipped past us to get in line for the bounce house and birthday cake, our friend, a fourth grade teacher, started the conversation with defeat on his tongue. “The Chromebooks are ruining education,” he said. His experience as an elementary school teacher over the past 15 years has taught him a great deal. He is old enough to have witnessed the benefit of a tactile education in the classroom and then see the recent trend toward a screen-based one.

The author contrasts Chromebooks and screen-based education in schools with the benefits of tactile, real-world learning experienced in homeschooling. A fourth-grade teacher laments how excessive screen use harms children’s creativity, focus, and education post-COVID.

Key points

Learning changed: Overuse of screens in classrooms changes learning, strips innate creativity, causes distraction, and creates school dependency.

Post-COVID digitization: Books on screens, writing on keyboards, tests via adaptive diagnostics; screens moved from supplement to primary tool, with students paying the price.

Adults have (sort of) figured it out: Adults recognize screen overuse harms, turn to physical books and in-person gatherings to reconnect with reality, returning from web with anxiety. Why must growing children face screens adults seek to escape?

Homeschooling: Revealed world’s tangible mysteries and living feast beyond rote memorization. Examples: Fractions in kitchen, ant observation in backyard [ED: We used to do this with our grandfather!], Gold Rush stories, ghost town history, supply-demand at gas station, counting apples at grocery.

Real word lessons: Real world teaches via sunlight, waves, birds, butterflies, trees—God’s blueprint everywhere, unlike blue light screens.

What screens miss: Screen-heavy teaching/testing misses rich resources, weakens real-life connections, distracts, reduces world to 2D memorization for exams.

Hopes for future: Author hopes devices “hibernate” over summer and children return to vibrant real life where lessons are accessible and learning alive.

Conclusion: Beyond digital gaze lies living natural classroom open to all; deepest education roots in soul via touch, exploration, physical engagement—away from devices and virtual networks.

The Lessons Missing from Modern Education. By Mollie Englehart (06/16/26).

Excerpt… In a world where more and more attention is being paid to what schools teach, I find myself increasingly concerned about what they don’t teach. The omissions speak louder than the lessons. Parents argue over the curriculum. Politicians debate books. School boards become battlegrounds over history, gender, race, and ideology. Meanwhile, some of the most important lessons a person will ever learn are barely discussed at all. Looking back on my own education, I am less concerned with what schools taught me than what they failed to teach me. … I chose to homeschool my children. People often ask why, and I usually joke that I do not co-parent with the government. There is humor in that answer, but there is also truth. My goal was never simply to teach my children facts. I wanted them to know where food comes from, how to manage disappointment, how to think critically, how to work, how to negotiate, and how to care for their health. I wanted them to understand that life is not something that happens to them; it is something they participate in creating. Children who know how to think, question, evaluate evidence, manage their emotions, and take responsibility for their lives are much harder to manipulate. Education should prepare children for life. The purpose of education is not simply to create knowledgeable people—it is to create capable ones.

Modern education focuses on academics but neglects practical life lessons essential for self-sufficiency and resilience. Englehart offers 10 lessons modern education should teach:

Emotional Responsibility: Manage emotions without letting setbacks control your state; respond steadily to adversity. Delayed Gratification: Endure short-term discomfort for long-term rewards such as strong marriages, health, and wealth. Follow Through: Persist after initial excitement fades; finish what you start through commitment. Understand Money and Build Assets: Learn financial concepts including assets vs. liabilities, ownership, and value creation beyond wages. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to how food, sleep, movement affect well-being; take personal health responsibility. Every School Should Have a Chicken Coop and a Garden: Teach responsibility, patience, food origins, biology, and gratitude through hands-on care. Think Critically About Information: Evaluate claims, question assumptions, spot manipulations, and think independently. Learn to Negotiate and Resolve Conflict: Navigate disagreements calmly in marriage, business, and communities without emotional escalation. Understand Fertility: Endocrine-disrupting chemicals, pesticides, environmental exposures, diet, age-related factors, and overall health affect reproductive health. [ED: Vaccines generally are NOT studied for effects on fertility; however, HPV (Gardasil) and COVID-19 shots, for example, have been implicated in rising infertility. See Children’s Health Defense articles for details.] Learn Self-Governance: Build independence in emotions, finances, health, and decisions to create one’s life.

Idaho & Beyond

What happens in Idaho doesn’t stay in Idaho, but we sure do wish the bad stuff would leave Idaho!

Demographic Replacement

We agree with Sen. Lenney. We wrote legislators and Substack notes about bad bills being passed and good bills being ignored. We created a voting guide. So what happened? Sometimes we got some things wrong and other people set us straight. But mostly we got it right and were ignored. We’re furious. We’re also out of ideas. Rocky Mountain and Texas Heists are alive and well in Idaho and throughout the country. Little people like us don’t register with the big money. In-name-only Republicans in Idaho and elsewhere talk the talk (sometimes) but rarely walk the walk. Senator Lenney does, and we’re lucky he ran unopposed. But so many who did speak out or stood for conservative Idaho principles got cut off at the knees and lost their seats. Some links: 2025 bills to support or oppose

2026 bills to support or oppose

2026 Primary voting guide

Rocky Mountain Heist

Texas Heist

Demographic Replacement in Idaho. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (06/15/26)

Excerpt… Here’s what’s happening in Idaho. And if you think it’s just Idaho, you’re not paying attention because this is playing out across the country. Caldwell just rubber-stamped nearly 1,000 new homes on 280 acres near Lake Lowell. Three hundred apartments with retail mixed in. In Boise they’re putting up a massive high-rise affordable housing facility so refugees and California’s homeless population get a walkable neighborhood while the people who’ve been here for decades get to watch their property values and their community change overnight. Or, what about this massive project south of Boise? They needed cheap labor so they imported a new population. That’s the whole story.

Idaho is undergoing demographic replacement through large-scale housing developments, refugee and migrant relocation funded by taxpayer-supported NGOs, and policies favoring cheap labor imports, leading to shifts in community demographics, voter bases, and political control similar to changes in Virginia and Colorado.

Key points

Caldwell approved nearly 1,000 new homes on 280 acres near Lake Lowell, including 300 apartments with retail.

Boise is constructing massive high-rise affordable housing for refugees and California’s homeless, altering property values and communities for long-term residents.

Large development projects south of Boise are importing new populations for cheap labor.

Taxpayer funds support NGO relocation efforts without audits; Sen. Lenney’s transparency and audit bill was blocked by Republican legislative leadership.

Partnerships between Idaho Republicans and Democrats on affordable housing bills enable developer-driven influxes. (See Energy, Environment, Food & Farms, Land Use & Housing bills.)

Incomers lack connection to Idaho values, unlikely to support them politically, resulting in changed voter rolls and loss of state control.

Virginia’s shift from solid red to deep blue occurred after demographic changes driven by development.

Colorado and nationwide pattern transform conservative areas via economic development pretexts.

Calvin Coolidge saw all of this a hundred years ago.

“We want no such additions to our population as those who prey upon our institutions or our property.” … “The retroactive immigrant is a danger in our midst. His discontent gives him no time to seize a healthy opportunity to improve himself. His purpose is to tear down. There is no room for him here.”

Idaho Republicans enabling these changes will benefit financially while state demographics shift permanently.

Families & Volunteering

Protecting Idaho Families

Title IX Rewrite Resolved

Labrador Letter: Biden’s Title IX Rewrite Is Officially Defeated. (06/19/26). Idaho along with Louisiana, Mississippi, and Montana successfully challenged the Biden administration’s 2024 Title IX rule revision, which sought to reinterpret sex discrimination under Title IX to include gender identity. Federal courts blocked the rule, a federal district court later vacated it nationwide in early 2025, and subsequent appeals were dismissed in May 2026.

Idaho and its co-plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their case because there was no remaining dispute. The rule is permanently defeated — a victory for Idaho’s existing laws regarding girls’ sports and privacy protections in schools!

Volunteering — Good for Idaho

We hope Idaho legislators will take a page from Attorney General Labrador’s playbook by encouraging volunteers to help families in need rather than following a blue state government-sponsored path.

Labrador Letter: Idaho Reaches 250,000 Acts of Service. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (06/12/26)

Excerpt… The founders didn’t build this country on the assumption that government would solve every problem. They built it on the assumption that free people, left to govern themselves, would take care of each other and build something worth passing down. That’s what 250,000 acts of service looks like in practice. …We set a goal this year of 250,000 acts of service, and Idahoans have already surpassed it with more than 315,000 acts logged. That doesn’t surprise me, because serving others is part of who we are as Idahoans. …If you’d like to help us reach even greater heights before July 4th, visit IdahoKindness.com to log your acts of service or find opportunities through JustServe.org. As we look ahead to celebrating America’s 250th birthday, let’s continue building a culture of service, kindness, and community that makes Idaho strong.

Idaho reached and surpassed 250,000 acts of service ahead of America’s 250th birthday. Attorney General Labrador joined State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, families, and students at Eagle Elementary School to mark the milestone from a statewide challenge.

Key points

Milestone: Idahoans completed over 315,000 acts of service, exceeding the 250,000 goal set for January to July 4th.

Organizers: America250 in Idaho Ambassadors and State Service Committee launched the challenge.

Legislation: Rep. Brandon Mitchell and Sen. Ben Adams sponsored resolution declaring 2026 the Year of Volunteerism.

Purpose: Mark U.S. 250th anniversary with service, not just celebrations; emphasizes self-government and community care.

Values: Service reflects Idahoans’ character; builds culture of kindness and community.

Next steps: Log acts at IdahoKindness.com or find opportunities at JustServe.org to continue before July 4th.

Law Enforcement

Who’s in Charge? Understanding Idaho’s Different Levels of Law Enforcement. Government 101 Series: Law Enforcement. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (06/16/26)

Rep. Heather Scott does a great job explaining Idaho’s layers of law enforcement, detailing the roles, election or appointment processes, jurisdictions, and accountability of sheriffs, police chiefs, state police, federal agencies, and prosecutors.

County sheriffs : Elected by voters, accountable to citizens, enforce law county-wide, operate jails, provide court security, serve papers, and defer to city police within city limits.

City police chiefs : Appointed by mayor or council, limited to city boundaries, enforce local and state laws, and answer to city leadership.

Idaho State Police : Appointed, led by a director reporting to the governor, handle highway patrol, statewide investigations, assist locals, and operate across jurisdictions.

Federal agencies (e.g., FBI, ATF, ICE). Enforce federal laws, appointed nationally, have overlapping jurisdiction via agreements such as memorandum of understanding (MOU, less binding) and memorandum of agreement (MOA, more binding).

County prosecutors : Elected. Decide charges and case progression, though not law enforcement officers.

Other agencies: Cooperate across levels through mutual agreements.

Taxes

Taxes for All

Remy: All My Loving (Beatles Parody). (video 02:20). Related: California Billionaire Tax on the Ballot and Trump’s Reduced Student Loan Interest Payments

Taxes for Idaho

Nowhere To Hyde -- Idaho Taxpayers Are Not a Printing Press (video 12:29). Government entities rarely admit that something is too expensive. Boise gave taxpayers a break. Ada County wants more!

Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up 6 18 26 (video 9:01). Ron quickly breaks down various tax statistics in Idaho Tax Foundation Facts and Figures pamphlet including how Idaho compares to the rest of the states, and how much tax burden Idaho families are facing. Did you know: Idaho is one of only four states to fully tax groceries. And we should be #1 for tax competitiveness (we aren’t!).

Nowhere To Hyde — Rescuing Idaho Taxpayers from the Property Tax (06/08/26, video 12:39 includes transcript)

Idaho’s property taxes are an unfair tax on unrealized gains. Hyde calls for property tax reform or elimination through budget restraint and alternative funding such as sales taxes. Data and article from Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation shows how this proposal is feasible without devastating services.

Property Tax Unfairness

Property taxes tax unrealized gains based on assessor valuations. Owners risk eviction and loss of property for nonpayment, even after paying off homes. Paid-off homeowners face annual uncertainty over rising assessments.

Criticism of Current System and Opposition

Fear-mongering county newsletters warn that eliminating property taxes would devastate local services. Reform attempts face opposition from taxing districts. Media and officials show bias against changes.

Fred Birnbaum’s Analysis

Property taxes are budget-driven by local taxing districts (counties, cities, schools, fire districts). Long-term relief requires spending restraint at state and local levels. Four options [ED: We like option 4]:

Limit budget increase caps below current 3% plus growth (up to 8%). Shift burdens among taxpayer classes (e.g., homeowners vs. commercial), resulting in redistribution without spending cuts. Use sales taxes for carveouts or relief without reducing local budgets (e.g., circuit breakers for veterans, seniors). Use growing sales tax revenues to gradually offset property taxes entirely, paired with spending restraint.

Key Data Points

Recent legislation provided over $300 million in sales tax relief for 2025 homeowners and school facilities. Total property taxes budgeted around $2.5 billion. Shifting burdens (e.g., larger homeowner exemptions) increases taxes for other categories while total levies unchanged.

The video asks: Is taxing unrealized gains after property is paid for ethical? We believe the answer is emphatically NO. Cut budgets. Eliminate property taxes. Gather revenue from sales taxes only. Keep it Simple. Keep it Slim. Remember that the proper role of government isn’t to steal our stuff. It’s to follow the constitution, protect our rights, and stay out of our way.

Conclusion

Property taxes won’t decrease without reversing government spending growth and replacing them with other revenues without net tax increases. Renters indirectly pay via landlords.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice. Our usual disclaimer.

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Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

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Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 06/21/26.

Covid Shots & Other Vaccines

COVID shots and other vaccines have proven deadly at worst, harmful in the middle, and generally ineffective at best. Yet these products are government funded, protected from liability for harms they may cause, and marketed relentlessly. Our substack has covered this topic for a long time, but finally, the message is starting to break through thanks to courageous (but almost universally censored) voices. Resources: Covid Essential Links

COVID-19 Shots & Cancer

Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer - Exclusive Interviews. Host: Clair Dooley (Children’s Health Defense). Guests: Sen. Ron Johnson, Sabine Hazan, M.D., and Brianne Dressen (06/05/26, video 33:44)

Three short interviews summarize clearly the devastating harms of COVID shots, especially with respect to cancer, along with ongoing censorship that prevented and still prevents the public and scientific communities from knowing the truth.

The interviews directly followed Senator Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee meeting titled “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications.” During the hearing, the following witnesses testified on the body of censored science pointing towards harms resulting from the experimental COVID-19 infections.

Witnesses:

Angus Dalgleish, M.D. — Professor Emeritus of Oncology

Wakif El-Deiry, M.D., Ph.D. — Director, Legorreta Cancer Center

Sabine Hazan, M.D. — Chief Executive Officer, ProgenaBiome

Saskia Mostert, M.D., Ph.D.

Aseem Malhotra, M.D. — Consultant Cardiologist, HUM2N Clinic

Julie Gralow, M.D. — Chief Medical Officer, American Society of Clinical Oncology

Tamika Felder — Cancer Survivor

Reference & Related:

Reiner Fuellmich Censorship & Imprisonment

The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Heroic Reiner Fuellmich is still imprisoned by Germany (article + podcast 57 min). Hosts: Dr. Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin. Guest: Swiss activist Seba Terribilini

Reiner Fuellmich, a German lawyer, investigated COVID policies through the Corona Investigative Committee. He was accused of embezzlement of committee funds, arrested in Mexico, and imprisoned in Germany. His trial lasted over a year with massive procedural issues and prison abuses. He remains incarcerated.

Fuellmich has a background in medical/pharmaceutical law and consumer protection; known for Volkswagen emissions case.

Co-founded Corona Investigative Committee; conducted ~400 interviews on COVID responses.

Funds dispersed among leaders to protect them from seizure; led to embezzlement charges.

Arrested in Mexico via German authorities; no standard extradition; sent to Rosdorf prison.

Endured solitary confinement, strip searches, shackling, and sleep deprivation.

Trial featured ignored motions, excluded witnesses, mid-trial charge changes.

Swiss activist Seba Terribilini documented proceedings and prison conditions.

Note: Film director and investigative journalist Philippe Carillo, along with Seba Terribilini, are working on a documentary about Reiner’s persecution. The trailer for the Free Reiner film is here.

Related

Reiner Fuellmich: A great man martyred by the German government. Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (11/16/24)

Vaccine Industry & Government Agency Corruption

We’re truly horrified that little has changed in the federal “public health” arena since the dark days of COVID, which literally ripped the scales from our eyes regarding how long the corruption has been going on (centuries!) and how little things have changed over time. The good news is more people know about it, are talking, and not complying.

Free Market? Nope!

Would Vaccines Survive in a Truly Free Market? For two and a quarter centuries, the vaccine industry has relied on government support to make it viable at every stage: investment, production, distribution, consumption and even liability. What if we removed all the mandates, repealed liability protection, rescinded insurance rules and ended government purchasing programs — would vaccines survive if they had to compete in a free market? By Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute (06/11/26)

Key points

Related

CDC Betrayal

CDC Betrays The American People—Yet Again—With Purchase of $1.55 Billion in COVID Vaccines. By ICAN Legal team (06/16/26)

Quoting… Just when you thought CDC’s track record couldn’t get any worse, it signs contracts to purchase $1.55 billion in adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It is absolutely infuriating that they are spending even more taxpayer dollars on these vaccines that have been proven to be ineffective, have caused tens of thousands of serious injuries (at the very least), and where demand for them is already exceedingly low. These funds should be directed toward, at the least, treating and compensating the vaccine injured, not further enriching Pfizer and Moderna. Read the letter from ICAN and React19 to CDC regarding this shameful and scientifically, ethically, and economically indefensible decision.

A Letter for the Ages

The letter from Aaron Siri’s law firm and React19 is scathing and to the point. ICAN and React19 urge CDC to cancel $1.55 billion Pfizer/Moderna COVID vaccine contracts and reallocate funds to vaccine-injured, citing safety data, low compensation rates, and legal issues with Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

Key quote from the letter… Please confirm forthwith that the procurement contracts have been cancelled and that the funds will be reallocated to assist the vaccine injured. We hope, given your prior statements regarding these products, that you will take this approach. But if the moral and humane approach is not taken, at the very least please confirm forthwith that these procurement contracts are entirely unrelated to the VFC.

Key points

FDA Betrayal

Given the track record of COVID mRNA shots, we’re shocked that the Flu mRNA shots sailed unanimously through the committee. But, not so shocked if you consider conflicts of interest and pharma ties among the VRBPAC committee members. We asked Grok to find direct and indirect pharma / political ties for each member. Results: Adam C. Berger, PhD (NIH): Government employee (NIH). Indirect: NIH oversees vast biomedical research funding, including to pharma and vaccine developers.

Anna Durbin, MD (Johns Hopkins): Academic; past consulting with Takeda, Sanofi, GSK, Merck. Indirect: Johns Hopkins receives substantial pharma research grants and conducts industry-funded vaccine trials.

Temi Folaranmi, MD (GSK): Direct GSK employment (VP Vaccines). Indirect: GSK partnerships with governments and public health entities.

Hayley Gans, MD (Stanford): Academic; NIH-funded vaccine research. Indirect: Stanford receives pharma funding (e.g., Pfizer grants) and collaborates on vaccine studies.

James Kollmar, MD (Merck): Direct Merck employment (regulatory affairs, vaccines). Indirect: Merck’s broad industry-government collaborations.

CAPT Sarah Meyer, MD (CDC): Government employee (CDC). Indirect: CDC partners extensively with pharma on vaccine programs and recommendations.

Flor M. Munoz-Rivas, MD (Baylor/Texas Children’s): Academic; NIH-funded trials, vaccine research. Indirect: Baylor/Texas Children’s involved in pharma-sponsored vaccine studies.

Michael R. Nelson, MD, PhD (UVA): Academic; past clinical trials (e.g., AstraZeneca, dupilumab studies). Indirect: UVA receives pharma research funding.

Saad B. Omer, MBBS, PhD (UT Southwestern): Academic; vaccine research/policy. Indirect: Boards at Gavi (pharma-funded) and Sabin Vaccine Institute; institutions receive industry support.

Breaking: Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Gets Unanimous Thumbs-Up Despite Risks, Low Efficacy. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 9-0 to recommend approval of Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine for the 50-64 and 65-plus age groups. Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, said, “The unanimous vote guarantees a lot of really good questions of harm will have to be answered in the post-marketing period, when that harm manifests in the population.” By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (06/18/26)

FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously 9-0 to recommend approval of Moderna’s mRNA-1010 flu vaccine (mFlusiva) for adults 50-64 and 65+ years, finding benefits outweigh risks despite low relative efficacy of 26.6% and higher reactogenicity. This would be the first mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine if approved. June 18, 2026 VRBPAC Meeting Notes

Key points

Phase 3 trial involved nearly 41,000 adults 50+ in 11 countries during 2024-25 flu season.

Relative vaccine efficacy: 26.6-27% better than standard-dose flu vaccines against flu-like illness.

Immunogenicity data supported efficacy in 65+ group.

More reactogenicity events (e.g., fever, arm pain, fatigue) in mRNA-1010 group, mostly mild.

Questions raised on trial length (one season), limited data in immunocompromised and frail elderly.

FDA final decision expected by August 5, 2026; FDA typically follows VRBPAC recommendation.

Related

AI-Designed Universal Coronavirus Vaccine Raises DNA Contamination Fears. The developers of a universal coronavirus vaccine designed by AI are promoting it as a solution to future pandemics. But critics question whether a single vaccine can protect against an entire family of rapidly evolving viruses. They also warn that the vaccine carries the risk of DNA contamination — and likely other unknown risks. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (06/16/26). Vaccine’s co-developers are University of Cambridge and its Bill Gates-linked biotech spinoff DIOSynVax; they claim the first human clinical trials show the Sarbeco coronavirus vaccine is “safe and has no significant side-effects.”

Fertility

The Fertility Crisis: Causes, Clues, and Hope. Is infertility a one-partner problem or a whole-body signal? Dr. Kimberly Biss and Dr. Kat Lindley on the real drivers of the fertility crisis, and reasons for hope. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/07/26, article includes related reading + video 01:09:47 includes transcript). Transcript summary below.

Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Kimberly Biss discuss declining US birth rates, clinical infertility definitions, causes in women and men, lifestyle/environmental factors, and emerging concerns post-2021 COVID vaccines.

Declining Birth Rates

US birth rates have declined since after 2006, leading to depopulation as births no longer exceed deaths. Replacement requires 2.5 children per woman of childbearing age.

Infertility Definitions and Basics

33% female factor, 33% male factor, 20% combined, remainder unexplained.

Normal couples: 80% conceptions occur within 6 months of trying, 85% within 12 months.

Infertility: Defined as 12 months trying if woman <35; 6 months if ≥35.

Fertile window: Cycle days 10-20 for regular 26-30 day cycles.

Female Infertility Factors

Females produce all eggs they’ll ever have by 22 weeks gestation; numbers decline from ~7 million to ~300,000 at puberty, 12% by age 30, 3% by 40.

Anatomical: Ovaries (ovulation/ovarian reserve), fallopian tubes (22%, scarring), uterus (fibroids/polyps/anomalies), cervix (scarring/mucus), endometriosis (15%).

Ovulatory dysfunction: Stress, low BMI, prolactin, pituitary issues, polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS (5-10%), thyroid/adrenal, autoimmune.

Other: Genetic (Turner syndrome), exposures, diet, delayed childbearing.

Male Infertility Factors

Men produce 100-200 million sperm daily, maturing in 64-74 days.

Anatomical: Testes (production/motility), pituitary, undescended testes, infections, heat (tight clothing, hot tubs), varicoceles.

Systemic: similar to female, weight, diabetes, sleep apnea.

Exposures: drugs, marijuana, environmental.

2021 and Vaccine Concerns

In Dr. Biss’ practice, her patients experienced increased infertility and IVF (in vitro fertilization) needs after the 2021 COVID vaccine rollout. Pfizer biodistribution studies showed lipid nanoparticles concentrating in ovaries/testes. Studies cited:

Sperm count/motility drop in men.

Rat ovarian follicle loss (60% primordial).

Higher live births in unvaccinated women.

Rising child mortality ages 0-4 and infant mortality post-2021 in some data.

Clinical Approach

Emphasize whole-body health (diet, exercise, stress).

Initial workup for couples after appropriate trying time.

Refer to reproductive endocrinologist for both partners if the basics don’t work.

Common issues: PCOS, endometriosis. Ovarian reserve testing (AMH) mainly for IVF response. Age impacts egg quantity/quality. Male semen analysis first. Address low testosterone via lifestyle, but note that testosterone supplementation poses risks to sperm production.

Patient Management and Questions

Reassure most conceive naturally.

Miscarriages are common but not always predictive of future conception.

For vaccinated patients: Standard workup plus history, possible ivermectin/ diet/ vitamin D.

For PCOS: Hormone panel, ultrasound, Clomid trials.

SSRIs: Can lead to potential fetal brain effects per studies.

Advice for post-vax cycle issues: Diindolylmethane (DIM) supplement considered. Find supportive clinicians and reduce self-blame.

Ivermectin

Ivermectin: The Good, The Bad, and the Emerging Science. What can a Nobel Prize-winning compound discovered in soil tell us about the future of cancer treatment? Dr. Varon presents five decades of evidence. Panel: Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Ryan Cole. Independent Medical Alliance (06/14/26, article includes related reading + video 01:22:35 includes transcript). Transcript summary below.

The two docs and IMA Executive director Kelly Bumann began with a lovely tribute to freedom lawyer Warner Mendenhall who passed away from colon cancer. Mendenhall founded Freedom Counsel, was a champion for patients and physicians, and known for his jovial nature, optimism, and dedication. He left a wife and four children.

Then Dr. Joseph Varon presented a detailed slide-filled lecture on ivermectin’s history, mechanisms, uses against parasites, COVID, cancer, and other conditions. Next up, a panel discussion, Q&A on dosing and applications, and announcements about the new IMA Academy lectures and continuing medical education (CME) credits.

Ivermectin Presentation by Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Varon provided a detailed history of ivermectin, a unique natural substance (Streptomyces avermitilis) discovered in 1972 from a golf-course soil sample by Prof. Satoshi Ōmura. Professor Ōmura’s original “avermectin” was modified into ivermectin by Merck. Ōmura’s discovery led to a Nobel Prize in 2015, shared with William C. Campbell and Tu Youyou.

Ivermectin has been used for parasitic diseases including river blindness, scabies, saving millions of lives with over 4 billion doses distributed. FDA-approved for parasites, lice, rosacea. And, of course, ivermectin was a successful but widely maligned and suppressed treatment for COVID-19.

Mechanisms (jargon alert!)

Inhibits NF-kappaB, STAT-3, cytokines; anti-mitotic (G2/M arrest), pro-apoptotic; binds spike protein; modulates inflammation and clotting.

COVID Use

Early treatment reduced mortality in studies like ICON (15% vs 25%). Protocols by FLCCC/IMA (I-RECOVER, more protocols). Divergent trial results due to dosing/timing issues.

Cancer and Emerging Uses

Anti-tumor effects noted since 2004. Targets multiple pathways.

Case examples: Breast cancer reduction on PET-CT, glioblastoma, lymphoma (90% to <2% cells), others. Synergistic with chemo.

Observational study: 85% clinical benefit, 48% regression.

Also used for rosacea, alcohol use disorder, ALS, post-vaccination syndrome (binds spike, IRECOVER protocol).

Safety

Minimal side effects.

No documented deaths.

Category C in pregnancy (ivermectin excretion very low in human breast milk).

Interactions minimal except warfarin monitoring.

Avoid in certain collie dogs.

Panel Discussion

Ivermectin described as molecular Swiss Army knife.

Colleagues resistant due to politics/education.

Repurposing examples include Viagra.

Veterinary use for screwworms.

Take with fatty food for absorption.

Long half-life.

Q&A

Prophylaxis: Weekly for exposure, low dose for cancer family history.

Dosing is weight-based, condition-specific per IMA protocols.

Avoid veterinary paste due to inconsistency/impurities.

Use compounded or reliable sources.

Mebendazole preferred over fenbendazole with ivermectin for cancer.

No strong resistance develops to ivermectin. Cancer patients should monitor liver. Stem cells/peptides interaction with ivermectin possible but unconfirmed.

Closing

Related

Medical Training & Clinical Trials

See also IMA Academy at academy.imahealth.org for information about Independent Medical Alliance’s lectures and continuing medical education (CME) credits. Courses are open access (donations appreciated) or paid for those who want CME credits. Course catalog includes rigorous, accredited CME from independent physicians.

Clinical Trials

How They Rig Clinical Trials and The Price We All Pay For It. A practical guide to spotting doctored research and finding the therapies that actually help. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/03/26)

A Midwestern Doctor (AmD) describes in great detail how pharmaceutical companies rig randomized controlled trials (RCTs) through design flaws, data manipulation, and selective reporting to ensure favorable outcomes for profitable drugs, while marginalizing effective alternatives and downplaying harms. This system prioritizes industry profits over patient health, leading to ineffective or harmful treatments dominating practice despite available better options.

Key points

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs): Seen by industry as the best proof for drugs. They cost tens of millions, so only drug companies can afford them. This creates pressure to design trials that favor the drug.

Pluses and minuses of RCTs: RCTs work well for spotting small effects or rare side effects. But they do not fit well with personalized or non-drug treatments that are hard to blind or test the same way for everyone.

Drug companies: Drug company studies are more likely to show positive results. Smaller studies without company funding often match big trial results when real benefits exist.

Trial design tricks: Compare new drug to placebo or a weakened version of the best existing treatment. Use placebos containing ingredients that cause side effects. [ED: Vaccine trials do this!] Pick easy patients who are likely to respond well and exclude risky ones. Short “run-in” periods remove people who do not tolerate the drug early. Use substitute measures like lower cholesterol instead of actual death or illness rates. Allow side effects to reveal who gets the real drug. Give extra medicines to hide problems. Test in countries with weak rules.

Changes during the trial: Stop study early when results look good. Shorten follow-up time before harms appear. Add withdrawal effects to placebo group and count them as drug failures. Let sponsor see secret data and influence decisions.

Analysis and reporting tricks: Pick only favorable outcomes or patient groups after seeing data. Combine multiple measures to hide harms. Redefine problems after the fact. Drop patients who have issues from the results. Use statistics that make results look better. Spin weak findings as successes. Publish only positive trials and hide negative ones. Let companies write articles under doctor names. Keep raw data secret.

Financial corruption: Regulators depend on drug company fees and staff often move to industry jobs. Medical journals accept flawed studies.

End result: Many barely useful or harmful drugs reach the market. Better options are ignored. Patients suffer long-term illness.

Solutions: Include trusting real-world data more, requiring full transparency, and easier approval for older off-patent treatments.

Related

The Vaccination Library: 22 Books from 1881 to 2025 (2026). A New Book by Unbekoming (06/14/26).

Did you know? Most vaccine targeted diseases declined before vaccines, and many diseases that disappeared on their own (e.g., scarlet fever) never had a targeted vaccine.

This collection is a treasure trove documenting troubles with vaccines, with many books we haven’t heard of before, and many that we have. Most of these books are available online. Some are free. Some require payment. (Bookfinder.com and Startpage.com are good search tools). Not found: (2009) Patricia Jordan, Vaccinosis (we did find “Mark of the Beast: Hidden in Plain Sight (Volume 1)”: https://a.co/d/0dZHinb9) Other books to consider: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. By Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health

The Unvaccinated (2026). New Book by Unbekoming: What a Forbidden Comparison Reveals About the True Cost of Vaccination. By Unbekoming (05/30/26)

Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines (09/04/25). By Aaron Siri

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (Children’s Health Defense) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Author), Brian Hooker (Author), Del Bigtree (Foreword)

War on Ivermectin | The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic | By Pierre Kory

Worth a Shot?: Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement—Brianne Dressen’s Story. By Caroline Pover (11/26/24) More sources: Covid Essential Links (Books section, includes links)

With over 540 pages, 184,000 words and no paywall, Unbekoming has assembled chapters summarizing 22 books published between 1881 and 2025. The five appendices are new work that Unbekoming has written for this volume.

Appendix A : Traces seven recurring structural patterns in vaccination debates across 144 years with historical examples.

Appendix B : Provides biographical profiles of twenty-two dissenting authors including credentials and consequences faced.

Appendix C : Documents expansion of childhood vaccination schedule from 1796 to eighty-nine doses by age six plus supporting laws.

Appendix D : Recommends reading order sequences tailored to different reader types.

Appendix E: Questions core virology assumptions on virus existence, contagion experiments, and reframing of toxic injury as immunity.

Download the Book

Defensive Medicine

What Is Defensive Medicine? An Essay on Why Your Doctor’s Recommendation May Have Nothing to Do with You. By Unbekoming (06/15/26)

Unbekoming provides an excellent summary of what’s happening to many in our own lives, many who no longer are (parents who were overtreated by “through and caring” geriatricians and specialists and likely died from testing, surgeries, and medications), and many others who need to know all of this before their next clinic visit. We also think of the thousands killed or injured by liability-protected medical interventions (e.g., vaccines of all types but especially COVID shots along with continuing deadly COVID hospital protocols). PREP Act and National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 remove liability from anyone administering these interventions (which is the opposite case discussed in Unbekoming’s excellent piece, summarized below). These patients and their families are unable to sue successfully in standard courts or so-called “vaccine courts.” Instead, they are left with a lifetime of suffering from medical “treatments” or denials of treatment, as well as medical and legal bills.

How I’d Explain This to a Six-Year-Old… Pretend your school has a rule. If you fall down at recess, even just a little bit, the teacher has to send you to the nurse. Not because the teacher thinks you are hurt. The teacher knows you are fine. But if the teacher doesn’t send you and your knee turns out to be a bit bruised, your mom might call the principal, and the principal might get cross with the teacher. So you go to the nurse. The nurse looks at your knee. To be safe, the nurse takes a picture of inside your leg with a special machine. The machine uses a tiny bit of bad stuff that goes into your body. Just a little. Not enough to hurt today. But every time the machine takes a picture of you, a little more bad stuff goes in, and after lots of pictures the little bits add up. The picture shows your knee is fine. The nurse already knew that. But the picture also shows a tiny spot somewhere else that is probably nothing. To be safe, the nurse sends you for more pictures. The more pictures show another small thing. Now you are scared. Your mom is scared. Nobody can stop, because if they stop and the small thing turns out to be something, the nurse and the doctor and the school could get into trouble. You came in with a scraped knee. You leave with three pictures of your insides, a worried mom, and a bit of the bad stuff inside you. Nothing was wrong. Nothing got better. All the grown-ups feel safer, because they did everything they were supposed to do. That is what happens to grown-ups at the doctor every day. There is a name for it. The name is defensive medicine. It means the people taking care of you are mostly trying not to get into trouble themselves, and those two things, looking after you and not getting into trouble, almost never point the same way. Here is the thing nobody tells you. You can say no. When the grown-up says “I think we should do this test,” you are allowed to ask, “what happens if we wait?” You are allowed to say, “no thank you, not today.” You are allowed to leave with a scraped knee and nothing else. … Gold Nugget You can decline. The right to decline is the last patch of ground in the consulting room that the system has not yet enclosed. The document the doctor wants you to sign is consent to a process calibrated for everyone except you. The document you can produce, a written and dated refusal of a specific recommended intervention with your reasoning attached, is the only piece of paper in the room that says what it claims to say.

Defensive medicine refers to clinical decisions, primarily tests and procedures, physicians make to minimize legal liability rather than to benefit patients. It results in widespread over testing, cascades of interventions from incidental findings, unnecessary radiation exposure, costs, and harms. Defensive medicine is driven by legal asymmetries favoring under-diagnosis liability, normalized standards of care, and systemic incentives.

Key points

Trauma Center Study: A trauma center study of 1,097 Computed Tomography (CT or CAT) scans found 38% (416) were ordered defensively for lawsuit protection, not clinical need; these exposed patients to 8.8 mSv radiation average, with only 2.2% changing management and 97.8% providing no clinical benefit.

Defensive CTs: Nationally, defensive CTs add ~$501 million annually to U.S. costs; 93 million CTs in 2023 projected to cause ~103,000 future cancers (~5% of annual diagnoses).

Physicians self-report high rates: 93% in a 2005 JAMA Pennsylvania study of high-risk specialties practiced defensive medicine; 43% used unnecessary imaging.

Positive defensive medicine: Ordering extra tests/procedures unlikely to benefit patient but shielding from “inadequate effort” claims.

Negative defensive medicine: Avoiding higher-litigation-risk patients.

Legal asymmetry: Liability for missed diagnoses (e.g., not ordering PSA test for prostate cancer leading to advanced cancer) but little for over-diagnosis harms (e.g., biopsy complications, overtreatment of indolent cancers).

Behavior tracks liability environment: More tests in high-liability states; shifts with tort reform (e.g., Texas 2003).

“Standard of care”: Functions as legal defense, not excellence benchmark; self-referential to common practice, shielding majority behaviors including non-disclosure of risks.

Cascades: Incidentalomas (e.g., lung nodule on CT) trigger follow-ups, biopsies, complications (pneumothorax, sepsis); PSA leads to biopsy risks (erectile dysfunction, incontinence, suicide risk increase); thyroid screening to unnecessary surgery.

Low disclosure: Only 15% of centers routinely inform on CT radiation risks; PSA discussions inadequate; consent often formal but not informed.

Physician pressures: Guidelines with industry ties, productivity metrics rewarding volume, short visit times, employment structures, chronic disease revenue models.

Patient actions: Ask “what if we wait?,” alternatives, required vs. recommended; document informed refusal to interrupt cascades.

Related

Then vs. Now Medical Care

Charles Augustus Leale, Abraham Lincoln, and the Physician We Are Slowly Losing. Independent Medical Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon, reflects on Charles Leale, the young doctor at Lincoln’s side, and what modern medicine risks losing as it trades presence for systems (06/04/26)

Dr. Charles Augustus Leale, a 23-year-old physician, attended Abraham Lincoln after he was shot at Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865. Leale assessed the president, cleared a blood clot, opened the airway, performed artificial respiration, and stayed with him until death. In a beautifully written essay, Dr. Varon contrasts Leale’s direct, duty-driven action with modern medicine’s shift toward systems, bureaucracy, technology, and impersonality.

Then…

Doctors were moral figures trusted for presence and care, not just skill.

Recently graduated from medical school, Dr. Leale was assigned to Ford’s Theatre due to Lincoln’s attendance. Upon hearing gunshots, Leale entered Lincoln’s box, found the president unresponsive, and thought him dead. He checked the head wound, removed a blood clot to relieve pressure, used fingers to open the airway, and applied artificial respiration. He even may have performed a form of cardiac massage. Lincoln showed temporary weak cardiac activity and irregular breathing for hours before dying.

Leale acted without protocols, committees, administrators, liability concerns, or electronic records. Post-event, he kept his blood-stained shirt cuffs for life, reflecting his personal, emotional connection to his patient.

Now…

Modern medicine features advanced technology, ICUs, AI, and genomics, but often feels impersonal with patients as consumers, hospitals as businesses, doctors as employees, and a focus on throughput, efficiency, productivity, and billing. AI aids diagnosis and workflow, but often replaces human judgment, courage, and connection.

Although many doctors still embody Leale’s spirit, most do not stand up to or withstand systemic challenges. Instead, they face burnout, emotional drain, moral injury, and reduced autonomy.

Today’s medicine focuses on optimization and market share, with doctors relegated to being “providers.” As providers, they shoulder heavy administrative burdens including juggling electronic records and insurance forms, assuring coding and compliance, and meeting institutional goals.

COVID-19 intensified tensions, which emphasized institutional certainty amid uncertainty, censored differing views, and eroded trust. While today’s patients seek honesty, presence, and independent judgment from doctors as human healers, they often don’t find it. The one good thing about COVID-19 is that it opened many eyes to what’s wrong with the medical system and what must be done to fix it.

Dr. Varon closes his essay eloquently:

No doctor in 1865 could have changed what happened. But we remember him because he showed the qualities people once expected from doctors. He went toward suffering. He stayed calm in chaos. He acted even when things were uncertain. Most of all, he stayed with his patient until the end. Medicine needs that spirit again. This isn’t about nostalgia or myths, or turning away from science and technology. Medicine needs progress, AI, new treatments, and innovation. But none of these can take the place of moral courage or a human presence. Maybe the biggest lesson from Leale’s story is that medicine was never just about technical skill. It was meant to include responsibility, sacrifice, judgment, and deep human connection. Those qualities used to define the profession. If we lose those qualities, no amount of technology will be enough to save what medicine was meant to be.

Related