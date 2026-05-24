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In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? This edition focuses on Autism, Health, Homeless, and Medicine articles along with a smattering of topics and day brighteners. We also discuss primary election results. We hope you voted and voted wisely. Sorry, this is a LONG one! Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Articles focus on new information about …

Day Brighteners (or not)

The Way I Heard It

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Homeless Industrial Complex

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals are People Too!

Don’t Let the Quokka in! An Australian restaurant put up a sign saying “don’t let the quokka in,” but it went inside because it can’t read.

Veggie friends dinner party. Too cute! (video 23 sec)

For the love of animals (video 24 sec)

Best friends furever

Ebola Season Already? Hantavirus is so Yesterday

WHO just declared Ebola a global health emergency. Thank you, WHO, for scaring us again. Will we all for it — again?

Law & Order? And Other Vehicular News

Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Meyer Wiener…

Make tea however and wherever you can. But don’t try this at home! (video 30 sec.)

Math for the non-Mathematical

Why do I need algebra?

Möbius strip joke (a mobius strip is a twisted loop that only has one side.)

Musical Musings

Jolene - The Petersens🎶✨Jolene - The Petersens (video 4:11)

House of the Rising Sun played on classical acoustic guitar. We have the same arrangement for recorder duet. What fun to play and hear this blast from the past (video 03:18)

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe.

485: Josh Smith—Made FOR America (04/19/26, podcast | video 90 min)

485: Josh Smith—Made FOR America (04/19/26, podcast | video 90 min)

It’s a conversation about work ethic, American manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and the sharp edge between tradition and innovation. — show notes

Great stuff! Founder and president of Montana Knife Company (MKC) Josh Smith discusses his path from lineman to a guy working from his basement to premier master bladesmith with a multimillion dollar business — in MONTANA!

Learn now grit, craftsmanship, and obsession with quality turned a small operation into one of the fastest-growing knife manufacturers in the country. Topics include:

Grand opening of MKC’s 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Missoula (Smith served as general contractor!).

Why controlling his supply chain matters now more than ever.

What “Made in America” actually requires behind the scenes.

Brand-new blade that hasn’t been released to the public yet.

__________

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

__________

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Please Share (includes May 19, 2026 Idaho Republican Primary election results)

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections

Homeless Industrial Complex

Seattle

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson ships the homeless out of site ahead of FIFA World Cup (video 15 sec.). Related article: Seattle committee backs bills to boost shelter units ahead of World Cup

Portland

The Compassion Cartel. How the nonprofit left turned helping the homeless into a demand for obedience. By Kevin Dahlgren (05/07/26)

A person living outside is often in survival mode. They may be traumatized, addicted, paranoid, exhausted, or deeply distrustful of institutions. The last thing they need is a nonprofit worker acting like a strict parent demanding blind obedience, yet that is exactly what I am seeing more often. … There is something deeply wrong with a social service system that fills its mission statements with words like dignity, respect, inclusion, and trauma-informed care, then demands ideological obedience from vulnerable adults desperate for help. — Kevin Dahlgren

Some nonprofit homeless service workers on the West Coast have shifted from providing help to demanding ideological obedience and control. This culture led an outreach worker to personally assault the author and verbally attack the homeless they’re meant to serve.

Author assaulted by nonprofit worker for interviewing homeless people; homeless individuals defended him.

Housing First, harm reduction, and progressive policies treat homeless as political symbols rather than adults with agency.

Shelters have ejected people for having conservative views or discomfort with pronoun mandates.

Some workers confuse compassion with power, shaming, and controlling vulnerable people instead of serving them.

Homeless person working to clean up the streets.

Dahlgren’s videos are well worth watching, despite the raw language and broken lives they depict. One of our favorite clips (first video in the series) shows a homeless person working to clean up the streets, to earn wages and dignity that work provides.

Surviving the Homeless Helper Wars

The Homeless Outreach Survival Guide. How to help people in crisis without losing yourself in the mission. By Kevin Dahlgren (05/17/26)

Kevin Dahlgren has over 25 years in social services working with homelessness, addiction, and mental illness, so he knows what he’s talking about. In his usual eloquent fashion, Dahlgren shares lessons on avoiding compassion fatigue while performing outreach. These lessons apply to anyone who regularly engages in helping those whom society has abandoned, including unwanted animals and vaccine injured.

I failed to practice healthy self-care. I allowed the work to become my identity and sacrificed balance, relationships, and parts of myself in the process. What I did not fully understand at the time was that I was experiencing something common in this field: compassion fatigue. — Kevin Dahlgren

Homeless outreach, like other rescue work, is a marathon requiring balance to sustain one’s long-term impact.

Key points:

Challenging realities: Trauma, chaos, visible drug use (fentanyl, heroin), erratic behaviors, frustrating bureaucracy, and inability to save everyone.

Compassion fatigue: Physical, emotional, and psychological toll leading to exhaustion, irritability, reduced empathy, and poor boundaries.

Coping Strategies: Set healthy boundaries. Limit overtime. Avoid becoming sole support. Separate work from one’s identity. Prioritize self-care, including regular self-assessments, outside relationships, and grounding habits such as exercise, therapy, and nature.



Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense

Most-Read Articles

Most-read articles from The Defender for the week ending May 17, 2026 (selected).

Related

COVID, Chemistry & Gain of Function

Sasha Latypova and others offer alternative theories about chemistry, COVID, and gain of function (GOF). Definitely some food for thought in these articles (⚠️ Sasha’s prose can be as colorful as her gorgeous artwork). As always, we encourage you to check out the reader comments, which often are informative, enlightening, and occasionally contentious.

Are Today’s Assumptions about Biology, Genetics, Drugs, Virology, Vaccines, and More Based on Bad Chemistry?

Lies are Unbekoming (aka “Unbekoming”) is fast “bekoming” our favorite writer on medical topics. We encourage readers to Subscribe to Lies are Unbekoming substack. While Unbekoming articles tend to be lengthy, they typically include a segment “Explain it to a 6-year old,” which summarizes the topic at hand in language that anyone can understand. So skip to those segments if you’re in a hurry. 🚨Warning: The author is prolific, but articles are well worth your free or paid subscription. Paid subscribers get additional book summaries and more.

I am cross posting this excellent review why genetics (or any field discussing genes, proteins, enzymes, hormones or vitamins is based on false foundation - bad chemistry models, tools and destructive testing techniques. This proves, once again, the impossibility of genetic engineering, GOF viruses, bacteria or weaponized insects, as all of those claims are, likewise, derive from bad chemistry. — Sasha Latypova

Genetics Was Built on Bad Chemistry. An Essay on Why the Foundation of DNA Science Has Never Been Validated, and What That Means for Your Doctor’s Diagnosis. By Unbekoming (05/09/26)

This article is rather lengthy, but the thought-provoking gist is below. The downstream chemistry Unbekoming describes reminds us of the strategy used for vaccine development and described in the book “Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth.”

In 1869, a young Swiss physician named Friedrich Miescher walked to a hospital and collected used surgical bandages. The pus on the bandages was his starting material. He soaked them in sodium sulfate, washed the recovered cells in hydrochloric acid, treated them with ether, then ran them through alternating acid and alkali washes. At the end he had a phosphorus-rich white precipitate. He called it “nuclein.” The chemistry he used to produce it included acids. The conclusion that distinguished his precipitate from a protein was that it contained more phosphorus than nitrogen. He had no control experiment. He had no parallel run of his procedure without the biological starting material to demonstrate that the elemental composition at the end was not a product of the chemistry itself. He concluded the phosphorus came from the cells. That conclusion is the foundation of the entire science of genetics. Every claim downstream from Miescher — the bases identified by Kossel, the ratios proposed by Chargaff, the double helix proposed by Watson and Crick, the genome project, the BRCA test that took Angelina Jolie’s breasts, the spit-tube your cousin sent to 23andMe — inherits the unfixed problem in his methodology. The chain has held for 156 years not because the foundation was repaired but because the people building on top of it stopped looking down. — Unbekoming

Genetics rests on unvalidated chemistry from Friedrich Miescher’s 1869 nuclein isolation onward, lacking controls to confirm phosphorus-rich precipitate came from cells rather than reagents.

Miescher used acids/alkali without control runs; downstream claims (Kossel bases, Chargaff ratios, Watson-Crick helix) inherit this flaw.

Bases never directly observed in tissue; X-ray data (Photo 51) assumed helical structure, not proven specific to DNA.

Similar unvalidated extraction methods used for vitamins, hormones, etc.; DNA framework relies on assumptions treated as evidence.

Heredity is real; DNA as causal mechanism is not demonstrated. This has implications for medical diagnoses.

COVID Timeline

The Real History: Covid Timeline 2020. From The Real History YouTube channel. By Sasha Latypova (05/14/26). Most of the 12 videos — January 2020 - December 2020 — are about 20 minutes long.

This is a series of videos a reader from Canada made for the Cutting Through The Matrix website. I wanted to post these because there is currently a hantavirus hoax underway. They are following the same script - cruise ship passengers falling ill and dying from an illness that affects tiny % of the population, those who usually live in squalor, not on a modern ocean yacht! The WHO is fear mongering. The passengers are being scattered all over the world, etc. Therefore, this sequence of short videos is a timely “jog your memory and don’t fall for it again!” exercise. — From Latypova’s Introduction:

The executors of the Covid-19 project would like everyone to forget what happened and move on. The intent these videos is to help people remember the events of 2020. I made one video per month showing about 30 seconds of news per day. It moves pretty fast. It is meant to trigger memories the way flipping through a photo album brings back memories. — From the author of the videos

Never Again is Now Global — Five-Part Docuseries from Vera Sharav and Children’s Health Defense (03/03/23, video 05:43:18 divided into multiple parts) | On Rumble (includes links to each part)

A Letter to Dr Andrew Hill | Dr Tess Lawrie | Oracle Films (March 2022, 4 years ago — NEVER FORGET! video 18:53). Hear Dr. Tess Lawrie (hero), Dr. Andrew Hill (villain), Dr. Pierre Kory (hero), Bill Gates (villain).

Is it GOFs or LNPs?

Aerosolized lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) could have been used to fake “covid GOF virus”. Evidence from a failed inhalable Vertex-Moderna mRNA program and the ongoing injectable Intellia mRNA program. By Sasha Latypova (05/11/26)

Aerosolized lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) could explain distinct COVID-19 symptoms, rejecting gain-of-function virus narratives.

Vertex-Moderna’s inhaled mRNA cystic fibrosis program (VX-522) was dropped due to persistent tolerability issues, specifically lung inflammation from the LNPs.

Intellia Therapeutics’ injectable mRNA LNP CRISPR therapy showed high adverse events in trials, including 60% of subjects developing COVID-19, despite excluding LNP-hypersensitive participants.

Symptoms like loss of taste/smell, hypoxia, and lung inflammation align with LNP effects or aerosolized metals, not a novel virus.

Eye Care

Many people suffer from a host of eye issues, from infections and glaucoma to vision loss. They seek help from optometrists and ophthalmologists, acupuncturists and herbalists. They take painful ocular injections that offer short-term relief at best. What if the root of all “eye-vil” is toxic exposures affecting the eye? What if drugs and other optical interventions (including eyeglasses) cause or worsen many eye issues? Unbekoming makes a good case for this to be true.

What Is Iritis? An Essay on the Eye, the Genetic Alibi, and the Inflammation the Establishment Cannot Name. By Unbekoming (05/17/26)

In this article, Unbekoming examines:

Argues that iritis (anterior uveitis) — inflammation of the iris — results from tissue damage due to toxins and exposures rather than autoimmune attack. Cleveland Clinic discussion about iritus / anterior uveitis.

Critiques genetic explanations such as HLA-B27.

Lists drug-induced causes.

Advocates addressing root insults over symptom suppression.

Drugs Causing Iritis

Core Concept of Inflammation

Iritis is one manifestation of the same inflammatory process (”-itis”) occurring in any tissue due to damage or toxaemia (toxemia, aka blood poisoning). The highly vascular iris acts in vicarious (secondary) elimination when primary organs are overloaded. Iritis is associated with conditions like ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriatic arthritis via shared repair response.

HLA-B27 Genetic Marker

HLA-B27 gene is present in ~half of acute anterior uveitis cases but lifetime risk is only ~1% in carriers vs. 0.2% general population.

Marker does not track global iritis incidence; rats need gut microbiome exposure. Marker is correlation, not cause; reflects heightened sensitivity to modern insults.

Insults Triggering Response

Vaccines: Aluminium (aluminum) adjuvants (e.g., in HPV, hepatitis B shots); COVID mRNA linked to elevated uveitis rates in VAERS.

Mercury: Historically categorized as “mercurial iritis.”

Smoking: Odds ratios 1.97–2.53 for uveitis.

Others: Heavy metals, industrial chemicals, pesticides, EM radiation, refined foods disrupting cellular water gels.

Treatment and Recurrence

Standard:

Topical corticosteroids (e.g., prednisolone) suppress symptoms but do not address cause, leading to high recurrence (45-66%).

Escalation to adalimumab (Humira), which itself can induce uveitis.

Identifying/removing triggers (stop drugs, smoking, exposures) is path to resolution.

Related

Homeopathy

We’ve never tried homeopathy (as far as we know), but it’s been around for around 200 years, appears to do no harm, and seems to help people. We present this information for educational purposes. __________ The term “homeopathy” has its roots in one man’s vision, the German physician, Samuel Hahnemann (1755-1843). Homeopathy is a philosophy of health and a system of therapeutic remedies that has been used for nearly two centuries. Thousands of practitioners have verified its effectiveness by observing the results on patients they have treated. At the turn of the 20th Century nearly one-fourth of all U.S. physicians were homeopaths. Today, homeopathic medicine is practiced extensively in Europe by both veterinarians and physicians, but there are currently only a few dozen U.S. veterinarians who have taken this country’s course work to become certified as a veterinary homeopath. Homeopathic medicine is perhaps the one alternative medicine that is most different from allopathic/conventional medicine. There are thus several basic principles of homeopathy that folks using it should understand. — Quoted from Basics of homeopathy (Proceedings). By Randy Kidd, DVM, PhD (08/01/09)

Homeopathy Cured Her Disease, Now She’s Fighting for More Access. Podcast | Video

Homeopathy Cured Her Disease, Now She’s Fighting for More Access. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Paola Brown (05/09/26, 38 min). Podcast | Video (may require Epoch Times subscription)

Paola Brown used homeopathy to treat interstitial cystitis after conventional treatments failed. She describes what homeopathy is, its principles, personal family success stories, and advocates for legislation to protect access amid FDA restrictions. Brown is current president of Americans for Homeopathy Choice.

Personal Health Journey

Paola Brown suffered from interstitial cystitis for seven years, describing severe bladder pain. Conventional treatments at places including Mayo Clinic did not help. She tried other alternatives before turning to homeopathy as a last resort. After the third homeopathy remedy attempted, symptoms improved significantly within a month, reaching 90% better by year’s end. She avoided taking a drug she later found out was linked to blindness.

Homeopathy Explanation

Homeopathy is based on “like cures like.” Remedies are highly diluted and matched to unique individual symptoms. Remedies are FDA-regulated drugs in the US, purchased from inspected pharmacies. Belief that a remedy will work is not required.

Brown analogizes a remedy’s action to the immune system responding to nano-sized particles, mimicking symptoms and redirecting response to heal the actual issue.

Family Success Stories

Husband’s bee sting led to cellulitis; homeopathy cleared infection without recurrence after antibiotics were considered.

Brown’s hand cut with red streaking resolved overnight with a remedy.

Dog recovered from suspected rat poison ingestion after a remedy.

Family stopped using over the counter (OTC) drugs after acquiring a homeopathy kit.

Remedies helped differentiate flu vs COVID symptoms among family members.

Views on Conventional Medicine

Brown notes Americans are sick and seeking alternatives that are increasingly hard to access. She criticizes over-reliance on drugs, suppressing fevers, and excessive interventions like ventilators during COVID. Fevers are described as beneficial for immune training, antibody production, and even killing cancer cells.

Regulation and Access

Homeopaths are accredited via Council of Homeopathic Certification. FDA now has increased restrictions, blocking homeopathic eye drops and injectables despite no documented harm (the original block was for non-homeopathic eye drops, but FDA added homeopathic drops without evidence). Legislation, the Homeopathic Drug Product Safety, Quality, and Transparency Act, was introduced for clearer rules and market pathway.

Research and Use

Five meta-analyses; four positive.

Used in India’s national system and historically by UK royalty.

Animal and petri dish studies show effects beyond placebo.

Works holistically; one symptom improvement can lead to others.

Home-based homeopathy is suitable as first-line for acute issues. Brown recommends consulting homeopathy professionals for chronic conditions.

No side effects when properly used.

Related links

Find a homeopath: https://homeopathcertification.org/

Legislation petition: https://homeopathychoice.org/

National Center for Homeopathy (women led): https://homeopathycenter.org/ | video

Homeopathy kit resources: https://homeopathycenter.org/homeopathy-kit-resources/ The National Center for Homeopathy collaborates with the following NCH Organizational Members to provide reliable sources for homeopathy kits. Please visit their websites to find a kit that’s right for you.

Basics of homeopathy (Proceedings). By Randy Kidd, DVM, PhD (08/01/09): https://www.dvm360.com/view/basics-homeopathy-proceedings

Homeopathy Resources (Children’s Health Defense): https://introducinghomeopathy.com/en/resources/

National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (US government organization): https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/homeopathy

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

IMA offers frequent articles and webinars as well as a journal that isn’t captured by Big Pharma, Big Hospital, Big Insurance, and Big Government. We encourage you to subscribe to the IMA Substack and/or mailing list.

May 2026 Journal of Independent Medicine Released

Journal of Independent Medicine Releases New Issue Featuring Major Review on Autism Spectrum Disorder and Expanding Global Contributions to Honest Medicine. May 2026 issue features a major autism review, critical care research, and peer-reviewed articles spanning multiple disciplines. (05/13/26).

Let There Be Light!

The Polluted Spectrum. An Essay on John Ott, Mal-Illumination, and the Hidden Cost of Living Indoors. By Unbekoming (05/22/26)

Unbekoming examines John Ott’s research on how artificial light spectra cause “mal-illumination,” leading to biological disruptions in plants, animals, and humans compared to natural sunlight.

Ott’s experiments: Fluorescent lights altered pumpkin sex expression, reversed chinchilla sex ratios, increased hamster cavities 5x and stunted sex organs, and caused hyperactivity in schoolchildren.

Mechanism: Light via eyes regulates pituitary, pineal, melatonin, and hormones; incomplete spectra (fluorescents, LEDs, glass, sunglasses) impair this.

Effects: Higher disease, poor behavior, reproductive issues; full-spectrum light improved outcomes in studies.

Modern context: Indoor life, screens, sunscreens and other sun-blocking, and filters intensify spectrum pollution, mimicking nutritional deficiency.

Medical Murder, Physician Hostages, What Nurses Saw

Medical murder and experimentation has a long history, not only in places such as Nazi Germany, but also in America. Sadly, we share some examples. Please be very careful about whom you entrust with medical care for yourself and loved ones.

Medical Experimentation

Cornelius Rhoads: illegal human experiments conducted in the US “colonies”. Today, the US government considers all places inside and outside its borders a “colony”. By Sasha Latypova (05/18/26, includes many valuable reader comments)

Cornelius Rhoads, a pathologist and oncologist, conducted unethical experiments on Puerto Rican patients in the 1930s while researching anemia for the Rockefeller Institute. He later led US chemical warfare medical efforts and pioneered cancer chemotherapy.

Refused to give treatment in order to observe outcomes/

Induced disease via diet restriction.

Called patients “experimental animals.”

Wrote a letter claiming to have killed 8 patients and transplanted cancer into 13 others; expressed desire to exterminate Puerto Ricans. Letter was discovered, causing scandal.

Fled Puerto Rico; US investigation suppressed evidence, cleared him without charges or firing.

Rose to colonel in Army Chemical Warfare Service, oversaw mustard gas tests on ~60,000 soldiers (many Puerto Rican) without consent.

Became first director of Sloan-Kettering Institute; used chemical agents for chemotherapy research.

Honored (Time cover, awards) until 2002 when award renamed due to Puerto Rico revelations. Statue removed.

Congressional records for Biological Testing Involving Human Subjects by the Department of Defense, 1942-1977. By Sasha Latypova (05/20/26)

Sasha Latypova reports on the 1977 U.S. Senate hearing record (306 pages | PDF | web) on Department of Defense biological testing involving human subjects from 1942-1977, focusing on U.S. Army biological warfare programs.

Covers offensive/defensive biological weapons (BW) development, open-air tests with simulants (e.g., Serratia marcescens, Bacillus globigii) — some pathogenic and even lethal; definitely not benign! — over civilian areas including San Francisco (1950), NYC subway (1966), without public consent.

Includes DoD historical report, Army testimony, test details, and contracts.

Historical path: Program start in 1942, 1969 Nixon renunciation, and later shift to defensive research.

No one has been held liable for any experiments or their dangerous fallout.

Related

Geoengineering-Catchup: Articles about geoengineering, which involves military programs to control the weather or engage in bioweapons research. These programs continue to this day.

Doctors Captured

Medicine by Captivity: The Rise of the Hostage Physician. Dr. Varon reflects on four decades in medicine and how hospitals became systems-driven machines, arguing physician captivity—not burnout—defines modern healthcare. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (05/18/26)

Hospitals have evolved into efficiency-driven systems prioritizing throughput, metrics, insurance limits, and occupancy over patient care, turning physicians into “hostage” providers trapped by administrative and financial pressures.

Core shift: Patients became “throughput,” beds “capacity,” doctors “providers”; focus moved to discharges, LTAC transfers, and insurance “clocks.”

Daily realities: Excessive EMR documentation, alerts, meetings; rushed decisions, exhausted staff.

Burnout vs. captivity: Not psychological fatigue but moral exhaustion from lost autonomy and institutional control, intensified by COVID protocols.

Author view: After 40 years, medicine lost its human core; physicians serve the machine rather than patients.

Related

The Rojas Report Substack: For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs

Covid Essential Links

What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back ... Their Patients (Medical System Corruption). By Ken McCarthy (book)

Hospital Protocols During COVID & Beyond

Appalling Complicity of American Hospital Administrators, Doctors & Nurses in the Covid-19 Treatment Murders. Host: Cornelia Mrose. Guest Kimberly Overton, RN. Flashlights Podcast (05/10/26 article + video 01:42:20)

Some key quotes…

“I would never go into a hospital situation without an advocacy plan in place because they will railroad you into whatever they want you to do.”

. . .

“I’ve been in healthcare for a long time, 30 years. I’ve always known that hospitals have put profits above patients. That’s not anything new. “But I never in my wildest dreams imagined that hospital systems would be murdering patients for profit.”

. . .

“The doctors, they didn’t say much of anything because we couldn’t even get a doctor on the unit throughout the pandemic. They would not come on the floor… If we could get them on the floor at all, it was amazing… We had the fishbowl rooms. So the patients are behind glass. And they would, if they came on the floor at all, they would just kind of peek through the glass at the patient and then just go off of our nursing assessments.”

. . .

“Nurses who don’t agree with you politically, whatever your political position is, if they don’t agree with you, then they don’t think you’re worthy of care. “Same thing with the unvaccinated. If you were not vaccinated, they didn’t think you were worthy of a ventilator, which I would say thank God for that one, because the ventilator is what will kill you. But they are literally trying to play God and decide who deserves care and who doesn’t based on their personal medical decisions or their political beliefs. “And that is a frightening place to be. We all have our own values, our own belief system, but when we are at the bedside, we are to provide care, good and compassionate care to everyone.”

. . .

“For Covid, they started saying medications like ibuprofen were contraindicated in Covid patients. There was no science, no data to back that up, but they just said it was contraindicated.”

. . .

many more like this in the article. —Kimberly Overton

This short summary does not do the interview justice. We encourage you to watch the entire presentation, which includes a clip from Drew Brophy, a patient who survived the deadly remdesivir / ventilator protocol longer than anyone else.

Nurse Kimberly Overton (nearly 30 years experience) describes deadly COVID-19 hospital protocols involving Remdesivir, early/prolonged intubation, and rigid treatment guidelines that led to near-total patient mortality in her ICU.

These protocols, incentivized by financial bonuses and protected by PREP Act liability during COVID, continue today.

Over 18 months in a 20-bed ICU, she recalls only two survivors out of hundreds.

Protocol-driven medicine prioritized profits via bonuses for following guidelines such as Remdesivir and extended ventilation (>96 hours).

Doctors and nurses often followed orders without deviation (”That’s the protocol”), with limited patient interaction and some political bias in care.

Examples: Ibuprofen banned despite anti-inflammatory benefits; a doctor was threatened for prescribing ivermectin.

PPE shortages claimed while supplies were stockpiled.

Unnecessary intubations justified for “virus containment.”

And much, much more.

Selected Resources (mentioned during interview)

Vaccine Injury, Autism & Vitamin K Shots

Autism

Autism now affects an estimated 1 in 31 children in the United States... Dr. Joseph Varon is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher to discuss their new paper in the Journal of Independent Medicine, “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder.” The paper examines potential contributors through a multifactorial lens, from genetics and parental age to environmental toxicants, gut-brain disruption, and the cumulative pediatric vaccine schedule.

A New Review of Autism Risk Factors. What if autism has never had a single cause, and the research establishment has been asking too narrow a question? A new peer-reviewed paper maps every known risk factor. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/13/26 article + video ) Host: Dr. Joseph Varon | Guests: Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder” reviews multifactorial autism risk factors using 308 references, mapping eight categories that interact via immune dysregulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuroinflammation. Paper notes that ~1/3 of cases involve regression post-vaccination in documented reports, avoids claiming single cause, and highlights gaps in cumulative vaccine schedule research.

A key takeaway from both the paper and the discussion is that “Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD*...”

*ASD = Autism Spectrum Disorder

Eight risk factor categories:

Parental age (higher risk over 40) Sibling history (5-10x increase) Genetic variants (e.g., MTHFR) Prematurity (~20% risk) Environmental toxicants (pesticides, PFAS, metals, pollution) In utero drug exposure (over 20 drug classes) Gut-brain axis disruption Childhood vaccination (reviewed 136 studies; 107 suggested possible link; identified as key modifiable factor; full schedule unevaluated for neurodevelopmental safety)

We recently learned about Laura Hayes, a parent advocate, writer, and vaccine risk awareness educator. A longtime contributor and media editor for Age of Autism (ageofautism.com), she has written extensively on vaccine safety concerns and autism. Her essays including “Vaccines: What is there to be “Pro” About? Laura Hayes to Weston A. Price Foundation Conference” and “Why Is This Legal? A Look At Vaccination Policy by Laura Hayes” were inspired by her son, who regressed following vaccinations. Her writings and videos are based on solid science and lived experience. Every parent, grandparent, school administrator, teacher, doctor, nurse, pharmacist, etc. should read and listen before deciding to vaccinate (aka “immunize”) or encourage vaccination in any adult or child.

Age of Autism (Laura Hayes and other authors). Explores man made autism epidemic. Tackles controversial topics, champions free speech, and fosters open dialogue about autism’s causes, treatments, and lived experiences:

Selected articles and video below.

Born Defective?

You Are Born Defective™. An Essay. By Unbekoming (05/21/26)

Unbekoming writes: “You were not born defective. You were born into a paradigm that requires you to believe you were.” Compare this with the idea that children are not born into the wrong body, but into a paradigm that requires them to believe they were.

Modern medicine rests on a “defective body” paradigm: newborns, children, adults, and elderly are portrayed as inherently inadequate, justifying lifelong interventions for profit. Unbekoming makes the case convincingly!

Newborn vitamin K injection

1mg synthetic phytonadione (20,000x natural daily intake) with polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, benzyl alcohol.

Addresses rare Vitamin K deficiency bleeding “aka VKDB” (1:14k-25k), often linked to underlying liver issues.

Shot masks signals of pathology.

Black box warning for severe reactions/fatalities, especially for IV injection.

Linked to higher chronic disease (344% increase per Control Group Survey).

Oral alternative exists but rarely offered.

Childhood vaccines

73 doses by age 18 (27 before year 1).

Expanded post-1986 liability immunity.

Delivers aluminum, formaldehyde, thimerosal, fetal DNA fragments.

Correlates with chronic disease rise (50% vaccinated vs 2.64% unvaccinated).

Body’s natural cleansing network deemed insufficient (but it’s not).

MTHFR gene variants**

MTHFR gene variants are common polymorphisms*** (40% population) labeled mutations impairing synthetic folic acid (post-1943) processing.

Diagnosis leads to lifelong methylated folate supplements despite natural folate sufficiency in diet.

**MTHFR gene provides instructions for making the enzyme methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR). This enzyme plays a role in processing amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.

*** Genetic polymorphisms are common genetic variations within a population. Examples: ABO blood types, jaguars with light and dark coats. These are differences, not defects.

Cholesterol in aging: Cholesterol, a body-produced substance. is flagged as dangerous above certain artificially defined thresholds, prompting statin prescriptions despite cholesterol’s essential role. (Related: The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins by A Midwestern Doctor)

Terrain paradigm: Body is self-healing, intelligent, and responsive to conditions—not defective requiring constant correction.

Explain It To A Defective™ 6 Year Old Imagine a man who sells umbrellas. He wants to sell as many as he can. So one day he tells everyone that the sky is broken. He says rain is dangerous, and the sky should not be making it, and the only thing that can protect you is his umbrella. He sells one to every person who walks past. Then he tells them the sky is also too bright, and the sun is dangerous too, and they need a special hat — which he also sells. Then he tells them the wind is dangerous, and the air is dangerous, and the ground is dangerous. By the end, every person walking past needs ten things from his shop just to leave the house. The sky was never broken. The rain was not dangerous. The sun was not too bright. The man just wanted to sell umbrellas. Doctors today sell things to fix the body. To sell more of them, they have to keep saying the body is broken. A baby is born, and the very first thing they say is that the baby’s body is making a mistake and needs a shot to correct it. Then they say the baby needs many more shots, because the body cannot handle being a baby on its own. Then, when the child grows up, they say her genes are broken. Then they say her blood is broken. Each time the body is declared broken, there is something to sell to fix it. The body is not broken. It was never broken. It knows how to grow, how to heal, how to keep itself working. What it needs is good food, clean water, sunlight, sleep, and to be left alone by people selling umbrellas.

Doctor’s Dilemma

Doctors MUST NOT let another 133 years pass in silence. How many more children (and their families) must die or be forever disabled from silence? The story below by Unbekoming is beautifully written. Our summary does not do it justice, so please read it from start to finish. It’s message is both poignant and maddening!

Purposely. A Short Story. By Unbekoming (05/17/26).

A doctor gives a 15-month-old multiple vaccines (MMR, varicella, hepatitis A, DTaP). The child develops fever, seizure, and dies four days later. As the doctor sits alone at his writing table, bourbon in hand, he lists cause of death as “sudden unexplained death in childhood” (SUDC) on the certificate. Paralyzed with fear and more than a century of medical history and indoctrination, he does not mention the child’s recent vaccination. He knows, but he won’t tell what happened.

Excerpts:

In the kitchen, the bourbon glass is in the sink. The certificate is in the bag by the door. The photograph of Eli is on the fridge. The kitchen clock reads 11:47. Henry May, in 1893, wrote I purposely omitted all mention of vaccination from my certificate of death. He chose the word. He thought about it. He wrote it down. He published it in a medical journal because his conscience required him to. The physician at the kitchen table does the same thing Henry May did. He does not use the word. He does not write it down. He does not publish anything. The conscience that required Henry May to leave a record has been trained, over one hundred and thirty-three years, out of him. This is what one hundred and thirty-three years accomplishes. On Tuesday afternoon another mother will bring another fifteen-month-old to the office. She will be asked about spacing the shots out. He will say the schedule is the schedule. He will say combination doses have been studied extensively. He will say this because it is what he was taught to say. He has said it perhaps four hundred and one times in his career. The mother will nod. The mother will sign the form. The child will cry for forty seconds and then stop. He will give the child a sticker shaped like a star.

How often must this pattern be repeated in pediatricians’ offices across the country? When will doctors put vulnerable patients over practice, compassion and courage over malpractice fears, do-no-harm over do-all-Pharm?

What happened in the short story?

Doctor follows advice from senior partner not to reference vaccines on death certificates to avoid lawsuits, practice loss, and professional ruin.

VAERS database sits unused, unread, unreported.

Doctor thinks about 1893 physician Henry May, who “purposely omitted” vaccination from a death certificate for similar reasons. Doctor still does nothing.

Family receives no information linking their baby’s death to the shots.

Doctor repeats the

Pattern of omission continues as it has for 133 years.

While sharing Unbekoming’s moving story for this Substack, we came across some source references about Dr. Henry May:

https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/58918/pg58918-images.html (IGNORE the transcriber’s obligatory note!) and https://people.wku.edu/charles.smith/wallace/S536.htm

Summary

Alfred Russel Wallace’s 1898 book argues vaccination is useless and harmful, using official statistics and Royal Commission evidence to oppose compulsory laws.

Critiques Edward Jenner’s claims and early vaccination evidence as inconclusive or flawed.

Claims smallpox mortality data shows no benefit from vaccination.

Highlights two experiments (e.g., Leicester) as proof against it.

Quotes Dr. Henry May on doctors omitting vaccination from death certificates (e.g., erysipelas) to avoid blame.

Related

Vitamin K Shots

(See also “Born Defective?” above.)

Should You Give the Vitamin K Shot to Your Newborn? + Mothers 2B. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries (05/18/26, video 01:24:39 includes transcript; Dr. Humphries segment ends ~51 min timestamp.)

The always lively, acerbic, and scientifically accurate Dr. Suzanne Humphries weighs in on Paul Thorsen’s indictment for fraud and the pros and cons of Vitamin K shots for newborns.

Paul Thorsen Discussion

Paul Thorsen, a researcher involved in CDC-funded Danish studies denying vaccine-autism links, was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges for stealing over $1 million in grant money.

He purchased assets with diverted funds and has been a fugitive since 2015 while continuing to work and publish in Denmark.

His studies were used to deny compensation for vaccine injuries.

Why were extradition and justice delayed?

Vitamin K Shot Overview

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin essential for blood clotting factors.

Newborns have low levels due to poor placental transfer, low amounts in breast milk, and immature gut bacteria.

Two types of deficiency bleeding: early onset (first week, 0.25-1.7%) and late onset (2-12 weeks, 4-7 per 100,000 without prophylaxis).

Standard recommendation: intramuscular injection (0.5-1.0 mg) within 6 hours of birth.

Injection Details and Risks

Injection contains plant-based Vitamin K, emulsifiers, preservatives including benzyl alcohol (9 mg), and trace aluminum (~0.05 mcg).

Historical studies (Golding 1990, 1992) linked intramuscular Vitamin K to increased childhood cancer risk (odds ratio ~2.0); oral form showed lower/no association.

No large long-term random controlled trials (RCTs) on neurodevelopment or carcinogenicity; recommendations rely on post-marketing data.

Potential side effects include jaundice; black box warning for IV use (though this is rarely done).

Statistics and Alternatives

Without prophylaxis, late Vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) risk is very small: ~4.4-7.2 per 100,000; Intracranial hemorrhage 1.3-4.5 per 100,000; Death 0.26-0.9 per 100,000.

Risk factors: maternal antibiotics, anticonvulsants, cholestatic jaundice, birth trauma.

Oral drops provide alternative with variable absorption but lower cancer signal in studies.

Maternal diet rich in Vitamin K sources (leafy greens) can increase levels in breast milk.

Dr. Humphries and Polly would not give the shot to newborns, citing low absolute risk and preference for natural processes.

Resources (for Humphries segment)

Medical & Health Resources