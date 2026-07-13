Disclaimer

Too Many Notes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute Videos: PragerU

The Way I Heard It — Mike Rowe

Idaho & Beyond

Geoengineering

Pesticides

Technocracy, Surveillance & Money

Medical & Health Resources

Health News & Views

Vaccine News & Views — More

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

07/12/26: Per Grok (which should know!), many public X videos require an account for video playback on public posts, even if images load. Direct links show text/images but block videos due to login walls. Although Grok says the tightening occurred in 2024 and 2025, we experienced complete lockout only more recently (July 2026). For this reason, we will avoid sharing X videos. _____ For more day brighteners, check out Malone News substack. Dr. Robert Malone and Jill Malone assemble collections of politically incorrect comic videos and memes twice weekly. To find them, click this link and type in Friday Funnies or Sunday Strip. Or subscribe to the Substack.

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals & Nature

Freedom: Signers of the Declaration of Independence (100-year-old pamphlet)

The Signers of the Declaration of Independence. Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential Press, Newark, N.J). Author: Harvey Thomas: Supervisor of Publications, Prudential Insurance Co. of America (Newark, NJ). Compiled/authored the 1923 signers booklet (exact publication date unclear). We came upon a wonderful old booklet that we had to buy ($7!). The 39-page illustrated booklet contains short biographies of the 56 signers and a folded facsimile of the Declaration. Published by Prudential Press to promote Americanism, the booklet includes a foreword, brief history of the Declaration of Independence and its signing (including the role Dolly Madison played to save it from destruction), thumbnail biographies of each signer, and a facsimile copy of the Declaration of Independence inside the front cover. Grok found the document online and provided the small bit of background available. The Signers of the Declaration of Independence (selected pages)

Funny & Punny — Makes your Eyes all Runny

Inventions

Not Funny Vaccine News

More data and charts from OpenVAERS

EUA Termination at last — but only sort of: Dr. Robert Malone announces RFK Jr. EUA COVID-19 ending EUA. Full Press Release: HHS Secretary Kennedy Signs COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization Declaration Terminations

5-Minute Videos: PragerU

5-Minute Video: Yorktown: Victory at Last. (07/06/26, podcast | video). After six bloody years, the American Revolutionary War reached a crossroads. Rebels needed a decisive victory to force King George to negotiate. That victory was delivered at Yorktown. Author Robert Orrison recounts the story.

The Way I Heard It — Mike Rowe

492: Jon Erwin —Young Washington — How Failure Forged George Washington (06/30/26) | Podcast (1 hr 41 min) | Video (01:30:21)

492: Jon Erwin —Young Washington — How Failure Forged George Washington (06/30/26) | Podcast (1 hr 41 min) | Video (01:30:21). Learn the history behind the history. And learn about the grandfather, grievously injured in WWIII, who inspired Jon Erwin’s work and life.

From Mike Rowe’s introduction… Everybody knows George Washington. Very few know how badly he failed before he became the man whose name we still invoke 250 years later. My next podcast guest is filmmaker Jon Erwin, who stopped by to talk about his new movie Young Washington. It’s not another history lesson. It’s the story of an ambitious 22-year-old who made some spectacular mistakes long before he became the indispensable man. Before long, we found ourselves talking about why failure is usually a better teacher than success and what it actually takes to become the sort of person other people are willing to follow. The best stories don't tell you what to think. They simply make you curious enough to want to know more. This one did exactly that for me. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, this conversation reminded me that the best way to appreciate our history isn't to memorize it—it's to get curious about it. Watch it and let me know what surprised you the most. I think you'll enjoy it. Young Washington is in theaters now. Get your tickets here. [ED NOTE: Also available for pre-order on Amazon Prime ($24.99)]

__________

Idaho & Beyond

Eagle, Idaho Public Hearing 07/14/26

Exhibit B_ Beacon Light Hartley Rd Graphic

Citizens are opposing a Stor-It Self Storage project and asking Eagle residents to attend the hearing. We received the following forwarded email message regarding a public hearing in Eagle, Idaho, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing is titled: APPLICATION INFORMATION / LOCATION: A-2025-06 / RZDA-2025-08 – Stor-It Self Storage – C. W. Hurless with Stor-It Self Storage, LLC. Background materials Staff packet (agenda with attachments) for the May 18, 2026 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting in Eagle, ID, including item A-2025-06 / RZDA-2025-08 (Stor-It Self Storage annexation/rezone): Link

Video of meeting: Link (search May 18, 2026).

Full agendas: Link

Dear Friends and Neighbors, It just came to our attention that the proposed Stor-It Self Storage project application is going to the Eagle City Council public hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. The Eagle City Council will make the final decision on the proposed Stor-It Self Storage project (NW corner of Beacon Light Rd and Hartley Rd). This is our community’s final opportunity to voice our opposition to this massive industrial-scale development. The 9.84-acre site is located at the northwest corner of North Hartley Road and West Beacon Light Road at 6814 West Beacon Light Road | map Here are two critical actions you can take to protect our neighborhood: Submit a Written Comment (Deadline: Monday, July 6) — deadline has passed. Attend the City Council Meeting

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle City Hall (Council Chambers) | map

Impact: Even if you choose not to speak, your attendance sends a powerful message.

Please sign the attendance roster and note your opposition.

If you wish to speak, you will have three (3) minutes. Key Points You May Wish to Include:



Please write in your own words. You can use any of these talking points:



Incompatible Scale: A massive, fortress-like self-storage facility contradicts the residential, agricultural, and rural character of the Beacon Light corridor.



Wrong Location: This 10-acre site was envisioned as a vibrant, employment-generating village center under Eagle’s long-term planning, not a low-activity commercial storage site. Dangerous Precedent: Because this property requires annexation and a discretionary Development Agreement, approving it sets a harmful precedent for future commercial sprawl along Beacon Light Road. No Community Need: Multiple new storage facilities have recently been built or approved nearby (including Hwy 44 and Linder). There is no justification for putting one here. Comprehensive Plan: If you have time to look over the comprehensive plan or the city code relating to development in that area, please do and make those talking points if you choose to speak at the Eagle City Council meeting. Make It Personal: Please forward this email to other local neighbors and property owners. Every person in attendance matters. PLEASE SEE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS [below] Although the attached template for letter submissions is no longer an option (that deadline has passed) it does contain some good information so I kept the attachment. Stor It Self Storage Opposition Template 30.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Template letter. Deadline has passed for sending but includes useful background information. Download Exhibit A City Of Eagle Legal Notice 606KB ∙ PDF file Download Legal Notice. Download Exhibit B Beacon Light Hartley Rd Graphic 2.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Exhibit B Graphic Download

Elections

Campaign Contributions

Before you donate to a candidate or PAC, check out The Campaign Is the Product. Leadership PACs, scam PACs, and the architecture of legal grift. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (07/06/26). Summary below. P.S. We’re going to think long and hard about donating to political candidates in the future. Unless we know them personally. Unless we know exactly how they plan to spend our hard-earned money (donations + taxes). And unless they are local. Focusing on national elections without paying attention to what’s going on in our own back yards is an error too many make, as local (city, county, state) government affects our daily lives the most. Check out the Election Integrity section of our Voting Guide for more information.

The Campaign Is the Product. Leadership PACs, scam PACs, and the architecture of legal grift. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (07/06/26)

Dr. Malone explains how U.S. campaign finance laws allow politicians to raise money for campaigns while using much of it for personal benefit through legal loopholes, especially leadership PACs. The campaign becomes a money-making product for politicians rather than just a path to winning elections.

Campaign finance strictly tracks incoming donations but has weak rules on spending.

Leadership PACs, separate from main campaign committees, are not bound by the “no personal use” rule and are used by Congress members for luxury travel, hotels, resorts, and dining.

Less than half of leadership PAC money goes to other candidates or parties.

Authorized campaigns have loopholes such as charging interest on personal loans to the campaign, paying family members high fees, and keeping “zombie” accounts active after leaving office.

Trump’s Save America leadership PAC spent over $60 million on legal fees and other personal-related costs, funded by small donors.

Democrats used a network of official committees and a large super PAC (Future Forward) that raised nearly $1 billion for Biden/Harris efforts.

Both parties benefit from this system; politicians control the rules and have little incentive to change them.

Overall, campaigns can serve as profitable businesses even without winning.

Voting Guide

November 3, 2026 is coming sooner than you think…please do think…

Idaho Proposition 1 — Are you Pro-Life or Pro-Death?

Abortion Procedures: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Trimesters (Four Procedures)

The video (11:32) was recorded ten years ago by Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former Ob-Gyn who performed more than 1200 abortions. Dr. Levatino describes four abortion procedures, covering 1st, 2nd, and 3rd trimesters of pregnancy. After watching, those who were on the fence about abortion might very well jump over the fence into the pro-life field. For more information, visit https://www.abortionprocedures.com/

Well, it’s all but official. Word is that pro-abortion activists found enough signatures to get their radical and deceptive “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act” (Prop1) on the November ballot. I’ve never seen such a dishonest title. Abortion is not about freedom, it’s not about privacy, and it’s certainly not about reproduction. Abortion is the deliberate destruction of a unique and precious human life, which is why the Idaho GOP will always oppose this barbaric practice. — Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman, Idaho Republican Party

Idaho Republican Party (IDGOP) expects heavy out-of-state money to support this measure, which will be called Prop 1, just like the same-named Prop 1 Ranked Choice Voting measure in 2024. That measure was defeated resoundingly (69.62% against, 30.38% for); this 2026 pro-abortion measure deserves the same treatment at the ballot box in Idaho’s November election.

IDGOP will inform voters and work hard to get out the vote. Most Idahoans value all life. They should reject this radical minority proposal and outside pressure. Vote no on Prop 1 again.

Free pro-life campaign training workshops by Idaho GOP/Leadership Institute with Idaho Right to Life to mobilize voters against the Prop 1 abortion ballot initiative (see Opportunity: Pro-life campaign training article for full training details).

Boise/Meridian: Aug 8, 2026, 10am-3pm, The Ambrose School (hosted by Dorothy Moon, Vicki Keen). Register

Nampa: Aug 10, 2026, 6-9pm, Still Water Hollow (hosted by Kirsten Lucas, Dorothy Moon, Sandra Eaton). Register

Grangeville: Aug 11, 2026, 6-9pm, TBA (hosted by Idaho County GOP Chair Vince Rundhaug and Precinct Committeeman Bruce Walker). Register

Coeur d’Alene: Aug 13, 2026, 6-9pm, TBA (hosted by Brent Regan, Beverly Guenette). Register

Idaho Falls: Aug 29, 2026, 6-9pm, TBA (hosted by Ed Yeager, Brett Skidmore). Register

Geoengineering

Contrails vs Chemtrails Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guest: Peter Kirby (07/05/26, video 04:46, includes transcript)

Peter Kirby discusses his book “Chemtrails Exposed: the New Manhattan Project,” defining chemtrails and comparing the program to the original Manhattan Project.

Chemtrail Definition: Particulate dispersions from high-flying jets. Normal jet fuel produces only water vapor and minor soot, which should not form persistent lines spanning horizon to horizon that turn into cloud cover over hours. These trails are observed widely.

New Manhattan Project Analogy: The original Manhattan Project employed 125,000 people in the 1940s, compartmentalized so few knew its full scope of building nuclear bombs. Kirby states today’s chemtrails/geoengineering project is similar but much larger—10 times bigger in money spent, infrastructure scope, and people involved, potentially over a million.

Many participants, including pilots and ground crews for radar stations or NOAA scientists, receive cover stories (e.g., “it’s just water vapor” or “saving from global warming”) and lack big-picture knowledge.

Sprays are believed to be activated remotely.

Scientists from the nuclear weapons program transitioned to weather modification and geoengineering.

Related

Pesticides

Sign Petition to Undo SCOTUS Bad Pesticide Ruling

Stand for Health Freedom asks you to complete a petition, customized with your own text, supporting the People Over Poison FIFRA amendment. (Press release from sponsor Chellie Pingree.) It’s a simple bill, shown just below (formatted, but not edited in any way): _____ 119th CONGRESS. 2d Session. H. R. 9528. IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES. June 29, 2026 Ms. Pingree (for herself and Mr. Massie) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Agriculture A BILL To amend the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to protect tort claims under State law related to labeling or packaging of pesticides or devices, and for other purposes. Section 1: Short title: This Act may be cited as the People Over Poison Act. Section 2: Protecting tort claims under State law related to labeling or packaging of pesticides or devices Section 24(b) of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (7 U.S.C. 136v(b)) is amended by adding at the end the following: The previous sentence shall not be construed to prohibit or otherwise limit a claim related to the labeling or packaging of pesticides or devices under the tort law of any State.

From Stand for Health Freedom email…

The US Supreme Court betrayed us all. In a bad ruling, the Court took away our right to sue pesticide manufacturers who know their product is dangerous and don’t tell us. Well, two farmer/congresspeople were at the ready and filed a bill to undo their bad ruling. Click here to tell the U.S. House to pass the “People Over Poison” amendment to federal law. TAKE ACTION This is one of the most important bills we could ever support - our right to hold pesticide manufacturers accountable was taken away by SCOTUS but Congress can give it back! At every step of the way on this pesticide liability shield issue when people have made their voice heard, the U.S. Congress has listened. We blocked the liability shield from budgets, and the Farm Bill, and now we will override the Supreme Court of the United States, which is on the wrong side of history. SCOTUS’ opinion isn’t the end of the line, the voice of the people is. Standing with you, Stand for Health Freedom

Technocracy, Surveillance & Money

Flock Cameras

Examples of Flock Products. Other surveillance products also are used, but Flock cameras are among the most popular devices.

Our Take… Communities must stop installing taxpayer funded, unconstitutional surveillance cameras that track our every move and can be used to incriminate the innocent. Installed cameras should be removed. Yes, they do help law enforcement solve crimes more quickly, but like a giant net, they also capture many innocent fish (like us ordinary citizens) whose only crime is being caught on camera. While we don’t condone vandalizing these cameras, people in some communities are doing just that. Again, do not do that. Find legal ways to get citizen surveillance cameras removed or stopped. Protest. Petition. Show up at community hearings. Check out the Deflock resources listed below for ideas. NOTE: Schools also are installing surveillance cameras in every corner. Do you really want your kids and anyone who legitimately visits a school to be surveilled? ‘They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.’ — Benjamin Franklin

💸 More than $400K of taxpayer dollars to spy on the townspeople?? Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up 7.8.26 (07/09/26, video 05:11 includes transcript). Ron Nate discusses a recent Caldwell City Council meeting where they divulged the budget for installing Flock surveillance cameras (more than $7K per camera, plus drones!). Also, nationwide stories illustrate how law enforcement is using these cameras for nefarious personal purposes; additionally, false-positives are assigning guilt to honorable people until they prove themselves innocent. Citizens are starting to stand against this widespread surveillance.

Related

Islamic Finance

Islamic & Western Finance in Lockstep Towards AI Enforced Behavioral Control Systems. Host: Cornelia mRose (Flashlights Podcast). Guest: Patrick Wood (06/25/26, article + video 01:14:26 includes transcript)

“Maybe the elites of the world have a lot more in common than we think. And the people of the world have a poor cast of everything in the end — where they didn’t see it coming.” Patrick Wood

This is the second part of a three part interview with technocracy expert and researcher Patrick Wood about his latest, just released book The New Economics of Technocracy - You Will Own Nothing.

Part 1: Genius Act, stablecoins (in particular the Trump family’s USD1 stablecoin) and the move from a debt based system to an asset based system. Too Many Notes Substack section on Technocracy and Money (06/14/26).

Part 2: Asset based systems are financial systems compatible with principles of Islam.

Patrick Wood discusses technocracy and asset-based systems, focusing on Islamic finance’s $6 trillion scale, compatibility with tokenization and stablecoins like Trump’s USD1, Gulf investments in AI and U.S. infrastructure, and control mechanisms via digital IDs and smart contracts.

Islamic Finance and Unbanked Populations: 1.8 billion Muslims follow Sharia-compliant finance prohibiting riba (interest). High unbanked rates (e.g., Egypt 85%, Pakistan 87%) stem from religious rules favoring real assets over debt. Western debt systems failed to integrate Islamic world; however, asset-based tokenization aligns structurally with Sharia.

Alignment with Technocracy and Tokenization: Gulf monarchies fund and host technocratic infrastructure. Trump’s World Liberty Financial and USD1 stablecoin received investments from United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Sheikh Tahnoun (49% stake, $500M+). MGX (Abu Dhabi AI fund) invested $2B in Binance USD1. Pakistan adopted USD1 for payments, enabling digital wallets linked to biometrics and immutable blockchain records for control.

Traditional Islamic Instruments

Murabaha: Cost-plus financing; financier buys asset, resells at fixed markup; buyer gains legal ownership.

Ijarah : Leasing of assets; owner retains title, lessee pays for use.

Sukuk: Islamic bonds representing ownership in real assets/services (not debt); market exceeded $1T in 2024; green sukuk reached $50B, aligning with ESG and sustainability.

These enable trade without interest and integrate with tokenization.

Gulf Money Pipeline and AI Deals: Trump’s May 2025 Gulf tour with tech leaders (Altman, Musk, etc.) secured $2T for U.S. AI data centers. UAE builds 5GW Stargate AI campus. Trump rescinded AI diffusion rules; Pax Silica Declaration enables full AI tech stack sharing*. Sheikh Tahnoun chairs multiple AI/sovereign funds, invests in OpenAI/xAI, and pushes UAE as AI superpower via computation exports and India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC / IMEEC).

* Refers to sharing layered collection of tools, frameworks, infrastructure, and platforms used to build and deploy AI systems

Board of Peace: Board of Peace is a new kind of organization outside traditional governmental or transnational structures. This is another topic requiring dedicated discussion.

Broader Context: Islamic finance serves Islamic evangelism. Sukuk and tokenization merge with Western financial technology (fintech). Elites align transnationally on trade (Abraham Accords, IMEC) despite differences, using three-lock control systems (smart contracts enforcing compliance). Tahnoun Nexus links AI, crypto, surveillance, and sovereign wealth. Discussion notes potential elite-people conflicts and religious/ financial jihad parallels.

____________________

Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

____________________

Health News & Views

Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 07/12/26.

COVID Clots & Clot Shots

Bhattacharya Told Tom Haviland in August 2025 That He is Aware of the White Fibrous Clots —Why Isn’t the NIH Funding Research into Them? “I’ve called Jay at his own home and I’ve got Jay’s home phone number. They know about the clots.” Host: Cornelia mRose (Flashlights Podcast). Guest: Tom Haviland (07/06/26, article + video 01:12:26, includes transcript)

Both Haviland and Pathologist Ryan Cole Talked to Bhattacharya About the White Fibrous Clots Tom Haviland: “I’ve called Jay at his own home and I’ve got J Jay’s home phone number. They know about the clots.” Cornelia: “So when you called Bhattacharya, did you actually talk to him?” Tom: “Yeah, it was a Saturday night, so I didn’t want to keep Jay too long. It was back in August of last year. And I just wanted to let him know… In fact, it was shortly after I returned from the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association convention. Remember, I captured on video footage the eighteen of twenty-eight embalmers in that room raising their hands saying they were seeing the clots. “I said, Jay, I just want to make sure you’re aware that that that’s what happened. You know, I got invited to speak to this convention because these embalmers and funeral directors are very concerned about this issue that they’re still seeing. And I just want to make sure you’re aware of it.” “He says, I’m aware of it. And he also mentioned that he had talked to Dr. Ryan Cole, the pathologist. And Ryan of course had received very early on some of these sample cloths from Richard Hirschman. And Ryan had examined them and determined that they were amyloid or amyloid like at that time. “So that was the extent of the conversation.”

About Tom Haviland (from his Substack): 36 years as an Engineer/Data Analyst in/with the US Air Force. Created 3 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” to investigate unusual “white fibrous clots” in corpses and their link to the COVID vaccines.

Tom Haviland and Cornelia mRose discussed white fibrous clots seen by embalmers since 2021 in ~70% of embalmers and ~20% of corpses per annual surveys. He presented at the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association convention, where most embalmers confirmed seeing them.

Haviland called NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya in August 2025; Bhattacharya confirmed awareness and prior talk with pathologist Ryan Cole (who identified them as amyloid-like from samples). Surveys sent yearly to NIH/CDC/FDA; no NIH research funding despite $47B+ budget.

Embalmers report white fibrous clots in high percentages of bodies post-2021 vaccine rollout; consistent across 4 years of surveys (66-83% embalmers affected, 19-27% corpses).

2025 Tennessee convention: ~73% of surveyed embalmers saw clots in ~18% corpses; students and attendees confirmed observations.

Haviland informed Bhattacharya directly; Bhattacharya aware via Haviland and Ryan Cole.

No NIH grants or studies on clots’ cause, composition, or treatment.

Key headings from podcast article

Both Haviland and Pathologist Ryan Cole Talked to Bhattacharya About the White Fibrous Clots. Haviland called Bhattacharya in Aug 2025; Bhattacharya confirmed awareness and spoke with Ryan Cole who identified samples as amyloid-like.

Haviland Sent the Results of His Annual Embalmer Surveys to Federal Health Agencies Every Year. Yearly surveys since 2022 sent to NIH/CDC/FDA; received no grants despite $47B budget for these government agencies.

Why Haven’t RFK Junior and Bhattacharya Resigned? Questions silence and lack of resignation by RFK Jr. and Bhattacharya.

Those Responsible for the Carnage Silence Those Who Speak Up About It - to This Day! Examples of silencing: embalmer Dana Goodell reprimanded; vascular surgeon told to terminate contact.

Preprints.org Declines Publication of Haviland’s Paper. Paper on surveys declined without reason.

According to Preprints.org, White Fibrous Clots Are of No Significance. Editor cited lack of novelty/significance.

The Journal That Dared to Publish Haviland’s Paper. Published in Indian journal IJIRMS.

Haviland’s Scientific Paper:

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022– 2025. Published July 1, 2026 in International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (India). Article | PDF. 808 responses; 66-83% embalmers reported clots.

The Paper’s Conclusions: Calls for investigation as potential safety signal.

More about the Scientific Paper

Image Source: Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fiber Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries 2022 through 2025. Authors: Tom, Laura Kasner, Daniel Santiago. Article | PDF .

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fiber Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries 2022 through 2025. Authors: Tom, Laura Kasner, Daniel Santiago. Article | PDF.

Background: Onset 2020-2021; large tough rubbery white/off-white structures unlike classic clots.

Methods: Voluntary anonymous surveys via associations/direct emails; straightforward questions.

Results: Tables/figures on reporting rates, prevalence, temporal increase.

Descriptions: Large (inches to feet), rubbery, cast-like, tributaries, gelatinous to dry; photos from Richard Hirschman (250+ photos).

Limitations: Self-reported, selection/recall bias, no required lab confirmation; discusses formaldehyde, postmortem factors, COVID infection, J&J vaccine.

Conclusion: Potential safety signal; warrants independent forensic/lab investigation.

Neutral tone: Used for acceptance. Supports Greg Harrison’s Raman spectroscopy paper.

Related

FDA Announcements

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fast-track approving some new drugs and gene-based therapies. We’re passing this information along without comment, but with links — including prescribing information and clinical trial results for each drug — if you wish to do your own deep dive. Much of the presented information is too technical for our little brains, but we offer it so you know what your FDA is up to. Visit FDA.gov website | Sign Up for FDA Email Updates See our related coverage below (or the full article) from Unbekoming on What Is Anemia?

FDA Selects Seven Participants for PreCheck Pilot Program to Advance U.S. Drug Manufacturing (06/29/2026)

Agency selects seven companies to expand domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, increase production capacity, and strengthen U.S. drug supply chain resilience.

Amneal Pharmaceutical (Long Island, NY: small molecule sterile liquids). Cellares Corp. (Bridgewater, NJ: cell-based gene therapy). Eli Lilly and Company (Lebanon, IN: drug substance). FUJIFILM Biotechnologies (Holly Springs, NC: cell culture biomanufacturing). Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. (Durham, NC: AAV gene therapy). Kyowa Kirin, Inc. (Sanford, NC: biotechnology drug substance). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Saratoga Springs, NY: biotechnology drug substance, sterile injectables, protein therapeutics).

Phase 1 (Facility Readiness)

Participants receive early technical guidance from FDA before facility operational, including reviews of facility information via Drug Master File (DMF).

Phase 2 (Application Submission)

Enhanced engagement via facility-focused pre-submission meetings for expedited evaluation and earlier inspections.

______

FDA Approves New Treatment That Uses Donor Immune Cells to Prevent Serious Complications in Blood Cancer Patients (06/30/2026)

Awarded to Orca Biosystems, Inc.

Agency approved Tregzi, the first regulatory T (Treg) cell-based immunotherapy for improving chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free survival in adults with blood cancers undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). Uses donor hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), Treg, and conventional T (Tcon) cells.

PRECISION-T trial showed 78% vs 38.4% chronic GVHD-free survival at 1 year; serious cGVHD 12.6% vs 44%. The application was granted Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations.

______

FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for Young Children with Sickle Cell Disease (07/01/2026)

Awarded to Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated

Agency awarded supplemental approval for Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) for patients aged 2 years and older with sickle cell disease (SCD) with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) or transfusion-dependent β thalassemia (TDT).

CRISPR/Cas9-edited autologous stem cells used to increase fetal hemoglobin (HbF). Trials showed high efficacy; extrapolated to ≥2 years. Common adverse events (AEs): mucositis, febrile neutropenia.

The application was granted Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations.

Midwestern Doctor

Like Unbekoming, A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) focuses on forgotten or suppressed medical conditions and treatments. AMD’s articles are long and well-researched. We encourage you to subscribe to AMD’s substack, especially if you’ve found traditional medical solutions lacking and want to investigate suppressed, censored, and safe treatments such as DMSO alone or combined with other substances.

Too Big to Fail

How Medicine Became “Too Big to Fail”. Dissecting the Anatomy of Corruption that Took Over the Federal Health Agencies and Our Economy. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/04/26)

Too Big to Fail The phrase “too big to fail” originally described banks so large and so entangled with the rest of the economy that governments felt they had no choice but to bail them out rather than let them collapse and take everything down with them. Medicine now sits in a similar position: so much wealth, so many careers, and so large a share of the market are tied to the existing system that almost no one with the power to change it can afford to, and so, rather than fix the corruption, everyone involved has every incentive to keep it running. — A Midwestern Doctor

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) explains how high costs of large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and regulatory capture made medicine “too big to fail.” Pharma influence corrupted FDA, NIH, CDC via funding, revolving doors, foundations, and pre-planned vaccine policies, prioritizing profits over public health.

Story at a Glance

Large RCTs cost tens of millions, turning approval into pay-to-play.

Agencies are captured by industry fees and revolving doors.

NIH uses grants and royalties for compliance.

Foundations enable indirect bribery.

Gates merged influence via NIH foundation.

COVID response built around vaccines.

How They Rig Clinical Trials and The Price We All Pay For It: High stakes lead to manipulated trials supported by establishment; unsafe, low-benefit drugs enter market and are defended; pattern seen in SSRIs and COVID vaccines despite poor evidence, injuries, and whistleblowers.

Too Big to Fail: Medicine is entangled in economy like banks; FDA is funded 51% by industry fees, with commissioners then moving on to pharma; scientists face retaliation for challenges; NIH uses grants and billions in royalties to enforce compliance.

The CDC Foundation: Enables indirect industry funding bypassing rules; receives nearly $1B from pharma, Coke, etc.; shapes guidelines and policies; internal complaints of corruption ignored.

The Foundation That Shaped COVID-19: Foundation for NIH allowed Gates’ donations to steer research toward vaccines; includes merged operations, joint programs; Gates profited from investments in vaccine makers.

Unbekoming Essays

We always like bringing you articles by Unbekoming, a prolific author and researcher whose work turns the traditional medical and health paradigm on its head. To avoid overwhelming readers with digital overflow, our summaries are designed to make you want to read the original articles. We often quote Unbekoming’s “Explain it to a Six-Year-Old” segments (when available), which are both entertaining and enlightening. If you haven’t subscribed to Lies are Unbekoming substack yet, we hope you will. Many articles are free, but a paid subscription gives you the full scoop that may be hidden behind the $5/month paywall, including brilliant analogies, one-minute elevator explanations, and Explain it a Six-Year Old sections. (NOTE: We are subscribers, but receive no financial benefit from recommending Unbekoming’s substack).

Tribute to Reporter Jon Rappoport

Unbekoming says we all owe Jon Rapport a huge debt. He is right! Unbekoming wrote… He was not a doctor. He was not a virologist. He was a reporter who could read a paper and notice what was missing, and who never stopped doing it. That is the profession he inhabited and the profession he leaves behind. I did not know him. I republished his work because I trusted it. I trusted it because he had done the work — thirty-five years of it, one paper at a time, one cover story at a time. AIDS, Ebola, cancer, virology itself, the vaccine schedule, the psychiatric labelling apparatus, the whole ceremony of medical enslavement. He named it all and refused to unname any of it. Those of us who continue this work continue it downstream of him. Every essay I have written on virology and Ebola stands on ground he cleared first. That debt cannot be repaid. It can only be carried forward. The rest of us have work to do.

Jon Rappoport, Reporter. A Debt to a Life Spent Naming the Cover Stories. By Unbekoming (07/11/26)

For the past 35 years, I’ve been exposing fake diseases and fake disease labels. AIDS, autism, Alzheimer’s, COVID, all 300 psychiatric mental disorders. And more. Fake, fake, fake. And now: CANCER. — Jon Rappoport wrote that in August 2025. He died on July 8, 2026.

Unbekoming pays tribute to the life of Jon Rappoport, a man many never heard of, but whose research and writing exposed the truth about AIDS, Ebola, Virology, Cancer, the Needle, and more.

Rest in Peace to Jon Rappoport. With eternal thanks from millions he never knew and millions who only now are getting to know him. Learn more.

Jon Rappoport was a reporter who spent 35 years exposing fake disease labels, identifying toxins as causes, and naming industry beneficiaries. He read papers, and noticed omissions. In doing so, he exposed AIDS, Ebola, cancer, virology, vaccines, and psychiatric labels. His work stands as foundation for many who must carry on without him.

On June 15, 2026, he recorded a final message knowing he was dying. He shunned the ER due to risks of mistakes, preferring to be home with family on his own terms. His last words were: “This is your friend with love, Jon Rappoport, signing off.” He died on July 8, 2026.

What Rappoport uncovered…

AIDS, 1988: Published AIDS Inc. challenging the “HIV-causes-AIDS narrative.” HIV was never isolated, purified, or shown to cause illness in controlled experiments. Instead, AIDS bundled unrelated conditions from drug use, starvation, nitrites, and toxic treatments like AZT, which killed users while refusers survived. Learn more about HIV myth.

Ebola: Cover for industrial poisoning in West Africa. Firestone rubber plantation contaminated water and soil. Banned pesticides (carbofuran, chlorpyrifos, etc.) caused bleeding, vomiting, diarrhea, coma. Beta-lactam antibiotics prolonged bleeding. Overworked doctors who collapsed after heat and chlorine exposure were labeled Ebola cases. No purified Ebola virus isolated per CDC and other agency FOIAs. Military and vaccination campaigns involved (this is happening again!). Our Ebola summary | CDC reports Ebola outbreak July 2026

Virology: No virus has been isolated classically. Lab “isolation” mixes patient fluid with monkey kidney cells, antibiotics, fetal serum. The process starves cells to death, then attributes death to unpurified virus. Sequencing aligns fragments to an assumed template, and infers the rest. Applies to SARS-CoV-2, HIV, measles, etc.

Cancer and the Needle:

Cancer: Not a disease but the body’s response to toxic assault; tumors wall off poison, mitochondria switch to defective energy pathway. Label induces fear, pulls people into the system. (More on Cancer below.)

Vaccination: Rappoport said: “Vaccination is a war crime.” Forty CDC schedule vaccines exist, but no vax/unvax comparative studies, no long-term safety. Rappoport had waited forty years for a vax/unvax study, which finally came out in 2025 after Henry Ford Health System and Wayne State University tracked 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016. Results: Among the vaccinated, 43% were chronic-disease-free; among the unvaccinated, 83% were chronic-disease-free. Vaccinated have higher rates of asthma, autoimmune, and neurodevelopmental issues. Watch An Inconvenient Study | Read the Study



Anemia

What Is Anemia? An Essay on the Measurement That Became a Disease. By Unbekoming (07/03/26)

Anemia is low hemoglobin or low red blood cells as measured by blood tests. It leads to fatigue, pallor, shortness of breath, and other symptoms. Many types of anemia are diagnosed. Iron supplementation is standard treatment but does not cure anemia; in fact, iron supplementation can cause harm.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old Your blood has tiny boats that carry oxygen all around your body to keep you running and playing. Your body builds the boats using iron, but it also needs helpers that come from real food. Good food like liver, eggs, meat, fish, and oysters has the iron and all the helpers packed together the way your body knows how to use. If a doctor ever tells someone in your family that they have “low iron,” that usually does not mean they need a special iron pill. The pills mostly do not fix the problem. They can make people feel sicker. They can hurt small children very badly if they take them by accident. What is really happening is that the body is missing the right food, or being hurt by medicines or chemicals or the shots the doctors give, or being clever and hiding the iron away because something else needs fixing first. The body is not making a mistake. The body is sending a message. The way to help is to eat real food (especially liver, eggs, meat, fish, and shellfish), get sunshine, drink clean water, move around, and keep bad chemicals away from the body when you can. Your body knows what to do with the right things. It just needs them.

Links to definitions below often use allopathic resources whose conclusions might differ from Unbekoming’s article, but nevertheless are helpful for context.

Iron carries oxygen in hemoglobin in red blood cells made in bone marrow.

Body assimilates iron best from food with cofactors including copper (for ceruloplasmin to transport iron), magnesium, retinol.

Inorganic iron pills and fortified foods often lead to tissue accumulation of iron, oxidative damage, not correction; cause constipation, nausea, poisoning deaths in children.

Low iron readings can signal copper depletion, inflammation (body sequesters iron protectively), bleeding, malabsorption from drugs/gut damage, toxins, electromagnetic fields (EMF), stress.

Ferritin rises in inflammation as an acute-phase reactant; does not always indicate true iron overload.

Food fortification with elemental iron and folic acid since 1940s replaced natural matrix stripped by milling; soil copper depleted.

Pernicious anemia : Cobalamin (B12) lacking. Synthetic cyanocobalamin injections used, but real-food liver is better; can be caused by drugs such as protein pump inhibitors (PPIs), metformin.

Hemolytic anemia : Red cell destruction; often caused by drugs, toxins such as lead, and copper issues; not the body attacking itself.

Aplastic anemia : Bone marrow failure from benzene, radiation, chemotherapy, antibiotics, pesticides, injections.

Injections (aluminum, antigens) linked to blood cell destruction and anemia via inflammation and hepcidin.

Sickle cell/thalassemia : Genetic variants; severity depends on terrain (oxidative stress, dehydration); not fixed destiny.

Traditional diets with organ meats, blood, oysters, eggs provided full matrix; no anemia epidemic then.

Chlorosis (old anemia-like condition) disappeared with better living conditions, not iron pills.

Cancer

What Is Cancer? An Essay on the Warburg Shift, the Cytoplasm, and the Particle in the Vial. By Unbekoming (07/07/26).

Cancer is the body’s containment response to unresolved tissue injury from modernity, particularly injected metallic particles via vaccines. The particles collapse cellular charge and water structure, forcing a metabolic shift to fermentation. Unbekoming explains what causes cancer, why most treatments fail, and some ways to treat cancer.

Explain it to a Six Year Old Sometimes people get very sick. There is a kind of sickness where a lump grows inside the body. Doctors call it cancer. Why does the body grow the lump? Because somewhere inside, a small piece of the body got hurt and could not get better. The blood stopped flowing to that spot. The tiny parts of the cell that make energy stopped working right. The piece of body could not do its normal job anymore. The body did not want the hurt spot to spread. So it built a wall around it. The wall keeps the hurt spot away from the healthy parts. The lump is the wall. What hurt the piece of body? Something got inside that should not have been there. Usually it came from a shot. The shots are supposed to only have medicine in them. But some scientists looked at the shots with a very strong microscope, and they found tiny pieces of metal in the liquid. The pieces are too small for your eyes to see. But they are in there. Once the metal is inside the body, the body cannot get it out. Your body knows how to clean up many things. It does not know how to clean up metal. So the metal stays. It sits somewhere inside. Around where it sits, the body starts to hurt. That is where the wall gets built. Some people who never had any shots at all were counted, all across the country. Almost none of them had cancer. And chimpanzees, which are almost the same as people, do not get breast cancer either. They do not get the shots. When the doctors find the lump, they usually cut it out. But cutting the lump out does not take out the metal. The metal is still there. So the body has to build another wall somewhere else. The doctors call this the cancer coming back. If the metal had never gone in, the body would never have needed to build the wall at all. That is what the essay is about.

Related

Eczema

What Is Eczema? An Essay on the Manufactured Epidemic, the Injected Burden, and the Body That Erupts to Survive It. By Unbekoming (07/02/26)

Eczema is a skin eruption that has become common in modern infants and is often lifelong. Ancient morphology such as vesicles, weeping, and scaling has existed for centuries but the epidemic form with food allergies and asthma progression is recent.

1901 dermatology textbook analyzed 8000 eczema cases with no food allergy section or atopic march mentions.

Modern eczema arrives in infancy as lifelong management issue, unlike historical cases.

2004 UK study of 29,238 children found DTP vaccinated kids 9.4 times more likely to be diagnosed with eczema than unvaccinated; MMR 4.6 times; signal strongest in low doctor-visit subgroup, disproving bias claim.

US studies showed similar higher asthma, hay fever, and eczema in vaccinated vs unvaccinated children.

2022 CDC-linked study of 32,6991 children linked cumulative vaccine aluminum before 24 months to higher persistent asthma; stronger effect in eczema subgroup with dose-response.

Natural measles or varicella illness in children with eczema led to skin clearing and lower rates of atopic conditions vs vaccinated peers.

Skin acts as major eliminative organ; eruptions unload toxic burden when internal clearance overwhelmed.

Injected aluminum bypasses barriers, persists in tissues via macrophages; low repeated doses are more systemic than high doses due to less granuloma trapping.

Foreign proteins from vaccines cause sensitization per Richet’s anaphylaxis mechanism, leading to atopic march*.

* Atopic march is the typical progression of allergic diseases: starting with atopic dermatitis (eczema) in infancy, followed by food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and asthma.

Historical contraindication for smallpox vaccine in eczema cases due to risk of severe reaction.

Topical steroids suppress eruption by constricting blood flow; but they cause rebound, dependence, and withdrawal syndrome when stopped.

Explain it to a Six Year Old Your skin is the biggest door your body has for letting yucky stuff out. When too much yucky stuff is inside, the skin opens the door wide and you get a red, itchy patch. That patch is the door doing its job. A long time ago, kids did not get this kind of patch very often. Their bodies did not have so much yucky stuff to push out. Then doctors started giving lots of shots to babies. The shots put things in deep inside that the body did not know how to clean up, like a metal called aluminum. The body started using the skin door to push the metal back out. That is when the patches started showing up more. There is a cream that shuts the door fast so the patch goes away. It feels better right away. But the yucky stuff is still inside, and now it is stuck, because the door is closed. So the body opens a different door. The nose. The tummy. The lungs. Each door gets a new medicine to close it. None of the medicines clean up what is inside. They just keep closing doors. If you stop the cream, the door flies open and lets out a lot at once. That feels really bad for a while, because so much was waiting. It is not the sickness coming back. It is the body finally finishing its cleaning. The way to help is to stop putting yucky stuff in to begin with, and to let the doors do their job.

Eugenics Origins

Interview with Mark Halliday Sutherland. Old wine, new bottles: on Marie Stopes, Malthus, and why ‘we must act now’ keeps coming back. By Unbekoming (07/07/26)

Mark Halliday Sutherland is grandson of Dr. Halliday Sutherland who won a 1920s libel trial against Marie Stopes. The grandson researched and wrote “Exterminating Poverty” to correct simplified histories of eugenics and birth control movements. He traces persistent ideas from Malthus through Stopes and others, showing recurring themes of population control, top-down governance, and rebranded advocacy.

Key topics and questions asked during the interview

(from Contents; we didn’t alter the Australian spelling of some words)

You’re an author, researcher, facilitator and coach based in Sydney — but a lot of your work centres on a libel trial in 1920s London involving your own grandfather. How did you end up here, and what was the journey that led you into this material? You’ve said you grew up believing a false story about your own grandfather — the “Catholics against contraceptives” version. When did you first realise the accepted history was wrong, and what was that moment like? For readers who’ve never heard of the Stopes v. Sutherland libel trial, what was actually at stake in that courtroom — beyond the surface dispute about contraceptives? Marie Stopes appears on postage stamps and was voted one of the “Greatest Britons.” You argue this celebration rests on a serious omission. What’s the part of her story that consistently gets left out? Why do you think authors and researchers leave it out? Thomas Malthus has been dead for nearly two centuries, yet you call him the prototype for a way of thinking that’s still with us. What did he actually argue, and why did your grandfather call it “a quack remedy for poverty”? H.G. Wells wrote in 1901 about “the faith to kill” and a future state that would euthanise the “feeble, ugly, inefficient.” How did a celebrated novelist — and someone widely seen as a progressive thinker — arrive at that? You’ve traced how organisations repeatedly rename themselves to soften their image — the Eugenics Society becoming the Galton Institute and then the Adelphi Genetics Forum, the Voluntary Euthanasia Society becoming Dignity in Dying. What does that pattern tell us, and why does it work? You’ve highlighted a 1960 decision by the Eugenics Society to pursue its aims through what it called “crypto-eugenics.” That’s a striking phrase. What did they mean by it, and where do you see that approach still operating? Across roughly a century of figures — Galton, Stopes, Wells, Shaw, Sanger, Ehrlich, Holdren — you argue the same three solutions keep reappearing: more top-down control, restricting births, and increasing deaths. Why do you think that particular combination is so persistent? You’ve drawn a direct line between earlier euthanasia advocacy and Canada’s MAID programme today. What specifically are you seeing in MAID that connects it to that older tradition? Paul Ehrlich wrote about adding sterilants to the water supply. Margaret Sanger proposed corralling millions of people onto government farms. These sound almost cartoonishly extreme today — yet they came from mainstream, celebrated figures. How should a reader make sense of that? You’ve placed climate change advocacy in the same lineage as Malthusianism and Ehrlich’s Population Bomb. What are the tells that make you see it as a continuation of an older pattern rather than something genuinely new? You write that “many current events are noise that distract us from reading the signal,” and that history helps separate the two. For a reader who wants to start spotting the pattern themselves, what are the practical tells — the things to watch for when someone says “we have to act now”? Your grandfather predicted in 1929 that “the cataclysm which may end the eighth known epoch in civilisation may be a lack of European children.” Nearly a century later, fertility rates are collapsing across the developed world. What do you think he’d want people to take from that? What are you working on now, and where can readers follow your work and stay in touch with what comes next? Substack: https://hallidaysutherland.com/Osteoporosis

The Myth of Osteoporosis (2003). By Gill Sanson - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (07/02/26).

The analogy, one-minute elevator explanation, 12-point summary, Q&As, and Golden Nugget in this article are for paid subscribers. If you or your loved ones are worried about osteoporosis, please do subscribe and read the full essay. We’ve provided the essence below, including the first sentence of each 12-point summary, which we hope the author won’t mind our sharing. Bottom line is that bone supportive foods and sunshine, along with strengthening and balance exercises, like Tai Chi, can be far more beneficial (and cheaper, with fewer side effects) than drugs. According to a study Dr. Grok and Unbekoming found, tai chi improves balance, strength, and reduces falls by about 47.5 percent in older adults. Here’s one of many available Tai Chi exercises (video 12:27).

In 1994, a World Health Organization committee funded by three drug companies changed the definition of osteoporosis from rare cases of brittle bones that broke under minor impact in the elderly to low bone mineral density (BMD) when compared to the skeleton of a twenty-year-old. This change instantly qualified half of all postmenopausal women for the diagnosis. A Swedish analysis showed 22% of women over fifty would be classified with osteoporosis and 52% with low bone density.

Nothing changed in the women’s bones; the thresholds simply were moved to create an epidemic to fit drugs developed to treat the “condition.”

Gill Sanson’s 2003 book titled The Myth of Osteoporosis documents this process. The book is based on her own family’s experience with osteoporosis diagnosis across generations, including her sixteen-year-old daughter told she had the bones of an eighty-year-old, plus years of reviewing medical research in standard scientific terms.

The book came out after the 2002 halt of a large hormone replacement therapy (HRT) trial that showed increased risks of strokes, heart attacks, blood clots, and breast cancer. Drug companies then rushed in with bone drugs as replacements for HRT.

The book highlights problems such as the changed definition, errors in bone density scanners that can alter diagnoses, fourteen government reviews rejecting widespread screening, poor treatment success rates for the drugs, how the drugs suppress the bone repair process, and issues with the calcium bone-building model. In one example, sodium fluoride increased spinal bone density by 32% but tripled hip fracture rates; density scanners cannot see the quality difference.

12-points

The redefinition made the epidemic. The measurement device was built by the industry that profits from the diagnosis. Bone density is not bone strength. Independent review agencies worldwide agree the screening does not work. Most hip fractures are from falls, not bone failures. HRT was oversold for two decades. Bisphosphonates suppress the very repair process bones require. The numbers needed to treat expose the marketing. The countries that consume the most dairy have the most osteoporosis. Exercise is the single most effective bone-strengthening strategy. Fall prevention outperforms drug treatment. The evidence points home to lifestyle, not pharmacy.

Vaccines

Childhood Schedule Works — FOR the System, AGAINST Children & Families

The Machine. An Essay on the American Vaccine Program from License to Prosecution. By Unbekoming (07/03/26)

The Machine describes the U.S. childhood vaccine program’s structure, from licensing to injury adjudication, shielding manufacturers while burdening parents and taxpayers.

The License: FDA approves vaccines via short trials (days) without saline placebo controls, as confirmed in Aaron Siri’s Plotkin deposition (transcript | video 9 hours); no long-term safety data vs. inert controls. The Mandate: States require CDC/ACIP-recommended vaccines for school; federal government buys half via VFC program, creating guaranteed demand. The Shield: 1986 Act and Bruesewitz ruling grant manufacturers liability immunity for design defects; HHS holds patents and royalties. The Monitor Becomes the Promoter: CDC runs VAERS (which under-reports harms) and promotes vaccines; injury table has been narrowed over time. The Court and the Blame: Vaccine Court (Special Masters) adjudicates claims with limited process; when compensation denied, parents may face prosecution.

Acronyms

CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

FDA: Food and Drug Administration

HHS: Department of Health & Human Services

VAERS: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System | Where’s VAERS Substack article

VFC: Vaccines for Children

For a Six-Year-Old There is a big company that makes shots. The government helps the company make the shots and sell them. The government tells your school that you have to get the shots before you can come to school. Nobody checks the shots very well. The people who are supposed to check work with the company. So the shots go out into the world before anyone really knows if they are safe. When a child is hurt by a shot, the family cannot go to a normal judge. There is a special room where a different kind of judge decides. That judge is paid by the government. The lawyers on the other side are paid by the government. The government made the shot rules. The government bought the shots. And the government decides whether the shot hurt you. Most families are told the shot did not hurt their child, even when it did. When a shot makes a baby die, the doctors sometimes think the mother or father shook the baby. The parents can be arrested. They can go to prison. For what the shot did. The company that made the shot never gets in trouble. The company keeps making the shots. Your school keeps requiring them. The next family goes through the same door. That is the machine.

Primary Cause

The Primary Cause. An Essay on One Impost, Three Shadows. By Unbekoming (07/05/26).

Unbekoming presents vaccination as the dominant cause of chronic disease in the vaccinated population. The metals in vaccines are a likely culprit because they persist in the body and cause harm. (The body cannot break down these metals and cannot simply expel them.)

Fully unvaccinated adults (no vaccines, no Vitamin K, no maternal exposure) have 2.64% chronic disease rate, whereas vaccinated reach 60%. Other factors — chemicals, EMF, stress — have limited effect in an unvaccinated body, which can handle most insults. By contrast, vaccination creates 20x+ gap via un-cleansable injection load.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old Grown-ups feel bad a lot. Not the kind of sick where you stay in bed for a few days and then feel better. The kind that lasts and lasts. Sore joints. Sad tummies. A tired heart. Feeling wobbly all the time. Sixty grown-ups out of every hundred have at least one of these. Some people wanted to know why. They looked for grown-ups who had never had any of the shots doctors give when you’re a baby. Not a single shot. They found lots and lots of them, all over the country. Then they asked those grown-ups: “How many of you have the kind of sick that lasts and lasts?” Fewer than three out of every hundred said yes. Sixty on one side. Three on the other. That is a really big difference. Then some other people used a very strong microscope to look inside the little bottles the shots come from. They found tiny bits of metal in there. Lead, and other kinds of metal too. No one had told anyone the metal was in there. Once metal goes into your arm, your body cannot get it back out. It stays. Sometimes it goes to other places in your body. It stays there too. The body tries and tries to clean it up. It can’t. So the trying keeps happening. For a long, long time. Sometimes forever. That is what makes people feel the kind of bad that lasts and lasts. There is a shot for cats. Someone checked it too. The cat shot is clean. There is no metal in it. The shots for children are not clean. That’s what the essay is about.

Wrong Questions Lead to Wrong Answers

The Wrong Question. How modern medicine places the question in the patient’s hand, then sells her the answer. By Unbekoming (07/01/26)

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old A doctor took a picture of a lady’s heart. He drew a circle around one part of the picture. He said, “This part of the picture is the problem. We can fix the picture.” The lady felt fine. But now there was a circle on the picture, and she wanted to know how to make the circle go away. The doctor said: we can cut the part inside the circle, or we can put a little thing inside it, or we can change how it looks. Then the circle will look different on the next picture. She asked: will I feel better afterwards? The doctor didn’t really answer that. He answered a different question. He answered: we can change the picture. But the picture was not the lady. The picture was just a picture of one part of her. The lady was the lady. She was already fine. The right question wasn’t: how do we change the picture? The right question was: how do I keep being fine? If a doctor ever shows you a picture and draws a circle on it, remember: the circle is on the picture. It is not on you.

A woman with no symptoms learned she had mitral valve prolapse. She asked how to fix it. Thomas Cowan said surgery would kill her quickly because the question was wrong. Modern medicine creates findings through tests, labels them as diseases, and offers fixes that match the labels but often harm patients without symptoms.

Mitral valve prolapse example: Woman in her sixties had no shortness of breath, cough, pain, or heart failure signs, ate well, moved daily, slept well. Doctor found mitral valve prolapse* via echocardiogram. Asymptomatic mitral valve prolapse shows survival similar to general population.

* Mitral valve prolapse (MVP) is a common heart condition where the mitral valve leaflets between the left heart chambers are floppy and bulge backward (prolapse) into the left atrium during contraction.

DEXA scan example: T-score -2.7 labels osteoporosis at -2.5 threshold set in 1994 by WHO for statistics, not biology. Bisphosphonates used to treat osteoporosis increase bone density but cause atypical femoral fractures and jaw osteonecrosis after years of use.

Coronary narrowing example: 70% stenosis leads to stent; COURAGE, ORBITA, ISCHEMIA trials show no reduction in death, heart attacks, or better exercise time vs. medical therapy or sham.

Process: Sensitive screens produce findings, labels turn numbers into diseases, fixes such as drugs/stents/surgery exist first and drive the system. Fixes perform as designed on the finding but do not improve patient outcomes or address real health.

Wrong question: Asking “How do I fix this finding?” assumes finding is disease, body erred, and needs repair. Medicine places question via screening tests like echocardiogram, DEXA scan, angiogram on asymptomatic people.

Related

Resources > Independent Resources (section on Diagnosis / Overdiagnosis)

Vaccine News & Views — More

Pertussis & Measles

ICAN Obtains Records Showing Large Numbers of Pertussis and Measles Cases Among the Vaccinated (07/07/26)

Confirmed Pertussis Cases and Vaccine Status (Source: ICAN Legal Update )

ICAN obtained 2025 records showing large numbers of pertussis cases in West Virginia and measles cases in New York among vaccinated individuals.

71% of 2025 West Virginia pertussis cases were in individuals up-to-date on vaccines; 68% over past 7 years.

33% of New York measles cases had at least one MMR dose; 28% unknown vaccination status.

Nope, folks, pertussis (whooping cough) and measles are not epidemics of the unvaccinated!

Polio

Sasha Latypova and Unbekoming are on the same page about vaccines — all vaccines. All cause harms. All harms have been suppressed or reclassified to hide them. All who share the truth are suppressed, censored, ridiculed, or otherwise shunned (and worse). We can do nothing but nod in agreement and share their work.

All Vaccines Can Cause Polio. Excerpts from “The Poisoned Needle” By Eleanor McBean, 1957. By Sasha Latypova (07/08/26)

When confronted with facts about vaccine harms, pro-vaccination fanatics immediately invoke the sacred cow: “but polio!” and claim that this dangerous epidemic virus was eradicated by lifesaving vaccines. This claim is categorically not true. Vaccines (all vaccines) cause full or partial paralysis and a host of other dangerous and disabling symptoms which, prior to the polio- and cancer-causing Salk/Sabin vaccines were diagnosed as “polio”. After the polio vaccines have been rolled out globally, these harms multiplied in close correlation with the vaccine push. However, physicians are not allowed to diagnose these effects as “polio” and now are required to use a new made-up diagnostic vocabulary and new “syndromes” designed to fracture and obfuscate the safety reporting. — Sasha Latypova

Did you know? The polio death rate was decreasing on its own before the vaccine was introduced!

Sources (selected)

Latypova explains that vaccines cause paralysis previously diagnosed as polio, with cases rising after polio vaccine rollout as diagnoses shifted to new syndromes. She supports her explanation with historical excerpts from Eleanor McBean’s 1957 book showing paralysis following various inoculations.

All Vaccines Can Cause Polio: Vaccines cause full or partial paralysis and disabling symptoms once called polio; following polio vaccines, harms increased but were reclassified under new names such as acute flaccid paralysis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and aseptic meningitis to obscure reporting.

Excerpts from “The Poisoned Needle” By Eleanor McBean, 1957: Details cases of paralysis from rabies, typhoid, diphtheria, whooping cough, smallpox, and other vaccines, with statistics linking injections to limb-specific paralysis shortly after administration and official investigations confirming associations.

Polio from Vaccination in Other Countries: Reports from England, Australia, Germany, Holland, and elsewhere document post-vaccinal encephalitis and meningitis outbreaks following smallpox and other vaccinations, leading some countries to modify or halt compulsory programs.

That’s all Folks! (video 9 sec). Please give us a like and share!