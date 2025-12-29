Disclaimer

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Podcasts were released 01/07/19 but remain relevant today.

Cool Wisdom — 🔥 Coolidge: The Best President You Don’t Know. Wisdom from silent Cal, the great refrainer: “It is much more important to kill a bad bill than to pass a good one.” the great refrainer’s rule. Where others do, don’t. And if you have to do, do less. Podcast | Video | Substack Note

Education — NOT So Much! The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will tells it like it was in 2015 and still is in 2025 (some exceptions apply). It’s the short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t. Don’t miss this one! Published 05/31/25 (podcast/video 06:32). Podcast | Video | Substack Note

Electoral College Do You Understand the Electoral College? Learn why our country’s founders chose representative elections through the electoral college over the tyranny of mob-rule democracy. Podcast | Video The Popular Vote vs. the Electoral College . How a well-organized, below-the-radar effort — National Popular Vote — would could render the Electoral College effectively useless, turn our presidential elections into a majority-rule affair, and likely destroy our republic. Podcast | Video

Foreign Affairs — Should America Be the World’s Policeman? Arguments for and against having America keep the peace around the world, ultimately ruling for. Podcast | Video

Racism — Don’t Judge Blacks Differently. Judge them exactly the same as you would whites or any other race. Podcast | Video

Taxation — Do the Rich Pay Their Fair Share? Spoiler alert: The rich pay more than their fair share. Podcast | Video

Unions — Do Big Unions Buy Politicians? Yes, they absolutely do, especially public employee unions, which include police, firefighters, sanitation workers, teachers, and bureaucrats who administer city, state and federal governments: Podcast | Video

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

In Case You Missed It… Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)

Bill of Rights

Communist Influence on Unions

The Original Strategy: Part I: How Communism Learned to Capture Institutions. By Idaho Representative David J Leavitt (12/19/25)

Educating Voters on Idaho & National Issues — Rep. Heather Scott

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Educated and Engaged Citizens. A busy couple of months. Issues include upcoming legislation on programmable money, serious misconduct concerns in Idaho schools, problems within our judicial system and family courts, government ignoring fundamental rights, Qatar Air Force presence in Idaho plus two legislative task forces on family court operations and government efficiency. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (12/21/25)

Family Values and Judeo Christian Origins of Our Republic

WallBuilders-Fortifying the Foundations. By Idaho Representative Steve Tanner, Idaho Freedom Caucus Member (12/20/25)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

College “Education”

PragerU 5-Minute Video — The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will tells it like it was in 2015 and still is in 2025 (some exceptions apply). It’s the short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t. Don’t miss this one! Published 05/31/25 (podcast/video 06:32). Podcast | Video | Substack Note

Education History of Nazi Germany

Education in Idaho & Beyond: How Curriculum, Not Chaos, Prepared a Nation to Obey.

Education in Idaho & Beyond: How Curriculum, Not Chaos, Prepared a Nation to Obey. Are We Repeating History? By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/21/25). Images from Sen. Zuiderveld’s article and NEA “edjustice” web page.

Idaho Education — Enrollment Drops, Funding Doesn’t

Idaho Education — Where Are the Public School Students Going? Enrollment has not kept up with population growth. By Brian Almon (12/26/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Tina Peters Shares a Christmas Message from Prison

Tina Peters Shares Christmas Message from Prison. Guest post by Martel Maxim. Includes Peters’ full message and commentary from Mr. Maxim (12/26/25)

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Agricultural Takeover in Germany and America

The Quiet Takeover: How Germany Lost Agricultural Freedom. Are We Repeating History? Part Two. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/27/25). Images from Sen. Zuiderveld’s article.

California Dreamin’ or California Nightmare? Gavin Newsom’s Legacy

Newsom’s Rule: Rights Deferred, Authority Expanded. The Golden State - no more. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/24/25)

Data Collection & Control Grid

🔥 Financial Rebellion — Data Collection for the Control Grid. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq. and Reinette Senum (12/18/25, video 01:15:31 includes transcript and many resource links). Understanding how our data is obtained, stored, and sold is critical if we are to maintain our liberty.

Less is More

Idaho Politics

Idaho Board of Education Rebrands

Idaho State Board of Education Rebrands

Idaho Freedom Foundation Event

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Event — Idaho Freedom Foundation to Hold Press Conference for Freedom & Family Legislative Agenda. Second-floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (posted 12/24/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Bioweapons and Drugs

Bioweapons and Drugs: News and Commentary from Malone News

Bioweapons and Drugs: News and Commentary from Malone News (posted 12/23/25). Summaries of Dr. Robert Malone’s posts about recent announcements from the Trump administration as well as some feather ruffling opinions:

Executive Orders on Drugs

Designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

Lowering drug prices.

Increasing marijuana and cannabidiol research (moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III).

Biological Weapons Convention

Using AI to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention.

Breathe Easier

Breathe The Buteyko Method Way: 3 Effective Breathing Exercises that calm your mind, reduce anxiety, and help you enjoy your holidays and beyond (posted 12/28/25; images from article). Exercise 1: Nose Unblocking Exercise Exercise 2: Breathe Light for Calming the Mind Exercise 3: Walking Breath Hold to Stop Panic and Anxiety

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children's Health Defense, CHD TV, and "The Defender" do such a good job covering current health news that we'll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

CHD Panel Discussion on MRNA Technology

Children’s Health Defense Panel Discussion — The Enduring Nightmare of COVID mRNA Technology. Moderator: Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD. Panelists: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Dr. Pierre Kory, MD; Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, MD; and Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD. Recorded during CHD’s November 2025 Conference: “Moment of Truth” (released 12/26/25, video 56:04 includes transcript). Eminently qualified heroic doctors and scientists expose the horrors of mRNA technology. Not just mRNA COVID shots, but the entire technology platform including self-spreading mRNA vaccines already used in Japanese humans and being injected into animals by uninformed veterinarians; such vaccines can spread even to those who do not consent to taking them.

Childhood Vaccines, Flu Shots, and More

Childhood Vaccines, Flu Shots, and More — A Lawyer, Several Doctors, and an Epidemiologist Walked into Recording Studios and Spilled the Beans on Vaccines

Childhood Vaccines, Flu Shots, and More — A Lawyer, Several Doctors, and an Epidemiologist Walked into Recording Studios and Spilled the Beans on Vaccines (posted 12/23/25). Three excellent videos for those who need clear explanations about:

Why people “believe in” vaccines rather than looking at their testing, necessity, safety, and effectiveness. Dr. Paul Thomas and Aaron Siri, Esq.

What a reanalysis of the Henry Ford Health vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study and a careful look at flu shots really shows. Del Bigtree and Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

What ACIP Chair Kirk Milhoan sees as the role of Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices going forward. Dr. Liz Mumper and Dr. Kirk Milhoan.

Real rational people talking about real rational decisions every individual and parent must make about shots, especially childhood vaccines and flu shots.

Please watch and share these videos with anyone who has been exposed only to mainstream voices — e.g., Dr. Paul Offit, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, medical guilds (AMA, AAP, etc.), New York Times and similar, state and local health departments, CDC, CNN, and other alphabet media. We also encourage you to watch and share “An Inconvenient Study” movie in Related links.

Dr. Robert Malone Holiday Letter from the Farm

Happy Christmas. Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/25/25, images from article). Wonderful photos and videos from the Malone farmstead, along with a whirlwind summary of activities on behalf of medical freedom worldwide. Readers will enjoy this!

Medical Testing, Overdiagnosis, Overprescribing, Statistical Lies

How Overdiagnosis Turns Healthy People Into Patients. American Thought Leaders. Host Jan Jekielek. Guest: Alan Cassels (12/23/25, podcast / video 45:44)

Vaccine History

How Long Has Industry Captured Vaccine Regulation? By Jeffrey A. Tucker, republished by request of the author. Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/24/25)

Vaccine News from Children’s Health Defense

Vaccine & Medical Freedom Updates from Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Vaccine & Medical Freedom Updates from Children’s Health Defense (CHD). William Thompson vindicated and rewarded with a new position at CDC • Government CICP compensation program for COVID vaccine injuries is ‘Unconstitutional’ (lawsuit) • Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla must appear to testify in Dutch lawsuit • High mortality rate in three-month-old vaccinated vs. unvaccinated babies (posted 12/26/25, images from articles)

Fundraiser for Canadian Dr. Byram Bridle’s Wife Jocelyne

Canadian Covid Hero Dr. Byram Bridle, His Wife Joc, and Family Need Help. My Wife's Health Crisis: Fundraiser. (Fundraiser was Dec. 13, 2025, but you still can help with prayers and donations.) By Dr. Byram W. Bridle (12/10/25, cross posted 12/24/25 by Dr. Robert Malone)

Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Water, Water Everywhere, But Should You Take a Drink?

The Myth of Clean Water: Passing Tests, Failing Physiology. Dilution, delay, and detection limits built modern water policy. Most drinking water is declared safe because it meets a checklist. Human physiology was never part of the checklist. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (12/22/25). 📌This is part of a multi-part series from Dr. Kory on drinking water. His company Aurmina produces a mineral-based purifier for drinking water. We have no financial interest in Aurmina, nor have we used its products. We won’t be reporting on the rest of the series, but you can learn more on Dr. Kory’s Substack: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

The Trump administration takes on a geoengineering-related agency.

The Trump administration takes on a geoengineering-related agency. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (12/19/25, article + podcast 57:32, includes transcript), plus NASA Has “Interest” in Geoengineering and ICAN’s Legal Team is Working Overtime to Get Answers.

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (12/21/25)