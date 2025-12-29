Too Many Notes 12/28/25
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Locusts Invade and other true stories (12/19/25)
Sunday Strip: The Limited Hangout and other bad choices (12/21/25)
Star Wars Fans - The Empire is Coming to Town - Merry Christmas from Big E’s Big Mouth Substack 🎅🌲❄️🎁🎄⛪ (12/23/25, video 00:46) | Watch
Learning a Trade, Helping Others. A Heartwarming Story of a Plumber’s Compassion helping an old lady fix a leak. By Gary Bolyer (who shares many such inspiring stories). Posted 12/26/25.
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Podcasts were released 01/07/19 but remain relevant today.
Cool Wisdom —🔥Coolidge: The Best President You Don’t Know. Wisdom from silent Cal, the great refrainer: “It is much more important to kill a bad bill than to pass a good one.” the great refrainer’s rule. Where others do, don’t. And if you have to do, do less. Podcast | Video | Substack Note
Education — NOT So Much!
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will tells it like it was in 2015 and still is in 2025 (some exceptions apply). It’s the short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t. Don’t miss this one! Published 05/31/25 (podcast/video 06:32). Podcast | Video | Substack Note
Electoral College
Do You Understand the Electoral College? Learn why our country’s founders chose representative elections through the electoral college over the tyranny of mob-rule democracy. Podcast | Video
The Popular Vote vs. the Electoral College. How a well-organized, below-the-radar effort — National Popular Vote — would could render the Electoral College effectively useless, turn our presidential elections into a majority-rule affair, and likely destroy our republic. Podcast | Video
Foreign Affairs — Should America Be the World’s Policeman? Arguments for and against having America keep the peace around the world, ultimately ruling for. Podcast | Video
Racism — Don’t Judge Blacks Differently. Judge them exactly the same as you would whites or any other race. Podcast | Video
Taxation — Do the Rich Pay Their Fair Share? Spoiler alert: The rich pay more than their fair share. Podcast | Video
Unions — Do Big Unions Buy Politicians? Yes, they absolutely do, especially public employee unions, which include police, firefighters, sanitation workers, teachers, and bureaucrats who administer city, state and federal governments: Podcast | Video
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Bill of Rights
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer. By Jake the Lawyer (12/18/25, video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Communist Influence on Unions
The Original Strategy: Part I: How Communism Learned to Capture Institutions. By Idaho Representative David J Leavitt (12/19/25)
Educating Voters on Idaho & National Issues — Rep. Heather Scott
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Educated and Engaged Citizens. A busy couple of months. Issues include upcoming legislation on programmable money, serious misconduct concerns in Idaho schools, problems within our judicial system and family courts, government ignoring fundamental rights, Qatar Air Force presence in Idaho plus two legislative task forces on family court operations and government efficiency. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (12/21/25)
Family Values and Judeo Christian Origins of Our Republic
WallBuilders-Fortifying the Foundations. By Idaho Representative Steve Tanner, Idaho Freedom Caucus Member (12/20/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings (includes links to many related articles; updated regularly) 🆕
Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance.
Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager) Last update 12/21/25
College “Education”
PragerU 5-Minute Video — The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will tells it like it was in 2015 and still is in 2025 (some exceptions apply). It’s the short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t. Don’t miss this one! Published 05/31/25 (podcast/video 06:32). Podcast | Video | Substack Note
Education History of Nazi Germany
Education in Idaho & Beyond: How Curriculum, Not Chaos, Prepared a Nation to Obey. Are We Repeating History? By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/21/25). Images from Sen. Zuiderveld’s article and NEA “edjustice” web page.
Idaho Education — Enrollment Drops, Funding Doesn’t
Idaho Education — Where Are the Public School Students Going? Enrollment has not kept up with population growth. By Brian Almon (12/26/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Tina Peters Shares a Christmas Message from Prison
Tina Peters Shares Christmas Message from Prison. Guest post by Martel Maxim. Includes Peters’ full message and commentary from Mr. Maxim (12/26/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)
Agricultural Takeover in Germany and America
The Quiet Takeover: How Germany Lost Agricultural Freedom. Are We Repeating History? Part Two. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/27/25). Images from Sen. Zuiderveld’s article.
California Dreamin’ or California Nightmare? Gavin Newsom’s Legacy
Newsom’s Rule: Rights Deferred, Authority Expanded. The Golden State - no more. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/24/25)
Data Collection & Control Grid
🔥 Financial Rebellion — Data Collection for the Control Grid. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq. and Reinette Senum (12/18/25, video 01:15:31 includes transcript and many resource links). Understanding how our data is obtained, stored, and sold is critical if we are to maintain our liberty.
Less is More
A Message for Politicians Everywhere — The softest thing. What if our approach to problems is all wrong? Wayne Hoffman (12/25/25)
Idaho Politics
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion, Micron, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Airport, Kuna Meta data Center.
Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25).
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Scorecard Explorer. See data from several different legislative scorecards all in one place. By Brian Almon (12/10/25)
Idaho Board of Education Rebrands
Idaho State Board of Education Rebrands — Collaboration Teal! Civic Coral! And other silly things your government dreams up while you sleep. By Wayne Hoffman (12/23/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation Event
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Event — Idaho Freedom Foundation to Hold Press Conference for Freedom & Family Legislative Agenda. Second-floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (posted 12/24/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
In Case You Missed It…
Bioweapons and Drugs
Bioweapons and Drugs: News and Commentary from Malone News (posted 12/23/25). Summaries of Dr. Robert Malone’s posts about recent announcements from the Trump administration as well as some feather ruffling opinions:
Executive Orders on Drugs
Designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).
Lowering drug prices.
Increasing marijuana and cannabidiol research (moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III).
Biological Weapons Convention
Using AI to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention.
Breathe Easier
Breathe The Buteyko Method Way: 3 Effective Breathing Exercises that calm your mind, reduce anxiety, and help you enjoy your holidays and beyond (posted 12/28/25; images from article).
Exercise 1: Nose Unblocking Exercise
Exercise 2: Breathe Light for Calming the Mind
Exercise 3: Walking Breath Hold to Stop Panic and Anxiety
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
First ‘Big Lie’ of Vaccinology: Just Because Your Body Produces Antibodies Doesn’t Mean You’re Immune to a Disease. By Dr. Clayton Baker (12/18/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Helping the COVID-Shot Injured
COVID Shot Injuries — Progress is happening. But time is short and patients still wait. Newsletter from React19 (received via email 12/18/25)
Vaccines: Washington State Debate
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
CHD Panel Discussion on MRNA Technology
Children’s Health Defense Panel Discussion — The Enduring Nightmare of COVID mRNA Technology. Moderator: Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD. Panelists: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Dr. Pierre Kory, MD; Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, MD; and Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD. Recorded during CHD’s November 2025 Conference: “Moment of Truth” (released 12/26/25, video 56:04 includes transcript).
Eminently qualified heroic doctors and scientists expose the horrors of mRNA technology. Not just mRNA COVID shots, but the entire technology platform including self-spreading mRNA vaccines already used in Japanese humans and being injected into animals by uninformed veterinarians; such vaccines can spread even to those who do not consent to taking them.
Childhood Vaccines, Flu Shots, and More
Childhood Vaccines, Flu Shots, and More — A Lawyer, Several Doctors, and an Epidemiologist Walked into Recording Studios and Spilled the Beans on Vaccines (posted 12/23/25). Three excellent videos for those who need clear explanations about:
Why people “believe in” vaccines rather than looking at their testing, necessity, safety, and effectiveness. Dr. Paul Thomas and Aaron Siri, Esq.
What a reanalysis of the Henry Ford Health vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study and a careful look at flu shots really shows. Del Bigtree and Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.
What ACIP Chair Kirk Milhoan sees as the role of Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices going forward. Dr. Liz Mumper and Dr. Kirk Milhoan.
Real rational people talking about real rational decisions every individual and parent must make about shots, especially childhood vaccines and flu shots.
Please watch and share these videos with anyone who has been exposed only to mainstream voices — e.g., Dr. Paul Offit, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, medical guilds (AMA, AAP, etc.), New York Times and similar, state and local health departments, CDC, CNN, and other alphabet media. We also encourage you to watch and share “An Inconvenient Study” movie in Related links.
Dr. Robert Malone Holiday Letter from the Farm
Happy Christmas. Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/25/25, images from article). Wonderful photos and videos from the Malone farmstead, along with a whirlwind summary of activities on behalf of medical freedom worldwide. Readers will enjoy this!
Medical Testing, Overdiagnosis, Overprescribing, Statistical Lies
How Overdiagnosis Turns Healthy People Into Patients. American Thought Leaders. Host Jan Jekielek. Guest: Alan Cassels (12/23/25, podcast / video 45:44)
Vaccine History
How Long Has Industry Captured Vaccine Regulation? By Jeffrey A. Tucker, republished by request of the author. Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/24/25)
Vaccine News from Children’s Health Defense
Vaccine & Medical Freedom Updates from Children’s Health Defense (CHD). William Thompson vindicated and rewarded with a new position at CDC • Government CICP compensation program for COVID vaccine injuries is ‘Unconstitutional’ (lawsuit) • Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla must appear to testify in Dutch lawsuit • High mortality rate in three-month-old vaccinated vs. unvaccinated babies (posted 12/26/25, images from articles)
Fundraiser for Canadian Dr. Byram Bridle’s Wife Jocelyne
Canadian Covid Hero Dr. Byram Bridle, His Wife Joc, and Family Need Help. My Wife's Health Crisis: Fundraiser. (Fundraiser was Dec. 13, 2025, but you still can help with prayers and donations.) By Dr. Byram W. Bridle (12/10/25, cross posted 12/24/25 by Dr. Robert Malone)
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
In Case You Missed It…
🔥 TAKE ACTION: Fight the Hospital Lobby; Unchain Physicians — The Path Forward: Day 7: A 7-Day Exposé, A $906 Million Lobby, and A Once-in-15-Years Chance to Fight Back. By Dutch Rojas (12/12/25).
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Water, Water Everywhere, But Should You Take a Drink?
The Myth of Clean Water: Passing Tests, Failing Physiology. Dilution, delay, and detection limits built modern water policy. Most drinking water is declared safe because it meets a checklist. Human physiology was never part of the checklist. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (12/22/25).
📌This is part of a multi-part series from Dr. Kory on drinking water. His company Aurmina produces a mineral-based purifier for drinking water. We have no financial interest in Aurmina, nor have we used its products.
We won’t be reporting on the rest of the series, but you can learn more on Dr. Kory’s Substack: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
See also Action Items & Information.
The Trump administration takes on a geoengineering-related agency. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (12/19/25, article + podcast 57:32, includes transcript), plus NASA Has “Interest” in Geoengineering and ICAN’s Legal Team is Working Overtime to Get Answers.
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
🎶 Too Many Notes (12/21/25)
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will tells it like it was in 2015 and still is in 2025 (some exceptions apply). It’s the short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t. Don’t miss this one! Published 05/31/25 (podcast/video 06:32). Podcast | Video | Substack Note
