Source for images just below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Digital IDs: The Perfect Tool for Big Brother. By Idaho Senator Tammy Nichols, Nichols for Idaho (10/13/25)

Homelessness, Crime & Despair

Homelessness, Crime, and Despair in Progressive Portland. The Portland illusion. Inside a coordinated Progressive campaign to disguise a city in crisis. By Kevin Dahlgren (10/14/25)

Idaho Politics

Idaho Politics & Beyond — One City Under One Bureaucracy: The Fight to Keep Idaho Sovereign and Free. The promise of “One City” sounds noble, but it replaces citizen independence with bureaucratic authority. By David J Leavitt (10/17/25)

Idaho Politics — REMINDER: Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You’re Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus. Reposted 10/19/25. Don’t miss the 10/25/25 fundraiser to help support the Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators!

Idaho Republican Party — Op-Ed: Violent Threats Must Be Taken Seriously. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (10/16/25)

Idaho Politics: News from Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Email newsletter received 10/15/25 covers these key issues and provides links to in-depth discussions: Idaho’s Parental Choice Tax Credit Ron Nate’s Weekly Wind-Up: Our Sovereignty Political Targeting in Valley School District Idaho’s Public Spending Issues

Idaho Politics — Qatari Pilot Training Operations coming to Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.

Idaho Politics — Qatari Pilot Training Operations coming to Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho. Should Idaho be hosting military personnel from a foreign state that provides lavish gifts to American institutions and sponsors terrorism around the world? Idaho Senators and Representatives do deep analysis and ask important questions; Ryan Spoon weighs in (posted 10/13/25, updated 10/16/25)

Idaho Politics — Still right about the budget. Another month, another tax revenue miss. By Wayne Hoffman (10/10/25, some sections paywalled; this summary covers all). Updated 10/13/25.

Illegal Immigration

Illegal Immigration — Securing America’s and Idaho’s Borders

Illegal Immigration — Securing America’s and Idaho’s Borders (posted 10/18/25). Two short articles illustrate some progress in Idaho’s fight against illegal immigration: Securing America’s Border: Lessons from Texas. By Representative Steve Tanner, Idaho Freedom Caucus Member Gov. Little’s “Operation No Return” removes dozens of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities; adds Mugshot Dashboard. Press Release



Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

5G Cell Towers

5G Action Items

Life Next to a Cell Tower: The Victims’ Perspective. Host: Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, Esq. (Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Program Director). Guests (EMF injured due to nearby 5G cell towers): Hank Allen, Shari Champagne, mother-daughter duo Amelia & Courtney Gilardi (10/10/25, X spaces audio 01:28:18; no transcript, unfortunately)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Cholera and Medical Consensus — the Sad Case of Dr. John Snow

☕️ NO CONSENSUS ☙ Friday, October 17, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 A special edition C&C on the real story of one of science’s most misunderstood heroes and the dangers of scientific orthodoxy. The hero was an anesthesiologist named Dr. John Snow whose simple hypothesis and solution to defeat cholera met with ridicule, censorship, and (eventually) posthumous acceptance. By Jeff Childers (10/17/25)

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

Films

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

IMA Honors Sen. Johnson, Advances Health Policy Reform in D.C. Last week, the Independent Medical Alliance convened leading physicians, researchers, and policy influencers for a few days of strategic engagement in the nation’s capital. By Independent Medical Alliance (10/15/25)

JAMA Scientific Misconduct re: COVID-19 Shots and Pregnancy

Covid Scientific Misconduct Rages On At The World’s Top Medical Journals. JAMA just published a study in order to bury a severely disturbing truth - that Covid vaccine policy victimized pregnant women by killing an untold number of their babies. There, I said it. Period. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (10/17/25)

Nutrition and Vitamin C

Pediatric Perspectives: You Are What You Eat. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Laraine Abbey-Katzev, RN, CNS (10/18/25, video 49:20 ends at ~26 min timestamp followed by a segment from “The People’s Study”; includes transcript)

Organ Transplantation Abuses

Pilot Safety & Incapacitation

Pilot Incapacitation Update. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (10/13/25, video 11:25 includes transcript and links to pilot incapacitation databases)

Umbrella Therapies — Inexpensive, Safe, Effective for Variety of Medical Conditions

What are Umbrella Therapies and Why Do We Never Hear About Them? October’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/12/25)

Vitamin D3 vs D2

Wellbeing: Vitamin D2 or D3? Winter’s coming... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/15/25) Dr. Malone presents a detailed discussion of Vit D2 vs D3 (D3 plus K considered ideal), the woeful inadequacy of government and establishment doctor recommendations for Vitamin D levels, more appropriate levels, vitamin D testing, and supplements that he and his wife Jill take for their health (some info paywalled, but included here; apologies Drs. Malone).

WeUnify — Health Freedom Conference in Canada

Health Freedom on the Line: IMA at the 2025 Reclaiming Conference in Canada. IMA leaders joined the 2025 Reclaiming Conference in Canada to address the nation’s healthcare crisis and reflect on the global struggle for honesty, ethics, and medical freedom. By Independent Medical Alliance and We Unify (10/13/25)

No Kings Insanity

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Beyond — “No Kings 2.0” EXPOSED 👑. By Ron Nate, President Idaho Freedom Foundation. Received via email 10/18/25.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (10/14/25, article + podcast 58 min). America Out Loud PULSE

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

What the Hippies Got Right. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (10/15/25)

