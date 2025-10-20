Too Many Notes 10/19/25
Day Brighteners
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
ICYMI: Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
IDAHO 2025 November 4 Elections (see Voting Guide for more information):
Boise, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Eagle, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Nampa, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
ICYMI: Eerily Prescient to Today’s Tyranny in the West: My Name is Anna Wiseman — The Sandbaggers, Season 3, Episode 4. Forgotten British Television (06/29/80, video 50:05, includes transcript). Posted 10/08/25
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Idaho Politics and Spending — Nowhere To Hyde: A Visit With Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (10/16/25, video 11:29 includes transcript)
Protecting Freedom! America Out Loud PULSE. Open letter to Gen Z… Protect your freedom at all costs! By Clayton J. Baker, MD (10/07/25, article + podcast 58:00)
Digital IDs: The Perfect Tool for Big Brother. By Idaho Senator Tammy Nichols, Nichols for Idaho (10/13/25)
Homelessness, Crime & Despair
Homelessness, Crime, and Despair in Progressive Portland. The Portland illusion. Inside a coordinated Progressive campaign to disguise a city in crisis. By Kevin Dahlgren (10/14/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) 2026 Freedom and Family Agenda — The next chapter in Idaho’s Conservative Revival
ICYMI: Water! Idaho & Beyond: Idaho Water Alert! This isn’t just happening here; it’s part of a dangerous national trend. By Rep. Heather Scott
ICYMI: 🔥CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Power’s $199 Million Rate Hike. A Monopoly at Work. By David J Leavitt (10/10/25). More calls to action.
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: Thinking Local (10/08/25, video 12:01, includes transcript). President Ron Nate discusses IFF’s new Issues and Local Government Accountability pages, Idaho’s 2026 ballot initiatives, Nampa City Council’s massive fumble, and grocery tax repeal initiative.
See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above
Idaho Politics & Beyond — One City Under One Bureaucracy: The Fight to Keep Idaho Sovereign and Free. The promise of “One City” sounds noble, but it replaces citizen independence with bureaucratic authority. By David J Leavitt (10/17/25)
Idaho Politics — REMINDER: Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You’re Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus. Reposted 10/19/25. Don’t miss the 10/25/25 fundraiser to help support the Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators!
Idaho Politics and Spending — Nowhere To Hyde: A Visit With Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (10/16/25, video 11:29 includes transcript)
Idaho Republican Party — Op-Ed: Violent Threats Must Be Taken Seriously. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (10/16/25)
Idaho Politics: News from Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Email newsletter received 10/15/25 covers these key issues and provides links to in-depth discussions:
Idaho’s Parental Choice Tax Credit
Ron Nate’s Weekly Wind-Up: Our Sovereignty
Political Targeting in Valley School District
Idaho’s Public Spending Issues
Idaho Politics — Qatari Pilot Training Operations coming to Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho. Should Idaho be hosting military personnel from a foreign state that provides lavish gifts to American institutions and sponsors terrorism around the world? Idaho Senators and Representatives do deep analysis and ask important questions; Ryan Spoon weighs in (posted 10/13/25, updated 10/16/25)
Idaho Politics — Still right about the budget. Another month, another tax revenue miss. By Wayne Hoffman (10/10/25, some sections paywalled; this summary covers all). Updated 10/13/25.
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration — Securing America’s and Idaho’s Borders (posted 10/18/25). Two short articles illustrate some progress in Idaho’s fight against illegal immigration:
Securing America’s Border: Lessons from Texas. By Representative Steve Tanner, Idaho Freedom Caucus Member
Gov. Little’s “Operation No Return” removes dozens of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities; adds Mugshot Dashboard. Press Release
Report: Illegal Immigrants Collected $7 BILLION in Medicaid Payments. By Gregory Lyakhov (10/11/25)
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide
See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers
Life Next to a Cell Tower: The Victims’ Perspective. Host: Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, Esq. (Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Program Director). Guests (EMF injured due to nearby 5G cell towers): Hank Allen, Shari Champagne, mother-daughter duo Amelia & Courtney Gilardi (10/10/25, X spaces audio 01:28:18; no transcript, unfortunately)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Cholera and Medical Consensus — the Sad Case of Dr. John Snow
☕️ NO CONSENSUS ☙ Friday, October 17, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 A special edition C&C on the real story of one of science’s most misunderstood heroes and the dangers of scientific orthodoxy. The hero was an anesthesiologist named Dr. John Snow whose simple hypothesis and solution to defeat cholera met with ridicule, censorship, and (eventually) posthumous acceptance. By Jeff Childers (10/17/25)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide. | An Inconvenient Study Substack Note (updated 10/13/25.)
ICYMI: Vaccine Amnesia: Why Did The Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters? Forgotten news segments show how widely acknowledged vaccine injuries were before the media was bought out by the pharmaceutical industry. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/03/25)
ICYMI: Why Does Tylenol Cause Chronic Illnesses Like Autism? Exploring how suppressing acute but manageable symptoms can transform them into significantly more severe illnesses. By A Midwestern Doctor
See also Action Items & Information.
Films
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Mark Servos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Servos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (more details)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
IMA Honors Sen. Johnson, Advances Health Policy Reform in D.C. Last week, the Independent Medical Alliance convened leading physicians, researchers, and policy influencers for a few days of strategic engagement in the nation’s capital. By Independent Medical Alliance (10/15/25)
JAMA Scientific Misconduct re: COVID-19 Shots and Pregnancy
Covid Scientific Misconduct Rages On At The World’s Top Medical Journals. JAMA just published a study in order to bury a severely disturbing truth - that Covid vaccine policy victimized pregnant women by killing an untold number of their babies. There, I said it. Period. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (10/17/25)
Nutrition and Vitamin C
Pediatric Perspectives: You Are What You Eat. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Laraine Abbey-Katzev, RN, CNS (10/18/25, video 49:20 ends at ~26 min timestamp followed by a segment from “The People’s Study”; includes transcript)
Organ Transplantation Abuses
The Hidden Crisis in Organ Transplantation. What they don’t tell us about “Brain Death.” By A Midwestern Doctor (10/16/25)
Pilot Safety & Incapacitation
Pilot Incapacitation Update. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (10/13/25, video 11:25 includes transcript and links to pilot incapacitation databases)
Umbrella Therapies — Inexpensive, Safe, Effective for Variety of Medical Conditions
What are Umbrella Therapies and Why Do We Never Hear About Them? October’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/12/25)
Vitamin D3 vs D2
Wellbeing: Vitamin D2 or D3? Winter’s coming... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/15/25) Dr. Malone presents a detailed discussion of Vit D2 vs D3 (D3 plus K considered ideal), the woeful inadequacy of government and establishment doctor recommendations for Vitamin D levels, more appropriate levels, vitamin D testing, and supplements that he and his wife Jill take for their health (some info paywalled, but included here; apologies Drs. Malone).
WeUnify — Health Freedom Conference in Canada
Health Freedom on the Line: IMA at the 2025 Reclaiming Conference in Canada. IMA leaders joined the 2025 Reclaiming Conference in Canada to address the nation’s healthcare crisis and reflect on the global struggle for honesty, ethics, and medical freedom. By Independent Medical Alliance and We Unify (10/13/25)
No Kings Insanity
Idaho Freedom Foundation & Beyond — “No Kings 2.0” EXPOSED 👑. By Ron Nate, President Idaho Freedom Foundation. Received via email 10/18/25.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
See also Action Items & Information.
Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (10/14/25, article + podcast 58 min). America Out Loud PULSE
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
What the Hippies Got Right. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (10/15/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (10/12/25)
