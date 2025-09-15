Too Many Notes 09/14/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication. 💓If you appreciate our efforts, please LIKE & SHARE on Social Media etc.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🎶Too Many Notes
We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here.
See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS — Sunday Strip: Trust the Science™ Until you don't (09/07/25)
Day Brightener — Smooth Swan Landing (posted 09/10/25, video 34 sec). Watch how a real professional lands a “plane”.
Day Brightener — Rhino Serenade “The House of the Rising Sun” (video 01:21, posted 09/10/25)
____________________
Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION: PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names).
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
____________________
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
Building The Next Generation Of Wildland Firefighters With Bryan Kerns. Bryan's work in bringing wildfire into the classroom earned him the 2025 Tennessee teacher of the year. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (09/08/25, article + podcast 58:36)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Building The Next Generation Of Wildland Firefighters With Bryan Kerns. Bryan's work in bringing wildfire into the classroom earned him the 2025 Tennessee teacher of the year. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (09/08/25, article + podcast 58:36)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
Financial Rebellion — High Speed Push for Digital Control Grid. Don’t miss this lively and important conversation between Catherine Austin Fitts and Polly Tommey. It’s well worth your time. In essence, if you’re not distancing yourself from the control grid, then you’re actively taking part in it — there is no middle ground. Using QR codes, engaging in excessive screen time, opting in for facial recognition, using online physical and mental health diagnostics and tracking, and paying with credit cards all create compliance on a system that does not support or protect your health and freedom. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Catherine Austin Fitts (09/04/25, video 01:05:29 no transcript).
American Thought Leaders — Jeffrey Tucker: Everything You Need to Know About the Fed. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Jeffrey Tucker (09/06/25, podcast / video 57 min)
Living in a conquered world. We can choose something else instead. By Wayne Hoffman (09/08/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Fundraisers for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You're Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Catherine Austin Fitts & Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/04/25).
ICYMI: Idaho — Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls on 09/27/25 — Z Hobby Farm Back Yard Bash! Tacos, Truth, and Togetherness! By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/23/25)
Idaho Budget — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix Years of Overspending. A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (09/08/25)
Is Medicaid Sustainable? Plus other news last week affecting Idahoans. By The Idaho Voter (09/07/25)
Idaho Power Rate Increases
ICYMI: CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Insider — Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon
Announcement (07/18/25): Article | Substack Post
New Features (08/11/25): Article | Substack Post
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25, updated as needed)
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Book — Gavin de Becker Tells All
Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines – September 9, 2025. By Gavin de Becker (posted 09/12/25, updated 09/14/25). Free Amazon Book Download for Kindle and Kindle readers!
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Children’s Health Defense — Live Q&A With Dr. Suzanne Humphries. Suzanne Humphries is a physician, certified in nephrology, who has authored several books and made several notable media appearances, including Joe Rogan’s podcast. She answers viewer questions, speaking plainly, truthfully, and with scientific knowledge and research to back her opinions. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (09/08/25, video 01:06:10 includes transcript)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Bioweapons & Pandemics & Hospital Protocols
Forced COVID Shots in Hospitals — Several states are planning to use "standing orders" to kill in hospitals. Most states have similar laws on the books. Yes, Florida, too. By Sasha Latypova (09/10/25). Plus another plea to pull COVID shots (see comparison to swine flu shots and VIOXX) and Repeal the PREP Act.
The Prather Point — SPECIAL: IDAHO'S INFLECTION POINT: STOPPING mRNA JABS! Host: Jeffrey Prather. Guests: Kirk Moore, MD, Laura Demaray RN, Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy (09/09/25, video 01:38:46, interview introduction begins at 19 minute timestamp)
Hoax Bioweapons for Beginners: the Primer on Pandemic Racketeering. By Sasha Latypova (08/04/25)
Colorado Connection & University Research on Bats ... Why it must end. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/07/25, includes 6 minute video and transcript)
Films about Vaccine Injuries
ICYMI: Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list updated 08/28/25. Downloadable posters added for social media sharing (09/02/25, updated 09/14/25.
ICYMI: Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)
Bombshell Study They Tried to Hide + Vaccine Disease Provocation + Autism
Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide. Well…
The vaccine cat is finally out of the bag more officially than anyone ever thought possible.
At a historic U.S. Senate hearing hosted by Senator Ron Johnson on September 9, 2025, ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., and researcher Dr. Toby Rogers revealed a study by Henry Ford Health System that has been hidden from the public. Until now. Read more…
Erasing Encephalitis: Why Vaccine Brain Injuries Became Autism. For decades, cunning public relations tactics have buried a flood of vaccine brain injuries. Seeing through these deceptive strategies equips you to uncover the lies shaping every corner of our lives. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/12/25)
Why Do Vaccines Cause the Illnesses They Prevent? Revealing The Forgotten Science of Vaccine Disease Provocation. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/04/25)
Doctor Shortages & Medical Education
Doctor Shortages in Idaho & Beyond — 5 ways to fix the shortage of doctors. Plus a short history of how we got here. By Wayne Hoffman (09/09/25, some material paywalled)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard Now Available for Cosmetic Products. Press Release (09/13/25).
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom. Two big federal plans that threaten health freedom, parental rights, vaccine schedule sanity, and medical privacy need your voice today! All the information you need to submit your comments are at the links below. Every comment counts. Take a few crucial minutes to speak up for parental rights and medical freedom today. Posted 09/12/25.
Medicare & CMS
ICYMI: 🔥CALL TO ACTION: AAPS - 09/09/2025 - Action Alert: Medicare Reforms to Protect Independent Options. Time sensitive! Notice received 09/09/25, posted 09/10/25
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 440: THE TIPPING POINT (09/04/25, video 01:38:24). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guest: Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH
Topics:
Highwire announces a groundbreaking film project — ‘An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic.’ Premiering October 3, 2025, it promises to be a doozy. Film’s website: tinyurl.com/35zj3w3u
Jefferey Jaxen — Pharma industry goes to war with Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s attempts to make America healthy…at the expense of their profit margins.
Author and board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Stefani Reinhold discusses known dangers of SSRI medication. Is this class of drugs leading to more tragedies? Are other factors influencing children's and adolescents’ mental health that parents should watch out for?
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Pesticides — Yet Again!
ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
🔥CALL TO ACTION: PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names). Posted 09/12/25.
Geoengineering is poisoning air, water, soil, plants, animals, and humans by injecting harmful substances — including aluminum, barium, strontium and more — from ground level and through aerial spraying.
Lines in the sky, hubris-laden weather management by humans, and global weather control schemes — all must stop.
Action Needed: Call the Committee on Energy and Commerce leadership — just three people to start — to get the Clear Skies Act (HB4403) scheduled for a hearing. The bill must be heard and pass out of committee before we can take the next step.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Assassination Murder of Charlie Kirk
Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. We lost you too soon to people filled with hate who murdered you to stop your message of love. So many others have expressed their thoughts far more eloquently than we ever could. But we want you, your colleagues, and your family to know how much you meant to those who yearn for freedom, traditional values, and love for others. We will never forget what you did to help mankind in your 31 short years on Earth. Rest in Peace, Charlie, while others continue to carry your message (posted 09/11/25, last updated 09/13/25).
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/07/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.