Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🎶Too Many Notes We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

Day Brightener — Smooth Swan Landing (posted 09/10/25, video 34 sec). Watch how a real professional lands a “plane”.

Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)

Building The Next Generation Of Wildland Firefighters With Bryan Kerns. Bryan's work in bringing wildfire into the classroom earned him the 2025 Tennessee teacher of the year. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (09/08/25, article + podcast 58:36)

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Financial Rebellion — High Speed Push for Digital Control Grid. Don’t miss this lively and important conversation between Catherine Austin Fitts and Polly Tommey. It’s well worth your time. In essence, if you’re not distancing yourself from the control grid, then you’re actively taking part in it — there is no middle ground. Using QR codes, engaging in excessive screen time, opting in for facial recognition, using online physical and mental health diagnostics and tracking, and paying with credit cards all create compliance on a system that does not support or protect your health and freedom. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Catherine Austin Fitts (09/04/25, video 01:05:29 no transcript).

American Thought Leaders — Jeffrey Tucker: Everything You Need to Know About the Fed. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Jeffrey Tucker (09/06/25, podcast / video 57 min)

Living in a conquered world. We can choose something else instead. By Wayne Hoffman (09/08/25)

Idaho Politics

Idaho Budget — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix Years of Overspending. A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (09/08/25)

Is Medicaid Sustainable? Plus other news last week affecting Idahoans.

Idaho Power Rate Increases

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Book — Gavin de Becker Tells All

Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines – September 9, 2025. By Gavin de Becker (posted 09/12/25, updated 09/14/25). Free Amazon Book Download for Kindle and Kindle readers!

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

Children’s Health Defense — Live Q&A With Dr. Suzanne Humphries. Suzanne Humphries is a physician, certified in nephrology, who has authored several books and made several notable media appearances, including Joe Rogan’s podcast. She answers viewer questions, speaking plainly, truthfully, and with scientific knowledge and research to back her opinions. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (09/08/25, video 01:06:10 includes transcript)

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

Bioweapons & Pandemics & Hospital Protocols

Forced COVID Shots in Hospitals — Several states are planning to use "standing orders" to kill in hospitals. Most states have similar laws on the books. Yes, Florida, too. By Sasha Latypova (09/10/25). Plus another plea to pull COVID shots (see comparison to swine flu shots and VIOXX) and Repeal the PREP Act.

The Prather Point — SPECIAL: IDAHO'S INFLECTION POINT: STOPPING mRNA JABS! Host: Jeffrey Prather. Guests: Kirk Moore, MD, Laura Demaray RN, Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy

Hoax Bioweapons for Beginners: the Primer on Pandemic Racketeering. By Sasha Latypova (08/04/25)

Colorado Connection & University Research on Bats ... Why it must end. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/07/25, includes 6 minute video and transcript)

Films about Vaccine Injuries

Bombshell Study They Tried to Hide + Vaccine Disease Provocation + Autism

Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out

Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide. Well… The vaccine cat is finally out of the bag more officially than anyone ever thought possible. At a historic U.S. Senate hearing hosted by Senator Ron Johnson on September 9, 2025, ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., and researcher Dr. Toby Rogers revealed a study by Henry Ford Health System that has been hidden from the public. Until now. Read more…

Erasing Encephalitis: Why Vaccine Brain Injuries Became Autism. For decades, cunning public relations tactics have buried a flood of vaccine brain injuries. Seeing through these deceptive strategies equips you to uncover the lies shaping every corner of our lives. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/12/25)

Why Do Vaccines Cause the Illnesses They Prevent? Revealing The Forgotten Science of Vaccine Disease Provocation. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/04/25)

Doctor Shortages & Medical Education

Doctor Shortages in Idaho & Beyond — 5 ways to fix the shortage of doctors. Plus a short history of how we got here. By Wayne Hoffman (09/09/25, some material paywalled)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom. Two big federal plans that threaten health freedom, parental rights, vaccine schedule sanity, and medical privacy need your voice today! All the information you need to submit your comments are at the links below. Every comment counts. Take a few crucial minutes to speak up for parental rights and medical freedom today. Posted 09/12/25.

Medicare & CMS

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire: Episode 440: THE TIPPING POINT (09/04/25, video 01:38:24). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guest: Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH

Highwire announces a groundbreaking film project — ‘An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic.’ Premiering October 3, 2025, it promises to be a doozy. Film’s website: tinyurl.com/35zj3w3u

Jefferey Jaxen — Pharma industry goes to war with Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s attempts to make America healthy…at the expense of their profit margins.

Author and board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Stefani Reinhold discusses known dangers of SSRI medication. Is this class of drugs leading to more tragedies? Are other factors influencing children's and adolescents’ mental health that parents should watch out for?

Independent Medical Alliance

Pesticides — Yet Again!

ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

🔥CALL TO ACTION: PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names). Posted 09/12/25. Geoengineering is poisoning air, water, soil, plants, animals, and humans by injecting harmful substances — including aluminum, barium, strontium and more — from ground level and through aerial spraying. Lines in the sky, hubris-laden weather management by humans, and global weather control schemes — all must stop. Action Needed: Call the Committee on Energy and Commerce leadership — just three people to start — to get the Clear Skies Act (HB4403) scheduled for a hearing. The bill must be heard and pass out of committee before we can take the next step.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

The Assassination Murder of Charlie Kirk

Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk

Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. We lost you too soon to people filled with hate who murdered you to stop your message of love. So many others have expressed their thoughts far more eloquently than we ever could. But we want you, your colleagues, and your family to know how much you meant to those who yearn for freedom, traditional values, and love for others. We will never forget what you did to help mankind in your 31 short years on Earth. Rest in Peace, Charlie, while others continue to carry your message (posted 09/11/25, last updated 09/13/25).

