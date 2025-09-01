Disclaimer

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

Secretary Kennedy is forced to play a rigged game - what the Senate has permitted is allowing one Senator with significant conflicts of interests control HHS. This is not right, not proper, not fair. This is a rigged system that undermines genuine reform. Yes, the Senate has the right to advise and consent to the president's selection of cabinet members. However, Senate rules should not allow a single Senator to impose unreasonable demands on a cabinet member to secure confirmation; this undermines the authority of the President of the United States. The Constitution outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. These actions by Senator Cassidy are in breach of those powers due to Cassidy’s conflict of interest regarding the pharmaceutical industry. Cassidy's pharma ties, including campaign donations and lobbying dollars, as well as the BIO organization document linking Cassidy to their efforts to remove Sec. Kennedy raises legitimate questions about Cassidy’s influence in health policy, especially amid tensions with Kennedy's HHS reforms. It seems like there is an ethics violation here, and if not, it should be. — Robert Malone, MD, MS

Sunday Strip: An Apple a Day Keeps the Deep State Away! Choices matter, so choose wisely. Why should one Senator with conflicts of interest have all the power? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/31/25)

READING THE ROOM — Literally — Compassion and Caring in Western Zimbabwe: Lessons for Everyday Life. Wherein Twitter Does Summer Reruns. The eyes have it. By Switter’s World (08/24/25)

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Education — Idaho’s latest test scores: The good, the bad, the ugly.

Why Do Large Companies Keep Doing This? By Jeffrey A. Tucker

Why Do Large Companies Keep Doing This? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/27/25, includes audio). Updated 08/29/25

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Idaho Elections — Ada County Needs Republicans to Run for the Following Positions… The following information was forwarded to us from Ada County Republican Central Committee and Ada County voters (posted 08/26/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Politics — Gossip, Whispers and the Real Work Ahead. Idaho Needs Results! By Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/30/25)

Idaho Freedom Caucus Fundraiser

ICYMI Idaho Politics — Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators. Please join us for an evening out with Catherine Austin Fitts. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (08/16/25)

Idaho Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls

Idaho Power Rate Increases

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Saturday Night Fight. At The Pharmacy. I take a trip down memory lane with a reposting of two of my least favorite memories of battles I fought during the Covid War. We must never forget what many pharmacists did to American patients. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/25/25)

Animal Vaccines

USDA: Our Pets and Livestock are in Danger. There is no reporting system for adverse events for veterinary vaccines at the USDA.

USDA: Our Pets and Livestock are in Danger. There is no reporting system for adverse events for veterinary vaccines at the USDA. By Robert W Malone MD, MS. If you’re an animal lover, veterinary or show administrator, or veterinarian, please don’t miss this article, the comments from readers, and our own Big Mouth opinions on this topic. (08/23/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

Vaccine Legislator Hypocrisy — After Claiming He Wanted to ‘Do Something’ About Vaccine Injuries, Blumenthal Lashes Out at RFK Jr. for ‘Anti-Vax Agenda’. In an Aug. 19 press conference, Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reject “anti-vaccination policies” that “weaponize state education funding.” Blumenthal’s comments came a month after he told parents of vaccine-injured children that he was “heartbroken” by their stories. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (08/26/26)

Pediatric Perspectives — They're Poisoning Our Kids With Aluminum in Vaccines Part 2. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Ken Stoller, MD. Did you know that deadly neurotoxic ingredients, such as aluminum and thimerosal, are still in some vaccines, especially childhood vaccines? Why? Pulling no punches, Ken Stoller, M.D. answers this question and also shares details from his personal experience with adverse reactions. (08/23/25, video 59:50 but segment ends at 31:45, includes transcript)

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Book by Physicians for Informed Consent

‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/25/25

Films about Vaccine Injuries

Watch Follow the Silenced in Nampa 09/17/25 7pm followed by Live Q&A

Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list update (08/28/25) 🎟️Tickets are flying. Get yours before it’s too late!

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

COVID Shots — Breaking through the FDA EUA COVID Vaccine Announcement / Non-Announcement + Sudden CDC Departures

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 438: UNSETTLING SCIENCE (08/21/25, video 01:36:22). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guests: Amy Bohn, Dr. Paul Thomas

Jefferey Jaxen Report:

Illinois’ shocking new law mandating mental health checks for kids.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink takes the helm at the WEF.

More absurd restrictions roll out under the banner of “climate change.”

Interviews:

PERK’s Amy Bohn exposes a new California bill (AB459) could put children at risk. Californians — Contact Your State Representatives (resources are linked in the Insider’s Report)

Dr. Paul Thomas shares his battle with the CDC after losing his license for publishing a pivotal vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study.

ICAN Weighs in on CDC Vaccine Committee

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) Legal Update & CDC — ICAN Calls On RFK Jr. to Take Further Action to Rein in Flagrant Industry Influence on CDC Vaccine Committee. Calls for adding several reputable counterpoint organizations (08/29/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Pesticides — Yet Again!

ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)

SSRIs, Psychoactive Drugs, & Transgender Shootings

The hidden risks of psychiatric medications: a critical perspective. SSRIs, ADHD medications, psychedelics, and cannabis. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-During (08/26/25, podcast 58:00). Plus several related articles on psychological drugs and shootings by transgender individuals (updated 08/31/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/23/25)