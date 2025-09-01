Too Many Notes 08/31/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Sunday Strip: "You can't Fire Me" (08/24/25)
Sunday Strip: An Apple a Day Keeps the Deep State Away! Choices matter, so choose wisely (08/31/25)
Secretary Kennedy is forced to play a rigged game - what the Senate has permitted is allowing one Senator with significant conflicts of interests control HHS.
This is not right, not proper, not fair.
This is a rigged system that undermines genuine reform.
Yes, the Senate has the right to advise and consent to the president's selection of cabinet members. However, Senate rules should not allow a single Senator to impose unreasonable demands on a cabinet member to secure confirmation; this undermines the authority of the President of the United States.
The Constitution outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. These actions by Senator Cassidy are in breach of those powers due to Cassidy’s conflict of interest regarding the pharmaceutical industry.
Cassidy's pharma ties, including campaign donations and lobbying dollars, as well as the BIO organization document linking Cassidy to their efforts to remove Sec. Kennedy raises legitimate questions about Cassidy’s influence in health policy, especially amid tensions with Kennedy's HHS reforms.
It seems like there is an ethics violation here, and if not, it should be. — Robert Malone, MD, MS
Sunday Strip: An Apple a Day Keeps the Deep State Away! Choices matter, so choose wisely. Why should one Senator with conflicts of interest have all the power? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/31/25)
READING THE ROOM — Literally — Compassion and Caring in Western Zimbabwe: Lessons for Everyday Life. Wherein Twitter Does Summer Reruns. The eyes have it. By Switter’s World (08/24/25)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Education — Idaho’s latest test scores: The good, the bad, the ugly. By Chris Cargill (08/29/25)
Why Do Large Companies Keep Doing This? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/27/25, includes audio). Updated 08/29/25
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Idaho Elections — Ada County Needs Republicans to Run for the Following Positions… The following information was forwarded to us from Ada County Republican Central Committee and Ada County voters (posted 08/26/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
American Thought Leaders — John Rich explains the story behind his new song ‘The Devil and the TVA’ (08/30/25, podcast/video 68 min)
Idaho Politics — Gossip, Whispers and the Real Work Ahead. Idaho Needs Results! By Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/30/25)
Idaho Freedom Caucus Fundraiser
ICYMI Idaho Politics — Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators. Please join us for an evening out with Catherine Austin Fitts. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (08/16/25)
Idaho Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls
Idaho — Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls on 09/27/25 — Z Hobby Farm Back Yard Bash! Tacos, Truth, and Togetherness! By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/23/25)
Idaho Power Rate Increases
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Insider — Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon
Announcement (07/18/25): Article | Substack Post
New Features (08/11/25): Article | Substack Post
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25, updated as needed)
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Saturday Night Fight. At The Pharmacy. I take a trip down memory lane with a reposting of two of my least favorite memories of battles I fought during the Covid War. We must never forget what many pharmacists did to American patients. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/25/25)
Animal Vaccines
USDA: Our Pets and Livestock are in Danger. There is no reporting system for adverse events for veterinary vaccines at the USDA. By Robert W Malone MD, MS. If you’re an animal lover, veterinary or show administrator, or veterinarian, please don’t miss this article, the comments from readers, and our own Big Mouth opinions on this topic. (08/23/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Vaccine Legislator Hypocrisy — After Claiming He Wanted to ‘Do Something’ About Vaccine Injuries, Blumenthal Lashes Out at RFK Jr. for ‘Anti-Vax Agenda’. In an Aug. 19 press conference, Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reject “anti-vaccination policies” that “weaponize state education funding.” Blumenthal’s comments came a month after he told parents of vaccine-injured children that he was “heartbroken” by their stories. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (08/26/26)
Pediatric Perspectives — They're Poisoning Our Kids With Aluminum in Vaccines Part 2. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Ken Stoller, MD. Did you know that deadly neurotoxic ingredients, such as aluminum and thimerosal, are still in some vaccines, especially childhood vaccines? Why? Pulling no punches, Ken Stoller, M.D. answers this question and also shares details from his personal experience with adverse reactions. (08/23/25, video 59:50 but segment ends at 31:45, includes transcript)
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Book by Physicians for Informed Consent
‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/25/25
Films about Vaccine Injuries
ICYMI: Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list updated 08/28/25.
ICYMI: Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)
Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list update (08/28/25)
🎟️Tickets are flying. Get yours before it’s too late!
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Unmasking CDC Corruption: RFK's Battle to Reform Public Health. The CDC's increasingly desperate fight to shield vaccine injuries from public scrutiny. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/28/25)
COVID Shots — Breaking through the FDA EUA COVID Vaccine Announcement / Non-Announcement + Sudden CDC Departures (posted 08/26/25, update 08/29/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 438: UNSETTLING SCIENCE (08/21/25, video 01:36:22). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guests: Amy Bohn, Dr. Paul Thomas
Jefferey Jaxen Report:
Illinois’ shocking new law mandating mental health checks for kids.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink takes the helm at the WEF.
More absurd restrictions roll out under the banner of “climate change.”
Interviews:
PERK’s Amy Bohn exposes a new California bill (AB459) could put children at risk. Californians — Contact Your State Representatives (resources are linked in the Insider’s Report)
Dr. Paul Thomas shares his battle with the CDC after losing his license for publishing a pivotal vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study.
ICAN Weighs in on CDC Vaccine Committee
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) Legal Update & CDC — ICAN Calls On RFK Jr. to Take Further Action to Rein in Flagrant Industry Influence on CDC Vaccine Committee. Calls for adding several reputable counterpoint organizations (08/29/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Pesticides — Yet Again!
ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)
SSRIs, Psychoactive Drugs, & Transgender Shootings
The hidden risks of psychiatric medications: a critical perspective. SSRIs, ADHD medications, psychedelics, and cannabis. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-During (08/26/25, podcast 58:00). Plus several related articles on psychological drugs and shootings by transgender individuals (updated 08/31/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
VINDICATED: America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani – “Standing Tall in Truth and Integrity” (08/23/25) By Joe Hoft
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/23/25)
